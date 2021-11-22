The pandemic is (hopefully) winding down, and slowly but surely, we can all start getting back to our regular lives. For some people, that means going out drinking with friends again. For others, that means organizing hookups without needing to wear a hazmat suit.

2020 will not be missed.

So if you’ve been stuck inside for 18 months and you want to enjoy hooking up again, we’ve compiled our list of the best hookup sites and apps to help you find local hookups right now! No matter your gender or orientation, we’ve got something you’ll enjoy.

Let’s do it.

Top 10 Hookup Sites and Apps

1. Adult Friend Finder – Best Hookup Site for Swingers

Pros

Large & active user base

Offers messaging prompts

Free to sign up

Good for open-minded people

Cons

Not for serious dating

Premium membership is costly

With humble beginnings all the way back in 1996, Adult Friend Finder is one of the best hookup sites of all time – continuing to set the standard for hookup websites to this day.

No matter your gender or sexual orientation, you’re sure to find someone for a non-committal fling. The website has over 99 million users around the world (supposedly) and fetches a whopping one million views per day.

Registration is free and takes about 5 minutes to complete. The free profile is limited, though, so in order to send messages, for example, you have to upgrade.

There are three pricing plans to choose from, including $39.95 per month, 3 months for $26.95 per month, or you can pay $239.40 upfront for the entire year.

Why upgrade?

You’ll get access to a wide range of content like live webcam shows, group discussions, and erotic fiction. You can even view people’s page details and read about their hilarious or juicy casual encounters.

As hookup sites go, it doesn’t get much more open-minded than Adult Friend Finder!

2. Ashley Madison – Best for Discreet Adult Dating

Pros

Signing up is free for women

Gender ratio is pretty even

Privacy & discretion emphasized

Face blurring tools & filters

Cons

Fake profiles around

Can’t send messages for free

Questionable history

Ashley Madison established itself as an affairs dating site back in 2002, earning a notorious reputation for itself in the media. However, the Canadian website is slowly taking steps to distance itself from that affairs-pushing history, morphing into a great hookup site for middle-aged singles.

Though some of the users on this site may have immoral intentions, many modern AM users are just looking for hookups with singles in the 30-50 kind of age range. Free signups for women entice many female users to flock here, whether they’re single or not.

Everyone loves a bargain!

Ashley Madison’s privacy features include photo blurring and digital Venetian face masks – yes, you can act like you’re at one of those old-school sexy fancy dress parties like Cassanova. It strides the line between sexy and cringy, for sure.

Still, if you’re looking for casual dating and hookups on the down-low, then AM is perfect. Even if you’re single, some people just aren’t comfortable having their photo and information on online dating sites, so this is a great way to find casual fun without being too “out there”.

Keep your private life private.

On top of all this, the “Traveling Man” feature allows you to message up to 30 men or women on the go, even if the name is a little exclusionary. Furthermore, the Message Plus system allows you to read and reply to all of your messages for 30 days after buying a credit package, giving men a cheap way to try out Ashley Madison.

3. Fetlife – Free Hookup Classifieds For Open-Minded Fun

Pros

Almost 10 million users

Perfect for specific kinks

Friendly & welcoming community ‌

Educational content available

Cons

Premium features cost extra

Website feels outdated

Fetlife is bigger than casual hookups and one-night-stands. It’s a community of people who unashamedly express their truest, sexual selves, kinks and all. You can access all kinds of educational content on this site to learn more about your particular fetish without judgment.

It’s endearing, really.

You won’t use Fetlife like Tinder or Ashley Madison, though. It doesn’t use any pairing algorithms or swipe matching features. That’s not to say you can’t meet someone here for a “friends with benefits” sort of situation, it’s all about who you run into in the community groups.

New users can easily sign up and start candid discussions with other users., making it easy to break the ice with people who share your interests in the bedroom, no matter how “out there” they might be. You can meet other people quickly and potentially start a casual encounter with someone who has the same erotic interests as you.

For a fetish dating site, it’s actually pretty wholesome.

4. Reddit Dirty R4R – 100% Anonymous & Free Hookup Website

Pros

Anonymous browsing (if you want to)

Loads of members

Various adult “subreddits” to explore

Unique forum style

Cons

Almost no security

Users don’t always post photos

The best thing about using Reddit is there are so many adult dating subreddits to choose from like Dirty R4R, Swingers R4R, regular R4R, and dozens of others. You’re bound to find something you like. In case you don’t know, users of Reddit are called “Redditors”, so “R4R” stands for “Redditor For Redditor”.

Here you can remain anonymous but still have access to various sex-focused subreddits that essentially act as free hookup sites. It’s a bit of a weird system if you’re not used to how Reddit works, so you might need to play around with Reddit for a while before trying this out.

Still, it’s 100% free… so that’s a plus!

A major pitfall with Reddit is that many Redditors don’t post images online, which also means there’s a little more risk involved when it comes to meeting up with someone IRL (in real life). Another downside is that Reddit doesn’t have much in terms of security, either, so chances of coming across a fake account or a troll are high.

Still, if you’re looking for adult hookup sites that are 100% free and very open-minded, one of the various hookup subreddits might do the trick for you.

5. Craigslist Missed Connections – Free Personals for Hooking Up

Pros

100% free hookup site

Big user base

Super quick registration ‌

Good for more mature users

Cons

Security isn’t the best

High probability of trolls ‌

Personals-style ads aren’t for everyone

Craigslist Missed Connections provides a space for people to search for someone they had a connection with but weren’t able to get any of their details. It’s the best place to find a quick hookup because many people use the site for that purpose, too.

CL has a sketchy history when it comes to hookups – it’s basically the Wild West of casual sex sites. If you go looking for a casual fling here, just be warned that you need to be sensible and careful about who you meet. That applies to any hookup platform of course, but just take that into account.

Better safe than sorry!

Popular with more mature users, this site is completely free to use and sign up for, with the website boasting that it takes only 30 seconds to set up a profile. So if you’re the kind of person that likes to read personal ads when looking for a fling, you’ll love it.

6. Seeking – Hookup Site with More Women than Men

Pros

Free for female users

Unique spin on adult dating

Superior algorithm for matchmaking

Designed for sugar dating

Cons

Pricey

Doesn’t work on iOS

Seeking is the perfect place for sugar dating fans to meet and it is LGBTQ+ friendly too. Accounts are secure, but given the high number of ladies on this site that are looking for accomplished male counterparts, there’s a bit of competition to say the least!

Women join for free, so you’ll find that this site has much more female users than male users – in fact, about 70-80% of users are estimated to be female, which is significantly higher than the vast majority of adult dating sites, which are usually dominated by men.

Great news if you’re a guy struggling on other hookup sites!

You can complete your registration on Seeking in just 10 minutes. While Seeking is more costly than other adult dating sites, we think it’s worth it given the site’s algorithms that analyze your data to find the perfect match for you. Just make sure you’re okay with the whole “sugar dating” scenario before you join – it’s not for everyone.

7. Bumble – Best Hookup App For Women

Pros

Women send the first message

No more unsolicited private photos

Free account is good enough

User-friendly interface

Cons

Limited options for gender selection

Many are looking for something more serious

Bumble is one of the best hookup and casual dating apps for women. Conversations are initiated by the ladies, giving them more control. It’s designed to help protect women from the dangers associated with online dating, like receiving unwanted messages and ermm… private photos.

You know what we’re talking about.

Although women are in charge here, men who are looking for a fling or casual encounter will enjoy using this site nonetheless. Though male users might face a little more rejection than usual, they can take solice in the fact that when women DO talk to them, it’s because they think you seem attractive or interesting.

That’s always a good start, no?

It’s quick and easy to get started, plus it’s free to sign up. If you get a match, you only have 24 hours to reply. The chat will disappear after that. You can pay extra to access better features like retracting messages, restoring expired connections, and increasing your profile’s visibility.

The whole thing about messages disappearing after 24 hours is a turn-off for some users, and that’s understandable. However, it encourages you and your match to take the messages on this casual dating app seriously, so you’re more likely to hook up or plan a date without one of you flaking out.

Bumble has almost 42 million users worldwide, so you’re bound to find someone for you.

8. Tinder – Best Hookup App For Younger Users

Pros

Simple user interface

Free account is enough

Great design for mobile use

300 million active users ‌ worldwide

Cons

Must pay for unlimited swipes

Watch out for fake profiles

Superficial

Popular with Gen Z and Millennials, Tinder is one of the most popular casual hookup apps available. It’s easy to install, and you can set up a profile in minutes as it doesn’t require extensive information. You’ll add all the usual data like your name, age, and gender. Then, you’ll specify your gender preferences, and clarify your desired distance and age range.

It’s all very quick and easy.

You can choose to write a detailed bio, upping your chances of finding the type of fling you want. Tell other users if you’re looking for a no-strings-attached thing, or something more stable from the get-go. You don’t want to go breaking people’s hearts or setting false expectations!

Once you’re set up, it’s all about the swipe.

Swipe “right” to like someone, and when they like you back, the app will notify you and you can start chatting right away! Also, you can put your account in the “Card Stack” if you want to remain hidden for a bit. It’s a good tool for people who are juggling a few matches and don’t want to add new ones to their roster.

For additional features, though, you gotta pay. Packages start as low as $12.50 per month for Tinder Plus, and go up to $29.99 per month for Tinder Platinum. Tinder Plus hides advertisements and offers unlimited swipes. Platinum has loads of other features, like messaging before you match.

So yes, you can pay for an unfair advantage!

9. Zoosk – Casual Dating Site That’s Fun to Use

Pros

Facebook profile verification

Fun & unique UI

Send users virtual gifts

40+ million users

Cons

Some inactive users

Ads on the free version

If you can put up with slightly annoying ads, then Zoosk can be one of the best free hookup sites you’ll ever use, boasting upwards of 40 million members. If you prefer to browse for love/hookups without being assaulted by ads, then the premium version starts at just $12 a month.

That’s one of the lowest premium prices on this list.

The great thing about Zoosk is that it’s perfect for “choose your own adventure” casual dates. If you’re in the mood to find love or go on serious dates, then there’s the “Smart Pick Technology” feature – a special algorithm designed to find you your perfect match when it comes to personality and values.

On the other hand, Zoosk also comes with a “Carousel” feature – this is similar to the “swipe left and swipe right” style of a hookup app like Tinder – you can cycle through photos of users and decide whether you’re interested in meeting them based purely on their profile photos and how attractive you find them.

It’s good to have options.

On top of all this, this hookup app has the unique addition of “Zoosk Coins” and “Virtual Gifts” which allow you to send digital gifts to potential matches in order to woo them. I can’t say that I would personally be swept off my feet by a digital teddy bear, but you know… it’s kind of cute I guess.

10. Hinge – Best Hookup App in the UK

Pros

Perfect for finding love

Roulette-style matchmaking

Free version is decent

Paid version starts at $4.99 per month

Cons

Not designed for hooking up

Mobile version only

Hinge is the dating app that is “designed to be deleted”, according to the founders themselves. In other words, this app is designed to find you a serious relationship so that you can delete the app and never use it again.

Whether a profit-making company ACTUALLY wants you to delete their app is questionable, but I digress.

Popular with millennials and lesbian women, Hinge is one of the simplest dating apps you can find. The matchmaking boasts a roulette-style UI that’s not massively different to Tinder, though the users here tend to be looking for love and more serious dates than those on Tinder.

The free version of Hinge is actually really decent and pleasant to use, though the paid version starts at just $4.99 per month, which is nice and affordable. While it doesn’t boast the risque chat rooms of some other sites and apps, it’s great if you’re in the mood for something more serious and romantic.

11. Plenty of Fish – One of the Original Local Hookup Sites

Pros

Excellent pairing algorithm

No random matches

Free to use ‌

Video chat feature

Cons

Extra features cost

Personal questionnaire

Plenty of Fish is an excellent adult dating site for those who don’t want to mess around. Some find the extensive questionnaire too personal, but POF’s algorithms use that data to accurately pair you with a hookup partner who you’ll get on with and who you’ll (hopefully) find attractive.

Let’s just say the questionnaire benefits you in the long run!

You can use POF for romantic dating or casual relationships and hookups – it all depends on what you’re looking for. Recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, they actually added a video chat feature that allows users to “virtually” date online. This is also a good way to check that your date is who they say they are.

The free membership option has many features, so you can easily use this app even if you’re on a budget.

9 Hookup Site Hacks For One Night Stand Success

If you’re looking to hit it off with a steamy night of fun, then there are a few hacks you can use to help yourself stand out from the crowd and really make an impression on the top hookup sites!

1. Choose your main photo VERY carefully (first impressions matter)

Your main profile picture is the first thing that people will see, and first impression matter A LOT. When you’re using apps like Tinder, you very often decide to swipe left or right based on a quick glance at someone’s profile photo, so if the lighting is off or your cropped out of frame a little, then you ruin your chances.

Don’t miss out on hookups due to a poor photo!

2. Upload 5-7 varied photos so people see what you’re like

Ideally you should upload around 5-7 photos of yourself if the hookup app allows that. Just uploading 1 or 2 photos can look suspicious, while uploading 28 photos looks narcissistic.

You also want to mix it up so people get an idea of what you look like and what you’re into from a few quick glances.

Try to include:

Posed selfies

Full-body shots

Pictures with friends

A flirty photo (if you want to!)

Candid non-posed photos

Give them a snapshot of who you are as a person and what you look like.

3. Smile!

Though you may want 1 or 2 sexy pouts in your roster of photos, research shows that people overwhelmingly react positively to smiley photos on dating apps and hookup sites.

Believe it or not, if you look like a nice person, lots of people will want to get busy with you.

4. Keep your bio concise – we’re not looking for your life story

Keep your bio short, concise, and to the point. If you’re looking exclusively for sex and hookups, then you probably don’t need to mention your zodiac sign or your mother’s maiden name.

Hit the key details (city, age, gender, etc.) and give a sense of your personality, but don’t bore us with your life story.

5. State that you’re looking for hookups in your bio

If you’re using sites like Tinder or Zoosk where hookups are implied but people also look for romantic dating, you should make it clear that you’re looking to keep things casual.

This stops you from breaking people’s hearts, and it helps you to stand out to people who are just looking for casual hookups.

6. Listen to your friends’ harsh opinions

Do you have a very blunt or “lovingly honest” friend who will tell you straight when you look like trash in a photo?

Listen to them. They’re probably right.

We tend to overlook our flaws or bad photos, but sometimes a fresh pair of eyes is necessary to tell you that you look like human garbage in that pic.

7. When in doubt, swipe right

Dating profiles and hookup app photos can be decieving, so sometimes it’s good to stay open-minded and keep the door open.

If you find yourself thinking “I’m not sure” about a potential hookup partner, you might as well swipe right and see how things go – they might win you over!

You have nothing to lose.

8. Include an icebreaker to start conversations

Do you have a unique skill, hobby, or interest? You should consider including it in your profile! Even if you’re just looking for hookups, witty conversation is sexy, so think about including something in your profile to entice a response.

Examples could be:

“I’m a massive Star Wars nerd”

“I can beat ANYONE at Tetris”

“What’s your favourite movie? Mine is X”

“Are you a cat person or a dog person?”

“Tacos are the BEST food. Fight me!”

Whatever you choose, keep it fun and light-hearted!

9. Pay for a premium hookup app (show you mean business!)

Paying for a premium account on a hookup site or hookup app that you like is a great way to show potential partners that you’re taking this seriously and ACTUALLY want to hook up.

A lot of people are flakey – especially free users.

Most paid hookup sites and apps also give you a cornucopia of extra features that make hooking up easier, such as:

Unlimited messages

Unlimited profile viewing

Ability to send private photos & videos

Live cam-to-cam chats

Privacy tools

Sure you might want to do the free trial first and try things out, but sometimes in life you just get what you pay for.

Guide to Hooking Up Online

What’s the Difference Between Online Dating Sites, Casual Dating Sites, and Hookup Sites?

Okay, so there are a lot of terms that get thrown around when talking about dating and hookup sites – so what do they all mean? While these terms are open to interpretation, here are some general guidelines for what to expect from each.

Online Dating Sites

Online dating sites tend to refer to websites and apps that are catered towards romantic dating and serious relationships instead of one night stand stuff. You’ll often be paired with multiple potential matches based on personality and values quizzes, rather than just superficial photos or who’s closest to your location.

Basically, they’re a lot more wholesome and cute.

The best dating sites for finding love include Hinge, Plenty Of Fish, eHarmony, and HER.

Casual Dating Sites

“Casual Dating Sites” tends to refer to websites that are catered towards people who don’t know exactly what they’re looking for. It’s a place where you might end up in a serious relationship, you might end up in a “friends with benefits” situation, or you might find local hookups for one night of fun.

They’re the “choose your own adventure” of online dating!

Popular casual dating sites (and apps) include Zoosk, Bumble, OkCupid, and Tinder.

Hookup Sites

Generally speaking, a hookup site or hookup app is concerned with one thing and one thing only – casual sex. Some sites feature adult chat rooms and live cams where things can get very steamy… others are designed specifically for finding casual sex with a partner who is into unusual kinks and fetishes. There is often very little pretense – everyone is there looking for the same thing!

All in all, hookup sites are there to find you a one night stand.

Examples of adult hookup sites include Adult Friend Finder, Ashley Madison, Alt.com and Grindr.

Do I Have to Pay for a Hookup?

No, you don’t have to pay for a hookup, but it depends on the site.

You might find someone using a free account, like on Tinder, if you’re simply looking for a casual encounter or spontaneous tryst. Other times, with something such as Seeking, some users pay to connect with another user specifically.

You can sign up to most dating sites for free and only pay if you want access to extra benefits and features, like unlimited swipes, for example.

Are Hookup Apps and Sites Safe?

Yes, for the most part, hookup apps and sites are safe because these companies want their users to have a rewarding experience.

However, some sites offer more safety features than others, including profile verification to avoid fake accounts, and kicking out users who offend or harass people.

Inevitably, there’s always risk involved when meeting others online. Especially in places that function more like an online forum where it’s a free-for-all, like Reddit. You need to use the utmost caution in any case.

Are Hookup Sites Legal?

Yes, hookup sites and dating apps are legal for people over the age of 18. It’s an adults-only kind of world. Some of the top hookup sites are more “adult” than others, but you always need to be 18 or older in order to use them legally.

Don’t try it if you’re underage.

What are the Most Popular Hookup Sites?

The most popular hookup sites include Tinder, Adult Friend Finder, Bumble, and Ashley Madison.

If you’re looking for a hookup website that has a lot of active users, these are the places that you should start looking first.

Which apps are best for LGBTQ users?

For members of the LGBTQ+ community, hookup apps and dating sites are often a very different ball game.

While some of the mainstream websites and apps are suitable for the queer community, there are a couple of tailor-made LGBTQ dating apps that stand out in particular…

Grindr

If you’re a gay man looking for gay hookups, then you can’t go wrong with Grindr – the most popular gay hookups app in the Western World. It caters to all kinds of gay men (twinks, daddies, otters, bears, etc.) and has also recently encouraged trans and non-binary or genderqueer users too.

The app uses geolocation to find members of the user base closest to your exact location, making it easy to organize quick dates and meetups with people nearby.

HER

If you’re a lesbian, LGBTQ+ woman, or genderqueer/non-binary person who’s into feminine folks, then HER is the perfect app for you. Used for both hookups, dates, and community-building, this app for women is essentially a more wholesome version of Grindr for women.

Users will not find cisgender men here, so it’s a perfect haven for queer women and people who feel jaded by experiences in more mainstream dating apps.

Tips To Stay Safe While Using Hookup Sites and Dating Apps

Staying safe while trying to find hookups or casual encounters online is crucial. Keep the following points in mind to guarantee a good time is had by all:

1. Set up a voice call or video call before meeting

An excellent way to discover if the person you’re talking to is who they say they are is to have a live chat. Some will be comfortable with video, while others prefer a phone call. Either way, it’s the best place to start.

Some popular dating sites like Plenty Of Fish have a built-in video chat feature, while Adult Friend Finder comes with a live cams section too.

2. Limit personal data and details about your life

Avoid giving away personal details relating to things like where your family currently lives or what your daily routine is. You want to keep the connection as light as possible when you’re dealing with a stranger.

If you’re looking for a casual sex encounter, you don’t want to give them more information that they need – protect your online safety and stay vigilant.

Some sites like Ashley Madison come with built-in privacy features like photo-blurring and digital face masks, helping you to keep your identity safe when organizing a hookup online.

3. Take precautions when meeting in person

The first step is to tell a friend where you’re going, which should be a public place for a first-time connection. Watch your drink at all times too. Of course, don’t go on the date with your defenses up, but be aware, that’s all.

Most people on hookup sites and dating forums will have good intentions, but you need to make sure you don’t let your guard down.

4. Use your own transport (so you have an escape plan)

Take the bus, ride your bike, drive yourself, or get an Uber. You want to have the freedom to leave whenever you feel ready. Things can always take a turn for the worst, so you want to make sure you have an escape plan ready if things go awry.

NEVER go on a date or hookup where you’re relying on the other person to take you home (or wherever you need to go afterwards).

Are Hookup Apps and Sites Worth It?

Having the freedom to find anything from a quick fling to something more serious is the real beauty of using hookup sites and apps for adult dating. You can create friends-with-benefits scenarios for yourself without wasting time at a bar or club.

Intentions should be transparent from the beginning, so there’s less miscommunication and ugliness. You can find what you’re looking for using the algorithms that pair you with someone you might click with.

Hookup Apps and Sites – In Conclusion

Hookup apps and sites do the legwork for you, so all you have to do is pick and choose with the press of a button. Our comprehensive list of the best hookup sites and apps for adult dating should give you a clearer picture of what’s out there.

From Adult Friend Finder to Ashley Madison and Tinder, all of these options have something to offer those of you looking for a casual scenario where you have fun and connect with someone you meet online.

Just make sure your intentions are clear if you’re looking for a strictly no-strings-attached scenario. You don’t want to be a heartbreaker after all.

Whichever hookup site you end up using for yourself, just make sure to follow our tips, stay safe, and have fun. Good luck out there!