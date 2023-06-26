Dating as a single parent is not a walk in the park. You usually want someone serious who will not waste your time.

But also, if you want to have some fun, you want to meet someone who will meet your needs.

That’s where online dating apps come in.

There are several dating apps for single parents. But you cannot go through all of them to find what works for you. To make everything easier for you, we have reviewed some of the best single parent dating apps and sites you can check out today.

These apps will offer you what you want, whether it’s a simple hookup or a serious relationship.

We’ve got you covered for the best single parent dating options.

Our review page also covers the pros and cons of each online dating app. Whether you are a single dad or mom looking to find love or just to have a good time, kindly read on to learn more. These are the best single-parent online dating apps in the market right now.

Best Single Parent Dating Apps

1. SilverSingles – Best Dating Site Overall

Pros

User-friendly interface with detailed info

Mobile apps for Android and IOS

Engaging, friendly community

Cons

Lengthy registration process

Limited free membership

Pricing: starts at $11.95 per month

SilverSingles is our top-rated online dating app for single parents. It has a vast user base of individuals who are 50 years and above, making it one of the top cougar dating sites. Whether you are looking for a hookup, friendship, or a serious relationship – SilverSingles is the platform to visit.

After taking a personality test, the SilverSingles filter search option greatly improves the single-parent dating process compared to other platforms.

As a parent, you already have a lot on your plate. This app makes matching with your ideal partner fast and uncomplicated.

You can also enjoy the dating experience from wherever you are, as the apps are available for download on your smart device via Google Playstore and Apple Store.

Make sure you have a good connection and prepare for a great online dating experience.

SilverSingles’ preferred age group is 50+ single parents. But you can still join if you are looking for a hookup. The users on the platform are surely down for anything. You just have to match with your person.

Although the free membership has its confines, like limited communication options, SilverSingles is surely an outstanding app for online dating.

If you are a single mom or dad wondering where to start, join SilverSingles today.

2. Elite Singles – Best App for 30 Plus

Pros

Allows unlimited messaging

Available on both Android and IOS

Read receipts feature for premium users

Cons

Limits for non-premium users

Very pricey for premium accounts

Pricing: starts from $57.95 per month

Elite Singles is a great online dating app for single parents who are 30 years and above. If you are looking for a serious relationship, this is the site for you.

Elite Singles also takes an in-depth survey to ensure that you match with like-minded individuals. So if you don’t want to have any more kids, it will match you up with someone with the same interests.

Convenient, right?

The Elite Singles dating premium options unlock so many features. When you make the monthly payment, you get to enjoy features like unlimited messaging and read receipts. The latter is important as it shows if your match is ghosting you or has not seen your messages.

Worth the Money?

Although the single-parent dating app’s premium platform is expensive, you can enjoy unlimited features. For example, the premium option lets you view all your matches’ photos and detailed personality profiles.

This makes it ideal for single parents who want something serious without having to waste time. If the kids are away and you are wondering about the plan for the night, join Elite Singles.

3. Coffee Meets Bagel – Great Single Parent Dating App for Long-term Relationships

Pros

The user profiles are more detailed

chat with matches on free version

Higher percentage of users are females

Cons

The premium version is expensive

Allows only five matches a day

Pricing: starts from $25 per month

Coffee Meets Bagel is a single parent dating app that was launched in 2012. Since then, it has offered both men and women a platform to connect, meet, and ‘have coffee.’

Three sisters founded it to offer women what they want from dating apps – hence the high percentage of female users.

Single Parents Galore

The Coffee Meets Bagel interface is user-friendly. You can quickly set up your dating profile and match with other single moms and dads within minutes.

It’s also great for singles who want a serious relationship. The online dating app requires users to provide a more detailed profile to achieve this.

If you want the premium experience, you will have to pay at least $25 per month. That’s a bit pricey compared to other dating sites online. The non-premium version also has some standard features, like chatting with matches.

This app allows you to connect and interact with like-minded individuals from wherever you are. So don’t give up on love just yet. Join Coffee meets Bagel, and you just might

4. Zoosk – Over 40m Single Parents Worldwide

Pros

Personalized dating experience with reports

Matchmaking based on behavior

Available in 80+ countries

Cons

Video chat option is absent

Quite pricey for premium version

Pricing: starts from $9.99 per month

Zoosk is a fun and exciting online dating app for single parents. It has a huge user base making it easy for you to find your next date from wherever you are.

Its personalized dating insights and reports also make the experience more fun. This is because you get to see everything you have been up to while on the dating app.

Matches Based on Behaviour

The behavioral matchmaking feature on Zoosk is also one amazing thing about this single parent dating app. It works by learning your taste and preferences so that it can give you accurate matches while on the app.

