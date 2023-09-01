We all know that people don’t meet in real life anymore – everything starts on dating sites these days. But we also know there are tons of dating apps full of bots and scammers or just empty of anything.

It’s a hit-or-miss kind of deal.

So, where does Zoosk fall under? We visited the site to give you first-hand information via our Zoosk reviews.

We’ll tell you everything there is and as it is so you can decide whether Zoosk is the right dating app for you.

Zoosk Reviews: Zoosk at First Glance

We’ll show you exactly what it’s like to be on Zoosk, who’s on it, and what online dating is like there.

But let’s start with a skimmable breakdown.

This is for all our skim readers who are here just for the gist of Zoosk. Here are the most important aspects of the dating app.

About Zoosk

So, what is Zoosk? Zoosk is a California-based online dating site founded in 2007 by Spark Networks.

What separates Zoosk from other dating sites is the fact that it works for all kinds of dating – from one-night stands to long-term relationships to everything in between.

That, and the fact that Zoosk has a good portion of all age brackets, makes it an excellent option for everyone, at least on paper.

Zoosk Pros and Cons

Every online dating site has its good and bad sides, and even the best dating sites have some flaws.

Let’s take a brief look at the pros and cons of Zoosk.

Zoosk Pros

#1 grossing app in the Apple App Store

All kinds of dating

VERY diverse user base

Balanced male-to-female ratio

Affordable subscription

Zoosk Cons

Some bots

Some additional hidden fees

What We Like About Zoosk

We love how huge Zoosk is – none of the cool features can make up for a lack of a vibrant dating pool and an abundance of options.

And Zoosk has plenty of those. It’s the most diverse dating site we’ve reviewed.

We also like the fact that, even though Zoosk is one of the international dating sites, its core audience is in the US, so you’ve got options either way.

What We Don’t Like About Zoosk

Zoosk has got a bit of a bot problem. We’ve encountered some inactive and fake profiles during our time on the Zoosk platform. It’s a common plague of the online dating industry.

Still, they are few and far between compared with genuine profiles.

We also didn’t like that you have to pay extra to see who liked your profile even though you’ve already paid for a subscription. But, the prices are still affordable compared to other sites.

Our Verdict on Zoosk

What can we say? We really like Zoosk! It really is a dating site for everyone and for whatever type of relationship.

We give it a 4.8/5 rating.

Two points had to go over the whole bot-thing and the additional charges, but still – Zoosk dating beats most other online dating sites on the market.

Zoosk Review From A to Z

That was the gist of Zoosk dating, but if you want to know more – here comes the A to Z Zoosk review and our experience on the site.

The Signup Process

Let’s start this Zoosk review from the beginning – the signup process. Worry not, as this step won’t take up too much of your time.

The first thing you’ll notice is a clean interface that mimics some of the popular social networking sites.

You’ll get the option to sign up with Gmail or Facebook.

We used Gmail, but Facebook’s fine, too – Zoosk won’t publish anything on your Facebook page if you decide to register that way.

Your friends won’t even know you’re on Zoosk, but the Facebook verification will go a long way in confirming you’re a real person and upping your chances.

Whichever way you decide to go, you’ll be done in no time.

Zoosk will only ask you a couple of basic questions, like where you live, your date of birth, education, height, weight, whether you have kids and that kind of stuff.

You’ll also be asked to upload your photo, which you can drag from Facebook.

When it comes to gender options, Zoosk lags behind some other hookup sites – you only get 2 options, but you can be interested in both.

The thing with Zoosk’s signup process is that it really is that easy and fast.

That’s because you don’t have to answer most of the questions – you don’t even need to upload a photo.

You will be able to read or send any messages once you do (upload a photo). But you don’t have to, which is, I believe, one of the reasons there are fake accounts or bots on the Zoosk platform.

Either way, once you fill out your profile to the extent you want, you’ll be able to browse Zoosk and see who’s out there.

But you’ll need to subscribe if you want to send messages and use the app functionally.

Finding Potential Matches

Once you’ve created your Zoosk account, you can browse the site and check out other Zoosk members even without subscribing.

There are different ways of connecting with other users on Zoosk.

The first and the best one is via the SmartPicks behavioral matchmaking technology. Now, no hookup site will reveal exactly how their matchmaking system works, and we don’t really need to know what goes on behind the scenes.

What we do need to know is the basics and success stories.

Zoosk’s behavioral matchmaking technology is widely touted as excellent, and there are many success stories to back it up.

How it works is that it takes the information you give them and your behavior on the dating app to present you with potential matches.

You get suggested a profile of another Zoosk member, and you have the option to press the green check mark, the X, or save them for later.

Or you can simply send them a message right away.

If some of the people you’ve liked like you back, you two will both be informed so you can hit it off. The more information you give to the behavior matchmaking algorithm, the better the matches you get.

