5 Fastest Background Check Services You Need in 2024

If you’re in a hurry to learn about someone’s history but don’t have much time, the abundance of online services can make it difficult to select the most appropriate one.

Fortunately, we have conducted research on your behalf and identified rapid background check websites that can deliver excellent outcomes in a short time.

This article will take an in-depth look at the fastest background check websites that provide fast and reliable results. It covers various scenarios, such as finding a roommate, reconnecting with an old acquaintance, or vetting an online date.

The aim is to identify the most efficient and fast background check options, as well as fast criminal background check options that can deliver prompt and accurate results. Get ready to explore the world of swift background checks!

5 Fastest Background Check Services

BeenVerified – Best Overall Website For Fast Results

– Best Overall Website For Fast Results TruthFinder – Best for Searching the Deep Web

– Best for Searching the Deep Web Intelius – Best Flexible and Fast Background Check Website for Reports

– Best Flexible and Fast Background Check Website for Reports Instant Checkmate – Best for Customizing Your Reports

– Best for Customizing Your Reports PeopleFinders – Best for Comprehensive Background Checks

When judging a fast background check website service, we looked at a number of factors, such as how accurate and fast their search results were, how complete their data stores were, how easy it was to use, and what their customers said about them.

In our evaluation, we considered any extra functionalities provided by each fast background check website as well as a fast criminal background check, including social media investigations, email inquiries, and phone number checks.

Using these standards, we created a roster of the best background check websites that provide timely and trustworthy outcomes.

How Fast Is A Background Check?

Running a fast criminal background check can be done in a difficult or effortless way. The hard way involves personally contacting public offices, filing a public records request, and examining the records for the needed information, which could take up to seven business days.

If you want to do a fast criminal background check on someone, you can use a people search service such as BeenVerified. It’s a simple process where you just need to enter the name and city or phone number of the person you want to check.

You can even use reverse phone lookup tools to find someone using their email address. The search service will go through its database to provide you with authentic data, which might take a few minutes but will be worth the wait.

BeenVerified – Best Overall Website For Fast Results

Pricing: Starts at $17.48/mo

Star rating: 4.9/5

BeenVerified is a fast background check website that allows users to obtain public records and personal information about individuals through a background check service.

The duration of the fast criminal background check process is dependent on certain factors, including the level of information available and the extent of the search.

Typically, when compared to other similar services, the speed of a background check conducted by BeenVerified is relatively fast. After entering the required details and requesting the check, one can expect to get the results within a few hours or minutes. There’s no significant delay in the process.

BeenVerified’s ability to provide fast results is attributed to its extensive collection of public records, which they utilize to locate the information required. The records are derived from a variety of sources, including court records, public record databases, and social media.

Pros:

Canceling is easy

Intuitiveness characterizes the company’s mobile app

Gives out data relating to social media

Cons:

Reduces the total number of available reports

You won’t find any free demos here

Features

This fast background check website provides an extensive array of tools that enable you to swiftly and effortlessly obtain data about individuals. Its capabilities include conducting searches on public records, criminal records, and social media profiles, as well as conducting reverse phone lookups and email searches.

The platform’s simplicity makes it effortless to navigate, and all its features are accessible from a central dashboard.

Pricing

BeenVerified provides access to its fast criminal background check services through various membership plans.

Although there’s no alternative to buying only one search, users have the option to choose between two membership plans, which include a one-month membership priced at $26.89 per month and a three-month membership priced at $17.48 per month.

TruthFinder – Best For Searching The Deep Web

Pricing: Starts at $4.99/mo

Star rating: 4.5/5

TruthFinder is a well-known, fast background check website. It offers a detailed report on individuals, encompassing their personal details, criminal records, contact information, and other relevant information. The service is recognized for its fast and efficient delivery of search results.

When you input the necessary details of the individual you want to investigate, like their name and whereabouts, TruthFinder usually produces a report in a matter of minutes.

The quickness of the service relies on various aspects such as the quality and precision of the data given, the accessibility of public record information, and the intricacy of the inquiry.

TruthFinder’s report generation speed largely depends on how quickly and accurately you provide all the necessary information. Some users have received their reports within minutes of submitting their requests, while others have had to wait longer due to the complexity of the search.

It’s important to ensure that all information is complete and precise to ensure faster report generation.

It’s important to mention that TruthFinder values accuracy more than speed. The platform extensively scans millions of public records to furnish you with the latest and most precise information available.

Pros:

Established for quite some time, this company

No cap on phone number searches

Offers Instant Satisfaction

Cons:

Some reverse lookup services may have additional fees

Exclusively American

The pricing structure is unclear

Features

This fast background check website offers a variety of tools and features to its users, such as the ability to conduct criminal record checks, access contact information, view employment history, review social media profiles, and check educational background.

Additionally, the service offers a reverse phone lookup and email search, as well as a dark web scan that can help identify potential security threats. All of these features are aimed at providing users with a comprehensive and thorough understanding of the individuals they are researching.

TruthFinder offers a user-friendly interface that enables users to generate reports on individuals swiftly and obtain current information to make informed decisions. Furthermore, TruthFinder values its users’ privacy and follows stringent data protection policies.

Pricing

Using this particular service, individuals can obtain a comprehensive and fast criminal background check that is relatively more costly compared to other services. However, most people find the price reasonable since it provides extensive information.

Instead of the monthly unlimited search subscription, which costs $28.05, you can pay $46.56 every two months. Additionally, there is a download fee of $3.99 for reports.

Intelius – Best Flexible and Fast Background Check Website for Reports

Pricing: Starts at $0.95/search

Star rating: 4.0/5

Intelius is a fast background check website that utilizes publicly available records to facilitate communication among individuals. The organization shares details like names, addresses, and phone numbers, making it a leading provider of background check services.

This fast background check website is a trustworthy and efficient background check provider that delivers thorough reports on individuals in a matter of minutes. The service presents various search options, including criminal record checks, educational background verification, and social media profiles.

Other useful features include reverse phone lookup, email search, and address search, which simplify the process of locating people. Furthermore, Intelius offers access to public records such as birth and death records, marriage and divorce records, and property records.

When it comes to providing data, the service highly values its accuracy and reliability. Those who require fast and accurate background checks can benefit from Intelius’ user-friendly interface and mobile application.

Pros:

A report can be quickly combed for relevant information

A comprehensive search of archives is doable

The price-to-quality ratio is very satisfying

Cons:

Pricing information is unclear on the website

Certain issues with customer service have been raised by users

Features

Intelius is a fast background check website that offers a variety of features, such as criminal record checks, employment and education background checks and social media profile searches. It also includes tools like a reverse phone lookup, email search, and address search to help locate individuals.

Moreover, Intelius grants access to public records, such as birth and death records, marriage and divorce records, and property records.

Pricing

This fast background check website offers a cost-effective and trustworthy service that’s highly appreciated. For a flat fee of $22.86, users can enjoy unlimited searches for a whole month. However, it may be challenging to find the pricing packages on the company’s website.

Instant Checkmate – Best for Customizing Your Reports

Pricing: Starts at $35.12/mo

Star rating: 3.9/5

Instant Checkmate is a well-known fast background check website for conducting background checks, which enables its users to access public records about individuals. These records may include information such as criminal records, arrest records, sex offender registries, and other relevant data.

This fast background check website is famous for its quick and efficient results. Its searches can be accomplished in a matter of minutes, with the data presented in a simple and comprehensible format. Therefore, it’s a perfect choice for people or organizations requiring speedy background checks.

One of the excellent functions of Instant Checkmate is that it provides the choice to get immediate alerts whenever any fresh details pertaining to an individual are included in their file.

Pros:

The app is useful for its portability

It has a simple and straightforward interface

Statistics on social media can be obtained

Cons:

For a fee, you can download the report

A tad bit pricier than the rest of the market

Features

This fast background check website provides a service that enables users to conduct reverse phone number lookup and email searches, making it possible to verify the identity of unknown individuals.

The reports generated by the service are user-friendly and offer a detailed overview of an individual’s personal and professional background, encompassing information such as work history, education, and social media activity.

Available via a web browser or mobile app, the service is exclusively accessible to US-based users.

Pricing

Our service allows you to run an unlimited number of reports for a one-month subscription fee of $35.12. However, if you require a PDF version of the report, an additional fee will be charged. It is important to note that there are no restrictions on the number of reports you can generate.

PeopleFinders – Best For Comprehensive Background Checks

Pricing: Starts at $1 to $1.95/search

Star rating: 3.5/5

With PeopleFinders, you can access a comprehensive database that provides various types of records, such as personal contact details, criminal history, and court records related to marriage and other matters.

The information is sourced from the same databases used by government agencies, ensuring search accuracy. PeopleFinders through an enormous volume of records to find the relevant information you need.

One of the distinguishing factors of this fast background check website is its rapid speed, which outshines that of other comparable services. Its swift and effective method enables users to promptly search public records and acquire the essential details they require.

Pros:

Superior attention to each individual customer

More than 20 years of experience

It’s easy to use, to put it simply

Cons:

Only the US has access to it

Is not using social media searching

Features

This fast background check website allows users to conduct searches using various parameters, such as a person’s name, phone number, email address, or social security number. Additionally, the platform offers access to public records such as criminal records, court records, and property records.

The reports generated by PeopleFinders are user-friendly and offer in-depth details about a person’s personal and professional background.

Pricing

This fast background check website is a service that conducts background checks and provides different packages for users who need it for both short and long-term purposes. It offers a range of affordable options, starting from $1 to $1.95 per report for a single phone lookup.

For people who require extended services, PeopleFinders has two monthly packages available, namely the PeopleFinders Membership and the PeopleFinders Premium Membership, priced at $24.95/month and $29.95/month, respectively.

Our Ranking Methodology For Fast Background Check Services

Evaluating and ranking the fastest criminal background check services is a challenging task that involves considering multiple factors. To rank these services, we analyzed different criteria, some of which are commonly used:

Speed: When evaluating the speed of background check services, the primary aspect to consider is the promptness with which they provide results. This can refer to the time they take to conduct the check, the duration of time required to receive the outcomes or both.

Accuracy: Although speed is a crucial factor, it’s equally vital to ensure that the information given is precise and current. A background check that’s done hastily but has mistakes or old details is not beneficial.

Scope: When it comes to background checks, it’s crucial to take into account the extent of the information being examined. A thorough background check usually consists of examining criminal records, verifying employment and education history, and reviewing other pertinent details.

Certain background check services may focus on specific types of checks, like criminal records, while others may provide more comprehensive options.

Ease of Use: It’s crucial to take into account the user experience when it comes to selecting a background check service. Such a service that is simple to operate and navigate is more likely to gain popularity than one that is complicated or perplexing to use.

Cost: Many individuals find the cost of a service to be a crucial factor to consider. Despite the significance of speed and accuracy, the cost must be taken into account as well.

Although some background check services may be pricier than others, they may provide extra features or advantages that make the added expense reasonable.

Fastest Background Check Services – Buyer’s Guide

What Is A Background Check?

In general, a fast background check involves examining an individual’s history, personal characteristics, and past activities by utilizing public records and reports.

Typically, these checks are produced through automated searches of data repositories that are managed by private firms as well as state and federal administrations.

What Are The Various Ways To Do A Background Check?

Conducting a fast background check can be done in various ways, and the duration for each method may differ. The following are some typical methods used for background checks and their approximate completion time:

Online Background Check Services: The duration of online background check services can vary from a few minutes to a few days, depending on the type of search and the number of records that need to be examined.

Public Records: The duration required to obtain public records can differ depending on the agency and the type of record requested. To illustrate, receiving a birth certificate can take a few weeks, whereas obtaining a court record may take from a few days to multiple weeks.

Employment Verification: The duration of employment verification can vary from a few days to a few weeks, depending on how cooperative the previous employers are and how intricate the job history of the individual is.

Personal References: Getting in touch with personal references is a task that can be accomplished fairly swiftly, typically taking no more than a couple of days.

Social Media: The duration of searching social media platforms can vary from a few minutes to several hours, depending on the scope of the search and the number of platforms included in the search.

Credit Reports: The time taken to get a credit report can vary from a few minutes to a few days, depending on the kind of report requested and the credit reporting agency involved.

Manual Background Check: When conducting a manual background check, one has to comb through multiple sources and records, including criminal history databases, court records, and public records, among others.

The duration of the process depends on the scope of the search and can take a considerable amount of time, ranging from days to weeks, or even months. The resources available and the complexity of the search also play a role in determining the time needed to complete a comprehensive manual background check.

Fast Background Check Services – Frequently Asked Questions

If you have additional queries about fast background check websites, please refer to our frequently asked questions section for more information.

Why Is A Traditional Background Check Taking So Long?

The most frequent causes of a postponement are: To conduct a County Criminal Record Check, it’s mandatory for a clerk to physically search for records in at least one county.

The county courts often experience delays due to various reasons, such as court system outages, staffing issues, and backlog challenges that may arise from seasonal hiring increases.

What Slows Down A Background Check?

Incomplete or inaccurate authorization or consent forms are usually the main reason for delays in criminal background check requests.

How Long Do Most Background Checks Go Back?

Usually, when conducting a fast criminal background check, criminal and court records for the past seven years are examined. However, the extent of the search may vary depending on federal and state laws and the nature of the investigation.

Bottom Line On Fast Background Check Services

To sum up, a fast background check website provides a practical and effective means of acquiring crucial details regarding an individual’s history.

Thanks to their prompt outcomes, these services can help individuals and corporations save time and energy, enabling them to make well-informed decisions without delay.

Although it’s crucial to be careful and not completely depend on these services, they can prove to be quite advantageous when utilized alongside other research techniques.

In the end, these rapid background check services can offer comfort and be an essential asset for anyone requiring immediate and trustworthy background data.

