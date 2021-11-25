The Best OnlyFans Models, Creators and Celebrities to Follow in 2022

OnlyFans offers a far more personal alternative to traditional porn.

Why might you ask?

Members can directly talk to and even sext with their favorite stars to create a custom, interactive experience!

If you’re looking for the best OnlyFans girls because you want to interact with the sexiest stars or are looking for examples as you create your own channel – here are the 30+ best OnlyFans girls to check out.

Top OnlyFan Girls: First Look

OnlyFans has something for everybody!

Here’s how to find your perfect match:

1. Sam Slayre – Best OnlyFans Creator

Also known as Sam Hickelspoon, this young brunette combines girl-next-door looks with the boundless creativity of a porn star. She has over 690 posts and 670 pieces of media, with new content, released all the time.

She’s certainly not shy! You’ll find a bit of just about everything, including public shots, toys, fingering, and more.

And that’s not all!

As far as interactivity, she’s fun and easy to talk to, and subscribers get high-resolution nudes sent directly to them.

Plus, her subscription prices are very reasonable. The regular price is $30 a month, but she regularly offers steep discounts – plus, now you can enjoy her content for only $3 a month!

Petite, down-to-earth and sexy beyond belief, Sam Slayre slays with every new piece of content posted.

2. Cup of Carli – Best for Exclusive OnlyFans Content

Start your day off right with a Cup of Carli. Pint-sized but packed with flavor, Carli has over 140,000 followers on OnlyFans.

She also has an active presence on Twitter and Instagram, and while her social media pics are sure to get your heart racing, the only place to view full nudity is on OF.

Her prices are affordable, too!

You can join now just by paying $3 per month, plus she also offers frequent discounts of 40% or more.

With brown hair, dazzling eyes, and a booty to die for, each Cup of Carli is served up piping hot!

3. Kacy Black – Most Authentic OnlyFans Page

Kacy promises a vibe you won’t find anywhere else. As a result, she’s incredibly popular across OnlyFans, Twitter, and Instagram (where she has over a million followers).

What’s especially interesting about Kacy is how, despite her popularity, she remains independent on OnlyFans.

Many girls join up with big porn companies by the time they’re bringing in subscriber numbers like Kacy.

As far as her paid channel goes, she delivers!

You’ll find a treasure trove of pics and videos – all of it uninhibited and often downright raunchy.

With a winning combination of looks and authenticity, it’s easy to see why Kacy Black is an OnlyFans legend.

Best of all?

It’s only $3 to subscribe right now!

4. Bella Bumzy – Most Active OnlyFans Model

Are you looking for the sexiest 18+ girls on OnlyFans? Check out Bella Bumzy, who turned 18 just this year and joined the site soon after her birthday.

She’s a prolific content creator, posting new pics and videos nearly every day.

And with a wholesome look and a dirty mind, she’s sure to please.



So, what are you waiting for?



Subscribe now for only $3 per month!

5. Riley Kwums – Best OnlyFans Account for Kinky Content

Are you looking for the wilder side of OnlyFans? Check out Riley Kwums, the perfect beauty to follow if you want to see more kink and fetish content, such as fingering, toys, milk baths, and lots of topless action.

If you’re a fan of Mia Khalifa’s body type, you’ll definitely be into Riley. Not only does she have similarly top-heavy proportions, but she’s far more interactive, and her subscription costs are much lower ($3 right now with frequent 90% off sales).

6. Bella Thorne – Top OnlyFans Superstar

There’s nobody quite like Bella Thorne. The former Disney actress has transitioned into an OnlyFans superstar. But that’s not all – she’s also a model, singer, and adult film director.

In August 2020, Bella joined OnlyFans and quickly set a site record by earning $1 million in less than 24 hours. Unfortunately, her debut was marred by scandal when her $200 photos marketed as “nude” turned out to feature her wearing lingerie.

7. Mommy Zayla – Hottest MILF on OnlyFans

One of our absolute favorite MILF’s is Mommy Zayla, the freaky stepmother who has tons of free time to spend with you.

Aside from her pics and videos, Zayla is also highly interactive, available for chat streaks and private pics.

With luscious lips, a curvy body, and a thirst for adventures, all MILF and step-mom fantasy fans will love Mommy Zayla (also known as Zayla Skye).

An OF sub costs $30 a month but is often on sale for just $3 for 30 days.

8. Belle Delphine – Best “E-Girl” on Onlyfans

Belle Delphine is an internet model and “e-girl” known as much for controversy as for her unique, gorgeous looks. At one time or another, she’s been banned from both PornHub, Youtube, and Instagram.