Besides that, you can also search for your perfect match via the search filters, like the age range, body type, education, religion, and so on.

And last but not least, Zoosk offers speed dating via the Carousel feature. It’s kinda like Tinder – you get suggested matches you can like or X.

Zoosk Demographics

Members are what makes a dating site, so let’s take a look at who’s on Zoosk. If we had to choose one word to describe the site, it would be OPTIONS.

Zoosk claims it has 40 million members.

Are all of these 40 million members real and active people? Of course not. As we said, Zoosk has a bit of a problem with fake profiles.

HOWEVER, most of these are real people.

Not only that but around 3 million messages are exchanged daily on the app. That tells you Zoosk has a huge and vibrant audience base.

But options don’t only lie in numbers when it comes to Zoosk.

Zoosk is one of the major international dating sites, and, as such, it’s present in over 80 countries worldwide.

The majority of users are from the US, though.

Europe, Canada, and Australia come next. So, you get plenty of options wherever you are and wherever you want the right person to be from.

Zoosk also slays when it comes to age brackets available – there’s almost an equal split of all age brackets (around 20% of each).

Most people are younger than 40, but there are also folks over 50.

There’s also a special section for folks over 50 called Zoosk Senior, where there are only people over the age of 50.

Zoosk also has members of all ethnicities, races, and backgrounds, making it a melting pot with an abundance of choices for everyone.

Zoosk Features

Besides having plenty of options, Zoosk also excels when it comes to the premium features it offers to its members.

Most of these are available to everyone after they’ve subscribed, but for others, you have to purchase Zoosk coins, which is a bit of a letdown.

Let’s go over the star features of Zoosk.

Verification System

First things first, we’ve gotta talk about the verification system. Having photo-verified members makes everyone feel safer on the dating app and more eager to engage with one another.

Zoosk has various ways to verify that you are who you say you are:

Facebook verification – You can verify your Zoosk profile with your Facebook account or by signing up via Facebook. Zoosk won’t post anything on Facebook on your behalf, and your Facebook friends won’t know you’re on the app.

Twitter verification – If you’re one of the many millennials and Gen Z folks who dropped Facebook ages ago, you can also use Twitter as a means of verification.

Phone (SMS) verification – Those who don’t have social media accounts or prefer not to link them with their dating profiles can simply use their phone number and verify via SMS.

Manual photo verification – You can also verify your Zoosk account by manual photo verification. It’s the best way to go if you don’t want to give any other personal info to the site.

Why are verification measures important? Because you want to know other people on the app are who they say they are, and they want the same.

Verifying your profile will significantly up your chances and contribute to the overall feeling of safety on the online dating app.

Zoosk Coins

As we said, you can’t get access to all features with a paid membership alone – you have to get Zoosk coins for some.

Zoosk coins can get you some cool additional features, like the ability to see who liked you.

Besides that, you can use them to send virtual gifts to other Zoosk users. These are kinda like Reddit’s little pictures and emojis – folks can do anything tangible with them. But they are a nice touch that shows special interest.

You can also boost your profile on the search engine and catapult your messages to the top of someone’s inbox.

Zoosk coins can also get you Zoosk Sends that let you send ice-breakers to multiple people at once.

Here are the prices of Zoosk coins:

180 coins – $19.95

480 coins – $39.95

1800 coins – $99.95

The 480-coins bundle is probably the best deal, especially if you want to go easy and see how you like the features you can get with coins. That amount of coins will go a long way in that.

Behavioral Matchmaking

The SmartPicks behavioral matchmaking system is a big selling point for Zoosk. Generally speaking, matchmaking technology is a big part of the whole online dating experience and every site.

We’ve talked about it in this Zoosk review before, but here goes – the algo analyzes your info and behavior on the site to give you the most suitable matches.

Since that’s how it works, your first picks may not be as impressive.

Our advice is to give the system something to work with. Mark those folks with Xs, green check marks, or gold stars.

When you do, you’ll get great suggestions, as we’ve seen for ourselves.

The Zoosk Couples tab at the bottom of the About page will show you all the people who’ve met on Zoosk thanks to it, and many Zoosk reviews praise the algo as well.

Carousel Feature

If you’re the one for casual dating on the go, you’ll love the Carousel feature, which is Zoosk’s version of swipe-style online dating.

You see random folks near you and green-check or X them.

If you both green-check or star each other, Zoosk will let you know, so you two can take things further.

Great Dates

Zoosk Great Dates are a type of video chat, but not just any type of video chatting – they are quite unique and interactive.

You two can have a virtual date via video chat, but also choose a location where you want to ‘go.’ Think of famous sites from Italy, Greece, or Japan.

The virtual date will have both of your screens at the bottom and the video of the spot in the middle of the screen.

Listen, IT IS kinda corny, BUT it’s the good kind of corny you can both laugh about.

Virtual dates are also amazing for testing out the chemistry before you actually meet in real life, and they’re cheaper!

