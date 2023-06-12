The best dating apps offer you precisely what you are looking for. If you want a serious relationship, a one-night stand, or just a casual date, these are the best dating apps that offer what you need.

In today’s generation, dating apps are the new way of finding love. You just have to swipe right and chat your way to a serious relationship, a fancy date, or a one-time hookup night. Remember that everyone on the platform is looking for something. You should always keep your options open.

To get the best experience in online dating with any of these apps, you need a good connection and an Android or iOS phone. The registration process for an online hookup app or dating site is simple. In most apps, you will only need to provide a few personal details, and your dating profile will be up and running within minutes.

Each dating site and app also has different features. You can choose to enjoy the free dating apps option or the paid platform. It will depend on what works for you. But keep in mind that the premium versions have unique dating features, as we have discussed further on this review page.

Our online dating apps review page also covers the pros and cons of the platforms. This way, you are able to find the app that best suits your dating needs.

Whether you are queer or not, these best dating apps have what you are looking for. Please read on to find out more. These are the best of many dating apps you can check out in 2023.

The Best Dating Apps Online – First Look

1. Zoosk – Best for Dating Online Overall

Pros

Great user interface

Simple signup process

Amazing premium features

Cons

Not great for non-premium users

Expensive for the premium version

Pricing

$29.95 for one month

$59.94 for three months

$74.94 for six months

Zoosk is one of the best dating apps. Its easy-to-use interface makes it easy for you to connect with your person. It’s available on both Android and iOS mobile phones. The online dating app also has over 30 million downloads, meaning you will probably find your next hookup date within days after signing up for an account.

The registration process for this app is quite simple, compared to other apps. You just have to provide your personal details, and you could be on your way to a great date night or the beginning of a fantastic love story.

At Zoosk, you can choose the free version or the premium option. If you select the latter, you can access amazing app features. For example, with the premium version, you can send messages to your connections and use the profile boost feature.

The premium platform also lets you buy virtual gifts like chocolate or wine using Zoosk coins. Although the premium version is a bit expensive, it will be worth every penny.

2. Elite Singles – Best App for Intellectual Conversations

Pros

Personality test is available

Available on Android and iOS phones

Great percentage of university graduates

Cons

Lengthy signup process

Limited features for non-premium accounts

Pricing

$44.95 for one month

$68.85 for three months

$101.70 for six months

EliteSingles is described as an app for dating educated professionals. It features over 10 million users making it easy to find exactly what you want. The dating app has two versions – free and premium.

The free version has a few limitations. For example, you cannot send messages to your matches and only receive up to seven matches daily. On the other hand, the Elite Singles premium version offers you amazing app features. You will get to send messages to your connections, making the online dating experience more exciting.

At Elite Singles, you have to take a personality test. The test is based on five traits – Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism.

The app’s test has 115 questions, making the signup process lengthy. But the test will help you easily connect with like-minded individuals saving you time while on the app.

3. eHarmony – Best App to Find a Serious Relationship

Pros

Can see profile viewers

Great for finding love

Huge user base

Cons

Few features for the free version

Multiple fake profiles

Pricing

$65.90 for six months

$790.80 for twelve months

$430.80 for twenty four months

eHarmony is a good app for individuals looking for long-term relationships. You will probably find the love of your life when you signup for an account here. To make this possible, the app requires you to complete an 80-question compatibility quiz first.

Once your dating profile is ready, you can connect with whoever fits your needs. eHarmony has a huge user base making it easy to find what you are looking for. You will find them here if you are a single parent looking for another mom or dad.

The app is also available on both Android and iOS phones. You only need a good connection for the best experience. eHarmony also has free and paid versions. You will have to pay at least $65.90 for six months to enjoy the premium features.

eHarmony’s premium platform has a number of exciting features. With a paid account, you can send/receive unlimited messages. You can also adjust your search options by distance to make sure you connect with people with the same interests as you.

4. Seeking – Great for Luxury Dating

Pros

Great male-to-female ratio

Easy-to-use interface

Free to join

Cons

Many bot profiles

Quite expensive for premium accounts

Pricing

$89.95 for one month

$239.85 for three months

The Seeking dating platform is a fantastic platform for attractive and successful individuals. Its matching algorithm is not only based on location but also on how luxurious your lifestyle is. It is a great hookup app for luxury babies or daddies.

Seeking has a well-designed platform. It’s accessible on both iOS and Android devices. You can also search for what you want with its advanced filters like distance, personality traits, age, and gender. This makes the dating experience easy and fun.

If you pay for the premium online dating version, you can also send private photos to your connections. It also has VIP rooms for Diamond members. These rooms are packed with eligible men and women whose profiles are fully verified by Seeking to ensure user security.

Is that not exciting?

You can also choose the free version. But you will not get to enjoy the incredible features that come with the paid version. Even though it’s a bit expensive, it will, without a doubt, be worth every penny.

5. Friend Finder – Great For Casual Relationships

Pros

Signup is free

Live webcams

Good number of active members

Cons

Tons of bot profiles

App available for iOS only

Pricing

$22.94 for one month

$22.93 for three months

$63.49 for six months

Friend Finder has been in the online dating market since the 1990s. It has since offered individuals a platform to find casual hookups or serious relationships. It all depends on what you want.

Friend Finder’s registration process is quite simple and free of charge. If you want to enjoy the app’s premium features, you must pay at least $22.94 for a month. You can also choose to either be a Gold or Silver member. Remember, some features that are not available for Gold members are available in the latter.

Some of the features available for both memberships are searching for members by their username, brief profile reviews, up to 1000 members in the hotlist, and viewing other members’ profiles, to name a few.

Friend Finder’s application is only available on iOS devices. Android users must use the web version to find their next date. Either way, you can be sure of an amazing dating experience.

6. Bumble – Best Hookup App for Single Ladies

Pros

Available on Android and iOS

Great user interface

Free version has great features

Cons

Strict messaging rules

Premium option is expensive

Pricing

$29.99 for one month

$99.99 for six months

$149 for a lifetime premium membership

Bumble is primarily designed to allow ladies to make the first move. The online hookup app has a simple registration process. You will be on your way to your first online date within days after downloading the mobile app.

The Bumble dating app has a simple and attractive interface. You can swipe right on whoever picks your interests based on their pictures. Bumble is also free, but the platform has a few limitations. You get to unlock amazing premium features if you pay at least $29.90 monthly.

With a premium account, you can see your admirers, access unlimited advanced filters, go incognito mode, access the travel mode, and have five super swipes per week, to name a few.

The free version allows new users to check out the dating app. Although it’s a bit pricey, the Bumble paid platform will surely be worth it. If you are not afraid of making the first move as a woman, this app is for you.

7. Hinge – Find a FWB Relationship

Pros

Great customer support

Simple and free signup process

Runs on Android and iOS devices

Cons

Profiles may load slowly

Several fake profiles

Pricing

$34.99 for one month

$64.99 for three months

$99.99 for six months

Hinge is described as ‘the dating app designed to be deleted.’ Well, this may be true. Its vast user base makes it easy for you to find your match. But the hookup app is popular for non-serious relationships. It’s excellent for individuals who only want random sex and casual dates.

Setting up your dating profile on Hinge is quite simple. You also get to enjoy the dating experience free of charge. But you can choose to pay for a premium account.

With it, you get to enjoy features like seeing who liked your profile, setting advanced preferences, sending unlimited likes, and seeing standouts. Although it’s somewhat expensive, Hinge’s premium platform will be worth every coin.

On Hinge, you also enjoy the dating experience with conversation prompts. This makes it easy for you to start a conversation and keep it going. This app is designed to learn your preferences, recommend better matches, and keep things interesting.

8. Tinder – Most Popular Online Dating App

Pros

Best for random hookups

Great mobile app platform

Many users

Cons

Loads of fake profiles

Limited features on free version

Pricing

$22.49 for one month

$67.50 for six months

$90.00 for twelve months

Everyone knows what Tinder is and what it’s about. It’s so popular, and it features a broad user base. You will probably find a date or a hook-up buddy within a day or week of being on the online dating app. It has a user-friendly interface making the dating experience more fun.

On Tinder, you only have to swipe right to show your interest in someone. The free platform is great. But it has its limitations. If you want to enjoy the full Tinder dating experience, you must pay for Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum.

Some of the features you will enjoy as a premium member are unlimited likes, seeing who liked your profile, unlimited rewinds, sending messages before matching, and super likes, to name a few.

Sounds great, right? Well, there is more!

Tinder has a video chat feature. You get to see and interact with your connections online before meeting them in person. Although this video chat option is great, we must recognize the app’s cons.

Tinder has many fake profiles. They can pose a security issue for unsuspecting users. But the good thing is that the online app for dating has put up measures to ensure user security. Everyone must prove their identity to get a verification tick on the app.

9. Plenty of Fish – Best Free App for Online Daters

Pros

Over 70 million users

Share My Date feature

Video calling feature

Cons

Some features load slowly

Loads of ads on free POF

Pricing

$62.82 for three months

$94.23 for six months

$125.64 for twelve months

As its name suggests, Plenty of Fish has a huge user base. With over 70 million users, you will probably find your next date here. It’s also all free. You just have to fill in the registration form to get started.

Plenty of Fish has been in the online dating scene since 2013. You get to interact with like-minded individuals here. Although there is a free option, you can also check out the premium version.

The paid platform has the ‘share my date’ feature. With it, you can send your family or friends your upcoming dates. There is also the video chat option to encourage dating online before meeting in person. You will, without a doubt, enjoy the experience with the video chat option here.

Plenty of Fish has impressive app features. But there are reports that sometimes the app takes too long to load.

Also, for non-premium users, you will have to deal with ads. That does not mean you will not find your next hookup at POF. It still allows you to find what you are looking for online.

10. HER – Popular Dating Apps for LGBTQ Women

Pros

Open-minded individuals

Incognito mode feature

Great security options

Cons

Limitations on the free platform

No web version

Pricing

$14.99 for one month

$60 for six months

$90 for twelve months

HER is one of the most popular and best dating sites in the LGBTQ community. It has a diverse user base who are open-minded, making it great for queer women. You don’t have to spend a cent to join the dating app. You will only need to complete the registration form, and you will be ready.

The online hookup app features a number of security options. This is to ensure every individual is protected from fake users. For example, you have to verify your identity to use the app. The app’s customer support also tries to keep fake profiles off the dating app.

Even though HER is free of charge, you will have to pay at least $14.99 to enjoy the premium platform. If you get the paid version, you get to use the incognito mode.

This feature allows you to hide your dating profile. You will only be visible to people you like first. Although the paid version is quite pricey, it will be worth your money.

HER is only available as a mobile app.

11. Reddit R4R – Great Dating App for Hookup Sex

Pros

A diverse pool of dating potentials

Available on iOS and Android

It’s free

Cons

Many fake users

Listings available for only one day

Pricing

Free

Reddit is very popular in the online dating space. It usually has a number of users who discuss different topics. Its subreddit R4R connects people with potential dates depending on what they want. Reddit R4R is free and has a huge user base.

On the Reddit R4R dating app, you can either find love (very rare) or just a one-night stand. The platform also has different subreddits about online dating. People get to talk about their dating experiences here.

Unlike other dating apps, you can discuss your hookup experiences with others or post your profile and wait for someone to reach out.

Reddit R4R is available to everyone, which makes for a huge dating pool. Even though it’s good, you are bound to find multiple fake users. You should always be careful not to interact with unknown users on the dating app.

12. OKCupid – Best Dating App for Cute Meet-ups

Pros

The free platform works great

LGBTQ-friendly

Great incognito mode

Cons

Lengthy signup process

Pricing

$9.95 for one month

$23.85 for three months

$29.7 for six months

OkCupid is one of the best dating apps for individuals who want romantic relationships. The app is free, but you can pay as little as $9.95 monthly to enjoy premium features. With a premium account, you can see who liked your profile, view match filters, and like new or popular users’ profiles.

The app runs smoothly on both iOS and Android devices. Just make sure you have a good connection for the best experience.

The registration process at OKCupid is quite lengthy. You must provide a detailed overview of your dating profile when signing up. Also, you must provide a bio, add up to six photos, and take a 15-question compatibility test to get started. These three will help the app learn your preferences and recommend individuals who fit your online dating needs.

13. Grindr – Very Popular Dating App in the LGBTQ Community

Pros

Large gay audience

LGBTQ-focused

Can share private photos

Cons

Ads on the free platform

Limited features for the free accounts

Pricing

$19.99 for one month

$99.99 for twelve months

Grindr is a dating app for gay and bisexual men, trans, and queer people. It’s famous for one-night hookups. But serious relationships can still come out of the app. It’s free to use, but you must upgrade to the premium version for better features.

The Grindr premium options are two – Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited. With the paid platforms, you get to enjoy features like premium filters, read receipts, go incognito, un-send messages, zero ads, and unlimited expiring photos, to name a few.

The app also has a user-friendly interface. You can download the mobile app or access the site via a phone browser.

Either way, you will have a great dating experience here. Although the free users option has its limitations, the Grindr dating world is enormous, and you are almost guaranteed to find a date when you join.

14. Coffee Meets Bagel – Join this App if You Are Always Busy

Pros

Great mobile interface

Unlimited rewinds

Ideal for serious daters

Cons

Limited number of likes in a day

Pricing

$35 for one month

$420 for twelve months

A casual hookup can turn into something serious when you meet over coffee. That’s what you can find when you join the dating app. Coffee Meets Bagel is an interesting name to call a dating app. Just as its name suggests, CMB is a great app for serious individuals.

At Coffee Meets Bagel, users receive daily suggestions known as bagels. You then have to connect with whomever you like. After that, the app gives up to eight days to chat with your connection. This process encourages meet-ups over coffee.

Coffee Meets Bagel is free. But you will not get access to all features. The paid version allows you to ‘Skip the Line’ get noticed faster, and also enjoy unlimited rewinds. Sounds exciting, right?

The mobile app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store. The registration process is also simple. You can either use your online Facebook account or your phone number.

Coffee Meets Bagel is quite a fantastic dating platform. But its limited number of likes per day limitation could be better for members who are always active. That should, however, not keep you from joining the platform.

15. BLK – Amazing for Dating Black People

Pros

It has a swiping feature

Photo verification

Offers safe online dating tips

Cons

Must pay to access profile rewinds

Many fake profiles

Pricing

$9.99 for one month

$119.88 for twelve months

BLK is an app designed to offer a safe dating experience to the black community. It has an easy-to-use interface on both Android and iOS devices. Its photo verification feature makes the dating application extra reliable.

If you want to check out the app, the BLK free version is free. But you must pay at least $9.99 monthly to access the premium platform. You can choose the premium membership or the Elite membership. Both options have great dating perks. For example, you will get to enjoy unlimited messaging, see who viewed your profile, and access unlimited rewinds.

BLK’s vast user base makes it easy to find what you are looking for within days of signing up. The app also offers safety tips to keep you from connecting with malicious people.

Even though the free platform has a few limitations, you can be sure of an amazing dating experience at BLK.

16. Feeld – Best if You Are into Kinky Stuff

Pros

Use a pseudonym to browse

Non-judgemental individuals

Link your profile to your partners

Cons

Some features load slowly

Not many users

Pricing

$11.99 for one month

$23.99 for three months

Feeld was built for people who enjoy casual and kinky sexual relations. It features open-minded singles who want to explore their sexual fantasies. If you are into threesomes, swinging, polyamory, or steamy connections, you should download Feeld.

This application is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. You can also access the site via a phone browser and find your next sex date from wherever you are.

Feeld is free to use. You will, however, have to pay at least $11.99 to access the Majestic Membership premium features.

Some of these features available to premium members are unlimited likes, seeing who liked your profile, going incognito, and enjoying one free ping a day. The paid platform also allows you to send private photos, enjoy great filter options and see someone’s last seen. Although the Feeld premium option is expensive, it will surely be worth it.

The Feeld mobile app also has a user-friendly interface. But it has been reported to have bugging issues. However, don’t let this keep you from finding your next hookup date.

17. Christian Mingle – Best for Religious Individuals

Pros

Great dating pool

Can browse anonymously

Amazing security features

Cons

Automatic subscription renewals

Expensive for premium accounts

Pricing

$49.99 for one month

$287.96 for three months

$899.94 for six months

Christian Mingle is one of those niche apps for dating. It caters to Christians looking for love. It has a simple but detailed registration process. You can also enjoy the free version and still find your date here. Consider joining the premium version if you want the best Christian dating experience.

The Christian Mingle app also has an anonymous browsing feature. This allows you to go through profiles without the other person knowing. This app also has an easy-to-use interface, making the experience more fun.

Like most dating apps, ChristianMingle runs smoothly on Android and iOS devices. You only need a good connection for the features to load faster. It also has a big success rate, as many Christian marriages have come from the dating application.

Christian Mingle is indeed one of the best traditional dating apps. But its premium platform is a bit expensive. You must pay at least $49.99 monthly to enjoy the premium features. You can, however, try it for free and later upgrade if you like what you see.

18. JDate – 100% Worth It for Jewish Online Daters

Pros

It has a location feature

Amazing filter options

Enhanced privacy options

Cons

Read receipts only on premium accounts

Only great for Jewish individuals

Pricing

$59.99 for one month

$134.97 for three months

$179.94 for six months

JDate is another niche one in our list of best dating apps. It’s designed to allow Jewish singles to interact and connect with one another. The online hookup app has a simple but detailed registration process. You can download the mobile app from Google Play Store and Apple Store and meet your next date within minutes.

JDate has an amazing vetting process. Including your faith will go a long way in helping you find someone with the same beliefs as you. The JDate location feature helps you to meet Jewish singles in your area.

JDate is free to use. But the paid version is way better than the one for free users. You get to read receipts, share photos with your connections, send and receive messages, and many more. Although expensive, the online dating platform will be worth every penny for Jewish singles.

Best Dating Apps: FAQs

Which is the best dating app for free?

You can join the Zoosk dating app for free. But you must pay at least $29.95 to access all the premium features, like boosting your profile and sending messages to your connections.

Which online app for dating has the highest success rate?

eHarmony is known to be the best dating app for serious relationships. Over the years, it has produced several relationships that have passed the talking stage. But be sure to check the other dating apps to know the one that works for you.

What is the best dating app for those over 40?

You can join any other apps if you are 40 years and above. But if you want to connect with individuals who are above 40 years, you should join eHarmony, EliteSingles, or Zoosk.

Which dating app is better, Tinder or Bumble?

Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps, even more popular than Bumble. Both offer you an opportunity to find love or a casual date, depending on what you want from online dating. Make sure to check out the other apps in this review.

Best Apps for dating – Conclusion

Online dating does not have to be boring. You can now find the next hookup date wherever you use your mobile device. The dating pool is also quite huge, and having the proper online dating application is what everyone needs.

If you want an app that will offer you precisely what you need, Zoosk is the app to download. It features a great number of singles looking for a one-night stand, love, or just a friend to talk to.

But for educated singles, you can download EliteSingles. It has a vast dating pool, and everyone on the platform is an intellectual. Connections here will always be interesting.

Like everything else, even the best dating apps have drawbacks. Some of these platforms have fake profiles, are quite expensive, and you must pay to enjoy the great features on premium accounts.

In conclusion, dating apps offer a great way to find your next hookup within minutes. Download any of our recommended apps today and enjoy the experience of online dating.