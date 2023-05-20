11 Best “Mail Order Bride” Sites to Find Love Abroad

The best mail order brides sites (as well as foreign dating platforms) allow you to chat with women from across the world easily – so you can find the woman you can love forever.

With secure and credible sites like Anastasia Date that offer effective interaction tools and access to thousands of mail order brides – you can comfortably search for a partner while experiencing a brand new culture.

So let’s get to it!

Top Mail Order Bride Services: First Look

1. Anastasia Date – Top Mail Order Bride Service Overall

Pros:

Credibility – all profiles checked for authenticity

Founded in 1993

Protects your information

Interact using multimedia

4 million active users

Cons:

Billed by the minute

Anastasia Date is one of the largest international dating sites.

The company started as a catalog service in 1993 and then moved to the web in 1997.

The company primarily focuses on matching men with women from Russia and Ukraine. Still, the company has grown to encompass people from all around the world as well as women seeking men and same-sex relationships.

One of the most outstanding features offered by Anastasia Date is its security.

The company vets everyone who uses the site to ensure they are real people looking for love.

Also, the website has a lot of people who use their service, so the chance of you finding a match increases. The number of people available to chat is also larger than most sites.

Anastasia Date allows people to use various forms of media to communicate with other people, including chat, e-mail, phone calls, photo sharing, and live video.

Although some people may prefer it, one of the downsides of this site is that you pay by the minute or message rather than signing up for a subscription.

Finding a match on this site is simple.

All you need to do is sign-up for an account with your name and e-mail and choose your gender and what gender you prefer to date.

2. Asian Date – Easy to Use Legitimate Mail Order Bride Site

Pros:

International – meet Asian women globally

1.6 million members

More female profiles than male

Fast registration

Language interpreter feature

Cons:

Few options for women seeking men

Must pay for credits

Asian Date is a dating site that caters primarily to American men looking to find love with Asian women. Women can also search for men, but the options are more limited.

On Asian Date, members can look through millions of profiles and chat with interested women. The site also has options for live chat and video.

They even offer language interpreter services to help you overcome any language barriers.

The company also has a mobile app that you can download from the Google Play Store.

You will find many free opportunities to view profiles and communicate with others. Yet, if you want to unlock certain features, like live chat, cam share, and the ability to share virtual gifts, you will need to pay credits.

Asian Date is the best overall for easily finding a date because there are about 4 female profiles per male profile.

Similar to Anastasia Date, the amount that users pay depends on how much they use the site. In addition, members need to buy credits to spend on certain interactions.

To find women on Asian Date, you’ll need to create an account with your name and email. You can also sign-up with your Gmail account.

Within a day or two, you will begin to receive messages from women, and you can choose how you interact with them.

3. Search Russian Girls – Best Mail Order Brides Service to Find Russian Women

Pros:

Plenty of female profiles

Easy to find women from Russia & East Europe

Several ways to talk to women

Cons:

The matching algorithm isn’t always great

Search Russian Girls is a website that caters to men interested in dating women from Russia and Eastern Europe.

This Russian mail order bride service allows men to communicate with matches in many ways, including through email, chat, phone calls, and live cameras. There is also an option to send virtual gifts.

On this site, you can easily and quickly search for Russian brides and Eastern European women without dealing with any ads.

Search Russian Girls is a growing service with about 40,000 new members joining weekly, so new faces appear regularly.

The main downside to this dating service is that the matching algorithm isn’t always great.

To find mail order brides on Search Russian Girls, you’ll need to create an account, which takes less than a minute. You’ll then enter the country you live in, along with your name, birthday, and e-mail, to sign up for a free account.

Once you have signed up, you can create your account and start looking for and communicating with Russian women.

4. Meet-Asian-Lady – Best Mail Order Wife Site for Finding the Perfect Match

Pros:

Extensive profiles often with video

Support team

Many communication tools

All women live in Asia

Free membership available

Cons:

More men than women

Features limited without payment

Meet-Asian-Lady is a company committed to helping men find women who live in Asia.

They take careful care to ensure that the women on their site are legitimate and that both men and women can find the partners that will best suit them.

One of the best features of Meet-Asian-Lady is that the site shows extensive profiles of the women on the site.

Women post information about themselves like height, education, and favorite interests so that men can discover the best mail order bride for them.

All women on the site live in Asia. The site only accepts women who currently reside in China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Singapore.

The site allows users to interact with women through chat, messages, video chat, live chat, and purchasing gifts.

Men can look through women’s profiles and access limited chat features with the free membership.

To sign up for the site, you must first confirm that you are 18 years old or older. Then, the agency will ask you to pick the body type and age of women you want. Next, you’ll describe the kind of relationship you are looking for, whether you want to date casually or are looking for marriage.

You can then sign up for the site where it will ask you to preserve the privacy of the people you speak with and treat everyone with respect. After you agree to these terms, you can begin looking at profiles and chatting with women.

5. Russian Brides – Reputable Mail Order Bride Site

Pros:

Millions of active users

Easy to use

Photos approved for authenticity

Extensive profiles

High reply rates

Cons:

Old-fashioned site

You need to pay before chatting

Russian Brides has connected thousands of people over the years.

The site focuses on finding casual or long-term partners for men from many beautiful Russian women.

This legit mail order bride site is one of the best options for authenticity and safety against scams because the company checks the photos and profiles of those who sign up for the site.

Russian Brides is a fun site for anyone looking to date, marry, or just talk to women.

Users can even send virtual and real gifts to women to show their adoration!

Men on the site use credits to interact with women through chat, e-mail, phone calls, and video.

However, it does take a little bit of time to get approved for the site, so users can’t begin talking with women immediately – but this feature is there to protect users from scam profiles.

Also, the free features on this site, like on most mail order brides websites

are limited.

To set up a profile on this dating service, you must enter your name, birthday, nationality, and email. Then, you’ll need to wait for approval before searching through the extensive profiles of the women on the site.

6. Kiss Russian Beauty – Best for Easy Search

Pros:

Easy search

Women from various Slavic nations

Extensive profiles

Cons:

Profiles are only 38% female

It takes time to approve your profile

Kiss Russian Beauty is a legit Russian bride mail order site with Slavic women profiles from several Eastern European countries.

This service is specifically for men who are seeking Russian women.

This dating service makes it easier for users to search for dates than most other sites. In addition, you can refine your search by education, profession, religion, age, plus many other criteria.

Profiles also have a lot of information, so you can easily find women who would be compatible with you.

You can communicate with the women on this site through several forms of contact, including chat, mail, phone calls, video, and by sending virtual gifts.

The site also has many profiles of Slavic women and articles that give you relationship and dating advice.

You may have to wait a short amount of time for Kiss Russian Beauty to approve your profile, but approval means there is less chance of fake accounts appearing on the service.

When you first visit the website, you will need to answer a few questions before creating an account, such as if you are comfortable making the first step and the age range you most prefer.

Once you’ve answered the initial questions, you can create your profile by entering your name, birthday, and e-mail. From there, you can create your profile and start searching for and talking with Slavic women online.

7. Love Me – Best Latin American Brides

Pros:

Translation services

Easy registration

Same-sex dating option

Cons:

No mobile app

Only about 30% female ratio

Love Me, also called A Foreign Affair, is an international service that primarily works to connect interracial couples worldwide.

Most of the women on Love Me are from Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

This service primarily focuses on helping people find long-term relationships.

Out of the best mail order bride sites, Love Me is the best for finding women from Latin America, but the service does not limit itself to this area of the world. You’ll find plenty of women from Asia and Eastern Europe as well.

Love Me has several features that help you speak with women you are interested in, including translation services from Russian and Spanish to English. Translations allow you to easily communicate with women through phone, chat, and video on the site.

On the free trial version, you can search for women and receive matches, as well as view your incoming messages. However, if you want more advanced features, like phone calls and video access, you’ll need to pay the monthly subscription fee of $29.95.

Like other mail order brides services, Love Me allows you to send real-life gifts to women. Flowers and candy with a personalized note are the most common gifts sent.

One downside to the service is that they do not currently have a mobile app.

Creating an account on Love Me takes a bit more time than some other services, but the site wants to ensure you can find matches as efficiently as possible.

