TruthFinder Review: Pros, Cons & Features

It’s now simpler than ever to find someone with very little information thanks to search engines, social media, and other background check websites. TruthFinder is largely regarded as one of the top available background check websites.

In this TruthFinder review, we’ll look at the good and the bad sides of this public records search engine.

TruthFinder offers the most affordable charges, the greatest reputation for providing accurate results, and the quickest record searches, thus we recommend it to you as the finest background check service.

It includes everything a person may want in a solid background check service.

Is TruthFinder Legit?

We understand that before purchasing TruthFinder, you want to be certain of its efficacy. Maybe you’ve heard some good things about TruthFinder, or you simply want to know whether it really works.

After all, it’s a rather audacious claim to say that you’ll be able to quickly obtain potentially shocking facts about almost anybody.

The evaluations of TruthFinder, however, reveal that this is really the case.

TruthFinder is trustworthy. Read on to learn about the kinds of details that may be discovered in a TruthFinder report, how our service works, and how to find data that are difficult to find using a search engine like Google.

TruthFinder, which has been since 2015, makes it easier to locate individuals online. This resource allows you to search public data, such as social media accounts, educational and employment background checks, vehicle history reports, and criminal records.

You may use the mobile app instead of a computer if you don’t have access to one.

Pros

User-friendly

Strong security mechanisms safeguard personal information.

Modular subscription packages

Extremely precise results

Cons

Not a free-trial service and doesn’t give away reports

If you need to do a search on someone, whether it’s a background check, reverse phone lookup, email lookup, or even just a basic search, TruthFinder is your best option right now.

Due to the sensitive nature of this data, you should only choose a background check provider that can be relied upon. See what you’ve been missing out on by not using TruthFinder right now.

TruthFinder Review: What Can You Do With It?

TruthFinder has several potential applications. Because of its fundamental design, users may be certain that their anonymity will always be protected. If you need to track down a certain person but don’t want them to know you’re on the lookout, this is the way to go.

A few of the numerous reasons why TruthFinder is the most reliable platform for doing background checks are listed below.

Comprehensive Background Reports

Searching through millions of public data to gather the most fundamental information about a person may be a tedious and time-consuming process, especially if you need to locate a babysitter, join a carpool, or make a first impression at work.

TruthFinder is, without a doubt, among the greatest methods to investigate a person’s history. You may find out a lot about a person merely by using their name, email address, or phone number to access their public profile.

These pieces of data may be found in background checks:

Contact information

Birth and death records

Traffic and criminal records

Potential housemates, companions, relatives, and acquaintances

Social media accounts

Work and educational background

After utilizing TruthFinder, You might feel more at ease approaching someone you don’t know well enough. You may also verify your own information to see what information is currently available online.

The information in the background checks is given in a simple and understandable manner.

Discover a Person’s Criminal History

On the website TruthFinder.com, you may check criminal histories to get this information.

Name of the court and case number

The nature of the fee

The incident’s timing and date

A brief summary of what happened

Location of the crime and arrest

You may also find out whether someone is a sex offender if you want to. Users of the TruthFinder app may also learn where other sexual offenders are in a certain locality.

This might be a really useful tool when relocating with children to a new school and area. Parents may feel more at peace if they’re informed of any dangers.

Reestablish Family Connections

Family relationships are infamously challenging. The assistance of TruthFinder may help you locate your long-lost relatives. No matter how far away they’re from you, you may easily discover potential relatives using its “Find My Family” tool.

You could, for instance, secretly want to get back in touch with a difficult aunt. Perhaps a distant second cousin of yours has vanished without leaving a message or a contact number. You won’t need to be concerned about nosy neighbors or reignited resentments while using TruthFinder.

Here’s a customer evaluation of TruthFinder’s Find My Family service: “When my adopted friend wished to contact her extended biological family, TruthFinder was incredibly helpful.

Even though she had a bad relationship with her original parents, she still needed their contact information to find other family members. That kind of circumstance is exactly where the concept for this instrument originated.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Connecting with long-lost friends and family is now simpler than ever thanks to social media, yet many individuals still don’t have accounts or don’t use them often. You may look for them for as long as you want, but you still won’t find them.

Again, TruthFinder may be quite helpful in this situation.

You may find folks and evaluate whether they’re the kind of people you want to get in contact with using our public records search tool.

Check the database to discover whether they have undergone any changes or lived any lifestyles you wouldn’t approve of before you get in touch with them.

Additionally, if you start stalking someone on social media by friending them on Facebook or following them on Instagram, they will be aware of your search for them. Use TruthFinder to evaluate your options and choose the best one.

Strengthened Sense of Security

You secure the doors with locks, get to know the parents of your kids’ classmates, and watch to see whether everything is okay when they arrive home from school.

Additionally, you could own precious items that you want to make sure are safeguarded in the case of your death. Everyone is genuinely concerned about the safety of the neighborhood they call home.

If you’re relocating to a new region or have just acquired new neighbors, TruthFinder is a terrific tool to use to get to know them and gauge how secure you’ll feel there.

Know Your Date

One can never be too cautious given how much the dating landscape has evolved. The next obvious step is to schedule a face-to-face encounter when you connect with someone online. You and your date should feel comfortable and secure while out on the town.

Before you ever meet your prospective date, you may discover a lot about them with the help of TruthFinder. Before you ever meet your prospective date, TruthFinder enables you to find out as much as you can about them.

You may look into someone’s criminal background before you start a romantic relationship with them. If your date has regularly relocated or has used a pseudonym, they could not be who they say they’re.

Because it already knows the answers to these questions, TruthFinder has an advantage. You’ll be more prepared and have more to discuss before the date becomes awkward.

Improve Your Online Reputation

The person-finding powers of TruthFinder operate both ways: they can connect you with others, but they can also do the same for you. You should make sure your information is as accurate and positive as you can since anybody may find it with a simple search.

You have the option to decide what information about yourself is made public, even if information placed online could always be accessible.

Most of us have changed in some manner since we all published our first Facebook status update 10 years ago. You may be able to find and delete out-of-date or humiliating web information with the aid of TruthFinder.

Use TruthFinder if you’re seeking work and want to clean your name. Check the data’s correctness and search for omitted historical references. An analogy would be to get a regular credit report and make a few modest changes to it.

TruthFinder Review – Detailed Features

Dark Web Scan

Because it’s uncomfortable, people do not want any of their personal information to be accessible on the dark web. Since there is so much information on the dark web, people want to check it to make sure their data is not among the many that are already there.

Fortunately, they can do that by utilizing TruthFinder’s Dark Web Scan. This feature was created to help people identify whether or not they have experienced identity theft or if any of their personal information has been compromised in any way.

As the world continues to become increasingly linked to the internet and everything shifts to a digital format, identity theft is a real concern that people will need to take into account. It now poses a serious danger to the data that people store about themselves and their life.

Thankfully, TruthFinder created this feature particularly to help people. Users may also target their dark web searches on certain areas of their own personal data, giving them greater control over the outcomes.

You may be able to find your information using this efficient search technique. The many options include the following:

A valid driver’s license

The phone number to dial

Individual medical history

Phone number

Credit and debit cards are used

Instructions for making contact are provided

Cards for retail or membership purposes

Passport’s ID number

Identifying numbers for bank accounts

Connected with a social security number

TruthFinder will look at a broad range of sources while exploring the deep web, including websites, social media feeds, chat rooms, forums, file-sharing networks, and more. This thorough examination may be helpful to anybody worried about the security of their data.

Although the company’s support team could be accessible for a longer amount of time, TruthFinder provides good customer care.You can speak with a live professional only on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Customers nevertheless get a full twelve hours of assistance each and every weekday, which is more than what is offered by other organizations that are relatively similar, despite the fact that this is less than ideal.

Although TruthFinder does not provide support on the weekends or at night, it does include a frequently asked questions (FAQ) section with highly useful information and answers.

There is a good chance that area will include the answers to your questions, in which case you won’t even need to contact customer care.

Safety and Security With TruthFinder

Maintaining a high degree of safety and security is crucial when working with a website like TruthFinder that has access to a considerable quantity of sensitive information. The fact that TruthFinder does well in this aspect is promising.

Every single piece of data that they transfer over the network is encrypted. This makes it possible to ensure the security of the data they hold on you as a customer.

In addition, TruthFinder constantly scans the website for any potential criminal activity, such as hackers, since they have access to a lot of information. This not only helps to ensure that consumer data is kept private, but it also helps to prevent unwanted hackers from changing it.

To put it another way, TruthFinder takes security measures to guarantee both the security of your data and the veracity and accuracy of the information it provides.

Reverse Phone Lookup

Anyone who is interested in learning who the owner of a certain phone number is may do so by using the “reverse phone” feature.

This feature constantly ranks as one of the most popular features on the list because users often get phone calls from unknown numbers. When this happens, you may wish to find out who the owner is.

TruthFinder can do this operation since it has the ability to look up phone numbers in public records. Users won’t need to supply any other information save their phone number, which makes the service easy to use and uncomplicated in terms of discovering the owner.

The owner’s name and any other identities or aliases they may use may be included in the search results.

Additionally, there is always the option to see a photo of the subject. Not to mention, they will also get a list of names of people who previously had that phone number.

All of this information might be helpful to those who want to know who is contacting them and perhaps why.

TruthFinder Reviews From Real Users – Is TruthFinder Legit?

To save you time, we read through a ton of TruthFinder reviews on the internet to discover what actual individuals thought of the service based on their own experiences. This will assist you in getting a reliable response to your inquiry about TruthFinder’s legitimacy and effectiveness.

TruthFinder has received a 4.5/5 rating from more than 300 users of Consumer Affairs.

According to the Better Business Bureau, TruthFinder offers excellent customer service and trustworthy information. This is supported by the glowing testimonials on the business’ website.

Although some users have criticized the site for having too many adverts, others have given it high marks. The popularity and dependability of the background check service TruthFinder have propelled it to the top of our ranking.

TruthFinder Review on Cost

Many individuals query if TruthFinder is cost-free to utilize. A simple no is a response. A high-end background check service is TruthFinder. It costs money but provides very accurate findings.

Here is the price of TruthFinder:

The monthly fee for TruthFinder’s People Search package is $28.05. Reverse Phone Lookup costs $4.99 per month, and Reverse Email Lookup costs $29.73 per month. You must pay $3.99 as a one-time cost if you wish the report files to be downloaded.

The extra fee for monitoring the dark web is $2.99 per month.

TruthFinder Review on Pricing

TruthFinder is really challenging to comprehend when it comes to costs. Your only choice is to attempt to do a background check and then wait a few minutes until your report is generated if you want to see how much the service costs.

There is no other way to get this knowledge. Then, right before you can see the report you requested, a pricing page will be shown. Unfortunately, this is the norm, as shown by the fact that companies like Instant Checkmate also disclose their pricing using this technique.

Instead of paying a price for a single background check, you must sign up for a monthly membership in order to use TruthFinder. This subscription will provide access to an endless supply of reports.

Your out-of-pocket expense will be $28.05, or $46.56 for two months, bringing the total to $23.28 each month.

Additionally, the TruthFinder website is designed to sometimes provide special discounts, such as access to five reports for the price of one or one report without a membership (Following the completion of our trial search and the shutting of the browser page, the most recent offer was shown).

The lack of an annual plan with a discount or the option to pay for only one report at a time is one of the service’s drawbacks.

Alternatives to TruthFinder

There are several internet services you may use to find out more about a friend, coworker, or acquaintance. We have investigated various TruthFinder alternatives and have included them below to assist you to find exactly what you’re searching for.

Intelius, which started offering its services in 2003, is quite skilled at doing background checks. This program is similar to TruthFinder in that it allows users to research a person’s past, including their criminal history, family tree, and demographic data.

Utilizing the website’s search tools, you can find everything on it, including whole criminal histories, contact information, and anything in between. The following is a list of similarities between Instant Checkmate and Intelius that you could find:

You may purchase a report or search results from Intelius for as low as $0.95 . The more comprehensive plan’s premium is logical, but both plans’ monthly premiums are fair.

. The more comprehensive plan’s premium is logical, but both plans’ monthly premiums are fair. Both companies provide phone numbers and email addresses for contacting customer service. Even though Intelius tops the list for customer service, both businesses may respond to your email within 24 hours.

On either service, you may check for someone’s family members, home, and public records. You should anticipate the same outcomes from both services since they make use of the same resources.

Use Intelius’ search capabilities to find out more about your history or the past of someone you care about.

>> Check Out Intelius >>

Using the background check service Instant Checkmate, you may look up details on individuals. The services offered by Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder do vary in a few ways, though:

Data sources: TruthFinder employs social media, government databases, and other public papers to get its information, in contrast to Instant Checkmate, which combines public records and social media.

Accuracy: Compared to Instant Checkmate, TruthFinder is renowned for offering information that’s more precise and current.

Features: While Instant Checkmate gives fundamental background checks and information from public records, TruthFinder offers extra services including criminal histories, arrest records, and more.

Price: Instant Checkmate is less costly than TruthFinder.

In the end, each service has advantages and disadvantages, and which is ideal for you will depend on your unique requirements and financial situation.

>> Check Out Instant Checkmate >>

PeopleFinders makes it easier to find data that are already accessible to the public since it indexes more than a billion public papers. Without investing any money, you may find individuals quickly and easily.

You may locate any person’s contact information, including their phone number and address, by searching public records.

PeopleFinders could ask you a few questions to assist in focusing your search. The answer “I don’t know” is acceptable, but further details are needed to carry out a focused study.

Both Apple and Google smartphone apps are available.

PeopleFinders is the ideal choice for doing a focused search.

>> Check Out PeopleFinders >>

TruthFinder Review – Key Factors to Consider

The benefits of using a reputable background check agency are many. It used to be impossible and costly to check one’s criminal past or that of a prospective employer. It’s apparent how convenient it’s to have quick access to data. TruthFinder may be used to find out more about a new friend as well as to look into your own and your loved ones’ pasts. A person’s address, phone number, and maybe even the names of their relatives might all be found by doing an internet search for them.

Due to the availability of methods for finding individuals, such as background check services, the majority of services will give you the option of sharing your data with the provider. The process of determining opt-out status may be difficult.

This may be helpful for you, however, since some firms grant their staff members the freedom to restore their internet reputation at any time.

Final Thoughts on TruthFinder

With the aid of TruthFinder, you may do a more thorough investigation on the individuals you’re interested in.

Whether you have questions about a former partner or want to know who received the promotion you didn’t, the information on this website may be able to answer your questions and relieve your concerns.

Since people-finding search engines can be utilized for free on desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and cell phones, there is no longer a need for a public records system.

One of the few websites with a mobile app that makes it easier to get data from social networks is TruthFinder. There is no need to be concerned about being found since all searches are private and anonymous. Now is the time to download TruthFinder if you haven’t already.

