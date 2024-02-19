You’re not alone, we loved Backpage too! But as gutted as we were to hear about the site’s demise, we were just as determined to find alternative sites like Backpage.



There are plenty of Backpage alternatives out there, some are even better than the old Backpage site. These classifieds sites could help you with anything from landing a dream job to finding a hot date on the internet.



Whether you’re looking for a free site similar to Backpage or you want a more premium alternative, you can find it here!

Best Backpage Alternatives Rated and Reviewed

Hopeful romantics and adventurists, rejoice! Find a great mix of online dating classifieds and mobile options similar to Backpage. We’ll review these 10, plus 15 more sites like Backpage below the table.

Backpage alternative for NSA dating Visit Site Read full review

1. AdultFriendFinder – Top Backpage Alternative for Casual Dating

Price

Gold membership – $39.95 per month

$80.85 for 3 months ($26.95 per month)

$239.40 for 1 year ($19.95 per month)

Pros

Active dating community

Helpful magazine section

Watch live cam shows

Fun in-site groups

Cons

Some accounts are inactive

User interface needs improvement

AdultFriendFinder is arguably the most popular of the adult dating sites right now, and it’s a no-brainer that you can use this as your go-to Backpage alternative for hooking up! It’s one of the top hookup websites of all time.



Now, you might think that AFF isn’t exactly a classifieds platform, but we beg to differ.



This adult hookup site doesn’t just provide suggestions that you can swipe left or right on; it gives you a whole bunch of options on how you want to meet the perfect date partner on their site, with dating classifieds being one of them.



And given the enormity of AFF’s user traffic, which currently clocks in at around 30+ million visitors per month, you’ll find there’s no shortage of hunks and babes that you can potentially snuggle up to using this similar Backpage site.



Honestly, AFF is just one hell of an adult entertainment website all-around.



To think that it’s just a hookup platform is a gross understatement. This site provides cam shows to rival the best cam sites, guides/articles about sex and dating, and legitimate, AFF-produced XXX movies featuring some of the most popular porn stars around.

2. Ashley Madison – Top Backpage Alternative for Private Encounters

Price

Basic plan – $59 for 100 credits ($0.59 per credit)

Classic plan – $169 for 500 credits ($0.34 per credit)

Elite plan – $289 for 1,000 credits ($0.29 per credit)

Pros

Casual, discreet focus

Credit-based premium membership

Great security features

Mobile app available

Cons

Needs more free features

Ashley Madison is the metaphorical bad girl/bad boy of Backpage alternatives if you’re looking to date hot people online. That’s due to the fact that the site is specifically designed to help “attached” people find some action outside of their respective relationships.



Not that we condone cheating, but if you’re into polyamory or get your jollies from a bit of extramarital fun, this site similar to Backpage might just be your next home.



Ashley Madison is available all over the world, which is partly why it’s become one of the largest sites to post your classifieds for dating right now. And even though they specialize in setting up affairs, all relationship statuses are welcome here (looking at you, single guys and ladies).



It also has one of the most useful and efficient mobile apps around, which can help you find a date wherever you might be.



But if there’s one thing that really makes AM stand out, it’s that it doesn’t require you to sign up for a monthly membership to avail their more premium site features. Instead, there’s a pay-what-you-need system where you buy credits to purchase only the features you want.



That’s way better than monthly fees!

Best Sites Like Backpage for Posting Classifieds

Backpage had a lot of things going for it aside from offering a place to meet hotties online. You could also use it to find employment or that rare item you searched for time and again.



In this section we offer an exhaustive list of some of the best Backpage alternatives where you can create your own classified ads or answer to ones posted by others.



These are all you’re going to need to fill that Backpage-sized hole in your life!

3. Happy Escorts – Backpage Alternative With Biggest Search Engine

Pros

Largest search engine and filters

30,000+ girls and trans escorts

Available in 38 languages

First-rate privacy policy

Cons

VIP membership is super pricey

With over 20 years of online presence, Happy Escorts has been providing a haven for clients, agencies, and escorts to connect and meet.

This Backpage alternative has one of the largest selections of girls and trans escorts. As of this writing, there are over 30,000 escorts on this website, ready to offer companionship to clients willing to spend some bucks.

With thousands of escorts on this platform, it can be overwhelming to find someone who fits your taste. So, to help you save time looking for that perfect date, Happy Escorts has a thorough search engine with more than 23 filters!

It’s free to join Happy Escorts, so this is a practical choice for budget-friendly escort hunting. But if you’re willing to become a VIP member and access its premium features, that’s the time you have to pay.

