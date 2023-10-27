The 10 Best Delta 8 Brands of 2024: Detailed Reviews of the Top THC Brands

Delta 8 is a form of THC that has been gaining popularity in the cannabis market for its unique effects and benefits. Delta 8 products can provide a smooth and mild high, and offer relief from pain, nausea, anxiety, and inflammation, among other conditions.

However, not all delta 8 products from the best delta 8 brands are created equal. There are many factors to consider when choosing a delta 8 brand, such as product quality, testing, variety, customer service, reputation, and personal preferences.

With so many options available, how do you find the best delta 8 brands for you? In this article, we will review some of the top delta 8 brands in the market, starting with our top pick FAB CBD.

Let’s get started!

Where to Buy Delta 8 Products: First Look

1. FAB CBD– Best Delta 8 Brand Overall

Pros

Can offer relaxation

Over 160,000 satisfied customers

FDA-registered manufacturing facility

Prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private US companies

Unique discount codes

Cons

Website may be difficult to navigate

Overview

When it comes to the best Delta 8 brands, FAB CBD is an industry leader with top-tier products and raving reviews. They pick only premium organic hemp from their Colorado farms and mix it with natural terpenes and other beneficial cannabinoids.

So, it has the best of both worlds, from traditional, all-natural options to products packed with wholesome industrial-grade ingredients.

The brand goes all out to adhere to the highest regulatory standards. All FAB CBD products are cGMP-certified and made in FDA-registered sites. Like all the best Delta 8 brands, their products undergo extensive third-party testing so that you can get top-notch quality and great value for money.

Highlights

Whether you are just starting or an experienced user, many CBD products are tailored to your preferences. They’ve got all kinds of strengths, doses, and flavors so that you can find your perfect match.

FAB CBD’S must-try Delta 8 THC product is its high-quality, full-spectrum CBD Oil that can easily fit into your daily natural supplement regimen. Grab a single bottle or go all out with a 3-for-1 bundle in natural, vanilla, berry, mint, or citrus flavors. Many of its users shower the oil with unlimited praise, saying it is fantastic for focus and tastes and smells great.

FAB CBD strongly emphasizes maintaining safe and clean production procedures to meet these high customer expectations, unlike the unhygienic Delta 8 brands to avoid. Their extraction techniques employ industry-preferred technology to ensure the purest possible product for you.

Shipping and Refund

At FAB CBD, you get free shipping for orders over $99. However, if you’re unsatisfied, get a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Check out the website’s detailed return policy for further information.

Customer Experience

The brand’s buyers can’t get enough of FAB CBD products, calling it one of the best Delta 8 brands in the market. Many credit them for being the ultimate stress-buster and helping them sleep soundly throughout the night.

Also, FAB CBD offers a sweet 20% discount with the code ILOVECBD for its loyal customer base, so don’t miss out on that.

2. Delta Extrax – Best Variety

Pros

11,000+ certified reviews

Extensive product range

Plant-based ingredients

Affordable pricing

Third-party tested

Cons

No refund

Overview

Delta Extrax is one of the best delta 8 brands, and it aims to be the world’s leading cannabinoid brand, standing at the forefront of the Delta-8 Revolution. High-profile publications like Forbes, Vogue, GQ, and Leafly have already given their stamp of approval to Delta Extrax items.

The brand has also snagged the 1st and 3rd places in the 2022 High Times Hemp Cup, solidifying it as one of the best Delta 8 brands, which has won in terms of variety, quality, ingredients, and potency.

Highlights

The best thing about Delta Extrax is its extensive variety. Offering a wide array of products like vapes, infused hemp flowers, THC edibles, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, and even accessories and apparel, it is a one-stop destination for all your needs.

Also, if you want to try new or rare cannabinoids, Delta Extrax is the place to shop among the best Delta 8 brands.

Don’t miss out on its best-seller Delta-8 2G Disposables, available in four delectable flavors at only $24.99. These devices are easy to use and pack a punch with their proprietary blend of Delta 8 THC, Delta-9 THC, and THCP.

