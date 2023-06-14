Dating for older women can be so challenging it makes you want to throw in the towel and call it a day. We know. But we also know you don’t ACTUALLY want to do that.

That’s not why you’re here.

You’re here for a glimpse of hope and a push in the right direction, and that’s just what we will deliver.

Because THERE IS hope, and you can still have a fulfilling relationship and your ‘happily ever after’. Or some good sex – whatever you’re looking for.

Here are the best older women dating websites that can make it happen for you.

Best Older Women Dating Websites – Overview

1. eHarmony – Top Older Women Dating Website

Pros

High-quality men (and women)

Most are looking for serious dating

High success rates

LGBTQ+-friendly

Cons

Kinda expensive

Not just for older women

Pricing

6 months – $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months – $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months – $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

You can’t talk about older women dating websites and not put eHarmony on top of the list – you just can’t.

The dating site itself is a reputable platform with excellent features and top-notch security, but it’s the people that make it.

And the folks on eHarmony are some seriously high-quality singles and high achievers.

Many of them are mature or older singles, but not all of them since eHarmony is not a niche mature dating site, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

What’s more, the men (and women, too) on eHarmony are serious about dating, and they’re primarily looking for meaningful relationships.

The dating website’s membership fees tell you just how serious they are about it and all you need to know about how well-established they are in life.

That’s one of the rare downsides of eHarmony – it’s kinda expensive. But if you’re a high achiever looking for other high achievers, you’ll find it well worth it.

>>Check out eHarmony, one of the best older women dating websites

2. Silver Singles – Dating Websites for 50+ Older Women

Pros

60% of users are over 50

Strict verification process

State-of-the-art security

3-7 daily matches

Cons

You have to rely on daily matches

Few younger men

Pricing

3 months – $44.95 a month, $134.85 total

6 months – $34.95 a month, $209.7

12 months – $24.95 a month, $299.4

Older women over 50 looking to date within their age, gather up for we bring you the absolute best place for it – Silver Singles.

Silver Singles is among the biggest dating websites for folks over the age of 50, and definitely the best.

60% of members are over 50, and there are plenty of older men among those.

To date them, all you need to do is sign up and take the personality test the dating website gives you. Take your time with it – Silver Singles will use all the info you give them to send you 3-7 daily matches.

These daily matches are the only way you can connect with other older singles, as you can’t search on your own, so make sure to ace the test.

Silver Singles is one of the dating websites created with older women and men in mind, so they’ve really gone above and beyond when it comes to security.

That includes a strict verification process, too, so you can have your peace of mind.

>>Head to Silver Singles, one of the best dating websites for 50+ older women

3. Zoosk – 1 Stone 2 Birds Type of Dating

Pros

Older and younger men, both

Hookups and serious relationships, both

(Slightly) more men than women

Photo verification

Cons

Annoying ads

Buggy app

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

The thing about dating websites is that they usually cater to a specific demographic and a particular type of relationship, so if you’re open to anything, you may have trouble choosing.

BUT if there ever was a one-size-fits-all dating site – it’s Zoosk.

Zoosk works equally impressive when it comes to both quick hookups and committed relationships.

What’s even more important when it comes to dating for older women – Zoosk serves people of all ages.

The 55-65 age group takes the lead with 18.94% of all members, but those between 25-34 come close with 18.58%. And all other age groups make up around 15% each, which is one heck of an age distribution.

Did we mention there are more men than women on Zoosk? That makes the competition easier for older women.

>>Go to Zoosk, the one-size-fits-all dating for older women

4. EliteSingles – Older Women Dating Websites With Educated High Achievers

Pros

82% of singles have high education

The hub of high achievers

Great matchmaking system

Free personality report

Cons

Serious relationships only

ELITE price tag, too

Pricing

1 month – $59.95 a month

3 months – $57.95 a month, $173.85 total

6 months – $44.95 a month, $269.70 total

Older women, listen up! EliteSingles is here to provide you with a truly elite experience when it comes to dating for older women.

EliteSingles is not just one of the dating websites – it’s THE hub of all people who’ve got their shit together.

82% of the singles on it have a Bachelor’s degree or higher education and jobs (and salaries) that go with that kind of education level.

Most of them are folks older than 40 and 50 that know what they want from life, and what they want is a serious relationship with people similar to them.

Unfortunately, this elite experience comes with an equally elite price tag, but if you’re looking to meet high-quality men, you won’t regret it.

The only other downside we could think of is that EliteSingles is not one of the dating websites for hookups, but worry not – the best one for hookups is coming right up.

>>Go to EliteSingles for some high-class dating for older women

5. AdultFriendFinder – Casual Dating for Older Women

Pros

Easy way to find hookups

Sex-positive place

Inclusive

Lots of adult content

Cons

Not for relationships

Some fake profiles

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Now, not all older women are looking for another chance at romance – some just want to enjoy their freedom and have some fun with men.

And no dating websites are better for hookups than AdultFriendFinder.

Now, the site wasn’t made specifically for dating for older women, BUT it’s still the best place for older women to get lucky FAST.

There are plenty of both younger men and older men looking for either cougars or women within their age.

AdultFriendFinder is also great for lesbian dating for older women as it’s a pretty inclusive and sex-positive place.

>>Jump to AdultFriendFinder for casual dating for older women

6. Seeking – Luxury Dating for Older Women (And FREE)

Pros

Free for women (yay)

Really bougie site dating

Lots of affluent men of all ages

Cons

Not a mature dating site

More women than men

Pricing

100% free for women

Premium 1 month – $109.99

Premium 3 months – $96.66 a month

Diamond 1 month – $274.99 a month

If you aren’t looking for older women dating websites or mature dating websites per se but are a big fan of living large, you’ll love Seeking.

It’s the best dating site for luxury dates.

Plenty of wealthy men are on it – most are looking for younger women, but some are looking to date within their age, too.

More importantly, there are plenty of younger men looking for a cougar.

If you want to be one of the older women dating younger men, you know where to go. The best part? Entrance is 100% free for women.

>>Go to Seeking, one of the best luxury dating websites

7. Ashley Madison – Among Top Dating Websites for MBA Affairs

Pros

Free for women

MBA affairs and discreet flings

More men than women

Top discretion features

Cons

Not one of the older women dating websites

Not for relationships

Pricing

Free for women

Basic plan – 100 credits for $59

Classic plan – 500 credits for $169

Elite plan – 1,000 credits for $289

Ashley Madison may not be one of the dedicated older women dating websites, but it is the place to go for some sweet MBA affairs and discreet hookups.

It’s even got the option to disguise your app as something else and customize the notifications you get.

The best parts?

There are more men than women Membership is free for women

You shouldn’t go to Ashley Madison for committed relationships, though, as that’s not what the site’s for.

Go for discreet flings with both older and younger men, and because it’s free (for women) – you’ve got nothing to lose.

>>Check out Ashley Madison if you want MBA dating for older women

8. Christian Café – Christian Older Women Dating

Pros

Among the biggest Christian dating websites

10-day free trial

Christians looking for marriage and love

Harmonious forum

Cons

No free dating profile

Not among the niche older women dating websites

Pricing

2 weeks – $34.97, $69.94‬ a month

1 month – $44.97

3 months – $23.32 per month, $69.97 total

6 months – $18.32 per month, $109.97 total

Christian Café is another one of the non-niche older women dating websites that are an excellent option for mature women.

This site, in particular, is for those older women who hold their Christian beliefs and values close to their hearts and want to date men who do, too.

And they’re all looking for true love – no hookups.

There are people of all ages on the dating site, and the atmosphere is overwhelmingly respectful and harmonious. The forum is also a very nice and welcoming place to meet other older singles.

There’s a 10-day free trial if you decide to give it a go.

>>Head to Christian Café for some Christian older women dating

9. Older Women Dating – Classy Older Women Dating Younger Men

Pros

Niche older women dating

You can sign up with Facebook

Search filters and spark swiping

More men than women!

Cons

You basically can’t use it without paying

Mainly folks from the US

Pricing

1 month – $29.95

3 months – $19.98 a month, $59.94 total

6 months – $15.99 a month, $95.95 total

You know all those older women dating younger men? Well, they all likely met on Older Women Dating!

It’s one of the most popular niche older women dating websites AND the classiest.

Older Women Dating works for both long-term relationships and swift cougar flings with hot young men. But most folks on it are looking for something more serious.

The site works by swiping ‘like’ or ‘pass,’ kinda like Tinder, but you can also use the advanced search filters to find exactly what you want.

The best part? It’s pretty affordable, with prices starting at $15.99 a month.

>>Join Older Women Dating for some classy dating for older women

10. Cougar Pour Moi – Casual Cougar Dating for Older Women

Pros

All kinds of dating but mostly casual

You can read messages for free

Affordable prices

Flexible pricing

Cons

No mobile app

No video chat

Pricing

1 day – $0.99

1 week – $0.39 a day

1 month – $0.96 a day

3 months – $0.54 a day

Are you a cougar or just a mature woman ready to release her inner cougar and have yourself some awful fun with a younger lad?

If the answer is yes, Cougar Pour Moi is for you.

The difference between Older Women Dating and Cougar Pour Moi is that the latter is more for casual older women dating. And all sorts of casual dating and flings, including sugar dating.

Cougar Pour Moi is also one of the rare older women dating websites that’ll let you read messages for free.

You also get to pay for premium membership for just a day or week – few older women dating websites are as flexible with pricing.

>>Visit Cougar Pour Moi and check out the younger men on it

11. Bumble – (Free) Lesbian Dating for Older Women

Pros

Everyone gets free messages

Women are in control

Video chat

Bumble BIZZ and BFF

Cons

Disappearing matches

Not niche dating for older women

Pricing

1 week – $8.99

1 month – $16.99

3 months – $11.33 a month, $33.99 total

6 months – $9.16 a month, $ 54.99 total

Last but not least, we’ve got Bumble. Now, Bumble is a lot of things, but it’s on our list for offering the best lesbian dating for older women – and for free, too.

Bumble is all about girl power. Women are the only ones that get to start conversations in straight dating.

The thing is – Bumble is not one of the niche older women dating sites. But there are still plenty of gay older women on it as well as younger men looking to date older women.

The best part?

It’s absolutely free to use, and there’s plenty more to it, like Bumble BIZZ and Bumble BFF, which let women network and forge friendships.

>>Jump to Bumble to explore the online dating world where women rule

5 Tips for Older Women Dating Online

You thought we were just gonna let you navigate the world of online dating alone? Think again – here are 5 tips for older women dating online:

Don’t be afraid of online dating

Do your homework

Put yourself out there

But avoid oversharing

Be resilient

1. Don’t Be Afraid of Online Dating

Online dating can sound challenging, especially if you’ve never done it before or if you’re dating over 70. But hey – online dating is more than just Tinder, and you’re not alone in this.

There are plenty of mature dating sites out there that are full of older singles just like you who want the same things you want and are also navigating the whole thing.

They make these sites pretty easy to use, too.

2. Do Your Homework

The best way to shake your fear of online dating is to do some digging about it. Get a feel of what it’s like on these older women dating websites.

Perhaps some older women dating younger men movies can help. Choose the ones that appeal to you.

Look into who’s on these sites and their prices, too – it will take some time before you find your perfect match.

3. Put Yourself Out There

Once you choose the best mature dating website, don’t hold back. Put yourself out there and be open to meeting new people.

Give them and yourself a chance at this, and let them get to know you.

4. But Avoid Oversharing

But don’t overshare! This especially goes for your personal data like your phone number, address, place of work, or even schools you attended.

But it also goes for other private matters.

The online part is just for getting to know each other and getting a feel of the connection. Leave the rest for real-life dating and give it time.

5. Be Resilient

There are all sorts of people on these dating websites, so you’ll need to grow thick skin if you haven’t already.

Learn not to take things like rejection or weird folks in your DMs personally.

Older Women Dating FAQs

Before we say our goodbyes and wish you luck, we’ll answer some of the most common questions about older women dating.

What Are the Best Mature Women Dating Sites?

The best mature women dating sites are:

How to Find an Older Woman to Date?

Find an older woman to date on some of the best older women websites, like:

What’s the Overall Best Dating Site for Older Women?

eHarmony is the overall best dating site for older women. There are plenty of mature and older singles on it who have their stuff together and are looking for meaningful relationships.

Is There a Free Dating Site for Older Women?

Bumble is a completely free dating site for older women. Seeking and Ashley Madison are also free for women.

How Do I Meet a Single Woman Over 70?

Meet a single woman over 70 on Silver Singles or Zoosk. These dating websites are full of older women dating and looking for both older and younger men.

Good Luck With Older Women Dating

Listen, you’ve got this! Don’t let yourself be spooked by technology or the new ways of dating – both make dating SO MUCH EASIER.

You’ll see for yourself when you join these mature dating websites.

We couldn’t recommend eHarmony more. It’s pretty easy to use and an overall harmonious place full of high-quality singles.

Silver Singles is also great for folks dating in their 60s or 70s, and so is EliteSingles.

All you need to do is figure out what you want from dating and choose among these reputable and safe dating websites.

You can’t go wrong with the dating websites on this list, just like you can’t go wrong with online dating, as you will soon find for yourself. As for us, we wish you the best of luck!

Recommended articles: