Best Seed Banks That Ship to the USA Discreetly and Legally in 2023

High-quality cannabis seeds are the foundation of any successful marijuana cultivation. Whether you want to grow your own weed for personal use or for commercial purposes, you need to start with high-quality seeds from reliable sources.

But with so many options available online, it can be hard to choose the right seed bank for your needs.

Fortunately, we have done the work for you and compiled a list of the best seed banks that offer a wide range of cannabis strains, from classic favorites to new and exotic varieties. Plus, they offer some of the best prices and deals on the market.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the best seed banks in 2023. Our #1 choice is Seed Supreme, known for its extensive collection of premium seeds, excellent customer service, discreet shipping, and germination guarantee.

Best Seeds Banks: First Look

1. Seed Supreme – Overall Best Seed Bank

Pros

Wide seed selection

High-quality seeds

Discreet packaging

Worldwide shipping

BOGO deals

Free shipping on orders over $90

Cons:

Limited strain information

Seed Supreme is a well-known brand in the cannabis seed industry, offering a wide variety of high-quality seeds from reputable breeders. It is recognized for its diverse seed selection, discreet shipping, and customer satisfaction.

Seeds Offered: Autoflowering | Beginner | Indoor/outdoor seeds | Feminized | Cannabis seeds | Medicinal seeds

Seed Supreme Seed Selection:

The seed selection at Seed Supreme is highly regarded, with a focus on quality genetics and reputable breeders. Customers can explore various strains, including popular and sought-after varieties.

Seed Supreme Customer Service:

Seed Supreme prides itself on offering friendly and helpful customer service. Customers can contact their support team for any inquiries or assistance.

Free Seeds and Deals on Seed Supreme:

Seed Supreme often provides attractive deals and promotions to customers. For instance, you can take advantage of their BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deals on ten popular varieties of cannabis seeds. Additionally, they provide free shipping on orders exceeding $90.

Also, make sure to explore the informative blog section on their website. You can gain valuable knowledge about cannabis seeds and learn effective cultivation techniques for successful yields.

>>Check best prices for Seed Supreme

2. I Love Growing Marijuana – Best for Free Shipping to the US

Pros

100% germination guarantee

Delivery Guarantee

Popular strains with thousands of reviews

Buy 10 Get 10 Free deals

Free shipping to the US

Cons

Standard cost

I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) started as a small seed bank in 2012 but has become the industry leader.

It strikes the ideal mix between a wide selection of strains, affordable prices, and a stellar reputation with 30K+ positive reviews.

Seeds Offered: Auto-flowering | Beginner | Fast-growing | Feminized seeds | High THC and CBD

ILGM Seed Selection:

ILGM stocks various seeds, including popular strains like White Widow Auto (1.6K+ reviews) and Bruce Banner (high THC content).

More importantly, these are high-quality seeds with great germination rates and stable phenotypes.

What does “stable phenotypes” mean? Phenotypes are the plant’s characteristics – including smell, taste, colors, yields, and even effects.

Loosely speaking, the higher-quality seeds will give reasonably similar plants, while low-quality seeds will give you very different plants that don’t seem to be the same strain at all.

This is a common issue with bad seed banks, as seen on many forums and Reddit threads.

ILGM Customer Service:

We mentioned great germination rates above, and in fact, ILGM is one of the few seed banks that provide a 100% germination guarantee.

If any seeds fail to sprout, you can get free replacements.

It’s also good to know that the seed bank has a very active growers forum where you can get answers to easy and technical questions — including anything from growing seeds to pruning, topping, Screen of Green, etc.

Free Seeds and Deals on ILGM:

ILGM is one of the best seed banks that ship to the USA, providing free shipping with no minimum order value.

Want to save some money? Check out their Buy 10 Get 10 Free deals. These are available on popular strains, and you could always put any extra seeds in the fridge to use them next year.

>>Check best prices for ILGM

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – High Potency Cannabis (23% THC)

Pros:

Guaranteed germination

Provides seeds with high CBD and high THC levels

Educational materials available on the website

Fast delivery service

Buy One Get One Free (BOGOF) offers

Cons:

Some customers complained of seeds not germinating

Homegrown Cannabis Co is a US-based seed bank that offers a wide range of highly-potent cannabis seeds for different growing needs.

The company also provides free shipping, germination guarantee, and educational resources for growers of all levels.

Seeds Offered: Auto-flowering | Feminized seeds | Indica| Sativa | Hybrids | High THC and CBD

Homegrown Cannabis Co. Seed Selection

Did we say “hundreds?”

Well, to be precise, Homegrown Cannabis stocks over 520 strain varieties — including autoflower, feminized, regular, CBD, high-THC, and more categories.

Fortunately, they have excellent search filters that help you narrow your search without wasting hours looking at every page.

Want a recommendation?

Try Granddaddy Purple. With THC content that can reach 22%, this weed strain is perfect for relaxing after a long day or kicking it out with friends.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. Customer Service

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers great customer support live chat and email. The platform offers a 90-days germination guarantee for their seeds.

So if any seeds fail to sprout within 90 days after delivery, you can contact Homegrown for a refund.

Free Seeds and Deals on Homegrown Cannabis Co.

The Homegrown Stash loyalty program rewards you with points every time you buy seeds from the seed bank. You can use these points to get discounts on your next orders.

Plus, if you spend $200-$399 in a year, you can access exclusive sales offers. And if you spend more than $400, you can join the private growers’ forum and share tips with other cannabis enthusiasts.

>>Check best prices for Homegrown Cannabis Co.

4. Crop King Seeds – Best Seed Bank in Canada

Pros

Guaranteed delivery

500+ weed strains

80%+ germination rates

7-day shipping in North America

Award-winning seed bank

Cons

Very few deals year-round

Crop King Seeds is the most known seed bank in Canada. Founded in 2005, the company has won many awards (including the 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards) and is as legit as they come.

Seeds Offered: Autoflowering | CBD medical seeds | Fast-growing | Feminized seeds | Mix and Match

Crop King Seed Selection:

Crop King comes #3 because they don’t offer as many seeds as Herbie’s — only 500+.

That said, 500+ seeds are still more than enough for most people, especially since you get all the typical categories — auto, feminized, regular, CBD, sativa, indica, ruderalis, etc.

Our favorite beginner strain is Green Crack for its potent yet balanced effects.

Crop King Seeds Customer Service:

All your seeds are covered by an 80% germination guarantee. Just as importantly, Crop King provides fast 7-day shipping in the United States and Canada.

Like Herbie’s, you can join Crop King’s customer support via Live Chat or toll-free phone call 24/7.

Free Seeds and Deals on CKS:

Unfortunately, Crop King Seeds isn’t as good as ILGM or Herbies regarding deals.

While prices are quite good, the only benefits are free shipping (over $200) and ten extra seeds on bulk orders (over $420).

They offer sales during certain holidays, such as Halloween and Christmas.

>>Check best prices for Crop King Seeds

5. Rocket Seeds – Includes 6 of the Best Seed Banks

Pros

600+ weed strains

Tracked shipping

Discreet packaging

5-7-day shipping

6 more seed banks

Cons

No unique seeds

Rocket Seeds does not breed its own seeds, unlike other online seed banks. Instead, it offers customers access to over 600 strains from 6 of the industry’s best seed banks, including Beaver Seeds and Crop King Seeds.

Seeds Offered: Autoflowering | Fast-growing | Feminized | CBD | Regular

Rocket Seeds Selection:

This seed bank has partners who allow you to combine orders for many strains from various stocks into one shipment for one flat rate.

If you aren’t sure yet what seeds to acquire, this is a smart way to sample several strains simultaneously (without needing to place several orders).

Rocket Seeds Customer Service:

Rocket Seeds provides lightning-fast shipping anywhere in the Americas. Expect delivery of your product within 5–7 business days.

In addition, premium weed seeds are wrapped in disguise and sent in unmarked packages to evade detection by authorities. With the help of shipment tracking, you can always monitor the whereabouts of your seeds.

Free Seeds and Deals on Rocket Seeds:

If you spend $420 or more at the online seed bank, you’ll get 10 free seeds, and all purchases of $200 or more will be sent for free.

>>Check best prices for Rocket Seeds

6. Mary Jane’s Garden – Best Seed Bank for Placing Orders Anonymously

Pros:

90% delivery success rate

Flexible payment option

Same-day delivery

Customer service accessible via live chat and phone

Cons:

No returns or exchanges

If you are looking for a reliable and reputable source of premium cannabis seeds, look no further than Mary Jane’s Garden.

This seed bank has been serving the public with top-notch seeds since 2003, and they never compromise on quality or variety. The platform lets you buy cannabis seed under a fake name, as long the information on your credit card is authentic.

Mary Jane’s Garden ships to several countries worldwide on the same day, specializing in shipping to the USA.

Seeds Offered: Autoflowering | Fast-version seeds | Feminized | CBD | Regular | Medical

Mary Jane’s Garden Seed Selection:

Mary Jane’s Garden offers several high-quality strains from domestic and foreign breeders with eco-friendly packaging.

This covers all the well-known varieties and best-selling seeds, including Blueberry Diesel, California Orange, Crystal, Diamond Kush, and the

winner of the Cannabis Cup, Widow female strain.

Mary Jane’s Garden Customer Service:

Users claim an average germination rate of 80% or higher with Mary Jane Garden. However, the company does not give a germination guarantee.

Free Seeds and Deals on Mary Jane’s Garden:

Mary Jane’s Garden offers seeds at reasonable rates, but with guaranteed quality. The seed bank is well known for offering several coupon codes and deals.

Enjoy Bogo sale deals on selected 5 & 10 seeds packs. You can also buy any products and spend over $420 or more to get free 10 seeds at Mary Jane’s Garden.

Get free shipping at Mary Jane’s Garden when you spend over $200.

Join the Mary Jane’s Garden newsletter and receive the latest offers and discounts direct to your inbox.

>>Check best prices for Mary Jane’s Garden here

7. SunWest Genetics – Best for Buying Seeds by Phone

Pros

Phone orders

Reliable shipping

500+ varieties

Cons

Offers and discounts are limited

Not as well-known as ILGM

According to most customers, Sunwest Genetics sells high-quality seeds that grow into healthy plants.

Seeds Offered: Auto-flowering seeds | Feminized | High THC and CBD | Regular

SunWest Genetics Seed Selection:

Moreover, the seed bank offers a one-of-a-kind phone ordering service. Indeed, you can buy over 500 different kinds of seeds by phone.

This is great if you want custom recommendations and hate wasting time on the Internet.

SunWest Genetics Customer Service:

Are you just starting out?

If so, we suggest you look into their comprehensive germination guidelines for optimal results. Also, the website provides a detailed explanation of each seed along with all the relevant information you’ll need to know about it.

As a last touch, Sunwest Genetics provides worldwide shipping on seed packets with both stealth and guaranteed arrival.

Free Seeds and Deals on SunWest Genetics:

Orders over $200 qualify for free delivery, and orders over $420 come with a bonus of 10 weed seeds.

Considering ILGM offers better deals and free shipping with no minimum order value, we don’t see any reason to prefer Sunwest Genetics – but it’s still a good seed bank.

>>Check best prices for SunWest Genetics

8. Sonoma Seeds – Best for Handpicked Seeds

Pros

500+ hand-selected seeds

80% germination rate

Stealth packaging

Cons

10% credit card fee

Fewer deals than ILGM

Seeds Offered: Autoflowering weed seeds | CBD | Feminized | Regular

Sonoma is another seed bank based in Canada, with high-quality seeds and fast shipping.

Sonoma Seeds Selection: 4.3/5

Sonoma Seeds claims to handpick every seed they sell, making their 500+ seed collection outstanding.

It also means you can expect germination rates of 80% or more.

Sonoma Seeds Customer Service: 4.75/5

You can reach Sonoma by phone or Live Chat if you have any questions or issues.

Free Seeds and Deals on Sonoma Seeds: 4.3/5

When you spend $420 or more on seeds, you’ll automatically qualify for the standard free weed seed giveaway.

Apart from that, Sonoma doesn’t offer many deals, unfortunately. All things considered, Seed Supreme provides better value.

>>Check the best prices on Sonoma Seeds

9. Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best Seed Bank for Free Seeds

Pros

80% germination guarantee

High-CBD seeds

Express shipping in Canada

10-15% OFF on some strains

Cons

Free shipping only for orders over $200

Quebec Cannabis Seeds has been a top North American seed bank since 2013.

Seeds Offered: Autoflowering | Fast-growing | Feminized | High CBD | Mix and Match | Regular

QCS Seed Selection

Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) offers a dozen of high-CBD seeds for medicinal purposes.

Why choose high-CBD seeds?

CBD seeds are favored due to their reputation for inducing relaxing effects, distinct from the typical psychoactive effects associated with traditional cannabis strains.

Quebec Cannabis Seeds Customer Service

Quebec Cannabis Seeds matches famous online seed merchants like Crop King Seeds, offering a respectable 80% germination guarantee.

Last but not least, QCS has good delivery times. American consumers may expect their seeds in discreet packaging within 5-10 days. However, Canadian customers can choose Express for 2–4 day delivery.

Free Weed Seeds and Deals on QCS

In addition to the standard 10 free seeds with each $420+ transaction, some strains are sold at a 10-15% discount.

>>Check best prices for Quebec Cannabis Seeds

10. MJ Seeds – High CBD Seeds for Sale

Pros:

High CBD content of 25%

Germination guarantee

In business since 2009

Ships discreetly

Cons:

You need to pay an extra $30 for tracking your shipment

MJ Seeds is one of the best cannabis seed banks if you’re looking for a reliable source. They have been offering quality cannabis seeds since 2009, and have years of experience and knowledge under their belt.

You can find different types of seeds at MJ Seeds, such as auto-flowering, feminized, and fast varieties. They also have amazing bulk offers to help you get more for less money.

Seeds Offered: Auto-flowering | CBD | Feminized | Indoor | Outdoor | Fast-growing

MJ Seeds Selection

If you are looking for high-CBD hemp seeds, MJ Seeds is the top choice among online seed banks. It offers more than 20 varieties of CBD-rich strains, such as Cali Kush (20% CBD) and CB Diesel (25% CBD).

One of their popular strains is White Widow feminized, which is a mix of two pure landrace strains. This Indica-dominant hybrid will give you a balanced high … increasing your energy levels while helping you relax.

MJ Seeds Customer Service

If you receive damaged seeds, they will be replaced, as long as you send a picture within 24 hours of delivery.

MJ Seeds also provide returns on seeds that don’t germinate, though you will need to contact them before attempting to return the items.

Free Seeds and Deals on MJ Seeds

These seeds are also much more affordable than regular cannabis seeds, saving you up to 40% on your purchase.

>>Check best prices for MJ seeds here

How to Buy Weed Seeds Online? [Must Read]

Before you go out and purchase any weed seeds online, there are five things you need to keep in mind.

Brand Reputation

There are several online seed banks where you may buy weed seeds, but not all of them are trustworthy or the best seed banks. To learn more about their offerings, you can read testimonials from previous clients and research their general reputation.

Germination and Shipping Guarantees

You won’t lose any sleep about getting a bunch of duds because of the germination guarantee. Furthermore, it seems unfair to charge for seeds that don’t grow.

In addition, guaranteed delivery from the best seed banks safeguards you against the few occurrences of seed loss or seizure by customs.

>>Check best prices for Seed Supreme

Indica vs. Sativa Seeds

There is a wide variety of weed seeds to choose from. Sativa strains are the ones that are known for producing the “hippie high” and towering, elongated growth. By contrast, Indicas tend to be more relaxing.

Recreational (High THC) vs. Medical (High CBD) Strains

Utilizing high-THC weed seeds for leisure activities is advisable since they provide euphoric highs. But if you want weed’s calming benefits, get high CBD weed seeds.

Yield vs. Ease of Growth

The simplest seeds to cultivate often provide smaller yields. As your cultivation expertise grows, you should consider switching to more difficult seed varieties and using low-stress training methods to achieve massive outputs of up to 30 oz per plant.

For those who are not experienced cannabis enthusiasts, it is recommended to start with simpler strains.

>>Check best prices for Seed Supreme

Best Seed Banks Online: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best seed banks available today.

Is It Legal To Buy Weed Seeds Online?

Yes, buying weed seeds online is legal if you live in a state that has legalized weed. However, it’s a good idea to check your local laws before buying weed seeds online.

What Is the Best Seed Bank?

The best seed bank is Seed Supreme because of its wide selection of premium seeds and BOGO deals. That said, ILGM is also a good option, offering a solid 100% germination guarantee, free shipping to the US, and frequent deals and discounts.

What Is the Best Weed Seed For Sale?

We believe the best weed seed for sale is White Widow Auto. With several Cannabis Cups under its belt and 1.6K+ reviews on ILGM, it’s a perfect beginner strain with balanced effects.

How Long Do Weed Seeds Last?

Good weed seeds may keep in the refrigerator for up to 16 months. In fact, if you freeze weed seeds, they may survive for up to 10 years.

How to Store Weed Seeds?

When not in use, weed seeds should be kept in a cold, dark area for up to three months.

If you don’t plan on using them immediately, refrigerating them will extend their shelf life to around 16 months.

Weed seeds must be frozen if they are to be kept longer.

Should I Buy Feminized, Regular, Or Autoflowering Seeds?

You should evaluate your skills and knowledge before investing in feminized, ordinary, or auto-flowering seeds.

Choose auto-flowering seeds if you are just starting out. Female seeds are the way to go if you’re an excellent grower. If you’re trying to create new strains, stick with ordinary seeds.

How Many Weed Plant Seeds Should I Buy? Will They All Survive?

In nature, not all seeds get the chance to flourish into mature plants with strong buds. Therefore, when purchasing feminized seeds, it is recommended that twice as many be purchased.

>>Check best prices for Seed Supreme

Best Weed Seed Companies Online: Wrapping Up

If you want to grow your weed plant, make sure to get the seeds from the reputable seed banks. Don’t be fooled by discounts and deals that seem “too good to be true.”

Seed Supreme is our #1 option as it offers a wide selection of premium weed seeds, BOGO deals on 10 popular strains, and valuable insights about cannabis seeds and successful cultivation.

With a 100% germination guarantee, free US delivery, and regular B10G10 sales on top-selling strains, ILGM ranks second among the best seed banks available.

For a homegrown stash loyalty program, free shipping, and germination guarantee, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a worthy alternative.

With all that said, we are legally obligated to remind you to check your local laws before buying weed seeds online.

And, of course, your legal obligation is to enjoy your stash.

>>Check best prices for Seed Supreme