4. Euro Girls Escort – Leading Backpage Alternative in Europe

Pros

Escort authentication feature

Transparent review section per escort

Search escort by geolocation

Free sign up

Cons

Must disable AdBlock to run

European escorts are one of the hottest on the planet. Euro Girls Escort is the best place to seek their warm amity,

This Backpage alternative website offers an extensive listing of escorts based in European countries. To find your desired babe on this platform, just select a country in its sidebar and start hunting. For example, you can click Spain for some stunning Spanish ladies.

Using their search filters is another way to find the perfect European escort for you. Some filters available are gender, age, hair color, rates, breast, services (incall/outcall), nationality, languages, and preferences.

For only EUR20, you can enjoy uninterrupted virtual interaction with their European escort. But it’s free to join this platform and start seeking European beauty.

5. Alt.com – Backpage Alternative to Explore Sexual Fantasies

Pros

Free sign up

Top choice for alt and swinger community

Profile display of turn-ons

Live cams

Cons

Few features in the free account

Alt.com is widely known as a dating platform for those who want to explore their sexual fantasies. This site is open to all turn-ons, even the most unconventional ones.

This website aims to connect members to like-minded individuals who are also open to alternative lifestyles. There’s no discrimination here, so spread your wings and start your sexploration.

Joining Alt is free and quick. As long as you have a working email address, you’re good to go. Free users can also enjoy its live cam performances of its top models, ready to satisfy their avid viewers.

6. Escort Directory – Best Backpage Alternative With In-depth Escort Profiles

Pros

View thorough escort profile

Advanced search filters

Read free dating blogs

Find escort agencies

Cons

Tons of annoying pop-up ads

Hanging out with a beautiful escort is fun, but it’s much more fun if you know them well, down to their juiciest details.

If you wish to meet escorts and fully know their distinct personalities, we highly advise Escort Directory.

Escort Directory is well-known for its website that features complete profile pages of their escorts. This page reflects their age, hair color, bust size, eye color, and even those details that are “for adults only.”

You’ll also discover the exact type of services they can offer, such as whether they’re ready for some casual fun or something naughty.

To find the escort of your dreams on this site, you can use its search filters with more than 25 categories available. Some popular filters include gender, body statistics, ethnicity, hair color, and age.

We also love that this Backpage replacement platform offers free-to-read blogs to help you in your dating journey. We all want to make our dates an unforgettable experience, and these blogs can give you new insights to achieve it.

7. KittyAds – Ultimate Free Classified Ads Alternative to Backpage

Pros

Search functionality

Free registration

See who’s escorts/clients are online

Find escorts by state or country

Cons

Outdated website

If you hate spending too much but love meeting exquisite escorts, try KittyAds.

KittyAds is a completely free Backpage alternative. You can create an account on this platform, view listings, and start flirting without paying any cent. The only thing you have to pay here is the service of your chosen escort.

The majority of KittyAds’ female and trans escorts are based in the United States. For this reason, massive directories of escorts by state will welcome you upon visiting this platform.

While Kitty Ads are dominated by American escorts, there’s also a handful from Asia, Europe, Canada, and Africa.

KittyAds is definitely a great Backpage alternative — free to use and offers many tantalizing escorts. Unfortunately, its website design looks archaic and not on par with current standards.

But fret not, its design is not a reflection of its escort service quality.

8. Tryst – Leading Platform for Independent Escorts and Sex Workers

Pros

Find escort based on geolocation

Multiple languages available

Top-notch web design

Informative interview series

Cons

Extremely strict escort verification

Tryst prides itself as a convenient platform for independent escorts and social workers. This website puts the safety and privacy of their escorts at the top, ensuring that no one will take advantage or harass them.

But aside from being an escort-centric platform, Tryst also has an aesthetically designed web interface. The art is too impressive, which made it stand out against other Backpage alternatives.

To find the perfect escort in Tryst, you can apply search filters to sort out your hunt based on some attributes like age, gender, body type, hair color, and more. You can also find escorts according to their geolocation such as which country or state they’re currently based in.

Joining Tryst is completely free, but there’s a monthly payment of $35–$100 to enjoy its premium features like instant messaging, profile viewing, and more.

9. Doublelist – Free Backpage Alternative for Casual Dating

Pros

Absolutely free to register

Massive escort listing

Escort verification measures

Read dating success stories

Cons

Most ads lack photos

Doublelist is a top-rated dating platform connecting thousands of people worldwide to their massive selection of male, female, and trans escorts.

This platform is free to use—no need to pay anything to start seeking the perfect date. This free version also lets you enjoy its basic features like instant chat and search filters.

Doublelist’s escort listings are sorted by cities in the States. Currently, more than 240 locations are included here, giving you tons of ladies, boys, and trans escorts to choose from.

There’s also an option to find your date by categories like Latina, Asian, personals, hookups, group, and more.

10. Bedpage – Best Organized Alternative to Backpage

Pros

Well-organized site categories

Location-based search filters

Can be used for online dating

Cons

Only available in North America

Bedpage finds its primary target audience in North America, namely the U.S. and Canada.



And although it might seem like a Backpage website with limited availability, it more than makes up for its shortcomings by being the most organized and clean-looking alternative to Backpage right now.



Not only are there nicely categorized items and services here, but Bedpage goes above and beyond the usual classifieds site by providing filters for your region or location.



This way, you won’t be heartbroken when you finally see that porcelain doll you’ve been looking for all these years, only to find it’s on the other end of your country.



Plus, Bedpage is a notoriously underrated classified ads platform for online adult dating. There’s a section on this site specifically dedicated to that category, and it’s got a diverse community looking for some hot lovin’.

11. Want Ad Digest – Top Site Similar To Backpage for Car Sales

Pros

Helps you locate physical stores

Perfect for selling/buying vehicles

Has a unique pets section

Cons

Needs more product categories

Want Ad Digest is an alternative site to Backpage that specializes in buying and selling vehicles. But you’re not just going to find individual randos on this platform who buy/sell cars. There are dedicated groups and legit, brick-and-mortar establishments here too.



Cars aren’t the only vehicles you can purchase or sell on this platform. From John Deeres to bicycles, Want Ad Digest helps people conduct their e-commerce dealings as long as the wares have wheels, so to speak!



However, what really got us hooked on this Backpage alternative is the pets section.



Here you can find people who sell animals, as well as individuals and establishments who put these critters up for adoption.

12. Free Ads Time – Secure Backpage Alternative Website

Pros

Diverse ads found here

Amazing search tools

Most users are legit

Cons

Site design needs an update

Free Ads Time honestly isn’t the best-looking classified ads website that you can find right now; it doesn’t even crack the top 10. But as it goes, you can’t judge a site by its homepage, and that rule holds no less true for this particular alternative site similar to Backpage.



Once you get over its rather throwback site design, you’ll discover this is one of the most efficient and helpful sites for classified ads that you can find on the internet.



That’s thanks in part to the legitimate members on this platform that provide a great mix of e-commerce, job classifieds and adult online dating ads.



Then, there’s the search engine: it’s hands-down one of the best search tools on any given classified ads website or app!

Runner-Ups for Sites Like Backpage

13. Tinder – Popular Hookup App Alternative

Tinder has undoubtedly become synonymous with online dating. It was already a super popular adult online dating app back when Backpage was still active, but nowadays, it’s even bigger.



There are so many things that Tinder is known for, mainly the whole “swipe left, swipe right” system that they use to pair you up with other members. But that’s barely scratching the surface.



For one, this Backpage alternative app for dating has one of the most efficient location-based pairing algorithms out there. It provides you with a whole host of suggested members in your local area.



Having said that, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how fast Tinder can yield these results. It takes a matter of seconds for the app to come up with potential dates based on your preferences.



Tinder is still free to use today, and you can download the app regardless if you’re using an Android or iOS device. However, there are daily limits to how many matches you can swipe left or right on if you’re using a free basic membership.



To remove those, you’ll need to upgrade to the premium membership tier, which is paid using a monthly membership scheme.

14. Plenty of Fish – Top Backpage Alternative for Live Chats

Plenty of Fish is one of the more popular names in the world of adult dating sites online today, and for good reason: it’s got a large community of users, each with their own dating preferences as well as a video chat feature that provides smooth streaming and great video resolution.



PoF users clock in at more than 10 million as of this writing. And the community is growing daily as more people discover there are better alternatives not just to Backpage, but even to some of the most popular dating apps out there.



However, PoF cements itself as one of the nicest dating apps by specializing in user-to-user video chats, which the app calls its “video date” feature.



So, you’re not just at the mercy of profile photos to verify the legitimacy of other members; you can always go on a full-fledged video call with each other instead!

15. HER – Best LGBTQ+ Friendly App Like Backpage

HER is arguably the gold standard of LGBTQ+ dating apps, and it’s a no-brainer that it belongs as one of the best Backpage alternatives if you’re looking to find a partner online.



Aside from the useful features that HER provides, it’s great to know you’re entering a safe space for LGBTQ+ folks on this platform when you decide to download and sign up for a membership.



As for specific features that make HER a great dating app and Backpage alternative, there are a lot of them. For starters, you have the ability to send and reply to messages from other HER members without any restrictions.



