Omegle started going downhill a few years back, and hundreds of random chat sites have raced to fill the power vacuum left behind. Unfortunately, beyond a sea of semi-erect sausages, most video chat websites don’t have much to offer.

We’ve done our homework to find the top adult Omegle alternatives in 2023.

Whether you’re here for virtual sex or the chance to build a lasting connection with random strangers, you’ll find a home with one of our top picks.

Best Video Chat Sites Like Omegle for Adults, Reviewed

Jerkmate – Best adult Omegle alternative overall

Chaturbate – Top-rated, free nude webcams

DirtyRoulette – Best webcam chat for gay dating

CamFrog – Great Omegle alternative for group video chats

Shagle – Healthy mixture of male and female users

ChatRandom – Best video chatting platform for mobile compatibility

Kik – Best adult Omegle alternative for random text

ChatRoulette – Excellent Omegle site with “swipe” function

TinyChat – Meet strangers with shared interests

Bazoocam – Great random chat site with free multiplayer games

1. Jerkmate – Best Adult Omegle Alternative Overall

Pros

Unmatched variety of users

Watch nude cams for free

Mobile-friendly Omegle site

Cons

You’ll have to pay for interaction

Jerkmate is the best adult Omegle alternative – with thousands of nude models willing to strut their stuff for free, it’s not hard to see why! When you join today, you’ll have access to free webcams that show men, women, LGBTQ+ folk, and couples having naughty fun.

Your options are virtually endless, since models come from all walks of life and nearly every developed country on the planet.

If you’re looking for an Omegle-esque video chat experience, their “Random Cams” make all the decisions for you.

Jerkmate works flawlessly on desktop computers and mobile phones, so you can put all the fun in your back pocket for later. Unfortunately, you can’t “chat” with anybody unless you pay for Jerkmate Gold – the currency of choice for models occupying the platform.

Jerkmate Gold definitely isn’t cheap.

It’s set equivalent to $1 per token, and private cam shows can get very expensive if you’re not watching the clock.

On the bright side, if you’re just here to kick your feet up with some high-quality entertainment, Jerkmate delivers!

2. Chaturbate – Free Webcam Chat from this Adult Omegle Alternative

Pros

Watch (and create) chat rooms

No registration required for viewers

Thousands of diverse models

Filter your preferences to the letter

Cons

It’s not “random” per se

You won’t find this definition in the Oxford Dictionary, but “Chaturbate” references the act of masturbating while chatting online. Since their inception in 2011, they’ve become the most well-known cam site next to Omegle.

You don’t even have to register before getting started!

Viewers can watch thousands of men, women, trans folk, and couples explore their sexuality on camera for free. Notably, exhibitionists who decide to create a free account can make their own chat room.

If you like an audience, Chaturbate is the right Omegle alternative for you.

With literally hundreds of hashtags at your fingertips, it’s easy to filter your preferences with a fine-toothed comb. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a like-minded model going live right now.

All that said; Chaturbate isn’t a “cam2cam” site quite like Omegle.

While you can text people on the platform for free, you’ll need to pay for a private show before any models can see your camera. Luckily, tokens are priced cheap at just $0.05 per credit.

3. DirtyRoulette – Top-Rated Adult Chat Platform for LGBTQ+ Folk

Pros

LGBTQ+ friendly search tags

No registration required

Completely free to use

It’s the better version of Omegle

Cons

Yes, it’s a sausage fest

DirtyRoulette could be the software child of Grindr and Omegle.

DR is the best anonymous chat platform for gay dating. While quite a few women occupy the platform, they will especially appeal to LGBTQ+ folk. Before you start chatting, you can select from hundreds of sexual interests to connect with like-minded people.

Tags like “chastity”, “femme”, and “crossdressing” allow viewers to control what they see and enjoy. At the same time, you’ll get to show off your sexual prowess with no strings attached.

Once you’ve customized your experience down to the letter, you’ll be off to the races.

There’s no registration required, and you won’t have to worry about any surprise fees. DirtyRoulette is 100% free to use, and it’s the best adult Omegle alternative for LGBTQ+ men specifically.

Excellent moderation gets rid of the trolls and abusive users bound to appear on any anonymous chat platform. It can be a bit of a “sausage fest”, as most viewers come prepared for electronic action.

So long as you’re okay with not seeing faces, you’ll love meeting new people here.

4. CamFrog – Adult Omegle Site for Group Video Chats

Pros

Video chat in groups

200,000+ active members

Make new friends online

Some groups are NSFW

Downloadable mobile app

Cons

Must download their browser app

CamFrog stands out from competing sites.

You can chat with groups of random strangers, allowing you to host virtual parties (or virtual orgies) for free! Before getting started here, you’ll need to download their dedicated browser app.

This might sound like a pain in the neck, but their browser app allows for smooth, lag-free functionality. CamFrog already earned 100 million downloads, and 200,000+ members are ready to chat at any given moment.

That said, not everyone is here for virtual sex.

If you’re here to make new friends once post-nut clarity kicks in, CamFrog is the place to be. You can connect with strangers based on common interests – people are ready to talk about anything from Star Wars to Tetris and Call of Duty.

While some groups here are definitely NSFW, CamFrog is a nice chat platform to abate pandemic-induced loneliness, brush up on your social skills, and leave your problems in the background for a few hours.

You can even download their app for iOS and Android devices.

5. Shagle – Best Adult Omegle Alternative for Male and Female Variety

Pros

Variety of male and female users

100,000+ active daily users

Meet random people from 70 countries

No registration required + 100% free

Cons

Must pay to see “girls only”

Shagle offers a broad variety of male and female users, giving viewers the best of both worlds.

100,000+ people flock to the platform on a daily basis, so there’s always somebody new to meet. There’s no registration required, either – you can start chatting from the get-go.

Random strangers from 70 countries occupy Shagle, and they’ve earned additional points in the “diversity” department. It’s just like Omegle – you select your gender, click the button, and put on a big smile for the webcam.

If horny guys aren’t your cup of tea, you can opt to meet with “girls only”.

However, you’ll need to create an account and pay for the privilege. Really, it’s not a necessary feature, since you’ll likely encounter plenty of beautiful women as-is.

That being said, if you want first dibs on gorgeous women, you can pay $6.99 per week or $19.99 per month to level up your viewing experience. If you’re planning to stick around at Shagle, their monthly subscription represents a 34% discount.

6. ChatRandom – Great Mobile Omegle App for Adults

Pros

Chat on-the-go with their app

Filter by SFW and NSFW interests

Select your ideal chat experience

No registration required

Cons

You gotta pay for a premium experience

ChatRandom managed to slip through the cracks of Apple’s strict vetting process, and they’ve made it onto iOS phones without a hitch. You can also download their app on Google Play.

Viewers looking for a fully mobile random video chat experience won’t be disappointed.

There’s no registration required either way, so you can get started without a hassle. As we’d expect here, it’s completely free to meet online strangers with ChatRandom. However, we didn’t find many women looking for virtual fun and excitement.

You might have better luck with a bit of virtual elbow grease. Viewers can select from a long list of SFW and NSFW interests before meeting new people. Whether you’re here to make new friends or meet new virtual lovers, somebody’s bound to share your preferences.

Unfortunately, you will have to pay to see “girls only”. They offer the same reasonable prices as Shagle, requiring users to pay $19.99/month or $6.99/week for the privilege of seeing beautiful faces on-cam.

7. Kik – Best Adult Omegle Alternative for Random Text Chat

Pros

Download their mobile app

Enjoy random text chat

Watch Kik livestreams

Search for public groups

Cons

Not strictly for NSFW purposes

Having been established in 2010, Kik is the oldest (and most recognizable) random chat service on the market. 2.5 million users occupy the platform on a daily basis, so they tip the scales in terms of general diversity and variety.

However, they’re not strictly intended for NSFW purposes.

While Kik prefers a “PG-13” style of messaging, it’s incredibly easy to find public NSFW groups with a bit of abbreviated know-how. You can search for location-based chat groups or switch up your preferences to find SFW groups about movies, hikes, and philosophical topics.

After you download their mobile app, the virtual world is your oyster.

Kik’s best feature is an Omegle-style chat randomizer, which pairs you up with another person for text messaging. Alternatively, you can join Kik livestreams (or create your own) to video call with strangers.

Although you can’t access Kik on a regular computer, their chat platform is 100% free. Unless you’re planning on making a voluntary donation, you will not pay a single dime for full access.

8. ChatRoulette – Popular Adult Site Like Omegle

Pros

You choose – yay or nay?

Save time and energy

Free, random video chats

Excellent moderation

Cons

Have to show your face

ChatRoulette gives you the ability to screen potential friends (and virtual lovers) with “swipe-style” functionality. Unlike other Omegle alternatives, they steal a page from Tinder – before you start chatting, you can “dislike” or “like” other random people.

This saves viewers the time and energy of e-meeting with strangers they aren’t attracted to. Unfortunately, you do have to show your face to the camera before you’re ejected into ChatRoulette’s algorithm for other people to see.

Don’t worry – there’s excellent moderation here, so trolls and abusive users are virtually non-existent.

You can get started for free, and you won’t even need to create an account.

Their video chat system works on “credits”. For every dislike you give, you lose one credit. For every match you receive, you gain one credit.

You should be mindful of flashing your private bits – every so often, you’ll get suspended if moderators are online. These “suspensions” are more like time-outs, since they only last for 2-3 minutes.

Still, it’s an annoying bug to deal with on an otherwise excellent random cam site.

9. TinyChat – Make New Friends With This Omegle Alternative

Pros

Best for meeting new friends

Create an account for free

Join public video chat rooms

Purchase virtual gifts & avatars

Cons

Many rooms are “Gold” status

TinyChat is what OoVoo used to be – the free, primarily SFW alternative to Omegle for adults.

Admittedly, this platform is best for meeting new friends and building lasting connections based around similar interests and preferences. You can get started for free today.

Once you create an account with TinyChat, you’ll be greeted by hundreds of free public chat rooms. Whether you’re looking for gaming friends, movie whizzes, comic book fanatics, or virtual bar buddies, dedicated hashtags allow viewers to socialize with like-minded groups.

If you find somebody to crush on, you can purchase virtual trinkets and gifts to show your appreciation. Plenty of girls and guys stream here, but a great deal of their public chat rooms are for paying members only.

Their “Pro” tier is the first step up, and it’ll cost you $4.14/month.

“Extreme” users can join more than one room at a time for $6.22/month. Finally, Gold members will pay $37.49/month for the entire kit and kaboodle.

10. Bazoocam – Best Omegle Site With Free Multiplayer Games

Pros

Play free, fun games

Multilingual video chatting

Excellent moderators

Completely random video chat

Cons

Lots and lots of guys

Bazoocam’s interface might need a facelift, but they have a very nice selection of multiplayer games for viewers to enjoy with each other. If you don’t have much to say, you can play Tetris, Connect Four, or Tic-Tac-Toe with random people.

That being said; the vast majority of viewers are guys. It’s really hard to find a legitimate woman here (unless you’re willing to pay for access). Bazoocam offers free, random video chats with excellent moderation, so it’s rare to witness trolls or abusive chatters ruining your experience.

Thankfully, their moderation team is rather lax in enforcing one rule. Nobody has their clothes on at Bazoocam, making it a great place to find virtual lovers and new friends alike. Notably, they offer multilingual video chatting.

If you’re interested in learning a foreign language or getting acquainted with international netizens, Bazoocam’s community is rather diverse. They’re a carbon copy of Omegle in every sense of the word.

How To Choose Adult Video Chat Sites Like Omegle

Variety of Active Users

Before you enter the world of adult chat rooms with the best Adult Omegle alternatives, you’ll likely want to spread your wings. Video chatting is no fun with just a few people online. We chose video chat websites with the widest variety of active users, so you can have the most versatile experience possible.

Free Access to Cam Models

Although some of our cams like Omegle give viewers the option to tip their model of choice, every adult chat site listed here gives you free access to smoking-hot cam models and random people all the same.

You won’t even have to enter your personal details before getting started.

Individual or Group Chat Rooms

We chose random chat sites that allow you to join a public chat room or make your own chat room. Of course, you can always meet strangers Omegle-style, but having that option at your fingertips is an added bonus.

As always, you can enjoy diverse group chats for free.

Mobile Compatibility

Our best Omegle alternative sites allow users to pocket all the fun and excitement for “on-the-go” video calls. Our adult chat sites work flawlessly via your smartphone’s web browser.

Better still, some of our adult chat sites have downloadable apps for iOS and Android devices.

FAQs Top Adult Omegle Alternatives

How Does Omegle Work?

Omegle works by connecting strangers online, plain and simple. All you need to participate in random video chats are a working webcam and a microphone, both of which are likely built into your smartphone and/or computer.

It randomizes who you talk to, so you could meet a girl from Austria and a dude from India within 30 seconds. That said, you can specify your particular interests before chatting to narrow down your options.

Is Omegle Still Safe to Use?

For the most part, Omegle is still safe to use. That being said, a few bad apples spoil the bunch. This chat platform has become infamous for letting predators, racists, and sexists occupy space.

While not every Omegle user falls under these categories, there are certainly better options in 2023. No matter what cam site you use, you should never give anybody personal information beyond your first name.

Additionally, don’t be afraid to disconnect from chats that make you feel uncomfortable online.

What is the Best Cam Site Like Omegle for Adults?

Jerkmate is the best cam site like Omegle for adults.

They work closely with thousands of cam models from across the globe to deliver a hot and heavy viewing experience. Whether you’re interested in men, women, trans folk, or couples, you’ll be spoiled for choice all the same.

You can also click their “Random Cam” button for a lovely surprise.

Upon registration, you can take a backseat and enjoy the action for free! Before interacting with anybody, you’ll be asked to pay for Jerkmate Gold – the leading currency of cam models who occupy the platform.

Can I Use Sites Like Omegle for Free?

Yes, you can use sites like Omegle for free. Viewers can start chatting with random strangers immediately, and some of our best chat rooms don’t require an account.

Although Chaturbate is the best free video chat site like Omegle, platforms like Kik, ChatRoulette, and Shagle give Chaturbate a stiff run for the crown. As the digital and real worlds merge closer, it’s never been easier to chat with strangers for free online.

How Do You Find Strangers Online With Omegle Sites?

It’s ridiculously easy to find strangers online with Omegle sites.

All you have to do is get comfortable and push the button! You’ll be greeted by a swarm of explicit users and plenty of random people looking for new friends online.

We’d recommend putting on a big smile, introducing yourself, and seeing where things go.

Can You Make New Connections With Omegle Alternatives?

Yes, you can make new connections with adult Omegle alternatives.

Before you start chatting, be sure to specify your interests. This allows the best Omegle alternative sites to connect you with other users who are like-minded.

Then, you’ll get to video chat with strangers on the same page. Whether you’re looking for a normal conversation or NSA online fun, random strangers are hunting for the same.

If you want to take it a step further and make things intimate on the regular, the best OnlyFans girls can help with that, too.

What’s Wrong With Omegle in 2023?

Trying to video chat with strangers on Omegle can feel like walking through a minefield.

Here’s what’s wrong with Omegle in 2023. Thanks to their lax moderation policies, they’ve been “taken over” by underaged users, predators, and discriminatory individuals. While most users on Omegle aren’t looking to do harm, some are quite the opposite, unfortunately.

Thankfully, the best adult Omegle alternatives pick up the slack.

Final Thoughts – Best Adult Omegle Alternatives

The best adult Omegle alternative sites go above and beyond the call of duty.

Unlike many video chat platforms, our best sites bring excellent moderation and a variety of users to your fingertips. Abusive users are promptly banned, delivering a better experience for everyone.

You’ll connect with other users after creating a free account, but some of our top picks don’t require any form of registration.

It’s easy to make new friends or enjoy virtual sex from your desktop computer or smartphone, so the possibilities are only limited by your imagination.

