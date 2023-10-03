Top Ebony OnlyFans Accounts Featuring The Best Black Models of 2023

Whether it’s the appeal of glistening skin or because it’s easier to find voluptuous women in this category, ebony OnlyFans is a highly-sought out niche on this content-sharing platform.

That means you have plenty of options, but finding the best value is an entirely different story.

To say we know our way around OnlyFans would be an understatement, so we shamelessly provide our favorite ebony OnlyFans accounts with you.

Sharing is caring.

From professional XXX stars to independent darlings, these ebony girls on OnlyFans won’t let you down.

Best Ebony OnlyFans Girls Reviewed

Get the Hottest Ebony Girls In Your Inbox

Sign up for the Fanpleaser Newsletter to get some of the hottest ebony girls online directly in your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out – these babes are definitely worth subscribing!

1. Honey Rai – Best Ebony OnlyFans Overall

Top features

Plenty of XXX videos

Sex toys galore

Tinkers with fetishes

Super responsive to DMs

$15 a month

Honey Rai is a real tease. This mocha model has both SFW and NSFW content on her page. And if you choose the NSFW posts you’re in for some real pleasure.

A brief look at her page will give you a flavor of what to expect. From foot fetishes, to anal toys, to couples play—she certainly knows how to capture her audience.

Watch her playing with herself, her bestie and enjoying some full-on sex. There really aren’t any limits with her. This ebony beauty is definitely one to watch. Her natural beauty and XXX content will certainly leave you wanting more.

Although her general posts are limited at the moment, she loves to make exclusive content, and she also privates bundles of footage on her account for you to dip into.

Just shoot her a DM now! She is super responsive and eager to please.

2. Eva – Ebony Only Fans Girl That Knows How To Have Fun



Top features

XXX videos of partner play

Toys galore!

Exclusive videos on request

$20 a month

Eva is a cocoa-skinned teen beauty who is not afraid to entertain. You’ll find lots of NSFW videos of her engaging in partner play, which really don’t leave anything to the imagination.

Be prepared to be indulged with her love of sex toys. Her content oozes confidence, and it is clear that she knows how to flaunt herself.

Don’t let her lower level of posts put you off— she loves to give you exclusive content. She’s very responsive. Just slip into her DMs and tell her exactly what you want.

Subscribe to Eva’s OnlyFans now!

3. Kaylani – Best Ebony OnlyFans Hot Mama

Top features

Thick booty shots

Very responsive

Open to requests

$16.50 for 30 days

Kaylani is a relative newcomer to OnlyFans, but don’t let that put you off. This model provides plenty of footage, which, teemed with her thick booty, will keep you coming back for more.

Her good looks and playful attitude might seem innocent on the face of it, but boy, you’ve got this one wrong. She is full-on and eager to please.

With 150 photos, and just under 100 high production videos, there is plenty of hot content to keep you entertained, and more just keeps coming.

Kaylani is certainly going to be the one to watch over the coming months.

If you drop her a DM, she is very responsive, and you may even find her open to your requests if you’re nice. Just tell her what you want, and get ready for some saucy personal content.

Subscribe to Kaylani’s OnlyFans now!

4. Hott4Lexi – Best Ebony OnlyFans Overall



Top features

Diverse XXX categories offered

Pornstar meets girl next door

Super responsive on DMs

$6 for 31 days

Hott4Lexi is without a doubt the best ebony OnlyFans model that you can find on the platform today. She’s one thicc girl who perfectly mixes AAA-adult pornstar looks with the appeal of a naughty girl next door.

But what skyrockets this sister to the upper echelons of the site?

She’s got very few limitations.

A quick glance at her OnlyFans page will show you an entire menu of XXX goodies she offers her subscribers. From JOI (jerk-off instructions) to group scenes, Lexi is no stranger to the fine art of pleasure.

Don’t let the relatively meager 560 pieces of media on her general feed fool you. This ebony hottie is one of the most generous when it comes to her exclusive photos and videos.

Preferring to share her saucy adult content via DMs, she’s also one of the most responsive models out there. She knows how to keep these hot conversations flowing.

5. Kira Noir – Iconic Ebony OnlyFans Pornstar



Top features

Personally replies to DMs

Exclusive project announcements

NSFW photos and videos on general feed

Free subscription!

Kira Noir is one of the most popular, black adult film stars at the moment and comfortably resides among other OnlyFans pornstars.

That’s all thanks to how this insatiable, petite black girl doesn’t just look hot, but also manages to infuse all her scenes with humor.

Pairing comedic timing with an uncanny talent for turning viewers on, it’s easy to see why Kira’s an undeniable A-lister. With her free OnlyFans page, though, this ebony princess is able to offer her fans a more intimate experience not seen in her movies.

Don’t hesitate to message her if you want some good vibes with a side of naughty humor.

For a free OnlyFans account, you’ll also find that Kira’s quite active on the scene. With more than 800 photos and videos on her general feed, most of which are made exclusively for her OF followers, there’s no shortage of kink here.

A sweet perk that comes with a subscription to this top ebony OnlyFans model is that you’ll get a heads-up whenever she has a new project coming out.

Believe us: her upcoming films look hella sexy.

6. Isla Biza – Daring Ebony Rising Star on OnlyFans



Top features

Loves to do group scenes

Welcome bonuses for new followers

Exclusive videos upon request

Free trial for 30 days!

You can’t help but love Isla Biza once you realize how adventurous she is. She’s a lithe, flexible cocoa-skinned teen who stands out among other teens on OnlyFans.

Isla never ceases to amaze with just how far she’ll go, shamelessly. She was previously featured on stellar porn sites like Mofos and Fit18, but her OnlyFans content is exclusive to her account.

For starters, this ebony OnlyFans model sends you exclusive videos the moment you become a subscriber. All you need to do is hit her up with a DM, so she knows you’re ready for it.

She also makes it a point to be generous, given that she posts daily updates and content on her general feed. At the moment, she already has more than 2,000 NSFW and XXX photos and videos that you can enjoy.

This pretty, young thing very much welcomes requests for custom videos and photos too. So it goes without saying that she’s highly responsive on DMs, shoot her a message anytime.

7. Theeministalli – Best Ebony OnlyFans Petite Girl

Top features

Sets clear limits for subscribers

Open to custom requests

New XXX videos weekly

$15 per month

Paired with her miniscule stature, this petite, black porn beauty has one of the thickest backsides you can find.

Don’t go nuts just yet just because she’s got a booty that can double as a lifesaver doesn’t mean she’s into extreme anal scenes (at least not yet).

That’s one of the things you’re going to love about theeministalli: she clearly sets her boundaries right at the onset. She’s open to doing a bit of anal play, but no hardcore stuff, and no private bookings.

We like how direct she is.

Don’t mistake her for a prude, though.

Those are the only two things where she draws the line; the rest is open season. That means you can request anything else, from group scenes to hardcore lesbian squirt sessions (pro tip: catch more of our favorite lesbian onlyfans).

With more than 1,300 photos and videos on her general feed, she also keeps true to her promise of delivering new content at least once a week.

Her style ranges from hot lingerie tease shots to full-on couples scenes where you can see this petite ebony queen get wet in all the right ways.

8. August Taylor XXX – Busty Ebony MILF on OnlyFans



Top features

Top-tier MILF content

Popular name in adult film

Responsive DM experience

Frequent discounts and offers

August Taylor is already a popular name in the adult film industry, which makes it a no-brainer to add this light-skinned ebony MILF to our top picks.

She’s made the rounds in the biz, working with popular companies like Bang Bros and BustyCreampie. However, Augusta’s OnlyFans page is the only place where you can see stuff that she’s made specifically for her subscribers.

This ebony OnlyFans model doesn’t just use the platform as a way to signal boost her career as an A-list porn star. She regularly offers free one-month subscriptions to her OF page, as opposed to paying her regular, and reasonable, $14.99 monthly fee.

Becoming an August Taylor follower treats you to more than 2,000 pieces of adult content from one of the best busty MILFs in the business, ebony or otherwise.

In addition to her smoldering adult videos, Ms. Taylor releases a bevy of classy lingerie image sets that will both turn you on and provide some nice fashion-forward inspiration.

9. Blac Chyna – Best OnlyFans Ebony Foot Worship



Top features

Tattooed modeling

NSFW glamor shots

Foot fetish content

$19.99 per month

Blac Chyna is a relatively well-known name in mainstream showbiz, thanks to her hooking up with other celebrities and the subsequent “leaked” sex tapes that were released.

Starting off as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double, this ebony bombshell is a controversial influencer that fans can’t get enough of. If you’re one of those people who need their Blac Chyna fix, then her OnlyFans page is the best place to get it.

At $19.99 per month, it’s honestly on the pricier side of things, but you can chalk that up to the premium content you’re getting from such a popular figure like this one.

You can expect a couple of updates per week, which are mostly photos belonging to the NSFW and foot fetish categories. Her general feed only has 100+ pieces of media on it so far, but she doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

One overlooked category here is how Blac Chyna’s content is perfect for fans of ink and lingerie modeling. Seeing her flaunt her tattoos, while wearing nicely glam garb, is something that fans of luxury porn can appreciate.

10. Shantel Dee – Great Value for Money



Top features

Lots of oral fetish content

Free exclusives

Versatile general feed

$24.95 per month

Shantel Dee is an absolute godsend if you’re looking for the best value for money you can find among all the ebony OnlyFans models out there. This mocha queen is an absolute expert when it comes to fan satisfaction.

She has more than 1,000 pieces of photos and videos right on her general feed. However, what makes her stand out among other hot black chicks on OnlyFans is how she offers nearly everything with a general subscription to her page.

That means you won’t have to pay extra for any full-length videos or entire photo sets; they’re all right there for the taking.

The only thing that’s hiding behind a paywall here is custom requests.

Reasonable so.

In addition to the amazing content that Shantel provides, this ebony seductress also loves it when you chat her up. She personally replies to your messages and even offers live video chats with her subscribers regularly.

You’re going to love Shantel Dee if you’re into ebony models who manage to deliver on all ends, from great XXX movies to intimate DM chats.

11. Cherokee Dass – BBW Ebony Hottie on Only Fans



Top features

Daily video updates

Custom XXX scenes on demand

Offers physical products

$3 for 31 days

Cherokee Dass is what you’d call a prototypical ebony beauty. She’s curvy in all the right places and to say she has some hella hot junk in the trunk would be an understatement.

She updates her general feed on a daily basis (thank you god!) with new videos and photos, which are a combination of OF exclusives and movies she’s made via her official porn site.

Yup, she’s a successful one!

With almost 3,000 posts featuring juicy, big booty content on her general feed, you won’t run out of things to touch yourself to. Ms. Dass also accepts custom requests via DMs, where you can also flirt and seduce her online.

The feature that stands out the most with this ebony OnlyFans content creator is that she offers physical products to her subscribers.

She sells her used undies, for example…



If you want a more “immersive” experience with Cherokee, she’s your girl.

12. Vanessa Blue – Psychic Meets Ebony Superstar



Top features

BBW all the way

Fun psychic evaluations

Great fan engagement

$9.99 per month

Vanessa Blue is one thicc momma, and she definitely knows how to please the kids around the neighborhood with her OnlyFans content. This ebony model is also one of the more unique options if you want a nice mix of NSFW, XXX, and SFW content all in one place.

Love us some balance.

First off, Vanessa doesn’t hold back with the smut. She offers anything from solo scenes to full-on couple sex tapes that would make any proper BBW fan proud.

With 600+ photos and videos on her general feed, you might think this ebony hottie doesn’t have a lot to offer, but the opposite is true. Most of her stuff is sent directly to your inbox, instead.

A fun addition is how she provides psychic tests and consultations to her subscribers.

Hit her up with a private message so that you can set up an appointment with her.

All things considered, it’s rare for us to see OnlyFans models like Vanessa Blue who don’t just stick to the kinky side of things. She manages to provide the gamut and with a side of mystic endeavors to boot.

13. Miss B. Nasty – Top Ebony Only Fans Alt Pornstar



Top features

Regular XXX updates on general feed

“Member” ratings

Full-length videos available

$7 per month

Miss B. Nasty leans heavily toward hip-hop culture with her adult OnlyFans content. The result is a more unique and exceedingly stylish approach to XXX photos and videos.

Having said that, this ebony OnlyFans star is great at setting fan expectations. She outright says that she’s unable to accept custom work right now, no private shows, and no private bookings.

You might think it’s restrictive, but once you see the 600+ photos and videos on her general feed including full-length goodies made especially for OF you’ll change your mind.

Subscribing to her account is not unlike becoming a Netflix member, except you’re getting nothing but quality black chick porn content.

She also offers dick ratings, which is the one paid service that she does via DMs. This adds another layer of interaction that you can find from this amazing ebony content creator.

Ebony OnlyFans Models Runner-Ups

These hot black ladies didn’t crack our top 10, but they’re still worth checking out:

14. Ciara Candy – Ebony Custom Queen

Ciara Candy is a famous OnlyFans model, even if you’re looking beyond the ebony category. This light-skinned minx provides subscribers with daily posts and updates, which will keep you coming back for more.

Unlike the typical influencer out there, Clara’s bubbly personality can also be experienced in a more intimate setting. Sending her a message allows you to chat it up or request custom videos from this hot ebony model (or both).

15. Anne Moore – Saucy Black Model

With legs that go on for days and a pair of all-natural flotation devices on her chest, Anne Moore has taken the OnlyFans world by storm. Her adult content doesn’t just get you hot, but also provides a great example of African American chic in all its glory.

From her general feed to fan engagement, she’s totally with it. Anne is open to custom video requests too.

16. Charlotte Lavish – XXX Luxury Fetish Expert

Charlotte Lavish’s name is perhaps the most appropriate handle of all times. It says it all: this is one OF content creator who loves combining luxury settings with hardcore XXX acts.

You can also appreciate the production value and attention to detail that this lavish sister puts in each one of her photos and videos. Whether she’s coyly sitting on a duvet or spread-eagle on a fur rug, Charlotte is going to get you hot.

17. Ana Foxx – Fit Ebony Superstar

Ana Foxx became infamous for her deepthroat skills, but that’s just the tip of the sexy iceberg. This award-winning adult movie star has created an OnlyFans account not just to provide XXX exclusives, but to also promote body positivity.

We love her for it.

Her OF page swings between delicious NSFW stuff to engaging fitness content, not to mention sneak peeks at her day-to-day routines.

18. Selene K – Best Solo Content

Selene K is a curvy petite bombshell in a tight ebony package, and her OnlyFans account is the only place where you can enjoy her banging bod, day in and day out. Her main focus includes solo scenes and photo sets, which both have top-tier production values.

This ebony OnlyFans hottie might very well be your next favorite content creator if you like your porn to have some glamor modeling thrown into the mix.

19. Priya Rainelle – Busty Black Beauty

Priya Rainelle proves that black girls aren’t all about big butts, because this hot model’s chest is something ripped straight from a teenager’s wet dreams.

It goes without saying that Priya doesn’t just tease you with her round cocoa-colored tits; she outright puts them to work for your pleasure. Her general feed is full of XXX videos with a focus on boob play.

You can even request her to do custom scenes for your eyes only.

20. Sweet BB Honey – Roleplay Specialist

Sweet BB Honey is a black chick on OnlyFans who specializes in fulfilling her fans’ wildest fantasies. She does this by performing some of the most titillating roleplay experiences you can find on the site.

It’s one thing to wear hot costumes, be they maid outfits or a hot ebony librarian, but it’s another thing to take on the character and suspend disbelief the way Sweet BB Honey does.

Simply amazing.

21. Aria Jayde – Well-Rounded Only Fans Creator

Aria Jayde might appear like your typical smut purveyor on OnlyFans, but this ebony queen is more than that. Yes, you can expect some amazing couples scenes from her, be it a boy/girl scene or a lesbian one, but she stands out by mixing things up.

Aria does a wide variety of stuff for her followers, which ranges from boudoir photo sets and online GF experiences to custom requests. The fact that this ebony seductress is well-endowed in the right places just makes her all the more enticing.

22. Veronica Glasses – Ebony Nerdy Girl

Veronica Glasses is perfect if you like your ebony bombshells with a side of nerdy girl appeal. This bespectacled beauty has a bangin’ booty that won’t quit. In fact, she’s more than happy to share it with her followers on a daily basis.

Expect to see new photos and videos from this amazing content creator on the regular.

You can request her to make custom videos for you as well as message her via DMs for a sweet, online GF experience.

23. Cardi B – Top Ebony Celebrity

Thanks to her WAP, Cardi B is a household name nowadays.

This popular rapper also has one of the most prevalent social media presences around, as evidenced by her OnlyFans account.

Expect exclusive news and updates about her concerts and upcoming singles should you decide to subscribe to her OnlyFans page. As a sweet bonus, she also posts borderline NSFW photos there, which are honestly empowering for the fairer species.

More of our Favorite OnlyFans Girls Overall in 2023

We can’t leave out our overall favorite Only Fans girls for the year:



Your Questions about Ebony OnlyFans Girls Answered

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a content sharing site where content creators provide their fans with a more personal experience. This is done via a subscription-based model where users subscribe to their favorite models, influencers, and celebs.

In turn, these OF content creators offer digital media such as exclusive photos and videos that you can’t find on any other platform. Depending on the content creator you’re following, they might even provide opportunities that allow you to purchase physical products from them.

What type of content is offered on OnlyFans?

OnlyFans content creators mostly offer digital media to their subscribers. These come in the form of images and videos that you can stream or download, depending on the creator.

OF models are also allowed to provide their fans with other opportunities, such as online chats and physical product sales.

Lastly, OnlyFans is not exclusive to XXX and NSFW content. It is a general content sharing site where all types of content creators are welcome to share or sell their stuff.

Who’s the best ebony Only Fans model?

Hott4Lexi is the best ebony content creator on OnlyFans right now. This model specializes in NSFW and XXX content that she offers on her general content feed as well as exclusives that you can request in private.

Her fan engagement is also a beacon of great interaction within the platform.

Do any of the top ebony OnlyFans girls offer free subscriptions?

Yes, there are ebony OnlyFans models who offer free subscriptions to their general content. One of the best examples for this is none other than Kira Noir.

This top black content creator on OF doesn’t charge you on a monthly basis, and becoming a subscriber to her page allows you to get the latest news on her upcoming projects.

Plus, she regularly posts photos and videos on her OF page that aren’t available anywhere else.

How do I find my favorite OnlyFans model?

OnlyFans doesn’t have a dedicated search tool that helps you find specific accounts. Because of this, you’re going to have to opt for a couple of alternatives in order to discover your favorite OF content creators.

First, you can check out your favorite influencer, celebrity, or model on other social media sites that they use. If they do have an OnlyFans account, you can bet that they have it posted on their respective pages.

On the other hand, you can try using third party OnlyFans search engines online. Want in on a little secret? FanPleaser is our favorite.

Top Ebony Only Fans in 2023 – Takeaways

Black models like Kira Noir, Hott4Lexi, and Miss B. Nasty are just a few of the best ebony content creators to currently follow on OnlyFans.

These beautiful women provide you with the hottest photos and videos, not to mention a heaping dose of black representation in the world of online content sharing.

Don’t forget to support them so they can keep making amazing content for everyone.

For even more OnlyFans inspiration: Top OnlyFans Creators

Related articles: