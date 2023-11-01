GG4 Strain Review [2024]: Gorilla Glue #4 Effects, Benefits, & Side Effects + Best Seed Banks to Buy

Known as one of the most potent hybrid strains, the GG4 or Gorilla Glue #4 has many fans among seasoned cannabis users. Its potency and other features have made the GG4 weed strain one of the most popular options on the market.

The famed weed strain is known for its potency and well-balanced effects that usually come in the form of relaxation and euphoria.

If these vibes are something you are looking for, this weed strain is definitely something to try out. But before you get there, check this GG4 strain review as we examine the famed hybrid’s potency, benefits, side effects, different types of Gorilla Glue strains, and more.

GG4 Strain: Overview

Gorilla Glue #4, usually called GG4 among seasoned cannabis users, is a powerful hybrid with Sativa-dominant genetics (around 60%). Around 40% of this weed strain aligns with Indica strains.

However, at some seed banks, you will find the Gorilla Glue 4 strain with Indica-dominating genetics (60%), but the effects are similar to the same weed strain with mostly Sativa genetics. This famed hybrid was created by crossing Sour Dubb, Chem’s Sister, and Chocolate Diesel.

Combining unique genetics from the three powerful parent plants has increased the GG4 strain’s potency. The GG4 weed strain is also famed for its distinct earthy flavor and aroma with a hint of chocolate and coffee.

Pros:

Offers longer-lasting potent effects

Distinct earthy flavor and aroma

Sativa-dominant hybrid (60%)

Easy plant to grow and maintain

Can be smoked or vaped

Promotes feelings of relaxation

Variety of medicinal uses

THC level between 18% and 25%

Cons:

Between 0.05 and 0.1% of CBD

Not suitable for beginners

Effects of GG4 Strain

What you need to know is that the GG4 strain is known for producing very powerful cerebral effects. It can provide an energizing buzz and foster creativity and joy.

The Gorilla Glue 4 strain is excellent for creative endeavors or other activities requiring attention because it has been known to provide consumers with a sense of greater mental clarity and focus.

The famed hybrid Sativa-dominant strain is also known for its physical effects that perfectly complement cerebral ones. Consumers of the GG4 strain usually report feeling sedated and relaxed. Hence, if you want something to help you unwind after a long day of dealing with everyday stressors, Gorilla Glue #4 may be the right choice.

The effects of this hybrid weed strain are so powerful that many consumers report alleviation of anxiety and stress. In addition, the powerful relaxation and calming effects may also help cannabis enthusiasts who are dealing with chronic pain.

Medical Benefits of GG4 Strain

This leads us to the medical benefits of the Gorilla Glue 4 strain. The CBD content is low, usually between 0.05 and 0.1%, so it is not used for any major medical issues and conditions, unlike other weed strains with a higher CBD content.

Still, users report that this hybrid can be beneficial for treating conditions such as headaches, issues with sleeping, or conditions related to stress regulation, such as anxiety.

Pain Management

The Indica-heavy GG4 strain is known for producing powerful effects of relaxation and calmness, and this is why many users report it may act as a pain relief for different ailments.

Anxiety and Stress Relief

Gorilla Glue #4 is also favored among cannabis enthusiasts struggling with anxiety and looking for natural stress relief.

Due to its relaxation and sedation effects, the GG4 strain may alleviate symptoms associated with anxiety. It has a higher content of THC, and the relaxation and sedation effects tend to last longer.

Appetite Stimulation

The Gorilla Glue 4 strain is also commonly used among individuals struggling with nausea and appetite loss. According to many consumers, this strain can reduce nausea and stimulate appetite loss. In other words, expect to be hungrier if this is your chosen strain.

How Many Gorilla Glue Strains Are There?

The GG4 strain is one of many Gorilla Glue strains you can get your hands on. They share some similarities but have different genetic makeup and terpene profiles.

Gorilla Glue 1

One of the most popular and potent sister strains of Gorilla Glue #1 is Gorilla Glue 1. The popularity of Gorilla Glue 1 has skyrocketed in the last several years due to the hybrid strain winning several awards. Gorilla Glue 1 and the GG4 strain have the same parents, Chocolate Diesel, Sour Dubb, and Chem’s Sister.

However, unlike the Gorilla Glue 4 strain, this is an Indica-dominant hybrid. The flavor is earthy with a hint of pine. It fosters feelings of relaxation and sleepiness. The effects are powerful since Gorilla Glue 1 has a THC level of up to 30%.

Gorilla Glue 2

Gorilla Glue 2, another close cousin of the famed GG4 strain, is around 45% Sativa and 55% Indica. It is also the product of crossing Sour Dubb and Chem’s Sister.

Like the GG4 weed strain, Gorilla Glue 2 is an award-winning hybrid renowned for its powerful effects that usually range from deep body and mind relaxation to increased mental engagement.

Gorilla Glue 3

Gorilla Glue is another Indica-dominant weed strain with around 60% of Indica strain genetics. This close cousin of the GG4 was created by crossing Sour Diesel and Chocolate Diesel. It is mostly preferred by cannabis lovers who seek a powerful sense of mental energy and focus.

Gorilla Glue 4

This award-winning hybrid was created by Joesy Whales, who crossed Chocolate Diesel, Sour Dubb, and Chem’s Sister.

It is one of the most popular options compared to other Gorilla Glue strains for many reasons. Its THC level is high, up to 25%, and seasoned cannabis users appreciate the couch-lock effect it causes.

Gorilla Glue 5

Gorilla Glue 5, or simply GG5, is yet another potent Gorilla Glues strain. It came to be after crossing Original Glue or the GG4 strain with Sister Glue or GG1.

Like the original Gorilla Glue strain, it fosters couch-lock effects due to its powerful relaxation and sedation properties. If you are looking for something to send you into that deep state of sedation and relaxation, GG5 does not disappoint. The THC level usually goes up to 30%, so the potency is higher than the potency of Gorilla Glue #4.

Which Gorilla Glue Strain Is the Strongest?

According to many consumers, GG1 and GG5 are the most potent strain in the Gorilla Glue family. Gorilla Glue 5 came into existence after many years of trying to refine the Gorilla Glue 4 strain. While doing so, breeders created the most powerful strain in the Gorilla Glue family.

The THC level in Gorilla Glue 5, aka New Glue, usually ranges from 25% to 30%, making it only suitable for more seasoned consumers with a higher THC tolerance.

How Does GG4 Differ from Other Gorilla Glue Strains?

While the effects and genetic makeup of the GG4 strain and other Gorilla Glue strains are similar, there are some differences to remember.

For instance, Gorilla Glue 5 is more potent due to a higher level of THC, so beginner users should start with something else to build their THC tolerance before turning to Gorilla Glue 5. Pungent terpenes are present in Gorilla Glue #4 and other strains in the same family, and the aroma is also similar.

In terms of growing, Gorilla Glue 4 may be the easiest strain for beginner cultivators, even though other strains in the Gorilla Glue family are also suitable for beginner growers.

Growing GG4 Strain: Tips and Techniques

If you are about to start your growing endeavor, check the following tips and tricks.

Cultivation Requirements

When grown outdoors, placing nine plants per square meter is best. Give the plants around three weeks for growth and around nine weeks for flowering. When grown outdoors, the average yield is 400 gr/m2.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Growing

Gorilla Glue 4 is popular among breeders who focus on outdoor growing, but the famed hybrid does well indoors. Breeders report great results no matter which growing technique you choose, as long as optimal environmental conditions are provided.

Flowering Time and Harvesting

The GG4 marijuana seeds, when grown outdoors, has an eight-week flowering time, meaning you may be able to harvest sometime in October. When grown indoors, the flowering time is between eight and ten weeks, depending on environmental variables, such as temperature and humidity.

Regarding harvesting, the average yield is 400 gr/m2. You can harvest when you notice the pistils turning amber and the trichomes turning white and milky. You want to use a high-quality fertilizer for greater yields of 650 gr/m2.

Popular GG4 Strain Products and Consumption Methods

The famed Gorilla Glue #4 strain can be consumed in many ways. The most popular method is through smoking, but many cannabis enthusiasts also consume it through different extracts and concentrates, THC-based edibles, and vaping.

Smoking and Vaporizing

Smoking and vaporizing are the two most common consumption methods for the Gorilla Glue 4 strain. When consumed this way, the effects are almost instantaneous, and consumers usually report a powerful body and mind buzz that can last for hours.

Edibles and Infusions

This strain is also popular among cannabis consumers who prefer infusions and edibles. You can find Gorilla Glue 4 strain edibles in the form of brownies and cookies. THC infusions with the GG4 strain are also popular, especially among those who prefer the flavor over potency.

Concentrates and Extracts

THC concentrates and extracts infused with Gorilla Glue 4 are aimed at seasoned cannabis users with a higher THC tolerance. These are very potency products with skunky and intense aromas with pine notes. Concentrates and extracts come in the form of THC oils.

Topical Applications

Among cannabis users, GG4 topical application is also popular but not as popular as other consumption methods. Topicals infused with this weed strain are usually in the form of creams and balms directly applied to the skin for localized effects.

Potential Negative Effects of GG4

Dry mouth and dry eyes are the two most frequent side effects consumers report. To avoid this happening to you, or to reduce the dryness, make sure you drink a lot of water. Overindulging may result in excessive thirst, mood fluctuations, and changes in appetite.

Some consumers also report dizziness and nausea as side effects. While these are common, they are usually associated with excessive consumption among individuals with a lower THC tolerance.

GG4 Strain Reviews and User Experiences

Learning more about the Gorilla Glue 4 strain entails looking into the experiences of other cannabis fans and enthusiasts. Below, we share customer reviews and their experiences with the famed hybrid.

This anonymous user shared that the GG4 strain became their instant favorite. The user praised its potency, powerful couch-lock effects, and flavor.

This user reported this hybrid helped them combat insomnia and relieve stress while offering a full body tingle.

Many are delighted with the hybrid’s unique flavor, and this user is one of them. In their experience, the GG4 strain tastes similar to Honey Maid crackers. The user suggests to keep moving to avoid feeling couch-locked.

Where to Find GG4 Strain

Below, we examine six reputable seed banks that sell premium-quality Gorilla Glue 4 seeds at affordable prices.

1. Seed Supreme – Best Overall

The best place to shop for Gorilla Glue #4 seeds is Seed Supreme, and we are not saying this lightly. One of the most renowned brands in the thriving cannabis market has a selection of over 4,000 strains, including the GG4 strain.

You can get Gorilla Glue 4 autoflower and feminized seeds, as well as other strains in the same family, in the form of auto-feminized and regular marijuana seeds.

Apart from offering an impressive lineup of strains, Seed Supreme reviews note that the seed bank is not missing excellent BOGO deals, thanks to which you can save up to 50% on your order. The company offers Germination and Delivery guarantees and free shipping on orders above $90.

2. ILGM – Best Germination Guarantee

Like Seed Supreme, ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) is another trustworthy seed bank operating on the market for many years. If you, as a new customer, order Gorilla Glue #4 seeds from ILGM, you can get $10 off your order.

At ILGM, you can shop for Gorilla Glue 4 autoflower and feminized seeds, while many other famed strains, such as Bruce Banner, Blue Dream, and White Widow, are not missing either.

ILGM also has one of the best Germination Guarantees for every seed. The company offers a 14-day money-back guarantee and free seeds on big orders.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best for Affordable Prices

Whether you are looking for the GG4 strain in the form of feminized or autoflower seeds, Homegrown Cannabis Co. has got you covered. This renowned seed bank has over 400+ strains, and the selection goes beyond Gorilla Glue #4 and other strains in the family.

While we are impressed by the variety of options, we also appreciate the pricing. Compared to other seed banks, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is one of the most affordable places you should check out if you are on a smaller budget.

BOGO weekly deals are always on the official website to help you save even more. To learn more about marijuana cultivation and germination, check the Homegrown Cannabis Co. interesting blog section.

4. MSNL Seeds – Best Discount Deals

For the best discount deals on the GG4 strain and other popular seeds, turn to MSNL Seeds. This seed bank has been around since 1999, which makes it one of the longest-running companies on the market.

Apart from being one of the longest-running seed banks, this is also a seed bank with promos and discount deals. MSNL Seeds offers free seeds on every order, and if you subscribe to its newsletter, you get to save 10%.

The company has a loyal customer base of over 100K satisfied customers who buy Gorilla Glue #4 seeds and hundreds of other options with a Germination Guarantee. The company is also known for express shipping.

5. WeedSeedsExpress – Best for Fast Shipping

The next seed bank we recommend you check out if you are interested in the Gorilla Glue 4 strain is WeedSeedsExpress. The company promises fast shipping to all US customers, and the average shipping time is three business days.

The selection of strains is impressive, with all the most popular Gorilla Glue options, alongside Permanent Maker, OG Kush, Blackberry Moonrocks, and hundreds of other strains. To save on your next order, check the company’s monthly sales.

The overall customer rating is 4.8/5, and this speaks significantly of the company’s dedication to premium quality. If you are not sure which strain will work best for you, use Srainfinder.

6. Crop King Seeds – Best for Discreet Delivery

When discussing the best places to get premium GG4 seeds, we have to mention Crop King Seeds. This trustworthy Canadian seed bank is best known for offering huge BOGO deals on popular strains. With one of these deals, you can get up to ten free seeds on pack orders.

Whether you buy Gorilla Glue 4 seeds or other seeds from the impressive lineup, you benefit from an 80% Germination Guarantee. The company also guarantees discreet delivery, so you will have no issues with customs or noisy neighbors.

At Crop King Seeds, you have access to 24/7 customer care service, so if you have any issues with placing an order or anything else, the customer care team is at your disposal at all times.

GG4 Strain: FAQs

Below, we check out the most frequently asked questions about Gorilla Glue #4.

Is GG4 Strain Indica or Sativa?

The GG4 strain is Sativa-dominant with around 60% of Sativa genetics. However, you may find the same strain with Indica dominating genetics at different dispensaries.

Why Is Gorilla Glue #4 So Popular?

Gorilla Glue #4 has a unique flavor profile; it is easy to grow and has a higher potency. These are some of the many reasons behind its popularity.

Is Gorilla Glue the Same as Gorilla Glue 4?

Yes, Gorilla Glue is the same as Gorilla Glue 4, which is also called GG4 for short and Original Glue.

Is Gorilla Glue #4 a Good Strain?

Yes, the Gorilla Glue 4 strain is excellent. It is favored among cannabis users for its powerful effects, including relaxation and couch-locked vibes.

Breeders prefer this strain for easy maintenance, and seasoned cannabis users appreciate its potency.

Can GG4 Be Grown by Beginners?

Yes, GG4 is an excellent strain for beginners. The average flowering time is eight to ten weeks, and plants are not very susceptible to temperature and humidity changes. Due to its robust nature, you can grow GG4 indoors and outdoors.

Does Gorilla Glue Strain Make You Laugh?

The Gorilla Glue strain can make you laugh. You may giggle for no reason as you enjoy deep body and mind relaxation. Either way, laughs are guaranteed.

Does Gorilla Glue Strain Make You Hungry?

Yes, most Gorilla Glue strains will make you hungry. This is why many consumers rely on GG4 for appetite stimulation.

Where Can I Legally Purchase GG4 Products?

You can legally buy GG4 seeds and other GG4 products at reputable seed banks like Seed Supreme.

What Is the Average Flowering Time for GG4 When Grown Indoors?

The average flowering time for the GG4 strain when grown indoors is eight weeks. Gorilla Glue delivers big yields, usually around 400gr/m2 or more, depending on environmental factors, such as temperature and humidity.

Can I Find GG4 Seeds for Cultivation?

Yes, you can find GG4 seeds for cultivation at many seed banks. If you are looking for the highest-quality Gorilla Glue 4 strain seeds, check the seed banks we discussed.

Conclusion: Is GG4 Strain Right for You?

The strong hybrid GG4 might provide you with a potent high. It can help you distress after a long day dealing with everyday stressors and elevate your mood.

Remember, it is a higher THC level, so it is not a strain for people with a lower THC tolerance. At the same time, if you are an experienced cannabis lover, GG4 may work well for you.

Either way, we wish you happy growing and make sure you enjoy GG4 cerebral highs to the fullest.