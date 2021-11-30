After the pandemic, sugar daddy sites have seen a 72% increase in visitors from areas like New Mexico. This continues the trend we’ve seen this year as sugar dating gains visibility thanks to social media influencers showcasing them as ways for women to meet financially stable men.

With sugar daddy websites in high demand, we’ve put together this list of the best sugar dating websites that are also the safest to use and include features like background checks and the ability to hide your photos, all while having the largest amount of wealthy and attractive members.

Best Sugar Daddy Websites for Meeting Rich Men

1. Seeking – Largest Sugar Daddy Site

Seeking prides itself on “mutually beneficial relationships”, and one that women will enjoy just as much as the men. Men get beauty and brains. Women get successful men, mentoring lessons about their line of work, lots of pampering, NSA dating, and great conversations.

The site is one of the very few dating sites anywhere that can say it has 4 women to every man. Probably because men who are not true sugar daddies don’t last long on the site! Women get free sugar membership and men pay a fair rate.

Seeking also verifies its members, so that women know they are chatting with verified success and no pretenders. Seeking is the top site in the world for sugar relationships and has even been featured in high-profile sites like Forbes, The Wallstreet Journal, and CNN.

Pros

Fun dating, including wishlists and private photos from your favorite babies

Profile boosts to get the best on the site

High female-to-male ratio

Cons

Tedious verification process

[Browse potential dates for free here]

2. What’s Your Price – Unique Twist on Sugar Daddy Sites

What’s Your Price takes a somewhat cynical, if efficient, view towards dating. What are you willing to pay for just one date with a beauty – and with no expectations about how the date ends? If you’re happy to pay top dollar and outbid other gents for the attention of a college-age sugar baby, you’ll love What’s Your Price.

Unlike Seeking and Millionaire Match, however, you don’t have to be filthy rich to join or bid. You just have to be committed to spending money and bidding on your favorite sugar baby of the night. The site operates similarly to those charity dating auctions you used to hear about back in the day. But obviously, dates are less expensive.

The average price for a date is $125, not too bad if you make good money. You don’t have to be a beautiful woman to be bid on…but just know, men tend to be far less successful at getting bids than women.

Pros

Fun auction-style approach to dating

Great for men who want a final budget price

Great for women who want to bid on men too

Cons

Not as many advanced features as its competitors

3. SugarDaddyMeet – Best Verification Process for Sugar Daddies

A more competitive site than you may think and boasting almost five million members, Sugar Daddy Meet also offers a higher female to male ratio and has fun features like “suggest a date itinerary”, first date gifts, verification for daddies and babies, and an advanced search.

It’s been one of the best sugar daddy sites for 15 years at this point!

Reply messages are free, winks are free, and you can keep track of your best matches with the favorites feature. There are also chatrooms to meet groups of other users in addition to local matching, so you can find someone who lives within easy reach.

Pros

First date ideas and virtual gifts that break the ice

Many members

More females than males + verified accounts

Cons

Limited free options

Video chat is in beta

The website is better than the app

4. EstablishedMen – One of the Best Sugar Daddy Sites With Filtered Searching

EstablishedMen may be one of the more cynical sugar dating matches since it doesn’t make many allusions to love, mutually beneficial, or dating. It’s more of a connect site where women can meet wealthy men. You know, to “connect”, or whatever.

Still, the signup process is easy and the membership is fairly active. Even better, the site has chat rooms for groups, free memberships for women, and gifts to send your favorite baby.

The site does offer filtering on your searches and matches, so you don’t have to spend much time politely rejecting the ones that fall short of your standards.

Pros

Virtual gifts, chatrooms, and other fun for gents

Simple interface and verified members

Filtering by body type, personality, lifestyle, etc.

Cons

No app

Not much of a free preview for men

5. Miss Travel – Best International Sugar Daddy Experience

Miss Travel has a great concept: why settle for an ordinary date when you can walk the streets of Paris, or Barcelona, or Bora Bora with your new sugar baby? It’s fun for you to show off and it’s a dream come true for her.

This site is a traveling community and it just so happens to specialize in romance. Once you find a love connection, you can plan a luxurious getaway with the person you’ve been falling for and chatting with for some time.

Miss Travel has a slightly smaller database of members (just under 700k) but they are all over the world and ready to travel the world. Sex or not, you’re both going to have a lot of fun.

MT also has an option to split the bill 50/50. If you’re a sugar baby, that might not seem appealing at first. Until you realize that sometimes sugar daddies admire independent women and will be impressed at a woman who wants to pay her own way.

Every daddy is different!

Pros

Worldwide dating itinerary

International membership

A good mix of successful women and sugar babies

Cons

No webcam chat

Not as high a female/male ratio

6. RichMeetsBeautiful – Best Sugar Daddy Site for a Serious Relationship

RichMeetsBeautiful goes for a different angle in the sugar dating mix. Tired of empty sex and pampering? Maybe it’s time to settle down…and date someone you’re actually compatible with and admire.

Rich Meets Beautiful allows rich men to define their needs and personality and then uses an algorithm to match people up scientifically. You get a checklist of preferences and a good match among three million members.

The site discourages sugar dating, in favor of more committed and long-term relationships. No wonder it has a competitive female-to-male ratio of 70/30.

Pros

High female to male ratio

Serious relationships encouraged, better matches overall

Men can send gifts to their favorites

Cons

Sugar daddies interested in sex and freedom might not be into it

7. SugarDaddie – One of the Best Sugar Daddy Sites

SugarDaddie promises a lot of vague things on its first page. Like making dreams come true and having the time of your life. But that’s just because they want you to join for free and take a look around the site.

There are many standard features like high-quality photos, chat, winks, virtual gifts, and a blog. There is also an attractive chocolate-inspired layout. It’s also hard to hate a site that’s been making matches since 2002, not to mention a high-profile site that has attracted approximately five million users.

Sugar Daddie has a big following in the UK but also has its own office in Florida for the United States. The mobile-friendly site and customer support by phone are also distinct advantages over some competitors.

Pros

A trusted site with a long history

Encourages sugar dating or real commitment

Customer support by phone

Cons

No app

No real verification of income for men, nor for “real” women

8. Ashley Madison – Best Anonymous Sugar Site

Ashley Madison is not a sugar-themed site, but it’s the best place to find anonymity and date with discretion. For married sugar daddies or men in the public eye that want to keep a low profile, Ashley Madison might be their best choice.

You don’t have to give any private information here, but you can still verify all information with the site. Meanwhile, you keep your real name secret and enjoy the anonymous sugar relationship without the risk of manipulation or exposure.

Is it one of the best sugar daddy sites? Not quite. But it’s still worth a shot!

Pros

Anonymous dating

Filtered pictures are acceptable

Or share real photos with your favorite daddies/babies

Cons

No income requirements or an exclusive sugar theme

9. EliteSingles – Best of the Rich Sugar Daddy Websites

EliteSingles is the opposite of the stereotypical sugar baby site. Rather than date bimbos, men can date educated women, and even independent and successful women. The site is unmatched in terms of its 85 percent highly-educated, college-degreed population.

EliteSingles also goes for the heart and doesn’t offer much in the way of local searching or randomized searching. Instead, you get real matches – women that are your equals, independent, and ambitious.

This is a great site for men serious about meeting a “sugar baby” with depth, not just beauty. Then again, the site’s resentment of airheaded flirting and pampering may work against its demographics.

Pros

Take a personality quiz and find out your dating style

Get matches – no searching necessary for busy people

College-educated and successful singles

Cons

Practically nothing in the way of a free preview

No local matches

10. Sudy – Best App To Find a Daddy On

Sudy is the hottest new app in the sugar dating field, with over three million members, and the vast majority female. The 4-1 ratio makes it one of the most competitive sites in terms of attracting beautiful women and featuring wealthy men.

Sudy is made for mobile and app surfing, so it’s probably the best site in terms of navigation on mobile devices. You can create a profile and start browsing quickly. Then, filter out the wrong types and find your ideal date.

Members are verified so it’s also a safe app and one that will attract men and women looking for the real thing – no time wasters.

Pros

International searches for babies all over the world

Married flirting or long-term relationships, whatever the man wants

Ranking system displays the best dates and reviewed sugar members

Cons

Profile moderation can take time

11. Sugardaddy.com – New Sugar Site Community

Sugar Daddy (not to be confused with Sugar Daddie) is another site that frowns upon hookups, casual dating, and of course, escorting. The site’s theme is about taking sugar relationships seriously. It’s probably no coincidence the site bans profiles with hookup or escort overtones.

The site offers local matching as well as searches and filtering in multiple locations. With

1.5 million users it’s a successful site, but with room to grow. If you’re out of matches for the day, then check out the group forums and discussions to interact with more users. It’s a nice way to mingle without the high pressure of a first date.

Pros

Mobile optimized site

Unlimited photos

Real sugar daddy baby relationships

Cons

Only a 7-day free preview

Sugar Daddy Dating Guide

Are you new to the art of being a sugar daddy? Or are you baby scouting out the competition on the best sugar daddy sites? No problem, we address all of the ins and outs of sugar daddy and sugar baby dating.

What is sugar dating?

Sugar dating is not to be confused with escorting or even “hookups.” Sugar dating means the experienced partner (usually a man but sometimes a woman) wants to pamper and spoil a younger partner.

The younger partner gets lots of free gifts, meals, and entertainment, sure! But many sugar babies enjoy these relationships because they get to meet wise, interesting, and successful men – exactly what they want.

However, not everyone is cool with the sugar dating theme. That’s why you might have to go to a niche site to find it, rather than a mainstream online dating site.

Are sugar daddy sites legal?

Yes, as long as you’re not arranging to have sex for money. Sex is a decision you and your partner may decide to make at some point, but no one is under any pressure to have sex because of the money or pampering.

Money or gifts are only exchanged for time and the opportunity to get to know someone attractive. Sugar dating is not for a horny guy who wants sex for as cheap as possible.

What city has the best sugar daddies?

Naturally, big cities and “rich” cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco are hotspots. But don’t underestimate big cities per state, such as Raleigh NC, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Miami. The best sugar daddy sites will have members in most cities, but there are definitely “hotspot” cities where sugar daddies are located more heavily.

What is a good allowance for a sugar baby?

The price depends on a number of factors including the region in which you live, the number of sugar babies and daddies nearby, and the “value” as determined by scarcity, competition, and of course, how happy the sugar baby makes her dates. The latter doesn’t mean sex, but how good the sugar daddy feels after a meal, after a video chat, and after a walk through the city.

In a rich city like New York, it’s not uncommon for a sugar baby to get an allowance of $3,000. Naturally, a smaller city or rural area would not go at the same rate. It’s also smart to diversify the allowance by way of accepting gifts, cash, bill payment, college tuition, wishlists, and the like.

Are sugar daddy websites free for women?

Most of the best sugar daddy sites are free for women, including sites like Seeking, What’s Your Price, and EstablishedMen. However, sometimes you can find a sugar daddy at a non-sugar daddy dating site, such as Ashley Madison.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sugar Baby Sites

Still have questions? If you have the sugar, we have the answers to these FAQs.

Are there male sugar babies and sugar mommas?

There are a few sugar momma or “cougar” dating sites, where older women take out and pamper younger men. Seeking is the top dog site in this regard and more reliable than all the other “Horny Rich Mom” knock off websites out there.

How much money does a man have to make to be a sugar daddy?

It’s best to verify with the website you’re interested in before finalizing a membership. Some millionaire-themed websites, for example, insist that men be millionaires. However, other sites report that most sugar daddies are more like lifetime millionaires rather than multi-millionaires. For example, one survey found that the average income per sugar daddy was 250k a year.

Can you find LGBTQ dating on a sugar site?

It depends on the site. Top sites like Seeking to cater to bisexual dating, and men looking for men, or women for women, or even both men and women. However, for trans dating, it’s more difficult to find sugar relationships.

Sites like EliteSingles work better because it doesn’t list gender as a filter. OkCupid and Adult Friend Finder are also known to be open-minded as regards trans, non-binary, or gender fluidity.

How can I tell a catfish from the real thing?

For starters, always make sure the person you’re chatting with is verified by the dating site. Just because you’re a sugar daddy doesn’t mean you have to assume all sugar babies are real. It’s not the polite thing to do. It’s actually a smart move to only chat with verified sugar babies.

Proving your identity to the online dating site is not that difficult – especially for a woman who’s going to be getting lots of free stuff. Limit your messaging to unverified members and encourage visitors to sign up for a free membership with verification. After all, most sugar dating sites offer free memberships to women.

Best Sugar Daddy Site: Takeaways

Our top pick for sugar daddy dating sites was Seeking because of its versatility in bisexual and even sugar momma dating, as well as its popularity. More members and notoriety means more opportunities to find your match.

The site also has a high female to male ratio and for men, that means more competition for their attention, which is exactly what they want.

All of these sites offered competitive packages and are worth a free tour. If you have the money and the curiosity then why not give sugar dating a chance? Maybe it won’t last forever, but it’s sure a fun way to spend a restless season.