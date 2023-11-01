Can you hear Mariah Carey defrosting? That tinkling sound is soon gonna splash us from all sides. But worry not, single gay men, for gay video chat is here to help us all feel less lonely in the season to come.

Make no mistake – not all gay video chat rooms are made for us.

Some are just there so that video chat sites can slam that ‘inclusive’ label on themselves and, hence, don’t deserve our time or money.

Here are the gay video chat rooms (including free gay chat rooms) that do and that pass the vibe check.

Best Gay Video Chat Sites: Overview

First look at the 10 gay video chat sites we’ll review:

Flirt4Free – #1 Gay video chat site Jerkmate – Best categorization Chaturbate – Top free gay chat FILF – Dedicated gay chat rooms LiveJasmin – Great deals & discounts Cams.com – Twinks rule the house BongaCams – Best for a quick fix ImLive – The OG legend CamSoda – VR gay porn MyFreeCams – A treat for lesbians

1. Flirt4Free – #1 Gay Video Chat

Pros

Tons of hot gay men

Multi-cam view

Free signup credits

Cons

Mediocre categorization

Pricing

Free chatting & shows

Private shows – $0.45 – $19 per minute

VIP subscription – $39.99 a month

We just had to put Flirt4Free on top of our list as it’s simply the best gay cam chat site of them all. There are several reasons for that, the key one being that it just has the widest selection of gay men on it.

You just can’t beat options.

That brings us to its downside, too, and that’s subpar categorization. Since Flirt4Free is not a dedicated gay chat room, it only has 3 categories – girls, guys, and trans.

There isn’t a distinction between straight and gay guys, but most of the men are gay or cater to a gay audience, so it’s not that bad.

Watching and chatting is free of charge, but you can also book private shows starting as low as $0.45 per minute.

You’ll even get some free start-up credits to test out the site, which is a nice touch.

The start feature is the multi-cam view that lets you open more chat rooms at the same time and get a good view of each.

Our Flirt4Free review has all the details. Oh, and be sure to check out Ben Garrison’s profile, you won’t regret it!

2. Jerkmate – Best Gay Video Chat Categorization

Pros

Top-notch search filters

Great variety of models

C2C with audio, video, and teledildonics

Cons

You need CC info to register

Pricing

Watching and chatting is free

Private shows – $1 to $10 per minute

1 gold = $1

Here’s a site that didn’t half-ass their gay video chat section filters. As soon as you select ‘guys,’ you’ll see they paid just as much attention to that entire section as they did to their female section.

So, you’ll have TONS of categories to choose from, and most of them cater to an audience of gay men, so it’s easy to find all types of gay identities.

And there are all kinds of webcam models on Jerkmate, so we give the site another plus for diversity.

What bugs us about Jerkmate is that you are required to put down CC info as you register, no matter whether you plan on paying or not.

Once that’s out of the way, you can start chatting with the webcam guys and enjoy their shows completely free of charge.

Private shows are where the party’s really at, though, and they come with audio, video, and teledildonics.

We just love how convenient Jerkmate’s currency is – 1 gold equals $1, so it’s easy to calculate just how much you’ll be paying per minute.

Find out more about Jerkmate in our Jerkmate review, or

3. Chaturbate – Top Free Gay Chat

Pros

Best free chat

Affordable private chat

Heated gay cam section

Cons

Dated design

Pricing

100 tokens – $10.99

200 tokens – $20.99

Private shows – 6-90 tokens per minute

Chaturbate has long been known as one of the best free online chat rooms, and it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to their gay video chat section.

The free gay cam shows are some of the wildest out there.

What you’ll first notice when you open the site is how outdated it looks. It looks like it stayed in the early 2000s.

But don’t be too quick to judge a book by its cover – everything else is pretty advanced.

The categorization is pretty well done. You have tags you can use to find your kind of guy or fun, and you can also use the search bar.

But the best example of how advanced Chaturbate really is is the fact that they’ve got teledildonics.

You’ll need to pay for that, though, either via tips or by booking a private gay cam show.

When it comes to private gay cam chat, you’ll be happy to hear that the prices are reasonable compared to other gay chat sites, so that’s another plus for Chaturbate.

Our Chaturbate review goes into more detail, or you can choose to

4. FILF – Dedicated Gay Chat Site

Pros

ONLY gay men

Diverse models

Vibrant kink section

Cons

You have to link your card

Pricing

Free watching & chatting

Private shows – from $1 per minute

1 gold = $1

All gay men, rejoice, for we have a new dedicated gay video chatting site! FILF is like a new kid on the block as it was only founded this year, but, boy, is it already a lot of fun.

It already has thousands of ripped gay men streaming from around the world, so there’s always a good chunk of guys online at any given moment.

The name is a fun wordplay, and it stands for ‘friends I’d like to fuck.’

Let us just start by saying that it’s clear this gay chat room is new. The interface is pretty sleek-looking, and it’s got some innovative features.

You can also tell it’s run by fellow gay men – it passes the vibe check, and the kink section is lit.

FILF lets you watch without registering, which is great for a quick fix, but you’ll need to register if you want to start chatting with the wild boys over there.

The site also requires you to enter CC info, which is always kinda annoying, but it’s done as a way to prevent minors from joining.

The dedication to detail shows through search filters and webcam models’ profile pages.

Just like on Jerkmate, the currency is gold, and it equals $1, and there’s a daily limit to prevent you from getting carried away and having more fun than your wallet can handle.

5. LiveJasmin – Gay Chat With Best Deals

Pros

Hottest gay chat models

High-quality private shows

Best deals & discounts

Cons

Free gay chat is too tame

Pricing

27.99 credits – $35.99

79.99 credits – $67.99

Private video chat – 0.01-9.99 tokens per minute

LiveJasmin may not be an exclusively gay chat platform, but it still beats many others when it comes to quality.

First of all, it’s got some of the hottest gay and bisexual men we’ve seen on these sites.

The gay chat section is also categorized to the T, so it’s easy to zero in on just the kind of gay man or type of fun you’re looking for.

Then, it’s the overall gay chat experience from start to finish. The entire site is beautifully designed, easy to get around, and full of advanced features.

One of those is teledildonics, and let us tell you – other gay cams have nothing on LiveJasmin when it comes to the quality of the teledildonics experience.

But the best thing about LiveJasmin when it comes to the quality of private gay chat shows. You can rest assured that you’ll get what you paid for when you book a private session with one of the horny men of LiveJasmin.

There is a catch, though – private shows on LiveJasmin tend to be more expensive than on other gay chat sites, and the free gay chat is too tame.

But worry not, as LiveJasmin also has the best deals and discounts. You just have to keep an eye out for those.

Head to our LiveJasmin review to learn more about it or

6. Cams.com – Twink Gay Cam Chat

Pros

Twinks rule this house

Interactive sex toys

Models fan clubs

Cons

Fewer gay cams

Pricing

$12 for 100+100 free tokens

$27 for 350 tokens

Shows – 10-60 tokens per minute

If you’re a fan of twinks, you’re gonna love Cams.com. It’s like a gay man’s candy shop full of cute twinks.

Free shows are pretty wild, so it’s easy to get off completely free of charge.

The boys on Cams.com also have interactive sex toys, so you can control the model’s sex toys, which makes the whole experience that much more immersive.

You do that either via tips or in private chat rooms.

All the gay guys on Cams.com also have fan clubs. They work kinda like subscriptions on OnlyFans, and if you’re a fan, you get special attention and discounts on private shows.

Cams.com does have a smaller gay video chat section than other webcam sites, but, again, if you have a thing for twinks, this is one of the best cam sites for you.

7. BongaCams – No-Registration Gay Chat

Pros

NSFW free gay chat

Free signup tokens

Group gay chat, too

Cons

Not all boys stream in HD

Pricing

$10 for 144 tokens

Group shows – 30 tokens per minute

Private shows – 120-150 tokens per minute

BongaCams built its name on its free shows – they are so wild, and webcam models make so much money that private chats just aren’t that popular.

