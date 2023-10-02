The Best Vape Cartridges of 2023 For a Unique & Relaxing Experience

If you’re in the market for a vaporizer pen; we’ve got you covered with the best vape carts in 2023. We’ve reviewed a wide array of oil vape carts, pen batteries, and high-quality brands that guarantee the best prices available. Exhale Wellness tops the charts this time around!

Their THCA + Delta-8 carts feature the perfect combination of melt-your-face-off goodness without becoming too overpowering. Lemon Cherry Gelato (traditional hybrid strain) is known

for inducing mental and bodily relaxation while promoting a sense of incredible well-being.

Still, we’ve got 10 other vape pen cartridges that you’re sure to love. Beginners, casual vapers, and experienced tokers can meet in the middle because we’ve found something for everyone!

Where to Find Vape Carts for Sale: First Look

1. THCA | D8 Vape Cart (Lemon Cherry Gelato) – Overall Best Vape Cart

Pros

Lemon Cherry Gelato THC-A | D8

Plant-derived natural terpenes

No additives or cutting agents

Third-party lab tested for quality

Federally legal & uplifting buzz

Cons

They don’t ship to certain states

Style & Portability: 4.8/5

Exhale Wellness’ Lemon Cherry Gelato cartridge looks just as good as it tastes (and that’s saying something). A modern, silver-color exterior wraps around the 510-threaded coil cap

and ergonomically friendly mouthpiece – if you’ve ever blown a whistle, you know what’s up!

Scent and Flavor: 4.9/5

They’ve concocted the secret recipe on all fronts. You’ll notice undertones of citrus and berries with a hemp flavor and scent that reminds us of the original Lemon Cherry Gelato strain. Every draw feels smooth, and delayed coughing stays delayed with plant-derived natural terpenes.

THC Potency & Effects: 5/5

There’s no getting around it – Exhale Wellness might just be the king of legal highs. This vape pen cart features a blend of 200 mg. hemp-derived THC-A in addition to 500 mg. Delta-8 THC.

The end result?

A high-voltage experience that leaves you feeling refreshed and heady all day long.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

Exhale Wellness opened shop in 2021, and they’ve quickly overtaken the cannabis market with powerful products at an affordable price range. They’re also dedicated to using high-quality oil, which means you won’t have any pesticides, additives, or cutting agents infiltrating your lungs.

2. THCA 2g Cartridge Duo (Adios Blend) – Best Value Vape Cart

Pros

You’re getting 4 grams of oil

Pick two awesome strains

awesome strains Federally legal vape carts

Flavors match the profile

Third-party labs are visible

Cons

Blend of multiple cannabinoids

Style & Portability: 4.7/5

Think of Delta Extrax’ newest 2 gram cartridge as the guy your wife tells you not to worry about – it might not be a looker, but it’s larger than average and packs a major punch. Before you file for divorce, take a puff and enjoy massive vapor production from the tube-shaped moutpiece.

Scent and Flavor: 4.8/5

You’ll get two chances to experience candy-sweet flavors at Delta Extrax! We’ve chosen their Berry Pie (sativa) x Apple Fritter (Hybrid), but you can check out their Grape Kush (Indica) x Tangie Banana (hybrid) if you’re feeling frisky. Each draw is almost too sweet, which we like.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.9/5

These vape cartridges are not designed for beginners – Delta Extrax combines Delta-8 THC, Delta-8 THC live resin, Delta-9p THC, and THC-A into a proprietary 2000 mg. mixture that’s guaranteed to knock your socks off. Expect to feel giggly, euphoric, sleepy, and hungry.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

Delta Extrax and Exhale Wellness aren’t too far apart in terms of brand ownership, but the former stands out with high-powered products for high-tolerance experimentalists. If

you’re tired of the strain selection your dealer has on rotation, give these carts a chance.

3. Grape Runtz Delta 8 THC Vape Cart – 80% Potency With Massive Cloud Production

Pros

800 mg. of top-caliber D8

Made with natural terpenes

Additive and pesticide-free

Third-party labs in the USA

Free shipping with every order

Cons

They don’t ship to certain states

Style & Portability: 4.6/5

Budpop’s Grape Runtz Delta-8 THC cartridge could easily be mistaken for something you got at the dispensary – it’s stylish, sleek, and clear-coated so you can see exactly how much Delta-8 is left. The tapered, whistle-like mouthpiece won’t require jaw surgery to wrap your lips around.

Scent and Flavor: 4.7/5

Budpop hits the nail on the head with their accurate flavors and plant-derived terpenes. This cartridge is listed at 80% potency, which gives them room to optimize the grape flavor without making it syrupy-sweet. Every draw features a hint of berry undertones with diesel mixed in.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.8/5

Budpop isn’t interested in mixing together multiple cannabinoids, which may be ideal for casual beginners and low-tolerance users who don’t want to mess around with Delta-9p. At the same time, you’ll feel an instantaneous hit of mental and physical relaxation. Have snacks on hand!

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

Budpop is running a $10 discount on their best-selling vape cart, and it’s already earned a 4.5 star rating across 144 verified customer reviews. We expect them to sell out, so don’t wait! Keep in mind that Budpop won’t ship to 11 states – check their page to see if you’re eligible.

4. Maui Wowie Cartridge | Delta-8 THC | 10x – Best Vape Carts for Exclusive Discounts & Promotions

Pros

Code “NEWC30” for 30% off

It’s already on sale for 20% off

Classic, stress-relieving strain

Long-lasting, ~90% potency

Third-party lab results listed

Cons

They use artificial flavorings

Style & Portability: 4.6/5

Diamond CBD hasn’t reinvented the wheel with their Maui Wowie cartridge, but a ceramic coil and hard-shell plastic mouthpiece makes this bad boy drop-resistant. We’re fans of the gold & black exterior, and their exclusive 10x hardware is compatible with adjustable airflow settings.

Scent and Flavor: 4.5/5

Don’t expect your bedroom to smell like a Hawaiian beach once you’re done vaping, but this D8 vape cart remains true-to-form with diesel undertones and hints of pineapple, coconut and citrus. Each draw feels satisfying, and massive vapor production brings out the best in this one.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.7/5

Maui Wowie is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that delivers a boost of clean energy without driving your anxiety through the roof. Indica terpenes shine through towards the end of your session with heady relaxation and cerebral focus. Feel free to take a puff right before work!

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

DiamondCBD has suffered from a checkered past, but they switched ownership in 2017 and worked on gaining back consumers’ trust with excellent promotions and discounts. You can enter the code “NEWC30” for 30% off your order, and this cart is already discounted by 20%.

5. Delta 9o Vape Cart 1 mL (Ice Cream Cake) – Best for High-Tolerance Consumers

Pros

95% Delta 9o + 5% terpenes

Smooth, strong & long lasting

Third-party labs + additive-free

162 verified five-star reviews

It’s great for bedtime usage

Cons

Beginners may find it overbearing

Style & Portability: 4.5/5

From the outside looking in, 3Chi’s 1 mL ceramic core cartridge looks like any other! However, because the oil is so clear and potent, you’ll realize that something’s up pretty quickly. You’ll enjoy a drop-resistant shell and airflow-friendly mouthpiece, so it’s easy to get a lungful.

Scent and Flavor: 4.4/5

Inexperienced users might not notice the slight undertone of cream and vanilla from 3Chi’s Delta-9o cart, but it’s worth noting that they’ve completely eliminated lingering hemp flavors. Additionally, you can vape this cart anywhere you want and nobody will know the difference!

THC Potency & Effects: 5/5

Ice Cream Cake reviews note that it is a top-shelf indica strain that may promote an overwhelming sense of well being, mental euphoria, sleepiness, hunger, and giggle fits. This all sounds great, but Delta 9o is notoriously long-lasting. Some say it’s like eating an edible and vaping a cart put together.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

3Chi was founded by a team of biochemists with 15 years of combined experience, and they’ve joined forces to dominate the legal hemp market with mind-blowing potencies for every vape. It’s difficult to find flash discounts here, but you know the old adage: you get what you pay for!

