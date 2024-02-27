How to Find Out Who Called Me From This Phone Number

Receiving a phone call from an unfamiliar number is quite common. In such instances, it’s natural to be curious about the identity of the caller. It could be someone playing a prank, an old acquaintance, a telemarketer, automated calls, or even a potential stalker.

Discovering who called me from this phone number is essential to take appropriate action like returning the call or blocking the number to prevent future calls.

With numerous phone lookup tools available, choosing one can be challenging. Below is a carefully curated selection of leading websites that provide information on “Who Called From This Phone Number.” Each site has advantages and disadvantages, notable features, key specifications, and relevant website links.

>> Consider BeenVerified >>

11 Best Sites to Find Out Who Called You From This Phone Number

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall

– Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Quick Results

– Best for Quick Results Spokeo – Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site

– Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Service

– Best for Professional Service TruthFinder – Best for Searching the Deep Web

– Best for Searching the Deep Web Intelius – Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use

– Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use Instant Checkmate – Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

– Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory US Search – Best for Beginners

– Best for Beginners CocoFinder – Best for Comprehensive Phone Lookup

– Best for Comprehensive Phone Lookup USPhoneLookup – Trusted US Phone Directory

– Trusted US Phone Directory NumLooker – Best for Identifying Scammers

BeenVerified: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall

BeenVerified offers a comprehensive report that thoroughly examines the identity of an individual connected to a specific phone number. For instance, BeenVerified can assist in confirming whether someone is using their actual name. It also presents data regarding the person’s social media activity, age, and whereabouts.

Moreover, it provides a compilation of numbers similar to the ones you initially searched for on this site for looking up telephone directory listings. You can access further details about the unidentified caller by utilizing these related phone numbers.

Pros:

Features a mobile app with a user-friendly interface

Offers quick and straightforward revocation process

Accesses information gathered from social media sources

Cons:

Reports are limited in use

Lack of available free trial

Search process may be time-consuming

Pricing

BeenVerified does not offer a standalone search option. In order to utilize it for reverse phone lookup, one must have a full membership. The pricing details for different packages offered by BeenVerified are as follows:

1 Month – $26.89/mo

3 Months – $17.48/mo

>> Consider BeenVerified Now >>

PeopleLooker – Best Phone Lookup Site for Quick Results

PeopleLooker is an all-encompassing search engine that enables users to discover details about a person by inputting their phone number. This functionality proves especially advantageous for individuals who have lost touch with someone, wish to authenticate the caller’s identity, or are engaged in an investigation.

By inputting a phone number, PeopleLooker conducts a thorough search of its extensive database of public records and furnishes the user with diverse particulars pertaining to the individual linked to that specific number.

Said information may encompass the individual’s name, present and previous addresses, age, and even a roster of associated persons such as family members or roommates.

In addition to the essential details, PeopleLooker’s phone lookup feature also grants users access to satellite images of the person’s property, property documents, and even criminal and traffic records (if accessible).

This can be particularly beneficial for individuals who prioritize their safety or that of their loved ones. PeopleLooker’s phone lookup feature is designed with user-friendliness, enabling individuals to find information without requiring advanced technical abilities.

The outcomes are displayed in an understandable report format that can be downloaded and stored for future reference.

Pros:

Attractive interface design

User-friendly functionality

Ensures confidentiality of searches

Mobile apps available for both Android and iOS platforms

Cons:

Absence of live chat support

Lengthy processing times for requests

Additional charges may apply for certain information

Pricing

PeopleLooker presents users with the option to choose from two convenient pricing plans. The initial plan is a monthly subscription priced at $18.28 per month, which grants access to unlimited reports, searches for sex offenders, property lookups, phone and email address searches, criminal and traffic records, and more.

Alternatively, users can opt for the second plan – a three-month subscription that costs $14.62 per month – which offers the same features as the monthly plan. In addition to these options, PeopleLooker also provides a $1/5-day access plan for individuals who wish to test out the service before committing to a full subscription.

This range of pricing plans ensures affordability and flexibility in accessing PeopleLooker’s comprehensive background check services.

>> Use PeopleLooker’s Reverse Phone Lookup >>

Spokeo: Best Budget Phone Number Lookup Site

Spokeo is a popular alternative for individuals seeking various search services, such as reverse phone lookups, email searches, and access to white pages. What sets this phone search service apart from its competitors is its affordability.

However, before delving into the pricing details, let’s first examine Spokeo’s user interface and functionality. Navigating through Spokeo’s user interface is a breeze. Upon visiting the website, users can easily input a phone number and swiftly obtain the desired results.

With an extensive database containing over 600 million court documents, more than a billion social network IDs, in excess of 130 million property records, 89 billion corporate records, and around 6 billion customer records; Spokeo boasts an impressive collection of information at its disposal.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Affordable pricing

Reports downloadable in PDF format

Cons:

Relies heavily on social media data

Limited availability of government records

Operates exclusively within the United States

Pricing

Spokeo offers cost-effective options for its users, including a monthly subscription and the ability to conduct one-time phone number searches.

The price of a single reverse phone lookup can vary between $0.95 and $1.95, depending on any ongoing promotions or discounts offered by Spokeo. For those interested in subscribing, here is an overview of the different membership options and their corresponding monthly fees.

1-month plan – $19.95/mo

3-month plan – $14.95/mo

>> Use Spokeo’s Reverse Phone Lookup >>

PeopleFinders: Best Site for Professional Service

PeopleFinders has established itself as a trustworthy entity in the realm of reverse phone lookups. This brand places great importance on delivering a professional and user-friendly experience, ensuring that you receive the necessary information in a timely manner.

Similar to other services listed here, PeopleFinders is exclusively available for use within the United States. In addition to reverse phone lookup capabilities, this platform offers additional features such as name verification, location searches, and background checks.

With over two decades of industry experience under its belt, PeopleFinders excels at providing top-notch service to its clientele.

Pros:

Intuitive interface

Offers services of high quality

Over twenty years of experience

Cons:

Restricted to the United States

Difficulty in canceling memberships

Absence of social media scanning

Pricing



PeopleFinders provides a variety of programs, ranging from short-term to long-term subscriptions. For every report on individual phone number lookups, it has a fee that falls within the range of $1 to $1.95. If you’re interested in signing up for a longer period, below are the monthly plans available along with their respective costs.

PeopleFinders Membership – $24.95/mo

PeopleFinders Premium Membership – $29.95/mo

>> Use PeopleFinders Reverse Phone Lookup Service >>

TruthFinder: Best for Searching the Deep Web

TruthFinder stands out as one of the top reverse phone number lookup and email search subscription plans available. This US-based service is highly reliable and offers detailed information about phone numbers from various sources. Not only does it have a strong reputation, but it is also affordable.

When using TruthFinder, you can expect to receive more than just the name of an unknown caller. The extensive database allows for connections to be made between names and various sources such as social networking sites, police records, court documents, and other publicly available information.

One notable feature of TruthFinder is its ability to conduct deep web scans. If you have suspicions about a caller’s intentions, this service enables you to delve into deeper parts of the internet in order to uncover their true identity.

Additionally, TruthFinder provides tools for self-monitoring that allow individuals to see what personal information others may be able to find online about them.

In conclusion, if you are in need of details regarding a phone number or want additional tools for protecting your own privacy online, TruthFinder is an excellent choice. Its impressive capabilities make it stand out among other reverse phone lookup services on the market today.

Pros:

Detailed reports provided

Exceptional dark web scanning capability

Affordable charges for phone lookup services

Cons:

Limited to results from the United States

Additional fees for enhanced reports

Reports may take a few minutes to generate

Pricing



TruthFinder offers a reverse phone lookup service for just $4.99 per month. With this subscription, you have the ability to conduct unlimited lookups each month, although it only provides you with a restricted amount of information.

If you desire additional details about a specific phone number, there will be an additional cost involved. Below is the comprehensive list of available subscription options:

1-month unlimited reports – $28.05/mo

3-month unlimited reports – $23.28/mo (Billed at $46.56 every two months)

>> Try TruthFinder’s Reverse Phone Lookup Service >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

Intelius: Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use

Intelius is widely recognized as one of the leading platforms for reverse phone lookup services. Since its inception in 2003, users have consistently praised the website for its comprehensive public information collection and findings.

The user interface of the site is designed to be intuitive, making it effortless to find the registered name associated with a specific phone number. To obtain results, click the phone option above the search bar and input the mobile number.

Unlike its competitors, Intelius employs a quicker algorithm, which makes it an ideal choice when needing to search through a large volume of phone numbers quickly.

With every phone number lookup on Intelius, you gain access to a wealth of information including current location data, historical records, and details about the type of device in question.

Pros:

Rapid generation of results

Unlimited phone number searches

Recognized as a widely respected company

Cons:

Pricing plan lacks transparency

Output limited to the United States

Additional fees apply to other services

Pricing



When it comes to pricing, Intelius doesn’t offer the most transparent options. We’ve discovered that a complete reverse phone search report from Intelius costs $0.95.

While unlimited phone number searches are included with this purchase, you’ll need to pay extra for more detailed information. Intelius also offers Premier plans that grant you access to all of their lookup features and capabilities.

Intelius Premier: Starting at $19.95/mo

Intelius Premier Plus: Starting at $29.95/mo

>> Try Intelius >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Instant Checkmate: Best for Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

With its vast collection of public records, Instant Checkmate has a distinct advantage over its competitors. Unlike other phone number search services, it possesses an extensive database of public records.

Upon searching for a phone number on Instant Checkmate, you will be provided with information about the caller’s identity and location. Additionally, a profile of the individual associated with the specific phone number can also be accessed.

Instant Checkmate can trace any landline or mobile phone number that is documented in a public record since it covers virtually every imaginable public database. Rest assured that your privacy is protected while using this site; there is no need to worry about revealing your identity.

Pros:

Produces good results

Provides advanced search filters

Offers an extensive database of public records

Cons:

Does not offer single reports

Subscription fees are relatively high

Search process may be time-consuming

Pricing



While Instant Checkmate may not be the cheapest option for a reverse phone search service, it does offer good value in the long run. The comprehensive services of Instant Checkmate are part of the overall membership packages.

1-month unlimited reports plan – $35.12/mo

3-month unlimited reports plan – $28.09/mo

>> Try Instant Checkmate >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

US Search: Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

For more than twenty years, US Search has established itself as a reputable brand in the field of people search tools. What sets it apart from other services mentioned here is its primary focus on reuniting individuals with long-lost friends and family members.

US Search boasts an aesthetically pleasing and simple-to-navigate website. As a first-time user, you can initiate your search through a step-by-step wizard that simplifies the entire process.

Pros:

Competitively priced

Rapid generation of results

Database boasts the longest lifespan in the market

Cons:

Reports presented in the simplest form

Full background checks entail a higher cost

Accessible only to residents of the United States

Pricing



US Search stands out from other reverse phone search services by not providing a clear pricing page. This lack of transparency leaves users in the dark about the cost of their service.

Many customers have expressed frustration with the constantly changing rates and unexpected fees associated with using US Search outside of their subscription plan. Despite this, they do offer a monthly subscription option at a reasonable price.

Monthly subscription – $19.86/mo

>> Use US Search Now >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use US Search or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. US Search does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

CocoFinder – Best for Comprehensive Phone Lookup

When it comes to conducting reverse phone lookups, CocoFinder stands out as the top choice for obtaining detailed and comprehensive reports on any unfamiliar number.

This is because the platform has the ability to access multiple public sources, making it effortless to gather valuable information such as the caller’s name, email address, residential address, social media profiles, and even their close connections.

Furthermore, this service goes beyond by allowing users to delve deeper into the unknown caller’s criminal and traffic records, employment history, and past addresses.

Additionally, CocoFinder’s website is optimized for mobile devices which means that anyone can perform a reverse phone lookup regardless of their location. With its user-friendly interface, locating the desired information quickly shouldn’t pose a challenge.

Furthermore, the search engine efficiently gathers data from various public sources and generates search results in just minutes, eliminating unnecessary waiting time for the requested information.

Pros:

New user tutorials provided

Free unlimited inquiries available

Cons:

Secure network requirement is necessary

Pricing

CocoFinder’s pricing information and plans lack transparency, although the platform offers a complimentary service for reverse phone lookup.

>> Check Out CocoFinder Now >>

USPhoneLookup – Trusted US Phone Directory

USPhoneLookup offers a convenient solution for identifying unknown callers. With its user-friendly search engine, the platform instantly retrieves data from various public sources such as social media profiles, phone directories, and online listings.

This ensures you have access to the latest background information without any delays or complications. Through USPhoneLookup, you can quickly retrieve details about the caller, including their name, address, age, acquaintances, criminal record if applicable, and educational background.

The website’s interface is designed to provide a seamless user experience across mobile phones and tablets. Additionally, it prioritizes your privacy by implementing advanced encryption protocols that guarantee detailed anonymity for all your searches.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or laptop computer – USPhoneLookup has covered you with its accessible platform and secure features. It’s the perfect tool for anyone seeking reliable information on who called them without any hassle or compromise on confidentiality.

Pros:

Speedy service

Highly simplified usage

Searches are free of charge

Cons:

Lack of customer support service

Pricing

USPhoneLookup provides reverse phone lookup services that cater to both free and paid options, depending on your specific requirements.

Free Reverse Lookup

Enter a phone number to access a limited preview of available information.

Preview includes details such as phone type, location, carrier, and, optionally, the name.

No charges or sign-up required.

Full report not provided; suitable for basic checks like area code confirmation or number scouting.

Paid Plans

USPhoneLookup offers three premium subscription options that include comprehensive reports.

>> Check Out USPhoneLookup >>

NumLooker – Best for Identifying Scammers

NumLooker offers a significant benefit with its extensive range of search parameters and features, providing users with the ability to gather various information about any unknown caller.

In addition to finding out who called you through a number lookup, NumLooker also allows you to conduct public records searches, people searches, and address lookups. This expands your capacity to obtain current information about your target.

The platform includes advanced filtering capabilities that make uncovering more details about the caller’s true identity simple. As a result, you can access in-depth information such as their work history, credit background, social security number, social media profiles, and more.

The platform is highly beneficial for promptly detecting and distinguishing bothersome calls from telemarketers or possible fraudsters, regardless of whether they originate from a landline, cellphone, or VOIP.

What sets this service apart is its complete lack of cost and the absence of any need for specific installation or registration to reveal the caller’s identity. Consequently, it provides an easily accessible option for everyone.

Pros:

Straightforward search method

User-friendly design accessible on any Internet-enabled device

Rapid access to information about unfamiliar individuals

Utilizes data from sources such as Spokeo for current information

Cons:

Additional information may be required for more precise details

Pricing

You won’t have to pay anything to use NumLooker’s reverse phone number search service and discover the identity of the person who recently called you. Rest assured, there are no undisclosed fees involved.

>> Use NumLooker >>

Who is Calling You From This Phone Number?

Harassment by Phone Stalking

Receiving phone calls from unfamiliar numbers can cause worry and stress as one may question the caller’s identity.

In situations where the same number persistently calls, it’s possible that the caller has access to personal information about oneself and their loved ones and could potentially be a stalker.

Telemarketing Promotions

Over the past few years, the telemarketing sector has undergone significant changes, enabling telemarketers to extend their reach to lure potential customers for the products or services they’re promoting.

Due to this, these telemarketers have become hard to beat, as they now use real phone numbers to contact you and get you to listen to their pitch.

Prank Callers

The majority of unidentified callers are commonly individuals who engage in practical jokes and often cross the boundary between being funny and making threats.

Many of these callers even manipulate your emotions to provoke a response and keep you engaged in conversation for a prolonged time, where they can take advantage of your vulnerabilities and exploit them.

Emergency Situation

It’s possible that the unidentified caller may not have harmful intentions but may be contacting you to provide important information about an emergency.

This could include a message from your babysitter, a call from a hospital, or even your workplace. Failing to answer such calls mistakenly could lead to regrettable consequences.

Long Lost Friend or Relative

It’s possible that the unfamiliar phone number calling you could belong to someone you know but have not communicated with in a while. This could be an individual from your past, such as a childhood friend, a former colleague, a past romantic partner, or even a relative you have not met in a long time.

To assist you in identifying the caller without any cost, we have compiled a list of the finest reverse phone lookup services.

>> Consider BeenVerified >>

What Is a Reverse Number Lookup?

If you receive calls from unknown numbers and wish to know the caller’s identity, a reverse phone lookup service can help. You can access the caller’s name, address, and other details with just the phone number.

This service is convenient when dealing with unsolicited calls from telemarketers or unidentified individuals, and various websites provide this service. The majority of these sites operate similarly.

How to Perform an Detailed Reverse Phone Number Lookup Online

Prank calls are very annoying, as anybody who has ever received one will attest. It’s frustrating when someone tries to make you laugh at their expense, but it’s also scary when you don’t recognize the number. The good news is that you can still identify the caller, even if they use a fake or phony number.

A reverse phone search is one option for identifying the caller. Simply type the number in quote marks into a search engine like Google or Bing to get relevant results. The company’s website should come up in the search results if there’s one linked with the number.

You may generally find a phone number or email address there, which you can then use to contact the company and request that they cease phoning you.

Reverse phone search services like WhitePages or AnyWho may also be used to identify an unknown caller. Entering a phone number into one of these services will provide details on the number’s owner, such as the person’s name and address.

You may find this information useful if you want to lodge a formal complaint or send a stop-and-desist letter.

How Does it Work?

If you’re curious about discovering the identity of a person calling you, several methods exist to conduct a reverse phone lookup and uncover it. You can explore a free directory like Canada 411 or WhitePages or a paid service such as Intelius.

Additionally, you can attempt to search the phone number on Google to determine if any other information about it is available on the internet.

>> Try BeenVerified Now >>

Is It Legal to Find Someone by Their Phone Number?

To discover the identity of someone persistently contacting you, it’s essential to note that not all methods are legal. The recommended action is to contact your local law enforcement agency to resolve the matter.

They will assist in locating the caller and taking appropriate actions. While various online services claim to help identify unknown callers, it’s important to remember that these services may not always be reliable.

Furthermore, utilizing such services could invade the privacy of the person you are trying to locate; therefore, caution must be exercised when proceeding with this approach.

If you are curious about the identity of the person calling you, it would be best to ask them for their name. Genuine individuals should readily disclose their identity. However, if the caller proves uncooperative or evasive, ending the call and moving on would be advisable.

How to Find Out Who Called You Even if They Didn’t Leave a Message

If you’ve ever received a prank call, you know how annoying it is to answer the phone and have no idea who’s on the other side. A few options are available to help you identify and locate the source of the call.

To begin, go through your phone records. If you have a landline, you may probably get a list of the phone numbers that have phoned your house from the phone company. Most mobile phone companies save customer call logs for many months after a customer cancels service.

These files are often available through an internet search or by contacting customer support.

A reverse phone lookup service is another method.

You may use these services to look up a phone number and get details on the owner, including an address and name, just by entering the number. Remember that the information provided by many of the free reverse phone search services online may need to be improved.

You may always give that number another ring if nothing else works. It’s only sometimes successful, but if the caller misidentifies you as someone else, they could pick up the phone. If they pick up, ask who it is and why they phoned nicely. These will provide the details you need.

>> Consider BeenVerified >>

How to Block Telemarketers and Spam Calls On Your Phone

Most people’s phone calls are made up of spam and telemarketers. It could be distracting if you’re trying to have a conversation or want some peace and quiet. There are ways to prevent these calls, though.

Joining the National Do Not Call Registry is the first step you can take. This is a list of numbers that telemarketers are prohibited from calling. You may join the register by phoning 1-888-382-1222 or sign up for it on their website.

The use of a call-blocking app is another viable option. Several applications and gadgets exist for this purpose, but they all perform similarly. You may tell them to stop unwanted calls from a certain number or range of numbers.

The Federal Trade Commission may also be contacted if you’re experiencing excessive unwanted telemarketing calls. They’re looking into it and will take action against the company responsible for making the calls.

Finally, you may put the phone down if you recognize the caller and would rather not speak with them. If you realize it’s a business but want to avoid working with them, try to be kind when you decline their offer.

How Do You Find Out Who Is Calling You From a Certain Number?

Answer: The question of who called us from a particular phone number is a common concern among cell phone users.

Fortunately, reverse number lookup sites and apps are available online that provide a straightforward solution to this issue. The following platforms are among the most well-known.

Can you Google Search for a Phone Number?

Answer: At one point, Google had a feature that let users search for phone numbers and learn about the person who owned that number. However, Google has since disabled this feature due to worries about privacy violations.

Luckily, there are other options available that are more effective than Google at providing information about unfamiliar phone numbers.

>> Consider BeenVerified >>

Is There a Free Way to Look up a Phone Number?

Answer: You can acquire phone number details without any charge. The platforms mentioned in the article offer their reverse phone number lookup service for free; some even allow unlimited searches at no cost.

Furthermore, the tools mentioned have access to a database likely larger than Google’s.

Can You Be Traced Through a Phone Call?

Answer: Tracking a phone call from a landline or a mobile phone is achievable. To trace a landline call, one can contact the service provider to gather details about the owner of the phone number.

Tracing a mobile phone call involves identifying the location of the cell towers used during the call. However, blocking a cell phone’s signal is possible and making it untraceable by enclosing it within a Faraday cage.

Can You Tell if Your Cell Phone Is Being Monitored?

Answer: One can identify if their mobile phone is being monitored by observing some indications, which are as follows:

Rapid power consumption decreases

Even when not in use, the gadget continues to overheat

Strange noises are coming through on calls

There are regular random reboots of the phones

Strange SMS messages are arriving

>> Use BeenVerified >>

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.