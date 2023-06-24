In regular dating sites, plus size dating can be tough. Often, most people are quite superficial, and you might end up not getting any significant success on generic dating sites.

But fret not. Not all’s lost.

We dug deep and compiled the best dating sites and apps for big beautiful women and big handsome men.

With these sites, you’ll find people embracing body positivity and the diversity of beauty.

Whether you’re seeking love, passion, or genuine connections, these platforms will give you a fun, safe, and fulfilling plus size dating adventure.

Jump in and check out the best bbw dating sites!

8 Best Plus Size Dating Apps – First Look

Leading Plus Size Dating Sites and BBW dating Apps

1. Match.com – Best of Mainstream Plus Size Dating Sites

Pros

International dating app

High-quality mobile app experience

Interest-based matching

Has live events

Cons

A couple of dormant free profiles

Match has a whole world of chubby chasers and big beautiful women enthusiasts.

With over 30 million people, you’ll surely have many curvy singles to get along with here.

Also, because of the extensive user base, Match is a great place to explore sexuality, dating arrangements, fetishes, and more.

Furthermore, Match isn’t one of those dating websites just about BBW. It’s an inclusive playground where all viewpoints and sexual orientations meet. Whether you’re straight, gay, bi, and more, the platform has diverse sets of people to help you find your desired match.

On top of everything, Match is accessible in about 60 countries worldwide, making it great for international dating. It’s even better that the site has video calls to make long-distance dating more pleasurable and engaging for you.

Because Match lets you leave all dating options open, looking for someone who shares the same dating goal can be confusing. This said you can directly mention on your bio what you’re looking for to attract more like-minded users.

With a free basic subscription, you can browse the website and browse profiles that pique your interests.

The search options are also quite incredible. With filters such as interests, religion, education, gender, and sexual orientation, you can personalize your way to an ideal potential date.

2. eHarmony – Best for Soulmates of All Body Types

Pros

Balanced user pool

High success rates

2M+ people have found love

Built-in video dating platform

Cons

More expensive

Long registration process

Seeking a long-lasting relationship with a chubby woman or an average person?

eHarmony provided you with the chance to date genuinely and forge serious relationships. The online dating app has assisted over 2 million people in finding real love.

To ensure you score someone who wants the same things as you, eHarmony focuses on matching users based on their chemistry.

The app even makes it all easier by showing the compatibility score between you and another user; this helps you pick the people you have the highest likeness to in interest and personality.

While it may resemble a typical dating site, eHarmony provides additional features and gathers more details to connect souls truly.

However, you might need some patience when signing up on eHarmony. All in all, the registration won’t take too long.

With approximately 51% men and 49% women, eHarmony creates a great balance for both women and men to receive good potential dates on the site.

eHarmony also cares about your love life by offering free dating advice. If you’re new to online dating apps, you might want to check out the site’s informative dating blogs.

3. WooPlus – Best App Overall

Pros

No ads

Detailed user profiles

Free messages

Simple user interface

Many ways to start a conversation

Cons

Finding a match can be slow

Offering a world where curves reign supreme and self-confidence knows no bounds, WooPlus helps you cast aside the fears of body-shaming.

By encouraging you to be more proud of who you are, WooPlus gives plus-sized men and big beautiful women a chance to date freely and securely.

As a matter of fact, the dating site has an intelligent AI tool to review every profile to ensure a safe dating environment meticulously.

With a whopping 7 million users worldwide, WooPlus is one of the most popular plus size dating apps. Needless to say, your options won’t be scarce.

Additionally, it’s not just about dating big beautiful women.

The dating site also offers a lively community where you can mingle and gain insights into online dating. A boon for beginners, eh?

You can try and use WooPlus for free. A totally free dating site for BBW dating, that’s cool! However, to enjoy limitless messaging, you might want to get a premium plan.

Lastly, you’ll like that the app goes ahead to include quite detailed profiles, This helps you make more informed and thought-through connections.

4. Zoosk – Best for Beginners in the Dating Game

Pros

Over 35M active users

High interactivity

Top-grossing iOS dating app

In more than 80 countries and 25 languages

Cons

Some incomplete profiles

Too many tools

Zoosk is a melting pot of like-minded people looking to date online. Because of this diversity, there are a lot of plus size people on the site.

Whether you’re a big person looking for a date or whether you have a big beautiful woman preference, Zoosk is an excellent place to start.

First off, there are multiple ways to match.

The app has a trademark behavioral matchmaker system that learns your preferences to suggest the ideal match for you.

To add, there’s a Smart Pick matching tool that also suggests the most fitting potential matches.

You might want to explore the app’s carousel feature to take the driver’s seat on who you match with. Just like Tinder’s swiping, Zoosk’s carousel tool lets you browse profiles by swiping them.

