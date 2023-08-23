7 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services for Accurate Results

It can be hard to pick the best reverse phone lookup service for your requirements from the many that are out there. With this blog, we will analyze the best reverse phone lookup services based on their precision, usability, and price.

We will cover anything from a straightforward, one-time search to a more comprehensive solution. These services can help you discover details about a number, such as an owner’s name and address. They can be useful for finding out unknown numbers, researching telemarketers, and more.

BeenVerified – Monthly Plans Beginning at $17.48, Includes a simple mobile app and social media metrics.

– Monthly Plans Beginning at $17.48, Includes a simple mobile app and social media metrics. Intelius – Trustworthy firm; Individual searches begin at $0.95.

– Trustworthy firm; Individual searches begin at $0.95. Instant Checkmate – $35.12/month and above, Huge database of public records, Powerful filtering options for online searches.

– $35.12/month and above, Huge database of public records, Powerful filtering options for online searches. PeopleFinders – Affordable (from $1.50 to $2.95 for each search) and Convenient (results sent quickly).

– Affordable (from $1.50 to $2.95 for each search) and Convenient (results sent quickly). Spokeo – Affordable (searches start at $1.95), streamlined service (starting at $0.95).

– Affordable (searches start at $1.95), streamlined service (starting at $0.95). TruthFinder – An affordable reverse phone search service that offers a one-of-a-kind scan of the dark web for as little as $4.99 monthly.

– An affordable reverse phone search service that offers a one-of-a-kind scan of the dark web for as little as $4.99 monthly. US Search – Prices start at $19.86 per month; oldest database; options that don’t break the bank.

Our compilation of recommended sites for reverse phone lookups will expeditiously process the information and provide you with the details you need. All of them are inexpensive, highly regarded by users, and take much of their data from reliable and authorized government sources.

Now that we have listed the best solutions for reverse phone lookup solutions, let’s go over what each one is best for.

>> Use BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup >>

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall

– Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall Intelius – Best for Mobile App Accessibility

Best for Mobile App Accessibility Instant Checkmate – Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Service

– Best for Professional Service Spokeo – Best Budget Phone Lookup Site

Best Budget Phone Lookup Site TruthFinder – Best for Background Checks

Best for Background Checks US Search – Best for Beginners

In order to gain a clear insight about the advantages of each reverse phone lookup service, here’s a thorough analysis of them. Hopefully, this will make it easier for you to decide which reverse phone lookup service is the most suitable for you.

1. BeenVerified – Best for Mobile App Accessibility

BeenVerified is an extremely comprehensive way to get information on someone, including their full name and any alternate spellings or versions they may use. This website can help you verify if a person is telling the truth about their identity.

Furthermore, BeenVerified supplies you with the person’s age, address, and phone use. Along with the number you searched for, it also gives a list of alternate phone numbers associated with the individual which may give you further insight into their background and the people they may be related to.

Pros

The firm has a user-friendly smartphone app

Offers data pertaining to various social media platforms

It’s easy to cancel

Cons

There’s no money-back guarantee or free trial period

Finding what you’re looking for may take some time

Restricts how many reports may be run at once

Pricing

BeenVerified does not offer users the ability to conduct one-time searches without purchasing a membership. To use BeenVerified as a reverse phone lookup tool, membership is necessary, and here’s an overview of the available plans:

One month: $26.89/month

$26.89/month Three months: $17.48/month

>> Try BeenVerified’s Service >>

2. Intelius – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

Intelius is a much-utilized reverse phone lookup service that provides comprehensive details about phone numbers. It’s easy to use and the search process is straightforward, delivering precise information within a few seconds. Intelius provides the name of the owner, current and past addresses, and other relevant data such as criminal records and bankruptcies.

A noteworthy aspect of Intelius is its vast database, which covers landline and mobile numbers. The platform also offers a free reverse phone lookup service for landlines, which offers basic data such as the place and phone provider. However, to gain access to more complete information, users must purchase a subscription.

Taking all things into account, Intelius is a dependable and capable reverse phone lookup service that furnishes precise and complete data. It’s easy-to-understand interface, broad database, and moderate estimating alternatives make it an extraordinary decision for anybody hoping to discover data about a telephone number.



Pros

No limit to the number of times a phone number may be looked up

Effective in a short amount of time

It’s been around for a while and has a solid reputation

Cons

For certain reverse search services, you may be required to pay a fee

Only information from the United States is shown

The price structure is unclear

Pricing

Intelius’ fee structure can be difficult to understand. If you want to try their reverse phone lookup service, it will cost you $0.95 for a six-day trial. If you want to find out more than just the phone number, you’ll need to pay an additional fee. Alternatively, you can also purchase one of Intelius’ plans which will give you access to all their lookup tools.

Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup + People Search: $35.95/month

$35.95/month Intelius People Search: $42.25/month

$42.25/month Intelius Address Lookup + People Search: $29.78/month

>> Try Intelius – Best Reverse Phone Lookup >>

3. Instant Checkmate – Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

Instant Checkmate has an expansive reverse phone lookup directory made up of data obtained from public records. It sets itself apart from other phone number lookup sites with the vast amount of public records it has access to.

When you search for a phone number, Instant Checkmate not only provides the name and location associated with the call, but also a thorough report on the individual connected to the phone number.

Using Instant Checkmate, you can track any landline or cellular phone number listed on a public database. Its reverse lookup service also ensures you don’t have to worry about maintaining your anonymity when searching for a phone number.

Pros

Many documents are available to the public

Filtering options for searches may be refined further

Accuracy is essential for providing satisfying outcomes

Cons

Subscribing will cost you a lot of money

It’s not possible to get a single report

Locating specific information is a time-consuming process

Pricing

When you’re looking for a discount on reverse phone lookup sites, you won’t find a better option than Instant Checkmate. It offers complete membership packages, which will allow you to access all of Instant Checkmate’s services, plus reverse phone lookup, for a price of only $5.99 per month.

One-month unlimited reports plan: $35.12/month

$35.12/month Three-month unlimited reports plan: $28.09/month

>> Try Instant Checkmate >>

4. PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Services

PeopleFinders is a celebrated reverse phone lookup service that offers comprehensive details regarding phone numbers. It has a straightforward search process that provides precise results in an instant. The information provided by PeopleFinders consists of the user’s name, current and past addresses, as well as available background information such as criminal records and arrest history.

One of the notable aspects of PeopleFinders is its vast database that covers both landline and cellular phone numbers. Moreover, the platform offers a free trial that permits users to execute a limited number of searches prior to subscribing to a paid plan.

Altogether, PeopleFinders is a dependable and efficient reverse phone lookup service that furnishes accurate and comprehensive information. Its user-friendly interface, expansive database, and economical pricing options make it a great pick for anyone searching for data about a phone number.

Pros

Experience over 20 years

Excellent service to the client

Simple to use

Cons

This product is currently only sold in the United States

Does not include a social media search

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers affordable plans for users who need a short or long-term subscription. An individual phone lookup report is available at a cost of $95. Additionally, monthly packages can be purchased at the following prices for a more extended membership:

PeopleFinders Membership: $24.95/month

$24.95/month PeopleFinders Premium Membership: $29.95/month

>> Check Out PeopleFinders >>

5. Spokeo – Best Budget Reverse Phone Lookup Site

Individuals often look for services such as reverse phone search and email address lookup. Spokeo is a well-known option since it’s cheaper than other companies. Before we review the cost, let us go over its interface and features.

When you go to Spokeo, you’re able to search for a phone number instantly and get the results soon after. The wide-ranging database from Spokeo contains more than 600 million court documents, 130 million property records, 120 billion social network identities, 89 billion business documents, 6 billion customer records, and 89 billion business records.

Pros

Simple to use

Portable document formats are available for download

It’s quite cheap

Cons

Unfortunately, details are often lacking

The United States is the exclusive market for this product.

Pricing

Subscriptions from Spokeo are available at a reasonable rate, with single phone number searches priced between $0.95 and $1.95. There may be a chance to get a discount on the cost.

The following is a compilation of subscription fees for monthly plans:

>> Use Spokeo >>

6. TruthFinder – Best for Background Checks

If you’re looking for a dependable reverse phone lookup service, TruthFinder is your best bet. This US-based background check service draws its data from a wide range of databases, guaranteeing reliable results. It has a solid track record and offers competitive pricing.

TruthFinder can help you pinpoint who’s behind a phone number and give you access to a great deal of information. It can cross-reference names with social media profiles, police/court records, and other public databases.

If you’re suspicious of a phone number, TruthFinder can help you uncover the caller’s identity by scouring even the most obscure corners of the internet. It also provides self-monitoring tools that can help you find out who’s been calling you and what others can learn about you online.

Pros

Investigation of the deep web is offered

Summaries that are rich in information

Cheap reverse phone lookup service

Cons

Additional fees apply for detailed reports

Only results from the United States will be shown

A report may be prepared in a short amount of time



TruthFinder Pricing

TruthFinder provides a reverse phone lookup service that requires a payment of $4.99 a month for minimal details about a specific number. If a consumer wishes for more in-depth info, then they must pay an additional fee.

The following are the membership plans:

One-month unlimited reports: $28.05/month

$28.05/month Two-month unlimited reports: $23.28/month

>> TruthFinder – Simply the Best >>

7. US Search – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

For over two decades, US Search has been providing people with reverse lookup services and is one of the most sought-after services of its kind. It also advertises itself as an efficient platform to find long-lost family members and old acquaintances. The website of US Search is extremely attractive and user-friendly, which makes it perfect for newcomers as it helps them start their search based on the information they have and what they’re looking for.

Pros

Obtain findings quickly

Quick and simple to use

Very affordable

Cons

It’s just a basic presentation

The United States is the exclusive market for this product

More costly

Pricing

Certain reverse phone lookup services, such as US Search, do not have a transparent price list, so it’s impossible to determine how much something will cost. Consumers have reported that their prices seem to be continually changing, and usually, when someone completes a search and wants to access a feature that’s not part of the subscription, they’re charged more.

US Search pro has two subscription plans that provide users with an infinite number of reports without any extra costs.

Monthly subscription: $59/month

$59/month Annual subscription: $599

>> Use US Search’s Service >>

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites – Ranking Methodology

It’s difficult to determine which reverse phone lookup sites are the best, as there’s no standard way to evaluate them. When determining the quality of a reverse phone lookup site, though, there are several criteria that can be taken into account, such as:

The Reliability of their findings: Since this is the main selling point of reverse phone search services, it’s crucial that the sites themselves score well in terms of the reliability of their findings. Users may experience annoyance, lost time, and mental anguish if a website provides them with erroneous or out-of-date results.

Database coverage: Reverse phone search rankings heavily consider a site’s database coverage, since this indicates how comprehensive the results will be. A site’s findings will be more thorough the more databases it searches.

Ease of use: User experience is strongly impacted by a site’s ease of use, making it a crucial factor in the overall ranking of reverse phone search sites. User frustration and time wasted might result from a website’s poor usability and interface.

Low-cost options: Whether or not a user has to pay for a reverse phone search is a significant factor in the overall rating. Users seeking low-cost options may be put off by a site’s excessive information access fees. However, consumers who are trying to save money may be more interested in a site that provides them with a free or inexpensive alternative.

Reputation and customer feedback: Two of the most essential factors in determining the best reverse phone search services are reputation and customer feedback. They’re useful for prospective users since they provide an indication of the site’s general reputation and assist consumers to make more educated judgments about which service to utilize.

Keep in mind that many reverse phone search services rely on information from publicly accessible sources, thus the reliability of the results may vary.

>> Check Out BeenVerified >>

What You Need to Know About Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

There are a few distinct reasons why one might require looking up a phone number, such as identifying a spam caller, examining what information is accessible about you when someone searches your number or doing market research. However, it’s essential to be aware of a few things before utilizing a reverse lookup website.

What is a Reverse Phone Lookup

A reverse phone lookup is a procedure where you look up a phone number and use a service to solve the mystery of who the number belongs to. This is a very useful procedure if you have been contacted by someone without providing their name, or if you have recorded a phone number without any other details.

Most Reverse Lookup Sites Are Not FCRA Compliant

All of the reverse lookup websites in the list are available to use without charge. However, employers, landlords, and lenders may not be able to access these sites to assess possible employees for a job, loan, or rental given that these sites are not in agreement with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. You may utilize them for whatever purpose you desire, as long as it’s for individual use.

You May Have To Hand Over Personal Information

To use most reverse lookup services, you need to create an account or provide your name, email address, and phone number. Additionally, they might also save your IP address and locality.

>>Try BeenVerified – Simply The Best >>

How To Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup,

Unfortunately, some reverse phone lookup services are misleading. They make it seem easy, but it’s actually complex. The advertisement may give you the impression that these are free reverse phone lookups, but in actuality, you’re often asked to pay for the report.

A reverse phone lookup should only take a few seconds; if the website takes multiple minutes to finish the search, they hope that you become emotionally invested, and then you’re more likely to purchase the report.

Do not give away your email address or other personal information on websites that require you to do a reverse phone lookup, and be especially cautious of sites that display a long progress bar.

How Do Reverse Phone Lookup Services Work?

A reverse phone number lookup can quickly identify the people associated with a phone number by examining different public records. It’s easy to trace landline numbers by performing a public records search. However, a reverse phone lookup company might have to purchase data from non-public sources in order to verify cell phone numbers.

Are Phone Number Lookup Sites Any Good?

There are a plethora of reverse phone lookup websites on the web, but it’s uncommon to get up-to-date and precise data from them. On the contrary, paid lookup services offer accurate results for a fair cost.

>> Use BeenVerified – Top-Notch Service >>

How To Find Someone’s Name by Phone Number

Obtaining the identity and name of a caller is effortless when utilizing a top-notch reverse lookup service. We have broken down the procedure into three comprehensive steps:

1. Copy Unknown Number

Make sure you’ve got all the digits of the desired reference number written down correctly.

2. Put the Phone Number in a Lookup Site

You can take advantage of two separate reverse lookup services, BeenVerified, Intelius, and Instant Checkmate to trace the phone number that belongs to a certain individual. To carry out this search, paste the number into the search bar of these services, select ‘search,’ and then wait a few moments or minutes for the lookup to finish.

3. Get Results

Prior to utilizing the reverse lookup, you must accept the conditions of service by ticking off some boxes. Upon the completion of the lookup, you will become aware of the name of the individual connected with the number.

Phone Lookup Services Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some responses to frequently asked queries regarding reverse phone lookup to aid you in getting an improved grasp of this service.

Is There a Free Way to Lookup a Phone Number?

It would be unwise to use free reverse phone lookup sites due to the fact that the data provided is usually inaccurate and full of scams. To make sure the person behind a phone number can be identified, it’s recommended to utilize reliable services such as BeenVerified and Intelius

How Can I Figure Out Who a Phone Number Belongs To?

With BeenVerified, a website providing a reverse phone lookup service, you’re able to uncover the owner of a certain phone number. All you need to do is enter the number into the search bar and you will be provided with the caller’s identity and other related details in no time.

Can I Search for My Own Number on a Phone Lookup Site?

Utilizing self-checking apparatuses like BeenVerified, you can investigate your online presence and find out what others can discover about you. Moreover, a few sites offer to erase your data from their databases.

The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites – Verdict

BeenVerified is our top selection of the best background check services. It provides comprehensive reports, accurate results, and dark web investigations, among other services. Intelius may not be the most affordable option, but it gives great value for money if you plan to use it over an extended period.

Reversing phone lookup sites are great for determining an unidentified number. However, it must be noted that these services are meant for personal use. Out of the many services available, we highlighted some of the best in this article.

>> Check Out BeenVerified – Top-Notch Service >>