You will first enter your email, name, birthday, and country when signing up.

Then, you will need to answer a personal background form and personality test. Finally, you’ll get to create your profile so that you can start searching for mail order brides on Love Me.

Best Mail Order Brides Services: FAQ

What’s the Best Mail Order Bride Website?

The best mail order brides site overall is Anastasia Date.

Anastasia Date is one of the oldest legit mail order brides services, since 1993, with a user base of over 4 million people.

On this dating service, you can interact with women worldwide using multimedia, and all users are checked for authenticity to ensure you stay safe while using the agency.

Yet, the best hookup sites and sites for you are the ones that take care of your needs, so you should think about what type of women you want to meet and your relationship goals before choosing the best site for you.

Can You Find Love on Mail Order Bride Sites?

Yes, you can, but of course, there is no guarantee with something as variable as love.

Yet, there are about 4,000 to 5,000 mail order bride marriages in the United States every year and only about 20% end in divorce.

Mail order bride sites are better options to find an international bride than other dating sites.

Sites designed for these types of relationships focus on setting up people with international partners, and these agencies help find long-term marriages for their clients.

Are There Legitimate Mail Order Brides Sites?

Yes. Several legit mail order bride marriages happen every day around the world.

Women choose to become mail order wives for many reasons, including a lack of suitable men in their own country or because they are looking for a way to better their prospects.

Ultimately, the women on mail order wife sites like the idea for as many different reasons as the men who use the same agencies. They also come from many different backgrounds and countries.

How to Avoid Getting Scammed While Using a Foreign Dating Site?

The best way to avoid getting scammed on popular dating sites is to be careful about sending money and gifts. Most romance scammers are trying to take valuable items from victims.

Romance scammers will often ask people to wire them money or send it using a reload or gift card so that they can remain anonymous. They also may try to get people to leave the dating website.

Also, some people online will partake in what is known as ‘catfishing.’ Catfishing is when someone uses fake information to make a person believe they are someone else.

To avoid getting catfished, you should speak with the person through video chat to ensure their face matches the pictures on their profile. If they refuse video chat, that may be a red flag that they are trying to catfish you.

You can also run a reverse image search on their photos to see if the pictures appear elsewhere on the internet.

What are the Costs Involved in Finding a Legitimate Mail Order Bride?

The cost of finding a mail-order bride can vary widely. For the most part, though, men spend between $5,000 and $30,000.

Searching for a wife from another country is not much different from dating close to home, so spending money in a relationship will happen naturally.

However, dating someone from another country may cost more because you’ll end up paying for extra things like traveling fees and possibly a translator.

Also, many men overlook assimilation costs once their new wife gets to their country. You’ll want to make her feel at home, which will probably mean redecorating and buying her things that she may not have had or didn’t need in her home country, like a car.

Just be careful if a woman begins asking you for money or expensive gifts early in the relationship. They may be trying to scam you.

How to Choose the Best Mail Order Bride Site?

The best mail order brides site for you will be the one that best helps you find the women you want.

For instance, if you are interested in women from Asia, you may want to choose a dating site specifically for dating Asian women, like Asian Date, or for Eastern European women – a site like Anastasia Date would be best.

Yet, overall, there are a few criteria you should pay attention to when choosing the right site.

One of the most important features of a mail order bride site is safety.

You’ll want to protect yourself from scams, so you don’t lose money to anyone who is just after your wallet.

Therefore, a site with excellent safety features like Anastasia Date and Search Russian Girls will keep you protected.

Additionally, when looking for a wife, you’ll want to know as much about the woman as possible. So, a service that guarantees extensive profiles like Russian Brides and Meet-Asian-Lady makes it easier to find women who are a match for you.

You’ll also want to examine mail order bride reviews to ensure the site is legitimate.

Top Mail Order Bride Websites – Conclusion

Anastasia Date is the best option for finding a mail order bride with – Asian Date and Search Russian Girls being close runner-ups as the top online dating services.

These sites are the best because they protect your information and privacy to avoid getting scammed.

Also, they have some of the best features and profiles of any mail order bride website to help you find your match.

Good luck on your quest to find love!

Related articles: