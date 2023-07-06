Have you ever wondered what if your one true life, the person who truly (and fully) gets you, is oceans away in another country?

Or are you an American with roots in another country looking to date and/or marry someone from that country?

Or do you want to give international chat rooms a go?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, you’re in luck and at the right place. We bring you the best international dating sites that make dating with folks across the globe easy peasy lemon squeezy.

There are free international dating sites, too.

10 Best International Dating Sites

First look at the sites we’ll dig into, later in this article:

Best dating site overall – Zoosk

High-quality folks – eHarmony

All the rage with millennials – Hinge

Lots of European folks – BravoDate

Horniest online dating – AdultFriendFinder

Newbie on the block – MeetSlavicGirls

Bougiest international dating site – Seeking

Lots of Asian hotties – Eastern Honeys

Discreet and MBA affairs – Ashley Madison

Free international dating site – Bumble

1. Zoosk – Best International Dating Site Overall

Pros

80+ countries

Good male-to-female ratio

All age groups

LGBTQ+ friendly

Cons

Buggy app

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Zoosk tops our list as the best international dating site of them all. There are many reasons for that, but here are the top 3:

It’s present in over 80 countries,

It works for both hookups and long-term relationships, and

It’s reasonably priced

The US, Australia, Canada, Ghana, and the UK take the lead when it comes to Zoosk’s demographics.

But there are folks from all over the world on the best dating site globally. Zoosk also has a decent male-to-female ratio, which isn’t always the case, even with the best international dating sites.

Most importantly, there are all age groups on the international dating app, and it’s exceptionally LGBTQ+-friendly.

Zoosk’s SmartPicks algorithm does a great job of suggesting the right matches based on your profile and behavior on the international dating app.

You can also always use advanced search features for quick international dating chats.

>>Head to Zoosk, THE best international dating site

2. eHarmony – International Dating App With High-Quality Members

Pros

125+ countries

Long-term dating

Almost no catfishes

High success rates

Cons

More expensive than other international dating sites

You can’t really use it for hookups

Pricing

6 months – $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months – $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months – $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

eHarmony is a local-based online dating app, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it as one of the best international dating sites.

Trust us – it EARNED its spot on this list.

That’s because it’s the best place to go if you’re looking for a serious relationship, as most people on it are high-quality, worldly folks looking for the same.

Mind you, eHarmony isn’t a free international dating site – quite the contrary. It’s one of the most expensive international dating sites on our list.

But that’s a good thing if you can afford it. It shows you people on this international dating site are serious about dating.

That, and there are almost NO catfish.

eHarmony is present in over 125 countries, with the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and India taking the lead, as is the case with most international dating sites.

The difference between eHarmony and other international dating sites is that eHarmony has high success rates – over 2 million people have found love on it.

>>Jump to eHarmony, the best international dating app for serious dating

3. Hinge – International Dating App Millennials Are Crazy About

Pros

94 countries

Popular among millennials

Affordable

Great ice-breakers

Cons

Just an app

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Hinge is the international dating app millennials around the world are crazy about. Most of the men and women on it are in their 30s, with around 20% being under 30.

Besides the big 4 (the US, UK, Canada, and Australia), Hinge is also big in Germany (and other European countries) and India.

Hinge may not be a free international dating site, but with fees starting at $14.99 a month, it is among the affordable international dating sites.

This is all great, but it is not what makes Hinge one of the best places for international dating chat and romance.

It’s the prompts.

Hinge prompts are witty open-ended questions that encourage people to talk to each other. Here are some examples:

A Shower Thought I Recently Had…

Unusual Skills…

A Fact About Me That Surprises People…

These make it so easy to start having an international dating chat with folks on the app.

The international dating app also has an amazing matchmaking system that’ll hook you up with the right people. You can also help the algo by using the WeMet feature. That way, it’ll know it did a good job and can do it again.

>>Go to Hinge, the best international dating app for millennials

4. BravoDate – Have International Dating Chat With Eastern-Europeans

Pros

Great reviews everywhere

Lots of Slavic girls

20 free tokens

Frequent discounts

Cons

No app

Some profiles aren’t detailed

Pricing

20 credits – $9.99

50 credits – $19.99

125 credits – $44.99

250 credits – $69.99

750 credits – $149.99

BravoDate is an international dating chat site present all over the world, but it’s most popular for connecting Western men with women from Russia and Ukraine.

Though many marriages came out of it, it’s NOT a mail-order-bride sort of ordeal.

This international dating chat site, in particular, has overwhelmingly positive reviews across the internet AND thousands of them.

But all this good stuff does come with a price, as BravoDate is not a free international dating site.

It’s a credit-based online dating site, which means you pay-per-action or messages you send to other singles on it – only the ‘Say Hi’ feature (kinda like Facebook poke) is free.

Folks don’t seem to mind, though; quite the contrary, and you will get 20 sign-up credits as a welcome gift from BravoDate.

You’ll also get to buy another 20 credits for only $2.99 for the first time.

And there are more women than men, which is a rarity among international dating sites. So, if you’re looking for a Slavic beauty or you are looking for a Western man – you know where to go.

>>Head to BravoDate, the international dating chat site with Slavic beauties

5. AdultFriendFinder – One of the Best International Dating Sites for Quick Hookups

Pros

120+ countries

VERY explicit

Kink-friendly

Folks are always down

Cons

You have to pay to message

Some catfishes

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

If you’re looking for some horny international dating chat, explicit content, or a kinky hookup for when you’re traveling, AdultFriendFinder is where to go.

The international dating app has over 80 million people from all over the world.

It’s not a free international dating site (like most of the best ones), but prices start at $19.95, which is still not bad.

And they’re all extra horny all the time! Most come from the US, Vietnam, Canada, India, and Israel. If you’re from one of these countries, you’re in for quick and easy hookups.

If not, and you don’t plan on traveling, you can always enjoy explicit international dating chat as well as X-rated content via videos and live streams.

There are also plenty of kink-based forums if you want to explore your sexuality or get or give tips and sexual education.

Overall, AdultFriendFinder and the people on it are all about sex, and the place is extremely open-minded, welcoming, and LGBTQ+-friendly.

>>Get on AdultFriendFinder, one of the horniest international dating sites

6. MeetSlavicGirls – New International Dating App on the Block

Pros

Lots of Slavic girls

Almost equal male-to-female ratio

Affordable prices

Bustling site

Cons

Search filter leaves much to be desired

No iOS app

Pricing

2 credits – $15.99

16 credits – $96

100 credits – $399

Are you hoping to meet some blonde Slavic beauties for a romantic international dating chat? Well, guess what? They’ve got a new favorite international dating app – MeetSlavicGirls.

MeetSlavicGirls is a relatively new international dating app on the block, but it’s very popular among girls from Eastern Europe.

There are tens of thousands of them on it, and MeetSlavicGirls is one of the rare international dating sites with more women than men.

It’s not a free international dating site, but it’s very affordable compared to others, and credits go a long way on MeetSlavicGirls.

The bummers are that there’s no app, and the search filter is not as good. But the profiles of girls on the site are very detailed, so it’s easy to figure out if you’d like the girl for more than just her looks.

And these girls do have the looks – that much is for sure!

>>Go to MeetSlavicGirls, one of the best international chat rooms

7. Seeking – Bougiest International Dating Site

Pros

100+ countries

Free for women

Lots of rich men

More women than men

Cons

Not for everyone

Pricing

100% free for women

Premium 1 month – $109.99

Premium 3 months – $96.66 a month

Diamond 1 month – $274.99 a month

Seeking is the bougiest international dating chat site of them all. It used to be an online dating site for sugar dating, and plenty of those people stuck around.

Plenty of other folks joined, too, and the international dating app is not just for sugar daddies and their babies.

But it is a place where there are plenty of rich men and gorgeous women.

There are more women than men, which the men on the site love. Seeking is a free international dating site for women, so they’re pretty ecstatic about that.

Besides people from the big 4 Western countries, there are men and women from India, as well as plenty of passionate hotties from Columbia.

People go to Seeking to look for luxurious dating, and that’s just what they get.

If you’re on the market for your piece of luxury or some of the most gorgeous women on Earth, you should head to Seeking, too.

>>Head to Seeking, one of the bougiest international dating sites

8. Eastern Honeys – International Dating Chat With Asian Hotties

Pros

Big in Asia

20 welcome credits

Not many catfishes

Cons

No video chat

Pricing

20 credits – $9.99

50 credits – $19.99

125 credits – $44.99

250 credits – $69.99

750 credits – $149.99

If you’re looking for international dating sites to meet Asian women, you should go to Eastern Honeys. It’s one of the biggest online dating sites of its kind in Asia.

Eastern Honeys is where hot young Asian women go to meet Western men, and they’ll be waiting for you there.

Now, it’s not a free international dating site as the best never are, much to our dismay. But you do get 20 welcoming credits, and the credits aren’t that expensive.

Better yet, they’re well worth it as the women on the international dating chat room are very responsive, and they’ll often even message men first.

Most of the women on the site come from Thailand, but there are also young hotties from Japan, Korea, China, and the Philippines.

The bummer with this international dating app is that there’s no video chat to weed out the catfishes.

But there also aren’t that many catfishes compared with other international dating sites, so there’s that.

>>Jump to Eastern Honey, one of the most popular international dating sites in Asia

9. Ashley Madison – International Dating App for MBA Affairs

Pros

53 countries

60+ million people

Free for women

App disguise feature

Cons

More men than women

Chatting can get expensive

Pricing

Free for women

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $169

1,000 credits – $289

Ashley Madison is one of the best international dating sites for those looking for MBA affairs or those big on discretion for whatever reason.

It was made as an affairs site, so you know the discretion features would be lit.

And they are! There are different degrees to which you can blur your face, control how visible or private you want your dating profile to be, and even an app disguise. You can make your Ashley Madison app look like anything you want.

But wait, there’s more.

Ashley Madison is a free international dating site for women as they don’t need to pay a thing to be on it.

We think it’s a great thing, not just for the ladies but also for the fellas, as there are still fewer women than men on the app.

As for the gentlemen, you pay-per-action, or per message you send to the women on the chat, and you only need to pay for the first message.

How much you’ll spend depends on how good you are with the ladies, so work on that dating profile!

>>Head to Ashley Madison, one of the most discreet international dating sites

10. Bumble – Free International Dating Site

Pros

150 countries

Free for all

Women message first

Cons

Not for all men

Pricing

1 week – $8.99

1 month – $16.99

3 months – $11.33 a month, $33.99 total

6 months – $9.16 a month, $ 54.99 total

If you’re looking for an international dating chat or to date internationally, but you don’t want to pay for the app, Bumble is your pick.

It’s the best free international dating site there is.

There are options to upgrade, but their free version is all you really need, as messages are free for everyone.

It’s present in 150 countries, and besides the big 4, it’s big in European countries as well as Mexico and India.

More importantly, there are plenty of women on it as they prefer to have control over their international dating chat experience.

On Bumble, they are the only ones that can initiate conversation.

But that hasn’t deterred men from joining, as there’s a balanced male-to-female ratio. Not all men like the fact that only women get to initiate contact, but if you don’t mind, you’ll love Bumble.

>>Join Bumble, the free international dating site

Best International Dating Sites: How to Choose

Listen, all of these international dating sites are not only legit but also great choices either way you go.

But we can’t just slam a list of the top international dating sites without giving you some guidelines on choosing the right one for you.

So, here are some tips on how to choose from the top international dating sites.

Figure Out What You Want From an International Dating App

You can’t just randomly pick one of these international dating sites and hope for the best. Yes, all these apps are great, but they’re not all the same.

That’s why you should consider what you hope to get from the experience.

Are you looking for someone to marry? Do you want a meaningful relationship? Or do you just want some casual sex?

Or are you open to everything?

These are the questions you need to ask yourself, as the answer will factor in determining which one of these international dating sites is the best choice for you.

Consider Your Geographic Preferences

Geography plays a big role in choosing among the top international dating sites.

First, you’ve got to make sure the international dating chat site you like covers your own region. If you’re from one of the big four Western countries, that shouldn’t be a problem.

But if you are not, it might.

And the best of the best international dating sites won’t help you if you can’t use it in your region.

Another important thing you need to consider is the region you would like your international match to be from.

If you have specific references, you’ll also have to ensure that your chosen international dating chat room covers that area, too.

You’ll also want it to have as many people from that area as possible to give you the largest pool of potential matches.

Ask Your Friends for Recommendations

Asking your friends for recommendations is always a good idea. If you’re lucky enough, some of them would have tried international dating sites already.

They can give you first-hand information about the site they’re using and the little things that may be online dating deal-breakers, but you wouldn’t find out about them.

Sometimes, something they may find annoying might be something you’d really appreciate or the other way around.

Other times, they won’t even have experience with international dating sites.

That’s OK, too, because they may have friends who have, and they can ask around. Either way, it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Check Out International Dating Sites Reviews

If none of your friends have had experience with international dating sites, guess what? Google is also your friend.

There are plenty of reviews of international dating sites online, both by magazines and actual users.

These could offer suggestions on what international dating sites there are.

They are also full of information about these sites and can help you better understand what each site is about before you reach out for the credit card.

One pro tip: a lower score with more reviews is better than a higher score with only several reviews.

You want to see that people are actually using the site and get as much information as possible so you can decide if that’s something you’d pay for.

Make Sure Your International App Is Legit

Another important thing you want to make sure is that your international dating app is legit. There are many legit international dating sites out there.

But there are also sketchy ones and outright scams.

And you want to avoid those, wouldn’t you? That’s another thing for you to research, and one where Google would be your friend yet again.

Some sites investigate whether a particular website or service is a scam or not, and online reviews are also a good source of information for that.

Decide if You Want to Pay for International Dating Sites

The thing is, most good international dating sites aren’t free. Some even charge hefty fees. There are many advantages to that, too.

You need to figure out whether you want to pay for the service and how much you would be paying for it.

Many international dating sites are less than transparent about their fees.

This especially goes for those that charge through credits. You need to figure out how much credits cost and how many credits it takes for each action, like sending a message.

You should see if it fits your budget as it will likely take more than just a couple of people to message, even more than a month to get what you’re looking for.

Use a Free International Dating Site as a Backup

Even if you decide to pay for an international dating app, you should still open a dating profile on a free international dating site as a backup.

Because why not? It’s literally free, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

You only have a whole new platform to gain and increase your pool of potential matches, which is always a good thing. The more, the merrier!

You can also combine more than one international dating chat line you pay for, but if that’s too big of a burden on your budget, one free backup will do.

International Dating Sites FAQs

We’re not gonna say goodbye to you, dear reader, before answering some of the most common questions we’ve been getting about international dating sites.

So, here goes, and we hope you find answers to your questions, too.

What Is the Best Free International Dating Site?

Bumble is the best free international dating site. It’s present in 150 countries, with countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, European countries, Mexico, and India taking the lead.

Is There a Free International Dating Site?

Yes, there are free international dating sites. Bumble is the best free international dating site, as it’s popular throughout the world, and the free version is all you really need.

What Are the Best International Dating Sites for Seniors?

The best international dating sites for seniors are Zoosk and eHarmony. Zoosk works for both hookups and serious relationships, while most people on eHarmony are looking for meaningful relationships.

Are International Dating Sites Legitimate?

All international dating sites on our list are legitimate, and they’ve connected millions of people from all over the world. Many international marriages are also a product of international dating sites.

What Are Women Looking For on International Dating Sites?

Women are looking for all sorts of things on international dating sites. Some are looking for marriage, some for meaningful relationships, some for casual sex, and others for new experiences.

The Takeaway on the Best International Dating Sites

There are plenty of international dating sites out there for you to explore, but there are also some sketchy sites that claim to be legit international dating sites.

We did the digging for you and presented you with the best legit international dating sites.

Zoosk topped our list due to its versatility, and eHarmony and Hinge are close seconds. One thing’s for sure, though – you won’t make a mistake whichever one of these international dating sites you choose.

We also hooked you up with some useful tips on how to choose the right international dating app for you – follow them, and you’ll get what you came for.

Good luck!

ALSO READ: