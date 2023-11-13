Listen, there are many sites like ListCrawler out there, but many of those are riddled with viruses and pop-up ads – at best

No one wants to turn into a TSA agent and run checks on sites and escorts in those moments when you just want to get laid.

So, we did that part for you – we embarked on a vetting endeavor to come up with a list of safe escort sites that deliver.

We came up with 9 best sites like Listcrawler, and that includes free escort sites AND hookup apps with horny babes that are always down.

You’re bound to find the right one (or ones) for you.

First look at the ListCrawler alternatives in this article::

1. Happy Escorts – #1 Site Like ListCrawler

Pros

Pornstars and hot escorts

You don’t prepay

Detailed escort profiles

Cons

Not a huge selection in the U.S.

Happy Escorts is a new escort site in the industry, especially when it comes to the U.S. You can really tell by the fact that it doesn’t have such great state-wide coverage yet, but there are options in each major city.

You can also tell by the way they are dedicated to excellence and their customer service, which is what put them on the top of the list.

First off, all the girls are hot, and you really can’t beat that.

There is a good selection of new girls, too, which is amazing, but there are also seasoned porn stars, which is also amazing.

The comprehensive search bar is there to help you zero in on just the kind of escort you want.

You can search based on just about anything – from the girl’s age to sexual services to whether she’s verified to anything about her body, like her cup size or whether or not she has pubic hair.

Another absolute banger is that you don’t have to prepay for the services as is usually the case, but you pay upon meeting your escort.

>>Head to Happy Escorts, the #1 site like List Crawler

2. Ashley Madison – Discreet Sex With Hot Girls

Pros

Random girls & escorts both

Extra discreet app

Easy to get laid

Cons

Some fake profiles

You don’t always have to hit escort ads for some car fun or oral sex – there are plenty of discreet sex apps where you can get that AND for free (well, sorta).

Ashley Madison is one of them.

It was created as an affairs site, which means it was bound to be extra discreet, and it really does have the best discretion features out there.

First of all, there is the app disguise feature that lets folks disguise the app on their mobile devices into something else entirely.

For example, you can disguise your app into a games app and customize the notifications to say ‘1 new game’ when you get messages from other users.

You can also disguise your face with a mask or throw a censor bar over your eyes.

But more than anything, Ashley Madison is highly efficient when it comes to finding someone for sex in any city. That’s why it’s no longer JUST an affairs site, and many single people use it for that very reason.

Escorts also like to post their escort ads there, but there are plenty of women just looking for some casual sex, making Ashley Madison a more budget-friendly site like List Crawler. Read our full AshleyMadison review, or

>>Jump to Ashley Madison, the most discreet sex app

3. The Escort Directory – VIP Escorts

Pros

Great worldwide coverage

High-quality service

Search by price range

Cons

Expensive VIP rates

Every once in a while, you’ll want to treat yourself to a really high-end escort experience, especially if you’re feeling lonely during the holidays.

Those times, you should hit Escort Directory.

The Escort Directory is one escort website that doesn’t mess around with quality, and that goes for both the girls and the services.

First of all, there are many VIP escorts that are simply on another level. Even the ‘regular’ escorts look like A-listers, but the VIP ones are top-notch.

You would have to pay extra for those, of course, but it is worth it.

There are also more affordable escorts and services, and, most importantly, you will have the option to search by price in the search engine.

You’ll find the entire site to be modern and easy to use, which is another plus.

But the biggest draw of Escort Directory is that it has a worldwide presence, so you can find escorts in any city in the world you find yourself in.

>>Go to Escort Directory, the most high-end escort ad site

4. KittyAds – Easiest-To-Use Escort Ad Site

Pros

Great U.S. coverage

Easy to use

No ads

Cons

Dated interface

Sometimes, you just want some sexy time and the easiest ways to get it. KittyAds was made precisely for those times and people who just don’t want to bother too much with the process itself.

It’s all pretty simple – you just get on the website and browse through countless escort ads.

The entire site looks like a flashback from the 2000s. The design is pretty dated, and there aren’t that many filters, which is the site’s drawback.

However, you will get some ways to filter the ads, like by the city and whether the escort is online at that given time.

You can also type in anything you want in the search bar and search by that.

There isn’t precisely detailed information about each escort in the ad, but you get the most important info, including photos, area, services, and contact details.

Clients can also post their own ads and what they’re looking for.

What KittyAds has over alternative sites like List Crawler is the number and diversity of escorts, so everyone can easily find what they want.

>>Go to KittyAds and check out the escorts there

5. AdultFriendFinder – Horniest Hookup App

Pros

Easy to get laid

80+ million users worldwide

Tons of adult content

Cons

You have to subscribe

AdultFriendFinder is another one of those sites like List Crawler that aren’t actually escort websites but still have escorts AND girls who are down.

It was made just for casual sex encounters, so that’s what all the people on it are looking for, making it really easy to get laid.

Another thing that makes AdultFriendFinder so efficient is its size – the hookup site has over 80 million users worldwide, and most of those are in North America.

AdultFriendFinder has something else over most dating apps, and that’s tons of adult content.

So, you can find live cams by escorts, webcam models, AND regular users. Besides live cams, you also have tons of porn videos, making AFF one of the best porn cam sites out there.

There’s also a discussion forum with threads on all sorts of sex-related topics, where you can exchange opinions but also meet active people who share your kinks.

You can browse the site for free, but you will need a premium subscription to use it functionally and actually interact with other members.

But worry not, as subscription fees start at $12.50.

Check out or AFF review, or

>>Go to AdultFriend Finder, the horniest hookup app of them all

6. Bedpage – Escort Site Just Like Backpage

Pros

Looks and works like Backpage

Escort ads & personals

Completely free

Cons

Kinda spammy

Remember when Backpage was shut down, and sex workers and clients alike were left bummed out and without options to connect?

Well, alternatives developed soon thereafter, and Bedpage is one of them – one that looks and feels just like Backpage.

You can even see it in its name.

The best part about Bedpage is that most girls in North America who used to post ads on Backpage have switched to Bedpage.

That’s right – you can find your favorite Backpage escorts on Bedpage now and pick things up right where you left off.

You can also post personal ads and find regular folks for hookups and relationships.

The best part is that you can do all of this for free. It gets a little spammy and chaotic due to the huge number of ads, but it’s still pretty great precisely because it offers tons of options both when it comes to escort ads and personals.

>>Head to Bedpage and find your favorite escorts from Backpage

7. Tryst – Best Queer Escort Site

Pros

Lots of queer escorts

Top-notch design and tools

Indie escorts only

Cons

You have to pay for a membership

We knew that all our queer folks and queer folks-lovers also needed to have options on this list, period. That’s why we put Tryst on the list.

Make no mistake – Tryst isn’t an exclusively queer or LGBTQ+ escort site.

It’s an escort site that caters exclusively to indie escorts, which is great in and of itself. But it also has high numbers of queer escorts, making it the best option for clients looking for all kinds of queer escorts.

What you will first notice when you access the website is just how well-developed it is in every way.

The interface is super modern and sleek, and it’s got pretty innovative features, too.

There’s also tons to see and find, starting from escorts to massage parlors to adult videos. It truly is an open-minded sex haven – there are all kinds of kinky content, too.

Tryst has another thing other escort sites don’t, and those are escort interviews. Each escort has videos of themselves, so you can get to see and feel what the person is really like and confirm you’re getting what you paid for.

>>Head to Tryst to check out their queer indie escorts

8. Erotic Monkey – Escort Site With Best Coverage

Pros

Top U.S coverage

Excellent adult search tool

Escort reviews

Cons

U.S. escorts only

If you’re in the U.S. and don’t travel abroad, you won’t care about international coverage or escorts in other countries.

You’ll want a website with the most options in your city.

And that’s just what you get with Escort Monkey, as it’s one of the biggest escort sites in the U.S. and one with the best state-wide coverage.

There are 12,000 escort ads in Las Vegas alone!

Another huge plus for Escort Monkey is that everything is simple and straightforward – you open the website and browse for ads.

You’ll have a comprehensive adult search tool to aid you in that search. The best part? It’s absolutely free!

Each escort also has reviews from previous clients, so you can read their experiences and see what you can expect from an escort.

The only downside is that it’s only available in the U.S. But if you’re in the U.S., that’s not really a downside at all.

>>Go to Escort Monkey, the biggest site like List Crawler

9. DoubleList – Top Free Escort Site

Pros

100% free

Solid user base

Escorts ads & personals

Cons

No user verification

DoubleList may not be the only free classified site on this list, but there is no better free escort site than DoubleList – that’s for sure.

That’s right – everything is 100% free on DoubleList. You can browse, contact folks, AND post your own ads completely free of charge.

The website has a solid user base with all kinds of ads.

You’ve got girls offering escort services and folks looking for one-night stands, relationships, and everything in between.

The interface is pretty simple, and the entire site is very easy to use.

The trouble with these kinds of sites is that there is no user verification, so you have to be careful and protect yourself.

But if you liked Craigslist Personals, you’re going to like DoubleList, as the site basically works as a Craigslist Personals alternative.

>>Jump to DoubleList, the best free escort ad site

How We Picked the Best Sites Like ListCrawler

They may be a ton of shitty call-girls sites, but there are also plenty of damn good ones. So, it wasn’t that easy for us to streamline them to just 9.

We had to put some ranking factors in place.

Now, we will present the factors we used to pick out what sites will make it to our list of top sites like ListCrawler and in what order.

Safety First, Always

First things first, we wanted safe and reputable sites. Sadly, the escort industry is plagued with scammers and fraudsters of all kinds.

At best, you’d get an escort showing up not looking like her photo.

We wanted our list and our readers to be free of such kinds of fears and practices. That’s why we thoroughly vetted the sites we looked at.

As we said, no one needs to turn into an investigator or have doubts when booking escort services. You should be able to confidently book what you want AND get what you paid for, and with these sites, you can.

Numbers Matter

When you’re out there looking for escorts and escort services, you want to have OPTIONS. Numbers matter because the more escorts, the more services, and the more chances of you getting exactly what you want.

That’s why we considered sites with large numbers of diverse escorts.

Numbers aren’t the only thing that matters, of course, but they were still a significant factor for us when we were choosing which sites get on our list and in what order.

Coverage Is Important, Too

As we said, numbers matter, but they aren’t the only thing that matters. The common problem of most escort ad sites is coverage.

For example, most escort ads are for the big cities.

If you live in a rural area of the U.S., you may have trouble having a good enough selection of escorts or even finding escorts in your area at all.

This is to be expected to a certain degree, but there are sites that are somewhat successful at eliminating this problem and that have decent coverage throughout the U.S.

We wanted those ones so all our readers can have options, no matter which part of the country they live in, and we got that.

The Quality of Escorts

You can have a thousand escorts in a small Midwestern town and still not be one of the best escort sites.

That’s because it’s not all about the quantity – quality is important, too.

We wanted sites with professional escorts who invest in themselves and are pros in the way they provide escort services.

And that’s just what you’ll get with the sites like List Crawler we chose.

Ease of Use

Besides not having to vet the site and every ad, you also don’t want to have to learn how to navigate a site when you’re just trying to find escorts.

It should be simple – not a labor-intensive task.

There are amazing sites out there that are kinda hard to navigate and figure out, and there are those who make everything intuitive and easy.

We didn’t want to exclude great sites just because they had a bit of a learning curve, but we did prioritize those that were simple and easy to use.

User Feedback

All the sites like List Crawler on this list (and all escort sites in general) have 1 thing in common – they are there to serve the people.

That’s why we also headed to user reviews to see what the people had to say about each of these websites.

Some poor reviews and disadvantages are to be expected even for the best sites, but they shouldn’t be the norm.

That’s why we choose the sites that have overwhelmingly positive reviews from both past and current users.

Sites Like ListCrawler FAQs

Before we leave you to the girls, we call you to check out our FAQs part. Here’s where we’ll answer some of the most popular questions about the topic. Maybe you’ll find the answer to yours, too.

Are There Any Sites Like ListCrawler?

There are many sites like ListCrawler out there. Here are the best ones:

Is Happy Escorts a Legit Site?

Happy Escorts is a legit site you can trust. It’s a good selection of escorts around the U.S. but also around the world. There are all kinds of escorts, and you can use the website’s exquisite search engine to find just the right kind for you.

What Are Some Safe Escort Sites?

Some safe escort sites are Happy Escorts, The Escort Directory, KittyAds, Bedpage, and Tryst. All of these are reliable and reputable sites with a good number of escorts across the country. They also have overwhelmingly positive user reviews online.

Bon Voyage to Sites Like List Crawler

There you have it – the best sites like ListCrawler out there. These may not be all escort sites, but these are all sites you can trust and sites that work in what they set out to do.

Happy Escorts is a new player in the industry and one definitely worth checking out as they really go out of their way to make their clients happy.

Ashley Madison is an affairs site where you can find both girls who are down for secret affairs and escorts posting their ads.

The Escort Directory, on the other hand, offers the most high-end escort experience, with VIP escorts from all entertainment industries.

All of the sites on our list are great options, but how each of them will work for you depends on the options in your city and what you’re looking for.

That’s why it’s best to check them all out and see the options available in your city.

Have fun!