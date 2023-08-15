If you’re new to growing cannabis indoors, you probably have no idea what to expect your first time around! Instead of messing around with seeds and soils on your own, check out the best weed growing kits from our top sites. They contain the tools you need for a successful harvest!

Seed Supreme sells the best marajuana grow kit in 2023, and they feature 5,000+ high-quality seeds to match. Platforms like ILGM come in close second with complete grow tent kits, loads of customer reviews, and their 100% germination guarantee. Really, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at where you can buy an indoor grow kit in 2023!

Where to Find Marajuana Grow Tent Kits for Sale: First Look

1. Seed Supreme – Overall Best Cannabis Growing Kits in 2023

Pros

Freebies with every order

5,000 products and counting

Phone, mail and email support

Free, informative growing articles

No-questions-asked refund policy

BOGO sale on blueberry hybrids

Cons

Customer support isn’t yet 24/7

Brand Reputation: 4.8/5

Seed Supreme has been dominating the cannabis world since 2013, and this UK-based company quickly became a worldwide operation – right now, they feature 5,000+ pot seeds!

Deals and Discounts: 4.9/5

When you shop blueberry hybrid strains, you’ll get one pack free with each order. Plus, they’ll throw in a few freebies every time you make a purchase!

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Seed Supreme’s support team operates from 9 AM to 5 PM (GMT) Monday through Friday. You can get in touch with a real person over the phone, send them an email, or write a proper letter.

Germination Guarantee: 4.6/5

We couldn’t find a germination guarantee, but Seed Supreme offers a no-questions-asked refund policy on unopened products for 14 days after purchase.

Final Thoughts: 4.9/5

From their unmatched strain selection to their comprehensive support team and outstanding reputation, we can’t complain about Seed Supreme. They’re the best option for new growers.

2. ILGM – Best Weed Growing Kits For a 100% Germination Guarantee

Pros

100% germination guarantee

Everything you need to grow

Excellent prices & deep discounts

30,000+ positive customer reviews

Free shipping in the United States

Cons

No phone or chat-based support

They only sell feminized seeds

Brand Reputation: 4.7/5

ILGM stands for I Love Growing Marijuana, and founder Robert Bergman brought decades of experience to the table with everything he learned during his time in the field. They’ve been a recognized brand name for 11+ years, and they sell the best grow tent kits for total newbies!

Types of Grow Kits: 5/5

You can get the Marijuana Grow Kit – Beginners for 22% off its original price, and you’ll get another $10 off your order by default. They’ve combined 20 White Widow seeds, marijuana fertilizer to cover 5-10 plants, and protective nutrients for 20 plants – get yours for $179.99!

Deals and Discounts: 4.8/5

ILGM offers perks like guaranteed delivery and free shipping by default. When you buy 10 seeds, you’ll get 10 free seeds! When you sign up for their email newsletter, you’ll claim a

free copy of the famed Grow Bible. Finally, stacking up those VIP points can pay dividends.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

ILGM doesn’t offer phone or live chat support, but their team quickly responds to email inquiries. Plus, you can get hold of a real representative around the clock!

Germination Guarantee: 5/5

ILGM offers a no-nonsense 100% germination guarantee. If even one of your seeds fails to germinate, contact their support team and request a free exchange – no questions asked!

Final Thoughts: 4.8/5

ILGM’s beginner-friendly marijuana grow kit is the star of the show, but their long-standing track record and 100% germination guarantee accentuate the main course.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co – Best Strain Quiz & Quick-Start Grow Kit

Pros

2-minute strain selection quiz

Buy 8 seeds, get 8 freebies

Top Quick-Start Grow Kit

Free HomeGrown Forums

Email, live chat & IG support

Cons

No germination guarantee

ILGM’s grow kit has more

Brand Reputation: 4.6/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co launched in 2020, but they’re already competing against some of the biggest names in the cannabis industry. If you have no idea how to grow cannabis, their free HomeGrown Forums + Diaries and 2-minute questionnaire eliminate the frustrating guesswork.

Types of Grow Kits: 4.7/5

After you take their strain selection quiz, top off your order with Homegrown’s Quick-Start Marijuana Grow Kit! It includes a full package of standard nutrients, a bottle of Germ Genie for optimal plant health, and four White Widow Auto seeds. Save $25.98 and get yours for $115.

Deals and Discounts: 4.9/5

When you buy 8 seeds, you’ll claim 8 free seeds. You’ll also start earning Stash Points with your first order! After you’ve accumulated enough loyalty points, take advantage of exclusive pricing.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co doesn’t have a phone support hotline, but they’ve made their team available through live chat and email. You can also follow their Instagram page! Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews note that they’ve earned 5,789+ positive customer reviews already, and they maintain a 9.6 out of 10 rating on Yotpo.

Germination Guarantee: 4.7/5

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a germination guarantee or refund policy at Homegrown. On the bright side, satisfied customers say they’re great about exchanging the rare defective seed.

Final Thoughts: 4.7/5

If you’re struggling to comprehend the differences between Banana Kush and Gorilla Glue #4, allow their 2-minute questionnaire to make the decision for you. Most seed banks don’t come with a virtual budtender!

4. Crop King Seeds – Excellent Variety of High-CBD Seeds & Strains

Pros

Reputation dates back to 2005

33+ high CBD strains available

Discreet, creative US shipping

Loads of BOGO sales

24/7 phone support (!!)

Cons

No traditional tent kits

80% germination rate

Brand Reputation: 4.5/5

CKS has been the king of seeds for 18 years and counting. While their platform is technically old enough to vote, they’ve maintained immense popularity with 33+ high-CBD strains.

Deals and Discounts: 4.8/5

You’ll get 50% off 10 and 25-seed packs when you buy one at full price, and every customer can expect free shipping with orders above $200. If you’re buying in bulk, you’ll claim 10 free seeds when you get $420+ worth of product! Finally, buy one 5-seed pack and get the second for free.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

CKS uniquely offers 24/7 phone support, which puts them head and shoulders above competing sites. If you’re dealing with an urgent matter, their chat team responds to inquiries immediately.

Germination Guarantee: 4.6/5

Crop King Seeds offers an 80% germination guarantee, which means that they’ll exchange or refund your order if more than 20% of your seeds fail to sprout. Be prepared to send pictures!

Final Thoughts: 4.6/5

CKS has been collaborating with international breeders since 2005. They sell hundreds of high-THC strains, and they feature 33+ medical CBD seeds. What’s not to love?

5. Rocket Seeds – Best Marijuana Growing Site for High-THC Seeds

Pros

605+ high-THC strains

Identical CKS discounts

Mobile app for tracking grows

One-time free reshipment

24/7 phone and chat support

Cons

80% germination guarantee

Deliveries can take a while

Brand Reputation: 4.5/5

Rocket Seeds and Crop King Seeds have joined forces – both platforms represent two sides of the same coin. CKS is best for medical cannabis users, but Rocket Seeds blasts customers into the stratosphere with 605+ high-THC strains. Either way, you’re in for a fantastic experience.

Deals and Discounts: 4.8/5

CKS and Rocket Seeds have identical discounts, which means you can expect 50% off their 10 and 25-seed packs. Of course, you’ll enjoy free shipping on orders above $200 and get 10 free seeds when you buy $420+ worth of product!

Customer Support: 4.3/5

CKS and Rocket Seeds utilize the same representatives, which means you’ll enjoy 24/7 support via phone and live chat. Don’t hesitate to get in touch – their team is very easy to speak with.

Germination Guarantee: 4.6/5

Rocket Seeds offers an 80% germination guarantee, but they’re usually nice about sending over a one-time reshipment for any seeds that didn’t take.

Final Thoughts: 4.5/5

Rocket Seeds’ reputation is upheld by their partnership with CKS, and together they represent a truly unstoppable force!

6. Mary Jane’s Garden – Best Marijuana Seeds for Outdoor Growers

Pros

High-yield outdoor seeds

Discreet worldwide shipping

Puff on exclusive NL strains

Partnered with CKS + Rocket

24/7 phone support available

Cons

Claims a 90% global delivery rate

$200 international order requirement

Brand Reputation: 4.4/5

Mary Jane’s Garden brings you exotic cultivars from the Netherlands, and they’ve earned a reputation for selling high-yield outdoor seeds.

Deals and Discounts: 4.7/5

Although Mary Jane’s Garden has a $200 order minimum for US buyers, frequent freebies make it worth your while. They’ve partnered with CKS and Rocket Seeds in the discounts department!

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Like CKS and Rocket Seeds, Mary Jane’s Garden offers 24/7 phone and live chat support.

Germination Guarantee: 4.2/5

There’s no germination guarantee or delivery guarantee available at Mary Jane’s unless you’re ready to pay for the privilege. They offer $30 shipping insurance, but they claim a 90% global delivery rate regardless!

Final Thoughts: 4.4/5

Mary Jane’s Garden guarantees the highest possible yields, but you’ll need some serious acreage to make the most of your next harvest.

7. SunWest Genetics – Best Cannabis Seed Bank for Customer Service

Pros

Top-notch 24/7 support

500+ high-THC strains

Lab-tested MJ genetics

Fast & discreet shipping

Nothing you won’t find

Cons

No germination guarantee

No traditional grow kit

$200 order minimum

Brand Reputation: 4.3/5

SunWest Genetics launched in 2015 with a sole focus on developing superior cannabis genetics, but they earned our endorsement with comprehensive 24/7 customer support.

Deals and Discounts: 4.6/5

Aside from their creative shipping practices, SunWest offers endless BOGO deals and free seeds with qualifying orders. However, they separate themselves from the competition with

5-7 day doorstep delivery! That’s nearly three times as quick as Mary Jane’s Garden.

Customer Support: 5/5

Professionality, understanding, and promptness are SunWest Genetics’ three-word mantra. Customers can access 24/7 support by phone and live chat – they respond within seconds!

Germination Guarantee: 4.1/5

SunWest Genetics doesn’t offer any kind of germination guarantee, but US buyers who ask nicely enough may qualify for a one-time free exchange. Sounding familiar yet?

Final Thoughts: 4.3/5

SunWest checks all the boxes with discreet shipping, excellent support, and 500+ fire THC strains that you won’t find at your local weed dispensary.

8. Sonoma Seeds – Best THC Seed Bank for Deep, Dark Discounts

Pros

Get 10% discount via email

10 free seeds above $420+

BOGO 50% for mix packs

80% germination rates

24/7 chat & phone support

Cons

Must buy 20 seeds/$200 upfront

Guarantee doesn’t apply in US

Brand Reputation: 4.2/5

Sonoma Seeds works closely with SunWest Genetics, CKS, Mary Jane’s Garden, and Rocket Seeds – as part of this conglomerate; their main focus is rock-bottom pricing and discounts.

Deals and Discounts: 4.9/5

You’ll take advantage of Sonoma’s BOGO 50% discount on selected 10 and 25-seed packs, but that’s merely the tip of the iceberg. If you sign up for their email newsletter, you’ll get 10% off! Finally, they offer free shipping for $200+ orders and 10 free seeds with purchases over $420.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Sonoma’s 24/7 support team operates via phone, live chat, and email. If you get in touch during peak hours (12 PM to 3 PM), you may wait a few minutes for a response.

Germination Guarantee: 4.1/5

Sonoma’s 80% germination guarantee doesn’t apply to US customers, but the squeaky wheel gets the grease. If you provide proof that your seeds didn’t germinate, they’ll send new ones.

Final Thoughts: 4.2/5

If you already spent a few hundred dollars on a grow tent and necessary equipment, you’ll fall in love with Sonoma’s endless BOGO sales and frequent discounts.

9. Quebec Seed Bank – Excellent Choice for Top Canadian Cultivars

Pros

All strains produced in-house

10 years of Canadian genetics

Free seeds with $150+ orders

Quick and stress-free shipping

Seeds for high-tolerance users

Cons

Customer support isn’t 24/7

Not many discounts available

Brand Reputation: 4.3/5

QCS earned a notorious reputation for creating exclusive Canadian cultivars! All their strains are hand-made, and high-tolerance veterans may be pleasantly surprised with their first encounter.

Deals and Discounts: 4/5

Discounts aren’t QCS’ strong suit, and the old adage rings true – you get what you pay for. However, they offer freebies with $150+ orders and their shipping speeds are phenomenal.

Customer Support: 4.1/5

QCS has earned positive, detailed feedback on virtually every strain in their collection. As a result, their customer support team doesn’t have to work very hard. You can get in touch via

live chat, phone and email Monday through Friday. They’re open from 10 AM to 6 PM EST!

Germination Guarantee: 4/5

QCS doesn’t have a listed germination guarantee, and all sales are final. That said; they’ve consistently played nice with US buyers who stumble across the odd non-germinating seed.

Final Thoughts: 4.1/5

QCS combines hundreds of high-powered strains with expedited shipping and the occasional freebie. While high-tolerance users pay a premium, you’ll notice the difference with every puff.

10. MJ Seeds – Best Marijuana Seed Bank for Auto-Flowering Strains

Pros

24+ auto-flowering seeds

Best for limited grow space

10% initial email discount

Reaches harvest in 75 days

Phone, chat & email support

Cons

$30 extra for guaranteed delivery

Strain selection is limited by comparison

Brand Reputation: 4.2/5

MJ Seeds allows growers to make the most of limited space with 24+ fast-version “auto-flower” strains. They produce optimized yields for a grow tent, and they reach harvest in record time.

Deals and Discounts: 4.3/5

When you sign up for MJ Seeds’ email newsletter, you’ll get a 10% price reduction on your first order. They’re running a 50% BOGO on 10 and 25-seed packs, and you can get 10 free seeds when you buy $420 worth of product. Finally, you’ll enjoy free shipping with $200+ purchases!

Customer Support: 4.1/5

You can get in touch with a live chat agent in seconds, and their support team works tirelessly to answer your questions on a dime. They also have a 24/7 phone line and email contact form.

Germination Guarantee: 3.9/5

MJ Seeds doesn’t offer a germination guarantee, but you can tack on $30 if you want guaranteed delivery to your doorstep. Generally, shipping takes 1-2 weeks in the US.

Final Thoughts: 4.1/5

If you have less space than you’d like to start growing cannabis indoors, give MJ Seeds’ auto-flowering strains a try. To compensate for their admittedly smaller yields, growers

can harvest “fast version” seeds 5 times a year!

How We Chose the Best Indoor Growing Kits: Ranking Criteria

Before we endorse any marijuana growing platform, we check five important benchmarks to see how each of the best seed banks measures up.

Brand Reputation

If a brand launched their own weed growing kit last week, you should probably stay away until it’s been solidified as a reputable choice. Our experts gave a higher ranking to cannabis banks that feature a long-standing reputation and plenty of customer reviews to back their claims.

Indoor Grow Kits

Unfortunately, not every marijuana seed bank can accommodate novice growers. While many popular platforms sell seeds and strains ad nauseum, we issued priority to marijuana banks that sell grow boxes and tent kits. You’ll have everything you need for a bountiful harvest!

Price & Discounts

Even though a marijuana grow kit saves consumers boatloads of cash on the backend, our experts searched high and low to promise the best value for your money. We gave a higher ranking to marijuana seed banks that offer rock-bottom pricing and deep discounts to boot.

Customer Support

Even for experienced cultivators, the process can feel overwhelming. If you need access to quick-responding support, not having a competent team at your disposal can make or break your first harvest! We prioritized THC seed banks with phone, chat, and email-based service.

Germination Guarantee

Not every platform can guarantee the quality of their marijuana plants, but you won’t find shady seed banks listed here. Sites like ILGM offer a 100% germination guarantee, which means you can expect a full refund if things go awry! Other sites have an 80% germination rate or higher.

How to Set Up a Grow Tent Kit

If it’s your first time trying to assemble a grow tent kit from scratch, you might feel compelled to scream in frustration. Before you drive yourself crazy, check out this simple guide to build your own grow tent with no hassle or stress involved! From there, mimic nature on your own terms.

Once you’ve created a grow tent, you won’t have to worry about creating a grow room – plus, you can deconstruct and move your entire setup within minutes. High-quality grow tents come with built-in holders for grow lights, ample space for electrical wiring, and a heavy-duty exterior.

A reflective Mylar exterior prevents light leakage and features room for observation windows.

Depending on the tent you purchase, the construction and setup process will look a bit different for each grower. However, it all boils down to assembling the frame and putting on the cloth.

After you’ve got a working grow tent, you may need to purchase LED grow lights and air ventilation equipment.

If you need to hide the smell of freshly sprouted cannabis, a carbon filter is optimal (but not required). Otherwise, it’s your time to shine – be sure to follow the lighting and temperature recommendations that come with your cannabis grow kit to enjoy the best possible results.

Pros of Using a Home Cannabis Grow Tent Kit

Convenient: Say goodbye to outdoor grows, bugs, insects, and yield-ruining factors.

Ideal Ventilation & Lighting System: You become the weather and have full control.

Ease of Use: Even if you’re a first-timer, grow tent kits are designed for newbies.

High Yields: When you have an optimal growing environment, you’ll get more flower.

Cons of Using An Indoor Cannabis Grow Kit

Can Be Expensive to Set Up: A true hydroponic system can run you a pretty penny. Unlike quality weed, the hardware required may cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. We’d consider this a worthwhile investment when you consider dispensary THC prices.

Limited Room for Expansion: If you want to get the best yields possible from your cannabis plants, you may wish to start growing weed in a grow room or larger space. Using small grow tents with indoor THC seeds limits your harvest to a 4×4 enclosure.

Some Factors To Consider Before Buying Your First Grow Kit

Here, we’ve listed some factors to consider when buying your first grow tent kit online.

Indoor Tent Size & Quality

Are you going to be using a grow tent or an indoor grow room? While the former is much easier to set up, you may wish to purchase low-volume or auto-flowering seeds if you won’t have the room to expand. Auto-flowering seeds produce smaller yields at double the speed of fem seeds.

Regular Soil or Hydroponics

If you’re willing to invest in an LED grow light and expensive hydroponics equipment, it’s in your best interests to purchase seeds that are optimized for quicker harvests. Many low-grade THC seeds don’t take to soil well, but indoor growers will find time-tested strains with our top picks.

Lighting & Temperature

Cannabis plants can be fickle on a good day, and optimizing your grow tent for temperature and lighting can spell the difference between healthy plants and duds. As you continue to grow cannabis, you’ll notice that various seeds require different lighting and temperature schedules.

Tips to Maximize Cannabis Yield With a Complete Growth Kit

Our team wants you to have the best soil or hydroponic growing experience possible! To that end, we’ve explained some helpful tips and tricks to maximize your plant growth and yields.

Regular vs. Feminized Seeds

Regular seeds have a 50/50 chance of developing into male and female cannabis plants. Male plants can contaminate female cannabis plants with pollen, leaving them unusable. However, male MJ plants are great for breeders and experienced cultivators on the hunt for free seeds.

Feminized seeds are best for consumers who don’t plan on creating the next Bubba Kush OG. Female seeds and auto-flowering fem seeds produce smokable, THC-filled buds.

Growing Medium & Environment

Even a small change in your growing medium & environment can directly influence your next harvest. Perfection is the goal, and you should read the directions on your growing kit with care.

Some indoor grow tent kits are designed to house certain kinds of marijuana seeds, and many popular strains respond beneficially to an LED grow light.

Different Styles of Growing Weed

You can grow weed any of ten million ways, and experienced growers will argue over the best method to kickstart your growing process. Plain dirt is the simplest way to grow anything, but you can use coco bricks as a medium to eliminate any quality problems with store-bought soil.

Hydroponic cultivation is responsible for today’s weed being 20x stronger than the stuff your dad smoked in the 70s. It involves growing weed in an inert medium such as gravel. You’ll need a special mixture of water and fertilizer to get larger yields and consume more potent cannabis.

Fresh Air Intake & Circulatory Fans

Stale, moist air is the worst enemy of a successful harvest. In order to achieve optimal yields, it’s important to circulate fresh air throughout your grow tent or grow room. This eliminates the potential for mold growth, excessive humidity, and a final product that doesn’t taste the same.

Where to Buy An Indoor Growing Kit Online: FAQs

In this section, we’ve addressed the most common questions people have about growing weed!

How Long Does It Take To Set Up a Cannabis Grow Kit?

You can set up a complete grow kit within minutes, but you’ll have to wait between eight and twelve weeks before seeing the fruits of your labor emerge. Any reputable indoor grow kit comes with step-by-step instructions, making it easy for novice cultivators to get started!

Is It Easy To Start Growing Marijuana Indoors?

No, it’s not easy to grow marijuana indoors. Depending on your indoor growth medium and environment, cultivating cannabis is a labor of love. You’ll need to be aware of lighting, temperature fluctuations, air circulation, and the potential for excess humidity and mold.

How Much Does it Cost To Grow One Marajuana Plant Indoors?

Based on a standard 600-watt grow tent, it costs approximately $100 to grow one marijuana plant indoors if you’re harvesting four times a year. On the backend, this works out to just

$1.56 per ounce assuming that you get a pound of flower with each successful harvest.

How High Will My Indoor Marajuana Plant Grow?

The height of your indoor marijuana may range from a few inches to several feet, even if you buy the same seeds. Really, the height and yield of each cannabis plant is influenced by the size of your grow tent or grow room. Like goldfish, marijuana plants adapt to their space.

Is It Legal To Shop Cannabis Grow Kits in the Mail?

While it’s fully legal to purchase cannabis grow tent kits in the mail, using them can be a messy ordeal depending on your state of residence. Recreational cannabis has been legalized in 23 states, three U.S. territories, and Washington D.C. Eight states have decriminalized its usage.

Before you buy (or use) any weed growing kit or indoor grow kit, please check your local laws.

What is the Best Cannabis Grow Kit?

The best indoor grow tent kit can be found at ILGM. Our experts fully endorse their Marijuana Grow Kit – Beginners. You’ll get 20 White Widow Auto-Flower seeds, a marijuana fertilizer set for 5-10 plants, and a Plant Protector for 20 plants when you buy this indoor grow kit today.

They’ve compiled everything you need to kickstart your indoor growing journey, and they’re running a 22% discount alongside $10 off. You’ll pick up their weed growing kit for $179.99! Free shipping, guaranteed delivery, and ILGM’s 100% germination rate add more incentives.

What Size Grow Bag Should I Use for Marijuana?

Our experts would recommend using a 5-gallon grow bag for your indoor marijuana grows. Having extra size prevents your seeds from becoming “root-bound” and failing to germinate. Additionally, a 5-gallon grow bag fits perfectly within any 4×4 grow tent or grow room setup.

Final Verdict: Where To Buy Marijuana Grow Kits Online in 2023

Marijuana grow kits require less effort and have better success rates than trying to figure it out on your own! When you cultivate quality weed indoors, you’ll save money and notice the benefits of supplying associated nutrients once it comes time for your first THC harvest.

Any reputable growing kit removes the stress, hassle, and frustration from cannabis cultivation with step-by-step instructions, high-quality seeds, targeted fertilizers, and weather protection. SeedSupreme is our top pick in 2023, but ILGM has a larger selection of regular grow tent kits.

Whether you’re compelled by Seed Supreme’s selection of 5,000+ indoor grow products or ILGM’s 100% indoor grow guarantee, you’re bound to have a positive first experience.