Zoosk Live

Zoosk Live is kinda like Twitch streaming – you go live and stream for the folks who then watch and comment.

It’s good to meet folks that way or just hang out.

You can also earn a buck! Streamers get tipped with gifts that then get turned into Diamonds that can later be claimed for cash.

Go Invisible

Go Invisible is a feature that lets you browse anonymously and check out other members without them knowing. You have to purchase coins for that, though. After you do, you have 20 to 30 minutes to roam around the site.

Zoosk App

Zoosk has an app that can be downloaded both via Apple App Store and Google Play. It has a 4.2 user rating on the Apple App Store and a 3.4 on Google Play, which is better than most other apps.

The app works well and without glitches, BUT the features slightly differ on the app and on the website version.

How Much Does Zoosk Cost? Pricing

Let’s start this part of our Zoosk review by saying that Zoosk is more affordable than other dating apps out there.

Here are the paid subscription bundles available:

1 month – $29.99

3 months -$19.98 a month, $59.95 total

6 months – $12.50 a month, $74.99 total

Zoosk Free Trial

There isn’t a special free trial deal that lets you use all the premium features for a significant amount of time.

However, everyone can join Zoosk for free and get to browse the users and see their profile photos.

If you want to send messages and use the app functionally, you would have to pay money and choose a subscription plan.

Zoosk Reviews by Users

That’s what we had for you in our Zoosk review. Let’s now see what current and former Zoosk users have to say about the dating site via their Zoosk reviews online.

Zoosk Alternatives

Not sure about Zoosk? Let’s compare Zoosk dating with online dating on some other major sites on the market. These are popular similar sites like Zoosk:

Zoosk vs. Seeking

Seeking is a luxury dating app, so the first difference you’ll see between it and Zoosk is the price – Seeking is 5 times more expensive.

But, it is the best place to go for elite dating, and it’s 100% free for women.

It’s got impressive features, everyone’s verified, and it works like a charm. But if you’re not the one for luxury dating, Zoosk’s a better option.

Learn more about Seeking in our Seeking review.

Zoosk vs. AdultFriendFinder

AdultFriendFinder is another excellent site, and it’s pretty affordable, like Zoosk. The most significant difference is that AdultFriendFinder is just a hookup site – it doesn’t work for long-term relationships.

Still, it’s the top place to go for fast and easy hookups.

Besides that, there’s tons of adult content, like live cams and adult videos. But if you’re looking for something more serious, Zoosk is better.

Learn more about AdultFriendFinder in our AdultFriendFinder review.

Zoosk vs. eHarmony

eHarmony is the best place to go if you’re looking for high-quality folks for love and committed relationships.

Subscriptions are double those at Zoosk, but eHarmony is absolutely worth it.

You should choose Zoosk if you want to keep all your options open (and have plenty of them) and if you’re looking for an affordable app.

Learn more about eHarmony in our eHarmony review.

Zoosk vs. Ashley Madison

If you’re looking for casual sex on the low, Ashley Madison’s got your back. It’s the most discreet app there is.

The best part? It’s 100% free for women.

However, there are still more men than women on it, and you can’t really find folks for serious relationships, so if that’s what you’re looking for, choose Zoosk.

Learn more about Ashley Madison in our Ashley Madison review.

Zoosk Reviews: FAQs

Before we end this Zoosk review, we will answer some of the most frequently asked questions about Zoosk.

Is Zoosk Legit?

Yes, Zoosk is legit. It’s an effective dating site with a huge user base. Most importantly, it works for both hookups and serious relationships.

Is Zoosk Safe?

Zoosk is safe. The site has top-notch encryption and systems in place to protect you and your data. There’s also a video chat feature to help you weed out the fake profiles.

How Does Zoosk Work?

Zoosk works its matchmaking magic in 3 ways:

You can browse for the perfect fit

You get suggested matches based on your on-site behavior

You can swipe-style random matches

Is Zoosk a Dating or Hookup Site?

Zoosk is both a dating and a hookup site – it works for both serious relationships and casual hookups.

Is Zoosk Worth It?

Zoosk is definitely worth it – it’s got plenty of options, it’s for all kinds of dating, and it’s one of the more affordable major dating sites.

Let Zoosk Reviews Guide You

There you have it – all you need to know about Zoosk to determine whether or not it’s the right dating site for you. You heard it from us, and you heard it from former and current Zoosk users through their reviews.

As for us, we really like Zoosk, and we think it has what it takes to be a top dating site – LOTS of options.

It’s a vibrant place with tens of millions of users, and you can easily find any type of relationship.

The subscription fees are more affordable than most other major sites, and you can sign up for only 1 month to test it out, no strings attached.

If you don’t think Zoosk is for you, you also have some alternatives to check out. Whichever you decide, we wish you the best of luck dating – may the odds always be in your favor!