Dating is never easy. Especially when you get older, meeting new people can become even more challenging.

Many seniors would like to start dating again, but it can seem daunting to begin a new journey when there is a whole life of living and loving behind you.

Online dating sites and dating apps can help. After all, having a companion in your golden years might bring a new sparkle into your life.

Many dating sites in the online dating industry have taken into account the needs of senior people as well. More and more of the best dating sites offer an age fork for older singles, allowing members to search for like-minded people with a whole life of living behind them.

Senior dating sites can help you to find a companion and chat with people before meeting them in person. Talking with someone online before sitting down for coffee or dinner helps you get a sense of who you are meeting. It gives you a chance to talk about important things and even deal-breakers.

We’ll talk about the 10 best senior dating sites that cater to older singles. Dating over 50, 60, or 70 might be easier starting from the comfort of your own home. You can get to know many people online and discuss your interests and goals before even making an in-person date.

Top 10 Senior Dating Sites in 2023

Dive into the reviews of our best senior dating sites and choose the one that suits you best. Scroll down for an extensive review of each of these sites.

These Are the Best Senior Dating Sites

1. Match – Best for Serious Relationships

Pros

Excellent reputation

Good price

Good for finding serious relationships

Cons

Can be time-consuming because of all the extra features

Chatting is not available for free

Match is one of the biggest and most well-known senior dating sites, but it caters for all ages worldwide. It has been around since 1995, and over the years, it has earned its reputation by offering its members a safe and convenient environment for online dating.

The Match.com site and app are fairly self-explanatory, and getting started only takes a few minutes. You can start by creating a profile with all of your information for free, and when you’re ready, you can upgrade your membership to a 3-, 6-, or 12-month membership. This will allow you access to all features, such as chatting, video calling, and unique Reverse Match and Mutual Match filters.

Match is one of the best senior dating sites because it provides an excellent choice for meeting quality singles looking for relationships. You can use many features and filter options to find what you’re looking for. However, due to all these features, Match can initially seem somewhat overwhelming. Don’t let the comprehensiveness scare you away, as a little effort can go a long way in finding the perfect match.

2. OKCupid – Best for Affordable Memberships

Pros

Many features are available for free

Affordable membership pricing

Good for specific match-making

Cons

Not specifically geared toward older singles

OKCupid was founded in 2004 by four Harvard University majors who wanted to use math and algorithms to create a dating website and help people find the best possible match.

Like many dating websites, OKCupid will use your interests, demographics, and other information to create a match percentage score that allows you to match with a perfect companion easier. To find the best possible match on OKCupid, you should fill out your profile information as accurately as possible.

OKCupid is one of the most affordable dating websites, and it even has more free features than many competitors. It thus belongs to the free dating sites, however, paying for membership will come with its perks, such as more features that will make the online dating experience even smoother and better.

The only downside is that OKCupid is not specifically geared towards older singles, though it still doesn’t stop you from finding people in your age group. When you create your profile, you will enter your age and the age group you wish your match to fall into.

3. eHarmony – Known for Even Gender Balance

Pros

Comprehensive personality test

Excellent gender balance

Lots of effort into match-making

Cons

Pricier than many competitors

Not very LGBTQ+ friendly

Founded in 2000, eHarmony is one of the most reputable, trustworthy, and well-known dating sites for seniors and other age groups.

You can get started by creating a free profile. When you are ready to start serious conversations with your matches, you can switch to a paid membership plan.

One of the best features of eHarmony is its Compatibility Matching System, which consists of 80 questions relating to your lifestyle, hobbies, and interests. By answering these questions as truthfully as you can, the eHarmony match-making feature will be able to show you like-minded people in your area.

eHarmony also offers prewritten icebreakers and conversation starters, which can be a great help for older singles who may have been out of the dating game for a while and need some inspiration.

While eHarmony’s membership options can be a bit pricier than some of its competitors, it may be worth the money, thanks to its comprehensive personality test, video calling features, excellent security, and even gender balance.

4. Singles50 – Senior Dating Sites with Extra Features

Pros

Excellent for singles over 50

Great video-calling options

Reliable and safe

Cons

Pretty expensive

More men than women

Dating in older age can be challenging, but Singles50 gears their services, especially towards people over 50, so you will feel more comfortable setting up your account and getting started. Singles50 is an excellent option for singles over 50. We’ll show you some of the reasons why we consider this the best senior dating site.

