Baby boomers are the most sexually active generation in recent history – even into retirement years. They’re also not exclusively monogamous, which explains why there’s rising interest in senior swinger sites.

If you’re new to the swinger lifestyle or just want to meet more friends for your restless travels, have we got a list for you.

We compiled the 10 best swinger sites for seniors that can connect you with sexy mature friends all across the country.

Adult Friend Finder came in at #1 for its sex-positive community and host of flirty features. But our list has something for everyone, from the shy to the extreme!

The Best Senior Swinger Sites for 50 and Up – First Look

1. Adult Friend Finder – Best of the Senior Swinger Sites Overall

Pros

Easy to find local swingers over 50+

Group discussion forums

Streaming video intros

Verified profiles

Cons

Pricey

Limited free preview

Pricing

$19.95/mo for 12 months

$26.95/mo for 3 month

Adult Friend Finder has a thriving community of swingers, poly people, couples in open relationships, and many other “understandings.”

Best of all, it’s a diverse age group, with many people over the age of 50. You will find swingers of all lifestyles and ages here, both hard and soft swaps.

AFF is also notoriously NSFW as far as photos go. If you want to see someone naked before making a date, this site makes it easy! You can even limit your search to “verified members” because much

AFF offers not only online dating, but also group discussion forums, live chat rooms, and streaming videos from your fellow members. Many profiles have a video intro, in addition to sexy photos. It’s the most community-oriented of all swinger dating sites!

>>Visit AFF today to get started in swinger dating!

2. Ashley Madison – Best Hard Swap Swinger Dating

Pros

Married dating & swinging lifestyle

Meet many other swingers over 50

Anonymity tools

Pay per message, not a monthly fee

Cons

No video chat

Pricey

Pricing

1000 credits for 25 cents a credit

500 credits for 30 cents a credit

Many of Ashley Madison’s members are couples in a committed relationship romantically but who also like to hook up with others physically.

The site has a high senior swinger population, particularly experienced swingers 50 and up, interested in “hard swap only.” That means full trading of partners with couples who are confident in their bodies and not shy.

Ashley Madison has some nice swinger lifestyle privacy tools, like photo editing onsite, NSFW private galleries, and anonymous messaging.

It’s for experienced senior swingers who are comfortable and experienced in the lifestyle.

>>Find another hard swap couple at Ashley Madison

3. Alt.com – Best 50+ Senior Swingers Site for Non-Vanilla Couples

Pros

BDSM roleplay & more kinky stuff

Many over 50 swinger & poly couples

Video intros & streaming shows

Forums & chat rooms

Cons

Some extreme content here

Smaller membership

Pricing

Silver – $8.33/mo for 12 months

Gold – $12.50/mo for 12 months

Alt.com is part of the same network as Adult Friend Finder, but it really deserves its own category on our top senior swinger sites list. Its main attraction is BDSM, roleplay, and other kinks that are a bit too extreme for vanilla swingers.

However, that doesn’t mean Alt.com is only for the young and restless. In fact, a high number of users are over the age of 50.

What makes Alt.com unique is the opportunity for very specific fantasy fulfillment. If you’ve always wanted to roleplay an extra kinky fantasy, experiment with unusual sex toys, or have someone teach you the art of rope bondage…

Welcome to Alt.com!

>>Explore your most erotic swinging taboos at Alt.com

4. Silver Singles – Top Senior Swingers Site for Soft Swap Couples

Pros

90% of members are over 50

Many are in open or senior swinging relationships

Great for soft swaps

Make real life friends with benefits

More advanced matchmaking

Cons

Only 2 million members

No couples profiles

Pricing

$17.95/mo for 3 months

$12.95/mo for 6 months

If you’re getting freaked out at by all the hardcore smut the other senior swinger sites promise, maybe it’s time to think “soft swap.”

That means going at a much slower pace with a couple who’s kinkier than “just friends” but kind of new to the senior swinger lifestyle.

Silver Singles is well known for its 90% college educated and over 50 senior and pre-senior population. While it’s not a swinger site by theme, it can be used as a senior swinger date finder for couples new to senior swinger sites who need a little TLC before getting kinky.

>>Get started “soft” with another slow-moving couple you can trust at Silver Singles!

5. SDC – Best of the Swingers Clubs

Pros

Get listings of local swingers’ clubs

Attend swinging events with friends

Meet a community of 50+ local swingers

Open to different sexual preferences

Cons

No video chat

Old-fashioned swinger website

Pricing

$17.49/mo for 6 months

$12.91/mo for 12 months

With other 3 million members and in over 50 countries, SDC is the most well-known swingers community online.

SDC is a close-knit community and resource for swingers’ clubs, swingers’ events, and swinger parties.

You can search for like-minded swinger couples by location, filtered age search, and validations/verified profiles.

This is a nice way to reach out to the local and nationwide swinging community, which actually has many retired and senior couples to meet.

Best of all, you can get times and dates for swinger events near you and meet people in real life!

>>See why SDC is the world’s top choice of swingers clubs

6. Feeld – Top of the Senior Swinger Sites for Threesomes

Pros

Best swinger dating site for threesomes

Link profiles as a couple

High over 50 population

LGBTQ friendly community

Cons

Smaller population

Limited swipes on free version

Pricing

$10.33/mo for 3 months

$9.16/mo for 12 months

While not everyone in the swinger lifestyle approves of threesomes, since they are always “one short”, many swingers are OK with an occasional third party joining the fun.

That’s what Feeld excels at – threesomes!

Feeld is actually made for threesome and swinger dating and you can tell from its cool features. Couples can join Feeld and then link their profiles together. You can also choose some of your favorite kinks upfront and have them listed on your profile – great way to break the ice!

You will find both kinds of senior swingers here – people who share and people who swap.

>>Have a threesome with sexy senior swingers at Feeld

7. eHarmony – Best Dating Site for Senior Swingers Into Polyamory

Pros

Ideal for older couples into polyamory

Shared core values matchmaking

For finding love & serious relationships

Video chat

Cons

Free users don’t get much

Long-term contracts

Pricing

$7.96 for 24 months

$11.96/mo for 12 months

eHarmony is not typically thought of as one of those senior swinger sites. However, because of its superior matchmaking algorithm, many are using it for swinger dating and polyamorous matchmaking.

eHarmony is quite simply the best serious relationship site with its shared core values matchmaking.

The typical age of eHarmony users is between 35-65, and the male/female ratio is balanced, unlike most other sites. It’s not ideal for one-night stands, but it is a great place for swingers and poly households to find a third or fourth member to love.

>>See why eHarmony is the smartest senior swingers dating site

8. Tinder – A Great Place for Senior Swingers to Meet on Vacation

Pros

Many active users age 55+

Many couples cruising – especially on vacation

Some couples like to share too

Free messaging with mutual matches

Cons

Some fake accounts

Some rude people too

Pricing

Tinder Plus – $4/mo for 6 months

Tinder Platinum – $8.33/mo for 6 months

Tinder is a great place to meet people on vacation – the type of sexy senior swingers you’re never going to see again after one night!

Many couples really DON’T want to stay friends with a sexy younger couple or single person after the fact. That’s why this swinger lifestyle-friendly app makes it easy with anonymous messaging, easy swiping, and free texting.

It’s a great place to find a younger partner or someone you just never would date as a couple in your everyday life.

Tinder Premium is also useful since it boosts your profile and lets you search cities worldwide even BEFORE you travel there.

>>Look for sexy swinger dating next time you go on vacation

9. Swinger R4R – Best Free Personal Ads for Senior Swingers

Pros

Swinger lifestyle personal ads

Talk about your sex life

Find other swingers near your city

Free messaging & photo sharing

Cons

No real matchmaking features

Hard to keep up with all the ads

Pricing

Free

Reddit actually has a thriving non-monogamous community with many subreddits for swinger dating. The subreddit r/Swinger is the friendliest subreddit to older couples and other swinging couples who don’t get along well with younger folks.

Reddit Swinger Dating has personal ads, discussions about the swinging lifestyle, and the occasional sexy photo with an invitation.

It’s a fun site to surf when you want to post a specific fantasy or scenario.

>>Find out why Reddit Swinger is one of the best free personal ads sites for senior swingers

10. Bumble – Great Place to Meet Senior Swingers with Benefits

Pros

Keep your (sexy) friends close with BFF mode!

High population of over 50 users

Keep work associates close with BIZ

Free to use

Cons

Some fake profiles

Short response time for replies

Pricing

$19.99 for 1 week

$25.66/mo for 3 months

Bumble is not as well known as other swinger dating sites, but it has one great feature that actually makes it great for swinger dating.

You can make lots of platonic friends and work acquaintances using the BFF and BIZ mode. Even if you don’t date these people any time soon, it’s good to keep them on a back burner just in case you’re all in town one lonely night.

It’s actually a great place to meet poly people, swinger couples, and many users over the age of 50.

>>Keep track of platonic friends you may swing with later at Bumble

FAQs for Best Swinger Sites

Here are some answers to questions other swingers have been asking.

What are the best senior swinger sites?

Adult Friend Finder and its sister site Alt.com are some of the best senior swinging sites for people over 50 and beyond.

These swinger dating sites offer high membership counts, an interactive community of friends online, and local GPS tools to find local swingers.

Is there a free swinger site for seniors?

Tinder and Bumble both offer a free swinger site for seniors.

However, in order to customize your search, you need a premium membership.

The Reddit community r/Swingers is a free personal ads swinging site worth checking out.

Are there any senior swinger sites with video?

Adult Friend Finder one of the most popular senior swinger sites with video chat.

The NSFW site offers video intros from other members as well as live-streaming shows.

Where can I attend a swingers’ party with seniors?

SDC.com lists many resources for finding swingers party with seniors.

The swinger-themed site allows members to meet local swingers and also get invited to swinging events and exclusive swinger clubs.

What’s the swingers code?

The “swingers code” refers to secret or subtle signs that a closeted swinger couple can send out to find couples also in the lifestyle.

For example, some of the following are commonly mentioned items:

Upside down pineapples

Sexual necklaces

Black jewelry rings

Unicorns

Anklet

Toe rings

Pink flamingoes

Garden gnomes

Pampas grass

Most couples are not openly swingers with their friends or neighbors, as it might cause controversy in some family circles.

How many seniors are in the swingers lifestyle?

Many seniors are into the swinging dating scene!

According to research by the BedBible Research Center, over 65% of all swingers are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old. Overall, 2.5 million people claim to be active swingers, while over 8 million have tried the swinging lifestyle before.

It’s safe to assume then that well over one million swingers are either pre-senior (45-55) or senior-aged (55+).

The Swinger Lifestyle is Hungry for Seniors

The pre-senior and senior years really are the best years of your life. Less responsibility, more free time with friends, and more money to burn. And you only lose your sex life if you stop enjoying it!

It’s time for you and yours to start dating again.

In our search, we found Adult Friend Finder had the friendliest community, the sexiest content from real-life members, and many interactive sections of the swinging site. But any of the mentioned swinging sites can work for you.

Millions of senior swingers are still sexually active, still exploring, and making new friends every weekend. Why not join them? Sign up at a trusted swinging dating site and meet local swingers for no-strings-attached fun!