Also, check out the THCjd+THCH 3500mg Gummies from the Lights Out Collection, highly recommended by users for being delicious, effective for insomnia, and taking the edge off.

Shipping and Refund

Get free shipping on orders over $75. One of Delta Extrax’s downsides is that they don’t allow refunds, exchanges, or returns. However, you may get a replacement if the wrong product arrives or is damaged. Verify with a sales representative to see if you are eligible or not.

Customer Experience

Most users leave the shop extremely satisfied with the product quality and efficacy, making them lifelong customers.

They rave about unmatchable prices, unbeatable service, and exceptional customer service. With their ongoing spooky season deals, enjoy up to 25% off sitewide and more exciting offers.

3. BudPop – Best Flavors

Pros

Superior quality CBD oil in D-8 products

Vegan-friendly

No artificial flavors

Fast shipping

15% off on the first order

Cons

May be expensive

Overview

BudPop, a top-rated D-8 brand, is one of the best delta 8 brands and has been featured in Forbes, Men’s Journal, and the prestigious Ministry of Hemp for its high-quality delta-8 vape cartridges.

Like all the best delta 8 brands, it takes pride in using all-natural ingredients, opting for natural plant terpenes over artificial additives to infuse its products with delicious flavors.

The brand’s vibrant aesthetics and eye-catching product design draw in customers, but its commitment to quality and purity makes them return.

Highlights

If you’re wondering which product to buy, try BudPop’s Which Product is Right For You quiz. It can give you custom recommendations based on your requirements and even an additional discount.

Most users are fans of this one of the best delta 8 gummy brands’ non-GMO, vegan-friendly Delta 8 Gummies. You can find your pick of the lot in mouth-watering flavors like Watermelon Zkittlez, Blue Dream Berry, and Strawberry Gelato.

On top of a candy-like taste, the 25mg of Delta 8 THC promises a psychoactive experience, leading to ultimate relaxation. Users also claim it is one of the best delta 8 brands that has long-lasting effects, offers pain relief, euphoria, and sleep improvement for up to eight hours.

Shipping and Refund

Free shipping is available on orders over $99. For refund requests, simply fill out the Refund Request Form on BudPop’s website within 30-45 days of your purchase.

Customer Experience

The brand has over 2000+ reviews, with most customers praising their products. Users love the BudPop’s vape pens for being easy to use and giving the “best and perfect high.” Many also compliment the taste and wide selection of flavors.

For first-time customers, a generous 15% discount and other exciting rewards await you at BudPop.

4. Exhale Wellness – Best Quality

Pros

Infused with full-spectrum THC

No animal gelatin

User-friendly website

Free delivery on all purchases

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Overview

Exhale Wellness, lying near the top of the best Delta 8 brands list, offers a holistic approach to traditional medicine with its additive, GMO, dairy, and gluten-free products. Its 100% natural ingredients-based products are meticulously lab-tested for accuracy, offering a calming experience without any worries.

It is one of the safest Delta 8 brands, taking immense pride in its state-of-the-art manufacturing process to produce top-tier products. Their Delta 8 THC is extracted via an environmentally friendly CO2 procedure and purified by proprietary methods for optimal efficiency, safety, and the best quality.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness is one of the highest-rated D-8 brands relying on premium Colorado hemp. It uses them in gummies, pre rolls, THC oils, capsules, live cartridges, and vapes.

Its Delta-8 Gummies are a crowd pleaser, available in 1500mg and 3000mg strengths that guarantee a potent relaxation experience. With 50mg Delta 8 THC per gummy, they may boost your mood and melt your tension away.

If you want something more adventurous, try their Delta-8 Hemp Flowers, specially bred for that extra D-8 kick with a delightful taste and irresistible scent.

Shipping and Refund

Avail free shipping on orders above $80, and keep an eye out for their amazing clearance offers. Plus, if you’re unsatisfied with your product, the brand has your back with its risk-free 30-day money guarantee.

Customer Experience

Exhale Wellness has scored an impressive 4.4 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot. Users are particularly impressed with its product’s premium quality and potency, saying they’re “never disappointed.”

While some had minor complaints about order delivery, the brand’s responsive customer service team immediately ensures they’re solved, making it one of the best Delta 8 brands in receptiveness.

5. EightySix – Best Budget

Pros

Flavorful and smooth D-8 cartridges hits

Budget-friendly price

Trendy merchandise

GMO and pesticide-free

Fast delivery

Cons

May contain artificial flavors

Overview

Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran in the world of cannabis, Eight Six has all the best D-8 products to give you an uplifting buzz at a low price.

It is a relatively new brand but aims to provide easily accessible, lab-tested quality, and delicious products for its client base responsibly and safely. That’s why, like all the best delta 8 brands, it offers a Delta-8 Certificate of Analysis with each product.

Highlights

Eight Six has several interestingly named cannabinoid series, including Melo Dose and Cloud Nine with Delta-9 products, and all D-8 products are in the OG series.

The Delta-8 Vape Cartridge is one of the most popular choices among Eighty Six customers. They’re each made of 1g Delta-8 distillate terpenes and come in nine different flavors, all ranging between $9.99 and $19.99

For a quick, satisfying treat, check out their 50mg Delta 8 THC Rice Krispie Treats, the perfect blend of crunch and D-8 magic at only $4.99.

Shipping and Refund

Enjoy free shipping on orders over $75, usually arriving within 3-7 business days, sometimes even sooner. Eight Six doesn’t offer refunds or returns, except in cases where the product is defective, or the shipment is damaged.

Customer Experience

Eighty Six customers have labeled it a trustworthy brand, praising its products as superior to other D-8 brands. They rave about its fast shipping and product range, highly recommending them to others as one of the most economical and best Delta 8 brands.

6. TREHouse – Best for Potency

Pros

Potent relaxation effect

Federal Farm Bill compliant

60-day guarantee

On-site promotions

Cons

Return policy may vary for different products

Overview

TRE House is the go-to for anyone looking for the best buzz in fun and unique ways. With premium ingredients and mind-blowing flavors, their products are thoroughly tested at ISO-regulated third-party labs before reaching you to give the ultimate high.

This company is fully Farm Bill compliant and is well-known for selling potent products. TREHouse uses the highest percentage of D-8 in its ingredients, up to 100mg, while others usually contain around 25-35mg.

Highlights

Customers turn to the brand for its fun vibes and elaborate product range featuring THC gummies, magic mushrooms, disposable vape pens, carts, pre-rolls, and syrups.

If you’re wondering where to buy Delta 8 gummies, try TR House’s Blue Raspberry High-Potency Delta 8 Gummies, each packing a whopping 100 mg Delta-8.

It may take a little while to kick in, but once it does, you will feel completely chilled out and euphoric with a comfortable buzz in your body. So, it is recommended not to go over a single serving.

Shipping and Refund

You can enjoy free shipping on orders above $75 from TRE House. The membership program can also win you personalized discounts. Also, their 60-day Guarantee means you can get your money back if the product fails to meet your expectations.

Customer Experience

Reviewers speak highly of the brand as one of the best Delta 8 brands for high potency and efficacy. Many report it helped them with their anxiety and insomnia, claiming “no more tossing and turning all night.” The gummies and vape pens are an instant hit with the younger crowd.

If you haven’t tried TREHouse products, now is the perfect time with a 20% first-time discount and up to 25% off using the code LIFTED.

7. Mystic Labs – Best User-Friendly Website

Pros

May help with insomnia

Detailed information available

Special military and first responder discounts

QR code to verify third-party test results

Cons

Can be relatively pricey

Overview

Mystic Labs has a fantastical theme that attracts users with the promise of converting industrial-grade hemp to “magical” products. Its website offers the most detailed product explanations and valuable information for new and experienced users.

You can also verify the tests by scanning the QR code on the product.

Highlights

If you need a combo of kratom, CBD, and Delta 8 THC, Mystic Labs has a unique range of Trifecta Products combining all three into one. It also exclusively features these ingredients in its products.

For solely D8, check out Mystic Labs Delta-8 Gummies. You get two potency options, 25mg and 50mg per gummy, in up to ten delicious flavors.

Users love their gummies for being delicious and soft, perfect even for those who can’t bite hard candies, putting Mystic Labs on the best Delta 8 gummy brands list.

Shipping and Refund

Mystic Labs offers free standard shipping, but if you spend over $164, you can expedite your delivery without any extra fees. Also, the brand ensures customer satisfaction with a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to shop confidently.

Customer Experience

Mystic Labs’ proven consistency and high quality have earned it a strong fan base. Many lifelong insomniacs like its Delta-8 gummies, and claimed it has helped their sleep routines.

Users also appreciate their special first responder and military discount to help them with PTSD or other related issues.

8. Binoid – Best for Fast Shipping

Pros

Affordable price

Highly rated by customers

Extensive levels of testing

Free shipping

Cons

Published lab tests may not be full-panel

Overview

Biniod, one of the best delta 8 brands, sources its hemp from Oregon and operates a cutting-edge manufacturing plant that is both cGMP and ISO Certified. It goes the extra mile by conducting five tests on its products internally before submitting them to a third party for further examination.

The brand also takes pride in its exemplary swift shipping, delivering within 1-7 days, depending on your location.

Highlights

Binoid CBD’s Delta-8 products include a variety of natural ingredients, like MCT oil, recognized for its potential to enhance overall well-being [1]. These products utilize full-spectrum CBD, offering all the benefits of the hemp plant without any of the adverse effects related to Delta-9 THC.

For those new to THC, consider Binoid’s Delta 8 THC tincture, available in three strengths: 1000 mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg, featuring an earthy, pleasant taste. Originally priced at $44.99, it’s currently on sale for just $27.99.

Shipping and Refund

Biniod offers free and fast shipping using UPS or USPS service so you can get your order ASAP. Additionally, the brand has a 30-day money-back guarantee for unopened and unused products,

Customer Experience

Many Biniod users wondering “where is Delta 8 available” had a superb experience shopping here, emphasizing how the products provide the perfect pick-me-up.

9. DiamondCBD – Best Delta 8 Products for Better Sleep

Pros

Wide variety of flavors

Fully organic

Extensive product selection

40% off on the first purchase

Cons

Some products may contain gelatin

Overview

Diamond CBD, a trusted option among the best Delta 8 brands, serves both recreational and medicinal marijuana grown in rich Scandinavian soil. Each organic plant undergoes meticulous hand inspection and testing to guarantee premium quality standards.

If you have insomnia, Diamond CBD has a special range of products to help you catch the zzzs without counting sheep. Users swear by their products, claiming they have helped them better than prescribed medications.

The range combines CBD with Melatonin, known for its sleep improvement benefits, so no more tossing restlessly at night [2].

Highlights

Diamond CBD’s website provides a much easier shopping experience, categorizing products under different solutions. You can choose from options like Enhance Your Mind, Increase Desire, Stress Less, and Sleep Peacefully, to name a few.

One of its best-selling products, the organic, non-GMO Chill Plus Full Spectrum Delta-8 CBD Oil, may stimulate relaxation and facilitate sleeping while giving you a smooth buzz.

Shipping and Refund

Diamond CBD offers free 2-day shipping on orders over $100. You can take advantage of the 30-day refund guarantee on all US retail orders.

Customer Experience

With over 30,000 satisfied customers, Diamond CBD has earned raving reviews. Users report their products provide mid-level mental lift without any sudden drop, even leaving a mild effect the following day.

Remember to use the code NEWC30 to save 30% on your first order or up to 45% off on selected items.

10. Moonwlkr – Best for Custom Bundles

Pros

Award-winning terpenes

Free samples

Extensive packaging

Fast-shipping

Cons

Small strain range

Overview

Moonwlkr is one of the best delta 8 brands offering a journey into the cosmos of wellness and self-care. Every product comes in cool packaging with loads of information, including a QR code. Just scan it to check out the full analysis reports from third-party labs.

The best thing about Moonwlkr is that you can make a custom bundle by choosing products according to your requirements. On top of this, enjoy a bulk discount, making it one of the best delta 8 brands for saving.

Highlights

Moonwlkr’s Delta-8 products range might be limited to gummies, vapes, and tinctures, but the collection stands out for top-notch quality and cool space-themed designs.

The Delta 8 2G Disposable Tiger’s Blood vape, their star product, packs a fruity flavor and peaceful relaxation with each puff. It uses 2g Delta 8 THC sourced from the premium Indica strain that has undergone extensive testing, making it one of the best Delta 8 disposable brands.

Previously priced at $49.99, you get it at a discounted price of $34.99.

Shipping and Refund

Spend $90 and get free first-class shipping. Moonwalkr has a 30-day return policy if you want to request a refund.

Customer Experience

The brand has received a spectacular 98% customer service rating. Many users can’t get enough of the euphoric effects of Moonwlkr products, saying it gives “anyone a feeling of walking on the moon.”

What Is Delta 8?

Delta-8 is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant, similar to delta-9 THC, which is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Delta-8 can produce a mild high, but it may also have some medical benefits, such as reducing anxiety, pain, and stress.

How Does Delta 8 Work?

Delta 8 THC works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in your body, which is responsible for regulating various functions, such as mood, appetite, pain, and stress.

The ECS consists of two types of receptors: CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are mainly found in the brain and nervous system, while CB2 receptors are more abundant in the immune system and peripheral organs.

Delta 8 THC binds to both CB1 and CB2 receptors, but it has a higher affinity for CB1 receptors than delta-9 THC. This means that delta 8 THC can produce a mild psychoactive effect, but also have some potential therapeutic benefits, such as reducing inflammation, nausea, and anxiety.

How We Chose Our Top Delta 8 Brands

Choosing the best delta 8 brands can be a challenging task, as there are many factors to consider. Here are some of the criteria we used to select our best delta 8 brands:

Source of Hemp

We looked for the best delta 8 brands that use high-quality hemp plants that are grown organically and ethically in the USA. Hemp is the legal source of delta 8 THC, as it contains less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Hemp-derived delta 8 THC is also more pure and potent than synthetic delta 8 THC, which may contain harmful chemicals and contaminants.

Quality

We evaluated the quality of the delta-8 products sold by these best delta 8 brands by checking their ingredients, potency, consistency, and flavor. We preferred brands that use natural and organic ingredients, such as terpenes, cannabinoids, and plant extracts, to enhance the effects and taste of delta 8 THC.

We also avoided brands that use artificial additives, preservatives, or fillers that may compromise the quality and safety of the products.

Extraction Method

We considered the extraction method used by these best delta 8 brands to isolate and convert delta 8 THC from hemp. The most common and reliable method is CO2 extraction, which uses pressurized carbon dioxide to extract the cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant without using any solvents or chemicals.

CO2 extraction produces pure and potent delta 8 THC that is free of impurities and residues.

Customer Service

We assessed the customer service of these best Delta 8 brands by checking their shipping policies, return policies, contact options, and responsiveness.

We favored the best Delta 8 brands that offer fast and discreet shipping, free or low-cost delivery, easy and hassle-free returns or refunds, multiple ways to reach them (such as phone, email, or chat), and friendly and helpful customer support.

Lab Testing

We verified the lab testing of these best Delta 8 brands by reviewing their third-party lab reports or certificates of analysis (COAs). These are documents that show the results of independent testing done by accredited laboratories to confirm the quality, purity, potency, and safety of the delta-8 products.

We only chose brands that provide up-to-date and accessible lab reports for each batch of their products on their websites or upon request.

Customer Reviews

We examined the customer reviews of these best Delta 8 brands by reading their testimonials, ratings, feedback, and complaints on their websites or other platforms (such as social media or review sites).

We looked for honest and unbiased opinions from real customers who have tried the delta-8 products and shared their experiences. We also took note of any issues or problems that customers encountered with the products or the brands.

Potential Benefits of Delta 8

Delta 8 may also have some potential benefits for various health conditions, such as:

Stress and Anxiety

Some users say that delta 8 can help them cope with stress and anxiety by inducing a calm and positive mood.

Delta 8 may also interact with the endocannabinoid system, which regulates mood, emotion, and stress response [3].

Pain and Inflammation

Some users claim that delta 8 can provide relief from pain and inflammation, especially for chronic conditions such as arthritis, neuropathy, or cancer.

Delta 8 may also have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties by modulating the activity of CB1 and CB2 receptors in the nervous system and immune system [4].

Nausea and Vomiting

Some users report that delta 8 can help them reduce nausea and vomiting, especially for patients undergoing chemotherapy or other treatments that cause these symptoms.

Delta 8 may also have antiemetic effects by activating CB1 receptors in the brainstem [5].

Appetite Stimulation

Some users say that delta 8 can stimulate their appetite and help them gain weight, especially for people who suffer from cachexia or anorexia.

Delta 8 may also have orexigenic effects by influencing the hypothalamus, which controls hunger and satiety [6].

Neuroprotection

Some users suggest that delta 8 can protect their brain cells from damage and degeneration, especially for people who have neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

Delta 8 may also have neuroprotective effects by preventing oxidative stress, inflammation, and excitotoxicity in the brain [7].

Potential Side Effects and Contradiction of Delta 8

Delta 8 is a cannabinoid that can produce a mild psychoactive effect, but it may also have some side effects that can affect your health and well-being.

Side Effects

Some of the common side effects of delta 8 are:

Dry mouth : Delta 8 can reduce the production of saliva in your mouth, causing a dry and uncomfortable sensation.

: Delta 8 can reduce the production of saliva in your mouth, causing a dry and uncomfortable sensation. Red eyes : Delta 8 can dilate the blood vessels in your eyes, causing them to appear red and irritated.

: Delta 8 can dilate the blood vessels in your eyes, causing them to appear red and irritated. Impaired coordination: Delta 8 can affect your brain function and motor skills, making you less alert and coordinated.

These are some of the possible side effects of delta 8 that you should be aware of before using it. However, not everyone will experience them, and they may vary depending on the dose, product type, individual sensitivity, and other factors.

Contraindications

Delta 8 is not suitable for everyone, and it may interact with certain medications or health conditions that can make it unsafe or ineffective. Some of the contraindications of delta 8 are:

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Delta 8 can cross the placenta and the breast milk, affecting the development and health of the fetus or the infant.

Delta 8 can cross the placenta and the breast milk, affecting the development and health of the fetus or the infant. Heart disease: Delta 8 can affect the cardiovascular system, causing changes in blood pressure, heart rate, and rhythm. L

Delta 8 can affect the cardiovascular system, causing changes in blood pressure, heart rate, and rhythm. L Allergies: Delta 8 can cause allergic reactions in some users, especially if they are allergic to hemp, cannabis, or other ingredients in the delta 8 products.

Key Differences Between Delta 8, Delta 9, & Delta 10 THC

Delta 8, delta 9, and delta 10 are different forms of THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis plants. They have similar chemical structures, but they differ in the location of a double bond on their carbon atoms.

This slight difference affects how they interact with the receptors in the brain and body, and therefore, how they make you feel.

Delta 9

This is the most common and well-known form of THC. It is found in high concentrations in marijuana plants, and it is responsible for the euphoric, relaxing, and appetite-stimulating effects that most people associate with cannabis.

Delta 8

This is a less potent form of THC that occurs naturally in small amounts in hemp plants. It can also be produced synthetically from CBD or delta 9 THC.

Delta 8 has similar effects to delta 9, but they are milder and more clear-headed. Delta 8 may also have some medical benefits, such as pain relief, anti-nausea, and anti-anxiety properties.

Delta 10

This is a rare form of THC that was discovered accidentally when some hemp extract was contaminated with fire retardant chemicals. Delta 10 has not been extensively studied, but it is believed to have more energizing and uplifting effects than delta 9 or delta 8.

Delta 10 may also have some nootropic effects, which means that it could enhance cognitive functions such as memory and creativity.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Delta 8 Brand

Choosing one of the best delta 8 brands for you and knowing the brands to avoid can be a challenging task, as there are many factors to consider before making a purchase. Here are some of the most important ones:

Research and Reviews

One of the best ways to find a reliable and reputable delta 8 brand is to do some research and read reviews from other customers. You can look for online reviews on websites, blogs, forums, or social media platforms that focus on cannabis products.

Product Quality and Testing

Another crucial factor to consider when choosing from the best delta 8 brands is the quality and testing of their products. You should look for brands that use high-quality hemp plants that are grown organically and without pesticides or harmful chemicals.

You should also look for the best delta 8 brands that provide third-party lab testing results for their products, which can verify the purity, potency, and safety of their delta 8 products.

Range of Products

Depending on your preferences and needs, you may want to choose a delta 8 brand that offers a wide range of products to suit your tastes and goals. Some of the most common delta 8 products include gummies, tinctures, vape pens, THC carts, capsules, and flowers.

Customer Support

A good delta 8 brand should also have excellent customer support that can answer your questions, address your concerns, and resolve your issues in a timely and professional manner.

You should look for brands that have multiple channels of communication, such as phone, email, chat, or social media.

Reputation and Brand Credibility

Lastly, you should consider the reputation and credibility of the delta 8 brand in the cannabis industry and among consumers. You should look for brands that have positive feedback from customers and experts alike.

Personal Preferences

Ultimately, the best delta 8 brands for you depends on your personal preferences and expectations. You should choose a brand that meets your standards of quality, safety, effectiveness, and affordability.

Best Delta 8 Brands: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best delta 8 brands.

What Is the Best Quality Brand of Delta-8?

When it comes to the best quality Delta-8 brand, FAB CBD stands out as a top choice. Their commitment to producing high-quality products and maintaining rigorous standards has earned them a well-deserved reputation in the industry.

Who Is the Best Delta-8 Manufacturer?

Delta Extrax is a leading name in the Delta-8 manufacturing scene. Their dedication to quality, innovation, and safety makes them a standout choice for those seeking the best Delta-8 products.

What Is the Most Popular Delta-8?

Exhale Wellness has gained immense popularity in the Delta-8 community. Their top-notch products and stellar customer reviews have made them a go-to choice for many Delta-8 enthusiasts.

Can Using Delta 8 Fail Your Drug Test?

While Delta 8 THC is distinct from Delta-9 THC, some drug tests might pick it up. It’s advisable to exercise caution if you’re subject to drug testing, as the results can vary depending on the test’s sensitivity.

What Are the Side Effects of Delta 8?

Delta-8 users may experience mild side effects such as dry mouth, increased heart rate, or red eyes. However, these effects tend to be less pronounced compared to Delta-9 THC.

When Should You Take Delta 8?

The timing of taking Delta-8 can vary depending on your personal preferences and desired effects. Some people enjoy it during the evening for relaxation, while others use it during the day for a more balanced experience.

Is Delta 8 THC Safe?

Delta 8 THC is generally considered safe when used responsibly and in moderation. However, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have any underlying health concerns.

Will Delta 8 THC Get You High?

Yes, Delta 8 THC can provide a mild psychoactive effect, but it’s typically less potent and intense than Delta-9 THC. Users often report a more subtle and manageable high.

Which Is the Most Potent Delta 8 Brand?

For those seeking potency, TreHouse is one of the best delta 8 brands known for offering high-potency Delta-8 products. Their options cater to users looking for a more intense experience.

Best Delta 8 Brands: Final Verdict

We hope that this list will help you make an informed decision when shopping for Delta 8 products online or in-store. Whether you’re looking for gummies, vapes, flowers, or prerolls, there’s a Delta 8 brand for you.

While FAB CBD reigns as our top choice among the Best Delta 8 brands, it’s important to note that the other brands we’ve reviewed are no slouches in the industry.

So what are you waiting for? Try out some of the best Delta 8 brands today and experience the wonders of this amazing cannabinoid. Just remember to start low and go slow, as Delta 8 can be quite potent and may cause some side effects if taken in excess!

References: