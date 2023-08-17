8 Best Background Check Services to Check People Online

Background checks are useful for several reasons, including protecting your loved ones and satisfying your own personal curiosity about past relationships. There are a slew of reasons to do one, and the top background check services can provide you with results in minutes.

When doing a background check, it’s important to know what to expect, how much it will cost you, and where to go to get your findings in a timely manner that yet maintains your privacy. There are several possibilities for background check services, ranging from the most expensive to the most affordable, and you want to be sure you’re not being taken advantage of. So, go in to learn all you need to know.

8 Best Background Check Services: At a Glance

BeenVerified – Best Background Check Service Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results TruthFinder – Best Background Check Service for Public Records Search Intelius – Best Public Record Database Instant Checkmate – Best for Ease of Use PeopleFinders – Best for Customer Support Spokeo – Best for Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for Affordability

Best Background Check Services for Accurate Results – In-Depth Review

We considered a variety of aspects while selecting the best background check services. Our rating system places the most emphasis on access to non-public data, pricing, speed, user evaluations, and features. Review the sections below to learn more about our rating system.

BeenVerified – Best Background Check Service Overall

Pros

Undigitized data is sought for by a court runner

Programming tools for both the Android and iOS platforms

An abundance of information sources

Early payment of 3 months will get a discount

Cons

There is no centralized search option

an absence of pricing transparency

Its services aren’t as comprehensive as the best ones given by rival background check firms

BeenVerified is a top-notch background check service that provides a court running option in which their worker visits the courts in person to get files that have not been posted on the website. The app is available for Android and iOS.

You can begin your research with any data points you prefer. If you purchase a 3-month plan ahead of time, you can get a reduction. However, you cannot do individual queries on the site. You will just be able to see the costs after all of the “loading” windows are done.

Clients are disappointed due to the fact that the reports contain fewer details than the ones given by other best background check services.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

BeenVerified users get access to a wide variety of background check resources, including criminal records, phone numbers, emails, addresses, and email addresses. In addition, there are seven ways in which consumers may look for what they need.

Accuracy: 4/5

As a rule, BeenVerified’s findings are reliable. It’s not perfect, but it’s one of the greatest services out there for checking someone’s past. For instance, consumers have reported learning about email accounts linked to them that they have never used.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

Getting search results should take around six minutes. This site’s response time is slower than all but the very finest background check sites.

Cost: 5/5

If you pay for a single month in advance, the price is $26.89. Your monthly fee will drop from $24.90 to $17.48 if you prepay for three months.

Customer Service: 5/5

Between 6:00 am and 11:30 pm Eastern Time, 7 days a week, you may reach customer service by dialing the toll-free number 866-885-6480. Alternatively, you may contact the company at support@beenverified.com.

Overall Score: 4.3/5

PeopleLooker – Best Background Check Service for Fast Results

Pros:

Easy to navigate interface

Provides thorough and detailed search reports

Offers reliable customer support

Includes social media and genealogy searches for a comprehensive look into an individual’s background

Cons:

Only offers subscription plans instead of one-time report purchases

PeopleLooker is an online platform that offers a variety of services, such as reverse phone lookups, address lookups, and background checks. The platform gathers comprehensive information on individuals by gathering data from various sources such as public records, social media, and online directories.

Checks and Screenings: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker provides several types of checks and screenings, such as:

People Search: This tool allows users to look up individuals and obtain their contact information, address history, and related contacts.

Background Checks: PeopleLooker offers thorough background checks that cover criminal records, sex offender records, arrest records, and court records.

Reverse Phone Lookup: With this feature, users can input a phone number and access the name, address, and other available details of the person associated with that number

Accuracy: 4.9/5

The precision of information provided by PeopleLooker may fluctuate based on a number of factors, including the origin of the information, an individual’s privacy preferences, and the accuracy of the data in public records. Despite PeopleLooker’s efforts to verify the accuracy of the information, there may be instances where the data is incomplete, outdated, or incorrect.

Cost: 5/5

PeopleLooker offers a monthly subscription model to its customers, with a 7-day trial period available for $1. Customers who wish to continue using the service can choose from two premium plans: a monthly membership for $22.86/month or a 3-month membership for $18.28/month.