Zoosk is available in over 80 countries, making the dating pool huge for you.

The app also has the Carousel feature, which lets you swipe through several profiles quickly. You can click ‘yes,’ ‘maybe,’ or ‘no,’ just like on Tinder.

Even though the premium version is quite expensive, you can still be sure of a smooth dating experience at Zoosk.

5. eHarmony – Great Dating App for Single Mothers

Pros

A great matchmaking algorithm

Amazing online security features

Free communication feature on premium accounts

Cons

Limited features for non-premium members

Lengthy signup process

Pricing: starts from $39.90 per month

eHarmony has been in the online dating market for quite some time. It’s a relatively good app for single moms to find serious relationships.

Its matchmaking algorithm guarantees you a good experience while on the app. The feature provides you with questions about your preferences and likes and matches you up with an individual with the same tastes and preferences.

Single Parent Dating Premium

The single parent dating app also has a free communication weekend feature. This option allows users to have a free weekend to communicate with their connections.

So you get to check out premium features without having to spend a dime.

Although the dating app is ideal for single moms, it surely does not offer a bad experience for single dads either. Men can still be sure of good fun while swiping, and potentially great single parent dating adventures.

The platform only allows you to be on the app if you have a complete and detailed profile. This eliminates individuals who are not serious from the dating app.

If you are looking for that long-term relationship, join eHarmony today.

6. Match – One of the Oldest Single Parent Dating Apps

Pros

Great mobile app experience

Available in multiple international countries

The best mutual match features

Cons

Outdated user-interface

A number of fake profiles

Pricing: starts from $16 per month

Match.com is one of the oldest and best dating apps on the market. It has a great track record for matching up single individuals from different parts of the world.

People with kids also get to find love again on Match.com. You just have to fill in the registration form, get verified, and you are good to go.

The online dating app has an amazing mobile experience on both Android and IOS devices. You only need a strong wireless connection to enjoy the Match online dating experience.

There is also a free membership platform, so you don’t have to spend a dime to match with your next love.

Find Single Parents Dating Online

Match.com has been around since 1995. And that shows a bit. Its interface is due an update, compared to other dating sites.

But that does not limit your experience finding other singles with kin.

You can still meet other single parents and start dating again. The video chat feature allows users to connect before meeting in real life.

Who knows, your future other half might be waiting for your call right now.

7. Stir – Exclusively for Single Moms and Dads

Pros

Mainly focuses on people with kids

Strong software encryption

Engaging signup process

Cons

Limits on the free version

The premium version is expensive

Pricing: Starts at $39.99 per month

Follow any single parent dating advice and you’ll realize. Dating as a single parent is not easy.

Therefore Stir developers made one of the best apps to cater to individuals with kids who want to find love again. Its engaging registration process helps to prevent people who are not serious from joining the dating app.

Great App for Single Parent Dating

With a focus on single moms and dads, Stir designed a mobile application. You can get the Stir app on your Android or IOS devices, register for an account, and connect with your next life partner within minutes.

The mobile dating app has also implemented robust security features to protect every individual on the app. Things like harassment or hate speech are not permitted on the platform.

But the Stir single dating app has a few drawbacks. For example, the free version has its limits. One example is that you can only chat with your connections after upgrading.

However, if the stars align for you, you will only have to pay a small fee in order to connect with the love of your life.

8. Plenty of Fish – Best for Single Parents Who Don’t Want to Spend Much

Pros

Free registration to get started

Matching games like Cue’d Up

Live and chemistry match features

Cons

Free version has lots of fake profiles

Loads of Ads on free platform

Pricing: starts from $20.94 per month

As its name suggests, Plenty of Fish has a huge fan base. This makes the dating experience more fun as you have a variety of options to choose from. The registration process is very simple and free of charge.

But you must pay for the premium version to unlock Plenty of Fish’s special features.

Single parent dating games

The Plenty of Fish online dating app also has some of the best features, including a matching game called Cue’d Up. The game gives registered users some funny questions and suggests the answers.

There is also the live feature where you can create a 90-second live stream to share with your connections. This is especially popular with single dads.

Watch Out for Scams

Apart from the fantastic features, Plenty of Fish has a few cons. For example, the dating app’s free platform has a lot of fake profiles.

Users should always be careful who they are connecting with. Whether you’re a single mom or dad with kids, online dating apps attract cute fish but also sharks. Always be careful when throwing out your bait – don’t let the wrong ones bite.

Overall, the PoF app is still quite impressive for lonely parents looking to date. Sign up today and connect with other moms and dads looking to have a good time.

