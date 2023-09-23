PeopleLooker Review – All You Need to Know

Is PeopleLooker something you’re interested in? Worried about whether or not you should invest in it. PeopleLooker reviews like this one help you determine whether PeopleLooker is the perfect solution for you; we’ll examine its features, overall worth, and the associated PeopleLooker costs in this review.

If you’re looking to conduct a scammer investigation or get in touch with an old acquaintance, PeopleLooker reviews like this one can help you out.

What Is PeopleLooker?

The New York City-based data aggregation platform PeopleLooker reviews the millions of public documents available in federal, state, and local governments. Furthermore, it uses social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to find pertinent information.

PeopleLooker reviews a massive amount of online data and hence allows users to quickly get relevant details on a certain person by entering just a name, address, or phone number.

Is PeopleLooker Legit?

You should verify PeopleLooker’s efficacy before shelling out any cash for it. You may do this by reading the PeopleLooker reviews available. You may also wonder whether the site lives up to its promise of instantaneous access to potentially shocking details about any individual.

You may be convinced that PeopleLooker delivers as advertised, thanks to its countless positive PeopleLooker reviews. Here, we’ll take a look at what a PeopleLooker report entails, how it works, and whether or not it may help you locate information that isn’t readily accessible on Google. Learn more about this genuine service in the following paragraphs.

What Can You Do With It?

As a search engine, PeopleLooker excels in that it returns accurate results quickly. On the other hand, online records will determine how precise the results are. As they regularly update their information, you can trust the outcomes.

There may not be any data on a certain individual right now, but that might change tomorrow. Data about the person you recently searched for often gets updated. Once this occurs, a new repository will be supplied to you immediately.

PeopleLooker Features

PeopleLooker is one of the greatest personal background search services because of its many unique features.

It ensures the highest levels of security and privacy by only accepting requests signed with verified SSL certificates. While doing background research, privacy is of the utmost importance, which is why PeopleLooker guarantees the anonymity of all searches.

Furthermore, both the website’s owners and the site visitors of peoplelooker.com may easily understand the data collection and use policies.

PeopleLooker offers a number of essential functions, like:

Email accounts

Data about the property market, including prices, buyers, and sellers

Images of the person in question

Relatives

Telephone numbers

Felony Convictions

Women’s maiden names included in the whole name

Addresses

Accounts on various social media platforms

Legal Documents

People Search

Any number of search criteria may be used to refine your results. You may provide more information about a person than just their first and last name, such as their address, email address, or phone number.

When you input certain criteria, the website will sift through mountains of information and compare records to determine which ones are the most likely to provide the desired results. While this process is time-consuming, the report generated by PeopleLooker is rather comprehensive.

The birthday, first name, and last name would typically be included in a report from a persons search (also maiden name). PeopleLooker may also provide results like:

Criminal record

Email

Contact Number

Physical address

Close relatives

Bankruptcies

Social media

PeopleLooker reviews consistently rave about how much information is provided. Regardless of how little you know, to begin with, the site performs a superb job of connecting you with the correct individual.

You may better protect yourself against fraudulent online service providers and financial frauds by utilizing a people search tool like PeopleLooker.

It’s also useful for weeding out unsuitable dates. It’s always a good idea to do a brief online background check on someone before meeting them in person, but especially in the online dating realm, where individuals sometimes establish bogus accounts.

That way, you’ll know for sure that the person on the other end of the computer is who they say they’re, and you won’t fall victim to catfishing.

Information Removal

Individuals also use PeopleLooker, or any other background search site, to search their own name to see what comes up.

You may avoid having any personal information about yourself shown by using the PeopleLooker information removal service. If you need help, the website will include step-by-step instructions.

It takes roughly 24 hours for the information to be removed from the website once the request has been made and granted. It’s also important to note that there’s no need to sign up for an account in order to use this service; everyone is welcome.

If you delete certain data, it won’t return. But you should be aware that this does not guarantee that no more information about you will ever be made public. If you decide you want to opt-out again, you may do so quickly and easily.

Property Check

For the vast majority of individuals, a house purchase is their single largest financial commitment ever, making it all the more important to make the best decision possible.

You may find out who currently owns a property, what the property’s estimated worth is, what taxes are owed, how many square feet it has, and when it was constructed by utilizing PeopleLooker’s address search tool.

PeopleLooker’s extensive property search features also help you understand the area. Investigate the city’s demographics, the services it provides, such as parks and community centers, the educational opportunities available to residents, and the local companies that serve them.

A person may discover the crime rate in a certain neighborhood by searching for addresses inside it. That way, you won’t be caught off guard by any of the dangers you could face if you decide to relocate to the area. Individuals are particularly interested in finding out how many cases of sexual and physical violence have been reported.

Additional Features

In spite of the fact that it’s a database of public records, confidentiality, and openness are paramount to the organization.

How Does PeopleLooker Work?

PeopleLooker simplifies the process of gathering information that would normally need in-depth personal investigation and frequent travels to different sites where records are kept by compiling data from a wide variety of public sources in one central area.

Data that was formerly spread out across several government agencies and archives may now be accessed with a single query. PeopleLooker compiles information from several sources, including federal, state, county, and municipal databases.

It’s made very clear that you may only access data about US residents via this website. In any case, after doing a number of searches, we saw that PeopleLooker reviews data obtained from a broad variety of social media sites. The usual suspects are all here, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

PeopleLooker Pros and Cons

Pros

The applications are compatible with both Android and iOS devices

Transparency

Concise PeopleLooker cost structure

PeopleLooker costs are reasonable

Confidentiality is guaranteed throughout searches

It’s simple to use

An attractive user interface

Provides an abundance of search options

Cons

Certain queries can only be performed from a mobile device

Not a consumer reporting service, thus it can’t be used to check up on potential workers credit bureau in accordance with the FCRA

Is fee-based with regards to certain details

We need to work on our customer service

There will be no searching the shadow web

Request processing time is rather long

There’s no real-time help available

PeopleLooker Cost

PeopleLooker costs are variable because it offers three different pricing tiers. You have the option of signing up for a $1 trial membership that will last for seven days or choosing from the two monthly subscription options below.

Paying for a membership gives you access to a wealth of information, including background checks, people searches, phone numbers, public records, and email addresses.

Customer Support

According to PeopleLooker reviews, their support team may be reached through email and often responds within 24 hours.

The PeopleLooker cost for calling them is 0 dollars between the hours of 6:00 am and 11:30 pm Eastern Time, seven days a week (EST).

PeopleLooker Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

We read through a ton of internet PeopleLooker reviews to find out what genuine individuals thought of the service based on their own experiences with PeopleLooker to save you some time. If you’re wondering whether PeopleLooker is a scam or not, you’ll be able to find out the truth.

PeopleLooker Reviews from Sitejabber

Trustpilot reports that out of 69 PeopleLooker reviews, customers give PeopleLooker an average rating of 1.97 stars. According to PeopleLooker reviews, the majority of consumers seem to be unhappy with their purchases and the service overall, as shown by this rating.

Common gripes include false or out-of-date data, trouble canceling subscriptions, unhelpful staff, and unforeseen PeopleLooker costs. Customers have complained in the PeopleLooker reviews that the company’s advertising strategies deceived them and that they were paid for extras they did not authorize.

Alternatives To PeopleLooker

More than a million individuals have used BeenVerified because it makes it simple and inexpensive to access government records. Vehicle searches, email/address/phone/name searches, and more are all possible on this site, which has been featured on MTV’s Catfish.

BeenVerified’s informative reports and low price points are complemented by a helpful and responsive customer service staff. Its innovative 7-in-1 search technology allows users to find what they need quickly.

Read our BeenVerified review.

TruthFinder is a public records search engine that allows users to obtain information about other persons using the internet. Searches may be performed by the user by entering a name, physical address, email address, or phone number to retrieve data such as contact information, property records, and criminal records.

TruthFinder also has a reverse phone search function that may be used to track out the rightful owner of a mystery number.

If you’re looking for a search engine that’s easy to use and gives mobile access, go no further than TruthFinder. There is a fee involved with its use, nevertheless, much as with comparable services.

Read our TruthFinder review.

If you need a reliable background check service, this is another excellent choice to consider. Users may look up everything from contact information to criminal histories to property ownership records to past jobs on the site. Background checks are available on Intelius, allowing users to get in-depth information on a person.

Intelius also provides a reverse phone lookup service and a mobile app to make it easier to retrieve the information it uncovers. Users should know that Intelius isn’t free and that there have been reports of inconsistencies in the data it provides.

PeopleFinders differentiates from other people-finding tools because it provides access to a comprehensive database of criminal records, allows users to do background checks on individuals, and allows users to perform searches with just a social security number.

A “people search plus” option is available on PeopleFinders, which expands the standard profile to include details like a person’s work experience and educational background.

As a bonus, PeopleFinders lets users create and edit an address book, which might come in handy for keeping tabs on contacts and the like. In sum, PeopleFinders is an excellent resource for anybody who needs to research a person or do extensive background checks.

Background checks may be performed and public record information can be seen on Instant Checkmate. It’s considered by many to be the most reliable and thorough background check service available today.

While it’s illegal to use the service for business purposes like screening prospective employees, many people use it personally to learn more about their neighbors, friends, and even potential love partners. Using this service, you can look up everything from a person’s phone number to their social media profile to their criminal record.

Read our Instant Checkmate review.

Since its inception in 2006, this site has perfected the art of providing users with anything from criminal records to tips on how to reconnect with long-lost pals. At this period, almost 20 million people have placed their faith in the site.

If you only need the most elementary information, you may utilize Spokeo without paying a dime by inputting a name or phone number.

There is some data provided, however, it’s very impossible to read due to the image quality. Those who are good at reading between the lines should be able to get some useful insights from the data.

One of the most trusted brands in the industry, US Search provides a quick and easy way to look up information on anybody. To top it all off, it’s meant to keep your searches secret, so no one you look up will know that you’re trying to find them.

Using its extensive collection of public documents, US Search compiles all the pertinent information into a single report. It lessens the expense of discovery while providing a more effective means of data discovery.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

There are several benefits to using a professional background check agency. Formerly, it was inconvenient and costly to research an individual’s criminal record. The value of readily available information is incontestable.

PeopleLooker may be used to research a new acquaintance, as well as one’s own and one’s family history. A person’s name, address, phone number, and even the names of their relatives can all be discoverable via an internet search.

The widespread availability of people-finding technologies like background check services is one reason why many services will offer you the choice to share your data with the provider. The testing of opt-out status may be complicated.

Yet, this might really work in your favor since some companies provide their staff access to an online reputation management system at any time.

PeopleLooker Review Frequently Asked Questions

Does PeopleLooker Have Apps?

PeopleLooker reviews are positive due to the availability of downloadable applications for both the Android APK and Apple’s iOS. This means that no matter where you’re, you can do a fast background check. You no longer need to log onto a computer to access your PeopleLooker account.

How to Cancel My Subscription?

PeopleLooker reviews are positive when it comes to canceling without any fuss. Make sure you have your nine-digit membership ID on hand when you need to terminate your subscription or membership.

After obtaining your membership ID, call 1-800-592-7153 to speak with a representative, who will be accessible Monday through Sunday, 6:00 AM to 11:30 PM EST.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified By PeopleLooker?

According to the PeopleLooker reviews, Searched-for individuals will not be informed of the existence of a PeopleLooker report.

Is PeopleLooker Legal?

PeopleLooker claims to be able to do background checks. PeopleLooker reviews confidential public record information but isn’t permitted to be utilized in the hiring or eviction process due to its status as a non-consumer reporting agency under FCRA regulations.

Final Thoughts On PeopleLooker

According to the PeopleLooker reviews, it’s perfect if you’re new to people searching websites and are looking for something cheap, dependable, and easy to use. The service’s user-friendliness, together with the quality design and thoughtful touches seen throughout, are major selling points.

When you join PeopleLooker, you know precisely what features you’ll have access to. You can be certain that the organization is trustworthy since it’s honest and open with its customers about everything from the PeopleLooker costs to the features and functionalities available on its site.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.