CityxGuide is just one of the things 2020 has taken from us, but we here at PhillyWeekly are no quitters, so you bet we came up with other sites like CityxGuide.

We’ve got popular escort sites as well as some online dating sites where it’s easy to find female escorts but also ordinary girls who are down.

So, here are the top CityxGuide alternatives, listed and reviewed.

Best Sites Like CityxGuide

Here’s an overview of the best CityxGuide alternatives I found.

Sites Like CityxGuide Reviewed

1. Ashley Madison – Among Top Sites Like CityxGuide

Pros

Lots of escorts post ads

Plenty of girls who are down

Super discreet and efficient

Cons

You have to buy credits to communicate

Ashley Madison beats all other sites like CityxGuide, even though it’s not an escort site for one simple reason – it’s the easiest way to get laid.

Even though it’s not a popular escort site per se, female escorts use the website to post ads and pics in a search for clients.

There are women from most cities in the U.S., but also from many countries.

There are also free-spirited girls just looking to get laid, making it possible to get lucky for free. Not entirely for free, though, as men have to pay for credits to contact women.

Still, it’s absolutely the safest, most efficient, and most discreet way to find both escorts and casual sex.

>>Head to Ashley Madison for the easiest way to get lucky

2. AdultFriendFinder – Fast & Easy Sex

Pros

80+ million users

Everyone’s down

Tons of adult content

Cons

You have to subscribe to use the site

AdultFriendFinder is another one of the non-escort sites that absolutely deserves to be on top of our list of the best sites like CityxGuide.

With over 80 million users around the world, it’s the most efficient hookup app.

Besides loads of chicks who are always down, AdultFriendFinder is also home to escorts who use the website to post ads and advertise their services.

You can browse (and find contact details) and have phone sex for free, but you need to subscribe to communicate with girls over the website.

Subscriptions start at $12.50 and also give you access to tons of adult industry videos.

>>Jump to AdultFriendFinder for fast and easy hookups in your city

3. Slixa – Sites Like CityxGuide With the Hottest Escorts

Pros

Free to use

Most escorts are verified

Detailed adult search function

Cons

Mostly U.S. cities

Slixa has to be the first of the escort sites on our list because it really is the best. Let’s start by saying that you don’t have to pay or even register to use the site – it’s free.

Tons of escorts from around the U.S. post ads advertising their services here, and their profiles are super detailed and tell you all you need to know.

This includes things like pricing, services offered, location, who they serve, and whether they’re available for outcalls.

You also see a blue tick on the profiles of verified escorts, and most girls on Slixa are verified, which makes the website pretty safe.

The downside is that the site mostly covers U.S. cities, and many U.S. cities, while the services available in the UK, Canada, and Australia are far and few between.

>>Go to Slixa to browse through escort services for free

4. The Escort Directory – Affordable Escort Services

Pros

Free to use

Girls from around the world

Affordable service fees

Cons

Not as many options as on other sites

The Escort Directory is one of the best escort sites like CityxGuide if you’re on a budget as all the girls that post ads here are indie girls with affordable service fees.

There aren’t as many options as on the sites above, but you still have options around the world in places like the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Western Europe, and Japan.

The best thing is that the popular escort site is free and easy to use – you just open it, search for the kind of hot chick you like, and give her a call.

>>Head to The Escort Directory for affordable escort services

5. Happy Escorts – Worldwide CityxGuide Alternative

Pros

Tons of horny babes in Europe

Live cams, too

You don’t prepay

Cons

Not that big in the U.S.

Happy Escorts is one of the best sites like CityxGuide for folks in (or traveling to) Europe or South America, as there are plenty of girls posting ads from there.

The site is easy to navigate, with good search filters that will help you zero in on the perfect girl or type of service (body rubs, massage services, fetish & more).

You can do all of this for free and you don’t even have to prepay for the services on the site. The only downside is that Happy Escorts is not as big in the States.

>>Get on Happy Escorts to find European & South-American ladies

6. EscortDirectory.com – VIP Escort Services

Pros

VIP escorts

Easy & fast booking

Search by price range

Cons

Expensive service fees

If you feel like treating yourself to high-end escorts and services, you should go to EscortDirectory.com.

The girls that post ads there are all local or e-celebrities with professional photos (and sometimes videos).

The services do come at a higher price, but you can sort the escorts by price and come with the ones that work for you.

>>Get on EscortDirectory.com for VIP female escorts

7. Tryst – Among Top LGBTQ+ Escort Sites

Pros

Good number of queer escorts

Indie escorts only

Escort interviews

Cons

Escorts prefer ID-verified clients

Tryst is one sleek and modern escort site, which you’ll see right from its user interface. It’s a website where indie escorts post ads and advertise their services.

All our queer lovers will love the fact that there is a good selection of queer folks on Tryst, and if queer is your flavor, this is the place to go.

We also like how Tryst lets you get a glimpse into what escorts are like via escort interviews, so you can assess whether you’d vibe with them.

>>Jump to Tryst to find indie escorts in your city

8. Bedpage – Female Escorts from Backpage

Pros

Feels just like Backpage

Female escorts & personals

Free to use

Cons

Annoying ads

If you miss Backpage (and the female escorts from it), you should go to Bedpage – it looks and works just like Backpage, and it even has a similar name.

It’s also where most female escorts from Backpage went when the site got shut down. Escorts post ads and photos advertising their services and you contact them via the phone numbers.

There are also personal ads from random folks and you can post your own. The best part? The site is 100% free to use.

>>Head to Bedpage to meet up with female escorts from Backpage

9. DoubleList – Among Best Free Escort Sites

Pros

100% free

Lots of users in the U.S.

Escorts ads & personals

Cons

No user verification

DoubleList is one of the simple yet effective escort sites. It’s a pretty vibrant place as tons of people visit it looking to post ads or search for other people’s ads.

There are both escort services advertised and personal ads from folks looking for all sorts of connections.

The only downside is that, unlike on other escort sites, there’s no user verification. But, hey – it’s free, and you can use your common sense.

>>Get on DoubleList to find singles near you who are down

Escort Sites Like CityXGuide – FAQs

Check out our answers to some of the most common questions about escort sites.

What Happened to CityxGuide?

CityxGuide was shut down in 2020 due to sex trafficking allegations, and the owner is currently being prosecuted for it. The legit sex workers from CityxGuide switched to other sites like CityxGuide, including Ashley Madison, AdultFriendFinder, and Slixa.

What Are Some Sites Like CityxGuide?

Some of the best sites like CityxGuide are:

Are Escort Sites Like CityxGuide Safe?

Escort sites are safe so long as you’re using reliable platforms with verified users who are legit sex workers. Some of the best escort sites are Ashley Madison, AdultFriendFinder, and Slixa. You should still keep your common sense and act mindful while booking services.

Have Fun With Sites Like CityxGuide!

There you have it – the safest and most efficient sites like CityxGuide. These are all reliable platforms with mostly verified users, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still use your common sense and play it safe.

Ashley Madison is the best option because it’s got both escort ads and horny girls who are down and looking, AND it’s very discreet.

AdultFriendFinder is the most efficient hookup app, while Slixa is currently the best escort site.

Either way, most of these are free or let you at least look for free, so we advise you to check them all out and see the options in your area. Have fun!