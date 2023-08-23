It’s hard to escape eHarmony hype these days if you’re a part of the online dating world – it’s EVERYWHERE.

But we all know how these widely touted dating sites can turn out to be a big letdown once you get on them.

And eHarmony is no cheap dating app either – subscriptions start at $39.90 a month. So, naturally, we, the people, want to know if eHarmony is worth the hype (and bother) or if it is just another lame dating app on the scene.

We headed to eHarmony ourselves to find that out for the people, and we bring you the results of our investigation in this eHarmony review.

eHarmony Review: eHarmony in a Nutshell

Listen, we’re gonna get to the meat of the matter and tell you every little thing about eHarmony in this eHarmony review.

You’ll feel like you’ve already used the site by the end of the article.

However, we’re gonna start with a skimmable bottom line for all those skim-readers who’re just here for the nitty-gritty of the dating app.

About eHarmony

First things first – we gotta tell you a little bit about the dating app. eHarmony may seem like it’s all the rage right now, but eHarmony is not the new online dating site on the block.

It’s been around for over 20 years now.

eHarmony was a pioneer in the world of online dating sites because it introduced a detailed matchmaking system to the game.

It’s the same compatibility matching system that brings all the premium members to the yard.

People go to eHarmony looking for a serious relationship with high-quality folks who have got their life together – that’s the gist of the dating app.

eHarmony Pros and Cons

Next, we should present you with a short overview of what’s good and bad about the online dating site.

Let’s go through the eHarmony pros and cons.

This is a short overview of the good and bad sides of the dating app, and we’ll delve into it further in our eHarmony review.

eHarmony Pros

Many success stories

High-quality members

Thorough matchmaking

Balanced male-to-female ratio

Fake profiles are rare

eHarmony Cons

More expensive than other dating services

The compatibility quiz takes a while

What We Like About eHarmony

Here’s how it is – we really think that eHarmony is the best place to go if you’re looking for a serious relationship with high-quality folks.

Other dating sites just don’t come close when it comes to how detailed of an approach eHarmony has.

The eHarmony dating app is fun and easy to use, but above all else, it works – over 2 million people have found love on it so far.

What We Don’t Like About eHarmony

Well, we’re not big fans of the fact that the online dating experience on eHarmony is kinda expensive.

It’s significantly more expensive than many other online dating sites.

But you get what you pay for, so we can’t hold it against them that much. The compatibility quiz is kinda long, but it’s a one-time thing, so we can manage.

The Verdict 4.9/5

We’re not gonna lie – we loved eHarmony. Yes, it’s more expensive than other dating apps, and yes, the quiz takes some time, but those are the only two downsides, really.

And if those are the only downsides, you know it’s one heck of a dating app.

The TL;DR of our verdict on eHarmony would be – it’s the best choice if you’re looking for a committed relationship with folks who have stable lives.

eHarmony Review: From A to Z

That was that as far as the skimmable eHarmony review part goes. eHarmony sounds good, and you want to know more?

Good, because now is the time for a complete eHarmony review from A to Z.

By the time this article is done, you’ll know what you can and can’t expect from the online dating site, and you’ll feel like you’ve used it before.

eHarmony Compatibility Quiz

When it comes to the eHarmony sign-up process, the biggest issue is the compatibility quiz, so we’ll tackle that one head-on to get it out of the way.

What is the issue with this compatibility quiz?

The thing is, it takes a while to fill it out, and it gets kinda weird and boring, BUT it’s also crucial that you do it RIGHT.

The dating site will use that information and that information alone to fix you up with potential matches, so you want to ace it.

Now, eHarmony says it’ll take you about 20 minutes to finish it, but let us burst that bubble right away – it takes double that if you don’t half-ass it.

They’ll ask you all kinds of questions, and we mean ALL kinds of questions. Most of them will be pretty reasonable, and it will be easy for you to understand why they’re asking you that.

You answer by choosing one or more of the options offered.

The questions are mostly about your dating preferences, hobbies, interests, emotions, communication style, and behavior in relationships.

Some of these won’t make much sense to you (see picture below).

There are even some weirder ones where the dating app asks you to choose preferred shapes and whatnot – but hang in there.

The system is doing it to get you a detailed personality profile.

It will use all this info and your personality profile to present you with compatible matches. You two will see your compatibility score, which is very important because people are looking for long-term relationships.

Besides, this system is the reason behind the eHarmony dating success.

And it’s not only about that – you can learn more about yourself from your personality report, and you get it for free!

eHarmony Sign-up Process

Now that we’ve got the compatibility quiz thing out of the way, we can guide you through the entire sign-up process.

As you can see, you’ll be asked to select your gender and the gender you’re interested in. There are only two options here – male and female, which is a little lacking, but it is what it is.

You’ll also need to give your email address and set up a password.

We really recommend using your secondary email address for this, as eHarmony will send you messages when folks have viewed your eHarmony profile or sent messages or requests.

If you don’t mind that or actually want it, use your primary email address.

Or you can sign up with Facebook, which is also an option, but you should know that other members might be able to find you there.

This part of the process is where the previously explained compatibility quiz starts.

After the quiz, you get to provide some additional basic information, like your name, height, occupation, and zip code.

Once you’re done with that, you’ll need to put up a profile photo.

Then the dating site will ask you to answer 2 questions. You’ll get a dropdown menu so you can choose what questions you want to answer, and these will show on your profile.

You’ll also get to edit your ‘About Me’ part at this point, and that’s it – you’re done and ready to roll!

Finding Compatible Matches

Once you’ve done signing up for eHarmony, you get to explore the site for free and see what it has in store for you.

eHarmony is different from other online dating sites when it comes to the matchmaking process – there’s no swiping and no searching.

Since the dating site focuses on long-term relationships as opposed to casual dating, they decided to drop these ways of connecting.

Instead, they have a matchmaking system that does the matching for you.

Remember that god-awful quiz it took you so long to finish? Well, now, eHarmony’s gonna use your personality profile to deliver you potential matches.

eHarmony was the first to introduce this approach to the online dating experience.

It just works much better for singles looking for long-term relationships as you get matches based on psychological assessments.

Find your compatible matches in the Matches section on your eHarmony feed.

When you click on each of these premium members, you’ll get a chance to see more about them but also your compatibility score.

Anything over 80 is considered good, whereas scores over 100 are considered ideal.

When it comes to how many daily matches you’ll get – it all depends on where you are. Big cities in the USA tend to have hundreds of potential matches, whereas things are a little different eHarmony premium members in rural areas.

Regardless of your ideal matches, you’ll also get to explore other folks on the app who may not look good on paper but might be good options.

It doesn’t hurt to look around, and you can do it through the What If feature.

On the eHarmony feed, you’ll also get to see who’s seen your profile and whose profiles you have seen.

There’s also the option to favorite other members you like and want to save for later, which is always a good thing.

eHarmony Features

eHarmony website may be streamlined and easy on the eye, but the site sure packs a punch when it comes to available features.

It really shines there and makes starting conversations a breeze.

Before we get into detail about what the free membership gets you and what you get with a premium membership, let’s go over some of the star features.

What If

The eHarmony dating app is all about serious relationships or at least friendships with that goal, so they put all their eggs in a single basket – the matchmaking system. Well, almost all.

Those who like to have more ways of connecting and meeting other members will love the ‘What If’ feature, which is kinda like an add-on.

You get to explore some additional folks that are on the eHarmony dating app, even if they aren’t a good match on paper.

Hey – you never know.

Besides, that makes it possible to sometimes use the app for casual dating and take your chances with folks you otherwise may not.

Either way, the option is there. You choose if you want to take it.

Favorites List

If you’ve ever been on any dating apps, you’re no stranger to Favorites Lists, and you already know how they work.

Basically, you save people’s profiles on a list.

Folks usually save other people’s profiles if they’re unable or not ready to initiate contact right away or to keep their options open.

You save people’s profiles on the eHarmony app by hitting the star button right below the X on someone’s profile.

Communication Features

When it comes to communication features, you’d have to get a premium membership to take advantage of the most functional ones.

You can send winks and smiles for free, but how far will it get you?

If you want to send messages, you have to get an eHarmony subscription of some sort. When you do, you get unlimited messaging (and everything else), which is great.

Video Chat

Unlimited messaging is far from the only communication method on the eHarmony dating app – video dates are also there.

First off, video chat is a great way to confirm the person you’re talking to is who they say they are.

Not that there are many fake profiles on eHarmony, but still.

More importantly, they’re a good way to see if you two have something to work with before you meet IRL.

A safe and free way, too.

Guided Communication

Guided Communication is, by far, the star among eHarmony features. Other dating apps could take a leaf out of eHarmony’s book here.

What is Guided Communication? We hear you ask.

It’s an automated message feature that helps you break the ice and ease into the real conversation.

How it works is that you get to send automated messages, questions, or requests to eHarmony members, and they can also send them to you.

These are about thoughts, preferences, habits, pet peeves – things of that nature.

They’re easy questions that only take a couple of minutes to respond to, and they come in a series of 3 steps:

First Round of Questions – The dating site lets you start easy with 5 short questions. These are still informative, and you’ll get to choose which ones you want to send from the dropdown menu.

10 ‘Must Haves’ and 10 ‘Can’t Stands’ – Ask your potential match what are his red and green flags to see how compatible you two are. This is the second step, and they themselves need to name 10 of each.

Second Round of Questions – The last part of the automated messaging process is the 3 open-ended questions. You can either choose the ones eHarmony offers you or create your own.

If you two make it to the last step of the Guided Communication process, you can choose to engage in real conversations, video calls, and more.

À la Carte eHarmony Features

Those were the basic features, but that’s hardly everything eHarmony has in store for you. The dating site also has special features that you can buy separately if you want to have a more personalized experience.

Here are the most interesting ones:

Premium personality profile

Secure call

EH+ counseling

Premium Personality Profile

The premium personality profile is like a more in-depth version of your OG personality profile. You get an additional 15 aspects of personality, like social awareness, adventure, and inquisitiveness.

This feature costs $19.95.

It’s a great option for those looking to learn more about themselves and what drives them, but it also allows for better matchmaking.

eHarmony’s matchmaking system will have more to work with and can present you with better matches.

Secure Call

As its name suggests, this feature lets you have safe and secure calls with other people from the app without revealing your phone number.

eHarmony has partnered with Twilio for this purpose, and the two companies work like a buffer between you and your potential match.

You pay for it via a special monthly subscription plan, and they’re as goes:

1 month – $7.95

3 and more months – $5.95

EH+ Counseling

Dr. Neil Clarkl Warren, the founder of eHarmony, says that finding true love is the single most underestimated challenge in the human experience.

With that in mind, eHarmony launched EH+ counseling, a feature that gives you access to your personal licensed therapist, that will guide you through that experience.

You’d get hands-on support and guidance from choosing matches to communicating to actually getting involved and dating.

This feature is understandably the most expensive one – it costs $5,000 a year.

Usually, the dating site will ask people to pay in 1 installment, but those who choose the yearly subscription plan can pay in 3 instalments.

How Does eHarmony Work?

eHarmony dating service works on the basis of meaningful connection, and eHarmony attracts folks who are serious about dating.

To create your eHarmony account, you’ll need to go through a strenuous compatibility quiz.

It will gather information about your personality, interests, hobbies, behaviors, and preferences. That can help you learn a little more about yourself, but more importantly, it will serve to fix you up with other eHarmony users.

You get matches based on your compatibility scores, and you both get to see how similar and compatible you are in different areas.

Then, you have various conversation features at your disposal to hit it off, including instant conversation starters that make everything that much easier.

eHarmony App

Things are so much easier when a dating site also has a functional mobile app. You can connect and mingle on the go.

eHarmony’s app is available on both iOS and Android.

Sometimes, these dating sites have slightly different features on the website and the app, which can be confusing and annoying.

The eHarmony app has the same features the website does, so you won’t have any trouble adjusting one way or the other.

The app works seamlessly, and it’s pretty easy to use. There aren’t any apps, either, which is an added bonus.

How Much Does eHarmony Cost? eHarmony Pricing

Pricing can really make or break any dating service, and eHarmony is no different. In fact, it seems that the only thing people hold against the dating site in their eHarmony reviews is the price.

That means it’s one heck of a dating service, but it also means it’s expensive.

eHarmony offers a free version, but it won’t get you that far. Here’s what you can do with a free membership:

Join eHarmony and create an account

Browse and view other users’ profiles

Send winks to eHarmony members

Add other users’ profiles to favorites

Browse matches with the What If feature

If you want to communicate with other members and use the dating service functionally, you would have to get an eHarmony membership.

Here’s how much a premium membership would cost you:

Premium Light – 6 months – $69.90 a month

Premium Plus – 12 months – $49.90 a month

Premium Extra – 24 months – $39.90 a month

As you can see, you can’t just get a monthly premium membership – you have to subscribe for at least 6 months with Premium Light.

Premium Extra is the cheapest version, but it’s a 2-year commitment, so we recommend starting with Premium Light to see how you like the eHarmony app.

eHarmony Free Trial

Now that you know how much subscription plans on eHarmony cost, you’ll want to know if eHarmony has a free trial.

eHarmony has a free trial in the form of ‘free communication weekends.’

These free communication weekends are your chance to try out the app and see how you like it, especially because subscription plans are long and a big financial commitment.

On weekends, you get to register and use the app for free.

You can even use some communication features and hit it off with people on eHarmony to see how you like them.

eHarmony Reviews

That’s it on our part. Let’s take a look at some eHarmony reviews online to see what other folks have to say about the dating site.

The Better Business Bureau gave eHarmony a very high A+.

Not that many dating sites have such a huge rating on the Better Business Bureau – let us tell you that much.

And let us give you a quick insight into eHarmony ratings from their former and current users and other people online.

As you can see, there are reports of many eHarmony marriages and happy endings! There are also reports of poor matches.

Take a look for yourself.

eHarmony Alternatives

If you’re going through this article thinking, ‘This isn’t for me,’ worry not because we’ve got some other dating sites worth checking out too. Here are the best alternatives to eHarmony for both long-term relationships and casual hookups.

Seeking – Best eHarmony Alternative Overall

Pros

Luxury casual dating

100% free for women

Verified female profiles

Cons

Expensive

Pricing

100% free for women

Premium 1 month – $109.99

Premium 3 months – $96.66 a month

Diamond 1 month – $274.99 a month

Seeking is where all the ballers go to meet all the bombshells for some luxurious wild times. It’s a luxury casual dating app for the crème de la crème, and if you’re not a fan of mixing with the normies, this is where to go.

There are a couple of reasons why Seeking beats all other luxury dating sites.

The first one is that all the women there are verified, so you know you’re not dealing with bots or shady characters.

Men, on the other hand, have to provide proof of income, so the ladies can rest assured that they are real ballers and not baller wannabes.

That kind of safety for everyone makes it an extremely vibrant and efficient app.

The best part for women is that they get to use the site 100% free, while the men love the fact that there are more women than men on the site, which is a rarity.

Zoosk – Dating App for All Types of Dating

Pros

Casual hookups & serious dating

Diverse user base

Active community

Cons

No video chat

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months -$20 a month

6 months – $12.50 a month

12 months – $12.50 a month

Those of you who aren’t really sure if they want a long-term relationship or hookups or just don’t want the pressure should go to Zoosk.

It works for all kinds of dating and has all kinds of people.

We’re talking about all age groups equally divided, many ethnicities, and people from all walks of life.

Zoosk has a pretty active membership base and lots of fun features.

It may lack a video chat feature, but it has a pretty straightforward interface, which makes it really easy to use.

FriendFinder – Affordable Hookup App

Pros

Fast and easy hookups

Free live cams

Sex-positive & kink-friendly

Cons

Some inactive accounts

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

If you’re feeling more like casual hookups and kinky sex adventures, and all on a budget, FriendFinder is for you.

It’s the home of casual hookups.

Everyone’s there for the same reason, so it’s really easy to hook up. There are also millions of members with all kinds of sexual kinks, so it’s easy to find just the flavor of sexual encounters you like.

The best part? FriendFinder is quite affordable, compared with these other dating apps, with subscription plans starting at $19.95 a month.

There’s also free live cam chat and all kinds of X-rated content.

eHarmony Reviews: FAQs About the Dating App

Before we wrap it up and wish you the best of luck, we’ll also tackle some of the most common questions about eHarmony we found online.

Is eHarmony Only for Serious Relationships?

eHarmony isn’t ONLY for serious relationships – it’s for whatever you want it to be for. However, it’s worth noting that the app has a more thorough approach to dating and that most folks go there for serious dating.

What Age Group Is eHarmony For?

eHarmony’s more popular among the millennial age group, but there are plenty of people in the Gen X age group, too. Boomers are also present on the site. There’s someone for everyone on eHarmony.

Can You Use eHarmony for Free?

You can use eHarmony for free if you’re satisfied with only looking and winking. If you want to communicate with folks and use the site functionally, you would have to subscribe.

How Much Does eHarmony Cost per Month?

Here’s how much eHarmony costs per month:

Premium Light – 6 months – $69.90 a month

Premium Plus – 12 months – $49.90 a month

Premium Extra – 24 months – $39.90 a month

Is eHarmony Worth It?

eHarmony is absolutely worth it if you’re looking to settle down and find someone nice and stable for it. It’s got the best matchmaking system, a high-quality membership base, and many success stories.

eHarmony Review: The Takeaway

That’s what we had in store for you for this eHarmony review. Now you know what you can expect to get out of your experience there.

We think Neil Warren, the eHarmony founder, was right when he said finding true love was one of the most underestimated challenges.

And we really think he and his team have managed to create a great support network for everyone on that journey.

If you decide to head there, we wish you the best of luck!