Zoosk is less strict on profiles; therefore, you will find quite a few incomplete profiles. While it might seem convenient, filling out your profile helps you get more matches.

If you go ahead to verify your Zoosk profile, you receive a profile badge that builds on your authenticity and makes you more believable to other users.

Closing off, this online dating app covers more than 80 countries and can be translated into 25 languages, thus it’s good for global use.

5. LargeFriends – Best App for Young BBW Singles

Pros

Has an Android app

Superior matching algorithm

Enhanced security features

Easy sign-up process

Free basic membership option

Cons

No iOS app

LargeFriends is explicitly made for the big-boned, so sit pretty knowing no one will judge you here.

Moreover, LargeFriends opens the field for both casual and serious relationships. This dating site is open to couples, too. Whatever you’re looking for, you can find it.

BBW admire a person that makes them feel like more than just a number. Some of them are into serious dating, while other big beautiful women are just looking for a fling.

Still, you’ll find most people seeking genuine connections and committed, long-term relationships.

As social proof, the plus size dating platform has many success stories that can push you to pursue your desired relationship.

The best part? LargeFriends caters to everyone’s needs.

With the platform’s personalized plans, you can find something for yourself based on the features you want to enjoy.

Additionally, LargeFriends has a fabulous mobile app with many interactive features. Only the app isn’t available on iOS yet.

Its free registration process gives you a chance to test out the free version before moving on to a paid one. The basic membership does offer less options than the paid one. We recommend starting as a free member, so you can update your free membership later on.

Closing off, LargeFriends is based on smart matchmaking. Every match suggestion you receive from the dating pool is designed to be compatible with your dating interests and goals.

6. BBW Cupid – Best for Global Dating

Pros

Round-the-clock fraud protection

Affordable subscriptions

Good free usage

Large, active user base

In-built language translator

Cons

Gender imbalance (more women than men)

An online haven packed with single big handsome men and women, all eager to meet someone like you. That’s what BBW Cupid is.

Naturally, this plus size dating service shows users closest to you, making it easier to meet bbw singles in person.

What’s more, with the site’s global penetration, you can connect with big beautiful woman singles across the globe if you adjust your location preferences.

The good thing is that BBW Cupid has a built-in language translator, which can help kill some of the language barriers that may come with dating internationally.

On top of this, BBWCupid boasts an acclaimed matching system that sets the stage for truly compatible potential dates.

Also, you’re always in control. You can choose your date based on age, interests, region, and more.

Unlike most BBW dating sites, BBW Cupid has more women than women, creating a bit of an imbalance. However, if you’re keen on filling out your profile, then you’ll definitely land a date.

This BBW dating app further has it all. Everything is available from people seeking friends, users craving a brief fling, or yearning for a committed relationship.

7. AdultFriendFinder – Best Plus Size Dating Sites for Hookups

Pros

Outstanding customer support

User-friendly platform

Amazing for local dating

Great security features

Tailored memberships

Cons

Many ads on the free plan

Want some fun, no-strings-attached thing?

AdultFriendFinder gives you the chance to start bbw dating. Find a plus-size date without the expectations of a committed relationship.

Moreover, the site is an exclusive sex dating app, and one of the largest plus size dating apps today, so there are a lot of people to explore here.

Because of its casual dating theme, AdultFriendFinder has quite open-minded and respectful members, making it a go-to choice for plus-size people.

Not to mention, the dating site has appearance search filters that can help you find your ideal date for the night..or day.

If you’re ready to date a big beautiful woman, you can either go free or premium.

For free, you can sign up and browse through an array of profiles. A downside about this free membership option is, it can have a lot of ads.

When you upgrade to a paid membership, you get to enjoy varied search filters, allowing you to narrow down your options and discover the perfect match. You’ll also enjoy priority access to user profiles, and get unlimited messaging.

To wrap it up, AdultFriendFinder is a sucker for local dating, so most matches you’ll get should be near where you are. Nevertheless, the app has a video dating feature that can help you bridge the gap with your date if they aren’t close to you.

8. BBPeopleMeet – Best for Empowerment and Body Positivity

Pros

iOS/Android apps

Affordable plans

Quick sign up

Video and voice chatting

Strong safety measures

Cons

Fewer features

BBPeopleMeet is the dating site wingman for curvy singles or bigger built men.

Because the app is solely for plus-size people, you don’t have to use body and appearance filters to find fellow plus-sizers to date.

Above all, BBPeopleMeet has a balanced user base. With almost an equal user base of men and women, everyone gets a good chance of a harmonious match, whether looking for a flink or a long-term relationship.

So chubby guys, curvy women and fat admirers get plenty of choice to find their ideal match on this dating site.

