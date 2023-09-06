BeenVerified Review: Best Background Check Service in 2023?

Are you considering the BeenVerified App but are unsure if it would be worth your time and money? This BeenVerified review will address the cost, features, and overall value in order to help you make an educated decision.

Our BeenVerified reviews can assist you regardless of whether you’re running a background investigation on an applicant, investigating a potential scammer, or trying to reconnect with an old friend.

What is BeenVerified?

Initially seen as a hobby, search engines have now become invaluable tools for identifying various kinds of information. It’s an online platform that gives people access to the government’s data archives. This database boasts over one billion records, which can all be searched by those wanting to obtain data about people.

This platform is a go-to choice for people who require to explore information related to possible business associates, conduct background screening, or reconnect with lost relatives and family members as it offers a user-friendly interface and in-depth reports.

It has evolved into one of the most reliable platforms for background checks, due to the vastness and comprehensiveness of the data it offers. BeenVerified reviews reveal that the widely-known people search feature is just one of the many helpful features available on the website.

Is BeenVerified Legit?

It’s essential to assess the BeenVerified cost and the effectiveness of the website before making any monetary investment. You may also be intrigued to find out from BeenVerified reviews if the website delivers on its assurance of immediate access to potentially surprising data about any person. After all, such a declaration needs to be carefully evaluated.

BeenVerified reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, confirming that it lives up to its guarantee. In this examination, we’ll look at what documents it includes, how it operates, and if it can spot data that can’t be found on a search engine such as Google. The following is an explanation of authentic online service, so continue reading to learn more about this platform.

What Can You Do With It?

BeenVerified provides users with the opportunity to gain insight into a person’s life through access to a range of data, including contact details, past residential addresses, criminal records, educational qualifications, work history, and social media profiles.

This information can be employed for a variety of tasks, such as validating the authenticity of potential business associates and reconnecting with relatives not seen in a long time. It can be used to monitor your online presence and determine how others view you.

All in all, the app offers a broad selection of materials that can be utilized to gain more knowledge and make more informed decisions.

BeenVerified Features?

BeenVerified reviews public records to make it easier to locate people in the United States. Searches can be started with different pieces of information, such as an individual’s name, address, contact information, online presence, or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

After you have completed your search, the website will provide you with a list of potential matches, and you can download a complete report for any one person. The research will contain data from numerous sources, including real estate reports, criminal records, and social media profiles.

Although, it may not be as comprehensive as other people’s search services in terms of information on such records as traffic violations and weapons permits.

Some basic features provided by the application include

Finding people

Checking Caller ID

Identifying Email Addresses

Tracking Down a Car with Its Vehicle Identification Number

Searching for Unclaimed Money

Accessible from numerous devices

Past Information available

What sets this application apart from other similar services is their unclaimed property search. This tool provides the ability for someone to find out if any state holds unclaimed funds or property under their name, something that has been highlighted in BeenVerified reviews.

People who have an account with this people-search engine have the convenience of using this additional tool, which comes with a BeenVerified cost. However, the same search capability can be found on many state websites for free.

How does BeenVerified work?

The BeenVerified App eliminates the need for its users to conduct laborious searches and make time-consuming trips to various record holders by collecting data from an array of publicly available sources. Now, individuals can access information that was previously scattered across multiple government departments and record offices with just a single inquiry.

Its background reports provide an abundance of information, however, all of that data is acquired from sources that are accessible to the general public. BeenVerified reviews their details from a wide selection of sources, some of which include:

Different governmental departments (federal, state, and municipal)

Information gathered from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local governmental authorities

U.S. census data

Consumer reporting agencies

Information that is advantageous for businesses, for example, records of magazine subscribers and property rights

Financial organizations such as banks and credit unions

Social media accounts

Court records

Pros and Cons

Pros

An individual investigation can deliver a complete and thorough rundown of the findings

Every subscription tier offers a vast array of benefits

A pricing structure that is simple to understand when it comes to BeenVerified costs

For a company that specializes in researching individuals’ pasts it’s highly open and honest

Quality mobile apps

Outstanding and quick customer service

There are numerous methods of data entry available

Search for a property that has been left unclaimed by its rightful owners

BeenVerified costs offer an opportunity to pay three months in advance and receive a discount

Members are able to obtain up to one hundred different background checks in a single month

Individuals who are displeased with their reports can ask for full reimbursement from the company.

Cons

Because it’s not a consumer reporting service, the Fair Credit Reporting Act forbids its utilization for employee investigation

Unless individuals terminate their memberships prior to the start of the subsequent month, their subscription will be automatically renewed

Intervals of waiting for that may last longer than usual while waiting for search results

BeenVerified Reviews have occasionally found that search engines present incorrect data in their search results

No free trial available

Canceling the subscription can be a complicated procedure

Unable to buy a single report

BeenVerified Cost

BeenVerified costs two different levels of membership, and the only difference between them is the duration of access to the information stored in their database. Both plans allow for up to 100 searches every month.

1-Month Membership: $26.89 per month

3-Month Membership: $17.48 per month

BeenVerified costs $26.89 per month after the complimentary seven-day $1 trial period is over. Your credit card will be charged this fee until you terminate your subscription.

Customer Support

The platform’s assistance team is extremely quick to react and accommodating. Clients can get in touch with them over the phone seven days a week, 17.5 hours daily, and emails sent to the support personnel are given a prompt and thorough response.

BeenVerified Reviews from Real Users – How Legit is it?

To determine the veracity of the app, we analyzed a lot of customer feedback to determine their actual experiences. If you’re wondering if the product is reliable or not, you can find the answer here.

User Reviews from SiteJabber

After analyzing 316 BeenVerified reviews, the company has achieved an average 2.89-star rating. This low rating suggests that the majority of customers are not satisfied. Common criticisms include issues with credit card transactions, the free trial period, and accessing criminal records.

Alternatives to this website

TruthFinder provides the ability to look up information about an individual through the use of public records. People can type in a phone number, name, email address, or street address and see a range of records, including contact details, criminal records, and land ownership details.

TruthFinder provides a reverse phone lookup service that helps to identify the true source of a phone number.

TruthFinder is simple to use and has a mobile application that allows you to access your searches easily. However, just like other services like it, you will have to pay for it.

Read our TruthFinder review for a more in-depth look at this service.

If you’re looking for a dependable background check service, Intelius is an excellent option. It offers contact details, criminal history, and real estate records, among other types of data.

This platform makes it possible for people to acquire comprehensive information about a particular individual.

In addition to providing a telephone number search, Intelius also offers a mobile application that allows users to access their search results while on the go. Unfortunately, a few people have voiced their displeasure with the inconsistencies in the information provided by Intelius, and it’s important that consumers are aware of the costs associated with using this platform.

PeopleLooker is a website that allows people to search for public information about individuals. The data available includes addresses, contact numbers, email addresses, and links to social media accounts.

Additionally, the website also offers reverse phone lookup, which enables users to find out who is the owner of a particular phone number.

Taking advantage of the search results is quite easy with the help of the mobile application and the uncomplicated design of the platform. Nevertheless, utilizing the PeopleLooker service requires payment, and the cost plan, which consists of a variety of memberships, may be confusing to a few customers.

PeopleFinders is distinct from other search engines due to its in-depth criminal records database, background check facilities, and the ability to conveniently find people using their social security numbers.

Furthermore, the “people search plus” alternative provided by PeopleFinder gives users more access to information regarding a person’s professional and private life.

PeopleFinders provides an address book feature that allows users to create and manage records of their contacts, along with related information. All in all, PeopleFinders is an outstanding tool for anyone looking to investigate a person or conduct comprehensive background investigations.

Individuals who utilize Instant Checkmate are able to investigate the past of other individuals and access public records. It’s generally perceived to be the most dependable and comprehensive background check facility accessible presently.

Although this service isn’t morally acceptable to use in a corporate environment, such as to assess potential job candidates, individuals employ it on a personal level to get to know their neighbors, buddies, and even possible love interests.

This program provides its users with an extensive selection of databases from which they can search for a variety of data, like phone numbers and emails, physical addresses and social media accounts, and even arrest reports.

Check out our Instant Checkmate review.

Since 2006, Spokeo has been offering its users access to various pieces of information such as criminal records and contact details of long-lost friends. Over the course of its existence, the service has managed to build a high level of trust among its 20 million users. All one needs to do is enter a name or telephone number to get started.

Although some data is available, it’s too blurred to be read. However, those who specialize in data mining and have the skill of “reading between the lines” might be able to make some useful discoveries.

US Search, a top-tier people search site in the industry, enables users to easily track down information about any person and to conduct people searches. The great thing is that all searches are designed to conceal the identity of the person searching, thus preventing the searched person from ever knowing about the search.

By leveraging its expansive collection of open-source particulars, US Search compiles all the pertinent facts into an expansive overview. As a result, productivity augments as the expenditure on uncovering the information decreases.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Employing a proficient background check agency has numerous advantageous qualities. In the past, it was not possible to look into a person or job applicant’s criminal history, and it would cost a substantial amount. It’s certainly worthwhile to have access to such data without delay.

This app offers an online platform to research a person, whether it be yourself, someone you know, or a family member. With this service, you can uncover a person’s name, contact information, address, and relatives.

It’s important to note that there is a lot of easily accessible technology available to conduct background checks and find people, and many companies offer the option of giving them your personal details. However, BeenVerified reviews indicate that it can be difficult to tell if opting out has been enabled.

Although this could be perceived as an undesirable circumstance, some organizations offer their personnel the liberty to monitor their online reputation whenever they desire.

BeenVerified Review Frequently Asked Questions

Is BeenVerified Free?

This app is an online platform where you can pay for access to a lot of information from different sources. The service offers generous premium features to help you get reliable data. You can view the platform without a cost but you need to subscribe if you want to get the data.

Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?

Despite the numerous cases of wrong profiles and incorrect information in criminal histories and documents, BeenVerified Reviews have never experienced a data leak or data infringement.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by BeenVerified?

The results of the platform’s searches are kept confidential, and the individuals who are looked up will not be informed.

Is BeenVerified Legal?

Despite the organization claiming they’re able to conduct background checks using public records, it’s not allowed to be utilized for employment or rental applicant screening as per the Federal Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) regulations.

Final Thoughts on BeenVerified

This platform is a powerful search engine for people that offers a wide range of search possibilities. As many other websites are unable to initiate a search using a Vehicle Identification Number or social media account, this search engine can be especially beneficial.

Unfortunately, you cannot view your search results on the BeenVerified App without subscribing to a membership package, making it difficult to understand what comes with the BeenVerified cost beforehand.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

