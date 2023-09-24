Intelius Review: Pros, Cons, & Featured Compared in 2023

Meeting friends, partners, or roommates online is now easier than ever, thanks to the internet. However, exercising caution and not blindly trusting someone you have never met before is essential. To ensure your safety, conducting a thorough background check on individuals you meet online using services like Intelius is recommended.

Many people are skeptical about the legitimacy of Intelius. After conducting extensive research and analyzing many customer reviews, we can confidently say that Intelius is a reliable and high-quality provider of background check services that can provide you with the necessary information.

>> Get Started With Intelius >>

Intelius Review – Company Overview

Intelius, founded in Seattle, Washington, in 2003 due to Infospace’s defunct private search engine, is a private search engine. The company has acquired various background check services, including Bothell, Family Builder, and Classmates.com.

Thanks to its exceptional services, it’s regarded as one of the finest online background check service providers currently available.

Is Intelius Legit?

Is Intelius legit? Starting from 2021, the Intelius application has been granted an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. To help you determine if this service suits your needs, we’ve created a review of the Intelius background check. We will begin by discussing its pros and cons.

Intelius Pros

Website interface is simple

A range of pricing and subscription alternatives

User-friendly

Fantastic Android and iOS mobile apps

Vast repository of public records

Intelius Cons

Sometimes incomplete report data

The cost structure is opaque

Insufficient customer support

>> Get Started With Intelius >>

Things to Consider Before Buying an Intelius Background Check Report

To ensure that a background check service is worth subscribing to or paying for, it’s important to verify the accuracy and usefulness of the information provided. Simply relying on a basic Google search isn’t enough.

It’s essential to have access to an unlimited number of searches through an Intelius app subscription. A reliable background check service should also provide quick results that are trustworthy and beneficial in locating a lost relative, acquaintance, or romantic partner.

The users of such services typically expect to receive information on past and present addresses, employment and education history, contact information, and email addresses. A typical report from Intelius background check service would entail these details.

>> Run a Background Check With Intelius >>

Intelius Review: What Features & Benefits Does It Offer?

To ensure the right background check service, a thorough analysis of the service was conducted to assess its features and compare it to other providers. Whether opting for a single report purchase or an Intelius membership, users can avail of various benefits.

For individuals who have not previously used such services, it may be challenging to identify which ones are trustworthy. Therefore, this review has guided the best investment decision.

Is Intelius Legit? What Is Its History?

Intelius review shows it has been a legitimate business for over 15 years, offering information services to its clients. It’s well-known for its efficient background check services.

Although some clients may question whether they can obtain the required information for free through various Google searches, Intelius operates differently. It provides valuable information from its database, mostly unavailable or hard to access through Google.

The Intelius app is a helpful tool for accessing public records and gathering all necessary information in a single place.

However, it’s important to note that Intelius isn’t suitable for conducting background checks on potential employees or tenants. In such cases, a consumer reporting agency must be utilized.

>> Get Started With Intelius >>

Intelius Cost and Pricing

Intelius provides several pricing and subscription options that cater to your needs. If you need to perform a background check or monitor a particular person, you can pay for every search. Intelius’ pay-per-search feature covers the following services:

A $19.95 monthly elite membership includes unlimited searches

Reverse address lookup using Intelius costs $4.95 to $14.95

An Intelius background check costs $39.95

Get unlimited searches and one background check with a monthly Premier Plus subscription for $29.95

Intelius charges $0.95 for a reverse phone lookup

Intelius criminal record has a $14.95 state-wide fee and a $29.95 global fee

Cost of people search on Intelius is $0.95

When using Intelius for the first time, users are automatically registered for a subscription, even if they only intend to use it once.

It’s advised to carefully read the sales contract terms before sharing financial information, such as bank or credit card details. Those who expect to perform many searches over time may want to consider a membership to Intelius People Search.

It’s important to note that the cost of a background check from Intelius decreases with a longer subscription period, and there’s a $7.95 fee for canceling a membership. Therefore, it’s recommended to try a single check before subscribing to the service is recommended.

>> Get the Latest Pricing for Intelius >>

Intelius Customer Support

If users need help with Intelius people search, they can contact their customer service team via phone or email from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Intelius people search offers different services to assist users in comprehending the intricate subscription terms of their site. They may also give technical support for their website or app.

Intelius People Search

Intelius offers an entry-level search service called Intelius people search, priced at slightly more than $1 per search. However, customers are automatically subscribed to a Premier Plus service unless they opt out within seven days.

With Intelius people search, we obtain a comprehensive background summary of an individual, including details such as their age, date of birth, current and past addresses, education, profession, family information, email addresses, and social media accounts.

To gather more information about a person, one can use Intelius’s search bar by entering their name, phone number, state of residence, or whereabouts. This could be useful for Tinder users or adults wishing to reconnect with childhood friends.

Moreover, the search results will remain private and won’t be visible to the public.

Reverse Phone Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius offers an introductory reverse phone lookup service that requires a 10-digit phone number to begin the search. Although the current cost is only $1, there may be additional monthly fees in the future.

By using this service, one can discover the identity and location of the owner of an unknown number, as well as gain access to additional details like their home address, age, family connections, and work history.

The information that helps in identifying unknown callers is very important. Reverse phone lookup can be used for purposes other than just tracking private numbers from cell phones or landlines.

>> Get Started With Intelius >>

Reverse Address Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius offers reverse address lookup, which can be helpful for homebuyers to gather information about a property’s background and determine if it’s a worthwhile investment. This tool also provides valuable insights into the surrounding neighborhood.

By conducting a reverse address lookup, one can gather a range of information, such as the location, previous ownership, tenants, neighbors, property value, taxes, and even floor plans of a particular address.

Criminal Record Searches – Intelius Review

If you need to conduct a criminal record search, you can request one from Intelius. They offer two options: a single-state search for $14.95 and a nationwide search for $29.95.

By conducting a nationwide criminal record search, individuals can access details about a person’s misdemeanors, felonies, DUIs, and any ongoing court cases or pending charges. This search covers multiple states and can provide information on trial outcomes.

Intelius Background Check Review

To obtain a thorough report from Intelius background check, it’s recommended to invest in a background check costing $39.95.

This is a more effective solution than the Intelius people search or the criminal record search when searching for a new roommate, reconnecting with lost family members, or dating online.

Using the information obtained through the Tinder background check report, we can identify people and discover their age, residential address, court records, bankruptcies, criminal records, and marital status. As a result, we avoided getting involved with married individuals looking for extramarital affairs.

Identity Check Services

You can use the Intelius application to verify someone’s identity. This isn’t a novel offering but instead an upgraded way by which users and members of the website can access current services.

It’s important to remember that FCRA doesn’t authorize Intelius to conduct background checks, implying that employers and property owners cannot use it to run background checks on potential employees or tenants.

Reputation and Accuracy

According to Intelius reviews, their search results are reliable, but a few users have reported inconsistencies. Certain reports may lack essential details such as present residences, contact numbers, or social media profiles. Most of the search outcomes are likely precise.

The public’s opinion of this business is intricate. Some customers have raised concerns about the firm’s pricing and recurrent subscription charges.

Customers should thoroughly examine the terms and conditions since obtaining a refund from Intelius for such a product can be challenging or almost unfeasible.

>> Consider Intelius >>

Intelius Customer Reviews From Around the Web

After researching online forums, we gained insight into the opinions of various users regarding Intelius.

A Reddit user praised the Intelius people search app as the best nationwide check tool. They shared their experience of unsuccessfully searching for a long-lost acquaintance on social media but finding success with Intelius.

On Trustpilot, Suzanne V. shared that they found their husband’s biological father after years of searching, while Gsup7s commented on the outstanding customer service and comprehensive details provided by the service.

>> Sign Up With Intelius >>

Alternatives to Intelius

If you’re looking to obtain background information quickly, Intelius may seem like a viable choice. However, it may not be the best fit for your needs. If you find that Intelius background check services aren’t suitable for your requirements, we’ve compiled a list of the top three alternative options for you to consider.

Disclaimer: The background check services mentioned below are not FCRA-approved. Hence, you may not use our service or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.

TruthFinder is among the three background check services. It has been providing its services since 2015 and claims to perform more comprehensive searches compared to its rivals.

To determine if the TruthFinder website suits your requirements, you can visit it and gather information about its background check service.

There are only two subscription options: monthly and bimonthly, priced at $28.05 and $46.56, respectively

and $46.56, respectively Similar services are provided by Intelius and other search engines, such as Background Check and PeopleFinder

All users have access to self-monitoring tools to keep track of their background checks

Read the TruthFinder review.

>> Consider TruthFinder >>

If you’re looking for a different option, try using PeopleFinders. This website gathers information from various public records sources, including court filings and arrest records, to help users learn more about people they’ve lost touch with or recently met.

The main benefit of PeopleFinders is its highly accurate and comprehensive public data search. Some of the top features of this program include:

Detailed examination of public records

You can search using a mobile application

PeopleFinders can do a reverse email search if you’ve got an email from an unknown sender to confirm its legitimacy

An online people search can give consumers access to the details they need about a certain person

>> Consider PeopleFinders >>

Instant Checkmate and Intelius are both background check services that offer information on individuals. Still, there are some distinctions between them, which include:

Price : Intelius is more expensive compared to Instant Checkmate.

: Intelius is more expensive compared to Instant Checkmate. Features: Intelius provides a broader selection of services such as people search, background checks, and reverse phone lookup. Instant Checkmate only delivers basic background checks and public record data.

Intelius provides a broader selection of services such as people search, background checks, and reverse phone lookup. Instant Checkmate only delivers basic background checks and public record data. Data sources: Intelius collects information from various public and private sources, whereas Instant Checkmate gathers information from publicly available records and social media platforms.

Intelius collects information from various public and private sources, whereas Instant Checkmate gathers information from publicly available records and social media platforms. Accuracy: Intelius is renowned for providing thorough and precise data, whereas the accuracy of Instant Checkmate can fluctuate.

Read the Instant Checkmate review.

>> Consider Instant Checkmate >>

Intelius Review: Final Verdict

If you require swift and precise information about someone, such as a prospective date, flatmate, or a person you frequently encounter, the Intelius application can be useful. It offers multiple options for occasional and frequent users to access their database.

With Intelius background check service, you can inexpensively and efficiently discover the information you need, which could also provide you with some peace of mind.

>> Sign Up With Intelius to Commence Your Background Check >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.