The free gay chat is just as fun and wild. You can find several models in one chat room working it. There’s also a good number of gay couples, and we all know what that means.

Here’s the best part – you don’t even need to register.

You can simply hit our link and get your quick fix right now or any time you feel like it. You’ll find a decent selection of gay guys from all over the world.

That means BongaCams never sleeps, and you can get that quick fix any time of the day.

If you do decide to sign up for the gay video chat site, you will receive some welcoming tokens to get you started.

What we also like about BongaCams is the fact they accept crypto payments, so no one needs to know where your money goes.

Check out our BongaCams review to learn more or

8. ImLive – The OG Gay Chat Room

Pros

Good sorting filters

Prepaid model sessions

Affordable prices

Cons

More amateurs than pros

Pricing

10 credits – $10

25 credits – $25

Shows – 2-10 tokens per minute

It goes without saying that the granddaddy of gay cam sites just had to be on this list. ImLive was one of the first cam sites to include the LGBTQ+ community.

ImLive was the OkCupid of gay cam sites, and the older members of the umbrella community have very fond memories of it.

The gay chat room is still alive and kicking, and it keeps going along with the times, so it now has some innovative features, like teledildonics.

The search filters are as good as you would expect from such a prominent fixture in the gay community – you can filter by just about anything.

You can also filter by price and rating, which we really like.

If you are a bear lover, ImLive is the best place to go, as it’s a stronghold of bears as well as DILFs. And when you find your favorite one, you can pre-book private sessions with him so you don’t miss out.

9. CamSoda – VR Gay Porn

Pros

VR sex chat

Porn videos

Free signup tokens

Cons

Annoying pop-ups

Pricing

50 tokens – $5.99

Special Offer – 300 tokens for $14.99

Shows – 6-120 tokens per minute

Ever tried VR porn? If you haven’t, you’re missing out. But CamSoda is here as the best way to introduce yourself to VR gay porn.

You will need a VR headset and a credit card because that part ain’t free, but it will be worth it.

If you’re not the one for VR sex chat, you can still enjoy everything else CamSoda has to offer, and that’s primarily the gay chat experience.

Video chatting is free, and the free shows are pretty wild.

You will also be gifted with free signup tokens, which is a good chance to test out the private gay cam chat rooms, the VR experience, or watch some good old gay porn.

CamSoda is your oyster, and there’s tons to experience as long as you don’t mind the occasional pop-ups.

10. MyFreeCams – A Treat for Gay Girls

Pros

All-female gay chat room

Heated public shows

Tips go a long way

Cons

Dated interface

Pricing

Free live sex chat

8-10 cents for a token

Shows – 60 tokens a minute

Since gay men aren’t the only members of the gay community, and in case we got some gay girls over here, we have a special treat for them – MyFreeCams.com.

MyFreeCams is a girls-only cam site, and there are tons of girls on it.

As its name suggests, MyFreeCams is all about free shows, and these tend to get pretty wild – you can often find more girls in one chat room.

Tips go a long way here, as most of the girls are amateurs, so the site is generally more affordable than others of the same type.

We also liked the fact that the girls bring in their girlfriends or boyfriends, so there’s tons of sex going on, too.

Don’t let the dated interface fool you – there’s a lot to see here, and the features aren’t as dated.

Have Fun on Gay Video Chat Sites

If you’re not welcoming the Christmas season with your true love and all your friends are, you can at least find true fun with horny gay men on gay video chat sites.

You should definitely start with Flirt4Free.

There’s really no reason not to, as it has the largest selection of gay and bisexual men and decent categorization to help you zero in on what you’re looking for.

Jerkmate is also great, while Chaturbate is legendary for its free chat.

All of these have decent free content, and some will even throw tokens your way as you sign up, so you’ve literally got nothing to lose.

So, what are you waiting for?