9. Next Love – Best for Single Divorced Parents

Pros

Premium version has special features

Great for divorced individuals

Well-designed mobile app

Cons

A number of fake profiles

Not the greatest matchmaking algorithm

Pricing: starts from $19.99 per month

Being a divorced parent has its challenges. It can sometimes get lonely when the kids are not around.

For that reason, the developers of Next Love decided to create a platform where you can meet other single parents. Its simple registration process makes the dating experience on the platform more fun.

Free or Premium Membership?

On the Next Love dating app, you can either sign up for the free or premium version. If you do so as a single mom or dad, choosing the latter is ideal.

With it, you can unlock many more features, like sharing exclusive photos (if you are into that). Users can also request specific profiles by clicking ‘Ask’ on the dating app.

Next Love is quite a decent dating app. But its free version has quite a few fake/bot profiles.

So you must be careful who you connect with. Luckily, the good profiles still outweigh the bad. If you’re worried about looking for love here as a single divorced parent, we recommend paying for the premium membership.

10. Single Parent Passions – Great Dating Site for Solo Parents

Pros

Accessible on mobile phones

User-friendly interface

Webcam chat is available

Cons

Fake profiles are present

Slow customer response

Pricing: Free

Getting out there and trying to date again can be difficult, especially with kids. Single Parent Passions allows you to meet individuals with the same interests as you.

Since 2004, Single Parent Passions has offered single moms and dads an online dating platform where they can find that special someone. Their website doesn’t look like it’s been updated since, but at least it works.

Plus, it’s completely free!

The website has a simple registration process, allowing you to connect with other single parents within minutes after finishing the signup process.

Fun Dating Features

The online dating app also has a number of exciting features to make the experience more fun for single parent dating.

One such feature is the webcam chat. It allows you to communicate with your connections in real-time from wherever you are.

Being a divorcee or single parent does not have to mean the end of your love life. Even when raising children, you can still have some fun.

What’s stopping you?

11. Local Single Moms – Great Dating Site for Single Dads

Pros

Search criteria include gender and age

Live chat option is available

Can report fake profiles

Cons

No mobile app is available

User profiles are public

Pricing: starts from $41.74 per month

Local Single Moms is the perfect online dating site for single mothers. You can register for an account and try the free trial plan for five days.

If you like what you see, you can go ahead and pay the $41.74 fee for a month. You can also choose to check out the platform by paying $5.50 only for five days.

No More Wasting Time

The search option offers you a number of things to choose from. For example, you can choose to connect with single moms of a certain age. This makes it easy for you as you will save time when looking for an individual of your age group.

The live chat feature allows you to interact with your connection in real time before actually meeting them.

Safe Dating

Since Local Single Moms is a public dating platform, it unfortunately has several fake profiles. The site has put up security measures to protect its users. For example, they made it easy for everyone to report spammy or right-out scamming profiles.

So don’t worry about looking for love on Local Single Moms. There’s someone just like you looking for single-parent dating, just a swipe away.

12. OurTime.com – If You’re 50+ This Is the Dating Site for You

Pros

Easy-to-use online interface

Best for mature single parents

You can try it for free

Cons

Several fake profiles have been reported

Some features only available on premium

Pricing: starts from $19.95 per month

Being an older single parent does not mean you cannot find love again. That’s precisely what OurTime.com can offer you. That is, if you fall within the age category, of course.

The online dating site caters to individuals who are 50+ years old. So if you’re a 20-something loner with children, you better look at other dating sites like Tinder.

OurTime.com has a user-friendly interface. It makes it easy for anyone to use the online dating site. Even if you are pretty green when it comes to online websites, you can be sure of a smooth dating experience while on the site.

Premium Recommended

You can register a free account at OurTime.com. But if you want to unlock other exclusive features, you will have to pay for the premium account.

Like almost every online single parent dating site, OurTime.com has a significant number of spam profiles. This gives it a negative reputation.

But don’t let that stop you from joining the dating pool. We’ve noticed that those who pay for their account are less likely to be fakers. Plus, you’ll see a quicker response rate when matching with other premium members.

Sign up today and connect with experienced single parents with the same interests as you.

13. Christian Mingle – Best for Christian Single Moms and Dads

Pros

Large user base worldwide

Best for Christians

Accessible on Android and IOS phones

Cons

Premium is a bit expensive

Some features take some time to load

Pricing: starts from $24.99 per month

Christian Mingle is one of the most popular online dating sites for God-fearing single parents. You can join the dating platform for free. But you must pay $24.99 if you want to unlock premium features.

Its registration process is quite long; you must provide a detailed overview of who you are and what you want. But then again, that’s a good thing since it weeds out people who are not serious about meeting their new lover.

Glitching Moms & Dads?

The online single-parent dating app also has a well-designed mobile platform. You can access the site using a browser or an application – either way, you can be sure of a great dating experience.

But some users have reported that the online dating platform has some issues. Some say that the platform glitches. We’ve looked at this ourselves but couldn’t find any evidence of glitching profiles.

Although some features take a long time to load, especially during peak times, we do see this as a good thing. It shows there must be plenty of Christian moms and dads out there looking to mingle.

Therefore, Christian Mingle is quite a decent dating site for people with kids looking for love interests who are also God-fearing.

14. Bumble – Great Dating App for Single Moms Who Know What They Want

Pros

Best app for single mothers

Simple registration process

Great security features to protect users

Cons

Free version has a few restrictions

Men have to wait for women to text first

Pricing: starts from $44.99 per month

Bumble is another popular online dating platform for single parents ot use. Its founder designed it with single women in mind. This makes it a great dating site for women with kids looking to find love or simply have fun.

Is Bumble Free?

You can access the free version or pay for the premium account. The choice is yours.

Keep in mind that the free dating platform has a few restrictions. If you pay for the premium version, you can enjoy features like the ‘Travel Mode,’ which allows you to connect with single parents from different locations.

The premium version also has ‘Incognito Mode’ where you are only visible to people you swipe right on.

Patience, Dating Dads!

Bumble also has a few security features to protect its users. As it’s designed for single women, men must wait for their connections to text first. We appreciate that, even if all it does is teach a bit of patience to men.

That’s why Bumble is perfectly suitable for single moms who know what they want from the dating platform. Furthermore, users can set the status of what they’re looking for. This makes it even more convenient for the ladies.

Read more about this in our Bumble dating review.

If you are not afraid of being the first to initiate communication, join Bumble today; it might be the beginning of a great love story.

15. Tinder – Meet Other Single Parents Who Want Casual Dating

Pros

Easy account setup, simple signup process

Accessible on mobile (Android and iOS)

Amazing app features, including video chat

Cons

Free version has a few limits

Mainly young adults under 35 years

Pricing: starts from $26.99 per month

Tinder is the most widely known online dating app. You’ve probably heard of it, even if you are not into online dating. It has a simple registration process which is also free of charge.

But if you want to enjoy everything the platform has to offer, you will have to pay for the premium versions (Tinder Plus and Gold). In our experience, it’s recommended for any single parent dating via Tinder.

Available Dating Features

The dating app is available on both Android and iOS devices. You just need a good wireless connection for the best experience. It has some fantastic features, including the video chat option, allowing you to see your connections before actually meeting them.

Then there’s the Top Picks feature, showing you the hottest guys and gals around. It’s limited to 10 picks daily on the free version.

Younger Single Parents

Tinder’s user base features individuals who are below 35 years. If you are looking for something serious, this is not exactly the ideal platform. It caters more to single dads and moms looking for casual dates.

However, this does not mean your casual date cannot turn into something serious. There are examples galore of couples with or without kids who met on Tinder.

What are you waiting for?

Single Parent Dating – Conclusion

Dating as a single parent is hard. But with dating apps like SilverSingles, you can ease into the dating pool without worrying about certain things, like what other people might think.

This is because most of those single parents dating online dating are probably looking for the same thing as you.

Choose your preferred dating platform, register for an account, and kick-start your dating life.

Single Parent Dating FAQs

Are there any dating sites for single parents?

Yes. There are a whole lot of dating sites for single parents. You just have to sign up for an account at a platform that works for you. If you are looking for dads or moms who are 50+ years old you can join SilverSingles. But if you want something casual, you can join Zoosk.

Do guys want to date single moms?

Today’s dating pool is very different. Everybody has their own taste and preference. If you are a single mom looking to date, you can join platforms like Bumble or Local Single Moms. You should not be scared to put yourself out there.

Are there free dating apps for single parents?

Yes. The best dating apps usually offer a free version to their users. You will only have to pay extra to unlock premium features. If you want to join a free dating app, sign up for an account at Single Parent Passions or Elite Singles.

Can you find love as a single dad with children?

Yes, you can. Nothing is impossible in the world of online dating. As a single dad, you can meet another single mom with the same interests as you. You can find single moms with children on sites like Zoosk, Coffee Meets Bagel or Elite Singles.

Why do men find single moms attractive?

There are many reasons. But some men say single moms are easier to approach than other women. They are usually more caring, affectionate, and family-centered. Single moms are also seen as dependable and know what exactly they want.

That said, so do men. Check out the best milf sites if you’re looking for one.