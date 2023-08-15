Best Canadian Seed Banks 2023: Buy Weed Seeds Legally (US Shipping)

Let’s be honest: Canadian seed banks are among the best in the world. Not only do they offer hundreds of seeds, but they’re also trustworthy and well-reviewed.

But as always: a few of them stand out, with great genetics, low prices, and even a few discounts.

So in this article, we’ll look at the best Canadian seed banks — considering brand reputation, seed quality, variety, customer service, deals, and many other factors.

And whether you’re based in the US or Canada, the best Canadian seed banks provide fast shipping. Learn why Seed Supreme is our #1 choice and other alternatives to try.

Best Canadian Seed Banks: First Look

1. Seed Supreme – Best Seed Bank Overall

Pros

A variety of seeds to choose from

Seeds of excellent quality and germination

Stealthy and secure packaging

Delivery to any country

Buy one get one free offers

No shipping fee for orders above $90

Cons

Not much information on the strains

Seed Supreme is a trusted name in the cannabis seed market, offering a wide range of top-notch seeds from reliable breeders. It is known for its diverse seed catalog, stealth delivery, and satisfied customers.

Seed Variety

The seed variety at Seed Supreme is impressive, with a focus on quality genes and reputable sources. Customers can discover different strains, including popular and in-demand ones at local seed banks like this one.

Deals and Discounts

Seed Supreme often offers attractive deals and discounts to customers. For example, you can benefit from their BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deals on ten popular kinds of cannabis seeds. Plus, they offer free shipping when you buy marijuana seeds over $90.

Also, don’t forget to check out the informative blog section on their website. You can learn useful information about cannabis seeds and master effective growing methods for successful harvests.

Customer Service

Seed Supreme values offering friendly and helpful customer support. Customers can reach out to their service team for any questions or help.

Most Popular Seeds for Sale

Gorilla Glue #4 Feminized : A potent hybrid with a piney aroma and a relaxing effect. It has a high THC content of 25% and yields up to 600g/m2 indoors or 700g/plant outdoors.

: A potent hybrid with a piney aroma and a relaxing effect. It has a high THC content of 25% and yields up to 600g/m2 indoors or 700g/plant outdoors. Blue Dream Feminized : A sativa-dominant strain with a sweet berry flavor and a euphoric high. It has a moderate THC level of 18% and yields up to 500g/m2 indoors or 700g/plant outdoors.

: A sativa-dominant strain with a sweet berry flavor and a euphoric high. It has a moderate THC level of 18% and yields up to 500g/m2 indoors or 700g/plant outdoors. Grandaddy Purple Feminized : An indica-dominant strain with a grape aroma and a sedating effect. It has a high THC level of 23% and yields up to 450g/m2 indoors or 600g/plant outdoors.

An indica-dominant strain with a grape aroma and a sedating effect. It has a high THC level of 23% and yields up to 450g/m2 indoors or 600g/plant outdoors. Zkittlez Feminized: An indica-dominant strain with a fruity flavor and a happy mood. It has a moderate THC level of 19% and yields up to 600g/plant outdoors.

Final Thoughts

Seed Supreme delivers discreetly by default. They have a wide range of strains and options to suit your needs. However, you may pay more if you order smaller amounts of cannabis seeds, as they do not offer free shipping for them.

2. ILGM – Reputable Seed Bank for Beginners

Pros

30K+ positive reviews

Most active cannabis forum

100% germination guarantee

Free shipping on all orders

Great strains for beginners

Buy 10 Get 10 Free deals

Cons

BOGO deals often change

Unless you’re completely new to this, you’ve probably heard of ILGM.

Indeed, I Love Growing Marijuana is the best seed bank in the United States, with 30K+ positive reviews and high-quality cannabis seeds.

So yes, while it’s technically not one of the best Canadian seed banks, we still had to include it because it’s better than any alternative.

Seed Variety

As expected from the best Canadian seed banks, ILGM stocks various popular strains — including White Widow, GG4, etc.(more on that below).

Are you a beginner? If so, the fact that ILGM sells only feminized seeds will be useful.

As you (hopefully) know, feminized seeds are ideal for avoiding accidental pollination, an all-too-common issue for newbies.

On the flip side, this means that experienced growers looking to breed their own cannabis strains will have to look elsewhere.

Deals and Discounts

Besides the good variety, ILGM is also a good option for low prices. Indeed, while the seeds are technically more expensive than some alternatives…

You can significantly lower your costs by checking their famous Buy 10 Get 10 Free deals.

Additionally, every order comes with free shipping – while other popular seed banks generally charge $20-$40 for shipping alone.

Customer Service

What happens if you need help with anything?

In such a case, you could email ILGM’s friendly customer support. Or better yet, you could ask your questions to experienced growers on the active online forum.

And of course, if you need urgent support, you’d better call them at the phone number on their website (in the footer).

Most Popular Seeds for Sale

Granddaddy Purple – Perfect for first-timers, this all-Indica strain offers a profound sense of relaxation and complete tranquility.

– Perfect for first-timers, this all-Indica strain offers a profound sense of relaxation and complete tranquility. Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4) seeds – It is simple to cultivate indoors and outdoors and may contain up to 26% THC for a potent punch.

– It is simple to cultivate indoors and outdoors and may contain up to 26% THC for a potent punch. White Widow Autoflower – Easy to grow with moderate THC content and 1.6K+ reviews that show how popular the strain is.

– Easy to grow with moderate THC content and 1.6K+ reviews that show how popular the strain is. Autoflower Super Mix – Try out some of the best strains, such as Bruce Banner, Gorilla Glue, and Girl Scout Cookies, and save up to $168.

Final Thoughts

Anything to know besides seed quality, free shipping, and BOGO deals?

Yes — ILGM, one of the best Canadian seed banks, provides a 100% germination guarantee. In other words, if any of your seeds fail to germinate, you can contact them for free replacements.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – High Cannabis Potency

Pros:

100% germination guarantee

High-quality seeds with potent CBD and THC content

Helpful resources on the website for growers

Speedy delivery service

BOGOF deals on selected seeds

Cons:

Some customers reported issues with germination

If you are looking for a reliable and reputable US-based seed bank that offers a huge variety of cannabis seeds for different growing preferences, you might want to check out Homegrown Cannabis Co.

This company not only offers free shipping and educational resources for growers of all levels, but also has some of the most potent and diverse cannabis strains on the market.

Seed Variety

With over 520 strain varieties to choose from, Homegrown Cannabis Co. has something for everyone. Whether you are looking for autoflowering seeds, feminized cannabis seeds, regular, CBD, high-THC, or any other category of seeds, you can easily find them on their website using their excellent search filters.

Deals and Discounts

Homegrown Cannabis Co. rewards its loyal customers with their Homegrown Stash loyalty program. This program allows you to earn points every time you buy cannabis seeds from them. You can then use these points to get discounts on your future orders.

Plus, if you spend $200-$399 in a year, you can access exclusive sales offers. And if you spend more than $400, you can join the private growers’ forum and share tips with other cannabis enthusiasts.

Customer Service

One of the things that sets Homegrown Cannabis Co. apart from other seed banks is their great customer support. You can contact them via live chat or email and get a prompt and helpful response.

Most Popular Seeds for Sale

Granddaddy Purple is one of their best-selling strains. This indica-dominant hybrid has a THC content of up to 22% and delivers a relaxing and euphoric high that is perfect for unwinding or socializing.

is one of their best-selling strains. This indica-dominant hybrid has a THC content of up to 22% and delivers a relaxing and euphoric high that is perfect for unwinding or socializing. Shishkaberry Kush feminized seeds . This indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between DJ Short Blueberry and Afghani, and it has a sweet berry flavor and aroma and a 24% THC.

This indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between DJ Short Blueberry and Afghani, and it has a sweet berry flavor and aroma and a 24% THC. Bruce Banner autoflowering seeds . This strain is a powerful sativa-dominant hybrid that can deliver a massive punch of energy, creativity, and happiness, with a 27% THC.

This strain is a powerful sativa-dominant hybrid that can deliver a massive punch of energy, creativity, and happiness, with a 27% THC. Lemon Crush feminized seeds. This sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between Lemon Haze and AK-47, and it has a zesty lemon flavor and aroma, with a 18% THC.

Final Thoughts

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a reliable seed bank in the USA that offers high-quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. If you want to start your own home growing adventure, you can’t go wrong with Homegrown.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews note that they also offer a 90-days germination guarantee for their seeds. This means that if any of your seeds fail to sprout within 90 days after delivery, Homegrown will reship new seeds for free.

4. Crop King Seeds – Great Seed Bank in Vancouver, Canada

Pros

5-day shipping in Canada

Free shipping for over $200

Breeds its seeds

500+ strains to choose from

80% germination guarantee

Cons

Fewer seeds than Herbie’s

Founded in 2005, Crop King Seeds is another reliable Canadian seed bank with a long history.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, they’ve been the favorite Canadian seed bank of many customers — to the point that they won the Canadian Cannabis Awards in 2017

Seed Variety

Crop King Seeds, one of the best Canadian seed banks, offers more choices than ILGM but fewer than Herbies, with 500+ cannabis seeds in its catalog. Additionally, they’re known for continuously releasing new strains.

The main difference with the best Canadian seed banks, like Herbies, is that Crop King breeds its own seeds – instead of selling seeds from other breeders. This makes them more accountable when it comes to genetics and germination rates.

Deals and Discounts

Unfortunately, this Crop King Seeds review notes that the seed bank doesn’t offer many deals and discounts. Still, you can get free shipping when you buy cannabis seeds worth $200+ and ten free seeds on $420+ purchases.

As one of the best Canadian seed banks, it is also known for sending free cannabis seeds with every order, although they don’t advertise it.

Customer Service

Need help?

Crop King’s customer service is available 24/7 via live chat, toll-free phone, or email.

You may contact this seed bank if you need help choosing the right strain or have germination issues.

Speaking about germination, Crop King Seeds Canada provides an 80% germination guarantee.

Popular Seeds for Sale

Crown Royale – A great strain with a strong flavor and high yields.

A great strain with a strong flavor and high yields. Jack Herer Auto – One of the easiest auto flower seeds for beginners.

One of the easiest auto flower seeds for beginners. Black Indica – A pure Indica strain for complete relaxation.

Final Thoughts

While Crop King Seeds, one of the best Canadian seed banks, offers fewer seeds than Herbie’s, the good news is that it’s based in Canada.

This allows the company to provide fast shipping within five days when you buy Cannabis seeds online with them.

5. Rocket Seeds – 6 Best Canadian Seed Banks in 1 Place

Pros

600+ strains available

Based in Vancouver

Buy from 6 different seed banks

Free shipping for over $200

Cons

Not many deals

Rocket Seeds is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Like Crop King, this allows them to ship in just a few days in Canada and the US.

Highlights

When people buy from Rocket Seeds, they can get their hands on new products, unique strains, and 600+ seeds.

Besides their own seeds, this marijuana seed bank even sells from 6 other seed banks — namely Sonoma Seeds, Crop King Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden, Beaver Seeds, and Sunwest Genetics.

Rocket Seeds reviews show this allows you to sample strains from various seed banks with just one order (so you pay for shipping only once).

Speaking about shipping, you can get it for free if you buy marijuana seeds worth more than $200. Plus, you get 10 free cannabis seeds on orders over $420.

Final Thoughts

Rocket Seeds, one of the best Canadian seed banks, is a great middleman for six of the best seed banks in Canada.

6. Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Express Shipping in 4 Days

Pros

80%+ germination rates

10-15% OFF on some strains

Fast 5-day shipping in Canada

Good company since 2013

Cons

No 24/7 support

Based in—you guessed it—Quebec, Quebec Cannabis Seeds has bred the best cannabis seeds since 2013.

Highlights

The most important thing about growing cannabis is the cannabis seeds quality. This is why every seed grown in Canada is personally looked at and chosen based on how likely it is to produce a high yield and how much THC or CBD it has.

The quick shipment, which can be done via either standard mail or Express Canada Post, is one of the reasons why this seed bank is considered one of the top Canadian seed banks.

Shipping is free for orders over $150, which is about the industry standard, but 24-hour shipping ensures that orders are delivered quickly, at least to residents of Canada and maybe the rest of the globe.

The delivery usually takes place within 2 to 5 working days. However, there is sometimes a holdup during the weekends.

The germination rate of 80% is excellent, and if some of your best cannabis seeds don’t germinate, the firm will give you new ones at no cost.

Final Thoughts

In general, Quebec Cannabis Seeds, one of the best Canadian seed banks, is a trustworthy seed bank with many great reviews, especially for how quickly it ships orders.

Just make sure you’re on the real QuebecCannabisSeeds.com website because there have been reports of fake websites that look much like the real ones.

7. MJ Seeds CA – Many Discounts of Up To 40%

Pros:

High CBD content of up to 25%

Comes with a germination guarantee, so you can be sure of getting healthy plants

Reputable company that has been in business since 2009

Ships discreetly, so you don’t have to worry about privacy

Cons:

You have to pay an extra $30 for tracking your shipment, which can add to the cost

If you want to buy quality cannabis seeds from a trusted source, MJ Seeds is a great option. They have been in the business since 2009, and they know everything about cannabis seeds.

They offer a wide range of seeds, including auto-flowering, feminized, and fast varieties. They also have amazing deals on bulk orders, so you can save money and get more seeds.

Highlights

MJ Seeds is the best online seed bank for high-CBD hemp seeds. They have over 20 different CBD-rich strains to choose from, such as Cali Kush (20% CBD) and CB Diesel (25% CBD).

One of the best-selling strains of this seed bank is White Widow feminized, which is a cross between two pure landrace strains. This Indica-dominant hybrid will give you a smooth high … boosting your mood and easing your stress.

MJ Seeds guarantees that you will receive your seeds in good condition. If you get any damaged seeds, they will replace them for free, as long as you send them a photo within 24 hours of delivery.

Final Thoughts

MJ Seeds also offers refunds on seeds that don’t sprout, but you need to contact them first before sending them back.

These premium seeds are also much cheaper than regular cannabis seeds, giving you up to 40% off on your order.

8. SunWest Genetics – Best for Buying Cannabis Seeds by Phone

Pros:

Order by phone

Fast and secure delivery

Wide selection of strains

Cons:

Few deals and promotions Less popular than ILGM

If you’re looking for high-quality seeds that will sprout into healthy plants, you might want to check out Sunwest Genetics. This seed bank has earned rave reviews from customers who appreciate their wide selection, phone ordering service, and germination guidelines.

Highlights

Whether you’re looking for auto-flowering, feminized, high THC and CBD, or regular high quality marijuana seeds, they have something for everyone. You can choose from over 500 different varieties of seeds, each with a detailed description on their website.

But what if you don’t want to browse online? No problem. Sunwest Genetics offers a unique phone ordering service that lets you talk to an expert who can give you personalized recommendations and help you place your order.

And if you’re new to growing cannabis, Sunwest Genetics has you covered with their comprehensive germination guidelines that will show you how to get the best results from your seeds. Plus, they ship worldwide with stealth and guaranteed delivery options.

Final Thoughts

If you order more than $200 worth of weed seeds, you’ll get free shipping. And if you order more than $420 worth of seeds, you’ll get a bonus of 10 free weed seeds.

Of course, Sunwest Genetics is not the only seed bank out there. You might also want to consider ILGM, which offers better deals and free shipping with no minimum order value.

9. Sonoma Seeds – Best for Diverse Payment Methods

Pros

80% germination rate guarantee

10 extra seeds on bulk orders

Numerous payment options

Quick shipping

Cons

Credit card processing fees

Only orders above $200 qualify for free delivery

Sonoma Seeds is a Canadian seed bank with headquarters in Vancouver. Since 2019, they have been giving their customers the best cannabis strains from all over the world.

Even though they only have a few strains, this Canadian seed bank is considered one of the best Canadian seed banks because they have a high germination rate and a great guarantee of 80%.

Highlights

Aside from the typical advantages of doing business with Sonoma Seeds, their extensive range of payment methods is the most compelling argument in their favor.

You can pay for your purchase using a direct bank transfer (instructions for which will be emailed), Bitcoin, the Canadian-exclusive Interac e-transfer, or even cash.

Final Thoughts

Because the seed bank is so “off the grid,” they charge processing fees for credit card payments.

This means you’re better off paying with Bitcoin or placing an order on ILGM instead.

10. Beaver Seeds – Good Prices Overall

Pros

Tracked shipping option

24-hour shipping in Canada

Numerous payment options

24/7 customer support

Cons

No germination rate guarantee

Small selection

Even though Beaver Seeds, one of the best Canadian seed banks, has been in business since 2009, it seems like the cool new kid on the block.

The Vancouver office ensures that people in Canada get their cannabis seed orders on time. All orders are processed and shipped within 24 hours; most get them in three to five days.

Highlights

The superior customer care team can be contacted anytime through phone, live chat, or email, which is undeniably the most compelling argument in favor of purchasing.

In contrast to the majority of online seed banks, which only provide phone help for placing orders and returning shipments, the customer care team at Beaver Seeds can provide advice on cultivating cannabis strains and seeds and other interesting subjects.

Final Thoughts

Customers comment positively about Beaver Seeds, and many highlight the company’s lower-than-average costs and unique gifts, such as free premium marijuana seeds.

Best Canadian Seed Banks: Ranking Methodology

A majority of growers already have a strain in mind, but there are other factors they must take into account as well:

Price

We evaluate the standard pricing, promotional coupons, and holiday specials available on the best Canadian seed banks.

Germination Guarantee

Because germination of high quality marijuana seeds may occur within a short period (12 to 72 hours), you shouldn’t be scared to ask for a guarantee if one is offered. Some of the best seed banks need photographic proof that your cannabis seeds aren’t sprouting and that you’re cultivating the seed following their requirements.

Payment Options

Cash is the preferred payment method for certain clients. Others merely want to complete the transaction as soon as they can. Interac e-transfer is a popular option in Canada since it eliminates the need for additional transaction fees.

Stealth and Discreet Delivery

Even though it is allowed to sell cannabis strains from the best Canadian seed banks, everything must be covertly offshore. Growing cannabis is against the law in several states in the United States, and customs have the authority to seize marijuana seeds.

Customer Support

Most of the best Canadian seed banks provide customer service through e-mail and live chat. For this reason, we closely monitor which seed banks provide phone customer support and if the employees can handle both commercial demands and grower-related inquiries.

Delivery Time

The only acceptable definition of “rapid” delivery time is a shipment within 24 hours. After they have been sent, the outcome of foreign orders might be difficult to anticipate.

Reputation

We pay attention to what customers have to say about the best seed banks online. Companies that are “sub-companies” of a parent firm or that are affiliated with each other are not rated that high. Seed Supreme is an excellent illustration of a reliable firm with a well-established track record of transparency.

Buying Cannabis Seeds: How to Choose the Best Ones

The actual issue is, how can you tell whether a marijuana seed will produce a good quality plant? Keep in mind each of these stages.

Look for a tear-drop shape with a rounded end and a slightly pointed top. It is a well-known fact that various strains of cannabis may result in a wide variety of form variances. A tear-drop form, on the other hand, is indicative of excellent health. According to the best Canadian seed banks, marijuana seeds that seem to be deformed, flat, or completely foreign in appearance may have a genetic defect.

Check the origin of the seeds before you buy. The best Canadian seed banks take great pleasure, not just in the genetic makeup of their seeds but also in the labor-intensive breeding process that goes into their production. Their genetics will improve according to the amount of information they supply about their origins.

On the other hand, cannabis seed stains that may be found in bags are often low quality. These are often inexpensive, and although they COULD grow, you would likely steer clear of them after having had superior quality cannabis.

Look for weed seeds that “shine” as if waxed. A healthy surface will have a shiny appearance. On the other hand, marijuana seeds that are drab in appearance and have any luster may not be in good health.

Germinate all cannabis seeds at once. According to the best Canadian seed banks, weed seeds should not be planted each at a time. Planting all of the seeds in one go and monitoring how they develop is the most reliable method for determining the quality of the seed. The germination rate of cannabis seeds is around average if some seeds do not sprout, but between 70 and 80% of the seeds do.

Suppose most cannabis seeds don’t even germinate or generate seedlings with abnormalities. In that case, this is a strong indicator of the firm’s seed genetics quality.

Look for a brown color. The brown tint, whether light or dark, is often seen in cannabis seeds in the best possible condition. Weed seeds with a green hue raise a red flag since it may mean they were picked before they were mature enough.

Give it the old float-or-sink test. Put some cannabis seeds in a container of water you have just filled up, then set the container aside. A few hours later, you will see that the seeds of higher quality are sinking to the bottom of the container. Any grower worth their salt will tell you that floating marijuana seeds indicate the plant is not in good condition.

Squeeze the seed between your thumb and index finger. The best Canadian seed banks ascertain that if the marijuana seeds have a hard texture, it is a positive sign that sufficient moisture is contained inside it. However, The product is faulty if it breaks too quickly or has a brittle texture.

Best Canadian Seed Banks: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best Canadian seed banks.

Are Seed Banks Legal in Canada?

Since 2018, selling marijuana seeds has been permitted in Canada. Each person can own a maximum of 30 grams and may cultivate no more than four plants.

However, you need to comply with the extra rules of the province, such as obtaining a nursery license and refrain from sending or receiving any cannabis over the border. Always check your local laws to make sure.

What Is a Certified Seed?

A seed certification organization can provide accreditation to seeds based on their purity, variation or cultivar, and quality.

Certifications granted by governments are often demanding and include close monitoring of seed sources, crop inspections, and laboratory analysis.

Can I Buy Cannabis Seeds From Canada?

Even if you are located in the United States, you can purchase cannabis seeds from Canada.

Although it may still be against the law in certain areas in the United States to cultivate cannabis plants, it is possible to purchase cannabis seeds for educational or collecting reasons.

It is exactly for this reason that the most reputable and best Canadian seed banks provide stealth shipping: to ensure that the marijuana seeds are not intercepted while they are en route.

What Are the Most Reputable Seed Banks?

The most reputable and best Canadian seed banks are Seed Supreme and ILGM, with 10+ years in the industry and thousands of customer reviews.

What Seed Banks Ship to Canada?

Most seed banks in North America and Europe can ship to Canada without problems. Although all the businesses we’ve researched ship to Canada, Crop King Seeds has the competitive edge in delivering orders in 3-7 days.

What Seed Bank Has the Fastest Shipping for Canadian Customers?

Crop King Seeds is the best Canadian seed bank offering the fastest shipping in Canada, with only 3 to 7 days delivery if you live in Vancouver, you could even get your seeds in 24 hours!

How Much Do Cannabis Seeds Cost?

Cannabis seeds may cost anywhere from $30 for a pack of five to $100, particularly for highly sought-after varieties like White Widow or Granddaddy Purple.

What Different Shipping Methods Are There?

For most of the best Canadian seed banks, you might get free shipping if you spend more than $200. In most cases, however, you will be given the choice of free Standard Shipping.

Some of the best Canadian seed banks we researched and analyzed tack on additional fees for expedited shipment, stealth shipping, guaranteed arrival, or package insurance. Additional fees range from $20 to $60 in total cost.

Should I Buy Auto-flowering or Feminized Seeds?

Auto-flowering marijuana seeds have been specifically developed to bloom “automatically” without changing the light cycle. These plants may be grown with less effort and in less time than those produced from conventional seeds, and they do not call for any specialized care or lighting conditions.

However, cloning auto-flowering plants is impossible, so many prefer buying feminized seeds.

Are Seed Banks Legit?

Yes, all the seed banks on this list are legit. On this list, you’ll find the best Canadian seed banks that sell high-quality cannabis seeds that, with the proper care and attention, can grow into cannabis plants.

How Are Feminized Seeds Different From Regular Seeds?

Although feminized seeds may resemble ordinary seeds, they do not contain any male chromosomes. Regular marijuana seeds have the potential to produce either female or male plants, making them suitable for use in breeding programs.

Feminized cannabis seeds, on the other hand, are not actual female seeds but are referred to as such since they have been bred to produce only female marijuana plants, the only kind of cannabis plants that can grow buds (weed).

In other words, we strongly suggest opting for feminized marijuana seeds if you start since this will help you avoid growing ineffective male plants.

What’s the Difference Between Indoor and Outdoor Grown Cannabis?

The appearance of cannabis grown outdoors is distinct from that of cannabis grown inside in that it has a darker or “tougher” appearance. Cannabis plants grown outside are subjected to more abrasion from elemental exposure, and as a result, they produce a greater quantity of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Cannabis purists may prefer growing their plants outside. Still, for those of us who want to relax with an Indica-fueled sleep or a Sativa-fueled time-traveling excursion, growing cannabis inside is considerably less of a problem.

Best Canadian Seed Banks: Conclusion

Growing your own weed plant requires quality seeds from a trustworthy Cannabis seed bank.

Seed Supreme has the best credibility as the best Canadian seed bank, with excellent customer reviews, fantastic BOGO discounts, free shipping for orders over $90, and a delivery guarantee.

With a 100% germination guarantee, free US shipping, and regular buy-10-get-10 sales on top-selling strains, ILGM is another great option among the best Canadian seed banks online.

For a homegrown stash loyalty program, free shipping, and germination guarantee, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a decent alternative.

In any case, remember to read a few guides about how to grow cannabis before you get started, and everything should go well. Happy growing!