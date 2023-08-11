Best Sugar Baby Sites and Apps for Sugar Dating in 2023

Let’s call it like it is — finding someone who doesn’t mind showing off their affection and dedication, through gifts and cash, can be hard. I mean, it can be awkward starting that conversation with someone who already thinks they’re entitled to your time.

Here’s where the best sugar baby sites can help.

With these platforms, half the job is done, as you’re immediately flung into an exclusive pool of interested sugar mommies/daddies who know what they’re getting into.

We analyzed the best sites for sugar babies and sugar daddies/mamas, bringing you the ins, outs, and best features. Use them to spark your ideal, mutually-beneficial relationship with ease and finesse.

Top Sugar Baby Sites for a Sweet Match, Reviewed

1. AdultFriendFinder – Best Sugar Baby Site Overall

Pros

Award-winning site

100M+ members

Ideal for adult dating

Videocam chat

Amazing sugar dating tips

Available in multiple languages

Cons

Could have a better matching system

Pesky ads

Pricing

$39.95 for 1 month

$26.95 per month for 3 months

$19.95 per month for 12 months

AdultFriendFinder is the OG of online dating platforms.

This alternative dating service was established in 1996 and has won reputable awards in the adult dating and wider online dating industry.

A couple of times, AdultFriendFinder has also been named among the most visited sites in the US. It’s said to have over 100M members, which says you’ll have a nice leg up to find the desired date.

Moreover, it’s an exclusive dating community with open-minded people, so finding a sugar date should be simple. The sugar daddy website has comprehensive dating guides, e.g. sugar dating guides that can help you press the right buttons on your search.

Also, AdultFriendFinder has live video chat. This way, you can get to talk to a date in real-time and perhaps strike a relationship before y’all meet. Pretty cool, yeah?

The only issue is that this platform matches you based on proximity and not your preferences.

This said, AdultFriendFinder has some cool niche user forums. You can even join specific sugar daddy/momma/baby forums to find more people fine-tuned to your lifestyle, make friends and share experiences.

Overall, AdultFriendFinder’s diversity means you’re sorted on all fronts. Whether you’re looking for one-time sugar dates, long-term relationships, or just a simple fling.

Join the biggest sugar dating community, on AFF

2. Secret Benefits – Best Sugar Baby Platform With Credit System

Pros

Free for sugar babies

Strict and fast verification

Have confidential photos

Cons

Limited search filters

No app

Pricing

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $169

1000 credits – $289

Secret Benefits keeps it open by allowing older guys and younger women to forge the relationship they want.

All you need to make it work on Secret Benefits is to be direct with what you’re looking for. Of course, a majority of girls here are looking for sugar daddies, so make sure to stand out from the crowd.

We like that, despite the free membership for sugar baby accounts, you won’t get an easy pass. Rather your photos are verified to give you genuine potential dates.

Great if you want to land long-term relationships with rich people.

Unfortunately, there’s no app version for the site. Nevertheless, the mobile version looks pretty good on the phone.

Away from that, this service lets you see the people who’ve looked at your profile, and it helps take some guesswork off browsing profiles.

Find a long-term sugar dating relationship with Secret Benefits.

3. What’s Your Price – Most Eccentric Sugar Baby Site

Pros

Unique bidding feature

Speed dating available

Comprehensive profiles

Super high success rates

Cons

Confusing payment model

Pricing

100 credits – $50

500 credits – $150

1000 credits – $250

What’s Your Price is undeniably one of the most eccentric sugar sites, and it makes sense that they’ve attracted millions.

Tired of the long-winding talking stage? This website’s standout date bids make sure you rocket your way to an ideal date. Here’s how it works. Sugar daddies will line up to send bids and the highest bidder with the sugar baby in waiting.

Like eBay, but for sugar daddies.

This date bidding approach doesn’t just give you guaranteed sugar dates. Insecure sugar daddies can go on dates with dreamboats, while the sugar babies can find matches according to their preferred level of luxury.

Also, sugar babies get to experience being showered in attention by sugar daddies, while getting paid for their time. And that’s a win-win right there.

User profiles are detailed too. You get information like someone’s body type, hair, height, and other nitty-gritty personal information like their drinking and smoking habits.

Needless to say, you can easily choose the most befitting date to pursue.

We loved that What’s Your Price doesn’t have a monthly membership. Yeah, it’s all free to join and wander through the platform.

However, you’ll need to purchase credits to communicate and send date offers, and some potential daddies might find this confusing. Nonetheless, this credit-based system works well for those who want to only pay for what they use.

Generally, What’s Your Price gives you a better opportunity to make a statement to that hot date which means – less ghosting.

See who’s will be your highest bidder on What’s Your Price

4. Miss Travel – Top Sugar Dating Site for Travel Dating

Pros

Large travel dating website

Date from across the globe

Deep filters

Free for sugar babies

Cons

Lengthy verification

Pricing

$59.99 for one month

$54.99 per month for 3 months

$49.99 per month for 6 months

Miss Travel is one of the most innovative platforms, and it’s all about bringing wanderlusters together.

The service is suggested to be one of the biggest travel dating sites, if not the only one. Not to mention, Miss Travel has also scored recognition on platforms like Vice and Cosmopolitan to cement its reputation.

As a sugar mommy/daddy, you can create a list of trips you’re interested in doing so that the best sugar daddy can take you there.

Better yet, this is a site for international sugar babies. So, you don’t have to meet someone in the same country. If a sugar mommy or daddy is interested in you, they’ll fly to where you are.

However, because they’re a lot more female sugar babies, sugar daddies naturally have the luxury of choice here.

One issue with this sugar dating platform is that it has a pretty long verification process. Although it might seem lengthy, it also shows Miss Travel’s intensity to give you a safe and worthwhile time.

Lastly, this is one of the best sugar daddy sites for search filters. You can even sieve down potential sugar daddies by their relationship status if you want to weed out the married ones.

Allow Miss Travel to help you explore the world through sugar dating

5. Ashley Madison – Best Sugar Baby Site for Discreet Sugar Daddies

Pros

Discreet dating service

Top-notch security system

Robust app version

Good for travel dating

Cons

No extra features with the app

Most users have already married

Pricing

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $149

1000 credits – $249

Being that it was launched in 2001, Ashley Madison is a veteran dating site. Sporting one the most unconventional themes — affairs, it’s gained notoriety in the world of online dating.

Yeah, you read that right, Ashley Madison primarily caters to married people seeking discreet affairs.

But of course, this means that it can be used as a sugar baby site too.

There are plenty of adultering men and women, looking to spoil someone on this website. Ashley Madison is also host to a huge number of college/university students and lonely singles that’d be down to be your sugar baby if you’re willing to reverse the roles.

Right at the core of this sugar daddy site is the attention to privacy. One, there’s an app version, hence you don’t have to risk an unclosed Ashley Madison tab. Furthermore, you can use your app stealthily by selecting a random icon, so it doesn’t draw attention.

Another exceptional thing is that Ashley Madison has a cool ‘traveling (wo)man’ feature. With this tool, you can stay ahead of the game by looking for dates in a place you’re about to visit.

Who doesn’t want an international glucose guardian?

Reap the benefits of discreet sugar dating, only on Ashley Madison

6. Established Men – One of the Most Exclusive Sugar Daddy Websites

Pros

Free for women

Various privacy tools

Distinguished premium badge

Established sugar daddies

1:4 men-to-women ratio

Cons

No app yet

Pricing

$79 for one month

$49 per month for 3 months

$25 per month for 12 months

Established Men is one of the most direct sugar dating platforms. The service was built to connect generous men to hot young sugar babies. As an exclusive site, no mere man can join the party, as the website requires verification for the men who join the platform.

This, along with the free subscription for women, only explains why the member ratio leans towards women up to four times as much.

With that said, as a sugar baby you can expect some competition, however, you’re more than likely to find a match.

On top of everything, Established Men thrives on giving you the utmost discretion. You can browse on incognito, keeping your profile private.

We liked that you can upload private albums. That way when you want to reel in that established man, you can send them a spicy little photoset for their eyes only.

Established Men doesn’t have a smartphone app yet. But, we found that the mobile version is well-optimized to give you a clean experience on the phone and desktop as well. To close off, this sugar site gives premium members an edge with premium badges.

By having this badge on your profile, you stand out amongst free users. So look for a sugar daddy with a batch, to know you’re landing a real one.

Find an established man to spoil you dirty, on Established Men

7. EliteSingles – Best Sugar Daddy App for Preference-Based Dates

Pros

Cutting-edge matchmaking tool

13M+ high-quality singles

Convenient daily matches

381,000+ new members every month

Cons

Long signup

Pricing

$44.95 for one month

$22.95 a month, for three months

$16.95 a month, for six months

EliteSingles is like a country club for well-educated and established individuals. This premium dating site has over 13 million singles and continues to pull over 381,000 more singles every month to show you how good it is.

It’s like being in a sugar daddy/mommy superstore, with a limitless credit card.

85% of EliteSingles are over the age of 30, are highly educated, and have amazing careers.

That means you’re bound to run into someone who knows how to treat a baby right.

For sugar daddies looking for a sugar date, there’s an avalanche of pretty women that come looking for high-end men.

Also, the site does income verifications, therefore sugar babies can be sure the sugar daddies they talk to are worth their salt. Not to mention, EliteSingles does a remarkable job removing inactive profiles to give you an active dating pool.

The icing on the cake is that the website gives bespoke profile recommendations, based on answers you give on sign-up.

You receive date recommendations based on your personality, preferences, goals, and more for the best outcomes. Don’t burn hours browsing through profiles as the app automatically sends 3-7 matches daily.

Mingle with well-established and highly-educated matches, on Elite Singles

8. Sugar Daddy Meet – Best Sugar Baby Site for Generous Daddies and Sugar Babies

Pros

Niche-specific sugar dating website

Members from the 20 richest countries

In-depth verification

Robust search options

Cons

Sugar babies have to go premium

Pricing

$50 for one month

$30 per month, for 3 months

$24 per month, for 6 months

Sugar Daddy Meet is perhaps the most explicit sugar dating website today.

This sugar daddy site doesn’t mince its words. It is where wealthy generous men meet alluring beauties. And, the service has over 6.8 million users, making it one of the largest exclusive sugar daddy sites.

The most special thing here is that Sugar Daddy Meet only admits members from the 20 richest countries. By choosing users from wealthy countries, sugar babies have a promising chance of getting truly rich sugar partners.

Although it’s host to more women than men, sugar babies can still find a promising sugar daddy with ease. Unlike other dating sites, sugar babies will have to get a premium subscription to fully enjoy the site.

In our opinion, requiring that everyone pays for membership is a terrific concept, as it shows that people are serious about their goals.

Another thoughtful thing is this sugar daddy site has strict verification measures to give you high-quality profiles. They even review individual photos to be certain everyone is who they claim to be.

Also, profiles with scanty information are either blocked from the site or suspended, therefore offering more value.

Grab a limited deal on a premium subscription with SugarDaddyMeet

9. RichMeetBeautiful – Best Sugar Baby Dating Site for Anonymous Browsing

Pros

Date anonymously

3:7 men-to-women ratio

Goal-oriented user base

Specifically for sugar relationships

Cons

4 sugar babies per person limit

Pricing

$59.99/m – 3 months

$49.99/m – 6 months

$39.99/m – 12 months

It’s so obvious – yes, the rich meet the beautiful here.

And boy, it ain’t just sugar daddies, there are some fine sugar mamas here as well, therefore even you male sugar babies have a chance.

Because of RichMeetBeautiful’s explicitness, the members are honest with what they want, which saves time.

Also, you can browse anonymously without showing your information and pictures. When you meet someone that grabs your attention, you can send them a key to your private photos. A great way to seal the deal with your sugar mamas or sugar daddies.

For those just dipping their feet into sugar arrangements, the website has tons of sugar-dating articles to help you get a hang of it quickly.

Moreover, this website has advanced matching. The site tries to suggest matches that meet your preferences, therefore giving you more worthwhile interactions.

Land a rich sugar daddy, with the help of Rich Meet Beautiful

10. Sugardaddie – Most Innovative Sugar Baby Website in North America

Pros

Veteran site, established in 2002

Superb customer service

Video verification

Cons

No app

Only in the US/Canada/Australia/UK

Pricing

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $169

1000 credits – $289

Sugardaddie claims to be the first 100% sugar dating site in the online dating scene. Seeing that the platform was introduced in 2002, they might be justified. But apart from that, this service has been featured in publications like the BBC and CNN to tell you how good it is.

Sugardaddie brings the wealthy dreamboats right to you.

For the sugar babies, most men here come from affluent careers like law, medicine, and businessmen, which means they can take care of you, no questions asked. Most notably, you won’t have to deal with any fakes claiming they’re a legit sugar daddy.

With the interactive video verifications, it’s extremely hard for dodgy accounts to sneak their way in.

There’s the kicker for international users, though. This site is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, so you might want to try another site if you’re looking for something outside of these regions.

The website allows you a speedy signup. In just 5 minutes, you could be swimming in the dating pool.

For the best sugar baby site in North America and UK, click here.

How To Get Started With the Best Sugar Baby Dating Sites

Pick a Suitable Sugar Dating Site and Sign Up

Some people might prefer exclusive sugar baby dating sites. Still, some might prefer the versatility of a generic dating or adult dating service. All in all, you just need to choose a sugar dating site that works for your needs.

Fill Out Your Profile

Look, don’t rush, and leave a half-arsed profile. Dating profiles with little information are usually flagged by sugar daddy dating sites, so make sure to include as much information as possible.

Even though it might seem superficial, bring your best photos. Some daddies are initially drawn to looks, and you can let your star personality shine to seal the sugar deal.

Get To Browsing

After getting your account cleared, now it’s time to start the fun of browsing up some potential matches. You can also use this time to get a hang of how the site works.

For some sugar daddy sites, you get to use some features for free, e.g. browsing profiles, however, some are reserved for premium users.

Opt for Premium Membership

If you want a long-term sugar relationship, you might want to go for a paid membership to show off your serious intent.

Paid memberships give you more communication features and higher profile visibility to grant you immense success. For the prospective glucose guardians, paid memberships also kind of tell dates that you’re serious about finding a sugar baby.

FAQs – Best Sugar Baby Sites

What Exactly Is Sugar Daddy Dating?

Sugar daddy dating is a type of relationship whereby usually an older guy dates a younger woman in a mutually beneficial relationship.

Typically, the sugar daddy provides financial assistance while the woman provides companionship in return. Still, some sugar relationships may be formed for mentorship, and companionship, and can sprout out of love as well.

Is Sugar Dating Legal?

Yeah. Sugar dating is legal. People have the freedom to date who they want as long as it’s consensual.

While doubters blur the lines between sugar dating and prostitution, sugar dating is basically about providing companionship and financial assistance.

Are Sugar Baby Sites Expensive?

Sugar baby sites can be expensive. Because sugar daddy sites mostly cater to a premium audience, some might be pricey, especially for sugar daddies and sugar mommas.

This said, most are reasonably priced and have free subscriptions for sugar babies.

How Do Sugar Dating Apps Work?

Sugar dating apps work by bringing together a pool of people interested in mutually beneficial relationships.

Sugar daddy websites are quite similar to regular online dating websites only with a sugar dating theme. You just join a sugar dating site and start browsing around and talking to people that catch your eye.

Afterward, you can then meet in person or have an online sugar relationship.

How Much Should I Pay My Sugar Baby?

You should pay your sugar baby whatever is feasible within your budget. For sugar babies, if you’re looking for a sugar relationship, you need to be upfront about your expectations, as not all sugar mamas and dads have an equal budget.

Are Sugar Dating Sites and Apps Free for Women?

Yes, there are sugar dating sites and apps that are free for women. Sugar daddy dating websites and apps like What’s Your Price, Miss Travel, Established Men, and more are completely free for women.

What Site Is Good for Sugar Daddy?

A site good for sugar daddy is Adult Friend Finder. Adult Friend Finder is the biggest adult dating website which makes it easy to link up with someone down for a sugar arrangement.

Also, this site has one of the most affordable memberships, which makes it great value for money.

Is There a Real Sugar Baby Website?

Yes, there are many real websites to find a sugar daddy. A few of the top sugar baby sites are Adult Friend Finder, Secret Benefits and Ashley Madison. All of these sites are real, legitimate websites that can connect you to willing glucose guardians with ease.

Where Can I Find a Legit Sugar Daddy Online?

You can find a legit sugar daddy online on a sugar baby website. Sites like Established Men and EliteSingles have advanced security and verification features, which help determine the legitimacy of their users.

Best Sugar Baby Sites for Beneficial Dating in 2023

There you go my sugar daters, the best sugar daddy sites today. With these sites, you don’t have to get out of your way to find that well-off partner that wants to give you the world.

These websites for sugar daddies/mamas and sugar babies are convenient, have free-spirited people, interactive communication tools, and best of all are hella fun.

For instance, Adult Friend Finder has a bubbling community of 100M+ like-minded people as you across the world. And that it’s also affordable making it our best sugar dating site.

Additionally, Secret Benefits, What’s Your Price and Miss Travel break the mold of usual online dating websites with their dating bids and travel dating ways of things.

There’s something for everyone, and you only have to choose the one that works for you.

