Top 6 Reverse Address Lookup Sites for Online Address Search

Finding the most reliable online address search and reverse address lookup service seems to be an overwhelming chore. Since there’s a plethora of potential solutions, picking the reliable ones that will really provide the required outcomes might appear like an insurmountable task.

We’ve done the research and compiled a selection of the most quick, easy, and precise search tools, such as BeenVerified, for your perusal. Research the benefits of each option so you can choose the best one for your situation.

You may find out a lot about individuals and places just by entering their street addresses on these websites. Finding out the history of a property, the surrounding area, and any felony convictions at a certain location are all useful pieces of information.

6 Best Reverse Address Lookup & Online Address Search Services

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Address Lookup Service Overall

– Best Reverse Address Lookup Service Overall Intelius – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

– Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best for Personal Data

– Best for Personal Data Instant Checkmate – Best Reverse Address Lookup on Mobiles

– Best Reverse Address Lookup on Mobiles Spokeo – Best Reverse Address Lookup for Value

– Best Reverse Address Lookup for Value US Search – Best for Ease of Use

1. BeenVerified – Best Reverse Address Lookup Service Overall

Pros:

Customer service that pays attention to the details

When you do a search for a person, you get detailed reports as the results.

Good apps for mobile devices

Cons:

There is no way to buy just one report

You can’t even try it out for free

Sometimes it takes a long time to get search results.

BeenVerified’s address lookup is an excellent way to gain insight into a certain place. When users enter an address into the search bar, they can access a lot of data about the location, including the contact info of the property owner, estimated market value, and the sales and ownership history.

Additionally, the tool can provide information about the community, such as crime stats, local schools, and nearby restaurants and stores. Those who are in the process of buying or renting a home and wish to investigate the area ahead of time may find this address search feature useful.

It is also beneficial for individuals who want to learn more about a place, whether for personal or professional reasons (like looking into a firm or a person’s background prior to renting from them or hiring them).

Individuals who wish to access the website’s reports are required to subscribe to one of two membership plans; a one-month plan for $26.89 per month, or a three-month plan for $17.48/month (a 35% discount). Regardless of the plan they choose, members will have the ability to generate an unlimited amount of reports using any of the seven search options provided by BeenVerified.

No matter the level of technical knowledge someone has, BeenVerified’s Reverse Address Search can be utilized by anyone due to its straightforward and uncomplicated interface. This platform is designed in such a way that users can quickly and effortlessly gain the information they require.

2. Intelius – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

Pros:

You may get it for very little money

You may do a thorough investigation by looking through archives

Information may be quickly gleaned from a report

Cons:

Many customers have complained about the quality of service

Pricing details are unclear on the site

Reverse address search is now available via Intelius, one of the leading background check services. With this tool, you can look up property and ownership details for almost any location in the United States.

The report details the property’s owner, its worth and records, local demographics, and the property’s market status.

The Intelius Address Reverse Lookup service is now available. Customer payments of $22.86 per month for unlimited searches and $38.41 per month for power users (paid bimonthly) more than cover the $50 associate incentive. This Intelius review will tell you all you need to know about their services, including the reverse phone search option.

Intelius Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5

Intelius offers a trustworthy and low-priced online reverse address search and owner by address lookup service. Costing $22.86 for a full 30 days of unlimited searches, the firm is rather pricey. The fact that the shipments can’t be easily located on the company’s website is a drawback.

Intelius User-friendliness: 4.9/5

Website is user-friendly and straightforward in its layout. Finding the data you need doesn’t need much experience with computers or understanding on how to dig through databases.

Intelius Data Results: 4.9/5

Intelius delivers the most precise and complete data available, having scanned over 20 billion public documents. You may learn a lot about a house or property with a reverse address lookup.

If you’d want further details, such as the owner’s identity, contact information, and any driving or criminal histories, you may get a more detailed report.

Intelius Customer Feedback: 4.8/5

Users have trusted Intelius since its inception in 2003. In addition to their original function, background checks the organization now does address lookups at present. Customer service may be delayed, despite generally excellent feedback.

Overall Score of the Intelius Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5

3. TruthFinder – Best for Personal Data

Pros:

The reports include sensitive information

Unlimited searching is available to paying members

Offers tracking of hidden networks

Cons:

Costs a lot more than comparable alternatives

No searches are available at no cost

Report downloads come at an extra cost

By doing persons searches and reverse address lookups, TruthFinder compiles comprehensive reports of private information. In today’s world, a thorough background check might include information gleaned through social media.

TruthFinder offers trustworthy surveillance of the deep web. This service is more expensive than others, but it delivers better outcomes. When it comes to monitoring the deep web, your data is safe from prying eyes. TruthFinder is more expensive than other services, but it produces superior results.

TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Search Price: 4.7/5

This service is more costly than others, but it’s the best option if you need a thorough background check. Since they impart so much information, most people believe the price is justified.

Instead of spending $28.05 per month on an unlimited search membership, you can save money by paying $46.56 every two months instead. Report downloads cost an extra $3.99.

TruthFinder User-friendliness: 4.8/5

Use of the TruthFinder website is intuitive. In a short amount of time, you may get the data and outcomes you need. If you have any questions or concerns, you may call the toll-free number provided.

TruthFinder Data Results: 4.9/5

TruthFinder’s comprehensive reports may help you learn about a variety of topics, all dependent on the specifics of your search and the information you want. You may check someone’s whereabouts, track down a lost buddy, or learn useful facts about them to speed up the process of getting to know them.

You may protect yourself from identity theft by checking for suspicious behavior involving your personal information on the dark web with the help of the monitoring tool.

Searchable data includes more than just addresses and phone numbers, it also includes things like employment and education records, social media and dating profiles, and even arrest records. It’s useful for checking up on a potential internet business partner, tracking out lost relatives, or doing background research on a potential date.

TruthFinder Customer Feedback: 4.7/5

Those who have used TruthFinder have generally had favorable things to say about it. It’s a reporting service that’s fast, precise, and current.

Overall Score of the TruthFinder Reverse Address Search: 4.8/5

4. Instant Checkmate – Best Reverse Address Lookup on Mobiles

Pros:

The layout is simple and intuitive

The software is quite useful on the go

Information gleaned from social media may be had

Cons:

The price is higher than the market average

For a price, reports may be downloaded

Creating reports now requires more time

Instant Checkmate is one of the best reverse address search and online owner address lookup services out now, and it produces comprehensive reports with plenty of useful information. Users often feel the value justifies the hefty subscription cost.

Some reports’ findings may be available instantly, while others may require more time to prepare and download. Users have complained that they were interrupted many times by pop-ups and adverts before they could finally see the report.

Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup Price: 4.5/5

With a monthly membership that costs $35.12, you may run as many reports as you want with our service. If you’d like a PDF version of the report, there will be a small price involved.

With Instant Checkmate, searching is straightforward and well-structured. The app’s portability means that searches may be conducted anytime, anyplace.

Instant Checkmate Data Results: 4.8/5

Instant Checkmate is the instantaneous solution to address lookups and reverse owner lookups. You may use this to research a property’s owner, discover more about the neighborhood, track down a lost loved one, or just reconnect with old friends.

Aside from just verifying an address, the service also provides in-depth criminal records checks, jail lookups, and social media profile reviews on the subject in question.

Instant Checkmate Customer Feedback: 4.5/5

There has been overwhelmingly positive feedback from users about the end outcome. User feedback suggests that searches might be laborious and slow to provide results. If you’re seeking a thorough report, this could be less of an issue.

Overall Score of the Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Search: 4.6/5

5. Spokeo – Best Reverse Address Lookup for Value

Pros:

It’s reasonably priced

You may look at their social media profiles

A+ service to the client

Cons:

Offense statistics are lacking

Inaccurate outcomes do occur

You can only find it in the USA

When looking for someone’s whereabouts online, Spokeo is one of the most reliable websites. The company analyzes millions of data to provide you the most relevant and recent information possible.

This is a service that provides great value for the money and is among the most cost-effective. But it only works with US mailing addresses.

Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5

Spokeo’s price to quality ratio is superb. When you sign up for three months, your monthly fee drops to $14.95 from the regular $19.95.

Spokeo User-Friendliness: 4.5/5

User experience with Spokeo’s website is reportedly flawless. It’s easy to navigate and find what you’re looking for.

Spokeo Data Results: 4/5

In order to find out more about the owner of a property, you may use Spokeo’s reverse owner by address search. Look into someone’s criminal record, social media profiles, and prior whereabouts. Users have complained about inaccurate or out-of-date information.

Spokeo Customer Feedback: 4.4/5

When it comes to online owner by address search and reverse address lookup services, Spokeo is among the best options for locating long-lost loved ones. According to testimonials, users’ inquiries and concerns are promptly addressed.

Overall Score of the Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.4/5

6. US Search – Reverse Address Lookup for Ease of Use

Pros:

It can be used with little effort

Offers solid support over the long haul.

Please feel free to peruse my many online profiles

Cons:

Reports are becoming less comprehensive

An error or two has been uncovered.

The United States is the only country supported

One of the best online reverse owners by address search and online address lookup services, US Search has been around since 1993. Reports of great success in identifying individuals and discovering their homes are common among users.

You can do some great causal analysis here. This service does not include criminal history or driving record information in its reports, making them less comprehensive than other sites’ offerings.

US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5

US Search provides several methods for finding an address. For $19.86 a month, you may do as many searches as you want or purchase a single report.

US Search User-friendliness: 4.5/5

The structure of the search engine is intuitive. Users like the clean design and the simplicity of navigating the site.

US Search Data Results: 4/5

US Search has access to billions of records and can quickly find the data you need.

By inputting an address, one may get a variety of details on that location, including its history, property records, and associated contacts. Past jobs and social media profiles are also accessible.

US Search Customer Feedback: 4/5

US Search has been around for more than 25 years, making it an experienced and reliable public record search tool. Searches for American addresses often provide accurate results for customers, while errors sometimes occur.

Overall Score of the US Search Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.3/5

Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Honorable Mentions

How We Selected the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Sites

If you want reliable results, it’s important to choose a reputable reverse address lookup service run by the right address lookup owner. The following factors guided our selection of the best available websites:

Accuracy

Data results

User-friendliness

Search tools

Experience

Cost

Reputation

Updated results

Customer satisfaction and support

For the best results, go with a reputable provider that can accommodate all of your inquiries.

Many websites provide more details than are really necessary to verify a current or former location.

Buying Guide for the Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

The most common inquiries received by reverse address lookup and other internet address search services have been compiled into a FAQ. This listing will provide you with the information you need to choose the service that best meets your needs.

What Is a Reverse Address Lookup or Online Address Search?

By entering a street address into a service’s search bar, you may get details on the residence and its owners. Most of the time, you can get the same info by doing an address search online. Its primary use is for official reasons such as addressing verification and residence determination.

You may use a business or residential address search service to find the owner of a given address. The sort of home you’re looking for may alter the volume and diversity of information available in public databases.

The service saves you time and energy by collecting data from a wide variety of sources. The service saves you the time and effort of searching through potentially billions of records to get the latest and greatest data accessible.

Insightful details about a home’s owner or occupant might be unearthed with the use of a reverse owner by address search service. Depending on the kind of personal information you request, you may be subject to certain regulations and safeguards that limit or prohibit certain types of use.

Typically, these websites are transparent about the data they gather and how they plan to utilize it. You can’t utilize it to determine whether a renter is suitable or if they have a job based on the information provided.

Are the Results Accurate?

Obtaining the correct address is now a breeze because to the abundance of data available online and the ease with which one may access public records. There’s a possibility that these services will have incorrect or out-of-date data. Utilize them with caution.

The most trustworthy data may be found by a few searches of the property on the top reverse address lookup services. Property records for single-family residences may be searched extensively and confidently. The findings are less all-encompassing and illuminating because of the multi-unit nature of an office or residential complex.

Some people’s apartment or workplace numbers may be missing from the list. This might lead to skewed or missing data. A general building directory may come up when you do a search for an office or person.

Before starting your search, double-check that you have the right address. To avoid wasting your time and money, you may wish to be sure the address is correct.

How Do I Conduct an Address Search?

The most comprehensive and up-to-date web resources for doing reverse address lookups often charge a fee. Free services exist, but it takes a lot of work to identify and verify that they’re legitimate. Users have the option of paying per search or for an ongoing membership to the service.

When you pay for an owner by address search, you can expect comprehensive results. The top background check services will provide you access to a plethora of reports, from a person’s education and employment history to criminal records and census data, in addition to the owner’s contact information and publicly available information on the property.

A more thorough set of results may be expected from a premium search, since more data will be indexed. In spite of the fact that the data is available to the public, it’s not easily discovered using standard search engines.

Such in-depth searches require selecting a website and entering its address into the search field. Make sure you won’t need to pay a subscription before committing to a reverse address search service. If you do a lot of address lookups, you can save both time and money by subscribing.

What Information Can I Find By Conducting a Search?

Insightful data may be uncovered with a reverse address lookup. Having all you need to know conveniently compiled into one report is fantastic.

Address Verification: There are several instances whereby individuals and organizations need to confirm an address. It’s important to verify your address for a variety of reasons, including school zoning, tax exemptions, home improvement discounts, membership in a certain country club, and eligibility for other programs.

Contact Information: One of the most useful benefits of doing an address lookup owner search is the opportunity to get a person’s contact information. Use this data to get back in touch with a long-lost relative, pal, or former colleague.

Business Information: A reverse owner by address search may be performed on both residential and commercial properties to uncover relevant company data. It’s good practice to research the credibility of a possible business partner before deciding to reach out to them.

Real Estate Records: These documents provide a list of former owners and the dates of any previous transactions. A property’s worth may be found in the official property records.

Neighborhood Information: When in the market for a new residence, a lot of people do reverse owner by address lookup searches. Neighborhood demographics, census data, and resident age and political affiliation are all shown. It’s much simpler to see whether a place is perfect for you when you consider how well it suits your character and requirements.

Criminal Records: It’s possible that there are criminal records connected to the property you’re looking at. It’s possible that details regarding the tenants’ past drug use or incarceration may be included in the report. The value of a home may drop if it was linked to a crime. You should know all there is to know about the property before deciding to buy it.

A reverse lookup, also known as an online address search, may offer results very instantly. It is simple to find the data you need and have faith in its veracity.

What Is the Cost of a Reverse Owner by Address Lookup Service?

Each address search service has its own pricing structure based on the site’s infrastructure and the user’s specific needs. In order to access their database and do a search, some businesses demand membership or a subscription, while others enable you to pay for a single address search.

You should first think about what you need in a home before you go looking for addresses. A membership is recommended if you anticipate doing many searches each month.

In order to have access to everything, you’ll need to pay a monthly membership cost of about $20 to $35. When you buy a multi-month package, you may save money.

Before committing to a subscription, it’s a good idea to read the terms of service and the fine print to make sure there aren’t any unexpected costs. As an example, you could have to pay a few bucks more to download a file. In most cases, using the website or app won’t cost you a dime.

How Do I Select the Best Reverse Address Lookup for My Needs?

Identifying your needs is the first step in selecting the optimal reverse address lookup for you. Determine if a membership is worth it or whether a one-time purchase is sufficient based on the nature of your search and how often you expect to do searches.

Do you want to find out more about the home you’re thinking of buying, like its current market worth, its former address lookup owners, and its surrounding area? This may be found with a simple internet search.

Do you operate in a position that requires you to routinely verify an individual’s identity or residence? Finding a provider that allows for an infinite number of searches for a flat fee is the best option here.

It’s important to shop about for the cheapest price, therefore it’s a good idea to check into and compare the many reverse address lookup owner and online address lookup services available.

If you want your users to have the best possible experience, you should choose a site that’s easy to use. You can go through the system more rapidly if the interface is uncluttered and just contains the information you need. Users who are frequently on the go may find it more convenient to utilize a mobile app.

Finding out how previous customers felt about the service is also helpful. If you run into issues, you may learn more about the quality of the content and customer service from previous customers.

If you need to find someone’s address or look up their property records, using a quick online search is your best bet. A website that offers thorough background checks may be the best option if you’re looking for further details.

It’s equally important to use an owner search tool to find a reliable and experienced proprietor. While it’s hard to completely prevent mistakes or out-of-date data, you can cut down on them by using a reliable source.

Comparison of the Top 6 Best Reverse Owner by Address Lookup and Online Address Search Sites

BeenVerified

Price: $26.89 per month

Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: N/A

Intelius

Price: $22.86 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: A

TruthFinder

Price: $28.05 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

Instant Checkmate

Price: $35.12 for one month

Near-Instant Results: No

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

Spokeo

Price: $19.95 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: A

US Search

Price: $19.86 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: Not Rated

Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Site

The most reliable online and reverse address search services may be used to find out important details about persons and places. Ensure that all of your details are correct and up to date. Discover how to get in contact with a loved one.

The results of an address search may additionally provide details about the surrounding area.

Our top five choices each have their own set of benefits and characteristics, but BeenVerified is the clear winner.

It’s a wonderful deal each month to receive access to limitless searches and learn all there’s to know about any location. If you still want to go further, you can do so by increasing the scope of your search and digging deeper into the results to find out whatever you want to know about the individual.

