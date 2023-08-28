Instant Checkmate Review – Pros, Cons, & Pricing

In order to make it simpler for customers to get more knowledge about each other, Instant Checkmate provides a background check facility. We’ve written a detailed Instant Checkmate review to help you know its features, and what it has to offer.

It’s recommended to use a background check service that is both dependable and complete. People tend to use it to acquire more details about their friends, neighbors, and potential romantic partners since it isn’t generally permissible for professional motives such as recruitment.

Instant Checkmate allows its users to search for data like email addresses, home addresses, social media accounts, criminal records, and phone numbers by accessing numerous databases that are open to the public.

To get a better idea of what this website has to offer, let’s compare its pros and cons.

>> Use Instant Checkmate >>

Instant Checkmate Review – The Pros

Friendliness of the interface

Archive of public documents that are both comprehensive & searchable

A person’s social media accounts may be found

Access to a database of sexual offenders

Instant Checkmate Review – The Cons

No report may be purchased separately

Relatively sluggish report processing

Reviews from customers are not great

Things to Consider Before Buying a Background Check Service Subscription

If you’re suspicious about a relative, your boss, or a familiar person, a personal background verification service could be helpful. Before making plans for a date, you can use these sites to look into their social media accounts, criminal records, and more. It’s equally essential to investigate a business or a rental property on the web.

You can get to know a lot about yourself by running a background check. There are numerous advantages to utilizing these services, but you need to make the most of them. Prior to deciding, consider the following:

Is there a limit to the number of searches for a certain price or subscription?

What is my price range?

What characteristics are most essential to me?

What kind of membership fee structure would work best for me?

Let’s see how well it does in these scenarios.

>> Try Out Instant Checkmate >>

Instant Checkmate Review – Cost, Features & Benefits

When assessing if Instant Checkmate is the right option for you, take into account these eight components while going through the review.

1. People Search Function

The most noticeable element of Instant Checkmate is certainly its individual search capacity. When you key in a person’s first and last name, their background details become available.

It’s not mandatory, but entering a place can give you more precise results. You can locate anyone, even yourself, with this help. If you find any private information regarding yourself on the site, you have the entitlement to have it taken off.

To limit the search results, it might be beneficial to include more intricate details about the person such as their age, gender, and relationships.

The person whose details are searched for will remain anonymous, and no one will know who was being looked for. The people search may take a moment to process, but it will only return accurate results. After the search has been conducted, you can select the file that contains the requested information.

>> Best Background Checker – Instant Checkmate >>

2. Criminal Record Search Function

You can also utilize this service to search for arrest records. To perform this task correctly, precise details such as the person’s location, name, and age are essential.

This database features every kind of criminal offense, including misdemeanors, warrants, civil suits, and traffic violations. The records also provide information on when and where the criminal act took place.

Both yourself and other people can be looked up on the database. With this resource, it’s easy to find out what people can know about you.

>> Instant Checkmate for Background Check >>

3. Reverse Phone Lookup Database

Instant Checkmate offers a reverse phone lookup service that can be utilized when you receive unknown calls. The service provides information like the caller’s name, address, age range, and whether the number is affiliated with a business or state institution. Instant Checkmate is one of the excellent reverse address search platforms available.

4. Sex Offender Database

If you want to find out if there are any registered sex offenders in your vicinity, Instant Checkmate allows for a comprehensive search of the database.

People who are moving to a new area or who have just acquired a new neighbor commonly explore this section of the website to ensure peace of mind. The database includes details about these criminals such as their names, pictures, and locations.

>> Use Instant Checkmate >>

5. Mobile Application

Currently, Instant Checkmate can be downloaded on Android devices, but not on iOS. It’s unclear if it’ll be available for iOS in the future.

People who have the app on Android have praised it for its ease of use, dependability, and useful features. Though there have been complaints of login issues. But these issues are normally fixed promptly.

6. Easy-to-Use Interface

The interface of Instant Checkmate is user-friendly and uncomplicated. With just a name and a general area, one can search for records and the results are presented in a clear format. The FAQ page on the registration page helps with the initial setup.

The only issue is the sluggish speed at which the searches and reports are generated, which can be quite time-consuming.

>> Instant Checkmate for Background Check >>

7. Customer Support

Assistance from Instant Checkmate by both email and phone is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST during weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST in the Spanish language. People usually receive a response to their emails within 24 hours.

Feedback reveals that the customer service representatives of Instant Checkmate do not push users to continue their subscriptions and they respond quickly to cancellation requests. Furthermore, they can also help with deleting personal data upon request.

8. Site Security

Norton Symantec utilizes 128-bit SSL encryption to protect all financial records given to the Instant Checkmate cost page. Though the major purpose of the website is to search public records, the site doesn’t focus on maintaining the privacy of this information. Therefore, the SSL connection is employed to guarantee users’ anonymity.

>> Use Instant Checkmate >>

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

Evaluations of Instant Checkmate can be found on the internet, however, the views regarding its convenience and customer service are conflicting. A few purchasers have grumbled about additional fees and perplexing payment rules associated with membership revivals.

If you aren’t content with the service, cancel your subscription at once to avoid being charged. User feedback on Sitejabber and Trustpilot suggests that it has a strong standing.

Instant Checkmate reviews from satisfied clients:

“For over two years, I’ve relied heavily on this service. It’s easy to understand and implement, and it’s quite useful”.

“This service was excellent, many many thanks! So much fresh knowledge was unlocked for me! That was incredible!”

“Using InstantCheckmate’s technology, I was able to solve an issue that was causing me and my loved ones a lot of stress.”

>> Instant Checkmate for Background Search >>

Instant Checkmate Review – Alternatives

There are numerous online services which offer background checks, however, it’s essential to be careful of those that don’t abide by their promises.

To make things simpler for you, we’ve put together a list of the major competitors to Instant Checkmate.

These websites all appear to have similar costs and the same quantity of available data, so it’s essential to do your research before deciding on a service.

The same company is behind the development of both Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder, which use the same data sources. Individuals and criminal records are among the services they provide.

TruthFinder’s resources can be used to get more information about a person before meeting them. Here’s a fast comparison of the two services:

Cost : Instant Checkmate cost review and TruthFinder both offer comparable monthly membership plans. The TruthFinder bundle has a higher price tag, but it also contains additional features.

: Instant Checkmate cost review and TruthFinder both offer comparable monthly membership plans. The TruthFinder bundle has a higher price tag, but it also contains additional features. Support: Getting in contact with customer care at any of these companies is really easy. Both companies promise a response within 24 hours.

Functions: TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate both have user-friendly interfaces. Neither site overly emphasizes upselling, yet both make use of pop-ups.

>> Try Out TruthFinder >>

Intelius, a leader in the background check industry, began operating in 2003 and is similar to Instant Checkmate, which offers information on an individual’s age, ethnicity, and any past criminal activity. The two services have a number of similarities.

Cost : Both Instant Checkmate and Intelius have comparable price points. If you want the most thorough information, you’ll have to pay a little extra for both services’ premium monthly plans.

: Both and Intelius have comparable price points. If you want the most thorough information, you’ll have to pay a little extra for both services’ premium monthly plans. Support : Intelius’ customer care is available by phone and email. If you contact either business through email, you should get a response within 24 hours.

: Intelius’ customer care is available by phone and email. If you contact either business through email, you should get a response within 24 hours. Function: Both provide access to data regarding a person’s criminal record, address, identity, and kinship networks. Due to the similarities across the databases utilized by the various benefits, the data presented is likely to be identical. Utilizing Intelius’ search tools, you can explore profound details related to yourself or your family members. This review will provide an overview of the company’s background check services.

>> Intelius for Background Check >>

You can quickly and easily find someone by using US Search, a cost-effective background check website, with only a few pieces of data. This data comprises their names, contact numbers, emails, and mailing addresses. Not only that, but you can also access details about a person’s criminal record, relatives, and online accounts.

Even though US Search and Instant Checkmate have a lot in common, they each have some individual traits.

Both US Search and Instant Checkmate cost very little money.

Instant Checkmate has a larger customer care presence than its competitors, including not just email but also phone help.

Besides the standard possibilities of email and phone contact, Instant Checkmate offers a wider range of features.

>> Use US Search >>

Instant Checkmate Review: Final Verdict

Instant Checkmate is an advantageous utility for confirming the identity of people, companies, and more. To give you a thorough analysis, the service assembles data from a range of sources. In comparison to other services, Instant Checkmate has a budget-friendly cost.

Customers are disappointed by the lengthy waiting period for a report after an inquiry. And, Instant Checkmate is an excellent choice for anyone who needs data for a non-academic purpose.

>> Use Instant Checkmate >>

Related Articles