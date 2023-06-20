Jump To
You see all the girls getting pampered by their sugar daddies, and you feel like your gay bottom deserves some pampering, too. We get it.
And we agree – you SHOULD get a gay sugar daddy.
But you’re not here for reassurance, are you? You want to know where to find a gay sugar daddy, and we’re here to tell you just that.
So, here are the 10 best gay sugar daddy websites and a review of each so you can make an informed decision on which one is the best gay sugar dating site for you.
10 Best Gay Sugar Daddy Websites – First Look
- Best gay sugar daddy dating site overall – Sugar Daddy Meet
- Highly educated gay sugar daddies – Elite Singles
- Great option for ‘closeted’ sugar babies – Zoosk
- Largest niche site – DaddyHunt
- Married gay sugar daddies – Ashley Madison
- Need a mentor gay sugar daddy? – Gay Sugar Daddy Dating
- Gay sugar dating site FREE – Grindr
- The horniest app, hands down – AdultFriendFinder
- For sweet sugary gay love – SugarDaddie.com
- Hottest gay sugar daddies – GayCupid
1. Sugar Daddy Meet – Best Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site Overall
Pros
- Lots of VERY rich gay daddies
- Free members can reply to messages
- Luxurious dates
- Seamless mobile app
Cons
- Free members can’t send messages first
- No proof of income
Pricing
- 1 month – $50
- 3 months – $30 a month, $90 total
- 6 months – $24 a month, $144 total
Sugar Daddy Meet tops our list as THE best gay sugar daddy dating site, even though it’s not a niche gay sugar dating site.
It is a niche sugar dating site, though, and there are PLENTY of gay sugar daddies on it.
The downside is that gay sugar daddies don’t have to provide proof of income. So, you would have to use a little bit of common sense to figure out who’s a real baller and who’s just playing.
But it’s not like there are many brokies on Sugar Daddy Meet.
Even though there’s no proof of income, the site has somehow attracted some of the richest gay sugar daddies out there – we’re talking about that stealth wealth.
And the app works like a charm – no glitches or bugs.
If you’re a gay sugar daddy, you’ll be happy to hear that the best gay sugar site has your back by asking all the sugar babies to verify their profiles.
So, it’s a win-win for everyone serious about gay sugar dating.
>>Check out Sugar Daddy Meet, the best gay sugar daddy dating site
2. Elite Singles – Highly Educated Gay Sugar Daddies
Pros
- 82% of members are highly educated
- Members also have top-paying jobs
- Free personality report
- Excellent matchmaking system
Cons
- Not a niche gay sugar daddy dating site
- Not many people on it are looking for hookups
Pricing
- 1 month – $59.95 a month
- 3 months – $57.95 a month, $173.85 total
- 6 months – $44.95 a month, $269.70 total
Elite Singles is another one of the non-niche gay sugar daddy websites, but it deserves its place as the second best gay sugar daddy dating site here.
The reason why lies in its membership base – there are a bunch of highly educated high-achievers with an income that goes along.
That, and there’s a good number of gay sugar daddies on it.
It’s not a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge, which may be the site’s only downside. The prices match the elite dating experience and start at $44.95 a month.
That can also be a good thing and shows that the senior men looking for younger men on the site are full of money to spare.
When it comes to the features, we would single out the free personality report you get before even paying and the matchmaking system that uses it to connect you with other singles.
>>Head to Elite Singles, the second best gay sugar daddy dating site
3. Zoosk – Best Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site for ‘Closeted’ Babies
Pros
- HUGE membership base
- Works in rural areas, too
- Both for hookups and relationships
- Affordable
Cons
- Lots of ads
- The app lags occasionally
Pricing
- 1 month – $29.99
- 3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total
- 6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total
Zoosk is here to prove that niche gay sugar websites aren’t always the best option for snatching a gay sugar daddy or baby.
It’s not a niche gay sugar dating site, but it has such a massive membership base all around the US that it’s proven to be one of the best dating sites for all kinds of dating.
Finding a gay sugar daddy to date is thus very easy on Zoosk.
It also does way better than the niche gay sugar daddy websites if you live in a rural area, and in two ways:
- There are way more gay men on Zoosk than on smaller, niche gay sugar websites.
- Zoosk is a general dating site, so your family, relatives, or colleagues won’t even know you’re gay if you don’t want them to.
On top of it all, Zoosk is very affordable, with monthly fees starting at $14.99.
>>Jump to Zoosk, the best gay sugar daddy dating site for ‘closeted’ folks
4. DaddyHunt – Largest Niche Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site
Pros
- Largest niche site
- FREE messages
- Fit sugar daddies
- You can unsend messages
Cons
- No proof of income required
- Poor search engine
Pricing
- 7-day trial – $5.84
- 1 month – $17.51
- 3 months – $11.67 a month, $35.02 total
- 6 months – $9.73 a month, $58.37 total
- 12 months – $8.4 a month, $105.07 total
If your idea of the best gay sugar daddy dating site is one with the largest number of gay sugar daddies, DaddyHunt is for you.
DaddyHunt is the largest niche sugar daddy dating site out there.
That means one heck of a bustling gay community and LOTS of options. We also have to take note that the men on DaddyHunt seem fine AF – most of them are jacked.
But they don’t need to post proof of income, so there’s that.
And it’s a niche gay sugar daddy dating site, so that’s still fewer options than the general dating apps have to offer. But everyone there is looking for a sugar relationship, just like you.
And here’s the best part – DaddyHunt is a gay sugar dating site free of charge (that includes messages), so you can at least keep it as a backup option.
If you really like the site and want access to the premium features, like seeing who favorited you, you’ll be happy to hear that membership fees are super affordable.
>>Join DaddyHunt, a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge
5. Ashley Madison (Men Seeking Men) – Lots of Married Gay Sugar Daddies
Pros
- A lot of men
- Lots of married gay sugar daddies
- Top discretion features
- Free for women
Cons
- Not for serious relationships
- Not a niche gay sugar daddy dating site
Pricing
- Free for women
- Basic plan – 100 credits for $59
- Classic plan – 500 credits for $169
- Elite plan – 1,000 credits for $289
Ashley Madison is a famous affairs site, but it’s also not just an affairs site. Over time, it’s drawn many people looking for discretion for whichever reason.
Some of those people are married gay sugar daddies looking for a gay sugar baby on the side.
There are many more men than women on the app, and there’s an entire Men4Men section. What does this mean for you? It means you can get a gay sugar daddy on the low without anyone being up in your business.
The site is all about discretion – you can disguise the app as anything else on your phone and blur your face on the app.
Ashley Madison is free for women, which could be a great thing if you are trans or transitioning. If you’re not, you pay per action or per the first message sent to a contact.
>>Head to Ashley Madison, the best gay sugar daddy dating site for discretion
6. Gay Sugar Daddy Dating – Need a Mentor Gay Sugar Daddy?
Pros
- Among the OG gay sugar daddy websites
- Free messages for all
- Clean layout
- Easy-to-use search feature
Cons
- No app
- No proof of income for gay sugar daddies
Pricing
- 5-day trial – $5.50
- 1 month – $38.44
- 3 months – $19,98 a month, $59.94 total
Gay Sugar Daddy Dating is one of the OG gay sugar daddy websites and the place to go if you’re looking for more long-term and serious relationships.
That’s not to say you can’t get one-off sort of sugar arrangements – you can, but more people on it are looking to meet someone for more than just that.
That makes it the perfect site for gay sugar babies looking for mentor-like gay sugar daddies.
You know, older and experienced men that are in the business field and can guide you through college and help you forge a career for yourself.
And, yes – that includes monthly allowances and nice gifts.
The best part is that you can use the gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge, as messages are free for all.
>>Go to Gay Sugar Daddy Dating for a mentor gay sugar daddy
7. Grindr – Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site Free
Pros
- Free messages for everyone
- Everyone’s gay
- (Almost) everyone’s down
- Affordable membership plans
Cons
- Not everyone’s looking for sugar relationships
- Kinda superficial
Pricing
- 1 month – $9.99
- 3 months – $6.99 a month, $20.97 total
- 6 months – $4.99 a month, $29.94 total
- 12 months – $3.99 a month, $47.88 total
Of course, the mecca of gay dating, Grindr, had to be on the list. What’s not to like about a site you can use as a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge?
Let’s start with the good stuff – messages are free for everyone, so you don’t even need to subscribe. But even if you do, it’ll only be like $3.99 monthly.
Everyone on the app is gay and looking for some fun.
There are many jacked men, both older and younger, on the site that are to die for. However, this may also mess with your self-esteem a little.
Or it may motivate you to hit the gym – it’s usually one or the other.
The downside to Grindr is that not everyone on it is looking for a sugar date, but there are many gay sugar daddies and babies who are; you just need to roam around for a bit.
After all, it’s free, so what have you got to lose?
>>Head to Grindr, the gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge
8. AdultFriendFinder – Among the Horniest Gay Sugar Daddy Websites
Pros
- Inclusive and LGBTQ+-friendly
- Everyone’s looking for sex
- Lots of kink stuff
- Video calls
Cons
- You have to pay to message
- Not a niche gay sugar daddy dating site
Pricing
- 1 month – $39.95
- 3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total
- 12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total
If you thought Grinder was horny, wait ‘till you see AdultFriendFinder. Boy, oh, boy, is it one heck of a horny app.
AdultFriendFinder is not among the niche gay sugar daddy websites. Instead, it’s one of the apps people go to when they’re looking for fast and easy hookups.
That’s not to say there aren’t any sugar daddies over there looking for a sugar date – there are.
In fact, AdultFriendFinder is such a sex-positive place that you can find all kinds of relationships. All, except for long-term dating because most people aren’t really looking for that sorta thing.
The downside is that AdultFriendFinder is not a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge – you have to pay to message other singles.
But membership starts at $19.95 a month, so it’s not one of the more expensive apps.