In June 2020, she transitioned to OnlyFans, where she posts softcore solo shoots, hardcore content with her boyfriend, and lots of sexy cosplay.

Check her out just $3 a month while it lasts!

10. Riley Reid – Most Popular Pornstar on OnlyFans

As one of the most popular porn stars globally, it’s no surprise Riley’s OF channel is packed with content.

Hardcore, solo, voyeur, and more – it’s all here.

For someone so well-known, she manages to keep subscription prices more than reasonable. For example, if you subscribe for 6 months instead of one, you get 40% off.



And right now you can enjoy Riley’s content for only $3 per month!

11. Haley Brooks – Most Glamorous OnlyFan Model

Haley has a classy, escort look that drives her fans wild.

She’s also popular among anyone interested in the sugar daddy/sugar baby lifestyle. Her pics and videos feature a jet-set lifestyle with lots of travel, and you can enjoy all that for $3 a month!

No matter where she goes, she always makes sure to put on a show. Haley’s a voyeur model and true exhibitionist who loves to bare it all in public.

12. Jessica Nigri – Best Cosplay Onlyfans Account

Jessica is formerly a model and cosplayer who recently switched over to OnlyFans.

While she’s still committed to cosplay, her OF channel features more explicit content – something fans have been requesting for years.

Known for her stunning chest and beautiful blonde hair, Jessica is perhaps one of the most famous cosplayers in the world.

While her OF doesn’t showcase nudity or hardcore images, it’s still a sexy step-up from her previous work.



Plus, it’s only $3 for a full month!

13. Jewelz Blu – Best for BDSM Onlyfans Content

If you’re looking for content that’s more on the wild side, check out Jewelz Blu.

She’s only of OF’s most popular BDSM stars, with loads of kinky and explicit content.

With blue hair, enchanting eyes, and a winning smile, Jewlez looks like an anime character come to life!

Plus, subscribers get instant access to over 500 videos and 1,800 images – for just a once-off deal of $3 per month!

14. Maria Moobs – Best for Softcore Content

Wild, fun, and definitely kinky, Maria Moobs is one of the top performers on OnlyFans. She occasionally posts hardcore but mainly sticks to softcore solo with lots of teasing.

Maria doesn’t offer much in the way of free content. Even her Instagram is set to private. Fortunately, she often offers 50% off sales for her OF subscription, so you can check it out for only $3.

15. Dana DeArmond – Best Interactive OnlyFans Account



Dana wants to give you the ultimate internet girlfriend experience.

A veteran porn star, she offers tons of OF interaction. Tell her your fantasies, and she’ll give your photos and videos to make them a reality.

She offers new content daily along with live shows and one-on-one interactions, for only $3 for a full month.

You can even sext with her. Whether you’re a long-time Dana fan or simply looking for a ton of interactivity with a famous star, you’ll like what her channel has to offer.

16. Mia Malkova – Best OnlyFans Model With Plenty of Content

Mia is one of the top porn queens on OnlyFans, with a huge amount of content and a high level of interactivity. Each day, she posts either a new image or video, and she answers intimate DMs.

She also offers several subscription tiers, including a 30-day free trial, which lets you check out her content without spending a dime. If you like what you see (and who wouldn’t?), you can save up to 20% by subscribing for 12 months upfront.

17. Cardi B – Top Celebrity Onlyfans Account

In August 2020, rapper Cardi B made headlines by announcing that she joined OnlyFans.

While her channel doesn’t have any nudity, it does offer a behind-the-scenes look at her daily life, including a variety of exclusive pics and other content.

However, a word of caution to would-be subscribers: New content on Cardi’s channel is a bit inconsistent. Don’t expect much in the way of constant new images or lots of interactivity.

18. ShadyDoll2 – Hottest & Curviest OnlyFans Girl

If you’re tired of all the stick-thin women on OnlyFans, head over to Shady Doll’s page. This voluptuous model has curves in all the right places.

She bills herself as “your Latina girlfriend.” Subscribers gain access to solo content, live streams, and hardcore videos, all for just $3 a month.

Even better, big tippers and long-time fans get priority chat!

19. Lexi Belle – Best Well-Rounded Onlyfans Account

Petite, blonde Lexi Belle is a porn legend with an OnlyFans channel that offers tons of images and videos.

On top of that – she offers solo, cosplay, hardcore, and much more.

One notable aspect of her channel is how often she poses with other porn stars. You’ll find Dani Jensen, Charity Crawford, and many other big names from the porn world. Plus, you can DM Lexi directly for videos, messages, and more.

