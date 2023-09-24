Best Background Check Texas – Ultimate Guide to TX BG Check

If you’re looking for guidance on how to perform a background check in Texas, you’re in luck. You’ve come across the most thorough guide on the internet for conducting background checks in Texas.

In addition to providing a comprehensive overview of background checks in Texas, we will also recommend top-notch background check services that simplify the process. It’s important to note that accessing public records in Texas isn’t a straightforward task.

Even though there is public access to information, it can be difficult to filter through large amounts of documents and data to uncover specific background information about an individual.

That’s why we suggest utilizing background check Texas services, as they offer the most efficient and reliable way to obtain precise information within seconds.

7 Best Background Check Texas Services

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Texas

– Best Overall for Background Check Texas PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

– Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best Value for Money

– Best Value for Money Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for TX Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for TX Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What is a Background Check Texas?

In Texas, a background check involves a comprehensive analysis of all relevant data pertaining to an individual in both state and federal public records.

Any identifying information, such as a person’s name, phone number, or email, can be utilized to search for additional details in public records. No information is left out during the process.

When conducting a public records search in Texas, you may obtain a wide range of information, such as personal details, educational history, potential family members and acquaintances, past places of residence, criminal and court records, data on registered sex offenders, social media profiles, and property ownership.

It’s important to note that this list isn’t exhaustive.

If you choose to manually search public records, it’s unlikely that you will find all the necessary information. To increase the likelihood of finding accurate background information on an individual, it’s better to use Texas background check services.

In Texas, when you seek free background check Texas services, the ID details you furnish are utilized by service providers to scan through their vast database of federal and Texas public records to retrieve pertinent information.

Subsequently, the information is assembled and presented in an easy-to-read and shareable free background check Texas report. No information is left out during this process.

The report for a background check Texas typically consists of:

Age and birthdate

Crime history and arrest data

Complete name

Aliases

Photographs

Using social media

Liens

Educational history

Financial resources

Professional certifications

Employment background

Records from civil courts

Weapons licenses

Bankruptcies

How to Run a Texas Background Check?

Running a Texas background check can be done with difficulty or easily. The difficult way involves manually contacting public offices to obtain public records, requesting those records, and then searching through them for the necessary information.

To perform a free background check Texas, one can opt for the simple method of utilizing a people search service such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder. By entering the name and city or phone number of the person of interest, a Texas background check can be conducted with ease.

Additionally, reverse email lookup tools can be used to search for an individual using their email address. It’s a straightforward approach that ensures no information is missed.

By entering some basic information about an individual, the free background check Texas service will search through its database.

The procedure might only take a few minutes, but if it takes longer, it indicates that a vast amount of genuine data is being provided. No information can be missed during this procedure.

How Can I Access Public Records in Texas?

The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) ensures that anyone who requires government information has the right to ask to see it. No information can be excluded from this guarantee.

It’s important to do thorough research on the specific laws and regulations of each state in order to request documents properly.

In Texas, some public records can be accessed digitally, while others require a physical form. The appropriate documentation can be submitted through mail, email, or fax to the corresponding record-keeping agency.

As the guidelines for seeking records from one department may be different from those of another, you should be ready for some rule-bending.

In general, a request for public records must:

Which delivery method is preferred: letter or email?

File name

The anticipated delivery date by which you will require the documentation

Information about the Document

Contact information

Document owner’s name

Texas Background Check Laws – TX Public Records

Federal fair hiring laws are still in force in the Lone Star State even though there are no state-level limits on utilizing a candidate’s criminal history to influence hiring decisions.

Employers must inform candidates in writing and get their written permission before performing a criminal background check Texas, according to the legislation.

The applicant must wait five business days after receiving a pre-adverse action notice before any final adverse action (such as withdrawing an employment offer) is taken based on the results of a criminal background check Texas.

Federal ban-the-box laws will prevent federal contractors and government organizations from conducting a background check on a candidate prior to giving them a conditional job offer on or after the end of 2021. Unless the position in question involves sensitive information and the protection of national security.

Unless the employment is covered by another legislation mandating early screening, federal ban-the-box limitations prohibit government contractors and federal agencies from inquiring about a candidate’s criminal background before giving them a conditional job offer.

Additionally, as you can see from the county resources listed below, a number of Texas counties and cities have passed their own ban-the-box regulations.

While conducting a background check Texas, employers are obligated to abide by the laws of both the county and city where their corporate headquarters are situated and the county and city where the applicant resides.

When in doubt, companies should take the extra precaution of abiding by the strictest laws to safeguard themselves from legal action.

Ban the Box – Background Check Texas Law

Texas currently lacks any statewide “ban the box” laws that are in force. However, fair chance hiring regulations that are in place in numerous different jurisdictions across the state may have an impact on an employer’s use of a Texas state criminal background check.

Similar laws prohibiting the practice when hiring for county or municipal positions have been passed in San Antonio, Travis County, and Dallas County in Texas. A ban-the-box law covering both public and private sector hiring has been adopted by the city of Austin.

Background checks for criminal activity are not permitted in Austin for private businesses with 15 or more employees. The process cannot begin until an applicant has accepted an offer of employment contingent upon passing a free background check Texas.

Any violation of this rule results in a $500 fine.

What Does the Texas Public Records Law Say?

Texas’ Freedom of Information Act states that anybody may ask for public records. You will either receive written notification of an anticipated availability date within ten days or be able to pick up the records yourself.

If the agency decides against you, you must send a formal exception to the attorney general (AG). Positively, this implies that government officials won’t flatly reject requests for public records.

The final decision over whether or not to provide the information rests with the Texas Attorney General; nevertheless, this procedure prolongs the time required to get the files.

In order to react to the denial, the attorney general has 45 days. In Texas, you can only file a lawsuit to get access to the records; you cannot submit an appeal.

The Texas Public Records Act has a number of exceptions. Records from state and federal agencies are available, but those from the judiciary are not.

You might be refused access to documents relating to audits, due to security issues, numerous legal processes, personnel files, privacy violations, victims of crime or abuse, and secret information.

Document copies cost $0.10 per page in Texas. Any time spent doing a search in answer to your query may be charged to you at the rate of $15.00 per hour.

Visit Texas.gov to find out more information.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in Texas?

The scope of a CRA’s investigation into your past is constrained by the type of search they conduct and the amount of time they have to conduct it. Contrary to felony convictions, which may be kept on record indefinitely, Texas background checks typically keep records for seven years.

The seven-year time limit applies to all events that can negatively affect a consumer’s credit report, including tax liens, lawsuits, and court judgments. It’s possible to locate bankruptcy filings from as long ago as ten years.

Companies in Texas are required to check applicants’ criminal histories going back 20 years for felonies and 10 years for misdemeanors before sending workers inside customers’ homes for maintenance or deliveries.

The employer may grant a candidate a longer look-back period for non-criminal records if they apply for a position that pays more than $75,000 annually. In this case, searches may return to the candidate’s 18th birthday.

For Texas MVRs, the most recent three years constitute the usual reporting period.

When an employer runs its own criminal history check, a seven-year window isn’t a restriction (as opposed to using a CRA).

Last but not least, there is no statute of limitations in the Lone Star State for investigating someone’s prior employment or education.

What Can You Find With a Background Check Texas?

You’ll be shocked to learn how much information and Texas background check may reveal about a person. The following details can be found in a single Texas background check report from a reputable people search firm like BeenVerified or PeopleLooker.

Personal Information

You can tell if you’ve located the appropriate person by looking at the personal information at the beginning of each background check Texas report. This could contain their name, age, birthdate, any known aliases, and pictures.

Jobs and Education

The second level of information that you can come across is education and career information, which includes information on where they attended high school and college as well.

Please take note that unless the free background check Texas service you’re employing complies with the Fair Credit Reporting Act, you’re not permitted to utilize this information for tenant or employment screening reasons.

Possible Relatives and Associates

This section lists prospective relatives, friends, and coworkers who may be related to the individual you’re looking up to. If you’re searching for a relative, you might even discover your own background check Texas report.

TX Contact Information

If you’re looking for leads, the free background check Texas report can also provide you with phone numbers and email addresses. If you conduct Texas background checks for your place of business, this is a particularly useful piece.

TX Criminal Records

Criminal and arrest histories should be a part of all background checks TX, according to public police and court records in Texas. If they were tried in a court of law, you can obtain information such as the kind, date, and place of the offense as well as the case number and court name.

TX Property Information

If you’re attempting to assess a person’s financial status, you may find this section to be of great assistance. Data on currently owned properties, property tax information, the number of sales, the value of the land, mortgages, the ownership of vehicles, and their VINs, among other things, may be found.

Related Links

Any online pages that may link to the person you’re looking for are listed in this section. You can discover news articles, personal websites, blogs, and social media profiles.

How Long Does a Background Check Take In Texas?

This is also based on the method you choose to use for your background check Texas. It would just take a few minutes to complete a free background check Texas report if you choose a reliable person search service like BeenVerified or TruthFinder.

This implies that you can perform as many inspections as you like and yet easily obtain thorough findings.

However, if you choose the manual method, it could take up to 1-3 business days to obtain a background check TX.

7 Best Services for Background Check Texas

Now that you’re aware of how simple it’s to use free background check Texas services to perform a background check, let’s look more closely at the top five services. We’ll quickly review each of these services to see what makes them unique from one another.

When it comes to Texas background checks, you can also discover which person’s search site is the most suitable for a specific objective.

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check Texas

Top Texas background check service BeenVerified provides a variety of searches, including Texas court records, public records, and more. That might offer a more complete picture of someone’s past.

The business has access to billions of public documents from Texas and uses trustworthy sources of data to guarantee the reports’ correctness.

BeenVerified’s user-friendly platform, which enables users to conduct searches fast and effortlessly, is one of its advantages. The site is easy to use and uncomplicated, with a plain search interface and explicit directions for navigating the reports.

For people or organizations on a tight budget, the website offers reasonable price choices, such as monthly memberships and pay-per-search possibilities.

BeenVerified also provides customer assistance to help with any queries or problems that may come up during the background check Texas procedure. The business has a group of knowledgeable experts who can offer advice on how to use the platform and evaluate the data in the reports.

PeopleLooker – Best Background Check Texas for Fast & Accurate Results

PeopleLooker is a Texas public records search engine that enables users to look for details about specific people, such as their criminal background, contact information, and more. PeopleLooker might be a helpful resource for background investigations in Texas.

In Texas, PeopleLooker asserts to have access to a variety of public documents, including court records, criminal histories, and more. As a result, compared to certain other services, their background checks could offer more detailed information.

Even those with no prior background check Texas experience can easily browse its user-friendly platform. This can be useful for people or companies that need to perform background checks but don’t have much experience with the procedure.

Depending on how many background checks you require, the Texas background check service provides a variety of pricing alternatives. For people or enterprises on a tight budget, their pricing is generally thought to be reasonable.

TruthFinder – Best Texas Background Check Service for Value

In terms of Texas background checks, TruthFinder is in the very top spot. Its incredibly user-friendly website makes it simple for you to conduct any type of search using names, phone numbers, or email addresses.

It can gather a lot of exact information on a particular person because it has access to one of the biggest databases of Texas public records.

Through the aid of TruthFinder’s free background check Texas services and dark web monitoring tool, you may acquire data that isn’t available online. The cost of TruthFinder is $28.05 each month, or $46 if you choose a two-month subscription.

See why TruthFinder is the best option for background checks in Texas by reading our in-depth review.

Intelius – Best Texas Background Check Service for Accuracy

In relation to free background check Texas, Intelius and TruthFinder are comparable. The nicest part of this nationwide people search tool is its incredibly precise outcomes.

It functions virtually identically to TruthFinder and it gives you access to a tremendous amount of information about each and every person in Texas through a database that has more than 20 billion public records.

With its monthly plan costing $24.86, Intelius is a little less expensive than TruthFinder. The total cost if you choose the 2-month plan is $42.25. Generally, TruthFinder and this service are extremely comparable, except it lacks the dark web monitoring capability, which is why it costs a little less.

If you’re interested in the Texas background check service, be sure to read our evaluation of Intelius.

Instant Checkmate – Best TX Background Check Service for Speed

The ideal option for you may be Instant Checkmate if you need results from a Texas background check quickly. This free background check Texas service is ideal if you value simply because it offers a mobile app in addition to lightning-fast results.

Another Texas background check provider is unlikely to offer this feature.

To generate precise background information, Instant Checkmate employs a sizable collection of public records. At a monthly plan price of $34.78 for this service, it’s on the more expensive end of the range. Instead of the 2-month plan, it provides a 3-month package for $83.47.

In addition to speed, Instant Checkmate takes pride in protecting the privacy of its users. For additional information, see our review of Instant Checkmate.

Spokeo – Best Texas Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

Reverse email lookup enables you to research someone’s history using only their email address. Fortunately, Spokeo is the best free background check Texas service for email lookups, making it a great option for you if you want to do business research and generate leads in Texas.

Spokeo is one of the best options for Texas background checks because, in addition to email lookup, it also provides name, phone number, and physical address lookup. With a $19.99 monthly subscription fee, it also boasts one of the lowest prices.

One of the most affordable Texas background check services, it charges $44.85 for a 3-month package. For more information, see our Spokeo review.

US Search– Best Texas Background Check Service for API Integration

You can easily conduct a free background check Texas using US Search’s quick start wizard. It’s one of the few services that provide a refund policy if you’re unsatisfied.

Although they have a fairly simple web interface compared to other services, their straightforward approach might be sufficient if you’re looking for straightforward background checks in Texas.

Customers can also perform one background check in Texas with US Search for $3 apiece. If you require a long-term strategy or need to do multiple searches, its monthly plan, which costs $19.86 per month, is competitively priced.

If you want to learn more, check out the US Search review.

Texas Criminal Records – Background Check Texas

Those who are charged with crimes that are Class B misdemeanors or above will have their arrests, prosecutions, and verdicts recorded in their criminal records in Texas.

Also, specifics of the subject’s interactions with law enforcement will be provided.

Texas’ Department of Public Safety is in charge of keeping track of all criminal histories.

What’s on a Texas Criminal Record?

The interactions a person has with law enforcement in the entire state of Texas are recorded on their criminal record.

The nine institutions that makeup the state’s correctional system’s nine facilities’ arrests, convictions, and jail stints are among the statistics gathered from various sources.

Your requested Texas criminal history record will provide the following information:

Images of criminals

Fingerprints

Condition of sex offenders

A history of arrests

Date or year of birth

Drivers’ license number

Current and previous warrants

Addresses, both current and past

Where Can I Find Texas Criminal Records?

To view the criminal record, go to the Texas Public Safety Department website’s Criminal Records Division.

To get started, you’ll need to give personal information such as your email, name, phone number, address, email, and payment method. No refund will be given if records cannot be found.

Restrictions and Limitations

Obtaining or using a candidate’s criminal history for hiring purposes is subject to state and municipal laws in every US jurisdiction. Texas also falls under this. Texas companies should be aware of all these limits before seeking a background investigation.

Arrest and Conviction Records

Texas law permits employers to look at arrest and conviction histories when making employment decisions, in contrast to many other states. There is only one catch: prospective employers are not permitted to inquire about sealed or expunged arrests or convictions.

United States-wide human rights organizations object when prospective employers inquire about prior arrests.

It’s stated that arrests do not necessarily prove guilt, and further investigation is necessary before using them to exclude employment applicants.

Companies are asked to look into whether an arrest resulted in charges or a conviction in particular.

Texas Inmate Records – Background Check Texas

In 2017, 1435,341 convicts were confined in Texas’ 700 jails and prisons. This can make looking up an inmate’s records challenging.

Records regarding prisoners are kept by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

What’s on a Texas Inmate Record?

Each state releases information about prisoners’ records in a different way. Name, address, and other relevant details about the prisoner are frequently included.

You can find the following information about a prisoner by looking up their name in public records:

DOC ID

Size and weight

Identity and aliases

Booking picture

Date of birth

A sentence summary

Location is given

Where Can I Find Texas Inmate Records?

You must visit the TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) Inmate Information Search website in order to retrieve the prisoner record.

Visit the aforementioned website and enter the inmate’s last name, first initial, TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) number, or state identification (SID) number to gain access to their information.

If you’re aware of the person’s gender and race, you can include that information.

Texas Court Records – Background Check Texas

Texas has a large number of courts, each with its own set of authority. Finding specific records may be difficult because there are so many courts.

Texas’s legal system is hierarchical, with many levels addressing various cases. In the vast majority of these situations, an earlier appellate ruling is being appealed.

The Texas Supreme Court supports the entire Texas legal system by outlining standards for lower courts to follow.

Cases involving civil, family, criminal, and juvenile law are all handled by Texas’ trial or district courts. The Trial Court system uses a judge or jury to render decisions.

A county court and judge are required in each of Texas’ 254 counties. There are also 254 legal courts.

The state’s appellate courts review cases and render decisions on state trials that have been appealed to the highest court of the state for a final verdict.

The Criminal Court of Appeals is the appropriate place to go for anything involving criminal law. Appeals from lower courts are heard by 14 separate Courts of Appeals in Texas.

The Probate Court makes legal determinations about the affairs of the deceased, guardianship, wills, mental health, and incapacity.

What’s on a Texas Court Record?

Due to the time it takes for cases to get to trial, court papers may be burdensome and voluminous.

The following details may be found in prisoner records that are open to the public:

Height and weight

An overview of the punishment

Place specified

Docket

Date of birth

The booking photo

Orders for child support

DOC ID

Name and aliases

Where Can I Find Texas Court Records?

You must make a Texas Records Application Request if you require access to court records in Texas.

This form can be completed quickly and painlessly in a few minutes. All required fields—name, address, phone number, and email—must be filled out. Please request records with as much detail as you can.

Copies of county records are routinely requested from the County Clerk’s Office or County Clerk.

Texas Vital Records – Background Check Texas

Through the TDHHS, one can obtain genuine Texas birth, death, and marriage certificates (Texas Department of Health and Human Services).

The official Texas birth records include the following:

Orders for Divorce

Birth certificates

Marriage licenses

Death certificates

Depending on the circumstances of the material being requested, a Texas public records request for a vital record will take different forms.

Background Check Texas – Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most prevalent queries regarding background checks Texas. Any questions you can’t find an answer to above should be answered by these.

Can I Get a Free Background Check Texas?

In Texas, conducting a background check involves poring over a lot of information, and it can be challenging to find service providers who provide high-quality background check Texas reports without charge.

We would strongly encourage you to use extra caution while choosing a free background check Texas service.

In Texas, free background checks are actually not that valuable. It’s really difficult to find the information you get from a professional background check Texas website like BeenVerified for free. For additional details, visit the top free background check Texas websites.

How Much Is a Background Check Texas?

You will have to pay between $24 and $28 per month to do a background check in Texas with BeenVerified or PeopleLooker. With this one-month membership, background checks can be conducted indefinitely.

You can pay for specific background check Texas results through US Search, which charges $3 per Texas background check.

What Background Check Service Is Best for Texas?

With its extensive database of public records, phone, and email search capabilities, and dark web surveillance, BeenVerified stands out as the top background check Texas service.

PeopleLooker is ranked as the second-best free background check Texas service, thanks to its fantastic user interface and somewhat low price.

Can a Background Check TX Request Be Submitted by Non-residents of Texas?

Public papers are still available to you even if you don’t live in Texas.

Is There a Records Custodian in Texas?

Texas law does not mandate the keeping of official records. Each government agency is required to keep a separate set of records.

What Exemptions Exist for Background Check Texas?

Texas does not mandate that court records be made available to the public.

Similar to this, other items that are not included frequently deal with infractions of laws governing secrecy or personal privacy. Personnel files, mental health records, trade secrets, student data, credit card information, and files related to abuse or crime victims are all forbidden.

How Long Does Texas Have to Respond to a Background Check Texas Request?

You should receive records from the organization in ten days.

In accordance with the Public Information Act, companies are required to give you a written explanation of when you can anticipate receiving the data if they’re unable to do so within the given ten days.

Is There an Appeals Process in Place for Background Check Texas Requests?

Although Texas gives you the right to sue, you cannot appeal a judgment. Imagine the agency declines to disclose your information. In that case, they’re required to send a letter to the attorney general, who may or may not concur with the agency in recommending that the materials be made public.

The letter is subject to a forty-five-day response period from the Texas Attorney General.

What Fees Are Associated With Requesting Background Check Texas?

When a record request is submitted anywhere in the state, Texas law mandates that the state make fair labor and copying charges.

Document photocopies can be ordered for just $0.10 per page if the request is less than 50 pages long.

Labor will be charged at a higher rate of $15.00 per hour if the document includes more than 50 pages. They may legally charge for the services required if the documents are held in two different locations.

Bottom Line on Background Check Texas

The services we’ve described above can make it easy for you to uncover accurate information, whether you’re conducting a background check in Texas for business purposes, trying to locate a long-lost relative or acquaintance, or learning more about a potential spouse.

Background checks in Texas are not simple to do, especially since you must contact several public offices and file a request for public records with each of them. Your labor doesn’t finish here, except for paying a charge for each request. Finding the information you need still requires scanning the documents you get.

With the top Texas background check services, all of that’s made simple. The person’s search service will quickly put together a thorough Texas background check report for you if you simply perform a search using the name, phone number, email, or physical address of your target person.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

