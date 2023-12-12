5 Best Ways to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup Online in 2024

Ever been intrigued by an unknown call or text? Wonder no more with a free reverse phone lookup service, which reveals the number owner in question.

These online resources offer a convenient solution for discovering who’s behind those mysterious calls. However, exercise caution as most reverse phone lookup websites are not genuinely free. Many will attempt to extract personal details from you or require payment.

8 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

– Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Quick Results

– Best for Quick Results Intelius – Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use

– Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use TruthFinder – Best for Searching the Deep Web

– Best for Searching the Deep Web Instant Checkmate – Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

– Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Services

– Best for Professional Services Spokeo – Best to Identify Spam & Scam Callers

– Best to Identify Spam & Scam Callers US Search – Best for Beginners

What Is a Free Reverse Phone Lookup?

Free cell phone number lookup is a way to know about any phone number. Instead of searching for someone’s phone number based on their name, you can use a reverse lookup service to find out their identity by starting with the phone number. This is useful when you receive a call from an unknown caller or if you have written down a phone number without any additional details.

How to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup

When the outcome is unpublished, gathering a significant amount of information may be challenging. However, you can still discover whether the number belongs to a cell phone or a landline and which city it’s registered in. Typically, personal phone numbers are more likely to remain unpublished, while some numbers should provide details.

Although free reverse phone lookup services may appear simple, they prove difficult to execute due to deceptive websites targeting customers. These websites attract users with promises of free reverse phone lookup but later charge them for their services.

It’s advisable to steer clear of websites that require your email address or other public record information details in exchange for a reverse phone lookup service. This advice holds especially true for sites that display a progress bar during an extended search process.

A legitimate reverse phone lookup should only take a moment; if it takes several minutes, the site likely aims to maintain your interest so you will eventually pay for the information at the end of the search.

Trustworthy reverse phone lookup websites such as BeenVerified or Intelius are available for individuals seeking information about a specific phone number. To initiate a search, enter the 10-digit number and select the “Search” option. Within a short time, you will be presented with results that may include details such as the name, address, and phone type (cellphone or landline) associated with that particular number.

When searching for a phone number, it’s common to come across the message “No results found.” However, suppose you have additional information regarding whether the number is linked to a cell or landline connection and which city it’s registered in. In that case, there might be an increased likelihood of obtaining more comprehensive information. Personal telephone numbers are typically not publicly available. However, obtaining extensive details about most business-related numbers should be possible.

5 Ways to Look Up a Phone Number for Free

People Search Engines: Best for Free Reverse Phone Lookups

Utilizing people search engines allows individuals to conduct a free reverse phone lookup by name.

Obtaining cell phone numbers online can be achieved using a tool known as a people finder. These websites compile extensive data regarding the individual, which may encompass their phone number, full name, address, email address, work history, and familial connections.

Numerous sites permit users to conduct searches based on whatever information they already possess. It’s possible to ascertain the owner of a specific phone number if you have that information at your disposal. If one knows an individual’s name, email address, username, or even their residence address it can help in identifying which numbers are associated with them.

It’s conceivable that one might even discover the telephone number belonging to someone’s sibling merely by knowing their sister’s name, provided they utilize certain websites designed for finding relatives and neighbors.

Two excellent examples of sites that offer personal information free-of-charge are BeenVerified and Intelius. However, these platforms also provide additional personal details for a fee.

Social Media: Track a Number and Other Personal Information

If you’re unfamiliar with someone’s name, there are specific platforms where you can conduct a free reverse phone lookup.

Social media sites have a vast user base, with hundreds of millions of people actively engaging on these platforms. Such sites serve as means for communication between individuals, and yes, this includes the sharing of phone numbers. You can uncover interesting results by simply inputting the person’s name into the search function.

Certain individuals might choose to maintain privacy on their linked social media profiles & photos. In such cases, connecting with them on the platform becomes necessary before accessing any personal information they may have shared. Searching for a phone number may be done at no cost on certain platforms that require knowledge of the person’s name beforehand.

Web Search Engine: Find Cell Phone Numbers Across Multiple Sites

If you’re looking for phone numbers, whether they’re mobile, landline, or toll-free, you can use a search engine. For instance, by searching “800 number,” you can find an 800 number, or if you search “contact us” along with the company name (XYZ’s support contact number), you can find their phone number.

Using a search engine like Google or another one available to perform reverse phone number lookups can help track down cell phone numbers. It’s considered the most effective way to conduct a cell phone directory search using the internet’s vast resources.

In case a telephone number is listed on sources such as blogs, websites, public job profiles, people search engines not mentioned above, and others alike, it will appear in your results. At that point, further search can be done on that website to determine who owns that phone number and potentially obtain additional contact details like email addresses or physical addresses.

Discovering cell and landline numbers through a thorough search engine query is possible. For example, you could type “800 number” into your preferred search engine for an 800-number lookup. Similarly, you may enter “contact us XYZ” (where XYZ represents the company’s name) to find their corresponding support contact information.

Use a Site Built for Finding Cell Phone Number Information

When it comes to finding someone’s phone number or identifying the owner of a particular number, these services are quite reliable. However, if you’re specifically searching for cell phone numbers, the above method may not yield the desired results. In such cases, dedicated websites focus on providing detailed phone number information and revealing the identity of their respective owners.

These services can look up landline numbers as well. They have been proven effective in both scenarios, locating a number based on a person’s name or finding a name associated with a number. So whether you need to track down someone’s contact details or unveil who owns a certain phone number, these specialized services come in handy.

InfoTracer : While the service is not provided free, it can search through over 500 million mobile numbers to find a matching name for a specific cell phone number.

: While the service is not provided free, it can search through over 500 million mobile numbers to find a matching name for a specific cell phone number. NumLookup : By examining the individual’s name and the current network provider associated with the number, you can gain insight. Apart from making phone calls and sending messages, the contact number may also be linked to the person’s linked social media profiles & photos, revealing details like age, address, and household members.

: By examining the individual’s name and the current network provider associated with the number, you can gain insight. Apart from making phone calls and sending messages, the contact number may also be linked to the person’s linked social media profiles & photos, revealing details like age, address, and household members. USPhonebook : Using this user-friendly website, you can search for a phone number and uncover its owner’s identity. You can input a name and discover the corresponding phone number. This website offers insights into potential family connections.

: Using this user-friendly website, you can search for a phone number and uncover its owner’s identity. You can input a name and discover the corresponding phone number. This website offers insights into potential family connections. Spy Dialer: Discover the proprietor’s identity and uncover the geographical region associated with the area code. You can access an audio recording of the individual’s voicemail greeting and learn about their pronunciation.

Find a Cell Number With Just a Username

Instagram, YouTube, Medium, Patreon, Facebook, and Reddit are just a few examples of the platforms it caters to. You can explore these sites to locate someone’s contact number.

It’s common for individuals to use the same username across multiple websites. Discovering this username can be a helpful starting point in your quest for their phone number in the future.

This website provides you with a comprehensive list of websites where a specific username has been used before and also offers direct links to those sites. Feel free to continue your search for someone’s phone number on Instagram, YouTube, Medium, Patreon, Facebook, Reddit, and other supported platforms.

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

BeenVerified, a widely-used online service for background checks and public records searches, offers users the ability to gather information on individuals using different search criteria, such as phone numbers. A notable feature of BeenVerified is its reverse phone lookup tool, which enables users to uncover details about the owner of a particular phone number. Read our full BeenVerified Review.

Using the reverse phone lookup function on BeenVerified is both simple and simple. To start a search, users simply need to input the desired phone number into either the search bar on the homepage or within their website’s dedicated reverse phone lookup section.

Once entered, BeenVerified’s search tool will meticulously see its extensive source comprising public records from various sources including linked social media profiles & photos, court documents, and other online platforms. The end result will be an in-depth report providing all available information regarding the owner associated with that specific phone number.

The results provided by the reverse phone lookup feature offered by BeenVerified often contain a wide range of details regarding the individual who owns the specific phone number. These details include their name, address, email address, social media accounts, as well as any criminal or civil records that are linked to them.

This information can prove useful in several ways, such as locating old friends or relatives or verifying the identity of a caller.

Pros:

User-friendly mobile app

Access to social media data

Straightforward cancellation process

Cons:

Search process can be time-consuming

Report limits in place

Absence of free trial options

Pricing

BeenVerified provides a selection of membership options that grant users access to its best background check services. Instead of offering the option to buy a single search, users can choose between two different membership plans. The first plan is priced at $26.89 per month and offers a one-month subscription, while the second plan costs $17.48 per month and provides three months of access to the service.

PeopleLooker – Best For Quick Results

With the reverse phone lookup tool provided by PeopleLooker, users can easily find detailed information about a particular phone number simply by entering it into the search bar on their website. The service then uses its extensive source to uncover any available details associated with that phone number, including the owner’s full name, address, email address, and other relevant contact information.

This feature proves especially beneficial for individuals attempting to reconnect with long-lost friends or family members and those seeking to identify unidentified callers or numbers.

