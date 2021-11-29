Nothing quenches fiery loins better than a hot live cam girl or cam boy who’s willing to do anything – and we mean, ANYTHING – in front of their webcam for your pleasure.

But with so many cam sites out there, which one should you choose?

In this article, we’re going to give you a list of the top live sex cam sites worth checking out to watch popular models get down and dirty with their fans.

From premium camming websites to free cam girl shows – you’re going to find that each of the picks we prepared will surely be a shoo-in for your next fap party!

Best Adult Cam Sites in 2022

1. Jerkmate – Best Overall Cam Site

Pros

Free access available

Mix of pros & amateurs

Pro porn star section

Free cam 2 cam & 2-way audio

Cons

Expensive site currency

Pricey private chat room rates

Jerkmate is perfect if you’re looking for a live cam site that’s able to deliver exactly what the doctor ordered.

While they may not have the absolute largest roster of online cam models online (that spot belongs to another entry in our list), but they make up for it by providing you with some of the hottest cam categories you can think of.

Not only that, but their search filters are hands down some of the best that you can find on any given sex chat website. It also doesn’t hurt that they offer free account signups for new users.

Once you’re in, you’ll be treated to some of the top live sex cams you can watch. So much so, that they even provide free cam 2 cam options and 2-way audio features when you decide to go on a private chat with one of their hot cam girls or cam boys.

2. Chaturbate – Best Free Cam Site

Pros

No account signup required

Largest roster of cam models

You can see free cam shows

Reasonable site currency

Cons

Not a lot of private chat rooms

No search filters

As far as Chaturbate is concerned, it’s all about giving you the largest number of available cam shows that you can check out. This is also probably one of the primary reasons that they’ve become the top cam site working online today.

Plus, you can watch some of your favorite cam girls and cam boys for free.

Free you say?

Chaturbate doesn’t even require you to sign up for an account with their site; you can simply pop over to their domain and start watching booties bounce!

Though they don’t have a proper search filter – you won’t have to rely on tags to categorize the many live sex cams available at any given moment.

Instead, you’re going to find that the sheer number of available models here is more than enough for you to find the perfect model to watch.

3. LiveJasmin – Best Premium Cam Site



Pros

Amazing categories

All-pro cam models

Affordable rates

Aesthetic and user-friendly interface

Cons

Cam 2 cam costs extra

Extra fee for 2-way audio

LiveJasmin is one of our favorite cam sites to visit, and we’re sure that it’s going to be yours, too!

First off, rarely does a site have so many professional models all in one place and belonging to a wide variety of sex chat categories.

On top of that, you can create pinpoint searches using their filters tool – which allows you to find the perfect cam girl or cam boy that you can play with online.

And just because LiveJasmin looks premium, it doesn’t mean that they charge you the same way!

The thing is, LJ is actually one of the more affordable live sex cam sites that you can go for, regardless if you’re watching public cam shows or going on private sex chats with your chosen model.

As an added sweet bonus, LJ models provide their fans with tons of uploaded content like image sets; pre-recorded shows; and adult video clips that you can check out for free or buy as exclusive content from each of their cam models.

4. BongaCams – Some of the Best Cam Shows Online



Pros

Large cam model roster

Interactive chat room features

Numerous categories available

Super affordable site currency

Cons

Slim private sex chat pickings

Lots of annoying pop-up ads

BongaCams touts itself as a free live sex cam site that you should check out. However, that would have been nice if it were true.

It’s more of a freemium setup, really. But false advertising aside, you’re going to find that BC is actually one of the most affordable sex cam websites that you can use right now.

They have a very affordable site currency rate and the cam models on this site don’t gouge you either. Instead, they prefer to charge you through reasonably priced tips in public sex chat rooms than going on private cam sessions with their viewers.

With lots of categories available, too, you’re going to find that it’s easy to search for all sorts of kinks and fetishes in BC, from foot worship to smoking fetishes.

BC is a live sex camming site that’s got some of the nicest interactive chat room features you can find. Instead of just the usual buttons that let you talk or send emojis, they have virtual options to control your cam model’s toys as well.

5. MyFreeCams – Another Top Freemium Cam Site



Pros

Great roster of upcoming cam chat talents

Offers pro porn star cam shows

Flat rates for shows across the board

Features uploaded content

Cons

Some models REQUIRE additional tips

Some cams are still in SD

Only has female cam models

MyFreeCams has been around longer than most other cam sites still working online today, and for good reason!

They provide you with reasonably priced options from some of the hottest and upcoming live sex cam chat talents on the internet right now.

Not only that, but MFC also has the occasional bona fide porn star working with them to perform live sex cams during their downtime.

But what sets MFC apart from other live cam sites out there is that it’s one of the rare gems in the sex-camming world that feature flat rates for all of the shows it offers.

Whether it’s a public chat room or private cam 2 cam chat with your chosen cam girl – MFC requires them to follow the rates set by the site itself.

This is probably one of the reasons why some of their cam girls tend to demand additional tips apart from the ones set by MFC.

But we’re not complaining (too much)…

Lastly, in the cases where your favorite live sex chat hottie is unavailable for a quick live show, MFC features exclusive uploaded content that you can purchase directly from the models themselves. In an article by VillageVoice one cam site reviewer bought everything from clips, to clothing, to signed panties from models’ stores.

6. StripChat – Best Cam Site that Accepts Paypal



Pros

VR live sex chat option

Most affordable rates

Mix of pros & amateur models

Lots of available HD cams

Cons

VR chats are not widespread

Chat room features need work

StripChat knows that in the world of sex cams, you have to stand out by not going down the beaten path.

As such, this live cam show website has placed an emphasis on providing its users with one of the most technologically advanced ways to experience live sex chats: VR.

As far as adult content goes, this is probably the most interactive experience you can come up with – save for buying one of those kinky sex robots from Japan.

But just because you’re doing something hi-tech it doesn’t necessarily equate to paying high rates.

In all honesty, SC stands as one of the most – if not the absolute most affordable – sex cam website right now. Although do keep in mind that model rates vary here depending on the cam girls and cam boys themselves.

If you’re not into the whole novelty of VR, though, then you’re going to discover that SC is more than decent in providing you with HD cams as well!

7. CamSoda – Good for Cheap Cam Shows



Pros

Affordable overall show rates

Nice, large model roster

Interactive sex toy buttons

Mix of pro and amateur models

Cons

Models sometimes don’t show rates

Site interface needs more work

CamSoda is another great live camming option for viewers who are a bit strapped for cash.

This is because they have one of the cheapest site currencies around, which will allow you to buy more of their tokens to help you watch more shows.

All in all, their model roster is reasonably large, too!

Not to mention that they also provide you with loads of categories to choose from. Plus, once you’re smack dab in the middle of a live sex chat, the interactive sex toy buttons in their chat rooms allow you to fool around with how you want to play with your chosen model.

If there’s one knock on this site, though, it’s that some of the models here are not transparent with their rates and you’ll have to ask them for it. This can make a bit of a bumpy live sex chat experience when all you want to do is talk dirty to your webcam model!

That aside, though, CS is one of the finest options you can go for if you’re looking for an affordable public chat or private cam session.

8. OnlyFans – Best for Watching Cam Girl’s Recorded Shows



Pros

Millions of available models

Features exclusive online content

Caters to many kinks and fetishes

Uses monthly subscriptions

Cons

Not really a live cam site

No search engine

OnlyFans isn’t exactly a live sex cam show site, but hear us out. This is one of the best places where you can find uploaded content from the millions of available “creators” they have on the platform.

Yes, for the most part, you’re going to receive photos, videos, and post updates from any given OF model that you choose to subscribe to, but some of them actually schedule live cam performances that you can check out.

Apart from that, most OF the models – especially non-celebrity ones – are able to take requests and provide you with customized content, so you can as easily ask for a personalized porn clip as well as pay them for a private live cam chat session with you.

It also doesn’t hurt that base subscription rates on OF can go as low as $4.99 a month and, in some cases, some of the models even waive the subscription fee altogether and let you become a fan for free to check out their general content.

9. ImLive – Well-Rounded Sex Cam Site



Pros

Detailed cam model profiles

Offers porn star cam shows

Interactive chat rooms

Stellar reputation

Cons

Dated site interface

Full-screen mode isn’t the best

Search filters need improvement

ImLive is pretty much the predecessor to all the Chaturbates and Jerkmates of the world, as it’s one of the oldest live sex chat platforms that you can find on the internet.

If you ask us – IL is the kind of live cam site that keeps true to the whole “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mantra.

There’s really no single feature that makes them stand out, but what they have to offer is done in such a professional and interesting manner.

For example…

You’re going to find that IL has some of the most detailed cam model profiles you can find on any given live sex chat website. They also have a decent-sized roster made up of amateurs, pros, and the occasional pro-porn starlet that sidelines as cam models.

IL also has the edge over other cam sites when it comes to their chat room features.

These are some of the most convenient, kinky, and downright addictive soft buttons you can find that let you control your cam girl’s interactive sex toys.

10. Cams.com – Premium Adult Cams

Pros

Lots of HD cams

Great sex chat categories

Amazing and efficient search filters

Cons

Needs more chat room features

Cams.com stands as one of the best examples for the old adage, “quality over quantity”.

They’re a live cam site that has a relatively small roster of available sex cam models, but they deliver everything oh so fabulously from top to bottom.

First, there are the search filters.



This is a user-friendly tool that lets you create specific queries based on the robust number of categories they have, and it delivers.

Plus, there really is something for everyone!

From more general categories like big tits and foot fetish cams to live sex cams for more discerning viewers, such as “tattooed BBW ebony MILF”, you’re bound to find them here on Cams.com.

And whether you’re dealing with one of their newer talents or more popular cam models here, you can rest assured that each cam girl or cam boy on this live sex chat site is both professional and, more importantly, focused on virtually pleasuring your tasty bits.

It’s also a plus that they have one of the most affordable site currencies around, so you won’t be left bankrupt after just one measly live cam show experience.

Top 10 Runners-up for Best Cam Sites

These sex chat websites and apps may not have made our list, but they’re definitely worth taking a gander, as they provide some fine features and each of their own great selection of available models.

Adult Friend Finder Live – A hookup website that has nice camming options Royal Cams – Decent sex chat option with lots of amateurs Camera Prive – Lets you view amateur cam sex chat models at affordable rates Delhi Sex Chat – Best live cam site for Desi sex cam girls Cam4 – Top sex chat website for private cams Flirt4Free – Freemium live cam site with lots of 18+ cam girls Slut Roulette – Top random live sex chat site with pro camgirls Streamate – Popular sex camming website for public chatrooms Xcams – Plenty of nice and raunchy sex cam models

Your Cam Site Questions Answered:

What Is the Best Cam Site?

Well, it really all depends on what kind of cam girl or cam boy you’re looking for.

If, say, you’re searching for cam girls that put on interactive paid shows, then you should try Jerkmate, on the other hand, Chaturbate is a haven for couple shows and other exotic categories like feet cams and BBW shows.

Aside from providing you with the ability to watch free live cam shows, Chaturbate also has a nice selection of pregnant cams available. So, if you’re into buns in ovens and milk shows, head on over to their site!

Are Cam Sites Safe?

The adult cam sites that we’ve provided for you here are some of the most legitimate options that you can choose when looking for a platform that lets you watch live cam models get nude and do sexy things online.

The transactions here are done on-site, so you’re protected by the rules and regulations that they set, which also protects both the models and their viewers.

Lastly, you’re going to find that these live camming sites also have nice security features that make sure your information stays safe.

Just keep in mind that as long as you watch your live shows on these legit platforms, you’re going to be alright. Outside of them, you might encounter a lot of risks.

Who Are the Hottest Cam Models to Watch Right Now?

With millions upon millions of cam girls working in the industry right now (and more popping up every day), finding the right online courtesan to service you might be a challenge.

So, here’s a short list of some of our favorites

Luciana3c ( Chaturbate ) – a lesbian couple who like to get nasty in front of the cam.

Siswet19 ( Chaturbate ) – an absolute legend in the live cam biz, especially when it comes to anal destruction.

AnnHill ( LiveJasmin ) – a curvy bombshell that does wet and sloppy cam shows.

VickieJay ( Jerkmate ) – whoever said pregnancy is the end of a cam girl’s career hasn’t seen VickieJay.

Kacy Black ( OnlyFans ) – a hot brunette teen who’s pretty much down for anything.



The Best Cam Sites – Our Verdict

With the help of sites like Chaturbate with its extensive model catalogue, and Jerkmate with its affordable deals – there’s no reason for you not to get in on all the live cam action that these websites provide.

From hot 18+ cam girls to bona fide cougars, you’re going to find them on these sex chat sites.

Plus, of course, they provide you with lots of options on how you want to watch your chosen model, be it in public or private; or free or premium.

All that’s left now is to go online and find the right cam girl or cam boy for you.

Enjoy!