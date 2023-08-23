Background Check New York – A Comprehensive Guide [2023]

Looking for information on how to perform a background check New York? You’ve just discovered the most thorough online resource on background checks New York, so consider today lucky.

The ins and outs of background checks New York will be covered in detail, and we’ll also expose you to the top providers for hassle-free background checks. Note that accessing official documents from New York is more difficult than it might first appear before we continue.

Even if they are readily accessible, it might be difficult to obtain background checks about a single person by searching through mountains of data and papers. This is why using our suggested New York background check services are the best choice for discovering precise information quickly.

7 Best Background Check New York Services

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check New York

– Best Overall for Background Check New York PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

– Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best for Value

– Best for Value Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What Is A Background Check New York?

Background check New York is a comprehensive analysis of all data concerning a person throughout all the federal and state public records. The name, phone number, or email of a person can be used to look them up in public records and obtain more information.

A search of New York public records can provide details on a person’s identity, employment and education, potential relatives and associates, past locations, arrest history, court filings, information about sex offenders, online activity, and property.

Yet, if you want to manually search public documents, access to all of this data is a long shot. By using background check services in New York, you have a better chance of discovering factual information about a person.

Background check New York services search their database of billions of public records from the federal government and the state of New York for pertinent information using the ID information you supply. The information is then compiled into an easy-to-read report on the background check New York that they can share with others.

The following is an example of a typical New York background check report

Liens

Weapons permits

Civil court records

Educational background

Criminal and arrest record

Photographs

Aliases

Financial assets

Bankruptcies

Professional licenses

Social media profiles

Full name

Employment history

Age and date of birth

How To Run A New York Background Check?

There are two ways to conduct a New York background check: one is challenging, and the other is simple. The challenging route entails contacting pertinent public offices, making a request for public records and then manually looking at those documents for the needed information.

The simple method is using a people search service such as BeenVerified to perform a background check in New York. By doing so, you can perform a background check on a person in New York by simply entering their name, city of residence, or phone number.

Even better, you can look up someone using their email address by using reverse email lookup tools. The background check service will search through its database once you submit the minimal information you have on a person.

It may just take a few minutes to complete, but if it does, you can be certain that you will receive a ton of real information.

How Can I Access Public Records In New York?

With the state’s Information Freedom Law, you can obtain public records in New York (FOIL). You must send an official request in writing to the relevant government department or agency in order to get a public document.

Your contact information should be included with the request, along with a summary of the records you’re looking for. A response to your request must then be made by the department or agency within five business days.

If the records aren’t immediately accessible, they can have up to 20 working days to deliver them. Access to public records could be subject to fees. While certain records can be requested legally, others must be found online. If a demand is required, it can be sent to the department in charge of keeping records via phone, email, or postal service.

If you’re accessing records from numerous locations, be prepared for some variations in the regulations because every department is unique. Depending on the agency where the proposal is made, this can be performed via phone, mail, or email.

In general, a request for public records must contain

Details about the document

Contact information

Document delivery method, mail or email

The name of the document

Your name

New York Background Check Laws

Background check regulations are administered by the New York State Labor Law just at the state level as well as the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) at the national level. According to the FCRA, companies must get written permission from job seekers before running a background check.

Whenever a background check New York is the basis for a negative employment decision, the employer must also give the applicant a copy of the report. The background checks for jobs are likewise governed by the New York State Labour Legislation.

Employers are not allowed to ask about a candidate’s earlier arrests, criminal background check charges, or convictions which have been closed or overturned by a judge. Also, until a conditional job offer has been issued, employers are not allowed to ask about a candidate’s prior criminal convictions.

It’s crucial to remember that federal laws may also extend and that specific businesses, like the healthcare and education sectors, may have extra background check requirements. Background checks are governed by a number of statutes in New York.

NY Human Rights Law: The NY Human Rights Law prohibits employers from asking candidates about or denying employment based on certain arrests or criminal convictions that have been sealed or dismissed.

NY General Business Code: The NY General Business Code prohibits credit reporting agencies from reporting or maintaining certain background check information in a consumer’s file, such as arrests or criminal charges that did not result in a conviction.

NY Corrections Law: The NY Corrections Law prohibits discrimination against candidates with criminal records but allows exceptions in certain circumstances.

Article 23-A of NY Corrections Law requires employers to conduct an individualized assessment before denying employment based on a candidate’s criminal record, considering factors such as the time passed since the criminal offense and the candidate’s rehabilitation.

NY Labor Law: The NY Labor Law prohibits employers from asking about a candidate’s salary history. The MRTA in October 2021 revised Section 201-D of the New York Labor Law, which allows employers to not discriminate against job applicants based on their prior conviction for marijuana possession or use.

How Far Back Does A Background Check New York Go?

With few exceptions, the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) in New York restricts the publication of felony offenses to seven years. The state has regulations that limit how far back an employer can examine a candidate’s criminal background, though.

Credit reporting companies are not allowed to report or keep records of an indictment or felony conviction unless there’s been a successful prosecution, or the case is still open, according to NY General Business Law 380-J. This means that a credit reporting organization should not report an arrest that did not lead to a conviction.

Moreover, credit reporting agencies are not allowed to report bankruptcy older than 14 years, alcohol or drug addiction, judgments, paid taxes liens, imprisonment in a mental institution, or any other damaging comments older than seven years, according to NY General Business Law 380-J.

Jobs that bring in $25,000 or more yearly are exempt. Additionally, pursuant to NY Human Rights Law 296.16 in New York State, formal and informal employers are prohibited from requesting background check information about a candidate’s criminal history or denying employment on the basis of any arrest that was dropped, adjudicated a youthful offender, sealed, or expired.

It’s vital to keep in mind that there can be additional background check requirements for particular industries, such as education and health care, and that there might also be applicable federal legislation.

What Can You Find With A Background Check New York?

When you run a New York background check, you’ll be astonished at how much information you may learn about a person. You can find the following information in a single background check report from a reputable people search provider like BeenVerified or PeopleLooker.

Personal Information

You can tell if you’ve located the appropriate person by looking at the personal information at the beginning of each background check New York report. This could contain their name, age, birthdate, any recognized aliases, and pictures.

Jobs and Education

The second level of data that you can come across is education or career information, which includes details on their educational background, time spent in college, and previous jobs held. The New York background check service you’re utilizing must be FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) compliant.

Possible Relatives And Associates

The people related to the individual you’re looking up to are listed in this section, including probable relatives, friends, and coworkers. When looking up a relative, you can even discover your personal background check New York report.

NY Contact Information

In the event that you need contact information for leads, the background check New York report may additionally supply you with phone numbers and email addresses. If you’re conducting New York background checks for business purposes, this is a particularly useful portion.

NY Criminal Records

Background check New York must include information on arrests and crimes from public police and court records in the city. If they were tried in a court of law, you could obtain background check information such as the kind, date, and place of the offense as well as the case number and judicial name.

NY Property Information

If you’re attempting to assess a person’s financial status, you may find this section to be of great assistance. Data on currently owned properties, property tax information, the number of sales, the value of the land, mortgages, the ownership of vehicles, and their VINs, among other things, may be found.

Related Links

Any online pages that might connect to the person you’re looking for are included in this section. If there are any, you can locate personal websites, blogs, news articles, and social media profiles.

How Long Does A Background Check New York Take?

This also depends on the method you choose to use for your New York background check. A comprehensive background check New York investigation would only take a few minutes if you choose a reliable people search provider like BeenVerified.

This implies that you may easily obtain thorough results after performing as many inspections as you like. On the other hand, if you choose the manual method, having a background check New York could take up to 1-3 business days.

7 Best Services For Background Check New York

Given your knowledge of how straightforward it’s to use background check services New York, let’s examine the top five services in more detail.

Let’s quickly evaluate each of these products in order to understand what distinguishes it from the others. You can also discover which website for New York background check is most suited for achieving a particular objective.

BeenVerified – Best Overall For Background Check New York

Leading New York background check service BeenVerified provides a variety of inquiries, including New York court records, official records, and more. That might offer a more complete picture of someone’s past.

The company has possession of billions of public documents from New York and uses trustworthy sources of data to guarantee the reports’ veracity. One of the benefits of BeenVerified is its consumer technology, which allows it to be simple and fast for customers to conduct searches.

The site is easy to use and intuitive, with a simple search interface and instructions for accessing the reports. The company’s low-cost solutions, such as monthly subscriptions and pay-per-search options, may be advantageous for persons or businesses on a tight budget.

Additionally, BeenVerified offers customer support to assist with any problems or questions that may arise during the New York background check process. The company has a group of qualified individuals on staff that can provide guidance on how to use the system and comprehend the background check New York information in the reports.

PeopleLooker – Best For Fast & Accurate Results

Users can look for details on people, such as their criminal histories, contact information, and more, using the PeopleLooker public documents from background checks New York. PeopleLooker might be a helpful resource for background checks in New York.

PeopleLooker claims to have access to several public documents in New York, such as court records, criminal histories, and more. As a result, compared to certain other services, their background checks New York could offer more detailed information.

Its user-friendly website is accessible to even those with no prior background check experience. This can be helpful for individuals or businesses that are required to do New York background checks yet have little background check training.

PeopleLooker offers several price tiers depending on how many background checks you need. For individuals or businesses operating on a tight budget, their costs are frequently regarded as affordable.

TruthFinder – Best New York Background Check Service For Value

TruthFinder is the top New York background check provider in New York. It’s very user-friendly website allows you to carry out a range of inquiries with ease, utilizing names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

It can acquire a significant amount of exact background check information about a particular person thanks to accessibility to one of the biggest databases of New York government documents.

You can gain access to background check New York information that isn’t readily available online with the aid of TruthFinder’s background check services & dark web visualization tool. TruthFinder is available for $28.05 per month or $46 for a two-month subscription.

Intelius – Best New York Background Check Service For Accuracy

Intelius is comparable to TruthFinder in New York when it comes to background checks. The best feature of this nationwide people search engine is its very accurate results.

It works almost just like TruthFinder and has a library with more than 20 billion accessible papers, providing you access to a ton of data about every person in New York. It costs slightly less than TruthFinder, with a monthly plan cost of $24.86. The maximum cost will be $42.25 if you choose the 2-month plan.

Basically, the service is fairly similar to TruthFinder, with the exception being the unavailability of the dark web surveillance capability, which explains the slightly lower price.

Instant Checkmate – Best Service For Speed

If you need a New York background check result immediately, Instant Checkmate can be the best choice for you. Because it provides a mobile phone app in addition to providing lightning-fast findings, this New York background check is a fantastic choice if you value simplicity.

Another background check New York is not likely to provide this option. Instant Checkmate utilizes a vast database of public records to produce accurate background information.

This service is on the more costly end of the spectrum with a monthly plan cost of $34.78. For $83.47, it offers a 3-month package in place of the 2-month plan. In addition to being quick, Instant Checkmate takes great pride in preserving its users’ privacy.

Spokeo – Best For Reverse Email Lookup

Using simply their email address, reverse email lookup allows you to learn about someone’s past. As it turns out, Spokeo is the best email lookup background check service, making it a great choice for you if you want to investigate companies and generate leads in New York.

In addition to email lookup, Spokeo offers name, phone number, and physical address details, making it one of the best options for background checks in New York.

Moreover, it provides one of the cheapest rates at $19.99 per month for a subscription. Its 3-month bundle is $44.85, making it among the most reasonably priced background check service in New York.

US Search – Best For API Integration

Background checks are easy to perform with US Search’s quick start wizard. It’s one of the few businesses that provide a return policy in case it really doesn’t work out for you.

Even though they have a far more uncomplicated online interface than other services, their straightforward approach may be adequate if you merely require New York background checks that aren’t too extensive.

Also, users of US Search can perform one background check New York for $3 each. If you need to conduct numerous searches or have a lengthy need, its monthly subscription is affordably priced at $19.86 per month.

New York Background Check Criminal Records

US Search report includes

Current and past warrants

Fingerprints

Photograph/mugshot

Date of birth

Current and past address

Driver’s license number

Former arrest records

Where Can I Find Background Check New York Criminal Records?

A nationwide criminal history check is available from the New York State Office of Court Administration for a fixed charge of $95. Both online and postal applications may be used to submit requests.

There are severe search requirements, and both the name as well as the birthdate must match exactly. As part of the initiative, businesses may submit requests. Search results for criminal proceedings in all 62 counties of New York, including those that are open, pending, and have resulted in convictions.

It doesn’t include sealed documents, and certain background checks in New York information from municipalities and villages are constrained.

Other limitations include:

Cases that are not crimes or misdemeanors are excluded

There are no federal, civil, or family cases mentioned

Sent or removed criminal matters to family court as excluded

There are no youth offender cases there

Background Check New York Inmate Records

More than 51,000 people are detained in New York’s prison system, which is spread out across the state. There are a variety of reasons why someone can request background check New York information about an inmate.

The person can be a victim or eyewitness in a case who is interested in the status of an inmate

The individual could be a non-profit that occasionally assists prisoners or a lawyer who is examining a case

The individual is also a prospective employer who wants to learn more about the length of service of a possible worker

Records of prisoners in the state are kept by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).

What’s On A Background Check New York Inmate Record?

Regarding the background check of New York information in an inmate’s record, New York is comparable to other states.

The following details will be available to the requester once they have acquired a prisoner record

Height and weight

Assigned place

Sentence synopsis

Booking picture

Birthdate

Identity and aliases

DOC ID

Where Can I Find New York Background Check Inmate Records?

For background check New York information about inmates, use the online search function provided by the New York Department of Prisons and Community Supervision. Requesters may use the name alone or the name and the year of birth.

The Department identity number or even the New York State identity card may also be used by requesters. Nonetheless, if you’re using one of those, don’t add a name or birthdate because they are designed to be used without it.

Background Check New York Court Records

The fact that New York State court documents include a wealth of useful data about a case makes them useful in some circumstances. Employers can be curious to learn more about a specific incident involving a worker or job applicant in the New York background check services.

The background check information might be wanted by others in comparable court proceedings involving the same defendant. As part of genealogy, people occasionally research nearby court cases to learn more about their ancestors or other family members.

What’s On A New York Background Check Court Record?

NY background check court records often consist of a number of documents and are rather extensive.

The majority of people believe these documents to be the most useful

Court opinions

Court minutes

Jury records and files

Judgment documentation

Dockets

Case files

Witness documentation

Case information

Orders of the court

Where Can I Find New York Background Check Court Records?

In New York, requests for NY background check court records are addressed immediately to the Clerk of Court or the County Clerk who holds the relevant paperwork. The NY background check judicial system is extensive and intricate.

Hence, anyone making requests must get in touch with the NY background check Clerk of Court Administration in the area where the case was heard. Most records are filed with the county clerk’s office, including those of the County Court and the New York Supreme Court.

If the arrest took place in New York City, the NYPD might keep specific enforcement or prosecution records. They might also have the backing of the district attorney’s office in the area, which handled the case’s prosecution. Send requests to those organizations.

A court clerk may charge “fees at the amount granted to a county clerk for identical work,” according to the statute. This includes the time spent copying and looking for NY background check records.

New York Background Check Vital Records

The government’s official NY background check records are kept in New York City. For the rest of the state, New York State keeps vital records.

Vital statistics for New York include

Marriage licenses

Birth certificates

Divorce decrees

Death certificates

According to the documentation you want and who you want it from, NY background check open records requests for vital statistics differ.

What Information Do I Need To Request A New York State Birth Certificate?

When ordering a NY background check birth record, a mail-in application for a copy of the birth certificate will be required.

Full name on the birth record

Parents’ full name before marriage

Date of birth

Town, city, or village where the birth took place

Birth certificate number

Name of the hospital

Where Can I Find A State Birth Certificate?

Alternatively, you can fill out the mail-in application for a copy of the birth certificate and send it in by mail or deliver it in person to obtain a certified copy of a NY background check birth record. The state of New York charges $30 for a certified birth certificate.

What Information Do I Need For A Death Certificate In New York?

When requesting a NY background check death record and a mail-in application for a copy of the death certificate will be required.

Age at death

Date of birth

Social security number of the deceased

The full name of the deceased

Date of birth

Parents’ full name before marriage

The date of death

Full name on the birth record

What Background Check Do I Need To Request A Marriage Certificate In New York?

NY background check marriage records are kept in New York by the City’s Office of the Clerk. It indicates that forms will vary.

What Background Check Do I Need To Request A Divorce Certificate In New York?

Individual counties keep track of NY background check marriage records. Depending on the county in which the marriage took place, a County Clerk’s paperwork, costs, and hours will differ.

New York Background Check Property Records

NY background check property records for New York State are kept in the state by the Office of the City Register.

You can access the following property records

Land records

Zoning information

Property deeds

Probate

Mortgages

Titles

Liens

Property tax assessment records

You must inquire about public access to data, parcel, and tax maps by contacting the Geographic Information System (GIS).

What Background Check Information Do I Need To Request Property Records In New York?

To obtain a NY property record, you will require some basic background check information. The County Register’s Office will have a different set of forms, costs, and hours.

New York Background Check Public Records Search – Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most prevalent queries regarding background checks in New York. If you still have questions after reading this, these should be able to help.

Can I Get A Free Background Check New York?

It takes a lot of data to conduct a , and it’s quite hard to find service providers who provide high-quality background check reports for no cost.

If you’re obtaining a free background check New York, we’d advise you to exercise extra caution while selecting the provider.

Free background checks New York aren’t really worth it; the reality is. It’s really difficult to find the information you get from a professional background check New York website like for free.

How Much Is A Background Check New York?

or PeopleLooker will charge you $24–28 each month to run a background check New York. With this one-month membership, you can conduct an infinite number of background checks.

You can pay for specific background check New York results through US Search, which charges $3 for each background check New York.

What Background Check Service Is Best For New York?

With its large public record database, phone and email search tools, and dark web surveillance, stands out as the top background check service New York.

With its fantastic user interface and relatively low price, PeopleLooker is rated as the second-best background check New York.

Bottom Line On Background Check New York

The services we’ve listed above can make it simple for you to uncover accurate information, whether you’re conducting a background check New York for business purposes, or trying to locate a long-lost relative or acquaintance, or learning more about a potential spouse.

Conducting background checks is not an easy operation in New York, especially since you must contact numerous public offices and file a request for public records with each of them.

Your labor doesn’t stop here, except for paying a charge for each request. Finding the background check you need still requires scanning the documents you get.

With the top background check services in New York, everything is simple. The person’s NY background check service will quickly put together a thorough New York background check record for you if you simply run a check with your target person’s name, phone number, email address, or physical address.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.