For another, HER allows you to link your social media accounts with their app in order for other members to find you easily (not to mention get a better gauge of what you’re all about).



HER member profiles are also nicely detailed and can definitely help you make a decision as to whether you and another member could be a good match or you’re better off checking a different profile.



HER’s pairing algorithm puts a nice, little twist on the regular scheme that most dating apps use. Yes, there’s still the location-based system in place, but HER also focuses on age preference when providing you with suggested profiles.

16. Feeld – Another Great App Like Backpage for LGBTQ+ Hookups

Feeld not only focuses on providing LGBTQ+ community members with potential dates, but this app also specializes in casual encounters.



So, if you’re looking for a one-night stand or a NSA (no strings attached) relationship, you have a great chance of finding a partner here on this Backpage alternative app.



Don’t get it twisted, though: even if Feeld specializes in a more casual setting, you can still find a few members here looking for something long-term, so all’s not lost if that’s your cup of tea.



All you need is a bit of patience and openness to some light reading. By this we mean that finding the right partner on Feeld is a matter of checking members’ profiles to see what kind of relationship they’re looking for; you won’t have to take shots in the dark on this dating app.



Feeld also has its virtual doors open to more exploratory LGBTQ+ members, as it offers a “couple option” that lets you and your partner find a third (or fourth, or fifth) wheel to have some fun with!

17. Hinge – Top Backpage Alternative for Serious Dating

Someone who tells you the online dating game is a stroll in the park probably has no experience using dating sites and apps at all, because let’s be honest: it’s a battlefield out there.



Thankfully, an app like Hinge exists, as it provides you with some help avoiding injuries from the proverbial trenches of the online dating world. First, it’s primarily, but not exclusively, “designed to be deleted,” as the company says.



Meaning, you have a high chance to meet someone you really hit it off with, no longer needing the app. You can start on this by thoroughly checking out the detailed profiles of user members, made to give you a lot of info on the person prior to striking a match.



Hinge also allows you to like certain content within one’s profile, hinting at what attracts you.



Lastly, while Hinge is used successfully by thousands worldwide, do take care of what you share here and with whom. The app has been accused of data mishaps in the past and you don’t want to fall prey to a similar scenario.

Read our full Hinge review.

18. Zoosk – User-Friendly Backpage Alternative App

Zoosk is smaller compared to the powerhouses of the online dating app industry, but in no way is it an inferior option. The thing is, Zoosk is perhaps one of the most newbie-friendly dating apps out there today.



The app lets you link various social media pages to your Zoosk account in case you want to connect with other members without strictly using Zoosk.



In fact, not only can you do that, but you can skip the whole manual member signup sheet and just go ahead and create your account by using your FB profile, then log on the app from there.



It’s convenient.



And while the Zoosk community might be smaller compared to others, the whole bunch really knows how to keep things alive by being some of the most active, online dating app users around!

Read our full Zoosk review.

19. SilverSingles – Best Site Like Backpage for Mature Singles

SilverSingles is perfect if you’re an older woman or man who wants to find a partner online, regardless if they’re around your age or not.



Seriously, though, it’s great that an alternative dating site/app like SilverSingles exists, because people might grow old, but that doesn’t mean that they have to be stuck alone.



This platform is open to users who are either looking for a casual relationship with another member or something more serious, or possibly even both. And did we mention that you can do all of this for 100 percent free? Using the traditional site, at least.



New users can create a basic account on the site with limited features, paying nothing. These restrictions, of course, can easily be removed by upgrading to a paid premium membership with SilverSingles.



And to make the pot sweeter, the site will provide you with a link to download its app version once you become a premium SilverSingles member.

Read our full Silversingles review.

20. Bumble – Top Backpage Dating Alternative for Women

Bumble, if nothing else, might very well be the most progressive adult dating app around right now. It’s a great Backpage alternative if you’re looking for a partner to cozy up to in real life, especially if you’re a woman.



The thing is, Bumble provides users with a safe, legitimate online dating community by giving female users the exclusive right to initiate conversations with other members. In doing so, members get fewer scam messages, leaving more space for authentic connections to occur.



Bumble is free to download and use. But as with most dating apps out there, this is a freemium, online dating platform that offers other packages with fewer limitations than the basic account.



With the Bumble lifetime package, for example, it’s a bit pricey but it’s a one-time payment you have to make, which makes it an absolute bargain if you want to use Bumble for the long haul.

Read our full Bumble review.

21. Fetlife – Best Alternative Adult Entertainment Site

Fetlife, to keep things short and sweet, is the Facebook of alternative sex and dating. It’s less of an adult dating site that provides quickfire suggestions and more of a sexy social media site that lets you do more than just “swipe left or right”.



For one, you can manually search for members here. Not only that, but you can locate various sub-communities within Fetlife, focusing on the sexual preferences that you possess.



They have a section dedicated to uploaded XXX media as well, such as photos and videos.



What makes this one better than your regular ol’ porn clip or nude photo is that you’re not going to see porn stars here. You get to see other members, 100 percent amateurs, doing some of the sauciest stuff to share with other Fetlife users!

22. BeNaughty – Another Site Like Backpage for Casual Encounters

BeNaughty, as its name suggests, is a place where you can shed all your inhibitions and have yourself some fun with people you meet on the platform. Simply put, this is a great Backpage alternative both for singles and couples to find casual or NSA dates.



This site also has a nice male to female user ratio, which is thanks in part to how BeNaughty allows female members to use it for 100 percent free. Only male members are required to sign up for a premium membership to access BeNaughty without any limits.



But all you guys shouldn’t fret: BeNaughty’s overall rates are affordable and when you consider the prospect of finding not just hot female singles, but even female couples who are down to clown. You’re pretty much getting a bargain here!

23. Reddit Personals R4R – Top Free Replacement for Backpage

Reddit might be notorious for being an online forum full of toxic users, but it’s also one of the most useful sites around if you want to build a community out of a variety of interests. One such topic, or subreddit, that’s a great alternative to Backpage is its Personals R4R.



Much like Reddit at large, this is free to use and creating an account isn’t a strict requirement; you can check out the various dating classifieds on this subreddit freely without the need to sign up for a Reddit membership.



It’s also highly organized, as each thread within this subreddit is categorized by region/location to help you find hot dates in and around your area.



One thing to note, though, is that you don’t get any pairing algorithms here; it’s all manual searches from top to bottom, which is honestly a refreshing albeit retro way to look for dates online!

It’s truly one of the best dating sites if you’re on a budget!

Best Backpage Alternatives FAQs

Got questions about some of these sites like Backpage? No worries! Our FAQs should help out.

What Happened to Backpage?

Backpage.com allowed its users to advertise sex work on it’s website. However, this unfortunately led to incidents of trafficking, spurring on moral panic and controversy which led the FBI to shut down the website in 2018.

For the full story, check out our article What Was Backpage? Why Was It Shut Down?

What’s The Best Backpage Alternative Right Now?

The best Backpage alternative right now is all a matter of what you need.

If you’re looking for a Backpage alternative to find hot dates, then we highly suggest you check out AdultFriendFinder or Ashley Madison. These sites provide a variety of options from casual hookups to more niche dating.

On the other hand, sites like Craigslist, Kijiji or Gumtree are better suited for e-commerce or job classifieds online. So, if you’re looking for certain products or gainful employment, these are the best platforms to choose.

Can I Use The Best Backpage Alternatives for Free?

Yes, you can use the best Backpage alternatives for free, but most work within a more “freemium” structure. This means that basic memberships cost nothing but come with limited features.

There are some 100% free alternatives to Backpage that you can use, though.

Craigslist, Yes Backpage and Free Ads Time are just a few, great online platforms that let you post personal ads or job classifieds without paying a single penny.

Is It Safe To Use Backpage Alternatives?

Yes, it is safe to use Backpage alternatives, so long as you’re using a legitimate platform and keeping your information safe at all times.

A few tips on the subject:

Try to keep your contact information on these sites separate from your personal accounts such as your email.

Don’t share too much, too soon, such as full names, home or work addresses.

If meeting someone in real life, choose a public space to start with.

Never share your financial information with individuals you’ve just met.

What Items Can I Post on Backpage Alternatives?

Items you can post on Backpage Alternatives include everything from personal ads and dating calls to job classifieds and more. It all depends on which site you’re using.

Personal ads? Head to Craigslist.

Fan of online yard sales? PennySaver it is.

However, you must always remember that these Backpage alternatives are legitimate platforms. That means you can’t post anything illegal on these sites and apps.

Final Words About The Best Backpage Alternatives

With hundreds of alternatives to Backpage out there, it’s indeed tough to find one that fits our needs.

In this review, we introduced the best Backpage alternatives you can try for casual dating, job hunting, or buy-and-sell purposes. Just reread our article to find the one you need.

But among these sites, AdultFriendFinder is best for online dating. Happy Escorts and Euro Girls Escort are also excellent choices to find top-rated escorts.

That’s it! No need to miss Backpage’s glory and let its alternatives get the job done.

We hope you found exactly what you were looking for. Good luck!

