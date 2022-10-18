Best BDSM Dating Sites and Sex Apps for Kinky People in 2022

On most conventional dating apps, BDSM enthusiasts are left in the cold.

Not everyone prefers dominant women, a bondage partner, or submissive partners looking for a TPE situation! If you’ve got a specific kink, the best fetish dating sites connect people with the same fetishes.

Our top picks are home to millions of kinksters across the globe. Better still, many great BDSM sites give you the option to create a free account and meet local BDSM singles.

No matter your sexual orientation, sexual desires, or general preferences, you’re sure to find real-life hookups and gain exclusive access to in-person events that put the spice back in your sex life.

Top Fetish Dating Websites Reviewed

AdultFriendFinder – Best BDSM dating site overall

FetLife – Best BDSM dating site for social networking

Alt.com – Top-rated fetish dating site for alternative, kinky fun

Ashley Madison – Excellent fetish website for swingers

Tinder – Great online dating app to find local BDSM singles

Grindr – Best kink dating site for gay men

Be Naughty – Top-rated fetish site with easy ice-breakers

No Strings Attached – Best kinky dating website for casual sex

Reddit – Best free BDSM site for IRL meet-ups

Fetish.com – Best for munches, online fun, and exclusive events

1. AdultFriendFinder – Best BDSM Dating Site Overall



Pros

80+ million members

BDSM-centered forums & chat rooms

Erotic fiction stories are everywhere

Create an account for free

Lots of kinky people to meet

Cons

Must pay for general access

Adult Friend Finder is the best BDSM dating site we’ve come across.

They’re home to 80+ million registered members, all of whom are looking for casual sex or a bondage pal. If you’re here to meet thousands of kinky people in your area, it doesn’t get better than AFF.

Once you create a free account, you’ll be prompted to pay for a “Gold” subscription – importantly, if you don’t purchase their premium membership, you won’t be able to send any messages.

At its cheapest, you’ll pay a mere $15/month for uninterrupted access to AFF.

After you’ve decided to bite the bullet, you’ll have the option to narrow your search with hundreds of filters that accomodate BDSM kink. Whether you’re a dominant woman, submissive guy, rigger, or fetishist into dirty underwear, it’s easy to find your perfect play partner.

Notably, you’ll have access to nude live cams that feature amateur girls and adult film stars alike. If you’re a sucker for the written word, you can log onto their forums, practice your game in their chat rooms, or soothe your ears with heaps of erotic fiction stories.

At AFF, the possibilities are virtually endless!

Best Features

Specific search filters make room for fetishists

They tip the scales in terms of user variety

Easy to spot fake profiles with identity verification

Enjoy unlimited messages with “Gold” membership

2. FetLife – Top Fetish Dating Site for BDSM Social Networking

Pros

10+ million global members

Social media website for kinksters

Not many fake profiles make it through

Free public blogs & discussion groups

Cons

Not the best place for IRL meetups

Fetlife was founded in 2008; and they’ve since become a leading social network for 8+ million kinksters the world over. If you’re just dipping your toes into the fetish lifestyle, create your BDSM dating profile to engage in public discussions and read through free blogs.

They even have a “Kinktionary” that clears up confusion surrounding the terms used to describe particular gender identities, kinks, roles, and sexual orientation.

Be aware that you’ll have to verify your phone number before getting started. While this can feel like a pain in the neck, not many fake profiles make it through Fetlife’s strict vetting process.

It doubles as both a social network and a dating platform, but it’s primarily used as the fetish-friendly version of Facebook. Users can post their favorite photos, videos, and erotic stories to the site!

You can also send one-on-one messages to other members for free.

Free members can get started with no strings attached, which bodes well for users who aren’t particularly sure about the world of BDSM. That said, experienced kinksters who support Fetlife for $5/month will unlock a suite of premium luxuries.

If you’re willing to fork over a bit of pocket change, you can watch unlimited videos of other users and scroll back further in your feed.

