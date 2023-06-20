You see all the girls getting pampered by their sugar daddies, and you feel like your gay bottom deserves some pampering, too. We get it.

And we agree – you SHOULD get a gay sugar daddy.

But you’re not here for reassurance, are you? You want to know where to find a gay sugar daddy, and we’re here to tell you just that.

So, here are the 10 best gay sugar daddy websites and a review of each so you can make an informed decision on which one is the best gay sugar dating site for you.

10 Best Gay Sugar Daddy Websites – First Look

1. Sugar Daddy Meet – Best Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site Overall

Pros

Lots of VERY rich gay daddies

Free members can reply to messages

Luxurious dates

Seamless mobile app

Cons

Free members can’t send messages first

No proof of income

Pricing

1 month – $50

3 months – $30 a month, $90 total

6 months – $24 a month, $144 total

Sugar Daddy Meet tops our list as THE best gay sugar daddy dating site, even though it’s not a niche gay sugar dating site.

It is a niche sugar dating site, though, and there are PLENTY of gay sugar daddies on it.

The downside is that gay sugar daddies don’t have to provide proof of income. So, you would have to use a little bit of common sense to figure out who’s a real baller and who’s just playing.

But it’s not like there are many brokies on Sugar Daddy Meet.

Even though there’s no proof of income, the site has somehow attracted some of the richest gay sugar daddies out there – we’re talking about that stealth wealth.

And the app works like a charm – no glitches or bugs.

If you’re a gay sugar daddy, you’ll be happy to hear that the best gay sugar site has your back by asking all the sugar babies to verify their profiles.

So, it’s a win-win for everyone serious about gay sugar dating.

>>Check out Sugar Daddy Meet, the best gay sugar daddy dating site

2. Elite Singles – Highly Educated Gay Sugar Daddies

Pros

82% of members are highly educated

Members also have top-paying jobs

Free personality report

Excellent matchmaking system

Cons

Not a niche gay sugar daddy dating site

Not many people on it are looking for hookups

Pricing

1 month – $59.95 a month

3 months – $57.95 a month, $173.85 total

6 months – $44.95 a month, $269.70 total

Elite Singles is another one of the non-niche gay sugar daddy websites, but it deserves its place as the second best gay sugar daddy dating site here.

The reason why lies in its membership base – there are a bunch of highly educated high-achievers with an income that goes along.

That, and there’s a good number of gay sugar daddies on it.

It’s not a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge, which may be the site’s only downside. The prices match the elite dating experience and start at $44.95 a month.

That can also be a good thing and shows that the senior men looking for younger men on the site are full of money to spare.

When it comes to the features, we would single out the free personality report you get before even paying and the matchmaking system that uses it to connect you with other singles.

>>Head to Elite Singles, the second best gay sugar daddy dating site

3. Zoosk – Best Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site for ‘Closeted’ Babies

Pros

HUGE membership base

Works in rural areas, too

Both for hookups and relationships

Affordable

Cons

Lots of ads

The app lags occasionally

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Zoosk is here to prove that niche gay sugar websites aren’t always the best option for snatching a gay sugar daddy or baby.

It’s not a niche gay sugar dating site, but it has such a massive membership base all around the US that it’s proven to be one of the best dating sites for all kinds of dating.

Finding a gay sugar daddy to date is thus very easy on Zoosk.

It also does way better than the niche gay sugar daddy websites if you live in a rural area, and in two ways:

There are way more gay men on Zoosk than on smaller, niche gay sugar websites. Zoosk is a general dating site, so your family, relatives, or colleagues won’t even know you’re gay if you don’t want them to.

On top of it all, Zoosk is very affordable, with monthly fees starting at $14.99.

>>Jump to Zoosk, the best gay sugar daddy dating site for ‘closeted’ folks

4. DaddyHunt – Largest Niche Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site

Pros

Largest niche site

FREE messages

Fit sugar daddies

You can unsend messages

Cons

No proof of income required

Poor search engine

Pricing

7-day trial – $5.84

1 month – $17.51

3 months – $11.67 a month, $35.02 total

6 months – $9.73 a month, $58.37 total

12 months – $8.4 a month, $105.07 total

If your idea of the best gay sugar daddy dating site is one with the largest number of gay sugar daddies, DaddyHunt is for you.

DaddyHunt is the largest niche sugar daddy dating site out there.

That means one heck of a bustling gay community and LOTS of options. We also have to take note that the men on DaddyHunt seem fine AF – most of them are jacked.

But they don’t need to post proof of income, so there’s that.

And it’s a niche gay sugar daddy dating site, so that’s still fewer options than the general dating apps have to offer. But everyone there is looking for a sugar relationship, just like you.

And here’s the best part – DaddyHunt is a gay sugar dating site free of charge (that includes messages), so you can at least keep it as a backup option.

If you really like the site and want access to the premium features, like seeing who favorited you, you’ll be happy to hear that membership fees are super affordable.

>>Join DaddyHunt, a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge

5. Ashley Madison (Men Seeking Men) – Lots of Married Gay Sugar Daddies

Pros

A lot of men

Lots of married gay sugar daddies

Top discretion features

Free for women

Cons

Not for serious relationships

Not a niche gay sugar daddy dating site

Pricing

Free for women

Basic plan – 100 credits for $59

Classic plan – 500 credits for $169

Elite plan – 1,000 credits for $289

Ashley Madison is a famous affairs site, but it’s also not just an affairs site. Over time, it’s drawn many people looking for discretion for whichever reason.

Some of those people are married gay sugar daddies looking for a gay sugar baby on the side.

There are many more men than women on the app, and there’s an entire Men4Men section. What does this mean for you? It means you can get a gay sugar daddy on the low without anyone being up in your business.

The site is all about discretion – you can disguise the app as anything else on your phone and blur your face on the app.

Ashley Madison is free for women, which could be a great thing if you are trans or transitioning. If you’re not, you pay per action or per the first message sent to a contact.

>>Head to Ashley Madison, the best gay sugar daddy dating site for discretion

6. Gay Sugar Daddy Dating – Need a Mentor Gay Sugar Daddy?

Pros

Among the OG gay sugar daddy websites

Free messages for all

Clean layout

Easy-to-use search feature

Cons

No app

No proof of income for gay sugar daddies

Pricing

5-day trial – $5.50

1 month – $38.44

3 months – $19,98 a month, $59.94 total

Gay Sugar Daddy Dating is one of the OG gay sugar daddy websites and the place to go if you’re looking for more long-term and serious relationships.

That’s not to say you can’t get one-off sort of sugar arrangements – you can, but more people on it are looking to meet someone for more than just that.

That makes it the perfect site for gay sugar babies looking for mentor-like gay sugar daddies.

You know, older and experienced men that are in the business field and can guide you through college and help you forge a career for yourself.

And, yes – that includes monthly allowances and nice gifts.

The best part is that you can use the gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge, as messages are free for all.

>>Go to Gay Sugar Daddy Dating for a mentor gay sugar daddy

7. Grindr – Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site Free

Pros

Free messages for everyone

Everyone’s gay

(Almost) everyone’s down

Affordable membership plans

Cons

Not everyone’s looking for sugar relationships

Kinda superficial

Pricing

1 month – $9.99

3 months – $6.99 a month, $20.97 total

6 months – $4.99 a month, $29.94 total

12 months – $3.99 a month, $47.88 total

Of course, the mecca of gay dating, Grindr, had to be on the list. What’s not to like about a site you can use as a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge?

Let’s start with the good stuff – messages are free for everyone, so you don’t even need to subscribe. But even if you do, it’ll only be like $3.99 monthly.

Everyone on the app is gay and looking for some fun.

There are many jacked men, both older and younger, on the site that are to die for. However, this may also mess with your self-esteem a little.

Or it may motivate you to hit the gym – it’s usually one or the other.

The downside to Grindr is that not everyone on it is looking for a sugar date, but there are many gay sugar daddies and babies who are; you just need to roam around for a bit.

After all, it’s free, so what have you got to lose?

>>Head to Grindr, the gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge

8. AdultFriendFinder – Among the Horniest Gay Sugar Daddy Websites

Pros

Inclusive and LGBTQ+-friendly

Everyone’s looking for sex

Lots of kink stuff

Video calls

Cons

You have to pay to message

Not a niche gay sugar daddy dating site

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

If you thought Grinder was horny, wait ‘till you see AdultFriendFinder. Boy, oh, boy, is it one heck of a horny app.

AdultFriendFinder is not among the niche gay sugar daddy websites. Instead, it’s one of the apps people go to when they’re looking for fast and easy hookups.

That’s not to say there aren’t any sugar daddies over there looking for a sugar date – there are.

In fact, AdultFriendFinder is such a sex-positive place that you can find all kinds of relationships. All, except for long-term dating because most people aren’t really looking for that sorta thing.

The downside is that AdultFriendFinder is not a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge – you have to pay to message other singles.

But membership starts at $19.95 a month, so it’s not one of the more expensive apps.

>>Go to AdultFriendFinder, one of the horniest gay sugar daddy websites

9. SugarDaddie.com – Best Gay Sugar Dating Site for Love

Pros

Good amount of gay sugar daddies

Video verification

Top security features

Sleek design

Cons

No proof of income for daddies

Only available in 4 countries (US, UK, Canada, and Australia)

Pricing

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $169

1,000 credits – $289

SugarDaddie.com is another site you can kinda use as a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge, but it’s more than just that.

It’s not technically free (except for women), but you pay for initiating contact, so you can get away with not paying or paying minimally if you wait for daddies to contact you first.

SugarDaddie is not a strictly gay sugar daddy dating site, but it’s among the rare sugar dating sites with a roughly equal daddy-to-baby ratio.

A solid number of daddies on it are gay, too.

But overall, SugarDaddie is a pleasant internet space where many gay men want more from a sugar relationship than just PPM arrangements.

Video-verifying your profile is gonna bring all the daddies to your yard and up your chances of snatching a true whale. And you don’t have to be worried about it as the site has strict measures in place to protect your identity and keep your profile private if you want to.

Granted, it has a smaller user base than some general dating sites like Elite Singles or Zoosk, but on the plus side, everyone on it is looking for the same thing you are.

>>Go to SugarDaddie, a gay sugar daddy dating site free of charge (kinda)

10. GayCupid – Hottest Gay Sugar Daddies

Pros

Verified profiles get three months for free

Excellent search filter

ID verification available

Translation feature

Cons

Not for those living in rural areas

No free messages

Pricing

1 month – $24.98

3 months – $16.66 a month, $49.99 total

6 months – $8.33 a month, $99.98 total

What a blast from the past. GayCupid used to absolutely dominate the market of gay dating apps back when these other apps didn’t even exist.

It may not be as strong as back then, but it still beats many other gay sugar daddy websites.

Obviously, everyone on the site is gay, and GayCupid has some of the hottest sugar daddies out there.

It may not be a niche gay sugar daddy dating site, but it works wonders for gay sugar daddies and babies, regardless.

You can’t use GayCupid as a gay sugar dating site free of charge, but you do get 3 months for free if you upload a photo.

There’s also an option to ID-verify your dating profile, which will give you an upper hand with other singles on the site.

>>Check out GayCupid, the site with the hottest sugar daddies

Gay Sugar Daddy Dating FAQs

Before we wrap it up and wish you the best of luck finding a gay sugar daddy, we wanted to answer some of the most common questions we get about the topic.

How to Find a Sugar Daddy as a Guy?

The best way to find a sugar daddy as a guy is to go to the best gay sugar daddy websites, like:

What Are the Best Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Sites?

The best gay sugar daddy dating sites are:

Is Any Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Site Free?

Yes, DaddyHunt is a gay dating site free of charge. There’s an (affordable) option to upgrade to a premium membership, but you will be able to do it as you get all the basic features, including messaging, for free.

Where Can I Find a Gay Sugar Daddy?

You can find a gay sugar daddy on some of the best gay sugar daddy websites, like:

How to Get a Gay Sugar Daddy Without Dating?

The easiest way to get a gay sugar daddy without dating is to use some of the best gay sugar sites, like:

How to Get a Sugar Daddy Safely?

To get a sugar daddy safely, you should go to legitimate and reputable sugar daddy sites like Sugar Daddy Meet and Elite Singles. These sites have profile and income verification systems in place that guarantee everyone’s safety. No matter if you’re gay or straight.

How Much Do Sugar Daddies Usually Pay?

Sugar daddies usually pay their sugar babies a monthly allowance of $2-3K. How much you will get paid as a gay sugar baby depends on your sugar daddy and the arrangement between the two of you.

What Do Sugar Daddies Want?

Different sugar daddies want different things. Most gay sugar daddies are looking for both companionship and sex.

But you don’t always have to have sex with your sugar daddy – there are some sugar daddies who just want someone’s attention, support, and some hand-holding.

Other sugar daddies want serious and committed relationships. What your sugar daddy gets is your choice and you’re in charge of setting the terms of your sugar relationship.

Good Luck Finding a Gay Sugar Daddy!

If you’re a gay man seeing all the bougie gifts, trips, and allowances your girlfriends get from their sugar daddies, you should know that there’s a gay piece to the sugar daddy dating pie.

And it’s right there for the taking.

Sugar Daddy Meet is the best gay sugar daddy dating site with the richest gay sugar daddies out there, and we wholeheartedly recommend it.

Elite Singles and Zoosk also do wonders, each in its own way.

Then there are the free gay sugar daddy websites you can at least use as a backup option because why wouldn’t you? They’re free.

Remember – you’re the one in charge and the one who sets the tone of your sugar relationship. So, choose the site that works best for your needs, and good luck!