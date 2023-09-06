Are you attempting to figure out the sender of an email but are unsure where to begin? Look nowhere else! The best reverse email lookup services on the market will be covered in this blog post.

Even if all you know is the email address of an email sender, these reverse email lookup tools will enable you to quickly and simply determine who sent the email. So, these free or non-free reverse email lookup tools will be useful whether you’re looking for an old acquaintance or seeking to confirm a business contact’s identification. Let’s start now!

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Email Lookup Overall

– Best Reverse Email Lookup Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

– Best for Fast Results TruthFinder – Best for Non-digitized Searches

Best for Non-digitized Searches Intelius – Best for Detailed Searches

– Best for Detailed Searches Instant Checkmate – Best for Checking Educational Information

– Best for Checking Educational Information Spokeo – Best for Long-term Use

– Best for Long-term Use PeopleFinders – Best for Affordability

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Email Lookup Overall

Email inboxes could quickly become crowded with messages from illegitimate senders, and the spam filter isn’t always effective in catching everything.

Our best recommendation for reverse email search, free or non-free, is BeenVerified, which offers useful details about an unfamiliar email address to determine if the sender is trustworthy or a potential scammer.

Simply put in the email address to use the service, and BeenVerified will look up its sizable database for pertinent data.

The names of any people or organizations connected to the email, any social media accounts that were linked to it, and other private details about the sender may be included in the results.

Generally, the reverse email lookup service is a helpful tool for anyone trying to determine the identity of an unknown e-mail sender, and it’s far more successful than a straightforward Google search.

Pros

Uncomplicated pricing structure

Good mobile applications

Devoted customer service

Many features are available to members

Somewhat open for a background check business

People search produces thorough, in-depth reports

Cons

No free trial is available

Sometimes a significant wait for search results

Not all search results are reliable

Pricing

On BeenVerified, you cannot buy individual reports; you must register to a plan in order to buy full reports. BeenVerified provides two different subscription plans:

You have access to limitless reports for each feature with both pricing options. The seven different search types are also available. Also, you can choose to receive notifications each time a specific report updates.

PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

The common person receives about 20% of their daily emails as spam. Moreover, spam emails were frequently sent to businesses.

By making it simple to identify the sender of emails, PeopleLooker is dedicated to reducing the amount of spam that’s sent. This reverse email lookup tool also allows you to protect the privacy of your personal information.

To provide you with the most precise and recent personal information, PeopleLooker compares millions of pieces of data from hundreds of sources.

Simply enter the information you already have about the person, and the reverse email search free, PeopleLooker will search through public databases to discover the actual identity, contact details, and background checks of the probable owner.

Pros

Attractive interface

Searches are private

Android and iOS mobile apps

Simple to use

Cons

Charges apply to certain material that isn’t free

The time it takes to process a request is really long

No live chat assistance

Pricing

There are two pricing tiers available for Peoplelooker, and you can select whichever one is most convenient for you.

The initial plan lasts for one month. The monthly cost for this plan is $18.28. With this package, you may access a number of benefits, including limitless reports, sex offender searches without limits, property searches, email and phone lookups, criminal records, and more.

Three months will be the next plan. It costs $14.62 USD per month and is good for three months. The monthly fee is less expensive than that of the one-month plan because you’re charged for three months at once.

They also offer $1 per 5 days of access, so you have a good option if you want to test out the PeopleLooker service. that can assist you in fully comprehending PeopleLooker.

TruthFinder – Best for Non-digitized Searches

Based on a person’s email address, the TruthFinder Reverse Email Lookup discovers and reports information about the person.

It accomplishes this by looking through public records or data about individuals that are accessible online and from public data sources. Any public citizen has the right to access the information contained in public records.

The quantity and quality of the information provided by reverse email search for free or non-free services are two of the most crucial factors to consider. Many of the solutions on this listing can help you find names, but they struggle to get precise information about the sender.

For that kind of search, TruthFinder is at the top of the list of reverse email search, free or non-free, because it has a sizable database with over 150 million records.

In addition, to reverse email lookup, TruthFinder also provides reverse phone lookup, people searches, and thorough background checks.

We endorse this reverse email lookup website in part because it can discover the identity of the real person hiding behind an email address and in part because it gathers a sizable amount of information about that person.

To find reliable information, TruthFinder searches social media, court records, police files, and other public sources. Additionally, TruthFinder’s reverse email lookup searches through personal databases for pertinent facts, making it a standout reverse email search, free or non-free tool.

Pros

Comprehensive reports

Dark web scan

Tool for self-monitoring

Cons

Report preparation only requires a few seconds

Available only in the US

Pricing

TruthFinder does not offer a reverse email lookup subscription that’s exclusive. To access all of TruthFinder’s features, you must subscribe to its complete membership plan.

Unlimited for one month – $28.05 each month

– $28.05 each month Unlimited for two months; $23.28 each month; $46.56 due every 60 days

Instant Checkmate: Best for Detailed Searches

Instant Checkmate is a terrific option for you if you want something accurate and reasonably priced. This person’s search tool allows you to look for specific information about a person by their name or contact number.

Like Intelius, you’ll require more information than simply an email address, but if you do, this is a fantastic option.

In comparison to other choices, Instant Checkmate’s reverse email search free is lightning-quick and provides a sizable public records database. Its reports include details on marriage and assets, criminal histories, court records, and every other publically accessible official database.

Every plan for this reverse email lookup service includes unlimited searches. Also, Instant Checkmate places high importance of user privacy, so you don’t need to be concerned about disguising your identity when searching for someone.

Pros

Access to a lot of public records

Accurate findings

Powerful search filters

Cons

High subscription charge

Slow process of searching

There are no single reports available

Pricing

Although Instant Checkmate isn’t the cheapest background check site, it does provide good value if you plan to use it for a while. Only complete subscription levels are available, allowing you to gain access to all Instant Checkmate reverse email search free or non-free services.

Intelius: Best for Checking Educational Information

Even though Intelius lacks a free reverse email lookup feature, it’s still handy if you need information about a certain email.

Intelius can assist you in contacting the sender of an email once you have their name, contact number, or residential address. Emails that are real and that you can check should contain the sender’s name and company address.

One of the most prominent brands for reverse email search free is Intelius. It’s straightforward to use and offers a smart UI. This search engine differs from others in that it emphasizes presenting the educational background of the individual you’re looking for.

Intelius can assist you with background checks, criminal record checks, public records checks, reverse phone lookups, reverse address lookups, persons searches, and people lookups. It’s got a ‘detective’ feel about it.

With the help of this website, you might learn more about the people who send you emails.

Pros

Renowned business

Offers education history

Swiftly prepares results

Cons

Expensive results

Available only in the US

Plans for pricing are opaque

Pricing

A quick and easy way to search for basic information is provided by Intelius. For background checks and individuals’ search reports, there are many subscription options. The following options are offered for Intelius unrestricted person reports membership.

Plan for One Month : Beginning at $24.86

: Beginning at $24.86 Bi-monthly Plan: Beginning at $21.125 per month ($42.25 each billing cycle)

Spokeo: Best for Long-term Use

If you require more in-depth information than just the identity of the person sending an email, Spokeo is our top recommendation.

Strong reverse email search free or not features are combined with a variety of other search services, including name, address, and phone number searches, on Spokeo. Underneath an email address, you may get a lot more information outside just the person’s name.

Using social media databases, property, historical, corporate, consumer, and court information, Spokeo gathers information from billions of documents. This reverse email address lookup searches its database when you look up an email to uncover every bit of data that might be pertinent to it.

This flexible reverse email lookup free service has an intuitive user interface. Although Spokeo is a top-notch reverse email lookup service, its costs are among the lowest.

Pros

Simple to use

Affordable

Provides thorough background investigations on the sender

Cons

Available only in the US

Overly dependent on social media

Some outcomes might not be correct



Pricing

The most reasonably priced reverse email lookup service is Spokeo. You have unrestricted access to all of its search features, including name, address, and phone number lookup, with its membership plans.

The price for the monthly subscription plans is as follows:

PeopleFinders – Best for Affordability

A PeopleFinders email search free or non-free is the quick and simple way to learn more about an unidentified email address and the person who uses it. Quickly determine whether an email address corresponds to a person you know. Maybe you might discover that it came from a dubious source, making it a potential target for phishing or other types of email fraud.