20. Romi Rain – Best for Hardcore Content

Romi is another legendary porn performer who has jumped into OnlyFans with both feet.

She posts daily NSFW content, including both hardcore and softcore.

She’s also well-known for her love of cosplay. If you want to see sexy versions of your favorite characters from pop culture, Romi delivers.

Best OnlyFans Accounts: Honorable Mentions

21. Shanna Moakler – Actress, reality star, and former Miss USA.

22. Rebecca Love – B-movie queen and porn star known for one-of-a-kind cosplays.

23. Larsa Pippen – Reality TV star, model, CEO, and former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

24. Blac Chyna – Music video model and reality TV star. Girlfriend to Rob Kardashian.

25. Tana Mongeau – A 19-year-old former YouTube star who switched to OF so she could create adult content.

26. Jem Wolfe – A fitness model with a strong personality and history of social media bans.

27. Mckayla Adkins – The former teen star of TLC’s Unexpected

28. Adriana Chechik – A fun-loving, raunchy porn star who loves to interact with fans.

29. Corinna Kopf – Famous blonde bombshell and Instagrammer also known as Pouty Girl

30. Jordyn Woods – A Los Angeles model and Instagram star.

31. Megan Barton-Hanson – Former Love Island contestant and current Insta and OF star

Best OnlyFans Content Creators: Buyer’s Guide

New to OnlyFans? Not quite sure how it works?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to connect with the best and hottest OnlyFans accounts!

How to Use OnlyFans

OnlyFans creators offer several ways to access the content.

Most put their explicit photos and videos behind a Subscription paywall. Another popular method is to allow for direct payments, so fans can buy the specific content they want to view or request customized content.

How to Subscribe to Your Favorite Star

Simply click the Subscribe button on the star’s page.

The current price will be clearly marked. Note that some OF the stars offer discounts for longer subscriptions, so your price per month could be lower for a 6-month sub compared to a single month.

How to Find the Best Interactive Partner

Use guides like the one above to find OF models with a reputation for accessibility.

The most interactive girls offer plenty of opportunities for interactions such as chat streaks, custom photos, sexting, and more.

How to Find Your Favorite Porn Star

The best way to find out if your favorite porn star has an OF channel is to look for a link on their verified Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram pages.

They’ll definitely make that information easy to find for their fans.

How to Carry on a Conversation with an OnlyFans Model

Before carrying a conversation with a model – don’t forget that they are real people.

When talking to them, politeness, respectfulness, and good humor go a long way towards creating a real connection.

Best OnlyFans: FAQs

Here are quick answers to common questions about using OnlyFans and interacting with the models:

How Can I Budget OnlyFans Expenses per Month (Without Going Broke)?

To budget monthly OnlyFans expenses, always keep your eye out for sales.

Many models regularly offer steep discounts, including up to 90% off the regular subscription prices, like Mommy Zayla and Sam Slayre.

If you’re patient and regularly check in on the model’s page, you can often snag excellent deals.

How Can I Make OnlyFans Girls Love Me the Most?

While you’ll find lots of competition, you can stand out from the other fans by engaging with the model as often as possible.

If you order lots of personalized content, you’ll have more opportunities to interact with her, which increases your chances of developing a personal connection.

What Should I Avoid Doing So I Don’t Get Blocked/Ignored?

While it’s okay to act somewhat sexual, make sure you’re never overly crude, demanding, or aggressive.

Models want to feel respected and appreciated. Also, check the model’s page for any specific topics or phrases that are prohibited.

How Do I Get a Custom Video Just for Me?

Many OF models offer personal photos and custom videos available for a fee.

Note that each model has different rules about what they will and won’t do in customized videos.

Can I Watch Pre-Recorded Videos, and Are They Legal?

Yes, you can watch pre-recorded videos.

Pre-recorded OF videos are popular, and you won’t get in any legal trouble for watching them as long as you meet the age requirements for using the site.

Best OnlyFans: The Takeaway

The best and hottest OnlyFans accounts feature models who don’t just look amazing but also take the time to connect with their fans via DMs, texts, and custom content.

Fortunately, no matter what your specific tastes are, you can easily find the best OnlyFans girls you’ll love!

For example, Sam Slayre offers hot and amazing well-rounded content to suit all types of tastes. At the same time, Cup of Carli offers plenty of discounts to keep her fans happy!

Plus, unlike traditional porn, OnlyFans offers the opportunity to talk with these girls directly and create a lasting personal connection.

Good luck!