Customer Service: 5/5

PeopleLooker provides multiple options for users to get in touch with their customer service team, including email, phone, and support tickets. The customer service representatives are available every day from 6 am to 11:30 pm EST to address any issues or concerns that users may have.

TruthFinder – Best Background Check Service for Public Records Search

Pros

The subscription includes an infinite amount of reports

A subscription is required to search the dark web

There are apps for both Android and iOS

It provides a reverse phone lookup service

Self-monitoring capabilities

Cons

There is no trial version available

Report downloads are more expensive

Only functional in the US

One of the greatest background check services out there, TruthFinder offers unlimited monthly reports as part of your membership at no extra charge. With every background check you run, a search is done on the dark web.

With the easy mobile apps available for iOS and Android, you can do background checks while on the go.

TruthFinder offers reverse phone lookups and self-monitoring features, allowing you to see what information about you could be discovered in a background check.

However, there is no way to do a single search. A monthly membership is required to access the database. There is an additional charge if you want to get your reports in PDF format.

Only US citizens and permanent residents may search using this best background check site.

Checks and Screenings: 5/5

TruthFinder gives users access to a wealth of data, including details on a person’s age, aliases, automobiles they may own, and even weapons permits.

There are over 40 different types of data accessible, including wishlists on Amazon, social media accounts, hunting licenses, and licenses to carry concealed firearms.

Accuracy: 5/5

Reviews consistently highlight the reliability of the results obtained by customers utilizing TruthFinder’s top background check services.

For example, in his Sitejabber review, Jim F. gave the greatest background check site four stars and said, “Truthfinder.com was not only speedy, but it was also accurate!” There wasn’t a single stone left unturned.”

Turnaround Time: 5/5

Reports may be generated within a few (2-3) minutes, giving you instantaneous access to the data you want. This turnaround time comes in third on our list of the fastest conceivable timings.

Cost: 4.5/5

TruthFinder is available for $28.05 per month when bought monthly. The monthly cost is reduced to $23.28 if you want to pay bi-monthly.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

Phone help is available from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (all times are in Eastern Standard Time) at 800-699-8081. Send an email to help@truthfinder.com if you need assistance.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

Intelius – Best Public Records Database

Intelius is one of the top background check services since it provides users with an infinite number of quick searches and reports. It employs a secure 256-bit encrypted connection.

Since its inception in 2003, the service has developed a reputation for dependability and offers speedy record searches for criminal crimes and geographical data.

Intelius is one of the top background check services for online address searches since it guarantees that your search will never be made public. Until they comprehend the possible ramifications, the vast majority of internet searchers will not even consider this.

You get access to 20 billion public documents, as well as the Intelius Connection tool, which allows you to form unique ties between many persons of interest.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

Intelius solidifies its position as one of the top background check services for real estate records by offering reverse address, reverse phone, background, public records, and criminal record searches.

Accuracy: 5/5

One of the top background check services, according to many of Intelius’s customers, is that the firm’s reports are more accurate than those of its competitors.

For instance, Fred from Bunnlevel, North Carolina, reviewed Intelius on Consumer Affairs and said that after utilizing the service, he found the person he was looking for “just like magic!”

Turnaround Time: 4.5/5

The loading sites that Intelius uses to retrieve information may take more than five minutes. Among the top background check services on our list, that response time ranks as the third-slowest.

Cost: 4.5/5

The first month’s membership price for an individual search is $24.86. The monthly fee drops to $21.13 when two months’ worth of payments are made in advance. Depending on your needs, different searches will cost different amounts.

Customer Service: 3/5

You may contact customer service by dialing the toll-free number 888-245-1655 from Monday through Thursday between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm Eastern Time. You may also get in touch with customer service by writing to support@mailer.intelius.com.

Overall Score: 4.75/5

Instant Checkmate – Best for Ease of Use

Pros

Incredibly accurate

Mobile application that’s easy to use

Easy and uncomplicated service

Extensive reporting

Best for searching property records

Cons

The loading of reports might be slow

The ability to create individual reports is not available

User reviews indicate that Instant Checkmate’s search results are superior to its competitors, distinguishing it as one of the top background check providers. Utilizing the smartphone application or the search service is simple, especially if you want to access social media information. The reports produced by Instant Checkmate are comprehensive.