You can sign up for free and create your profile before setting up your membership, but you have to choose a membership option to access all the features. After signing up, you will be prompted to fill out a questionnaire to help you find your perfect match.

When your profile is set and you have completed the personality test, you can start filtering matches and sending messages. One of the best features is their video-calling option, which allows video dating before meeting in person.

For instance, membership options are available for one, three, and six months. You will save more when you take an extended membership, but the price is a bit higher than what some hookup sites offer.

5. Christian Mingle – Best for Mature Dating with Christian Connections

Pros

Fast sign-up process

Clean and easy to use

Customer service is available 24/7

Cons

Free membership doesn’t offer much

Site doesn’t conduct background checks

Christian Mingle is an excellent site for senior dating when you want to make Christian connections. While not everyone on the site is Christian, they are still willing to date Christians. This site is worth considering, especially if religion is close to your heart and you want to meet similar people.

Signing up for Christian Mingle is very fast, and if you have a Facebook account, you can create your dating profile by registering through Facebook. The site is also easy to use, free of clutter, and straightforward, which makes it easy to get started and create your free profile.

The free plan allows you to get started and get a feel of the site, but the features are limited. So, if you want to start messaging people and maybe get on a date or two, you’ll have to pull out your wallet and pay for a membership.

The excellent and readily available customer service and ease of use stand out on this site. One downside is that they don’t conduct background checks, so you must be very diligent and take safety precautions.

6. SilverSingles – Best for Older Singles Over 50

Pros

Personality-based matching

Easy to use

Good safety features

Cons

Not very many senior members

Limited features for free members

SilverSingles is one of those senior dating sites, primarily geared towards older people, but unfortunately, the membership amount is quite low compared to some bigger sites, such as Match.com. This site still has its perks that may be just what you’re looking for.

SilverSingles is an easy-to-use and streamlined platform that focuses on offering personality-based matching. This means that members will create a profile and answer a questionnaire that helps them to meet like-minded people with similar interests; for example, mature dating.

The site even offers a matching score that tells you how well you match with others. You can easily browse and filter members, and the dating site will recommend 3-7 matches daily. You can start a conversation or send smiles when you find someone you’d like to talk to.

While you can get started for free, a paid membership is necessary to start a conversation with anyone or utilize any other features the site offers. Compared to other senior dating sites, SilverSingles is priced on the average pricing scale for mature dating.

7. OurTime – Best senior dating site for free dating

Pros

Many features for free

Very affordable

Simple layout

Cons

Weekly payment process

Not all features are freely available

Many success stories from members have proven that OurTime is an excellent option for senior dating and finding a companion even in your golden years. OurTime is a clean, simple, and straightforward dating site suitable for people who are not so tech-savvy.

The best part about OurTime is that you can get started for free and many features are available at no charge. Unlike other senior dating sites you can register, browse, and even flirt without paying a dime. Start by creating your profile, adding pictures, and answering questions about your interests and hobbies.

However, you’ll have to bring out your credit card to access more features and start unlimited messaging. By paying for a membership, you can send virtual gifts, get message-read notifications, and get your profile highlighted.

This simple dating site has proven its power, as there are many success stories that inspire members to find their perfect match. You can browse members, chat on the site, go on a date, and meet someone special.

As a cherry on top, the average user age on OurTime is over 50 years old.

8. Zoosk – Best Overall Senior Dating Site

Pros

Free trial

Facebook connect

One of the most well-known platforms

Cons

Not all features available in free mode

Zoosk is one of the world’s best and biggest dating sites, with over 35 million users. It’s also available in more than 30 countries, making it one of the most popular dating sites for seniors and other demographic groups.

Zoosk is very simple to use, and you can get signed up in minutes. It also allows the users to connect their Facebook page, making the signup process faster and easier.

After registering, you will be prompted to create your profile and answer questions in a personality test. This allows for better and more efficient matchmaking, and it will be more seamless to find companions with similar interests.

This dating site is also suitable for senior dating, as it offers dating for over 50, 60, and 70, and also offers a possibility for video dates before meeting in person. Video dating enhances security and saves time and effort: you can get to know your match a bit better before meeting in person.

One of the best things about Zoosk is that it is affordable and offers a free trial mode before signing up for a membership.

9. Elite Singles – Best for Professionals

Pros

In-depth personality test

Option for a free membership

Best for educated professionals

Cons

Signup process can be time-consuming

Only premium members can chat

Elite Singles is one of the best dating apps for educated professionals, as over 80% of their members hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree or a doctorate. Elite Singles dating app also caters to older singles looking for mature dating.

Seniors can thus quickly start meeting new, compatible matches by signing up for free.

Though Elite Singles is easy to use and creating an account is free, completing the whole signup process can take time due to their in-depth personality test.

Fortunately, taking the time to fill out the questionnaire is worth it. It helps you to find compatible matches and like-minded people who have similar interests, backgrounds, and goals.

Elite Singles is a comprehensive dating site with a lot to offer. Seniors can search for their desired age group, filter people based on their interests and hobbies, and even get dating tips by reading their blog posts.

This reliable dating site is a breath of fresh air. Thanks to its on-point matching system, finding educated professionals and long-lasting relationships is easier than ever.

10. SeniorMatch – Best for newbies

Pros

Caters specifically for seniors

Easy to use

Comprehensive FAQ-section

Cons

Most features not available for free

SeniorMatch has been created specifically for seniors and people over the age of 50. The site has over 6000 active members daily and over one million senior singles over 50.

Senior dating is easier than ever with this reliable dating app that allows you to search specifically for people in their golden years. If you are young at heart and new at senior dating, this site might just be for you.

The dating site has an intuitive user interface, and getting started and creating a profile is effortless. You can make it for free, but only a few features are available at no charge. You will need to upgrade to a paid membership to start making matches and chatting with people.

The good news? SeniorMatch offers affordable membership options, so dating in your senior years will not break the bank.

Before browsing potential matches, you must fill out a questionnaire that includes questions about your hobbies, goals, interests, background, and so on. The SeniorMatch’s algorithm will then match you with compatible profiles, making it easy to find matches based on shared hobbies and activities.

How Does Online Dating for Seniors Work?

Older singles can quickly start looking for company on senior dating sites by selecting their desired age group.

Many online dating sites also cater to seniors – you can easily start browsing profiles matching your age group.

If you would like to start mature dating on a site geared towards seniors, you will start by creating a profile. The profile will include basic information, such as your name, age, and interests. Many sites also encourage their members to fill out a personality test that will help them find best-suited, local matches.

You can then message fascinating people, get chatting, and (hopefully) even set up a date in-person.

Taking the First Step in Senior Dating

Taking the first step into your online dating life at an older age can seem a bit scary; why wouldn’t it? You have lived a whole life and probably loved a lot, too. Maybe you even thought you’d never go on another date again.

However, taking that first step and getting back into the dating pool does not need to be hard or challenging. The very first step is deciding to do so.

After deciding to find some sparkle, joy, and a companion in your life, a good way to start is to find a reliable online dating site for seniors. Online dating has never been as popular as it is today, and getting started with an online dating site only takes a few minutes.

Senior Dating and Potential Benefits

All humans have a natural desire for intimacy. This does not fade with age, so senior dating can be an excellent way to reignite that spark.

Even if you have already had a fulfilling relationship, marriage, or entire love life before – you might still want to find a companion in your older age.

In fact, according to the National Council on Aging, a physical and mentally stimulative relationship can help to lower stress levels, decrease depression, and encourage healthier behaviors in general.

In an intimate relationship, both parties will feel valued and connected. Hugging, cuddling, holding hands, and laughing together can lower resting blood pressure and lead to higher levels of oxytocin, which is a well-known feel-good hormone.

What To Expect When Signing Up for a Dating Site for Seniors

Senior dating websites are reasonably straightforward and don’t require much technical knowledge. The site will lead you step by step, and you can fill out your profile and get dating in no time.

Below, we have highlighted some essential features you will most likely encounter on a senior dating site.

Personality Test

Many mature dating sites for seniors ask their members to fill out a personality test while building their profile. The purpose of this is to help you narrow down your search and to match you with the right person.

Some common questions in a personality test include, for instance, your hobbies, political and religious views, interests, education level, and so on.

Your Profile Page

Your profile is the page people will look at to get to know you better. Depending on the site, there may be different fields to fill out. However, typically you will tell about yourself freely and mention what you look for in your companion. This is an excellent way to showcase who you are and catch the reader’s attention.

Your profile should also include a good picture of yourself. Some sites may allow you to add multiple photos, so pick the good ones.

Safety and Security

One of the most important things to consider when choosing a dating site is their safety and security. The site should use SSL encryption on the site, do a sex offender screening, and otherwise ensure the safety of its members.

It’s essential to note that not every free senior dating site does this, so cross your t’s and dot your i’s before signing up.

Membership Cost

Most dating sites for seniors allow their members to get started for free, but eventually, they are encouraged to upgrade their membership. These membership upgrades enable access to more features, such as messaging, viewing of more photos, favoriting profiles, and more.

The cost can vary depending on the dating site. It can be a monthly, quarterly, or yearly subscription.

Communicate and Connect

After setting up your account, you’re ready to browse profiles and connect. You can filter the search on many sites based on location, age, interests, sex, and other things.

Safety Tips for Senior Dating

While online dating can be a fun and exciting journey, it is still essential to keep safety in mind.

There are a few things you can do to make sure you stay safe while exploring the dating pool:

Join a trusted online dating site with good reviews.

Don’t give out too much personal information, such as your last name, where you live or work, your kids’ names, and so on.

Keep the first phone conversation on Skype or Zoom, where you will not need to share your phone number.

Tell your friends and family when and where you are going on a date.

Always meet in a public place, such as a coffee shop or a restaurant.

How to Avoid Scams on Senior Dating Sites

Unfortunately, sometimes scammers make their way to senior dating sites as well.

But fortunately, it is quite easy to spot scammers only after your money or personal information.

There are a few essential safety tips to keep in mind.

Don’t send anyone money: scammers may tell you about their financial struggles or ask you to pay for a flight ticket.

Don’t send anyone compromising information or photos.

Don’t invest in get-rich-quick schemes.

Only talk about investments or money once you have met and are familiar with one another.

Building your Dating Profile: What to Know

You will need to write a killer dating profile to get your matches interested in sparking a conversation. This doesn’t mean you will have to spend hours and hours overthinking every word you write in your profile: all you need to do is to tell the readers about yourself honestly and openly.

One of the most important things is to keep it positive. Tell the reader things about yourself that will highlight your personality and good qualities in an honest way. There is no need to exaggerate or color outside the lines, as a genuine profile will attract the right kind of people: the ones who want to meet the real you.

Remember to tell the reader something that catches their attention. Below, we have listed some out-of-the-box ideas you can list in your profile to stand out from the crowd.

If I could have lunch with any person, real or fictional, it would be…

The person I idolize the most is…

If I had a time machine, I would…

My perfect day would be…

You can also add pictures to your profile, and it is recommended that you add a recent photo that looks like you. Of course, use flattering angles and highlight the best parts of yourself.

Matching Older Singles: How to Catch their Interest

Now your dating profile is complete, and you are ready to start browsing matches and getting connected.

The next question you might ponder is how to catch someone’s attention and spark a conversation lasting for more than two message exchanges.

First, read your match’s profile and pick up a detail or two that interest you or are similar to your profile. You can easily start a conversation with someone by bringing up something that caught your eye in their profile.

You can start a conversation with a simple hello. Sometimes, it doesn’t need to be anything more than that. However, you could add why this person’s profile made you want to message them, or you might ask them a lighthearted question.

If you are shy, you can utilize other features that senior dating sites may offer, such as sending likes, flirts, or smiles. This lets the person know you found their profile exciting and leaves a door open for them to start a conversation with you instead.

Remember to keep the conversation light and cheerful, especially at first. There is time for all the shadows and demons later on when you have deepened your relationship and gone out on a few dates.

From a Match to a Thrilling Conversation and In-Person Date

You may have found a match on a senior dating site and are now wondering what the next step should be.

Before you can enjoy an in-person or a video date, you have to spark a conversation and get to know your match better.

A simple greeting and a subtle compliment can take you far and get the conversation going. It is best to keep the conversation light at first and discuss your interests, hobbies, and what you want out of your golden years. This allows you to get on the same page and decide whether to meet in person.

When it is time to suggest a date, it will be easy and natural to work into the conversation. If suggesting a date would feel too forced, it would be better to continue the conversation a little bit more.

The good thing is that seniors tend to have more patience. They know what they want, so finding solid footing in the conversation is simpler.

When the time is right, suggest a date in a public place and remember to adhere to all safety rules, and watch out for the red flags outlined earlier.

What to Do on the First Senior Date?

Maybe you have found a match and finally agreed to go out on an actual, in-person date.

One of the biggest challenges of your date will likely not be the actual meeting but figuring out what to do on your first date. This question may already answer itself based on your shared interests and hobbies, but for others, it may require some thinking.

There is always the classical option of a dinner or a movie. It’s hard to go wrong with this classic combo, and it’s safe to say that very few people would be opposed to this.

However, if you want to get more creative, you can come up with an activity that interests you both.

Below, we have listed some excellent first-date ideas:

Picnic in the park

Going to a zoo

Going for a walk through the city

Trying out exotic cuisines

Taking a cooking class

Going wine-tasting

Usually, the best way to break the ice and to keep the feel of the date light is to find a comfortable activity to do together. This leaves room for the natural conversation to occur and may teach you things about one another that words won’t tell.

What Should I Wear on A Date?

Though men can also obsess over what to wear on the first date, for women, it can be a nightmare.

The most important thing about dressing for your first date is to be comfortable. This doesn’t necessarily mean wearing sweatpants and an old shirt but something you feel confident about.

Nothing ruins a date more (for yourself) than having to suck in your stomach in a pair of pants that’s a size too small or having to keep adjusting your jacket.

So, lay out some outfits that make you feel confident and relaxed and try them on. You can even ask for an opinion from your friends or family and get some valuable ideas for dressing for your date.

Eventually, you will find a nice outfit that highlights your best parts and that you feel confident in.

You should also consider the activity you will do on your date and dress accordingly. For instance, consider comfortable shoes for a day at a zoo, whereas a fancy restaurant might call for a dress shirt or a long dress.

Worst case scenario? You might need to grab a friend and go shopping for a new outfit, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing – on the contrary.

How Can I Get the Best Results with Senior Dating Sites?

Getting the best results out of senior dating sites requires some effort.

First, you’ll need to find a reputable and trustworthy senior dating site that caters to your needs and goals. By comparing some dating sites and diving into their features and primary demographics, you can find a site that suits you the best.

Next, building an honest profile and telling about yourself and your interests is essential. The more you can tell the reader about you, the better picture they can get. Simply writing a few lines doesn’t say much, and many compatible matches can pass on a profile simply if it doesn’t describe the person behind it.

Take your time to build a good profile with a decent description and flattering pictures. If you don’t have any photos of yourself, you can ask a friend to take a couple.

Also, remember that you have to be active and reach out to people instead of waiting for them to reach out to you. Be brave and take the first step, initiate a conversation, and ask questions.

Most importantly: have fun and enjoy your new dating journey.

Senior Dating Sites for New Adventures

Starting a new romantic adventure in your golden years can seem daunting, but online dating can be a comfortable stepping stone into romantic relationships.

Dating online and meeting new people without leaving your home is an excellent way to ease into dating life. You can have video dates before meeting in person and take your time chatting and getting to know one another.

Remember two important things when starting your dating journey – have fun and stay safe. Choose a reputable dating site that runs background checks and watch out for possible dating scams.

When you finally meet someone interesting, have fun and enjoy dating.

Senior Dating Sites – FAQs

What are the best senior dating sites?

There are many dating sites for seniors out there, and choosing the best one depends on what is important for you. The best dating site is the kind that caters to your age group, allows you to meet like-minded people, and is suitable for your budget. Some of our top picks include Match.com and eHarmony.

Is there a free dating site for seniors?

Finding dating sites that are free for seniors is possible, but you should keep in mind that free sites don’t usually offer as many features. Furthermore, they may not be as high-quality as sites that require a membership.

Are there any senior dating sites for over 70-year-olds?

Seniors over 70 can join a popular mature dating site and start meeting new people. Many dating sites allow you to choose your age range, and you can choose the one that matches your age.

How do I meet a single man over 70?

Meeting a single man over 70 can happen anywhere, at any time. After all, you never know what each day brings. However, joining a mature dating site for seniors can be an excellent way to meet many single men over 70.