The cannabis plant comes in many shapes, sizes, and strengths. Whether you’re concerned about inhaling smoke/vapors or simply want to give your lungs a break, consuming THC edibles is a fantastic work-around.

If you’re here to enjoy the potential health benefits of cannabis with intoxication at the top of your to-do list, our 12 recommended weed gummies are lab-tested and made with all-natural ingredients. Don’t waste your time with bunk products or pesticide-laden international hemp.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the best THC gummy brands in 2023, with FOCL topping our list.

Top THC Edibles for Cannabis Consumers: First Look

1. FOCL – Overall Best THC Gummies With Natural Ingredients

Pros

25 mg. CBD, 5 mg. Delta-9 THC

Vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free

Third-party lab tested gummies

4.8 out of 5 stars from 38 buyers

Subscribe & get 20% off your order

Cons

Contains 250 mg. of L-Tyrosine

Who Is the Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies Best For?

If you’re a fairly new cannabis consumer who doesn’t want too much THC their first time around, FOCL’s “Feel-Good” CBD + THC gummies deliver a classic beginner-friendly high.

Who Should Avoid Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies?

High-tolerance users won’t get much from these THC edibles. This product also contains L-Tyrosine, which can possibly increase dopamine levels in the brain.

FOCL Feel Good Gummies Ranking: 4.9/5

Customer Reviews: 5/5

FOCL’s “Feel-Good” gummies have earned a 4.8 out of 5 star rating from 38 verified buyers.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

Expect an uplifting, euphoric, and calming rush of cannabinoids when you chomp down your first gummy. It’s not gonna get you blasted, but it’ll definitely carry you through the workday.

Price: 4.6/5

The price is right – get 30 gummies for $69 or subscribe and save 20% on every purchase!

Flavor: 4.9/5

These Blood Orange gummies taste like grapefruit and orange without being overbearing.

Summary: 4.9/5

This is the best overall option for most consumers, and its versatility earned FOCL very high marks.

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

2. Tommy Chong – Best Full-Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies

Pros

33 mg. of full-spectrum THC + CBD

GMP-grade manufacturing practices

Visible third-party lab tests available

Easy, lifetime money-back guarantee

Gluten-free, non-GMO, USA grown

4.9 star rating across 671 reviews

Cons

Contains gelatin/animal byproducts

Who is Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews Best For?

With a 10:1 CBD:THC ratio, Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews are perfect for consumers who just want to mellow out.

Who Should Avoid Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews?

You won’t get much utility from these full-spectrum gummies if your tolerance is time-tested.

Tommy Chong Cheeng & Chong’s Ranking: 4.8/5

Customer Reviews: 5/5

Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews have earned 671+ reviews with an average 4.9 star rating.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

These 10:1 CBD:THC gummies have just the right amount of THC content to potentially give a renewed sense of contentment. Many users have reported substantial pain and anxiety relief.

Price: 4.6/5

You can get 30 Cruise Chews for $59 flat – we didn’t find any discounts, but their lifetime money back guarantee comes with no questions asked.

Flavor: 4.9/5

Each gummy flavor is a bit different, but green apple and juicy assorted fruits made the cut.

Summary: 4.8/5

Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews won’t knock your socks off, but you can take a mini-vacation with every bite.

>> Check the best price for Cheech & Chong’s Cruise Chews

3. FAB CBD – Get An Exclusive 20% Discount (Code: “ILOVECBD”)

Pros

Use “ILOVECBD” for 20% off!

Gentle, 1:1 THC/CBD gummies

4.7 stars & 96% recommendation

Priced at only $1.15 per gummy

per gummy Free US shipping for $99+ orders

Non-GMO & third-party lab tested

Cons

Not vegan-friendly or gluten-free

Contains artificial flavors & dyes

Who is Delta 9 Gummies Best For?

These Delta 9 gummies pack a surprisingly heavy punch, and consumers with a moderate tolerance may enjoy FAB CBD’s discounted options more than Cheech & Chong’s Chews.

Who Should Avoid Delta 9 Gummies?

If you’re allergic to gluten, vegan, or wish to avoid artificial flavors, these THC products aren’t a great fit. They’re third-party lab tested and pesticide free, but they contain FD&C Red 40.

FAB CBD Delta 9 Gummies Ranking: 4.7/5

Customer Reviews: 4.8/5

FAB CBD has accrued a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, and their 1:1 Delta-9 THC gummies are recommended by 96% of verified customers.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

There’s no way around it – expect munchies, a distinct mood change, and other perks that come with being high as a kite.

Price: 4.9/5

FAB CBD is practically giving away their gummies. Use the promo code “ILOVECBD” and claim a 20% discount with your first purchase.

Flavor: 4.6/5

Fab CBD’s 1:1 THC gummies are naturally and artificially flavored with gooey guava and mouth-watering melon.

Summary: 4.7/5

Cannabis consumers with an iron stomach and no food allergies will get more value for their hard-earned money at FAB CBD.

>> Check the best price for Delta 9 Gummies

4. Delta Extrax – Strongest THC-A Infused Cannabis Edibles Available

Pros

Strongest cannabinoid gummies

Hybrid strain for sleep or activity

7,000+ mg. of legal THC noids

THC noids Independent third-party lab testing

15% off your first order by email

Cons

Third-party lab results coming soon

Not vegan, GMO-free or gluten free

Who is Adios Blend Gummies Best For?

Get ready to say adios while falling into a coma – Delta Extrax’ strongest cannabinoid gummies aren’t for the faint of heart. They’ve rolled 350 mg. of noids into each gummy.

Who Should Avoid Adios Blend Gummies?

Unless you’re ready to try something new (and strong), stay away from these gummies.

Delta Entrax Adios Blend Gummies Ranking: 4.6/5

Customer Reviews: 4.5/5

Delta Extrax’ cannabinoid gummies are new, but they’ve already gotten 11 five-star reviews.

Effectiveness: 5/5

These gummies have 350 mg. of Delta-9 THCp, THCa, Delta-8 THC, and Live Resin per serving. This proprietary blend is sure to catch even the heaviest of stoners by surprise.

Price: 4.7/5

You can get 20 gummies for $59.99, but let’s be realistic – half a gummy is more than enough.

Flavor: 4.8/5

These Strawberry Colada gummies invoke hints of tropical coconut and juicy strawberry for a discreet, edible THC product that tastes like Starburst.

Summary: 4.6/5

These Strawberry Colada gummies don’t actually have Delta-9 THC. They’re federally legal.

Check the best price for Adios Blend Gummies

5. BudPop – Best-Flavored THC Gummies for Sleep & Anxiety

Pros

15 mg. D9 THC per gummy

CBG, CBN & CBC included

Free shipping + 30 day returns

Non-GMO/vegan/third-party labs

Five delicious, assorted flavors

Save 25% with order subscription

Cons

Doesn’t claim to be gluten-free

Prices get expensive very fast

Who is Fruit Punch Delta 9 THC Gummies Best For?

If you’re looking for a potential anxiety and sleep aid that tastes like your favorite candy, consider BudPop’s Fruit Punch Delta 9 THC gummies.

Who Should Avoid Fruit Punch Delta 9 THC Gummies?

If you’re new or just starting out, we’d suggest taking half a gummy before working up the dosage. Additionally, if you have Celiac’s Disease, this product isn’t certified as gluten-free.

BudPop Fruit Punch Delta 9 THC Gummies Ranking: 4.5/5

Customer Reviews: 4.6/5

BudPop’s Fruit Punch THC gummies are backed by 120 four-and-five star verified reviews.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

15 mg. of Delta-9 THC might not sound like much, but you can expect to feel drowsy and worry-free for 6-12 hours before life comes crashing down on your shoulders once again.

Price: 4.3/5

These gummies are worth every penny, but they can get expensive rather quickly. Get a 30-count bottle for $89.99 or subscribe and claim a 25% discount on recurring orders!

Flavor: 4.9/5

Enjoy delicious kiwi, blueberry, mango, watermelon, and strawberry flavors mixed together.

Summary: 4.5/5

2 mg. of CBG, CBN, and CBG mix with 15 mg. of hemp-derived THC products to produce the entourage effect – BudPop’s delicious gummies are designed to promote full-body health and wellness.

>> Check the best price for Fruit Punch Delta 9 THC Gummies

6. EightySix – Best Value THC Gummies for Buyers on a Budget

Pros

Low, slow & controlled dosing

$19.99 per 10-count baggie

baggie Claim 15% off your first order

GMO-free & GMP-certified labs

3-4 day US shipping & delivery

Cons

Potential allergic cross-contamination

Really meant for non-commital users

Who is Melo Dose Delta 9 THC Gummies Best For?

If you’re looking to try THC gummies before sinking $60 or $70 into a bottle of something you might not enjoy, EightySix’s Melo-Dose THC gummies are designed for buyers on a budget.

Who Should Avoid Melo Dose Delta 9 THC Gummies?

EightySix’s THC edibles are processed in a facility that uses milk, soy, nuts and gluten. If you have any life-threatening allergies or immune system intolerances, you’ll want to steer clear.

Product Ranking: 4.4/5

Customer Reviews: 4.6/5

EightySix has earned 242+ verified buyer reviews, and they all sing the praises of this product!

Effectiveness: 4.5/5

Low, slow, and controlled is the name of the game. With just 5 mg. of Delta-9 THC per serving, EightySix’s Melo-Dose gummies are versatile enough for daytime usage or an evening snack.

Price: 4.9/5

Get their 10-count baggie for $19.99 and claim 15% off your order when signing up via email!

Flavor: 4.7/5

Summer is here, and watermelon is EightySix’s go-to flavor. It’s light, sweet, and non-earthy!

Summary: 4.4/5

If you’re worried about spending too much, EightySix throws that excuse in the garbage pail.

>> Check the best price for Melo Dose Delta 9 THC Gummies

7 Exhale Wellness – Best Sativa Weed Gummies for Daytime Usage

Pros

15 mg. THC & other cannabinoids

Sativa strain can deliver energy

30-day money back guarantee

Natural, vegan-friendly ingredients

4.88 out of 5 stars from 78+ buyers

Cons

They test their own THC gummies

Their initial price feels a tad steep

Who is Delta 9 THC Gummy Cubes Best For?

Freelance workers, creative types, and physical laborers can all benefit from a strong dose of clean energy. Exhale Wellness’ sativa THC gummy cubes should be called green caffeine.

Who Should Avoid Delta 9 THC Gummy Cubes?

If you’re prone to anxiety, you might want to consider a hybrid or indica strain instead.

Exhale Wellness Delta 9 THC Gummy Cubes

Ranking: 4.3/5

Customer Reviews: 4.6/5

Exhale Wellness’ THC Gummy Cubes are a smash hit. Since this product’s release, they’ve accrued 78+ positive reviews – this daytime product has a 4.88 out of 5 star average rating.

Effectiveness: 4.4/5

Skip your morning coffee and afternoon “pick-me-up” – these gummies deliver a hit of intense energy that inspires creativity, motivation, and the uncommon desire to clean your bathroom.

Price: 4.2/5

You can get a 30-count bottle for $89.95. If that sounds too pricey, subscribe and save 25%!

Flavor: 4.4/5

Exhale Wellness’ assorted fruit flavors make for a vastly different experience with every bite.

Summary: 4.3/5

Get lifted and keep your energy at bay with 2 mg. of CBC, CBN, and CBG per gummy.

>> Check the best price for Delta 9 THC Gummy Cubes

8. 3Chi – Best Delta 8 THC Gummies from OG Industry Pioneers

Pros

Federally legal Delta-8 gummies

They sparked the legal market

market Just $29.99 per 16-count baggie

Vegan/USA-grown/no hemp taste

Top-notch third party lab testing

Cons

Doesn’t have any Delta-9 THC

Not suitable for gluten allergies

Who is Delta 8 Gummies Best For?

3Chi’s Delta-8 Gummies have stood the test of time. If you want a milder experience than traditional THC can offer, these affordably priced D8 gummies are a fantastic starting point!

Who Should Avoid Delta 8 Gummies?

If you’re actively searching for Delta-9 THC or have a gluten allergy, avoid these gummies.

3Chi Delta 8 Gummies Ranking: 4.2/5

Customer Reviews: 4.8/5

3Chi was founded by a biochemist with 15 years of hemp product formulation experience, and they hit the mark with this product. We found 2,338+ five-star ratings from verified customers!

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

3Chi’s D8 gummies deliver a clear-headed buzz, and most of the effects center around bodily relaxation. If you don’t like feeling “out of control” during a high, give these gummies a chance.

Price: 4.6/5

You can get a 16-count baggie for just $29.99, but we didn’t find any other discounts.

Flavor: 4.1/5

3Chi’s 16-count baggie is watermelon flavored, but they also feature black raspberry and strawberry options. There’s no hemp taste, and each gummy fits the flavor profile perfectly.

Summary: 4.2/5

Delta-8 THC is just shy of the real thing, but these gummies are legal in all 50 states. Period.

>> Check the best price for Delta 8 Gummies

9. TREhouse – Best THC Gummies for Possible Appetite Stimulation

Pros

20 mg of THC & CBD per serving

Get 25% off with code “LIFTED”

Vegan, GF & USA-grown hemp

60-day money back guarantee

Third-party lab tests are visible

5.0 stars from 1,082+ customers

Cons

They’d be better off with just THC

Only flavored w/ peach and pear

Who is Delta 9 Gummies With CBD – 1:1 Best For?

If you’re dealing with appetite issues, TREhouse has some bold claims on their website. Among them are guaranteed munchies, so you should probably stock up on junk food.

Who Should Avoid Delta 9 Gummies With CBD – 1:1?

As TREhouse claims, these gummies are designed to blast you into space. If you’re new or just getting started, we’d suggest taking half a gummy and quickly gathering your favorite snacks.

TREhouse Delta 9 Gummies Ranking: 4.2/5

Customer Reviews: 4.9/5

TREhouse’s satisfied customers have banded together, leaving them with a flawless 5-star rating across 1,082+ verified reviews.

Effectiveness: 4.5/5

These THC gummies may deliver appetite stimulation, but they also deliver a warning: “can get you super baked.” Expect an energetic, euphoric, and chillaxing high that melts your face off.

Price: 4.4/5

Get your 20-count bottle for $34.99, and use the code “LIFTED” for 25% off your first order!

Flavor: 4/5

TREhouse’s THC gummies look and taste like Starburst – they’re peach and pear flavored.

Summary: 4.2/5

TREhouse checks all the boxes, and we expect this new brand to reach towering heights.

>> Check the best price for Delta 9 Gummies With CBD – 1:1

10. Mystic Labs – Best THC Gummies for Potentially Improving Sleep

Pros

Feels like Tyson’s famous uppercut

Has supportive ingredients for sleep

10 mg. THC, 5 mg. CBN per serving

Sign up with email and save 15%

Independent, third-party lab tests

Cons

Not vegan (uses gelatin)

Not safe for gluten allergies

Uses artificial sweeteners

Who is Delta 9 Sleep Gummies Best For?

If a nightly Backwoods just isn’t doing it, Mystic Labs’ supportive ingredients blend with high-dose THC to help you stay asleep for longer. You might say goodbye to insomnia.

Who Should Avoid Delta 9 Sleep Gummies?

If you’re taking any medications or have a gluten allergy, consult your doctor before using.

Mystic Labs Delta 9 Gummies Ranking: 4.1/5

Customer Reviews: 4.2/5

This product just launched, but our experts noticed 6 five-star reviews from verified customers.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

Mystic Labs isn’t here to play around. They’ve created a proprietary blend of THC, CBN, lemon balm, chamomile, passionflower, and lavender extract that’s ready to put your face in the pillow.

Price: 4.6/5

At $49.99 per 30-count bottle, users pay just $1.66 per serving – and that’s before discounts. Sign up for their email newsletter and claim 15% off your first order!

Flavor: 4/5

We have to admit – their Hypno-Cherry flavor is on-point, but you can taste the FD&C Red 40.

Summary: 4.1/5

You might want to set your alarm clock before trying these out – Mystic Labs’ Sleep Gummies hit fast and hard.

>> Check the best price for Delta 9 Sleep Gummies

11. Binoid – Best High-Potency THC Gummies for Recreational Users

Pros

9 cannabinoids in one gummy

20-count jar priced at $41.99

211+ reviews with 4.8 stars

Free US shipping + vegan

Need a T-break? Yeah, right.

Cons

Not certified as gluten-free

Uses artificial sweeteners

Who is Power 9 Blend Gummies Best For?

Binoid’s Power 9 Gummies are best for high-tolerance users that wish to experiment with other cannabinoids and experience the “entourage effect” with a mind-blowing body high.

Who Should Avoid Power 9 Blend Gummies?

Newbies, steer clear – you don’t need HHC-P, THC-B, THC-JD, or HHC just yet. Give regular Delta-8/9 THC gummies a fair chance before transitioning to alternative cannabinoid products.

Biniod Power 9 Blend Gummies Ranking: 4/5

Customer Reviews: 4.6/5

The verdict is in – Binoid’s Power 9 Blend Gummies have earned a 4.8 star rating from 212+ satisfied customers.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

You may feel as though you’re levitating when you close your eyes – yes, we’re speaking to veteran stoners here. Their Power 9 Blend gets you so unbelievably high that it’s almost scary.

Price: 4.5/5

Get your hands on Binoid’s most powerful blend for $41.99 per 30-count bottle. You can also take advantage of free USA shipping and join their loyalty program for cash-back rewards.

Flavor: 4.1/5

Binoid’s latest product gives you a true-to-form taste of strawberry and kiwi with every bite.

Summary: 4/5

Binoid threw nine cannabinoids at the wall, and they all stuck around with massive success.

>> Check the best price for Power 9 Blend Gummies

12. DiamondCBD – Best THC Products On Sale All Day, Every Day

Pros

Get up to 55% off your first order

your first order 40 mg. blend of D9, HHC, & CBD

40 high-potency gummies per jar

Win $100 in their store credit raffle

Free shipping with a subscription

Cons

Doesn’t have the best track record

Doesn’t claim to be vegan or GF

Made with high-fructose corn syrup

Who is All-In-One D9 Gummies Best For?

Cannabis enthusiasts who want to legally participate in highway robbery should check out DiamondCBD’s latest high-potency “Fresh” Gummies. They’re practically being given away.

Who Should Avoid All-in-One D9 Gummies?

If you want to avoid other cannabinoids or have serious food allergies, Diamond CBD’s THC “Fresh” gummies might not be the best choice. They don’t claim to be vegan or gluten-free.

SDiamondCBD Gummies Ranking: 4/5

Customer Reviews: 4.1/5

Diamond CBD has been around for a long time, and they’ve mostly repaired their errant track record after switching ownership. This product is new, and it’s already gotten a 4.8 star rating!

Effectiveness: 4.5/5

These gummies may deliver a sense of subtle relaxation, euphoria, and general stress relief. Don’t expect a face-melting high unless you’re willing to eat four or five of these bad boys.

Price: 5/5

Before discounts, you can get a 40-count bottle for just $1.52 per serving. After you claim two or three promotions, you’re paying pennies on the dollar for high-quality THC and CBD gummies.

Flavor: 4.3/5

These gummies come in assorted flavors that range from syrupy sweet to Warhead-level sour.

Summary: 4/5

You can’t shop on Diamond CBD without getting a discount. From the moment you log on, you’ll be inundated with promotion after promotion. Win $100 in their store credit raffle, get up to 55% off your first purchase, and save 45% (plus free shipping) with any and all product subscriptions!

>> Check the best price for All-in-One Delta 9 Gummies

What Are THC Gummies and How Do They Work?

You can use the terms “THC gummies”, “THC edibles”, “weed edibles”, and “cannabis edibles” interchangeably. They are edible and psychoactive products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol. After you eat a THC gummy, wait 30-45 minutes before taking another or consuming cannabis.

Once THC enters your bloodstream, you’ll enjoy an intoxicating buzz that lasts for 6-8 hours. Remember – the more gummies you eat, the longer your high will last! However, our top brands won’t leave you feeling groggy, drowsy, or incapable of showing up to work in the AM.

How Are THC Gummies Made?

THC gummies are made using water, hemp-derived cannabis oil, and some kind of emulsifier (usually mono-diglycerides). These ingredients are boiled in a cauldron and mixed together until a “wax” forms. Once the mixture emulsifies, pectin or gelatin are used to maintain texture.

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

Are Hemp Delta-9 THC Gummies Legal in the USA?

Yes, hemp delta-9 THC gummies are legal in the USA. A recent amendment was made to the 2018 Farm Bill [1], which originally permitted the consumption of hemp products and CBD in all 50 states. Our products are federally legal because they contain <0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight.

However, many of our brands won’t ship to certain states where D9 THC isn’t allowed in any capacity. Some examples include Georgia, Indiana, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Wyoming, and Tennessee. If you’re in the South, think twice about it.

Factors to Consider When Buying the Best THC Gummies

Before buying the best THC gummies, consider the following factors:

Brand Reputation

When you’re buying THC gummies, consider each brand’s reputation based on their customer reviews and track record. If a site has been around for 6 months, you don’t want to shop there.

Cannabinoid Profile

Are you here to get blasted into space, or are you looking for functionality and symptom relief? Each gummy has a unique profile that includes THC, CBD, CBN, CBG, and other cannabinoids. Not all the brands we’ve listed include supportive ingredients, but lemon balm is a popular one.

Lab Testing

You should only purchase hemp cannabis products from gummy brands that subject themselves to third-party lab testing. In rare cases, a larger platform’s independent laboratory is enough to consider them reputable. If you don’t see any tests, do yourself a favor and run the other way.

Ingredients

Third-party lab tested products usually incorporate high-quality ingredients. Look for natural flavors, GMP-certified extraction methods, and organic hemp and natural ingredients if you’re on a health kick! For users who don’t mind a bit of junk, some brands use artificial flavors and dyes for taste.

Taste

Any gummy you consume should taste amazing. THC might be the psychoactive ingredient in most edibles, but that doesn’t mean you’ll taste the soil it was grown under. 3Chi guarantees no hemp taste whatsoever, and FOCL found the secret sauce with their Feel-Good THC gummies!

Potential Benefits of THC Gummies & CBD Cannabis Edibles

Chronic [2] & neuropathic [3] pain relief

May reduce systemic inflammation [3]

Significant anxiety [4] & depression relief [5]

Fall asleep faster & stay asleep longer [6]

Antiemetic & hunger stimulating effects [7]

Possible improved exercise recovery [8]

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

Potential Side Effects of Delta-8 THC & Delta-9 THC Gummies

While consuming THC gummies is generally safe, they can have some potential side effects, including:

Dry mouth

Dry eyes

Increased thirst

Nausea, dizziness, and anxiety

Contraindications

If you’re taking any medications, vitamins, or supplements, it’s best to ask your doctor before adding THC gummies to your daily regimen. CBD & THC may interact with seizure medicines, antidepressants, mood stabilizers, and blood thinners. However, they’re usually well-tolerated.

Additionally, consumers with existing health issues should look for only the best ingredients. For instance, somebody who has diabetes may want to avoid artificial flavors & added sugars.

How to Take THC Gummies

THC gummies are a popular and discreet way to consume cannabis, but they can have some side effects if you don’t use them properly.

How Many THC Gummies Should You Eat?

You should eat half a gummy to start if you have no experience with cannabis, but tolerant users will be fine if they have one or two gummies to wind down the night. Not all gummies are created equal, and one gummy may have the potency of 2 or 3 THC gummies from another brand.

Remember, you can always take more, but you can never take less. Tread with caution and use your best judgment in this department. If you’re unsure, start with half and go from there.

How Long Does it Take for THC Gummies To Kick In?

It takes THC gummies between 30-45 minutes to kick in for most users, but some gummies have a delayed onset. In such cases, you may not feel the effects of THC for up to 2 hours. Edible products work differently than vaporizers and tinctures – they last much, much longer.

What is the Best Way To Store THC Edibles?

The best way to store THC edibles is in a cool, dry, and dark place away from temperature fluctuations and direct sunlight. THC gummies are prone to melting when exposed to summer temperatures, but stashing them in your desk drawer or closet can add months to their lifespan.

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

Here’s How We Picked the Best THC Gummies: Ranking Criteria

We picked the best THC gummies based on the following criteria:

Customer Reviews

We did the research so you don’t have to. Cannabis consumption is at an all-time high, and reviewers come out of the woodwork every single day. Our team looked for THC edibles with large numbers of positive reviews from verified buyers. Brand reputation means everything.

Pricing & Discounts

The cannabis market thrives on undercutting competition, and you can take advantage of this! Our experts looked for platforms that offer free shipping, jaw-dropping discounts, a 30-60 day money back guarantee, and other exclusive promotions that show their appreciation for you.

Purported Efficacy

We tried to accommodate a versatile audience of readers with our THC edibles and marijuana gummies. Whether you’re looking for CBD-dominant gummies, functional pain relief, or a buzz that’s out of this world, you’re bound to fall in love with at least one product we’ve reviewed.

Delicious Flavors

Using gummies infused with THC doesn’t have to taste like Robitussin or lawn clippings. From Strawberry Gelato and Berry Buzz to Blue Dream Berry and Sour Apple, the best gummies are delicious and efficacious. Get your desired gummy flavor and effects at the same time.

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

THC Gummies Dosage: How Much Should You Actually Take?

How much THC you should consume depends on several factors, the most important being your age.

Dosages for Adults

Experts recommend starting off with 2.5 mg of THC if you’re an inexperienced adult consumer. They also recommend not exceeding 40 mg of THC daily, but stoners know their bodies best.

Dosage for Children

Medical cannabis guidelines are largely non-existent for children, so the best route of action is asking a doctor for the answer. THC can have serious adverse effects for children under 18.

Special Considerations

Each gummy has a unique cannabinoid profile, and potency can vary greatly depending on the brand you’ve purchased from. When in doubt, follow the manufacturer’s recommended dosage suggestion. Don’t consume any THC products a day or two before you have important plans.

Every person reacts differently to THC, and a doctor’s opinion holds more weight than our team.

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Using THC Gummies

Here, we answer the most frequently asked questions about THC gummies.

Are THC Gummies Legal?

Yes, THC gummies are legal on a federal level so long as they contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight. This loophole allows companies to market potent cannabis gummies that fall within the legal limit. Much higher levels of THC are permissible by law in fully legalized states.

What Is the Best Amount of THC in Edible?

There is no best amount of THC in an edible, but people looking for medical benefits may wish to purchase a CBD:THC product. Gummies with a lower THC concentration and a higher ratio of other cannabinoids are more helpful in terms of functional pain relief & anxiety suppression.

Which Delta Gummies Are the Strongest?

Delta Extrax’s 7000 mg THCa Adios Blend gummies are the strongest product on the legal cannabis market. Juicy strawberry and tropical coconut flavors are blended together with Delta-8 THC, Delta-9p THC, THCa, and Live Resin Extracts to make your body say “adios”!

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

What Are THC Gummies Good For?

THC gummies are potentially good for chronic pain sufferers, people with epilepsy, people who deal with anxiety & depression, and people who need a break from the monotony of life. THC can reportedly boost your mood, increase your appetite, and allow you to live in the moment.

Can THC Gummies Make Me Fail a Drug Test?

Yes, THC gummies can (and likely will) make you fail a drug test. Products with a higher ratio of CBD:THC are less likely to produce a positive result, but even full-spectrum CBD gummies are detectable on a urine panel, blood screening or hair follicle test for up to 3 months after use.

Can You Overdose on THC Gummies?

Yes, if you’re not careful, you can overdose on THC gummies. However, you’d have to eat a handful of them to experience any serious adverse effects. While people react to THC on an individual basis, gummies are wildly popular for a reason. Again, start with half and work up.

So, What Are the Best THC Gummies? Our Final Verdict.

FOCL’s “Feel Good” CBD + THC gummies are the best weed edibles in 2023, but our other brands also offer potent THC edibles for highly tolerant users. Depending on your desired effects and budget, you can explore a healthy level of THC consumption for your needs.

Still, we’ve covered serious ground in this review, and all the best THC gummies are made with hemp grown in the USA. Many brands also use all-natural ingredients and have a gluten-free manufacturing process. Finally, all reputable brands boast a quality assurance guarantee.

No matter which CBD edibles or THC products you pick from this review, you’re looking at the highest-quality options available. Our brands have turned thousands of doubting skeptics into satisfied customers – will you be next in line?

>> Check the best price for Feel Good CBD + THC Gummies

References