On the contrary, it takes a bit of time for the website to generate the report. Like many other services, a monthly subscription is required and there is no option to purchase single reports. The cost of the membership appears on the final loading screen.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

A background check may reveal alternatives such as professional licenses, civil judgments, tax liens, fishing and hunting permits, voter registration, and gun licenses.

Accuracy: 5/5

Instant Checkmate is one of the top background check services since it gives reliable results. Instant Checkmate has received praise from clients who have previously utilized other top background check services for their superior accuracy.

To offer just one example, Cynthia from Pflugerville, Texas, remarked that “so far the services have been pretty accurate and instructional, especially as a single lady constantly being hit on by males from different nations on social media!”

Turnaround Time: 4/5

It will take you 10 minutes to sign up for a membership and get your report because of all the loading windows. When compared to the other companies we considered for this list, this one has the longest wait times for completing a background check.

Cost: 3.5/5

In the event that payment is made in advance, the cost of the service for one month is $36.95. When you pay for two months in advance, the monthly charge is lowered to $29.55 from its normal amount.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

Customers may access customer service by dialing the toll-free number 800-222-8985 from Monday through Friday between 10 am and 10 pm Eastern Time. For assistance, you may email service centers at help@instantcheckmate.com.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

PeopleFinders – Best for Customer Support

Pros

A single search option

Option for a monthly subscription

Exceptional mobile apps

Excellent customer service

Cons

Hefty cancellation charges

Searches are only conducted inside the United States

No social media information

PeopleFinders is an exceptional background check service with excellent customer service. It offers customers the choice of a single search as well as a membership plan with recurring fees. Furthermore, it features some of the most modern mobile applications.

Its customer service typically obtains positive remarks from users. If you choose to cancel your subscription before the stated period, you will be charged a large early termination fee.

The searches are only available for the United States and cannot be performed on social media. Additionally, customer support options are severely limited.

Use PeopleFinders to look up a person.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

Your name, age, current and previous addresses, email, and cellphone number are all that will be shown in the most basic search results.

Prior bankruptcy, criminal record, neighborhood details, and employment history will all be considered throughout the background investigation.

Accuracy: 5/5

Customers and critics alike have lauded PeopleFinders for its thoroughness and accuracy, making it a top contender among background check services. In one review, Keisha from Winterset, Iowa, said, “The stuff was accurate and truthful.”

Turnaround Time: 5/5

PeopleFinders will deliver a report in a remarkably short period of time, ranking second of the six top background check services we researched.

Cost: 4.5/5

Searches may be purchased individually for $0.95 to $9.95. Joining is a monthly commitment of $29.95.

Customer Service: 4/5

Individuals can reach customer service representatives on the phone during Eastern Time from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday-Friday and from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Alternatively, customers can submit their queries via the contact form on the website.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

Spokeo – Best for Reverse Email Lookup

Pros

There are several no-cost services available

It allows you to purge your data

Accessibility and ease of use

Site content is regularly updated

One-time payment is required

Cons

Complaints from consumers relating to issues of accuracy

No plans exist for limitless search activity

Spokeo is recognized as a top-notch background checking service due to its free providing of the primary information like reverse email lookups. If you need more in-depth background checking, you can pay a one-time fee. Moreover, you have the possibility to take away your data from their records whenever you want. The user interface is simple to use, and the website continually updates its content.

On the other hand, numerous customers have voiced their complaints that the results are inaccurate or that there is very little data available.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

Spokeo scours through countless open documents to present search results that can give someone’s contact details, personal information, whereabouts, riches information, relatives, criminal records, associates, and online media profiles.

A portion of the kinds of data that are incorporated into these billions of records are real estate, online media, history, business, and consumer information.

Accuracy: 4/5

Most users are pleased with the service, although some have complained that the information is inaccurate. Example: Buddy R. reviewed the company on Sitejabber and remarked, “adding false information brings you one step from a fraudster.”