Talking about matches, BBPeopleMeet is massive on compatibility; therefore, it’s a good app if you want to dive into a solemn arrangement.

You’ll love that the profiles are incredibly detailed. They include stuff like religion, political ideas, children, body, marriage, and other information that may help you make a good choice over who you want to engage with.

On the downside, BBPeopleMeet isn’t the most vibrant of niche apps. It has fewer features than most bbw dating sites. However, it’s perfect if you want to keep it easy and simple.

Since most of the users are aged 35+ and probably busy, this plus size online dating app gives about five daily profile recommendations with like minded people for you to consider.

On privacy, you can choose to browse with an anonymous user profile and give someone access to your profile at any point.

There are also many ways to strike up a conversation. You can send a flirt, an instant message, start a video call, or even send a voice message.

What To Expect at Free Plus Size Dating Sites

At any free plus size or bbw dating site, you can expect various features and opportunities to connect with other singles who appreciate and admire bigger individuals.

While the specific offerings may vary from site to site, here are some standard features to expect:

Basic Profile Creation

You can create a profile highlighting your interests, personality, and preferences. This allows you to present yourself and provide potential matches with an understanding of who you are.

Browsing Profiles

You can browse through the profiles of other members on the site. Browsing lets you explore potential matches and review individuals using the platform.

Search Filters

Most free plus size dating sites offer basic search filters that allow you to narrow your search based on criteria such as age, location, and interests. This helps you find profiles that align with your preferences and goals.

Messaging and Communication

Most communication will be done through instant messaging. Some plus size dating apps will also offer more options like video chat and voice chatting.

Community Engagement

Plus size dating apps often have community features such as forums, chat rooms, or discussion boards where you can engage with other members. This allows you to interact, share experiences, and connect with like-minded individuals.

While free usage on plus size and bbw dating sites provide considerable usage, most advanced features and functionalities are limited to premium membership.

Buying Guide/ FAQ For Plus Size Dating Apps

Are There Any Sites for Plus Size Dating?

Yes, there are sites for plus size dating.

Plus size dating apps like WooPlus, LargeFriends, and BBPeopleMeet directly cater to plus size people, bbw singles and those that want to date them. Others like eHarmony and Match also offer chubby user profiles.

These plus size dating apps create safe spaces for chubby people to find acceptance, connection, and bbw singles as potential romantic partners.

What Are the Best Plus Size Dating Sites?

The best plus size dating sites ultimately depend on your personal preferences and what you’re seeking in the bbw dating world.

Nevertheless, some best plus size dating sites are:

These plus size dating apps have large user pools to date. They also have safe environments and multiple communication and interaction tools to help you have fun and find a good date.

Where Can I Meet a Plus Size Woman?

There are various places where you can meet plus size women.

Here are some suggestions to find a curvy bbw date:

Online Dating Sites: Joining a plus size dating site or using popular dating apps that filter by body type can effectively connect with plus size men and curvy women explicitly looking for relationships or companionship.

Social Events and Meetups: Attend social events, parties, or meetups where people with similar interests gather. Look for events centered on body positivity, fashion, or community gatherings celebrating diversity.

Plus Size Fashion and Body Positive Events: Explore events or fashion shows focusing on plus size fashion and body positivity. These events often attract plus size women who are confident and proud of their bodies.

What’s the Best Hookup Site for Plus Size Dating?

The best hookup site for plus size dating is AdultFriendFinder .

AdultFriendFinder is a niche hookup app that allows people to have sex dates without attachments, or casual encounters. The platform also has extremely adventurous people, so it’s a good place to explore fetishes and kinks.

Above all, AdultFriendFinder is one of the most popular dating sites today for bbw romance. Boasting more than 80M users, there are many people to check out where you live and internationally.

While this app may cater to hookups, it’s good to approach everyone with respect and clear communication.

Conclusion – Top Plus Size Dating Apps

The world of plus size dating and bbw romance has expanded with the emergence of inclusive dating apps that celebrate body positivity.

Although numerous dating site options are available, a few standout platforms have proven their worth in catering to the needs and desires of chubby or curvy individuals.

Among our top dating site picks, WooPlus is committed to providing a safe environment and manually verifies profiles to ensure so.

AdultFriendFinder is known for its emphasis on casual fun, rather than long-term relationships. By focusing on vibrant sex dating communities, AFF is a superb place for plus size singles that want to touch and go.

Zoosk , on the other hand, offers a mix of a large membership base, diverse features, and a user-friendly mobile app you can download via Google Play.

In the end, the best plus size dating app is all about your preferences and what you want in a potential partner.

No matter what you choose, keep an open mind, be respectful, and don’t forget to have fun.