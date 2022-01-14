The internet is a great place. It allows us to order our shopping online, video chat with friends, and find local swingers without judgment.

The best swinger sites allow both swinging couples and solo “unicorns” to find local swinging events with privacy and discretion, making it easy to get your rocks off with open-minded sex-positive people.

Still, scammers are known to create fake profiles and target members of this community. That’s why it’s crucial that couples and singles know how to stay safe online.

One of the best ways to do just that is by finding a legitimate and reputable swinger site. Luckily, we’ve reviewed the best swinger dating sites perfect for swinger couples, adventurous singles, threesomes, and more.

Let’s get to the action!

Best Swinger Dating Sites in 2022



1. Adult Friend Finder – Best Swinger Dating Site Overall

Pros

Open-minded sex-positive atmosphere

Lots of couples & singles

100 million+ members

Live video chat rooms

Cons

Lots of bots & fake profiles

Also known as AFF, Adult Friend Finder should give just about anyone a good chance of hooking up with a swinger. There are over 100 million members, and it’s one of the largest swinger sites in America.

The only drawback to this company and its large member base is that the number of fake profiles is high. Still, if you practice good safety tips, you should be able to avoid being scammed.

There are erotic blogs where you can learn about all kinds of sexual behavior (including swinging!) and everyone is very open-minded on this established hookups and swinger site.

From couples to unicorns and full-on sex parties… there is a large and diverse community!

On top of all this, Adult Friend Finder has sexy live cam chats, so you can take your horniness to the webcam if the top OnlyFans accounts aren’t doing it for you!

2. Swap Finder – Best For Polyamorous Couples

Pros

Great for polyamorous couples

Very LGBTQ+ friendly

Swap videos & live cam chats

Hard swaps & soft swaps

Cons

Not many features

Swap Finder caters to and targets younger couples instead of older couples like their competition does, so it’s great if you’re part of an open-minded young couple looking for the same.

Plus, with well over a million members, it’s easy for new members to find casual sex and swinger clubs whether they are cishet or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

One of the requirements everyone has to meet is to complete a detailed registration profile. This profile allows everyone to see what you want, cutting to the chase when looking for swingers online.

Its best feature is the live cam option which allows you to have an online threesome if you do not meet your perfect match.

Fun!

So if the best adult cam sites aren’t doing it for you, you could always try SwapFinder and see where camming leads you.

3. Swing Lifestyle – Find Local Swingers and Swingers Events

Pros

Wholesome online community feel

Average-looking swingers (not supermodels!)

Discover events with local swingers

Swingers cruises

Cons

Relatively small userbase

One of the best swinger sites for many years now, this company has dedicated its services to those couples who are into swinging and alternative lifestyles. It’s also designed to help you find other swingers living near you.

Some of the options you can tap into are online dating, being a member of dating clubs, swingers groups, or forums.

There are also swinger parties and cruises.

Unfortunately, the member base is not as large as other swinger websites, and you may only find a few thousand other members online at the same time as you.

Nonetheless, this website’s best feature is the extensive information regarding the swinger lifestyle, parties, and local events in your area. If you’re looking for local swinging events, Swing Lifestyle is your friend for sure.

4. SDC – Best For Joining the Local Swinger Community

Pros

Choose hard swap or soft swap

Information on swinging lifestyle

Tight-knit swingers community

Find local swingers clubs, events, parties etc.

Cons

Just 30,000 users (relatively small)

When a person wants to participate in swinging with other swingers, couples, and people with sexual kinks… this is the site to join.

It’s filled with an open-minded community that does not judge!

Along with providing opportunities to hook up with other swingers, Swingers Date Club (SDC for short) provides a lot of information on the swinging lifestyle. That information covers topics like local swinging, swinger parties, threesomes, and more.

Sadly, roughly just around 30,000 members have signed up for Swingers Date Club, so it’s not the biggest pool of swingers you’ll find online.

However, one benefit of the small tight-knit community is that the different members respect and know each other.

The best feature you can find is the so-called “party” feature where you can browse through dozens of local swinging parties listed by like-minded singles and couples.

5. Ashley Madison – Best Swinging Site for Married Couples

Pros

Privacy features – face blurring, filters, etc.

Designed for married singles & couples

Judgment-free environment

Cons

Not a dedicated swinger dating site

Okay, so this infamous site has built its business targeting married individuals who want affairs. However, they also accommodate those couples who want to swing. If you want something different than traditional lovemaking or romance, this is the site for you.

Be forewarned, though, this is not a true swinger website, and its members are not all into the swinging lifestyle. They prefer casual affairs, and new members should make their preferences known in their profile.

If you don’t wanna be an accessory to cheating – make that clear!

Since single people also use this website to find romantic or sexual encounters, it is possible to get a threesome to spice up a worn-out romantic situation. If you’re single, you might even be “helping out” a couple.

The best feature found in this company is its dedication to security. Since its file breach a few years ago, the company has made great strides in protecting the identities of its members. Anonymity is taken very seriously, which we love to see.



Still, it’s not the most “moral” website around.

6. Alt.com – Among the Best Swinger Sites for BDSM & Alternative Lifestyles

Pros

Open to alternative lifestyles

Unique BDSM arrangements

Search according to fetish, kink, etc.

Erotic chat rooms

Cons

Not a dedicated swinging site

Alt.com specializes in unique sexual behaviors like BDSM and group sex. The community found on this website is very open-minded, and it’s possible to find other members into the same kinky behavior and fetishes as you.

Here you’ll find bondage, sub/dom sex, and all that good stuff.

There is a naughty photo album on this website that allows members to explore the BDSM sexual alternatives. There are hundreds of photos or other images uploaded every day. Plus, signing up is free and only takes a few minutes.

Get into it!

7. Kasidie – Top Swinger Dating Site For Privacy

Pros

Fetish and kink matching

Find swingers at local events

Anonymous browsing

100s of real swingers groups to explore

Cons

Mainly focused on parties events etc.

This website is all about adult fun. It focuses on swinging and sexual encounters that go outside the normal boundaries of romance. It’s also a great place to find long-term swinger parties and clubs too.

There are 100s of events listed at any one time!

Kasidie makes privacy a top concern. You can browse swingers anonymously, so it’s perfect if you’re dipping your toe into the swinging lifestyle or checking out the local scene without getting too invested.

With 100s of swinger groups to peruse, a new member can see what the swinger lifestyle is all about as well as pick up information on subjects like wine, cooking, and sports.

These groups help new members find like-minded swingers with the same hobbies and interests!

On Kasidie, you can also find info about the international swinger scene, parties, and so on. This is a perfect feature for those international travelers who do not want to leave their sexual preferences at home!

8. Reddit Swingers R4R – 100% Free Swinger Site

Pros

100% free adult personals site

Find swingers anonymously

Both singles & couples

Instant messaging

Cons

Can be hard to find local swingers

Limited features

If you want to know more about the swinging lifestyle, you should go to r/Swingers. r/Swingers is a subforum that provides advice on how to swing, posts different articles on the topic, as well as helps swingers connect on other websites. This information is designed to help people when they want to learn more about swinging.

However, if you’re looking for one of the best swinger sites, go to r/SwingerR4R (Redditor for Redditor).

Though the user base on r/SwingersR4R is limited, you might be able to find local swingers if you live in a major metropolitan area. You can browse anonymously on Reddit (giving you extra privacy) and all Reddit subs are free.

Like, 100% free.



9. Fetlife – Best Swinger Dating Site for Fetishes & Kinks

Pros

Kinks & fetishes encouraged

Free chat with members

Lots of swingers clubs to discover

Cons

Lots of fake profiles

Spam is common

No matter your sexual fetish, you should be able to find like-minded people on this swinger website.

Fetlife is good for swingers, poly couples, open couples, and threesomes, just to name a few.

When signing up, you need to be careful as many fake profiles populate the user base, but their presence does not take away from the genuine profile that are plentiful .

There is a free sign-up option that does allow new members to search for other swingers with fetishes in their local area or online, allowing you to get an idea of the looking scene without putting any cash down first.

Sounds good to me!

10. Tinder – One of the Best Free Dating Apps

Pros

Free messaging & hookups

LOTS of users everywhere

Hookups & casual sex common

Can be used for free

Cons

Not designed for swinging

Some users may be judgemental

If you know how to work this app, then you’re in for a treat. Launched in 2012 and arguably one of the best hookup apps of all time, this app has helped many swingers find their perfect match.

You just need to know what “swipe right” and “swipe left” mean.

Tinder users move fast in their search for a hookup. That means a member has to declare their intentions right away in order to set up an off-site meet. If you’re specifically looking for swingers, state that in your bio straight away.

You don’t want someone to swipe left on you!

Best Swinger Sites FAQs

What is “swinging” exactly?

“Swinging” is a term used to describe a variety of sexual activities and arrangements between consenting adults. Typically, it refers to couples who swap partners or have sex with others as a recreational activity.

Whether you’re new to the idea or have been curious for a while, swinging can be a fun way to add excitement to your sex life and explore your fantasies. However, it’s important to remember that safety is always key.

Always use protection and common sense!

Why do some couples swing?

Some couples swing for the excitement of it, while others do it for physical pleasure. There are also those who enjoy the challenge of exploring new sexual activities with different partners.

But keep in mind that every couple’s reasons for swinging will be different.

If you and your partner are curious about swinging, it’s important to have an open and honest conversation about why you’re interested and what your expectations are.

If you decide to take the plunge, always remember to respect your boundaries and those of your partners.

What is a “unicorn”?

In the swinging and polyamory communities, a “unicorn” is a rare and special person who is open to engaging in sexual activities with couples.

Unicorns are considered to be highly desirable, as they offer the opportunity for added excitement and variety in an intimate relationship.

While unicorns are not always easy to find, those who are lucky enough to come across one can enjoy all the benefits that come with this unique sexual experience.

What’s the difference between a “soft swap” and a “hard swap”?

If you’re new to the swinging lifestyle, you may be wondering what the difference is between a “soft swap” and a “hard swap”.

“Soft Swap”

A soft swap is when couples engage in sexual activities other than penetrative intercourse. This is generally considered to be the milder option, as it allows couples to explore their boundaries without going too far outside their comfort zone.

Think kissing, caressing, and possibly oral.

“Hard swap” or “Full swap”

A hard swap or full swap, on the other hand, is when couples exchange partners and engage in full penetrative intercourse with each other. Basically it allows swingers to do whatever kinds of sexual activities they want and consent to.

Think vaginal sex, anal sex, oral, etc.

So which one is right for you? That depends on your comfort level and what you hope to get out of the experience. And obviously you should always get people’s consent and understand their boundaries before any type of “swap” situation!

5 First-Time Tips for Couples Who Swing

1. Pick the right swinger dating sites for your needs

There are a lot of swinger dating sites, so do your research. Look at reviews, compare features, and read up on what other users have to say. You don’t want to end up signing up for a site that’s not the right age range, vibe, or style for you.

2. Be clear about what you’re looking for in a partner(s)

There are many different types of swingers, and each has their own preferences when it comes to partners, boundaries, and sexual preferences. If you’re not sure what you want, take some time to figure it out before creating your profile.



Are you LGBTQ? Looking for specific genders or fetishes? Be specific.

3. Talk about your boundaries and expectations before playing with others

Many couples have certain boundaries and expectations in mind before taking things further. This can include everything from what type of sexual activities they’re willing to participate in, to what kind of relationship they want with the other couple or unicorn.

It’s important to discuss these boundaries and expectations openly with your partner and any prospective swing partners before playing together. What are your limits?

4. Know when to stop.

As swingers, we need to be respectful of each other’s bodies and personal space. This means that if someone says no, we need to respect their wishes and stop touching them.

If someone seems uncomfortable or is pulling away from you, back off!

Remember that everyone is different, so don’t assume that just because one person is comfortable with a certain type of touch, everyone else will be too.

5. Have fun!

Swinging can be a really enjoyable experience if you go into it with the right mindset.

Swinging is all about enjoying yourself and your partner, so make sure to relax and have fun. There’s no need to stress out – just enjoy yourself with the best swinger dating sites!

4 First-Time Tips for “Unicorns” Hooking Up With Couples

1. Always be respectful of the couple and their relationship

It’s important to remember that you’re always a guest in someone else’s relationship. Whether you’re the unicorn or just part of the party, be respectful of the couple and their rules.

Don’t force anything, and if things start getting too wild for your comfort level, speak up! Nobody wants to ruin the fun, but no one should have to feel uncomfortable either.

2. Remember that this is a threesome, not a two-on-one situation

Always keep the dynamics in mind. Everybody involved should be enjoying themselves, and if somebody doesn’t feel comfortable, they should speak up.

Partners should be equally involved in all aspects of the encounter, unless they specify otherwise.

3. Be communicative and open with both partners about what you want and don’t want

No one should ever feel uncomfortable or pressured during a swing encounter. So be communicative and open with both partners. This will help create a trusting and respectful environment where everyone can have a good time.

Remember that YOU as a unicorn can have boundaries and limits too, so be clear to communicate this with the couple beforehand.

4. Don’t forget that consent is key in any sexual encounter

In any sexual encounter, consent is key. Always be sure that your partner is comfortable with everything that is happening – and if they are not, stop immediately. It can be a fun and fulfilling experience for everyone involved when everyone feels safe and respected.

Also, follow common sense safety rules for hookups – tell someone where you’re going, meet in a public place, have a way to get home on your own, etc.

Swinger Sites: The Bottom Line

The best swinger website is the one that meets your swinging needs and preferences. Ashley Madison is perfect for those who want security and privacy, though it’s not ideal if you don’t want to be an accessory to cheating.

However, AdultFriendFinder stands out as the best swingers website with the most open-minded and sex-positive community of all. There are plenty of swingers, groups, and singles, with additional features like live cam chat too.

What more do you need?

Whichever swinging website ends up being the one for you, just make sure that you stay safe, use common sense, and most importantly… have a fun time!