Turnaround Time: 5/5

We rank this service as the second-best in terms of response time among the finest background check services we’ve compiled.

Cost: 5/5

The entire name report is now available for $1.95 less thanks to the reduction, reducing the total cost to $0.95.

Customer Service: 5/5

You may get in touch with customer service by dialing the number 888-271-9562 between the hours of 8:00 am and 11:00 pm Eastern Time on any day of the week. In addition, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to send an email to customercare@spokeo.com.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

US Search – Best for Affordability

Pros

The largest number of potential searches compared to comparable services

There is a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied

Numerous searchable databases available

Publicly available reporting

Cons

The arrangement of the reports might need some work

The virtual assistant is ineffective and very slow

The least expensive searches don’t provide a significant amount of information

US Search is one of the earliest and most popular background check services, established since 1998. It’s especially noted for its low-cost search, offering single-name searches for only $2.45 and unlimited searches for $20 a month.

The service has been featured and highlighted by well-known media programs such as The Wall Street Journal and 60 Minutes. It’s known for its efficiency in providing quick access to various types of criminal records, including those related to sexual offenders, felonies, and misdemeanors.

Depending on what information is needed, the search engine can look for databases on the local level, state level, or even national level.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

There are several kinds of background checks besides the thorough one, such as:

A reverse phone lookup

An email search

An examination of criminal records

A search of property records

A search of social network sites

Accuracy: 5/5

Even if you have never utilized this well-known service, you may be aware of its existence since it has often been mentioned as one of the top background check services on reputable news programs.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

You will need to wait for around five minutes as you go through loading screens in order to be able to sign up for a membership and see your report. When compared to the wait times at any of the other top background check sites on our list, this company’s wait times are much greater.

Cost: 4/5

Customers have the option of paying as little as $2.45 for a single name search on the company’s website, or they may spend $20 per month to conduct an unlimited number of name searches.

Customer Service: 4/5

Customer service may be reached by dialing (888) 712-0108, and representatives are available from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) Monday through Friday. In addition, you may get in touch with them by sending an email to the support email address, which is support@ussearch.com.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Services

Access to Non-Public Information

When it comes to obtaining a comprehensive background check, it’s preferable to have access to confidential information, particularly from the top section of a credit report, known as credit headers.

This section does not involve any personal financial or employment information that wouldn’t be appropriate for a search that’s not related to business. Credit headers can be used to verify the individual’s unique personal details, most up-to-date address, contact number, and job information.

Access to State Records

With the submission of a form physically or digitally, several states now immediately provide free or inexpensive searches. However, it’s far simpler to pay for a premium search that includes state records of relevance given the laborious effort necessary in searching online (and maybe in certain offline databases).

A premium records search may also confirm non-public data like a professional license (in the state of practice), academic credentials, marriage records, death records, moving infractions, and other crucial data that might confirm a person’s identity and achievements.

Social Media Searches

Social media searches are increasingly being included in screening sessions, especially in case there are any obvious problems with a person that may interfere with employment or travel.

Other background check services could include specialized software that examines trends, names, and profiles, while other free searches are restricted to Google scanning public names and related sites. Beyond the usual Google name search, BeenVerified does a deep web search that may provide skip trace-caliber findings.

Custom Background Searches

Numerous screenings that are included in a package deal as well as more complex tests that are relevant to a job or a particular contractual activity, like babysitting or house sitting, may be included in custom background checks.

Accreditation

The National Association of Professional Background Screeners or a comparable body may accredit certain background check businesses, according to their advertising. The utmost adherence to the law and the protection of applicants’ rights may be requirements for qualifying.

Report Information Accuracy

Inaccurate reporting might leave you open to costly liabilities in addition to making it difficult for you to achieve your requirements. Your ability to make an informed choice will be aided by the accuracy and expertise of the top background check services.

Search Customization

Having a large pool of candidates to choose from is preferable, but not all background checks are created equal. You need a business that’s able to hone in on only the information you need, whether that be an individual’s whole work history or financial data.

A reliable background check service will provide customized checks at varying depths to ensure you have access to the data you want at all times.

Ease of Use

You aren’t a private investigator, and a background check website shouldn’t need any special skills or knowledge from you. The most reliable background check services will have an intuitive interface and provide data in an understandable manner. The top services will have a quick response time and an easy-to-use process.

Customer Support

When selecting a dependable background check provider, make sure they have a customer service department that’s well-versed in the industry and is able to answer any questions you have.

If your search is proving fruitless, they should be able to tell you why. The business should focus on providing their customers with the most effective results instead of attempting to convince them to purchase unnecessary searches.

Employing the services of a professional is a great way to obtain information that you cannot get on your own. If you choose to opt for a paid service, the data will be collected and presented to you in a clear and organized manner.

Guide to Background Checks

Background check services is a tool that may be used when an individual, a corporation, or an organization needs information about another person prior to engaging in professional or personal contact with that person.

This tool is straightforward to use and handy. This user guide describes in detail what a background check is, how it’s conducted, and what information it might reveal.

What is a Background Check?

A specialized service that searches the web for information about a person is known as an online background check service. It can provide data that would normally take a long time to get, such as records that can be found by the user but would take weeks or months to obtain. These services can search through a massive amount of files and give a comprehensive report in a short amount of time.

In addition to uncovering criminal records, these online background checks can also reveal credit history, employment history, financial records, and other details that attest to the life someone has had and verify their identity.

What Are The Levels of Background Checks?

Contrary to popular belief, there are several types of background checks. Insight into the distinctions between the two may aid in placing orders and making sense of the outcomes.

Level 1: Verification of identity: names, addresses, mobile numbers, date of birth, SSN, etc.

Level 2: Criminal background checks (via the local police or federal authorities)

Level 3: Checking of credit history as well as credit score

Level 4: Automobile history

Level 5: Background checks for both education and employment

Level 6: Fingerprint checks

Level 7: Verify your right to work in the United States

What Shows Up on a Background Check?

You may do a background check at any level, from the most superficial to the most in-depth.

The reason for doing a background check will often dictate how detailed the report is. If you want to spy on an ex-boyfriend for fun, you probably won’t go to the same lengths as if you were completing a background check to work at a top-secret security agency.

Examples of the most typical forms of background checks performed by businesses nowadays are:

Checking of criminal histories

Screening potential employees’ pasts

Documentation of educational Status

Verifying references

Background checks for everyone

Background checks by the OIG

Background checks with e-Verify

Due diligence on credit

Tracking a social security number

Verification of individual Pasts

Verification of professional credentials

Security checks on a global scale

Searches on social media

Most will include basic information on the individual, such as their name, age, date of birth, and contact information. In addition to the basics, it will include specifics like past arrests, work details, and educational background. A background check may also look at the following:

Civil documents

Family members

Marriage licenses

Permits of a different Sort (professional)

Driving history

Reports of sexual offenders

Credit

Reports from the military

Photos

References

Insolvencies

Legalization of firearms

Aliases

Online identities

Wikipedia entries

Personal homepages

Blog sites

Liens

And maybe more, depending on the specifics of the background check firm and its regulations

Scanners for social media

Background Checks for Employee and Tenant Screening

We won’t be reviewing the following businesses, but you should check out their TrustPilot and BBB ratings before doing business with them since our list concentrates on personal or preventative searches that safeguard the customer.

Credit reporting and other private government data are offered by these businesses, but they do not cater to the general public or serve any purpose other than business-to-business.

EBI

Sterling

GoodHire

Checkr

Universal background screening

The Shrewd Searcher’s Guide to Finding Quality Background Checks

People who are out for their own safety are also looking for the same data, and are eligible for a lot of the same facts. And while a fast Google search uncovers a considerable number of lawful background check firms, there are several elements you should consider before settling on which service works for you.

The accessibility of public documents is a fairly fresh concept. Years ago, employers and creditors only relied on personal references to authenticate a resume. Over time, discovering a source of impartial knowledge proved to be priceless to commercial and house searchers who wanted to stop theft, crime, and substandard job performance.

Even whether employees of the federal government or private businesses do a background check in the modern period, they’re looking for the same fundamental pieces of information:

Felony charges, including those resulting from the sex offender database

Drug abuse

A performance pattern that’s inconsistent

Debt and severe monetary difficulties

Legal proceedings or public records

Best Background Check Services – FAQ

What is the Most Accurate Background Check Site?

Among available background check services, BeenVerified provides the most reliable results. It offers “Sensitive Information,” such as national criminal records searches, addresses, contact information, property papers, civil judgments, pictures, and other court documents.

Where Do the Best Background Check Services Get Their Information?

The most reliable background check sites will examine all aspects of a person’s history and current situation to provide the most precise data possible. They start off by analyzing public records, including facts obtained from documents accessible to the public, like police reports, birth records, and titles of ownership.

Then, the best background check websites will analyze secondary sources, which may comprise articles or news stories shared online accounts on social media networks, and phone books.

At last, they will investigate other web sources, such as online shopping sites like Amazon, the magazines you’re subscribed to, information regarding your voter registration, whether you have licenses for hunting or fishing, and any professional certifications or clubs you’re part of.

How Do I Pick the Best Background Check Services for Me?

In order to find the ideal background check website for you, it’s necessary to conduct some research. Carefully analyze all of your possibilities. Think about what qualities are most important, such as the types of checks that can be done, the accuracy of the reports that are given, and the length of time for the final report to be finished.

Also, factor in the cost of the service, the availability of customer service, and any other associated factors. After evaluating the alternatives, you may decide that BeenVerified is the most effective and suitable background check site. However, we understand that this may not always be the case.

Why Run a Background Check?

When you need to assess an individual’s history, present, and future, a background check is an appropriate route to take. This could be to inspect if they have a criminal record or have been involved with any legal issues. It additionally looks into their professional life, marital status, and any other information related to their job application. The phrase “background check” covers both criminal and non-criminal documents (e.g., driving offenses).

How Long Does a Background Check Take?

It might take anything from a few hours to a few days for a background check to be completed, depending on the company doing the check. Independent firms with access to public and judicial information often carry them out.

The turnaround time and any extra costs for the background check will be determined by how fast you need the report. Instantaneous findings may not be available for all reports, despite what some businesses claim.

Are Background Check Services Legal?

Most states permit background checks, but each one has its own guidelines and regulations. Federal employment and certain state jobs require these checks as well. Depending on the jurisdiction, there may be restrictions on who can access this information and the type of data that can be obtained.

If you’re unclear about the rules for your state, it’s best to consult with a lawyer. Before making any decisions about bringing on a new employee, it’s wise to inquire about your state’s unemployment office and your firm’s human resources department.

Is It Safe to Use These Best Background Check Services?

The top background check sites are secured from any internet users who may attempt to access them by a complex encryption system. There is no way for the person whose details you’re searching to detect that you have done an investigation on them. Additionally, your name, email address, and payment card information are all kept safe and secure within your customer account, just like any other sensitive information.

These high-quality background check services will only release your confidential information in rare cases, such as when you pay for your subscription or they have to meet a requirement in a legal setting. Furthermore, they promise that your records will never be sold.

The most trustworthy background check firms also provide you the option to delete your data if your mind changes. Using this method, a person doing a background check on you via that organization will likely find little to no information on you.

Best Background Check Sites: The Takeaway

In this hi-tech age, a vast amount of data is accessible on the web. The most challenging part is to get a hold of the appropriate reports. Background check websites and apps can make it simpler to have a sense of security.

It’s tough to conceal any secrets with identity or background checks. By examining potential employees, dates, or any other fresh people in your life, you can stay away from shady scenarios completely. You can even use tools like reverse phone lookups to put a stop to scam artists.

You are able to do checks not just on other people but also on oneself, such as a background check. Since the web is so immense, you don’t know what type of information is available. By doing a background check on yourself, you can prepare yourself for crucial interviews and protect your profile.

BeenVerified wowed us the most because it allowed us to search not only public records like criminal and sex offender databases but also private databases like the dark web and deep web, as well as other record databases that aren’t included in the free WhitePages-style searches we’re used to doing on our own.

If you have any suspicions about a new companion, date, acquaintance, talkative coworker, family friend, or anybody else who is often in your company or regularly visits your house, you should definitely conduct a background check now.

