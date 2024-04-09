TruthFinder vs Intelius: Cost & Features Compared in 2024

Information means everything in today’s world, and TruthFinder and Intelius lead the way when it comes to online background checks. TruthFinder provides you with simple-to-use features and a great user interface and gives detailed information. On the contrary, Intelius has extensive sources and advanced search technology.

Both TruthFinder and Intelius are excellent choices if you’re looking to explore public records, criminal histories, and contact information. They can meet your demands when it comes to searching for trustworthy background options.

If you’re looking for quick and comprehensive results, we suggest TruthFinder because of its ease of use and thorough web search abilities.

>> Run a Background Check Now! >>

TruthFinder: At a Glance

TruthFinder can help you find other people using their names, phone numbers, addresses, or email addresses. It searches through a wide range of public records across the country and compiles all the information into a simple report. It uses third-party sources and pays for searches to gather as much information as possible about someone in one detailed report.

You can also get a Dark Web monitoring add-on service with TruthFinder. With this service, you can keep an eye on the Dark Web for any personal details such as email addresses, passwords, and Social Security numbers to protect your information. It keeps track of various sites on the Dark Web to ensure the safety of personal data.

TruthFinder provides comprehensive records quickly by searching a large source of public records. It has access to third-party sources, which hold billions of records. This makes it possible to get a lot of detailed information about someone all in one place.

It also has a lot of positive reviews and an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). When it comes to customer support, TruthFinder also has a team ready to help with any questions or issues that you might come across.

Read: TruthFinder Review

Pros:

Includes records and social media details

Simple-to-use interface and mobile application

Cost-effective subscription options

Cons:

Only searches public records, might miss or have old information

Slow responses from customers help

Costs extra to get reports as PDFs

Pricing

A TruthFinder subscription will cost you somewhere between $4.99 and $29.73 a month, and until you cancel the service, it’s automatically charged.

TruthFinder offers the following pricing plans:

1 month of unlimited reports for $28.05/month (Auto-renews every 30 days unless canceled before the next period)

(Auto-renews every 30 days unless canceled before the next period) 2 months of unlimited reports at $23.28/month ($46.56 paid upfront, auto-renews every 60 days unless canceled before the next period)

>> Get Started With TruthFinder >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Intelius: At a Glance

Intelius was founded in 2003 in Seattle, Washington and it began as an offshoot of the former search engine Infospace. By 2021, Intelius had an A+ rating from the BBB, showcasing its legitimacy and trustworthiness.

Intelius is known for its efficient and comprehensive background checks, especially for delivering detailed reports on criminal and traffic records. It’s also a great resource for finding address information.

This people search site stands out for its commitment to protecting your privacy with secure 256-bit encrypted connections. Intelius can offer more detailed reports by tapping into millions of public records. At the same time, it focuses on ease of use, privacy, and delivering essential information to you.

As a leader in software and data science, Intelius compiles and examines data from a range of sources. This includes governmental records, social networks, and online sources. Its technology merges this information into an extensive report that’s simple to navigate.

If you input a name, cell phone number, or address, you can quickly find potential matches. The search results yield comprehensive profiles that cover contact information, work history, education, and more.

Read: Intelius Review

Pros

Offers different subscription and pricing choices

Great mobile apps for Android and iOS

Large collection of documents

User-friendly interface

Cons

Customer support is limited

Sometimes reports are not fully detailed

Pricing details can be unclear

Pricing

Intelius offers a variety of membership plans, including:

>> Get Started With Intelius >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Intelius Vs. TruthFinder – Pricing & Features Comparison

Intelius and TruthFinder are popular options for conducting people searches and background checks. Each service offers a variety of features and subscription plans. Below is a comparison of their pricing and services.

Pricing

The price plays a significant role in choosing between services. This way, you can get valuable information at a good price.

TruthFinder offers different levels of membership, starting from $4.99. The most expensive option is the person search membership, which costs $28.05 per month.

At Intelius, you can choose from different plans. The People Search plan is priced at $24.86 per month, after a five-day trial. The Address Lookup plan also costs $34.95 per month after a five-day trial.

Winner: TruthFinder offers more budget-friendly membership options compared to Intelius, making it the more attractive choice for cost-conscious users.

