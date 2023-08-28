14 Best Indica Seeds: Top Indica Weed Strains for Sale Online in 2023

Imagine how it’d feel buying indica seeds, getting excited about cultivating them, then realizing they’re damaged or substandard.

It would suck, right?

Good thing, we’d love nothing more than to help you save your precious time and money by getting the best indica seed strains from the most reputed seed banks today.

New, intermediate, or experienced grower, it doesn’t matter. This review of the best indica seeds strains will not only get you high-grade indica strains, but provide you with germination assurances, too.

Sounds amazing, let’s get it!

Best Indica Seeds for Sale: First Look

1. Seed Supreme – Best India Seeds Overall

Pros

Delivery is free on orders over $90

All seeds bred in the US

Offers 4000+ seed strains

Rotating deals, gifts, and free merchandise

Plenty of indica breeds

Cons

No germination guarantee information

Seed Supreme, an American company with a home-base in San Diego, California, is one of few reputable seed banks where you can buy indica strains of cannabis seeds grown at farms and laboratories on domestic soil.

From their founding in 2013 (before cannabis was legalized, by the way) Seed Supreme has established a strong reputation for their high-quality seeds.

Seed Supreme reviews note that it also offers a wide variety of indica marijuana seeds from their cannabis farms in California and Colorado. They have exclusive deals too with seed banks like Sensi Seeds, DNA Genetics, and Nirvana Seeds that help them boast a collection of over 4000 strains.

SeedSupreme often offers buy two get one free deals on hot-selling seeds, and flash sales pop up quite often, so you can add free cannabis seeds in addition to your indica seeds.

Our favorite indica seeds from Seed Supreme are:

Though all the seeds for sale we’ve mentioned are great, our favorite indica-heavy seeds from Seed Supreme are the Fruity Pebbles and Sirius Black. Both cannabis plants prefer to be grown indoors, can be grown all year round, and have medium to high yields.

Fruity Pebbles high THC content packs a punch, at 20 to 28%, which means it’s one of the most potent strains available. Sirius Black’s is also a respectable 15-20% THC content, too.

Whether you’re a new or experienced grower, the indica seed strains sold by Seed Supreme can meet your particular strain needs.

>>Find the best indica strains at Seed Supreme

2. I Love Growing Marijuana – Buy Indica Seeds With Free Shipping

Pros

Beginner-friendly

Large grower community

Deal alerts

Guaranteed delivery

24/7 grower support

Cons

Low CBD content

I Love Growing Marijuana has a sizzling passion for weed pumping through its veins.

Its team is made of complete cannabis firebrands like the seed bank founder Robert Bergman, who studied cannabis for 25+ years. Suffice to say, the seeds here are actually a result of high standards and careful thought.

You’ll love that ILGM really cares about every type of grower, whether experienced growers or those who lack growing experience. The seed store boasts a grower community of 1M+, offers around-the-clock grower support, and has an extensive range of grower guides to help you get the best out of your seeds.

The climax is that ILGM’s indica strain range is a beautiful garden of variety. This is especially true for their high THC feminized seeds for those that want the biggest yield possible.

Furthermore, ILGM’s indica seeds for sale also have autoflowering, fast flowering and beginner seeds for new indica growers, and even stock climate-tailored indica weed seeds to ensure you get a pleasant grower adventure wherever you are.

We personally love ILGM’s:

Of all these indica seeds, the Girl Scout Cookies Extreme Feminized Seeds and the Blueberry Autoflower Seeds are our top favorites. The seeds are 80% indica, and 20% sativa and can produce as much as 21 oz per square meter.

Better yet, they grow outdoors and indoors, and basically, any level of grower can nurture them. When growing indoors, you may notice the physical differences between the Sativa plant flowers and Indica plant flowers in the grow room.

The typical effects of Indica include improved well-being, appetite, and reduced inflammation from terpenes and cannabinoids. Also, the Girl Scout variation has some high THC levels – up to 21%, and they also come with 10 FREE seeds.

In summary, I Love Growing Marijuana is all about trustworthiness. They will protect your investment with a germination and delivery guarantee, so you’re sure of getting a reshipment or seed replacement in case anything unsavory happens.

>>Try ILGM for the best Indica seeds overal

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Great Deals and Promos

Pros

Shipping anywhere inside the US

Huge variety of genetics

Seed packs come in autoflowering, feminized, and mixed

Offers lessons from expert growers – free!

Cons

New to market, so may experience growing pains

No international shipping

Homegrown Cannabis Company has rapidly established itself as a prominent player in the cannabis cultivation realm, lauded for top-tier expertise and heavy yields.

Fueled by a horticultural passion and unwavering dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly growing practices, the brand has carved a niche for supplying exquisite cannabis products.

As a baby in the seed bank market, Homegrown Cannabis Co collaborates with esteemed seed banks such as Blimburn Seed, orchestrating an end-to-end journey from seed to harvest.

This unique approach results in an impressive array of indica plants, from autoflowering, feminized, to a combination of both. You’ll find a staggering assortment of over 500 strains to choose from, including amazing indica-dominant cannabis seeds.

Indica seeds we like from Homegrown Cannabis Co.:

Our preferred indica-heavy seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. are the Crystal Feminized and Mazar Autoflower.

Crystal Feminized is a beginner-friendly indica-dominant strain that produces good yields. For those looking for happy, relaxing sensations, this is the strain for you.

Mazar, named after the location in northern Afghanistan that it was discovered, is renowned among cannabis cultivators for its potency and quality.

Their indica seeds tend to grow anywhere, whether your garden is inside, outside, or in a greenhouse.

Known for their promotions, deals, and discounts, Homegrown Cannabis Co. often offers BOGO deals, coupon codes, discounted “strain of the month,” coupon codes, and a loyalty program for their indica seeds for sale.

Even better, the company provides a 100% germination guarantee, so you can send your products that didn’t seed up to 90 days of delivery.

>>Get a 100% germination guarantee with Homegrown Cannabis Co.

4. MSNL – Best Genetics

Pros

Discreet shipping

Diverse selection of seeds

Seeds of the highest quality

Innovative stains come with unique effect and flavors

Cons

More expensive by comparison

MSNL, the OG spot for snagging autoflowering cannabis seeds, came to life back in 1999. This epic seed hub sets up shop right in the Netherlands, the land of dreams, and hooks you up with those killer genetics and the best indica weed seeds on the market.

They’ve got genetic wizards on board, legends with decades of experience. They’re like the Dumbledore of weed genetics, crafting magic strains that’ll teleport you to another dimension, like the high THC indica seeds.

Before they drop their products and indica buds, they’re all about the scientific grind. Testing, tweaking, and fine-tuning their strains like mad scientists to serve you the ultimate, mind-bending goodies. It’s like a weed laboratory, where every bud is a piece of art, a masterpiece of high-quality goodness.

Our favorite indica strains from MSNL are:

Kushberry Moonrocks Feminized and Gorrilla Zkittlz Autoflower – these indica weed plants are like the rockstars of the indica world, straight outta MSNL’s secret stash.

First up, we got Kushberry Moonrocks Feminized. It’s a blend of Kush and Blueberry strains, a cosmic collision of relaxation and fruity euphoria with 80% indica and 20% sativa.

The end result is perfect for those moments when you just want to melt into your couch and let your worries drift away.

The Gorrilla Zkittlz Autoflower strain is like a psychedelic dance party for your senses. Imagine the wild party vibes of Gorilla Glue and the candy-coated sweetness of Zkittlez, all wrapped up in an autoflowering package.

It’s like a quick trip to the cosmic candy store, with a high yield of 550gm and high THC content of up to 33%. Plus, it’s an autoflower seed of cannabis sativa strains, meaning it practically takes care of itself – a lazy grower’s dream come true!

Though MSNL’s seeds are slightly more pricey than other products on this list, they offer amazing discounts, free seeds with every order, and a loyalty program.

>>Try indica strains from MSNL here

5. Crop King Seeds – Fastest Delivery of Indica Seeds Online

Pros

80% germination rate

Fast, discreet delivery

Widest strain selection

24/7 customer support

Cons

Could have more discounts

Crop King Seeds is the royalty of indica strain variety. Whatever indica strain you might have in mind, they probably have it in store for you.

That’s not all, actually. Even if you don’t want any specific indica cannabis strain you can get a mixed Indica strain pack and experiment with different seeds to find the ones you love most.

To give you a little background, Crop King Seeds has been around since 2005, and that it’s grown to be one of the most popular seed stores in North America speaks to the level of trust they enjoy.

Notably, Crop King Seeds is a stickler for quality. The company handpicks and tests their seeds before putting them up for sale, thus you’re assured of getting top-notch indica genetics.

Also, this best seed bank has germination and growing environment guides to hold your hand through your indica plant cultivating journey. You also get an 80% germination guarantee to give you confidence.

Crop King’s most popular Indica seeds are:

The 80% Bubba Kush and Black Indica strains caught our eye the most. They can grow in any environment, take just 7-9 weeks to flower, and have an easy level of growing difficulty, so you don’t have to fuss much about being the perfect grower.

Lastly, Crop King Seeds gives you 10 free seeds on orders worth $420 and more. Furthermore, your indica weed seeds are shipped stealthily in random items to stave off ogling eyes, and the delivery times are 2-7 days to get you growing in no time.

>>Get discreet delivery from Crop King Seeds

6. Rocket Seeds – Best Variety

Pros

Strong quality and variety of genetics

Support around the clock

Provide useful guides

Cons

Relatively newer company

Get ready to blast off with Rocket Seeds – the ultimate cannabis seed vault right here in the good ol’ USA. This company launched in 2018 and has skyrocketed to be the real MVPs in the game, now offering over 605 strains from 20 breeders.

They connect you to global breeding legends, hooking you up with the best indica marijuana strains and genetics. As noted in our Rocket seed reviews, their hotline is always open, 24/7, so you can hit ’em up anytime your cannabis cultivator’s curiosity kicks in.

Every package comes with a grower’s guide. It’s like they’re handing you the keys to the green kingdom. So whether you’re a rookie or a seasoned grower, Rocket Seeds is your one-way ticket to the most epic cannabis journey.

Our favorite indica seeds from Rocket Seeds:

Rocket Seeds knows how to launch you into a whole new level of cannabis nirvana with their Black Gorilla and Wedding Cake strains.

The Black Gorilla strain is like a stealthy ninja of relaxation, sneaking up on you with its potent blend (up to 32% THC content!) of Gorilla Glue and, you guessed it, Stress and worries are left at the door, both with the marijuana grown and the growing process itself.

Prepare your taste buds for a feast ’cause here comes Wedding Cake Feminized. This beauty is like a sweet symphony for your senses, combining Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies into a blissful masterpiece.

Because both products are feminized, you won’t have to worry about picking through and separating male buds, and best yet, they both have high-yielding buds.

Rocket Seeds is full of great deals, too! They give you free shipping on orders over $200, plus 10 free seeds if you spend over $420!

The company also provides BOGO offers, frequent discounts like 50% off 10 and 25 packs, and much more.

>>Find the best indica strains from Rocket Seeds

7. Mary Jane’s Garden – Top Indica- Dominant Strains

Pros

Keen seed selection

Great medical strain options

Popular, quality strains

Nice indica hybrid strains

Cons

Limited promos

For almost 10 years now, Mary Jane’s Garden has been a top-rated seed store for popular, premium quality seeds.

If you want balanced seeds, then Mary Jane’s Garden’s indica dominant hybrids might be the way to go. The cannabis seeds will ensure you boost your wellness with the indica side, while also having fun with the energizing and euphoric benefits of cannabis sativa plants.

Better still, the seeds here have gone through a mindful selection and inspection process to ensure you’re getting the highest possible standard.

Yeah, you’re right, feminized indica seeds give some massive yields. But, also, Mary Jane’s Garden’s beginner-friendly autoflowering indica seeds can give you a significant harvest even if you make a few grower errors.

The seed store’s most popular indica cannabis seeds include:

As the name suggests, the California Orange seeds do well in warm climates, and in nine to ten weeks you’ll be enjoying its fulfilling sweet yet citrusy taste.

If you know one or two things about growing cannabis, you can go for the high-yielding Crystal strains and try to get the promised medical rewards like a calming feel, chronic pain relief, and better sleep.

In brief, Mary Jane’s Garden doesn’t have regular deals yet, but, if you make slightly bigger purchases of $200 or $420 and more, you’ll get free shipping and 10 free cannabis seeds respectively.

>>Try Mary Jane’s Garden Seeds today

8. Beaver Seeds – Excellent Indica Weed Quality

Pros

Fast worldwide delivery

Reliable 24/7 support

Regular promos, discounts

Cons

Limited selection

Beaver Seeds might not have the biggest seed selection, but the company says it sacrificed that part of its business in order to ensure that the seeds it sells are really up to par.

That’s how you know a store doesn’t waver on quality. Also, the seed bank checks their seeds for damages as well, further boosting their already high germination rates.

Along with this, Beaver Seeds appear to have found the sweet spot between affordability and quality, and they also give regular discounts that can save you more bucks.

You’ll most probably love their indica strains of:

Beaver Seeds’ Devil’s Crack and Great White Shark strains can give as big as 500-1000 mg/m² yields with some satisfying and bearable energizing effects.

Your time on Beaver Seeds is tied up with fast delivery. Even for international orders, you don’t have to painfully wait for a long time as you’ll get your seeds within a week. Better yet, Canada, US, and UK orders even have the possibility of same-day delivery.

>>Get discounted Indica at Beaver Seeds

9. SunWest Genetics – Unique Indica Strains

Pros

Superior indica genetics

Extensive popular, unique strains

Comprehensive germination guarantee

Cons

No growing guides

Conditional delivery guarantee

Sunwest Genetics isn’t your regular seed bank.

The brand has its own labs where its weed experts crossbreed different marijuana strains to create even more powerful seed genes for you.

That’s not all. Sunwest Genetics also handpicks the best cannabis seeds and tests them for quality, only providing the most superior ones for you.

Most customers report very high germination rates, and if less than 80% of your indica seeds germinate, the store will gladly send replacement seeds your way.

Sunwest Genetics also gives you a detailed germination guide. However, you’ll have to learn how to grow indica cannabis seeds elsewhere as they don’t have any additional grower guides.

Our favorite Indica strains, which also happen to be their most popular seeds, are:

You might fancy the Critical Mass strain for the reason that it only takes six to around eight weeks to mature, and that it produces as much as 21 ounces per indica plant.

In addition, it has 20% THC and 5% CBD, so you can get both medicinal and recreational benefits like alleviating depression, anxiety, insomnia, feeling relaxed, and having improved sleep.

Lastly, you’ll receive free shipping and 10 free seeds when you buy indica seeds worth over $200 and $420 in that order.

>>Try the SunWest Genetics 80% germination guarantee

10. Sonoma Seeds – Natural Indica Strains

Pros

Wide strain catalog

80% germination rate

Fast client support

Cons

Little company information

Few promos

Sonoma Seeds plays on the motto “Grow Organically,” as their seeds are said to be harvested from naturally grown indica plants.

While there’s not much information about the company, the Canadian West Coast-based company is a proven major supplier of quality-grade cannabis seeds in North America.

Equally important, their indica seeds have very high customer ratings, and many report a 100% germination rate.

Even so, this Canadian seed bank gives an 80% germination guarantee below which they’ll refund you or give you seed replacements if less than 80% of your seeds don’t sprout.

Indicas tend to like growing indoors, especially most strains like the Hindu Kush Mountain Range plant and the award-winning strain White Widow plant, whose characteristics are much superior to Hindu Kush.

Sonoma Seeds’ best-selling indica seeds are:

The LA Confidential strain grows well in Mediterranean and warm climates, and its 22% THC can get you in a better mood with additional relaxing effects.

Orders in the US will be hidden in random things like birthday cards, flashlights, beads, and the likes to keep thieves and nosy custom officers at bay.

>>Check out Sonoma’s vast Indica strain catalog here

11. Quebec Seed Bank – Best Therapeutic Indica Strains

Pros

North America personalized seeds

Variety of flowering types

Good bulk discounts

Wide medicinal benefits

Cons

Free shipping on bulk buys only

Yes, you guessed it. Quebec Seed Bank is based in Quebec, Canada, a thriving pro-weed society. The company is one of the biggest suppliers of weed seeds in Canada and the US.

Quebec makes its bones by giving you more than just a fun weed experience with arguably one of the best Indica plants for medicinal purposes today.

It goes on.

The most incredible thing is that the store sells cannabis seeds tailored to North America, so your cannabis indica seeds will survive the harsh winters that may come around.

In addition, many of their indica weed strains are touted as mold and termite resistant, and that means less worrying about pests and diseases.

Quebec Seed Bank has a variety of indica flowering types around autoflowering, feminized, regular, CBD, outdoor, and even mixed strain packs for people that desire an all-in-one package of a different seed type.

Their most popular and top-rated Indica cannabis seeds are:

Master Kush (80% Indica) and the Pink Berry seeds (90% Indica) have an average flowering time of 8-9 weeks. During the flowering stage, they’re said to give a euphoric and relaxed feel.

Alternatively, if your eyes are on more medicinal effects, you could opt for the CBD Blueberry Feminized version that is said to have potential anxiety-reducing and possibly chronic pain soothing effects.

It’s all good if you’re buying just a few pot seeds, but know that you get extra free seeds on purchases over $150, and free shipping for purchases over $200 … something to think about, eh?

>>Try the therapeutic Indica strains at Quebec Cannabis Seeds

12. Seedsman – Strongest THC Indica Strains

Pros

Always get free seeds

Collaborates with other banks

Pioneers

Seamless shopper experience

Cons

No fixed shipping cost

Buds produced by Seedsman seeds have the kick of a horse.

The seeds here have some top-tier THC content, with most having the potential to produce weed with 21-30% THC, and that’s some potent harvest you’re looking at.

And, Seedsman isn’t just any other brand. They’ve got a 20+ year seed bank reputation and were the first brand to sell autoflowering and CBD seeds, so this is a store you can trust.

Even more, the seed bank also collaborates with 27 other reputable seed banks, e.g. Sensi Seeds, Royal Queen, Female Seeds, and more to always have high-quality seeds available for you.

The strain selection here is massive too, Seedsman stocks over 350 strains, and their indica strains make a big chunk of them.

Even with the broad range of cannabis indica strains, you’ll get a smooth shopper experience. You can use Seedman’s THC and CBD content, sex, flowering type, price, and more seed filters to help you find your perfect seed match.

The most popular cannabis indica seeds at Seedsman are:

The Gorilla and Tropicana Indica are in fact 100% pure indica seeds, while the Trichome one is an indica-dominant hybrid for people that want to enjoy both the highs and therapeutic effects of weed.

Marijuana plants produced from these indica cannabis seeds will give you some creative and stimulating yet relaxing vibes, and their uplifting effects mean they’re awesome for daytime use.

The cherry on top is that Seedsman scores you freebie cannabis seeds on every order, big or small.

>>Maximize your THC levels with Seedsman here

13. Herbies Seeds – Top Customer Service

Pros

100% satisfaction guarantee

Free seed on every order

Affordable prices

Consultant help

Cons

Longer delivery

Herbies Seeds is steered by a team of weed experts who’ve put their heads down on weed research for 10+ years. So, Knowing that your suppliers are business veterans should give you some peace of mind.

And, the brilliance of the team behind the brand is demonstrated by cutting-edge seed genetics. The THC levels these seeds can produce go up to 35%, so you’ll be getting some of the most potent indica strain experiences in just a few weeks.

Even better, Herbies Seeds provides online consultants that can help you find the best indica seeds for your grower goals. Besides, you always get free cannabis seeds on every order, allowing more room for rookie grower mistakes.

We their following most popular Indica cannabis strains:

First things first, the Shiskaberry goes all out as 100% pure indica seeds and is the most potent pure strain here at 28-33% THC. Moreover, it’s nice relaxing high benefits are delivered in a delightful berry aroma mixed with an earthy taste.

The best part is that these strains can easily produce over 500g per square meter, and even up to 600g when grown outdoors.

To sum up your experience, Herbies Seeds give you an all-around satisfaction guarantee. By that, we mean seed replacements and a reshipment if things go south. Good thing, every order comes in disguised shipping to further ward off potential harm to your package.

>>Get free seeds with every purchase from Herbies Seeds

14. Seed City – Most Affordable Indica Cannabis Shop

Pros

Tons of deals

Low prices

Fast, discreet delivery

Sells from top breeders

Cons

Could have a better site

Working with a tight budget shouldn’t spoil the party.

Seed City has probably the lowest prices you’ll ever find. Also, it always has some sales, deals, and seed offers going on. Add their free seeds on every order, and you’re looking at a great bang for your buck.

Additionally, Seed City has built its forte around seed quality. The seed shop is a bit of a weed seed connoisseur. It cherry-picks top-grade genetics from reputable breeders around the world to give you a standout strain selection.

We get that Seed City might have chosen to go with a weed theme for their website, but it might feel a tad too much for some people.

That said, there’s an exceptional seed selection tool that can help you pick a tailored indica cannabis seed for yourself using your price, breeder, yield, strength, and other preferences.

Their best-selling indicas are:

The Octane seeds give dense buds and the herb can yield as much as 650 g/m² and grow in either warm or cold climates, so you can cultivate them wherever you want.

Aurora Indica is a great mix of CBD and THC, and one of the more potent indica strains the company offers. Growers have used it for the relaxed and euphoric effects and for the potential pain and stress relief properties associated with the strain.

If you pay a little more for Courier Stealth Delivery, not only will your indica cannabis seeds be hidden in everyday things like DVD cases, but you’ll also receive your package as fast as 2-4 days. Even your payment information will be a secret.

>>Get affordable Indica strains at Seed City

Best Indica Seed Strains and Seed Banks FAQs

We’ll answer the most common questions about indica seed banks below.

What Is the Difference Between Indica and Sativa?

Indica Seeds

Indica seeds are cannabis seeds used to produce marijuana strains with soothing and more sedating effects. They are largely associated with wellness benefits, e.g. better sleep, potential pain relief, and relaxation, and are best used in the evenings.

Different Indica seeds differ in flowering stage and speedy harvest when they grow indoors, in cooler climates, and in harsh weather. They also differ in the buds and trichomes they produce. Some of the buds they produce are purple buds, while others are resinous buds.

Sativa Seeds

Sativa seeds on the other hand produce more psychoactive strains in that they largely affect the mind and usually give energizing and uplifting effects. The best sativa strains like Durban Poison can be used during the day.

Hybrid Seeds

Hybrid seeds have both indica and sativa genetics. The Indica and Sativa content can be equally balanced, or one strain can be more dominant.

Hybrids give a blend between cannabis sativa highs and indica’s sedating effects with no intoxicating effects.

Are Indica Seeds Better?

Well, yes and no. It largely depends on your end game. If you desire a strain to help you kick down and relax in the evening or want weed’s medical benefits, then indica cannabis seeds are better than Sativas.

On the contrary, cannabis Sativa seeds are better if you have eyes on the energizing benefits of marijuana, especially Sativas, since they have different effects.

>>Find the best indica strains at Seed Supreme

What Do Indica Marijuana Seeds Look Like?

Indica marijuana seeds usually have more than one color, mostly black and brown, and are usually larger than other cannabis seeds. Additionally, even as seeds, indicas give a slightly pungent earthy and fruity smell.

How Do You Know If Seeds Are Good or Bad?

You can know if seeds are good or bad if you check their color. Healthy seeds usually have earth colors like gray, black, or brown and are usually round and fuller.

Again, if you’re not sure just by the appearance of your marijuana seeds, you can do a sink or float test. Good indica cannabis seeds will sink in water while bad seeds will sink in.

What’s the Purest Indica Strain?

The purest Indica strains from our selection are:

Even so, all the marijuana seeds we recommended are at least 80% indica.

>>Find the best indica strains at Seed Supreme

What’s the Strongest Indica?

The Strongest Indica strains from our review (in terms of THC) are:

Shiskaberry Feminized – 33% THC Herbie’s Seeds

Grandmommy Purple Feminized – 33% THC Herbie’s Seeds

Blueberry Hill Feminized – 26% THC Herbie’s Seeds

Octane Fire OG Feminized -25% THC Seed City (pictured)

Tropicana Passion XL Auto Feminized – 24% THC Seedsman

Gorilla Sherbet F1 Fast Feminized – 23% THC Seedsman

Trichome and Cream Auto Feminized seeds – 23% THC Seedsman (pictured)

Where Can You Buy Indica Seeds Online?

You can buy Indica weed seeds from many seed banks online. However, you should ensure that you pick the most reputable seed banks to avoid disappointment with bad seeds.

We recommend Seed Supreme, I Love Growing Marijuana, Crop King Seeds, and Homegrown Cannabis Co. seed banks. These online seed stores have the highest quality indica cannabis seeds with high THC potential. Even better, they offer grower guides to help you have the best experience growing your weed.

What Are the Effects Associated With Indica Strains?

Cannabis users claim that indica strains have the following effects:

Relaxing: Many users point out to indica getting them calm and wind down, especially after a long day.

Many users point out to indica getting them calm and wind down, especially after a long day. Sedating: Indica may also give some users a soothing laid-back sensation that might even induce sleep.

Indica may also give some users a soothing laid-back sensation that might even induce sleep. Pain-relieving: Pain relief is another popular benefit people report getting from indica strain, especially people with muscle pains.

Pain relief is another popular benefit people report getting from indica strain, especially people with muscle pains. Appetite-inducing: Indica strain is said to cause the ‘munchies’, which is basically a desire to eat.

Indica strain is said to cause the ‘munchies’, which is basically a desire to eat. Nausea-soothing: Cannabis indica, more so those with higher levels of CBD, are widely thought to help people keep food down.

>>Find the best indica strains at Seed Supreme

Top Indica Marijuana Seed Banks: Final Thoughts

Getting your own indica cannabis seeds and seeing them germinate and finally mature into healthy plants for harvest is wonderfully satisfying.

The first step to getting an enjoyable grower experience is choosing a great seed bank, and the banks we’ve weighed above will set you up nicely for success.

From our evaluation, Seed Supreme just pips the other brands in terms of weed experience, seed quality, and consistent and easily accessible grower support.

Nonetheless, all of the seed banks on our list provide high-quality, unique strain selections for you.

Yes, you can start growing your own bud. Just remember, if you get stuck along the way, most of these sites offer extensive guides that can help you out.