6. HHC Cartridge 1000 mg. (Pink Rozay) – Best for Full Body Relaxation

Pros

Code “SEMI” for 30% off

Berry-flavored HHC cart

Fuzzy-eyed relaxation

Federally legal product

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Requires 510 cartridge batteries

Style & Portability: 4.6/5

CBD Genesis and Elyxr LA have joined forces to create a sleek, 1 gram cartridge filled to the brim with HHC! While you need to purchase a 510-threaded battery to fit this cartridge, their 30% discount should cover the price of a Cartbox battery (which looks just like a nic vape).

Scent and Flavor: 4.7/5

HHC is widely compared to hash in smell, taste, and feeling. It might not be exactly like the real thing, but CBD Genesis has concocted the secret recipe for a portable bud high. Thankfully, it smells like a fruit farm and tastes like the produce section at Shoprite. Discretion is paramount!

THC Potency & Effects: 4.5/5

Pink Rozay is an indica-dominant strain that’s known for inducing intense bodily relaxation alongside wave after wave of fuzzy-eyed euphoria. In comparison to Delta-8 and Delta-9 products, HHC lasts longer and feels one-dimensional with targeted potential effects.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

CBD Genesis is on a mission to deliver the best-quality cannabis at the best possible price point, and you can use the promo code “SEMI” to get 30% off your first purchase! They also don’t use MCT oil, VG/PG, or artificial flavors to chemically sweeten their 1 gram cartridge.

Pros

On sale at 40% off (for now)

149 verified five-star reviews

five-star reviews Tastes like Welch’s grape juice

(80% potency) 800 mg. D8 THC

No cutting agents or additives

Cons

They don’t ship to certain states

Requires a 510-threaded battery

Style & Portability: 4.5/5

Moonwlkr’s durable vape cart is entirely cylindrical, and the mouthpiece is designed with comfort in mind. Depending on the 510-threaded battery you decide to purchase, this D8 concentrate cartridge offers compatibility with adjustable airflow and responds well to temperature control.

Scent and Flavor: 4.7/5

Even though it could be mistaken for a pen, Moonwlkr’s D8 THC Cartridge earned a spot here because it tastes amazing and smells like your kid just spilled their sippy cup all over the floor. Aside from mild hemp undertones, every puff feels smooth and tastes like ripe, purple grapes.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.8/5

Grape Runtz was 2020’s most decorated hybrid strain, and plant-derived indica terpenes take the driver’s seat with this one. Expect to feel a building pressure right behind your eyes before the overwhelming bodily relaxation swoops in and brings your mental space to Wonderland.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

Moonwlkr’s latest vape cart is on sale for 40% off, but they’re selling fast! This reputable D8 brand gained popularity with a commitment to additive-free products and flash discounts. However, they don’t ship to certain states – before you order, be sure to check their page!

8. Blueberry OG Delta 8 Vape Cart – Best for Anxiety & Brain Fog

Pros

930 mg. hemp-derived D8

Delivers peaceful energy

Buy 2 – 4 and get 10% off

84 verified positive reviews

Pure, potent & affordable

Cons

Uses sweet artificial flavors

Won’t ship to certain states

Style & Portability: 4.4/5

Blue Moon Hemp’s vape cart is immediately distinguishable with a CCELL glass exterior and opaque, tube-shaped mouthpiece. It’s not exactly the best-looking piece of machinery on the market, but you’ll get a longer cart lifespan and more vapor production with every puff.

Scent and Flavor: 4.6/5

When you take your first draw from Blue Moon Hemp’s D8 cartridge, you’ll notice the sweet blueberry flavor straightaway. More experienced vapers will appreciate the citrus-y, lemon-y undertones when they exhale. If you’re a sucker for sweet-tasting fruit, you’ll love this one!

THC Potency & Effects: 4.7/5

Blueberry OG mixes the potential anxiolytic and pain-relieving effects of CBD with mild D8THC effects – as such, it’s the perfect product for beginners who don’t want to overdo their first buzz. You can expect to feel relaxed, euphoric, giggly, happy, and energized enough to chow down!

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

Blue Moon Hemp uses artificial, food-grade flavorings to deliver the potent taste of blueberries with every puff. If that doesn’t phase you in the slightest, affordable pricing and 93% potency Delta-8 oil should grab your attention! Unfortunately, this company won’t ship to some states.

9. Delta 10 THC Vape Cart 1g (Blue Zkittlez) – Best for Mild Psychotropic Effects

Pros

Free USA shipping

Pain relief + energy

Sativa-leaning strain

Third-party lab tested

Sweet & earthy flavor

Cons

Requires a vape battery

Style & Portability: 4.6/5

ATLRx’s Delta-10 vape cart packs 1000 mg. of high-quality cannabis oil into an ergonomic, cylindrical powerhouse. The mouthpiece tapers off for maximum comfort and huge clouds with every puff! It’s also federally legal to use, so you can take this bad boy wherever life takes you.

Scent and Flavor: 4.4/5

Blue Zkittles doesn’t taste exactly like blueberry-flavored Skittles, but you’ll immediately notice the sweet and earthy undertones of this sativa-leaning strain. If you’re a sucker for diesel in the morning, you’ll love the way this dab pen stinks up the whole room while tasting like some fire.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.6/5

Many customers have reported that Delta-10 THC products are slightly less potent than Delta-8, but it packs a noticeable sativa punch while remaining “calm” enough to help you avoid anxiety. ATLRx struck the perfect balance with a surprisingly awesome blend of clarity and pain relief.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

Unlike other brands, ATLRx is determined to ship their products to any location in the USA. It’s also completely free, so you have nothing to lose! All their hemp is American-grown and single source – if you don’t believe us, check their l Lab Results (COAs) and see for yourself!

10. Live Resin Delta 8 Cartridge (Green Crack) – Best for Creativity

Pros

Get creatively faded & energized

Save 25% with code “LIFTED”

Live resin mimics a flower buzz

Pure, potent, & tested D8 THC

60 day money back guarantee

Cons

Won’t ship to certain states

May cause anxiety for some

Style & Portability: 4.3/5

TREhouse keeps a cylindrical form factor all the way around, and their ceramic coil cartridge is designed with everyday usage in mind. Even if you drop this cartridge from your pocket, you won’t have to worry about cleaning up the mess. Beyond that, it’s nothing short of eye candy!

Scent and Flavor: 4.5/5

TREhouse uses live resin derived from USA-grown hemp to mimic the true strain flavors of Green Crack. Put down the Chore Boy and pick up your 510-threaded battery for a gassy hit! You’ll immediately notice a powerful citrus flavor, and the scent might inspire you to light a J.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.6/5

Green Crack is an unapologetic sativa strain from start to finish – put away that bag of Doritos and break out your favorite novel before taking a trip into outer space! You can expect a clean boost of natural energy mixed with an overwhelming sense of well-being. Just don’t overdo it. Read more about what this strain has to offer in this complete Green Crack seeds review.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

TREhouse’s best-selling cartridge has already earned 48 five-star reviews from verified buyers, and you can save up to 25% on your order with the promo code “LIFTED”. Each cart is already supremely affordable, so you might find yourself stocking up on TREhouse’s vast inventory.

11. Refillable 1 mL Vape Cart + Pineapple Express Vape Juice – Best for Customizable Hits

Pros

Control your own experience

Refillable, ceramic 1mL cart

Pineapple Express vape oil

Accurate strain effects & flavor

Get 35% off with code “RELAX”

Cons

You have to fill the cart yourself

They don’t ship to California

Style & Portability: 4.2/5

CBDfx takes a different approach than their competitors – by offering a refillable 1 mL cartridge, they’re giving users the power to mix and match their favorite strains. Instead of pre-filling their carts with oil, you can combine two or more vape juices for a fully customizable experience.

Scent and Flavor: 4.7/5

CBDfx has a lot of federally legal vape juices you can try, but our favorite is Pineapple Express. The base consists of 2000 mg. CBD – if hemp undertones are your thing, you’re in luck. At the same time, you’ll notice tropical hints of pineapple and coconut before your eyes turn devil-red.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.5/5

Beginners will appreciate how CBD takes the edge off their experience, but experienced vapers can find surprisingly powerful strain effects here. Pineapple Express is a hybrid-dominant strain that’s said to deliver equal portions of relaxation, happiness, well-being, and euphoria.

Where to Buy This Vape Cart

CBDfx is running a 35% site-wide sale, and you can use promo code “RELAX” to get a piece of the pie. They also promise free shipping on $75+ purchases, and they proudly ship to every state with the exception of California. We expect this to change soon, so stay tuned for more!

How We Chose the Best Vape Cartridges for Your Battery & Pens

In this section, we’ve explained more about the ranking methodology our experts use to find awesome vape cartridges for your favorite 510-threaded battery.

Style & Drop Resistance

When you’re vaping, having a pen that’s stylish can feel just as important as having something that delivers high-potency effects. Beyond looks and style, we prioritized vape pen cartridges + batteries with resistance to accidental drops. What good is a cartridge if it’s in a million pieces?

Vape Brand Reputation

The vaping market has grown by leaps and bounds since the mid-2010s, but not every industry player is on the same page. Plenty of shady brands shamelessly utilize adulterants, additives, pesticides, and harmful cutting agents to make a quick buck. You won’t find any of that here.

Pricing & Discounts

Vaping provides the ultimate in convenience, but it’s not necessarily known for being affordable. We’re on a mission to change that narrative with brands that offer rock-bottom pricing alongside frequent flash discounts. Our team gave a higher ranking to sites that promise free US shipping.

Flavor & Effect Profile

When you attach your first vape to your 510 cartridge battery, you’re signing up for a trip to the moon and back. It’s nothing like your parents’ tales of smoking brick weed from the 70s. Our team gave a higher ranking to vape pen cartridges with accurate effects and strong hits.

Here’s What YSK Before Buying New Vape Carts Online

Before you spend your hard-earned money on a vape cart, consider the following factors.

Hemp Origin & Ingredients

Depending on your tolerance to artificial flavorings and sweeteners, you should look for carts that pack an earthy punch or taste like your favorite candy. It boils down to your preference! Still, we’d highly recommend buying vape cartridges that are made from USA-grown hemp.

Best Value for the Money

Every vaping device is individual, and many cartridges come in 1 mL or 2 mL sizes. Of course, you’ll get double the mileage from a larger vape cart, but you might not want to lug around a bulky cartridge battery all day long. We’d suggest picking the best option based on budget.

Vape Pen Battery Capacity

Unless you’re willing to hotwire a vape cart using a power outlet (please don’t do that), you’ll need to have a 510 cartridge battery to enjoy the convenience of vaping. Nearly every cartridge is compatible with a stick-format battery, but we’ve listed more discreet options.

Vape Oil Contents & Legality

The vast majority of the cartridges we’ve reviewed are federally legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill [1]. Cannabinoids like Delta-8, Delta-10, Delta-11, THC-P, THC-A, CBD, CBN, and CBG are extracted from the hemp plant. They’ll get you buzzed without legal consequence.

How to Clean Your Vape Cartridges for Longevity & Smooth Hits

If you’re planning to keep it during your travels, it’s almost inevitable that your vape cart will get dirty and need to be cleaned. Even if your cartridge doesn’t look like it needs a bath, taking the time to clean your cartridge periodically can extend its longevity and deliver smoother hits.

To clean your cartridge, dip a cotton swab in pure isopropyl alcohol and wipe down the threads (contact point). You should repeat the same steps for your 510 compatible battery. Before you screw them back together, be sure to wait 10 minutes and let the alcohol evaporate fully.

If you can’t wait, use a paper towel to clean the exterior!

Tips for Using Your Vape Cart & Consuming Wax On-the-Go

If you’re wondering where to put the lighter on your vape cart before usage, be sure to read this section – we’ve explained some actionable tips and tricks for beginners and old smokers.

For users who just bought their cartridge, hit the button on your battery and wait 1-2 seconds before taking a draw. This preheats the oil without burning it all up. Alternatively, if you have sticky distillate, you can double-click the button on batteries to activate the preheat function.

Once you have the button pressed down, hold it with your finger until you’re done inhaling. You don’t need to press the button multiple times while you’re vaping, and doing this can destroy your battery life. A half-second before you’re done inhaling, let go of the battery power button.

That might sound counterintuitive, but this allows you to clear the coils and maintain the high performance of your cartridge for weeks to come. It may also prevent batteries from clogging.

Where to Buy Vape Cartridges & 510 Vape Batteries: FAQs

In this section, we’ve addressed your pressing questions about vapes and cartridge batteries.

What is the Difference Between a Vape & a Vape Cartridge?

A vape can be used to reference a disposable pen, which comes ready to go out of the box. A wax pen is usually draw-activated, but a vape cart requires a 510-threaded battery to work.

Vape cartridges screw onto your battery, and some cartridge batteries feature magnetic carry-on accessories for your convenience! These kinds of industry accessories can more quickly recharge your battery and improve the lifespan of your cartridge as a whole.

How Much Does One Vape Cart Cost?

One vape cart may cost anywhere from $20 to $60 depending on the brand you decide to purchase from. Delta Extrax offers the best value for your money with their dual-cartridge Adios Blend! You can get two 2-gram carts filled with high-potency THC-A for just $45.99 – a bargain.

How Long Does a Vape Cart Usually Last?

A vape cart may last between a few days and a few weeks depending on how often you use it. High-tolerance users may need to leave their wax pen at home to avoid burning through oil like it’s air, but casual smokers and beginners can expect their carts to last at least a month.

You’ll need to charge your battery and adjust the voltage settings for longer-lasting enjoyment.

Do All Cartridges Fit With 510-Threaded Vape Batteries?

Yes, all cartridges fit with 510-threaded vape batteries. It’s the most common form of electrical threading used to create a reliable contact point, and it’s easy to produce on the manufacturer’s side of things. At the very least, all our brands offer cartridges for 510-threaded pen batteries.

What’s the Strongest Vape Cart for High-Tolerance Users?

3Chi’s Delta 9o Vape Cart 1 mL (Ice Cream Cake) is the strongest vape cart for high-tolerance users. 3Chi’s potency levels are unmatched, and they have the third-party lab tests to prove it!

Delta 9o also mimics the long-lasting effects of inhaled + edible cannabis mixed together.

If you’re a veteran, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with your first puff.

What’s the Best Cartridge Flavor to Purchase?

There’s no such thing as the best cartridge flavor to purchase, but different flavors are usually associated with different strains. Indica (sweet, earthy) strains deliver boatloads of relaxation, while sativa (citrus-y, diesel undertones) strains promise a caffeine rivaling boost of energy.

Are Vape Cartridges Safer Than Smoking?

It really depends on who you ask, but vape cartridges are widely viewed as safer than smoking cannabis. When you vaporize cannabis oil, you’re not inhaling all the combustible carcinogens that can be found in marijuana smoke. Still, a dirty vape cart is worse than consuming flowers.

What is the Best Way to Store Vape Cartridges?

The best way to store vape cartridges is standing upright in a cool, dark place. You don’t want to leave a cartridge in your pocket or let it roll around unattended in your backpack. If you’d rather not lose your charger, it’s okay to keep your charger screwed into the battery you’ve purchased.

If you have to transport your cartridge on your person, it’s best to put it back in the box and keep the plastic coverings for the mouthpiece + thread coils. This prevents any possible leakage and clogging. Never leave your cart attached to a battery unless you want to shop for a replacement!

Final Verdict: Where To Buy Portable Vape Cartridges Online

It’s easy to see why vape cartridges are quickly becoming the most popular way to consume cannabis – they’re portable, stylish, convenient, discrete, and customizable for your personal tolerance level! If you use them properly and sparingly, they can last longer than THC flower.

If you’re still on the fence about which vape cartridge is the best choice, Exhale Wellness’ THC-A | D8 Cartridge is designed for beginners all the way up to veteran stoners. This high-potency hybrid delivers a reasonable balance of calm and energy.

Still, first-time smokers can enjoy that classic beginner’s high with any of the brands we’ve reviewed. No matter which vape device you decide to buy, have fun and share with friends!