>>Go to AdultFriendFinder, one of the horniest gay sugar daddy websites
9. SugarDaddie.com – Best Gay Sugar Dating Site for Love
Pros
- Good amount of gay sugar daddies
- Video verification
- Top security features
- Sleek design
Cons
- No proof of income for daddies
- Only available in 4 countries (US, UK, Canada, and Australia)
Pricing
- 100 credits – $59
- 500 credits – $169
- 1,000 credits – $289
SugarDaddie.com is another site you can kinda use as a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge, but it’s more than just that.
It’s not technically free (except for women), but you pay for initiating contact, so you can get away with not paying or paying minimally if you wait for daddies to contact you first.
SugarDaddie is not a strictly gay sugar daddy dating site, but it’s among the rare sugar dating sites with a roughly equal daddy-to-baby ratio.
A solid number of daddies on it are gay, too.
But overall, SugarDaddie is a pleasant internet space where many gay men want more from a sugar relationship than just PPM arrangements.
Video-verifying your profile is gonna bring all the daddies to your yard and up your chances of snatching a true whale. And you don’t have to be worried about it as the site has strict measures in place to protect your identity and keep your profile private if you want to.
Granted, it has a smaller user base than some general dating sites like Elite Singles or Zoosk, but on the plus side, everyone on it is looking for the same thing you are.
>>Go to SugarDaddie, a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge (kinda)
10. GayCupid – Hottest Gay Sugar Daddies
Pros
- Verified profiles get three months for free
- Excellent search filter
- ID verification available
- Translation feature
Cons
- Not for those living in rural areas
- No free messages
Pricing
- 1 month – $24.98
- 3 months – $16.66 a month, $49.99 total
- 6 months – $8.33 a month, $99.98 total
What a blast from the past. GayCupid used to absolutely dominate the market of gay dating apps back when these other apps didn’t even exist.
It may not be as strong as back then, but it still beats many other gay sugar daddy websites.
Obviously, everyone on the site is gay, and GayCupid has some of the hottest sugar daddies out there.
It may not be a niche gay sugar daddy dating site, but it works wonders for gay sugar daddies and babies, regardless.
You can’t use GayCupid as a gay sugar dating site free of charge, but you do get 3 months for free if you upload a photo.
There’s also an option to ID-verify your dating profile, which will give you an upper hand with other singles on the site.
>>Check out GayCupid, the site with the hottest sugar daddies
Gay Sugar Daddy Dating FAQs
Before we wrap it up and wish you the best of luck finding a gay sugar daddy, we wanted to answer some of the most common questions we get about the topic.
How to Find a Sugar Daddy as a Guy?
The best way to find a sugar daddy as a guy is to go to the best gay sugar daddy websites, like:
What Are the Best Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Sites?
The best gay sugar daddy dating sites are:
- Sugar Daddy Meet
- Elite Singles
- Zoosk
- DaddyHunt
- Ashley Madison
- Gay Sugar Daddy Dating
- Grinder
- AdultFriendFinder
- SugarDaddie.com
- GayCupid
Is Any Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site Free?
Yes, DaddyHunt is a gay dating site free of charge. There’s an (affordable) option to upgrade to a premium membership, but you will be able to do it as you get all the basic features, including messaging, for free.
Where Can I Find a Gay Sugar Daddy?
You can find a gay sugar daddy on some of the best gay sugar daddy websites, like:
- Sugar Daddy Meet
- Elite Singles
- Zoosk
- DaddyHunt
- Ashley Madison
- Gay Sugar Daddy Dating
- Grinder
- AdultFriendFinder
- SugarDaddie.com
- GayCupid
How to Get a Gay Sugar Daddy Without Dating?
The easiest way to get a gay sugar daddy without dating is to use some of the best gay sugar sites, like:
How to Get a Sugar Daddy Safely?
To get a sugar daddy safely, you should go to legitimate and reputable sugar daddy sites like Sugar Daddy Meet and Elite Singles. These sites have profile and income verification systems in place that guarantee everyone’s safety. No matter if you’re gay or straight.
How Much Do Sugar Daddies Usually Pay?
Sugar daddies usually pay their sugar babies a monthly allowance of $2-3K. How much you will get paid as a gay sugar baby depends on your sugar daddy and the arrangement between the two of you.
What Do Sugar Daddies Want?
Different sugar daddies want different things. Most gay sugar daddies are looking for both companionship and sex.
But you don’t always have to have sex with your sugar daddy – there are some sugar daddies who just want someone’s attention, support, and some hand-holding.
Other sugar daddies want serious and committed relationships. What your sugar daddy gets is your choice and you’re in charge of setting the terms of your sugar relationship.
Good Luck Finding a Gay Sugar Daddy!
If you’re a gay man seeing all the bougie gifts, trips, and allowances your girlfriends get from their sugar daddies, you should know that there’s a gay piece to the sugar daddy dating pie.
And it’s right there for the taking.
Sugar Daddy Meet is the best gay sugar daddy dating site with the richest gay sugar daddies out there, and we wholeheartedly recommend it.
Elite Singles and Zoosk also do wonders, each in its own way.
Then there are the free gay sugar daddy websites you can at least use as a backup option because why wouldn’t you? They’re free.
Remember – you’re the one in charge and the one who sets the tone of your sugar relationship. So, choose the site that works best for your needs, and good luck!