Best Features

Strict verification eliminates fake profiles and trolls

It’s the fetish-friendly version of Facebook

Free, open access to the majority of Fetlife’s features

Beginner-friendly “Kinktionary” and informative blogs

3. Alt.com – Top-Rated BDSM Hookup Site for Kinky Sex

Pros

2+ million registered profiles

Active BDSM dating community

Enjoy online and in-person sex

Adult chat rooms with a specific focus

Cons

Free members can’t interact with anybody

You’ll come across a few fake profiles

Alt.com isn’t for everyone; but it is designed for dedicated singles in the BDSM community.

If you’re looking for nothing more than kinky sex with compatible playmates, you’ll find the ideal partner among 1.5+ million profiles and counting.

Like Adult Friend Finder, they make use of highly specific search filters that allow members to narrow down their sexual preferences to a T. No matter who you are, how you identify, or what your bedroom desires happen to be, you’re sure to find local kinksters who share your interests.

Unfortunately, free members can’t interact with anybody.

While you can participate in their adult chat rooms and leer over hundreds of live cams without paying a dime out-of-pocket, purchasing their “Silver” or “Gold” membership tiers will unlock unlimited messages.

Personally, we think their “Silver” membership fits the bill for most potential users.

If you spring for an annual subscription, you’ll pay as little as $10.29/month. Fly-by-night members will have to pay $22.94 per month; so if you think you’ll stick around, it’s worth biting the bullet.

Best Features

Verify your identity to avoid fake profiles

Search for potential partners without paying upfront

Everyone is looking for the same NSA attachments

Offers similar “kink filters” as Adult Friend Finder

4. Ashley Madison – Best BDSM Dating Community for Discretion

Pros

75+ million worldwide members

Designed for swingers & kinksters

Virtually zero fake profiles due to pricing

Best-in-class privacy features ensure discretion

Cons

Prior history of personal data leaks

Charges for subscription and credits

Ashley Madison is best-known for their rocky past; but they’re back and better than ever in 2022. As of today, they’re home to 75+ million members in 52 different countries. They’ve learned from their mistakes, and best-in-class privacy features ensure your discretion.

They’ve rebranded themselves as a safe haven for kinksters, and you’ll have access to plenty of in-depth search filters that put money where their mouth is. Their roots lie in homewrecking, but they’ve expanded their community to include swingers alongside genuine affair seekers.

Better still, women can make an account and start messaging other users for free.

While other sites can be nothing short of a sausage fest, Ashley Madison offers a healthy mixture of 60% men to 40% women. Men will have to pay, but we think the juice is worth the squeeze.

Unlike most BDSM date sites, Ashley Madison charges monthly subscriptions and implements a credit-based system for messages. You can purchase 100 tokens for $49, 500 credits for $149, or 1,000 credits for $249 upfront.

Speaking of discretion, you can pay via PayPal, your regular credit card, or even a secretive courier check. When purchased in bulk, each “credit” is worth approximately $0.25 each.

Unfortunately, their cheapest MIC (member-initiated contact) fee is $29.99/month. If you’ve got the bankroll to spend on a premium dating experience, we’d highly recommend visiting Ashley Madison.

After all, you get what you pay for!

Best Features

Healthy mixture of verified men and women (60% – 40%)

Welcomes kinksters while remaining true to its roots

Completely revamped security protocols and encryption

4. Tinder – Popular Fetish Dating App With Kinky Playmates

Pros

75+ million active, global users

Send messages and likes for free

Create a detailed BDSM profile

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Cons

Almost 80% of users are male

Not strictly designed for kinky hookups

Since their inception in 2012, Tinder and online dating have become virtually synonymous terms. This massively popular hookup site isn’t designed for kinksters, but with 75+ million users across the globe and counting, you’d better believe not everyone is here for vanilla sex.

Better yet, you can get started for free.

There are no strings attached – just sign up for a free account, create your dating profile, upload some photos, and start swiping on the people you find attractive. You can also swipe on-the-go with their mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

A huge selling point here is that you can send and receive messages for free. However, you’re limited to “swiping” on a select number of people every day. If you want to surpass these “like limits”, you’ll need to pay at least $7.99 per month for a “Plus” membership.

In all honesty, we’d suggest broadening your horizons with a premium membership. As you might expect from Tinder, the majority are competing for the minority. As you swipe on more people, you increase your chance of connecting with a mutually beneficial partner.

This is especially true because 80% of all members on Tinder are male-identifying.

Best Features

Age, gender, and region-based filters prioritize local singles

“Travel Mode” gives you leeway to find matches on vacation

You can swipe, send, and receive messages for free

Their dedicated mobile app permits “on-the-go” swiping

5. Grindr – Top BDSM Dating App for Gay Men

Pros

11+ million monthly users

Anonymous fetish dating site

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Dedicated entirely to casual sex

Cons

Limited, free access

Very expensive subscriptions

You’ve most likely heard of Grindr – you could sign up today, text somebody 5 minutes from now, and show up at their side door an hour later for anonymous sex.

By the time you’re both finished, there’s a 50/50 chance you’ll know each other’s full name.

It’s built by and for gay men who know exactly what they want; and there are no strings attached. All communication happens through the app, up to and including video chat! There’s no need to give away your personal contact information before getting down and dirty.

Their mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices, but you can log onto their website if you’re stuck behind the office computer for a stretch. New members can get started for free, and their platform is home to 11+ million active monthly users.

Unfortunately, if you’re not willing to pay for premium access, you’re limited to viewing 9 profiles with any given filter. You can broaden the playing field by utilizing Grindr’s kink search to your advantage!

There are tens of categories, and the vast majority of them are specific fetishes.

Here’s the kicker – Grindr’s monthly subscriptions are steep. Paying for “XTRA” features will cost you $24.99/month, but you’ll have access to 600+ profiles across their gallery.

If you’ve really got a bone to pick with random strangers, their Unlimited subscription is priced at $49.99/month. While it’s undoubtedly expensive, this membership tier unlocks read receipts, unlimited blocks, even more search filters, and all the profiles you could ever ask for.

Best Features

Change the app icon for maximum discretion

Skip the small talk and get down to business

Search filters list common fetishes in the gay community

If you’re not picky, you can hook up IRL for free

6. Be Naughty – Fetish Dating With Clever Ice Breakers

Pros

13+ million active users

Mimics Tinder’s “swipe” functionality

Women can get started for free

Modern, easy-to-use interface

Cons

High ratio of men to women

Men have to pay for messages

It’s time to get naughty with Be Naughty – the smaller version of Tinder that feels just a bit more personal. You can “swipe” on profiles you find attractive, differentiate your options by age/gender/location, and take your pick from 13+ million active global users.

They’re not built with kinksters in mind, but it’s hard to deny the growing mainstream popularity of BDSM. If you look hard enough, you’re sure to find a compatible partner with Be Naughty.

Plus, their mobile app for iOS and Android gives you the freedom to “swipe” from wherever.

Women can join, “like” their favorite profiles, and send out messages for free.

Unfortunately, men will have to pay for the same functionality. There’s also a 75/25 ratio of men to women here, so average guys are definitely competing for a minority group of users.

On the bright side, casual icebreakers make it easy to spark conversations without dreaming up the ideal introduction message. You can also play Be Naughty’s “Cute or Not” game to get a person’s honest opinion of your profile without asking directly!

If you’re here for strictly casual sex and conversation, their subscriptions are surprisingly affordable. They undercut competing sites in terms of pricing, and their biannual payment plan will cost you just $12.01/month out of pocket.

Best Features

An endless list of icebreaker questions

Chat with users in more than 27 different languages

Dedicated app for Android mobile devices

7. No Strings Attached – Excellent Kinky Dating Site for Affairs



Pros

20,000+ new users every week

Replaces Ashley Madison for affair-seekers

Best for casual sex and NSA entertainment

Create a free account and explore local options

Cons

Must pay for general interactions

Not as many users as other sites

No Strings Attached lives up to their brand name – 20,000+ new users join this dating platform every single week for an opportunity to rediscover passionate, kinky sex outside their marriage.

Affair-seekers who aren’t afraid to step out of their comfort zone will find a like-minded community here. While their user count doesn’t creep into the tens of millions like competing sites, they’re on track to replace Ashley Madison as the “go-to” platform for extramarital lovers.

Notably, they don’t turn away single men and women, either.

So long as you’re here for casual sex and literally nothing else, you’re more than welcome to create a free account and explore your options. Unfortunately, you will have to pay before exchanging messages with other users.

It’s easy enough to denote your kinks, preferences, and fetishes in your profile. That said, making use of their advanced search filters to narrow down your options is even easier.

If you’re only here for a short-term liaison, you can expect to pay $29.95 per month for a premium subscription. Users looking for an FWB situation or a chance to play the field should consider their annual membership – it’ll save you almost 60%, costing just $12.50/month.

Best Features

They’re on the rise to BDSM-inspired greatness

Read the first messages in your mailbox for free

You don’t have to pay before seeing verified, local profiles

8. Reddit R4R – Best Free BDSM Dating Site

Pros

100% free personals site

258,000 kinksters and counting

Search with post flairs and keywords

Upload your own advertisements

Cons

Hard to get a feel for looks

Comparatively low member count

Reddit is usually known for hosting funny cat videos and niche how-to guides; but kinksters who exhaust their BDSM Personals channel will find themselves surrounded by 258,000 other members.

As with all things on Reddit, you can respond to personals or post your own for free.

If you’re not keen on monthly financial commitments, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain on Reddit. Members are constantly searching for online and in-person encounters! After you make your free account, you’ll unlock unrestricted access to hundreds of new posts.

It’s easy to sort by recency, age, city, and particular keywords.

Most searches are conducted by post flair, which is better described as a “tag” that notes your gender and the gender you’re trying to find. LGBTQ+ members are welcomed with inclusive flairs like M4M, T4T, and F4F.

You can also post one personal advertisement every 24 hours; and you should feel free to go in-depth as you describe your ideal partner and/or situation. You’ll need to break out your readers to get through paragraph upon paragraph of detailed information.

Unfortunately, unless you can convince a Redditor to reveal their personal photos through direct message, it’s hard to get a feel for looks. On the bright side, you can message unlimited people and post comments without paying a dime in subscription fees.

Who knows? You could find the perfect match at your doorstep.

Best Features

Modernized, BDSM-friendly reboot of Craigslist Personals

There’s no financial commitment required

Browse through personals on-the-go with Reddit’s mobile app

9. Fetish.com – Best BDSM Website to Find In-Person Events

Pros

Free BDSM dating app for iOS and Android

Get notified about local munches

Adult chat rooms for general questions

Post and respond to “Kinky Ads”

Cons

Some profiles are locked behind a paywall

Verification process can be annoying

Fetish.com is a lesser-known BDSM dating site; but they’re a hidden gem for kinksters across the globe. They’re home to approximately 500,000 users, and they draw new members into their kinky vortex with a slew of free features!

For example, you’ll enjoy free, unlimited communication with other members from around the world. Most platforms restrict this feature to paying members only, but Fetish.com does things a bit differently.

You can also read through blogs, engage in adult group chats, post personal advertisements, and “spank” (swipe) local users without paying a single dime out-of-pocket. Beyond this, their free BDSM personality test matches you up with compatible partners.

That said, the most compelling feature here is their coverage of in-person events.

Otherwise known as “munches”, Fetish.com compiles information from kink-related websites to bring you the latest details on exclusive gatherings you’d never know about. Just navigate to their “Locations” or “Events” tab before finding an awesome get-together near you!

Unfortunately, their verification process can be a tad delayed. Before interacting with any other users, you’ll have to wait 2-3 days for a staff member to verify your selfie. On the bright side, fake profiles are promptly eliminated from circulation.

At Fetish.com, you can rest assured that you’re speaking with real people. Unfortunately, some profiles are locked behind a paywall. If you’d like to become a VIP member, you’ll pay as little as $18.49/month for unrestricted access to Fetish.com’s entire dating pool.

Best Features

Virtually zero fake profiles on the site

Plenty of informative blogs to read through

Take an in-depth BDSM test to find compatible matches

FAQs Top BDSM Dating Sites and Apps

What is BDSM?

BDSM is a catch-all acronym that stands for bondage & discipline, domination & submission and sadochism & masochism. Of course, there are many flavors and kinks involved; but as a general umbrella, BDSM applies to these three categories almost exclusively.

The overarching theme of BDSM is control; and the psychological thrill of trying something new in the bedroom is encouraging more open-minded people to give it a shot for themselves.

BDSM practices don’t need to involve conventional sex, but they usually overlap in the middle, which you’ll often find on the best fetish BDSM sites.

Is BDSM Safe?

BDSM is safe, but you have to communicate your preferences and pick your play partner carefully. Especially in the realm of D&S (domination and submission), abusers hide behind the cover of “kink” to inflict psychological and physical harm on their victims.

It takes time to find a compatible BDSM partner; and anybody encouraging you to push your limits is not somebody to be around. Genuine BDSM enthusiasts understand the importance of having a safe word, which ends play immediately after being said by either party.

Additionally, aftercare draws the line between “play” and “real life”. Kinky sex can get intense, and it’s easy to feel a bit weird about what just happened after the sexual tension dies down.

When practiced properly, BDSM is a safe and fun way to spice up your sex life.

How Can I Find A Compatible BDSM Partner?

In order to find a compatible BDSM partner, you’ll have to clearly communicate your fetishes and preferences ahead of time. You also have to be open to striking up friendships with people before you crawl between the sheets.

With a bit of time and patience, anything is possible.

Thankfully, it’s easier than ever to find a partner online. The best BDSM dating sites connect kinky people based on category, fetish, preference, sexual orientation, and gender identity. They take the work and risk of in-person matchmaking out of the equation completely.

Online BDSM dating sites also put you in touch with a larger network of like-minded people. Unless you’re a mind-reader, you’d never know whether your next-door neighbor was secretly a masochist or dominant!

Are There Any Free BDSM Dating Sites?

Yes, there are plenty of free sites for BDSM singles.

Although Reddit’s “BDSM Personals” subreddit is arguably the best option for 100% free personals, dating apps like Tinder, Grindr, and Fetish.com offer a free membership that permits basic search functionality.

Here’s the best part – you don’t necessarily have to pay before finding your perfect match. That said, paying for a premium membership unlocks helpful features that expedite the process. For example, premium members don’t have to deal with “like limits” or limited access.

What is the Best BDSM Dating Site for Kinksters?

Adult Friend Finder is the best BDSM dating site for kinksters. They tip the scales with 80+ million registered members (and counting). Additionally, they incorporate all the best features of our runner-ups on a much larger scale.

From adult chat rooms and nude live cams to erotic fiction stories and free, informative blogs, there’s plenty of material to explore as you send introductory messages. That said; their advanced search filters narrow down your options across tens of specific kinks and fetishes.

So long as you’re okay with paying $15/month for the privilege of meeting endless new people, Adult Friend Finder is our top recommendation for anybody interested in the BDSM lifestyle.

Which BDSM Fetish Dating Site Will You Choose?

If you’re curious about the BDSM community, our top-rated fetish sites are the best way to meet new people online. Unlike conventional online dating sites; BDSM dating platforms grant you instant access to the fetish community.

Whether you’re here to learn about specific kinks, get the skinny on in-person events, or make your preferences known to local singles online; our BDSM dating sites give you the best possible chance of finding your perfect match.

Adult Friend Finder was our #1 recommendation; but we’d highly suggest giving other fetish sites and apps a fair chance! They all share a similar appreciation for the BDSM lifestyle.