PeopleLooker’s reverse phone lookup function is designed with user-friendliness in mind and offers smooth navigation. By inputting the desired phone number into the search field, users receive instant results that enable them to access essential information promptly.

This service presents advanced search capabilities, such as filtering results based on location or name. These features allow users to refine their searches and swiftly locate specific information they require from abundant data sources.

Pros:

Attractive interface

User-friendly

Ensures confidential searches

Mobile apps available for Android and iOS

Cons:

Lack of live chat support

Lengthy request processing times

Additional charges for certain information

Pricing

PeopleLooker offers two pricing options for you to choose from based on your personal preference.

The initial option is a one-month plan that costs $18.28 monthly. Within this plan, you will receive several benefits, including unlimited reports, unrestricted searches for sex offenders, property lookups, phone and email lookups, and access to criminal and traffic records.

The upcoming scheme spans three months and comes at a monthly cost of $14.62 per month. This plan covers the entire duration, but you will be billed for all three months in one go. This is why the monthly rate appears to be lower than that of the one-month option.

If you’re interested in trying out the PeopleLooker service, a great option is available. They provide a $1/5 day access offer, which comprehensively explains how PeopleLooker operates.

Intelius: Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use

When you conduct a phone number search on Intelius, you gain access to a plethora of information about the phone in question. This includes details about its current location, history, and type. Known widely as one of the top reverse phone lookup services, Intelius has been amassing extensive public data since 2003.

Finding a person’s name associated with a mobile number is effortless on this site. Simply navigate to the Phone option located above the search bar and input the mobile number for results. One standout feature of Intelius is its algorithm which operates at an impressive speed compared to competing services.

Intelius offers comprehensive information when conducting a phone number search that encompasses not only current locations but also previous locations and phone type details. To delve deeper into this topic, refer to our detailed review of Intelius.

Pros

Widely recognized company

Unlimited phone number searches

Quick results generation

Cons

US-only output

Lack of transparency in pricing plan

Additional fees for other services

Pricing

Intelius offers a subscription plan at $34.95 per month, following a 5-day trial period priced at just $0.95.

The trial allows users to experience the platform’s capabilities at a minimal cost, ensuring they can assess its value before committing to the monthly subscription.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

TruthFinder: Best for Searching the Deep Web

TruthFinder offers an add-on service called dark web scanning, which is one of its many features. Apart from helping you locate individuals, it also allows you to discover what kind of information can be found about you online. If you have doubts about the credibility of a caller, TruthFinder can assist in identifying them.

For obtaining details about a phone number from various sources, TruthFinder stands out as the best reverse phone lookup website available. It’s an exceptional service based in the United States that offers phone lookups at an affordable price.

Aside from revealing the identity of unknown callers, TruthFinder provides access to a wealth of information. Its vast source connects people’s names with police records, court documents, and other publicly accessible information on social media platforms.

TruthFinder searches the deep web to assist users in identifying suspicious callers. It enables users to see what kind of information can be discovered about themselves online.

Pros

Affordable phone lookup service fees

Exceptional dark web scanning add-ons

Detailed reports

Cons

Additional charges for in-depth reports

Reports require a few minutes to be generated

Limited to results from the United States

Pricing

For just $4.99 per month, TruthFinder offers a reverse phone lookup service. However, keep in mind that this service only provides limited information initially.

Below is the comprehensive breakdown of available packages:

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Instant Checkmate: Best for Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

Instant Checkmate ensures that your identity remains protected when using their site, as they cover every public source. You can use the site with no concerns about concealing your true identity since it prioritizes the privacy of its users.

When it comes to phone number search services, Instant Checkmate outshines its competitors due to its extensive source of public records.

With Instant Checkmate, you can discover who called you and their location by simply looking up a phone number. You will also have access to a comprehensive profile of the individual associated with that specific phone number.

Pros

Detailed results

Extensive source of public records

Advanced search filtering options

Cons

Lengthy search process

High subscription fees

Lack of single reports provision

Pricing

Instant Checkmate offers a subscription pricing model that provides users with access to its background check services. The subscription is priced at $5.99 per month, and it includes a 5-day trial period at the low cost of $0.95.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Services

PeopleFinders is a well-established company that provides a comprehensive reverse phone lookup service. The platform is user-friendly, offering a Quick and simple search feature that can deliver relevant results in just seconds.

With PeopleFinders, you can access detailed information about an individual, including their full name, current and previous addresses, and any available background details like criminal and traffic records or past arrests.

One remarkable aspect of PeopleFinders is its extensive source depth, encompassing landline and mobile phone numbers. You have the option to test out the site for free and conduct multiple searches before deciding whether or not to upgrade. PeopleFinders stands out as an exceptional reverse phone lookup service due to its intuitive interface, vast source coverage, and affordable pricing.

For individuals needing information about a particular phone number, PeopleFinders offers a fantastic solution with its combination of user-friendliness, comprehensive data sources, and competitive prices.

Pros

Over 20 years of experience

Excellent customer support

User-friendly interface

Cons

Limited availability to the US

Lack of social media search functionality

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers affordable options for both short-term and long-term users. You can purchase a single phone lookup report at a cost of only $1 to $1.95 per report.

If you’re interested in a longer membership, here are the monthly packages available:

Spokeo – Best to Identify Spam & Scam Callers

Spokeo is an online platform that offers a comprehensive phone number lookup service. By scanning through many phone directories and white pages, Spokeo provides users with the details they require. Through a simple search function, one can easily identify the caller by obtaining information such as their location, linked social media profiles & photos, and even their true identity.

To use this service, you must input the 10-digit phone number into Spokeo’s search bar and let the website work its magic. However, it’s important to note that in-depth reports on Spokeo come with a fee. A single phone number report costs $1.95, while opting for a monthly subscription would be priced at $13.95.

If you wish to access information from public archives or court records during your search process, there will be an additional charge of $2.95 per search. With Spokeo’s extensive source and user-friendly interface, finding valuable information about unknown callers has never been easier!

Pros

Affordable

User-friendly interface

Downloadable PDFs

Cons

Limited availability (US only)

Occasional missing information

Limited government record scans

Pricing

Spokeo offers cost-effective monthly subscription plans and the option to search for individual phone numbers. The price range for a single reverse phone lookup is between $0.95 and $1.95, with the possibility of a discounted rate being available.

Below are the details of Spokeo’s monthly subscription costs:

US Search: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

US Search’s website is visually appealing and user-friendly. You may begin your search using a wizard to guide you through the process as a new user.

US Search has been around for over two decades and is well-known in the market for people search tools. US Search focuses on helping people locate long-lost friends and family members, unlike the other services on this list.

Pros

Quick results generation

Affordable pricing

Cons

Basic presentation style

Pricing

US Search offers a reasonably priced monthly subscription option.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use US Search or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. US Search does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Is It Legal to Find Someone by Their Phone Number?

To effectively ascertain the identity of a caller, it’s advisable to inquire about their name directly. Legitimate callers should have no qualms in revealing this information. However, if the individual hesitates or displays evasive behavior, it’s best to terminate the call promptly.

It’s crucial to understand that not all means of identifying unknown callers are legal. If you’re harassed and feel the need to unveil your identity, it’d be wise to reach out to your local police department. They possess the resources and expertise required to trace the caller’s location and initiate measures.

Free Reverse Phone Lookup – FAQs

How Do You Find Out Who Is Calling You From a Certain Number?

Finding online free reverse phone lookup services is a breeze. Below, we have compiled a selection of the best ones available. By utilizing these websites and applications for reverse number lookup, you can easily track down information about any phone number. Check out some of the most renowned options in this field.

Can Google Search for a Phone Number?

Regrettably, Google disabled this functionality because of concerns regarding privacy violations. Fortunately, alternative services are available that excel in providing information about unfamiliar phone numbers compared to Google.

In the past, individuals could use Google to search for phone numbers and gather additional details about the individuals associated with those numbers. Despite still offering this service, Google now requires users to request it explicitly.

Is There a Free Way to Look up a Phone Number?

Each tool mentioned below possesses a source that’s likely larger than Google’s. In this post, we have outlined platforms that provide free reverse phone number lookup services. However, there’s also a paid method for looking up phone numbers, which we have discussed. Some of these platforms offer unlimited and thorough phone number searches without any cost to their users.

All the tools listed here take advantage of a source that’s potentially even more extensive than Google’s.

Can You Be Traced Through a Phone Call?

Can You Tell if Your Cell Phone Is Being Monitored?

Yes, it’s possible to tell if a cell phone is being spied upon. All you have to do is look for the following signs:

Rapid battery drainage

Frequent, random phone reboots

Strange noises during calls

Device overheating, even during idle periods

Receiving unusual incoming text messages

Conclusion

In brief, conducting a reverse search for a phone number is quite straightforward and speedy as long as you have the necessary resources at your disposal. A phone number search can provide more than just a name to identify unidentified callers. The best part is that you won’t need to spend any money.

Our preferred choices for top-notch background check services are BeenVerified and PeopleLooker. They offer comprehensive reports and detailed results, among other features. Select the free phone number lookup tool that best fits your needs and uncover the identity of unknown callers today!

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