People Search

The ability to search for people is crucial for various purposes like getting back in touch with old friends, finding family members, or running background checks.

TruthFinder’s people search tool allows for detailed searches using a person’s name, phone number, email address, or address. It can deliver thorough reports covering contact details, social media accounts, criminal history, and more.

Intelius offers a similar people search service, where users can look up someone by their name, phone number, or address. The reports from Intelius provide basic contact information, past addresses, and criminal and traffic records.

Winner: TruthFinder takes the lead in this comparison because it offers more detailed reports, including social media details and extra information not available through Intelius.

Background Check

Background checks play a crucial role in various areas.

TruthFinder

TruthFinder can deliver detailed background checks that cover criminal and traffic records, possible arrest records, court decisions, and more. Its reports offer a full view of a person’s background, helping users make well-informed choices.

Intelius

Intelius also offers background check services, concentrating on criminal and traffic records.

Winner: TruthFinder stands out for its comprehensive approach to background checks, presenting a wider array of information than Intelius, which positions it as the preferred option for more thorough background searches.

Reverse Address Lookup

Reverse address lookup lets people find out details about a location or property, such as who lives or lived there, the property’s value, and information about the area.

With TruthFinder, the reverse address lookup feature gives detailed reports on a specific address. This includes information on who currently lives there and past residents, details about who owns the property, data on the neighborhood, and if there are any criminal and traffic records linked to the address.

Intelius provides a reverse address lookup service too. It gives information on the property’s current and past occupants, estimates of the property’s value, and insights into the neighborhood’s demographics.

Winner: It’s a draw between TruthFinder and Intelius when it comes to reverse address lookup. Both services offer comparable features and data, making it a matter of personal choice or additional offerings from each service for users to decide which one to go with.

>> Run a Reverse Address Lookup >>

Public Records Search

Searching public records lets people find different types of public information, like records of marriages, divorces, births, and more.

TruthFinder allows users to search a broad selection of public records. This includes data on marriages and divorces, births and deaths, property details, and more. It compiles detailed reports from various public sources.

Intelius provides a service to search public records too, giving a view to records on marriages, divorces, property, and court matters. Intelius creates detailed reports with information pulled from public sources.

Winner: TruthFinder stands out as the better option in this comparison because it gives views to a broader array of public records than Intelius, making it the preferred choice for users needing extensive public information.

Reverse Email Address Lookup

Reverse email address lookup helps people find out who owns an email address, showing their identity and what they do online.

TruthFinder’s reverse email address lookup lets users find info linked to an email address, including the owner’s name, contact info, social media, and possible criminal and traffic records related to the email address.

Intelius provides a reverse email address lookup too, helping users figure out who an email address belongs to. It gives out details like the owner’s name, linked addresses, and social media accounts.

Winner: It’s a draw between TruthFinder and Intelius in terms of reverse email address lookup abilities. Both provide key information about an email address’s owner, making the choice between them a matter of user preference or the extra services each offers.

>> Run a Email Address Lookup >>

Dark Web Scan Add-On

Dark web scans add-on are useful for finding out if personal details like login information or financial data have been leaked and are being misused or sold on the dark web.

TruthFinder provides a dark web scan add-on service. This feature looks through the dark web for any signs of the user’s personal information and notifies them if it finds anything that might put them at risk.

Intelius

Intelius does not include a dark web scan in its range of services.

Winner: TruthFinder stands out because it offers a dark web scan add-on. Since Intelius lacks this feature, TruthFinder is the clear choice in this area.

Criminal & Traffic Records Search

Searching for criminal and traffic records is key for people and companies looking to perform background checks or improve safety.

TruthFinder gives users the ability to look up criminal and traffic records through its background check services. These detailed reports include data on someone’s criminal past, like arrests, convictions, and traffic infractions.

Intelius also provides searches for criminal and traffic records, enabling users to find out about someone’s criminal and traffic history, including arrests, convictions, and traffic-related offenses.

Winner: It’s a draw between TruthFinder and Intelius in terms of searching for criminal and traffic records. Both platforms offer similar services that supply important information for conducting background checks and ensuring safety, making the final choice depending on personal preferences or extra offerings from each service.

Customer Service

Customer support is key to a great user experience and satisfaction. TruthFinder and Intelius both provide customer help, but they do it differently.

TruthFinder offers custom customer service, helping users directly through live chat, email address, and phone support.

You can call TruthFinder for help at (855) 921-3711. Their hours are Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

Intelius gives users several ways to get support, including email address, phone, and live chat. For direct help, customers can call Intelius at (877) 564-3253 from Monday to Friday, 7:00 am to 4:00 pm PST. They can also email Intelius at support@intelius.com.

Intelius mainly uses a Self-Help Center available 24/7 to solve various problems and questions.

Winner: TruthFinder is noted for its custom approach to customer service, making sure users get quick and specific help when they need it.

Customer Reviews

TruthFinder and Intelius both provide customer help, but they do it differently.

TruthFinder offers custom customer service, helping users directly through live chat, email address, and phone support.

You can call TruthFinder for help at (855) 921-3711. Their hours are Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

Intelius gives users several ways to get support, including email address, phone, and live chat. For direct help, customers can call Intelius at (877) 564-3253 from Monday to Friday, 7:00 am to 4:00 pm PST. They can also email Intelius at support@intelius.com.

Intelius mainly uses a Self-Help Center available 24/7 to solve various problems and questions.

Winner: TruthFinder is noted for its custom approach to customer service, making sure users get quick and specific help when they need it.

Alternative Background Check Sites to TruthFinder & Intelius

Some of the other options for background check sites include:

BeenVerified is a website where you can do background checks. To search, you must sign up and see the costs after closing pop-ups.

While some users think the reports lack detail compared to other companies, BeenVerified shines in finding reliable info from public records and social media. It’s user-friendly and prioritizes user privacy.

Pros

Uses various data sources

Apps for Android and iOS

Cons

No single search feature

Pricing isn’t clear

Not as detailed as leading services

Pricing

BeenVerified has subscription plans for 1 month and 3 months. Each plan comes with a 7-day trial and lets you run 100 reports every month.

The 1-month plan costs $29.99 per month

The 3-month plan costs $58.48, which is $19.49 per month

>> Get Started With BeenVerified >>

Instant Checkmate serves as a crucial tool for both individuals needing to gather detailed background data on people promptly and effectively. It’s often utilized by people to check on someone’s background for safety before starting new personal relationships.

This service grants views to numerous public records, such as criminal histories, and more. This enables users to confirm identities, discover concealed histories, and make decisions informed by thorough background searches.

For anyone looking to ensure personal safety, Instant Checkmate provides a simple way to find trustworthy information about individuals under various circumstances.

Pros

Great for property record searches

Highly reliable

Simple-to-use mobile app

Cons

Reports might load slowly

Can’t create single reports

Customer support rated lower than competitors

Pricing

Instant Checkmate offers two different membership plans: Person Reports and Phone Reports.

Single month of Person Reports is $35.12, three months cost $28.09/month , billed at $84.28 every three months

, billed at $84.28 every three months Phone Reports are $5.99 monthly

>> Get Started With Instant Checkmate >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Spokeo, known for its background check capabilities, distinguishes itself by offering free views of basic information, including reverse email address lookups. For a small charge, it provides users with detailed background searches.

The platform is user-friendly, with a design that’s simple to navigate and regularly updated. Despite its features, some users have reported dissatisfaction due to occasional inaccuracies of data from Spokeo.

Spokeo’s services offer several advantages. Users can identify and block unwanted communications from telemarketers or fraudsters. Many use Spokeo to reconnect with friends or possible relatives they’ve lost touch with.

Pros

Quick results

Free PDF downloads

Cons

No unlimited search plans offered

Only works in the United States

Relies heavily on social media

Pricing

Spokeo gives two choices for subscriptions: a plan for one month that costs $19.95 each month and a plan for three months that costs $14.95 each month, adding up to $44.85 in total.

Bottom Line

When looking at TruthFinder versus Intelius, both provide extensive background check services, each with its own set of features and pricing plans. TruthFinder is noted for its simple-to-use interface, straightforward search functions, and in-depth reports. Intelius is recognized for its broad range of search options and membership plan with the ability to buy reports one at a time.

Deciding between TruthFinder and Intelius boils down to personal preferences, particular requirements, and budget limits.

>> Best Background Check Service Overall – TruthFinder >>

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.