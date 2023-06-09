As the popularity of dating sites and apps skyrockets, more and more of the best dating sites open their online doors and welcome new members looking for love and relationships.

While having many options available is fantastic, it can become overwhelming to try and filter the best dating sites from average ones.

When you sign up for one of the best dating sites, you want to make sure you choose the best one that allows you to find what you’re looking for – ideally, for the right amount of money, without wasting your precious time with bot accounts and hoo-ha.

We all know how irritating it is to waste time, money, and effort, right?

So, how do you find the best dating sites without getting frustrated and discouraged?

Knowing what’s out there and what you can expect from the most popular dating sites and apps can help you to narrow down your selection and choose the right site for your needs.

Now, lift your feet and dive into our article on the best dating sites. We’ve done the hard part; now all you have to do is choose the site that piques your interest.

The best dating sites to look for love, dates, and relationships online

While there are many excellent dating sites out there, we have chosen some of the best ones and listed them below, along with reviews.

1. Zoosk – Best overall dating site

Pros

Reliable and trustworthy

Over 35 million singles

Easy to use

Cons

Can be pricey

California-based Zoosk saw the light of day in 2007. Nowadays, they have over 35 million members worldwide. This makes it a very popular dating site, compared to other dating sites around.

Where does Zoosk shine? Options. With millions of members and over 3 million messages sent daily, you will find a great variety of singles from around the world, from different backgrounds, and with varying goals in mind.

This dating site allows you to get started for free. Although this free trial may not be as feature-rich as some others, it’s simple to navigate, and the signup process only takes a few minutes.

Start by filling out your profile and choosing what you look for regarding your dating goals (casual relationships, long-term relationships, or hookups). Whether you’re looking for a long-term relationship or casual dating, Zoosk offers you a chance to meet like-minded people.

After creating a profile, Zoosk’s SmartPick technology helps you to find matches by using the company’s own algorithm. You can pick this option in the menu to see what matches they recommend.

Also, the site requires four forms of verification, so the amount of fake accounts is practically non-existent.

Zoosk offers some other interesting features, such as Coin Boost, Zoosk Gifts, and a carousel that will make your dating experience more fun. For instance, with the Coin Boost you can boost your profile and Zoosk Gifts allows you to pamper someone you’re interested in.

Overall, Zoosk is a reliable and trustworthy dating website with a lot to offer. Even if you’ve never used a dating site before, you will be able to get started easily with Zoosk.

2. OKCupid – Best for a variety of dates and matches

Pros

LGBTQ+ friendly

Many features

Millions of users

Compatibility questionnaire

Cons

Free version has a lot of ads

Many people look for hookups

OKCupid has been around for years and has gone through quite a rebrand.

Nowadays, the site has a good level of inclusivity for singles of all genders and sexual orientations, making it a popular dating site amongst LGBTQ+ members.

This open-minded platform relies on making everyone feel welcome, so you won’t have to feel shy, even if you’re looking for something more specific.

Fun fact: OKCupid allows you to add a Pro-Choice badge to your profile and will donate to Planned Parenthood for any user who chooses to do so.

Getting started with OKCupid is easy. You will begin by filling out your profile and a compatibility questionnaire. Fill out the questionnaire as carefully as possible; it will help you receive good matches.

This second best dating site offers many features: this is great if you have time to browse through them, but they can make the site look like big chaos. For instance, you can send a little comment to anyone as you swipe through the matches. Sounds cool, but it’s a bit unclear how the users will see the messages and how they relate to regular messaging.

This won’t slow you down, though. The basic features are clear and you will be browsing matches in no time. As you use the platform more, you will be able to familiarize yourself with the plethora of features slowly but surely.

One such feature is that the site allows you to message someone only when there has been mutual interest – similar to Tinder. You can ignore, like, or Superlike people as you scroll through their profiles. OKCupid truly finds its place in our best dating sites list.

3. eHarmony – Best dating site for accurate matches

Pros

Excellent match-making algorithm

Reliable and trustworthy

Well-balanced between men and women

Cons

More expensive than some other sites

If you are looking for a dating site to find long-term relationships and lasting love, eHarmony is hands down the best option.

Not only has eHarmony been around for a long time, they have over 2 million success stories, according to some sources.

eHarmony has a ton of pros that explain why it’s one of the best dating sites out there. First, it offers an extensive compatibility questionnaire to help you find the best matches. Also, it is easy to use and allows you to filter matches based on what you seek.

That said, finding exact matches on eHarmony is much easier than on other websites.

The biggest downside is that this site is not for those looking for casual dating. In fact, this dating site caters best to those who want to find long-lasting love and marriage.

The second drawback relates to the first. The signup process is lengthy; it can take up to 30 minutes. You must fill out a comprehensive profile to get matched with the best possible matches.

It’s a lot harder to find anyone looking just for casual dating after using half an hour answering personal questions.

However, eHarmony is one of the best dating sites to help you find a long-term relationship through accurate match-making.

4. Match.com – Best for different relationship goals

Pros

Makes online dating easy

Free version has good features

Excellent for those unsure about their goals

Cons

Ads throughout user interface

Reports of bugs

Match.com is a dating website many are aware of, even if they’ve never tried online dating.

No wonder, as Match.com has been around since 1995, and it has put a lot of effort into marketing over the years. You may have noticed their commercials on TV and radio, and even seen their billboards or magazine ads.

So, does all this marketing and two decades in the business make it the best? Probably not, but it does have some well-earned merits.

Frankly, Match.com is one of the best dating sites that hasn’t updated its dating process much in years. They seem to abide by the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”-rule.

This becomes apparent when you create a profile and start browsing. Instead of filling out extensive questionnaires for match-making, Match.com prefers old-school catalog-style dating, where you can filter matches based on your selections.

Match.com doesn’t overcomplicate, unlike some other best dating sites. You can get started fast by creating a free profile. The free version even allows you to view photos of members before upgrading to a plan, which is a rarity, even among the best dating sites.

Match.com doesn’t boast fancy algorithms or crazy tech-based features but relies solely on the simple and easy-to-use user interface. All you need is a few minutes to get started, and soon you’ll be browsing matches.

The downside is that members on Match.com don’t always know what they’re looking for, and you might run into more casual daters than people looking for long-lasting love. This is simply due to the lack of questionnaires and more in-depth features.

That shouldn’t discourage you, though, because Match is a reliable dating site, offering all the basic things you need for a reasonable price.

5. Elite Singles – Best dating for educated professionals

Pros

Serious singles looking for love

Excellent matching process

Many useful features

Cons

High price point

Elite Singles is a dating app and website geared towards singles who are considered “highly educated.”

According to Elite Singles, over 85 % of their members fall into this category, so it will be easy to find someone with the same kind of background as you.

Even though the name of the website might suggest that you’ll run into snooty socialites, that’s not the case – Elite Singles is an app for those who are more established in life and have a higher level of education. They know what they want and are looking for a partner in crime to spend their life with.

It’s easy to get started with Elite Singles. So easy, in fact, that you won’t even need to fill out the entire profile before browsing for matches. This is great if you just want to check the site out before you decide whether to use it or not – but it also leads to you running into half-filled profiles that may not even belong to anyone anymore.

When it comes to the user experience, it deserves a thumbs up. The site is easy to use, and even though you will have many features at your disposal, it doesn’t become overwhelming. You can browse matches, spark a conversation with interesting people in minutes, and hopefully find what you seek.

A fun fact is that you don’t have to be highly educated to sign up for this site, but you should remember that most people on this site are. So, this site is best suited for those looking for educated, highly trained, and knowledgeable people with a clear picture of their life goals and dreams.

The pricing point is a bit higher than on an average dating site, but to meet the Elites, you need to pull out the dollars.

6. Coffee Meets Bagel – Best dating site for newbies

Pros

Intelligent matchmaking

Good for serious relationships

Many features available for free

Cons

Gender balance uneven

Coffee Meets Bagel is a serious dating app and website that started in 2012.

Many may even have come across the app on Shark Tank in 2015, after which its popularity skyrocketed.

As an easy-to-use dating app, Coffee Meets Bagel is an excellent choice for those who are still newbies in the online dating world. You can create your profile and get started fast, so you can start browsing potential matches in minutes.

The most interesting feature is probably their advanced match-making algorithm that allows you to make high-quality matches. It differs a bit from algorithms used on other best dating sites, as CMB’s algorithm improves as you interact with other singles. Pretty soon, the algorithm will start taking into account your preferences, interests, education, goals, and more.

An interesting and exceptional feature is the limited Bagels (or matches). While some members may find this irritating, it can actually be a good thing. Rather than swiping through limitless profiles, you can focus on the matches meant for you and get to know their profiles better.

We must also pat them on the back about their comprehensive free version. You can like people and even chat for free, so there’s no need to upgrade to a paid membership immediately.

A tiny downside is that their gender balance is a bit off: there are about 60% female members and 40% are male – of course, most men won’t mind.

As Coffee Meets Bagel is so easy to use, and you can even get started for free.

7. Christian Mingle – Best for those with specific religious views

Pros

Most members are Christian

Simple design

Free features

Cons

Cancellation through customer support

Finding love and long-lasting relationships can be hard for Christian singles whose faith is important to them.

Unless you find someone through your church or at a religious event, knowing where someone stands with their faith may be complicated.

This is one of the reasons why Christian Mingle has reached an excellent reputation over the years. It brings together Christians and those who are willing to date Christians. While you don’t have to be a Christian to sign up, you should expect most people on this popular dating site to be.

Most of them want to meet like-minded people.

Christian Mingle truly shines through their easy-to-use user interface, affordable membership options, and a simple and fun signup process. Even though the profiles on Christian Mingle might not be as comprehensive as on some other sites, it may push people to start conversations with a lower threshold.

In addition, this dating site is pretty good at removing any fake profiles quickly, so you can expect to meet mostly real people who want to meet other Christians with the same values.

The only downside is that you can’t cancel your membership from the account dashboard, but you have to contact customer service via email.

Regarding pricing, Christian Mingle offers competitive membership plans that don’t break the bank.

Overall, Christian Mingle is an excellent online dating site for those who put faith above all else. Even if you’re not a Christian but would like to meet and date one, this is the place to start.

How do I get started on the best dating sites?

When you want to start online dating, you might ask yourself: “How do I get started?”

Well, the good news is that getting started on a popular dating site has never been easier than it is today.

Numerous best dating sites allow you to search for a date, a long-term relationship, or something casual. The first step is to choose a reliable site and sign up. Within a few minutes, you will browse matches and start conversations that may even change your life.

Below, we will look at getting started with online dating in more detail.

Create your profile

The first step with online dating is to create an enticing profile on a popular dating site. You can add details about yourself, such as interests, hobbies, and future goals. Remember to describe yourself honestly and accurately without oversharing: keep it short and sweet and leave some room for questions.

Also, while we all know that what’s on the inside matters, adding good-quality photos is also essential, so upload recent photos showing your best features. Make sure you are clearly visible in the pictures and that they present you how you want others to see you.

When creating a profile, you want to be honest and transparent about who you are and what you seek. There’s no need to tell your whole life story in the profile, but sharing some interesting information about yourself can be the hook that catches someone’s attention.

Some ideas on what to share in your profile can be:

Your hobbies and general interests

Your idols and people you admire

Your life-goals

Favorite travel destinations

The perfect day (or date)

Figure out what you seek

A clear picture of what you’re looking for is helpful before filling out your online dating profile.

It’ll help you get matched with like-minded people and meet people with the same goals. For instance, if you already know you are looking for a serious relationship and want to get married, it’s a good idea to state it in the profile.

However, if you are unsure about what you want, it doesn’t hurt to be open and honest about that, too.

You should also have a good idea of what qualities you look for in a person. Are you looking for someone outgoing and extrovert or someone who’d rather stay at home and read books?

Use this information to your advantage and add it to your profile. You can even filter your matches based on what you seek.

Fill out the compatibility questionnaire

Some dating websites offer a compatibility questionnaire to make match-making easier and more accurate.

The questionnaires can be lengthy, but it is recommended to fill them out with care. The more accurate you are, the more accurate responses you can expect.

For instance, eHarmony has a long and extensive compatibility questionnaire that takes a while to fill out. Their algorithm will be able to show you more accurate matches because of all the accurate questions that are included in the questionnaire.

It’s no wonder eHarmony boasts of having over 2 million success stories.

So, if the site has a questionnaire, don’t skip it.

Fine-tune your profile

Before rushing off to browse potential matches, take a final look at your profile and ensure everything looks good.

Read through everything you wrote and check your photos. Maybe you will come up with something more you can add to your profile description, or maybe you will want to delete some sections. Taking a second look before finalizing the profile and putting yourself out there is always a good call.

If everything looks good, you’re ready to start matching.

How do I match with someone on dating sites?

Some of the best dating sites and apps use personality questionnaires to help you find like-minded people and match with those who have similar interests and goals.

The best way to match an interesting individual is to fill out any personality and compatibility questionnaires the site might offer. By filling out the questionnaire, the dating site’s algorithm will show you the most accurate matches to help you on your dating journey.

Another way to match a like-minded person is to use any filter options you may see in the browsing section. You’ll be able to filter people based on their interests, goals, relationship views, and more.

Found someone who piques your interest?

Send them a friendly hello and spark a conversation – you never know where it might lead.

Then what?

Maybe you found a match and even had the courage to say hello and start a conversation. Now what?

Now you’ll get to the fun part: getting to know the person. Ask questions, tell them about yourself, enjoy a fun conversation. When the timing seems right, suggest a date or wait for them to do so.

Online dating doesn’t have to be rocket science; just treat it like a regular organic conversation when you meet someone in line waiting for coffee at Starbucks.

The best dating sites differ: pay attention to these things

All dating sites are different. They have different features that can affect your experience as a member.

There are four essential factors you should consider when choosing a dating site:

Type of potential matches

User experience

Price

Safety

The type of potential matches

Some of the best dating sites cater to people looking for casual dates, whereas others are meant for looking for love and long-lasting relationships or even marriage.

You should ensure that the dating sites you join cater to what you seek.

User experience

When we talk about the user experience, we mean all the details that can affect your experience on dating sites.

For instance, you might want to find out how detailed the profile creation process is, if the site has personality questionnaires, or if they allow you to filter matches by other means.

Price

Most dating sites and apps will allow you to get started for free and offer you a chance to upgrade to a paid subscription.

Typically, the free version doesn’t offer much, so you will want to ensure the upgraded memberships suit your budget.

Safety

The best online dating sites always pay attention to the safety of their members.

How much do dating sites online cost?

One of the most burning questions regarding dating sites is the cost.

Usually, you can create a profile for free and even start browsing matches without paying a penny. However, should you want to message someone, you will typically need to pull out your credit card and upgrade to a paid membership.

You might even find sites that offer a free trial for a week or two, which is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with the website before you invest any money. However, all good comes to an end, and so do free trials.

Most sites allow you to choose between a monthly subscription and multiple months’ desriptions. The exact price depends on the site, so check the pricing before creating your profile. In some cases, the price difference between sites can be significant.

Regardless, you might notice that a month-to-month subscription is usually higher (cost per month) compared to a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription. This means that you can save more money in the long run by buying more months at once.

Can I use the best dating sites for free?

There are some free dating sites out there that allow you to sign up and chat for free.

The downside is that any free dating site typically includes a ton of bots and fake accounts, and the quality of matches might be low.

When dating sites are full of ads and you find half-filled profiles with bad pictures that you don’t even know for sure belong to the person behind the profile, paying for a membership on reliable dating sites starts to look pretty good.

In short, it is possible to use an online dating site for free, but the best dating sites are the ones you pay for for many reasons.

Are paid dating sites better than free dating sites?

Signing up for a free dating site may sound enticing, but you get what you pay for, right?

Right. When it comes to dating sites, being a Scrooge McDuck won’t help. When you pay for a membership and upgrade your account, you will meet higher-quality matches and likely meet someone interesting for dating or a serious relationship.

The best dating sites online demand payment because they put more effort into perfecting the user experience. You will get access to more features, meet higher-quality matches, and avoid bots and fake accounts.

A cherry on top is, the best dating sites allow you to get started for free. Create a profile without paying, so you will get a good picture of what the site offers and what kind of matches to expect. You can upgrade to a paid subscription later.

Finally, when you pay for a membership, the site will put more effort into safety and security. Typically, members will need to verify their identity, so you’ll have a lower chance of running into catfishes.

Stay safe

There is one essential thing everyone interested on dating sites should remember: safety.

While meeting new people online is simple, easy, and convenient, there is also a downside: you never really know who you meet, and being catfished or scammed is not unheard of.

You can easily avoid these issues by taking some precautions. Don’t worry; most of these precautions are simple and plain common sense, and you won’t need to become an FBI agent on the down-low.

Dating sites and scams

Maybe you have already met someone interesting online and started chatting with them.

In the back of your ming, you may be wondering if the person you’re talking to is genuine and really who they say they are.

Some simple red flags you can watch out for:

They start telling you about their financial troubles.

They ask for money to pay for bills or flight tickets.

They ask for your address.

They ask for your bank account or credit card numbers.

Never share too much information about yourself on dating sites. Don’t give them your address, credit card numbers, real phone number, or your children’s names.

It’s common for scammers to first appear caring and loving, after which they might start telling you about their financial troubles or ask you to send them money or buy flight tickets.

Scams happen even on the best dating sites and apps. Don’t fall for it.

Video chat vs. in-person dating

One excellent benefit of online dating is that you don’t need to meet in-person immediately: you can utilize modern technology and meet on video chat before getting into a serious relationship.

In fact, some of the best dating sites allow members to do video chat dating directly through the site. This feature allows you to meet the person you’ve been chatting with and adds an extra layer of security. You can confirm they are who they say they are, and you will also save yourself from an awkward first date should they turn out to be something unexpected.

In-person dating comes in to play when you are both ready for it. You can suggest an in-person date immediately or after you’ve been getting to know one another on video.

If the dating sites of your choosing offer video calling, we highly recommend you take advantage of it.

Best dating sites – FAQs

Dating on the best dating sites can raise some questions and make newbies scratch their heads in frustration. Below, we have looked at some of the frequently asked questions concerning dating sites.

What are the best sites for online dating?

The best online dating sites are reliable, safe, and reasonably priced, and they help you find the kind of matches you want. You can find the best sites by reading reviews and comparing sites before signing up. In our opinion, the top 3 dating sites are Zoosk, OkCupid and eHarmony. Whether you’re looking for a serious relationship or a casual fling, these have you covered.

What are the best dating sites for free?

eHarmony and most online dating sites work by allowing you to register and get started for free. The free versions will help you to get on the roll, but upgrading to a paid membership will offer more features.

Completely free dating sites are often crowded with bots and fake accounts; they can be conceived as somewhat unreliable compared to other dating apps.

What dating site has the highest success rate?

Determining the success rate can be subjective as it depends on the goals the members have. However, Match.com and eHarmony have reportedly succeeded in helping people find a serious relationship and love.

What are the best dating sites for over 40?

Singles over 40 should try some of the biggest dating sites, such as Match.com or eHarmony, with millions of members.

Where do I meet singles online?

Meeting singles online is the easiest on online dating sites. There are numerous dating sites online that help singles find matches online. Some of these allow you to video chat, before meeting in person.

Pick the best dating sites from the jump

When you start dating, the first thing you have to do is to find reliable and top dating sites.

Doing background research on dating sites can save you time and money, and even protect yourself from grey hairs.

Nothing is more irritating than creating a full profile and realizing afterward that the site you chose doesn’t cater to your needs. You’d have to start over and search for other online dating sites.

Instead, read reviews and familiarize yourself with the dating app or site before joining. You might find a popular dating site to help you on your online dating journey and find a serious relationship.

The best dating sites offer exactly what you need: the right kind of matches, useful features, safety, and a good price point.

Take the jump and see what dating apps and sites hold in store for you.