On the other hand, say that the only way to contact someone is through their email address. If so, you can use it to look out for that person’s other contact details, such as a current residence, phone number, and accounts on social media.

There are billions of public documents and pieces of information in the PeopleFinders database, such as social media handles, email addresses, and more.

An email address is an additional piece of identifying information, in addition to a name, address, and phone number, that you may use to try to learn more about someone. In the United States, email is regularly used by far more than 250 million people.

And the majority of them—though not always—have an email account that’s personally associated with them.

People can create email accounts using fictitious names and other private or professional information, as the creation of email addresses isn’t subject to identity verification.

Evaluating the data and tracking out the owner of an email address involves data aggregation expertise similar to that of PeopleFinders. This is why PeopleFinders’ reverse email search, the free or non-free tool, is so successful at thwarting scammers.

Pros

Enormous database

Simple to use

A variety of search possibilities

Affordable

Cons

Several email addresses have scant information

Subscription necessary

Not every piece of information is current



Pricing

When using PeopleFinders’ reverse email lookup service, customers have a choice of several pricing tiers. They provide different subscription plans in addition to one-time reverse email lookups. An overall view of their valuations is provided here:

One-time lookup : For $4.95, you can use this option to run a single email address search

: For $4.95, you can use this option to run a single email address search A recurring subscription For a cost of $24.78 per month, this plan enables you to conduct an unrestricted number of searches

Ranking Methodology for the Best Reverse Email Lookup

The following criteria were taken into consideration when ranking the top reverse email lookup tools:

Database size : Information about a particular email address is more likely to be present in a larger database.

: Information about a particular email address is more likely to be present in a larger database. Information accuracy : Accurate and current information should be provided about the owner of the email address by the free or non-free reverse email lookup tool.

: Accurate and current information should be provided about the owner of the email address by the free or non-free reverse email lookup tool. Search options : To improve the likelihood of finding information, the tool should offer a variety of search options (such as searching by name, contact details, or address).

: To improve the likelihood of finding information, the tool should offer a variety of search options (such as searching by name, contact details, or address). User-friendliness : The application should be simple to operate.

: The application should be simple to operate. Additional features : A few tools might provide helpful extra features like monitoring the dark web or background checks.

: A few tools might provide helpful extra features like monitoring the dark web or background checks. Price : The tool ought to be inexpensive and provide a selection of subscription options.

: The tool ought to be inexpensive and provide a selection of subscription options. Customer Support: If you encounter problems, the tool should have good customer support.

By taking into account these elements, you can compile a thorough ranking of the top non-free reverse email lookup services and select the one that best suits your requirements.

Free Reverse Email Lookup Methods

A variety of methods offer reverse email search free:

Email header analysis: Once you have the email, you can examine the email header to learn the IP address and email server of the sender. Sometimes, this data might be utilized to locate the sender.

Searching on forums or message boards: Some people publish their emails on message boards or forums. You can try to reverse email search free on those platforms if you know the email address; you could be able to identify the individual behind it.

Reverse email lookup services: Certain websites, such as mail-tester.com, hunter.io, and email-checker.com, provide reverse email search free, which can reveal basic details about the owner of an email, including the domain and whether the email address is authentic.

Google search: See if any results appear when you use the email as a key phrase on Google. Personal websites, social media accounts, and forum posts online might all fall under this category.

Social media search: Reverse email search free the email address on social networking sites such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. You might be able to learn more about the owner if the email is linked to a social network account.

Because the owner of the email address may not have made that information publicly available, certain of these approaches may not be completely accurate or may not reveal much information about the owner of the email address.

What is a Reverse Email Lookup

A free or non-free reverse email lookup tool is an internet application that can assist users in determining who may be emailing them and why, particularly if the email address is unknown or questionable.

Reverse email search, free or non-free, can also be used to gather information on the applicants you’re planning to lead (for marketing and sales professionals) you hope to convert.

The following information could be provided:

Their landline and mobile phone numbers

Sender’s pictures

Full name of the sender

Current address in full

Aliases, if any, on all of their social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc)

Why Use Email Lookup Tools?

Employers and employees alike depend on free and non-free reverse email lookup tools. For three main reasons, they frequently employ these remedies:

Marketing: Marketing or sales teams must confirm the validity of the email addresses they have gathered.

It’s a good idea to verify that you’re working with actual people as quickly as possible because you don’t want your email marketing newsletters to bounce.

Background checks: Typically carried out by professionals who require more information about a person, or business contact.

For whatever reason you can think of, including getting the complete story on a new love interest, finding more information about somebody who got in touch without warning, or, regrettably, cyberstalking, some people request them as well.

Risk analysis: Free or non-free reverse email lookup can be used by both small and large enterprises to find out more information about their customers in the context of preventing fraud, risk evaluation, and cybersecurity.

Although the aforementioned specialists are most likely to use them, these technologies occasionally serve a purpose for both private individuals and other fields.

Of course, not every one of these answers is the same. Let’s look at some things to think about before registering.

What Are the Limits of Reverse Email Lookups?

The freemium business model used by a few of these email-searching apps is obviously the first restriction. The most common ruse employed by some of these businesses is that while they offer reverse email search free, getting results is not.

Another irritating situation is when you believe you’ve discovered a reverse email search free just to find out it directs you to a paid one.

Another issue to think about is that it could be challenging or impossible to validate webmail addresses, especially for marketers. For example, hunter.io makes it very obvious that it only supports professional domains.

Then there are speed-related difficulties. You have no choice but to integrate an email analyzing API into your system if, for example, you run an online store and need to instantly check the email addresses of a sizable number of customers.

Tools for risk analysis produce conclusions almost instantly. In order to use additional reverse email search free or non-free services, you must input addresses a single one at a time and wait for the outcomes for up to five minutes.

Additionally, avoid confusing email finders and free reverse email lookup tools. The opposite of what an email address search tool is intended to do is identify an email address depending on a name. There are a variety of different products available on the email search market.

The problem of information quality comes last. In a perfect world, you would want current and fresh data.

A fast test shows that a lot of the reverse email search free or non-free services mentioned here, however, must search through extremely old databases in order to obtain their users’ personal data, which serves no purpose.

In fact, by manually entering the email into a search engine with certain background checkers, users can frequently obtain better results.

What Data Can I Get From an Email Search?

The fact that email addresses are linked to a wealth of information is one benefit of using email to investigate user information.

Because of this, utilizing these free reverse email lookup tools is sometimes known as performing an “email background check.” These are also a great deal more focused than, for instance, looking for a gadget or IP address.

Email Address Validity

Whether or not the email address is authentic can be determined using a reverse email lookup as a starting point.

The SMTP check is used to confirm this. In essence, the program asks for the domain of the email address (such as @gmail.com or @yahoo.co.uk) and then determines whether the address is valid.

Email Domain Type and Quality Verification

There are trustworthy domains and less trustworthy ones. The reason for this is how challenging it’s to set up an account there. For instance, gmail.com has a good reputation and offers reverse email search free, and setting up an account is simple.

Other free or non-free reverse email lookup services are more secure since they use stricter authentication procedures, such as SMS verification.

The age of the email address can then be verified. It can be more suspect if it was recently made. If the address is more established, it might be safer, unless a data breach has exposed it (see below).

Custom domains like mywebsite.com are simple to examine since you can quickly determine if the domain is active.

If so, you can also determine when the domain was registered. Both personal websites and commercial emails frequently exhibit this, but scammers may also misuse them.

Email Address and Social Media Lookup

These days, looking to see if an email address has been used to join any social networking platform is one of the most effective ways to verify its validity.

This procedure, often called social media profiling, will look to see if the address has been used on other websites like Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

This is because a competent social media lookup service will also include details about the person’s name, location, and bio—information that would need a significant amount of effort to gather physically, particularly if you need to do so for many.

Email Address Found on Data Breaches?

The address can be compared using a decent free reverse email lookup tool to those discovered in data breaches.

Discovering an address during one of these breaches gives us a better idea of the age and frequency of usage of the email account, but it may also indicate improper use if a scammer gained access to it.

Email Blacklists Check

Searching for the email address on open spam blacklists is another technique to see if scammers have already used it.

Because the account holder may no longer have access to the mailbox if they register with a known spammer address, you may wish to block them or manually check their other information (or, far worse, it could be an illegitimate address).

Email Address Quality Evaluation

The likelihood that the email address was generated by a real user as opposed to a bot or con artist, both of whom need to act quickly, is an intriguing data point that can be challenging to measure. This is related to the email name’s actual quality.

A great email profiling tool ought to have the ability to determine whether the email address appears to be real or was simply generated automatically using string analysis.

For instance, it may be suspicious to use a lot of digits or special characters. The same applies if the name on the account and handle is different.

Best Practices To Avoid Phishing Email Scams

You may not be friends with everyone who emails you. No matter how effective your spam filter is, occasionally, your inbox will receive some phishing attempts.

Some of these individuals are cybercriminals attempting to steal personal information like credit cards and social security numbers. Others intend to contaminate your website with a virus and afterward demand payment in exchange for the release of your data.

Some people act as the equivalent of vandals online, trying to cause harm to see if they can.

Fortunately, phishing scammers share a number of characteristics, making them relatively easy to spot and avoid.

1. Never click on email links or attachments from unknown senders. (This is one of the best reasons to use a reverse email lookup to find out who is emailing you.)

Malicious links may infect your device. Some appear to lead to a trustworthy company’s address, but the screen URL may not be the link’s destination.

Hovering over it will reveal the destination if you don’t slip.

2. Be wary of emails that suggest your credit card has been charged a large amount or needs to be changed.

They often utilize phishing to steal your personal info. If you open one of these bogus emails, the sender’s address will be a person’s name or a meaningless string of letters.

If you suspect a Visa account issue, exit your email, launch your browser, find your Visa provider’s official website, and sign in the same way you would to verify your statement.

3. Do not ever divulge your password. No trustworthy organization will request it.

4. Avoid using the same password on several critical accounts and change your passwords frequently.

5. Maintain your phone or other equipment on a regular basis. Although it can be tedious, the most recent updates offer the most advanced defense against malicious attempts.

6. Avoid doing business on unsafe websites. Websites that are secure have addresses that begin with //https: and a padlock icon. If a website’s address begins simply with //http:, it’s not safe.

7. Utilize antivirus programs that have anti-phishing add-ons. It’s offered by many popular security software programs, and it examines attachments as well as other files to look for viruses.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQS)

Where Does Reverse Email Lookup Information Come From?

The majority of email search engines improve open-source database information (OSINT). Tools for free or non-free reverse email lookups compile data from social media, IP addresses, and devices.

Are Email Lookup Tools Legal?

The product or service will determine this. All data sourced from the top reverse email lookup websites comply with GDPR, guaranteeing legitimacy and compliance with EU regulators.

Will the Person Know I’m Searching for Them?

No, none of the aforementioned tests affect the user in any way. Remember that it’s possible to visit the profiles openly, which for some sites like LinkedIn can alert the user in question based on their privacy settings.

What Does an Email’s Domain Type Actually Tell Me?

It’s important to note that the domain may offer additional information about the provided data. Because these are only temporary email addresses, disposable domains are in danger.

Custom domains, on the other hand, might require extra examination because scammers might use this strategy to obtain whitelists.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Bottom Line

There are a number of options on the market for the best free or non-free reverse email lookup tools. BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, PeopleFinders, TruthFinder, Intelius, Spokeo, and these are a few of the best reverse email lookup tools.

These reverse email lookup tools provide a variety of features, including thorough search results, precise and current information, user-friendly UIs, multiple search options, monitoring of the dark web, background checks, and more.

It’s important to keep in mind that some of the best tools are non-free reverse email lookup tools, but some are, including Google search, social media search, email header analysis, and reverse email search free offerings.

Reverse email search-free methods, however, might not be completely accurate or might not offer a lot of information about the owner of the email address.

The best reverse email search-free solution for you will ultimately depend on your unique requirements and financial constraints. Before choosing a tool, it’s advised to review and compare its features and reviews.

