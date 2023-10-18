Best THC Oils: Buy High-Potency & Flavored Cannabis Oils in 2024

Whether you’re using it sublingually or through a vaporizer, THC oil carries the added elements of discretion and convenience when compared to smoking cannabis. It’s easy to dose, never leaves an unwanted scent, and lasts much longer than consuming marijuana through smoking.

You might be worried about the hemp taste, but our top picks utilize all-natural ingredients to mask those pesky terpenes with delicious fruit flavors. We’ve got something for everyone, but Exhale Wellness’ CBD + THC Oil is the best option for beginners and veteran stoners alike.

It’s made with 100% natural ingredients, free from preservatives, made with CO2 extraction, and available in 2 strengths. Get their entry-level 600 mg bottle for $35.95 or subscribe to save 25%!

Where to Buy THC Oil for Pain in 2023: First Look

1. CBD + THC Oil – Best Overall

Pros

100% all-natural ingredients

No preservatives or additives

Comes in two potent strengths

Safe & natural CO2 extraction

Lab-tested for your protection

Cons

They don’t ship to some states

Who is CBD + THC Oil Best For?

Enjoy potent anxiety relief and a slight buzz with Exhale Wellness’ premium CBD + THC oil.

Overall Ranking: 4.9/5

Potency: 4.5/5

This high-strength THC oil comes in 600 mg & 1200 mg sizes for small-to-medium tolerances.

Effects: 4.6/5

Each CO2 extracted dropperful of THC + CBD oil delivers potent anxiety relief and relaxation.

Flavor: 4.8/5

Exhale Wellness uses 100% natural and lab-tested ingredients to deliver a smooth product. Each dropperful goes down easy with no earthy aftertaste, no additives, & no preservatives.

Price: 4.9/5

You can get a 600 mg. bottle for $35.95, and their 1200 mg. strength is priced at $66.95 per bottle. When you sign up for recurring orders, save 25% and get free shipping above $80.

Summary: 4.9/5

Enjoy the entourage effect with CO2 extracted CBD & Delta-8 THC oil from Exhale Wellness!

>> Check the best price for CBD + THC Oil

2. VNGNZ Shot – Best THC Shot

Pros

75 mg. hemp-derived THC

Rockstar seal of approval

Enjoy two delicious flavors

Incredibly affordable price

Hybrid strain for balance

Cons

Not meant for beginners

Uses artificial flavorings

Who is VNGNZ Shot Best For?

Veteran stoners can get baked on-the-go with Delta Extrax’ high-potency VNGNZ shots.

Overall Ranking: 4.8/5

Potency: 5/5

Beginners, stay away – each 1 oz. VNGNZ shot contains a whopping 75 mg of D9 THC.

Effects: 4.8/5

If you’ve never seen shapes and colors with your eyes wide open, get ready for a wild ride.

Flavor: 4.5/5

Delta Extrax uses artificial flavorings and food-grade preservatives to create two candy-sweet variants. Try their mouth-watering Electric Razzberry and Unholy Watermelon shots today!

Price: 4.6/5

Each VNGNZ shot costs $12.99; which is a great deal based on their extremely high potency.

Summary: 4.8/5

The legendary Zacky V has collaborated with Delta Extrax to produce high-potency THC shots that can make you feel like a total rockstar.

>> Check the best price for VNGNZ Shot

3. Delta 8 Tincture – Free USA Shipping

Pros

Free US shipping above $99

750 mg. hemp-derived D8 THC

GMO-free & vegan ingredients

Made exclusively in the USA

Cooling peppermint flavors

Cons

One-time purchases get pricey

They don’t ship to several states

Who is Delta 8 Tincture Best For?

BudPop promises free USA shipping above $99, and their high-potency peppermint tincture delivers relaxing sensations that soothe your body while easing the stressors of daily life.

Overall Ranking: 4.7/5

Potency: 4.9/5

BudPop has loaded 750 mg. of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC into each bottle of their peppermint tincture. All their products are third-party lab tested, USA-grown, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly!

Effects: 5/5

Enjoy a warm bath from anywhere – BudPop’s D8 tincture washes over your body and mind, leaving cannabis enthusiasts mentally refreshed and prepared to handle the day ahead.

Flavor: 4.7/5

BudPop doesn’t use any artificial ingredients, and their natural peppermint flavor offers a cooling sensation that masks any semblance of hemp. You might even ditch your minty Trident gum.

Price: 4.5/5

There’s no denying that users pay the premium at BudPop, and a single bottle costs $59.95. If you subscribe for biweekly or monthly deliveries, you’ll save 25% and accrue rewards points.

Summary: 4.7/5

Get your daily dose of delicious peppermint THC oil and enjoy all-day relaxation from BudPop.

>> Check the best price for Delta 8 Tincture

4. Delta-8 CBD Oil – Best Sales & Promotions

Pros

Get up to 65% in discounts

BOGO free w/ code PRDA

Subscribe and save 30%

2,000 mg. of Delta-8 THC

Natural & vegan ingredients

Cons

Rocky past, new ownership

Pop-up promos get annoying

Who is Delta-8 CBD Oil Best For?

From the minute you access Diamond CBD’s website, you’re inundated with pop-up promos. Taking full advantage of deep, dark discounts has never been easier (or more profitable).

Overall Ranking: 4.6/5

Potency: 4.8/5

You can purchase Diamond CBD’s premium THC oil in 1000 mg, 1500 mg, and 2000 mg strengths. Enjoy smooth, subtle, and relaxing effects with a combination of Delta-8 & CBD.

Effects: 4.5/5

Diamond CBD’s proprietary blend of 1:1 Delta-8 THC and CBD keeps you calm and mellow without blowing your high. Place a few drops under your tongue and see what it’s all about!

Flavor: 4.3/5

This product is unflavored, with the only ingredients being hemp extract and MCT oil. Still, our experts didn’t notice any sort of hemp-y aftertaste.

Price: 4.9/5

Diamond CBD is known for their insane discounts, and first-time buyers can get up to 65% off their first order. They’re also running a BOGO free sale, and subscribers get another 30% off.

Summary: 4.6/5

If you’re on the hunt for rock-bottom prices that don’t feel real, Diamond CBD has your back.

>> Check the best price for Delta-8 CBD Oil

Pros

Watermelon & Blue Razz flavors

1,000 mg. of lab-tested Delta-8

Organic & non-GMO hemp

Mellow & beginner-friendly

CBD Genesis’ best-seller

Cons

Not many customer reviews

Uses food-grade additives

Who is Delta-8 THC Tincture Best For?

Casual cannabis consumers can enjoy a product that’s organic, GMO-free, and absolutely delicious. CBD Genesis uses two lab-tested ingredients to create tasty & calming THC oil!

Overall Ranking: 4.5/5

Potency: 4.8/5

Each uniquely formulated tincture contains 2,000 mg. of Delta-8 THC & CBD mixed together.

Effects: 4.7/5

Delta-8 THC delivers a less heady and arguably more relaxing buzz than Delta-9 THC. You may feel slightly intoxicated, but you can expect a clear-headed high alongside anxiety relief.

Flavor: 4.8/5

Enjoy mouth-watering Watermelon and electrifying Blue Razz flavors that taste like Skittles.

Price: 4.4/5

CBD Genesis doesn’t offer any flash discounts, but you can take advantage of weekly deals when you sign up for their email newsletter. Each 2000 mg. THC bottle will cost you $49.99.

Summary: 4.5/5

CBD Genesis uses organic & GMO-free hemp to produce their deliciously relaxing tincture.

>> Check the best price for Delta-8 THC Tincture

6. Delta-8 Tincture – Tastes Like Ice Cream

Pros

Orange creamsicle flavored

Get your bottle for 20% off

Visible third-party lab tests

100% USA-grown hemp

Free shipping above $90

Cons

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Shipping takes up to 7 days

Who is Delta-8 Tincture Best For?

Christmas is just around the corner, but Moonwlkr brings back summer memories with their orange creamsicle Delta 8 THC tincture. Enjoy potent effects & delicious ice cream flavors!

Overall Ranking: 4.5/5

Potency: 4.4/5

Cleanse your mind and rejuvenate your body with 1,000 mg. of lab-tested D8 THC per bottle.

Effects: 4.6/5

Moonwlkr creates their high-potency products with USA-grown hemp to send you into orbit with every dropperful. Enjoy smooth, cosmic highs that envelop your body in a warm cloud.

Flavor: 4.9/5

If you’re missing the warm weather, go back to Labor Day with Moonwlkr’s delicious orange creamsicle flavors. Tangy, zesty & citrus-y notes blend with a sweet and creamy aftertaste.

Price: 4.7/5

While they were originally priced at $49.99 per bottle, Moonwlkr is running a 20% discount. Users can get Moonwlkr’s latest THC tincture for $39.99 and enjoy free shipping over $90.

Summary: 4.5/5

Immerse your tastebuds with delicious ice cream flavors and enjoy another summer vacation.

>> Check the best price for Delta-8 Tincture

7. D8 & CBD Tincture – Best Referral Bonus

Pros

Spend $20 and get $20

2,000 mg. Delta-8 THC

Earthy wild berry flavor

Deep mental relaxation

Five out of five stars

Cons

Users pay the premium

Not many testimonials

Who is D8 & CBD Tincture Best For?

If you have friends that enjoy the effects of cannabis, you’ll both get $20 off your purchase once they place an order. Share Blue Moon’s referral link via Facebook or X (Twitter) and start saving!

Overall Ranking: 4.4/5

Potency: 4.6/5

Kick back & relax with 2,000 mg. of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC & CBD from US hemp flowers.

Effects: 4.5/5

Blue Moon Hemp is committed to using safe extraction processes that guarantee the potency of their products. You’ll enjoy anxiety relief, pain relief, and mental relaxation with every dose.

Flavor: 4.4/5

Blue Moon Hemp eliminates earthy undertones with natural wild berry flavors. Enjoy hints of strawberry, blueberry, and blackberry that aren’t overwhelmingly sweet.

Price: 4.7/5

Each bottle of D8 & CBD Tincture is priced at $69.99, but their special referral bonus can save you (and a friend) $20. Plus, you’ll get 20% off your first order when you join their inner circle.

Summary: 4.4/5

As the holiday season approaches, get in the spirit of giving and receive discounts in return!

>> Check the best price for D8 & CBD Tincture

8. HHC Tincture – Best Altnoid Tinctures

Pros

Closest thing to D9 THC

New, novel, and strong

Three highly potent strains

All-natural hemp terpenes

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

No customer testimonials

You can taste the HHC

Who is HHC Tincture Best For?

HHC is a novel altnoid (alternative cannabinoid) that closely resembles the bodily and mental effects of Delta-9 THC. Still, it’s derived from CBD and federally legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill. If you’re looking for classic effects not found with Delta-8 THC or CBD, try this!

Overall Ranking: 4.3/5

Potency: 4.5/5

You can purchase ATLRx’s HHC Tincture in 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 2000 mg. strengths. Each potency is associated with a different strain, and they go the extra mile with balanced hybrid + indica options. Try their Limoncello, Grape Ape, and AC/DC strains to enjoy accurate effects!

Effects: 4.7/5

You’ll taste the entire rainbow at ATLRx. Their hybrid Limoncello strain delivers well-balanced effects that uplift the mind while relaxing the body, and their indica Grape Ape strain is bound to give you the munchies. Finally, their AC/DC strain is dominant in CBD terpenes for anxiety.

Flavor: 4.3/5

ATLRx uses natural, plant-derived terpenes to accurately mimic the strain they’re copying. If you can look past the strong aftertaste of hemp, you’ll notice fruity and citrus-y undertones.

Price: 4.2/5

ATLRx charges premium prices for premium products, but their 500 mg. strength is the most affordable option at $49.99. Their 1,000 mg. option is priced at $79.99, and their 2,000 mg. HHC tincture will cost you $129.99. On the bright side, you can get 10% off your initial order!

Summary: 4.3/5

ATLRx’s HHC tincture is enhanced with natural terpenes, and it’s the closest thing you’ll find to properly dosed Delta-9 THC on the legal market. If you’re tired of Delta-8 THC, don’t hesitate.

>> Check the best price for HHC Tincture

9. Delta 9 Syrup – Pour Up In Your Soda

Pros

Discretion & convenience

Gets you impressively baked

Highly energetic & euphoric

60-day money back guarantee

Published third-party lab results

Cons

They won’t ship to some locations

Too easy for beginners to overdo it

Who is Delta-9 Syrup Best For?

Hop on the latest trends without committing a felony when you pour up TREhouse’s Delta-9 Berry Syrup in your soda. Unlike regular syrup, each line (serving) won’t cost you $100.00.

Overall Ranking: 4.2/5

Potency: 4.9/5

Each bottle of sizzurp is loaded with 1,000 mg. of hemp-derived Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC, and you get 23 servings per container. That works out to a mind-numbing 43 mg THC in each line.

Effects: 4.6/5

TREhouse is the only company that guarantees the munchies with every product they sell, but their Bussin’ Berry D9 syrup leans firmly towards ‘energetic’ and ‘euphoric’ on the baked scale.

Flavor: 4.4/5

Add TREhouse’s D9 syrup to your favorite soda or fruit-flavored beverage to accentuate the taste. In our expert opinion, it goes best with Arizona iced teas, Sprite, and Hawaiian Punch.

Price: 4.3/5

Each bottle is priced at $29.99 before their 25% discount is applied – use the promo code LIFTED with your first order and bring the cost down to just $0.97 per 43 mg. THC serving.

Summary: 4.2/5

Enjoy the unmatched discretion of THC drank and sip your way to unending euphoric bliss.

>> Check the best price for Delta-9 Syrup

10. D9 THC Oil Drops – Best for Insomnia

Pros

Go nighty-night extra fast

THC, CBN & CBD blend

Anxiety? Forget about it

Proprietary sleep terpenes

Vegan, organic, non-GMO

Cons

Won’t do much for chronic stoners

One-time purchases are expensive

Who is D9 THC Oil Drops Best For?

Say goodbye to sleep-related struggles with proprietary terpenes and supportive cannabinoids that help you hit the pillow faster. Get your beauty sleep with their THC, CBD, and CBN blend!

Overall Ranking: 4.1/5

Potency: 4.6/5

CBDfx breaks out the big guns with 50 mg. CBD, 10 mg. CBN & 2.25 mg. THC per serving. Try their latest sleep tincture in 1500 mg., 3000 mg., and 6000 mg. strengths for even more ZZZs.

Effects: 4.4/5

Mental and physical relaxation lie at the forefront of every dropper, and you might fall asleep faster with CBDfx’s proprietary blend of terpenes. It’s specially formulated for sweet dreams!

Flavor: 4.2/5

CBDfx uses organic, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO ingredients to produce unflavored cannabis oil. The hemp aftertaste is evident, but you’ll be too sleepy to rinse your mouth with Listerine.

Price: 4/5

CBDfx’s 1500 mg. bottle is priced at $84.99, and their 3000 mg. version will cost you $119.99 before discounts. Finally, their 6000 mg. bottle clocks in at $199.99. Thankfully, they accept Klarna (afterpay) and you can use the code “RISE” to get 30% off your first order sitewide.

Summary: 4.1/5

This CBD-dominant tincture won’t get you super baked, but it’s awesome for insomniacs.

>> Check the best price for D9 THC Oil Drops

What is THC Oil for Pain?

THC oil usually comes in a glass dropper, and you can put it under your tongue like a tincture. Edible products are infused with THC oil, so users can expect the same long-lasting effects they enjoy with THC gummies & chocolate bars. Importantly, you can’t vape THC oil that’s bottled up. Though, you can fill up refillable THC carts with THC oils.

Edible THC oil contains MCT oil, coconut oil, and other additives that are safe for consumption. However, they can harm your lungs if they’re inhaled through a vaporizer. THC oils come from the concentrated material that’s extracted from hemp, and some THC oil has CBD in it as well.

The Different Types of THC Oil for Pain

In this section, we’ve discussed the different types of THC oil for pain, insomnia, inflammation, and more.

Full-Spectrum THC Oil

Full-spectrum THC oil, otherwise known as FSO, contains the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes that naturally occur in the cannabis plant. In other words, full-spectrum THC oil may contain traces of CBN, CBG, CBD, and other phytonutrients to promote the entourage effect.

Broad-Spectrum THC Oil

Broad-spectrum THC oil is refined to contain only a small amount of other cannabinoids in addition to THC. Companies extract THC from the cannabis plant and filter the final product using added terpenes to create oils that target chronic pain, deliver energy & help you sleep.

THC Isolate

THC isolate is exactly what it sounds like – while it’s usually condensed into shatter or dabs, a handful of reputable companies make THC isolate oil that you can put in a drink or put under your tongue. THC isolate oil doesn’t contain any other cannabinoids, allowing for potent relief.

How is THC Oil for Pain Made?

If you’ve ever wondered how to make THC oil, keep reading for more information. First, brands heat the cannabis plant in a “carrier oil” such as MCT oil or coconut oil. The oil must be soluble with fat in order to successfully infuse THC and CBD with the oil.

When cannabis is heated in a “carrier oil”, THC & CBD molecules are absorbed from the plant material. Some companies use different extraction methods to refine their final product, but you can make full-spectrum THC oil at home. Then, add it to your favorite foods or take it alone!

Extraction Methods of THC Oil

THC oil is commonly extracted from the cannabis plant using alcohol, butane, water, ethanol, and CO2 (carbon dioxide). Each extraction method is safe, but they can result in a different percentage of THC once it’s all said and done. Butane extraction (BHO) leaves 80% THC.

CO2 extraction is generally viewed as the “gold standard” because it’s environmentally friendly and unbelievably precise. Companies that use CO2 extraction offer highly potent THC oil. The final percentage can range from 85% to 95%. Ethanol and water extraction produce 50% – 70%.

Purification and Processing

After it’s extracted from the cannabis plant, THC oil is purified using solvents like ethanol and CO2 to remove any impurities and residues that aren’t safe for consumption. Special machines distill the crude oil, which can increase its longevity and final potency. Most of our top brands utilize GMP-certified manufacturing processes to ensure your safety and create high-caliber oil.

>> Check the best price for CBD + THC Oil

The Legal Status of THC Oil for Pain

It’s no secret that THC oil is legal in some states, but all the jargon can be quite confusing. We outlined the legal status of THC oil, so you’ll know what you’re getting into before buying online!

Federal Regulations

Unfortunately, THC is still illegal on a federal level. It’s classified as a Schedule I drug according to the FDA [1], and some states abide by federal regulations when dealing with cannabis laws. However, the 2018 Farm Bill [2] provides a fantastic loophole for alternative cannabinoid users.

So long as a cannabis-containing product has less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight, you will not get in trouble with the law. This allows companies to sell Delta-8 THC and THC-P products, because they’re derived from CBD. Still, some states circumvent this bill with “Total THC” bans.

State-By-State Variations

On a state-by-state basis, THC oil is legal for medical and recreational users. Medical THC oil is legal in seventeen states: these states include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Hawaii, Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Utah.

Recreational cannabis usage is also legal in 17 states and territories. These locations include Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Guam, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington, Vermont, Montana, Minnesota, and Nevada. Some states have made the entire process more confusing and banned Delta-8 THC in its entirety.

States that have banned Delta-8 THC and other alternative cannabinoids (aside from CBD) include the following: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Iowa, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Washington, California, Hawaii, and New York.

International Laws

The commercial sale of recreational marijuana is only legal in four countries: the US, Canada, Thailand, and Uruguay. Other countries, such as the Philippines, will sentence you to death or an extended jail sentence if you’re caught with any kind of cannabis product.

From a medical standpoint, international laws are a bit more forgiving. More than 40 countries around the globe have partially or fully legalized cannabis for explicit medical usage. Marijuana is also decriminalized in many South American countries, such as Ecuador and Mexico.

If you remember one thing we said, remember this – before you purchase THC or CBD oils online, be sure to check your local laws and avoid a potential legal headache.

>> Check the best price for CBD + THC Oil

Medical Uses of THC Oil for Pain

THC oil has a number of medically recognized uses, and we’ve covered the major benefits here.

Pain Management

THC oil can potentially reduce chronic pain [3] when it’s mixed with CBD. Other studies suggest that CBD + THC can reduce inflammation and nerve pain in animal populations [4].

Anxiety and Depression

300 mg. of CBD in a single dose has been clinically documented [5] to reduce symptoms of anxiety, and it’s been proven to exhibit the characteristics of an antidepressant in some animal populations [6]. Improvements in mental health among those with GAD have been reported.

Nausea and Vomiting

THC oils with high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) may directly influence the dorsal vagal nerve, which controls human responses to nausea and can reduce the frequency/intensity of vomiting [7].

Neurological Disorders

CBD, especially in tandem with THC, is documented to exhibit anti-convulsant properties. It can reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in people with treatment-resistant epilepsy [8], and the anticonvulsant properties of CBD are clinically recorded in animal populations [9].

Cancer Treatment

THC is widely used among cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy as an anti-emetic. The FDA has approved Dronabinol and Nabilone, which are both synthetic forms of THC, for cancer patients [10]. THC oil may provide pain relief & nausea relief concurrently for cancer patients.

Potential Side Effects of THC Oil for Pain

THC influences every person differently, and some people may experience adverse effects in the process of using cannabis. While any potential side effects are usually mild, they’re worth mentioning for people with food sensitivities or people who take medications & supplements.

THC oil may interact with antidepressants, mood stabilizers, blood thinners, and supplements intended to improve cognition. Even though THC is well-tolerated by most individuals, we’d urge our readers to start slow. Please speak with your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

How to Use THC Oil for Pain Safely

Using THC oil with reckless abandon is one thing, but using THC oil for pain in a safe manner is always the best option. First up, you should never drive or operate heavy machinery while under the influence of THC/cannabis oil. Next, you should aim to find the appropriate dosage.

If you’ve never touched cannabis before, 1-2 mg. is an appropriate starting dosage. Users who smoke or vape cannabis on occasion can try 5-10 mg. of THC oil their first time around, and veteran edible consumers can bump up the dose to 25-50 mg. of THC oil. As you develop a tolerance and find your favorite strains, you’ll be able to use more without getting too buzzed.

>> Check the best price for CBD + THC Oil

Buying THC Oil for Pain – What to Look For

Below, we’ve listed some factors to consider when purchasing THC oil and cannabis products.

High Quality and Purity

You should consider the quality of the ingredients you’re purchasing – for example, it’s always a good idea to look for USA-sourced hemp that’s free from unwanted additives & preservatives. Also, consider the extraction method used (and your product’s potency) before buying online!

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing signifies that a product is safe to use. If you can’t find third-party labs for a product, you’d be wise not to buy it. Lab testing ensures the absence of harmful chemicals, dangerous pesticides, and unwanted contaminants that could make you feel sick over time.

Brand Reputation

The cannabis industry is flourishing, but not every brand should be trusted with your health. We recommend purchasing THC oil from reputable brands that have been around for a number of years. If you need any suggestions, our hand-picked companies are great places to get started!

Legal Sources

Depending on your local laws and regulations, certain forms of THC oil might be illegal. Unless you live in a recreationally legal state or country, look for cannabis products that are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. This protects you from experiencing legal consequences down the line.

THC Oil for Pain vs. CBD Oil With THC – What’s the Difference?

In this section, we’ve outlined all the major differences between pure THC oil and CBD oil.

Chemical Composition

THC, otherwise known as tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive compound that’s found in the cannabis plant. CBD (cannabidiol) is non-psychoactive. While both chemicals are extracted from hemp, they have wildly different chemical compositions, physical effects & mental effects.

Psychoactive Effects

Speaking of which, THC is widely known to be a psychoactive chemical compound. Users report feeling euphoric, intoxicated, hungry, sleepy, energetic, and relaxed depending on the strain they purchase. CBD is non-psychoactive, but it still boasts potent anxiolytic properties.

Medical Benefits

THC is used as an antiemetic, and it can also increase your appetite [11]. On the other hand, CBD shows scientific promise as an appetite suppressant [12] that may improve metabolism [13] and promote more restful sleep [14]. CBD is used to mitigate seizure frequency/intensity.

Legal Status

CBD is federally legal, and it’s also legal to possess/consume in all 50 states. THC is a bit more complicated, and some THC derivatives (such as Delta-8 THC) are banned on a state-by-state basis. While Delta-9 THC remains illegal at the federal level, 17 states have legalized its usage.

>> Check the best price for CBD + THC Oil

THC Oil for Pain – FAQs

We’ve answered your frequently asked questions about THC oil for pain, insomnia and more.

What is THC Body Oil Used For?

THC body oil is used for joint pain, muscle inflammation, and improved exercise recovery. When applied to the skin via topical ointment or balm, THC and CBD may have a potent “pain-killing” effect. THC body oils are non-intoxicating, but edible THC oils will definitely get you baked.

What is THC Oil for Vaping?

THC oil for vaping is otherwise known as distillate, wax, or shatter. Importantly, edible THC oil should not be inhaled due to the presence of MCT oil and coconut oil. When vaped, fat-soluble oils can hurt the lungs. THC oil for vaping is specially formulated without food-grade ingredients.

Is There Pure THC Oil?

Yes, there is pure THC oil on the market, but it’s hard to find. In some states, cancer patients can purchase Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) with a valid prescription. It often contains 75% THC. Right now, Exhale Wellness’ CBD + THC oil is the closest product you’ll find to pure THC oil.

Does CBD Oil Have THC in It?

Yes, full-spectrum CBD oil has THC in it. However, in order to remain federally compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, full-spectrum CBD oil must have less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight. This leaves a gigantic loophole for other cannabinoids, such as Delta-8 THC & even THC-A.

How to Make THC Oil?

Making THC oil is simpler than you might imagine. Just heat up a portion of the cannabis plant using coconut oil, olive oil, MCT oil, or another fat-soluble substance that’s also edible. THC and CBD molecules merge with the carrier oil to create a deliciously intoxicating final product.

What’s Better for Pain: CBD or THC?

THC is undoubtedly better for pain than CBD, but CBD and THC mixed together could be the most effective solution for chronic pain, neurological pain, and inflammation. When you ingest CBD + THC at the same time, you’ll experience the “entourage effect” for maximal pain relief.

Is THC Oil Legal Everywhere?

No, THC oil is not legal everywhere. Although THC oil containing Delta-8 THC is legal on the federal level, some states have enacted a “Total THC” ban to circumvent the 2018 Farm Bill. Before you purchase THC oil, please check your local laws and regulations ahead of time.

Can THC Oil Get You High?

Yes, THC oil can get you baked. After you consume THC oil, it’s digested by your stomach and processed by your liver for long-lasting effects. Most THC edibles are infused with THC oil, so you might know what to expect if you’re no stranger to the occasional spiked brownie or gummy.

Are There Any Drug Interactions With THC Oil?

Yes, THC oil can interact with commonly prescribed medications and supplements. If you take antidepressants, mood stabilizers, blood thinners, or nootropics, please be sure to consult with your doctor before using THC oil. Once again, THC oil may influence every person differently.

How Do I Find the Right Dosage of THC Oil?

Finding the right dosage of THC oil is very individual, but beginners should start off with 2.5 mg. to be on the safe side. Casual stoners can feel free to try 5-10 mg. THC their first time around, and experienced edible enthusiasts will achieve all-day highs with half a dropper of THC oil.

Is THC Oil Addictive?

When used sparingly, THC oil isn’t addictive or habit-forming. It all depends on the concentration of THC in each bottle, and the other half depends on your mindset. People who use THC oil all day every day may develop a tolerance, but casual cannabis users have nothing to worry about.

Are There Alternatives to THC Oil for Medical Purposes?

When it comes to using THC oil for medical purposes, it’s hard to replicate the benefits using a different substance. However, CBD oil is the closest thing you’ll find to a suitable substitute. If you’re dealing with muscle pain and joint inflammation, you might have luck with THC topicals.

Final Verdict: What is the Best THC Oil for Pain & General Relief?

Exhale Wellness’ CBD + THC Oil is the best option for most consumers – it comes in 600 mg. and 1,200 mg. strengths for users with varying tolerances. Enjoy the premium look, feel and taste of CO2 extracted Delta-9 THC with industry-leading potency and rock-bottom prices.

They’re dedicated to using 100% natural ingredients, and users who subscribe can save 25% on recurring orders. Exhale Wellness has earned 8,675+ beaming buyer reviews on Trustpilot! Still, our top picks have something for everyone, and you’re sure to find the perfect product.

No matter which brand of THC oil you purchase, be sure to indulge responsibly.

>> Check the best price for CBD + THC Oil

References