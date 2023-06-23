Dating as a MILF does not have to be boring. You can now easily log in to online hookup sites, find a younger man, and get your freak on.

Also, if you are a young guy looking for an experienced woman to interact with, you can do so from wherever you are.

MILFs may be described as Moms I’d Like to F…. But there are some younger guys who simply like dating older women, not just for that.

Other single moms prefer dating younger men after going through a divorce and are still in their prime years. It always goes both ways.

In society, it may seem unethical for older women to date younger men. But with online dating websites, you don’t have to worry about judgemental eyes. You get to interact with like-minded individuals who want exactly what you want.

You only have to match with a person of your liking. So, where to begin your MILF online dating journey?

On this review page, we have talked about the best sites and apps that cater to both MILFs and younger guys. We detail how these sites operate, some of their pros and cons, and how you can get the best out of these best dating apps and sites for MILFs.

Whether you are a young guy looking for MILF to have sex with or a single mom looking to have some fun, these cougar and milf dating sites have got you covered.

But always remember to be open-minded and ready to explore your fantasies. Learn more about our 20 best hookup websites for mature women.

The Best MILF Dating Sites and Apps Overview

1. Zoosk – Best MILF Dating App Overall

Pros

Unique matchmaking tools

Free to sign up

Great filter options

Cons

The paid option is expensive

No video call feature

Pricing

$29.95 for 1 month

$59.94 for 3 months

$74.94 for 6 months

Zoosk entered the MILF dating market in the early 2000s. Since then, it has offered young lads and moms a safe space to meet, interact, and find love. Zoosk is free to use. You only have to open an account, provide a detailed dating profile, and you are good to go.

Zoosk’s behavioral matching algorithm is great. The platform learns your preferences from how you swipe. If you like MILFs it will recommend single moms near you whenever you visit the online dating site.

You can download the Zoosk app or access the platform using any supported browser. Either way, you can be sure of a fantastic hookup experience. The dating app is free.

But you can pay for the premium option to access app features like smart picks and a detailed personalized dating report. A paid account also boosts your profile, allowing you to find dates faster.

Zoosk is a great dating app. But it lacks features like video chat which is available on other dating sites. However, that will not keep you from finding your perfect match at Zoosk, as it features a huge dating pool.

>>Try Zoosk today

2. eHarmony – Join if You Are Looking for a Serious Relationship

Pros

Great security options

Amazing free features

Available as a mobile app

Cons

Must pay to send messages

Expensive premium options

Pricing

$65.90 for 6 months

$790.80 for 12 months

$430.80 for 24 months

eHarmony has been in the online dating market for a while now. It features an amazing dating pool to cater to everyone’s needs.

As a younger man, you will get to interact with exciting MILFs here and vice versa. But eHarmony is only great for serious relationships. If you are looking for a one-night stand, this app is not for you.

Apart from serious daters, eHarmony is a great dating platform as its available as a mobile app. This allows you to conveniently use the platform from wherever you are. The mobile application also has amazing search options. You can find dates based on location by adjusting the options by distance.

eHarmony is free to use. But you can choose to pay for the premium platform. With a paid account, you can send and receive messages. With a free account, you can only connect with your matches, but not text them.

Although eHarmony is expensive, the paid platform will be worth every penny. This is because its matching algorithm will connect you with a MILF or a younger man of your choice within minutes.

>>Try eHarmony today

3. EliteSingles – Best Dating App for Educated MILFS

Pros

Loads of beautiful MILFs

Available as a mobile app

Free to use

Cons

Must pay to view photos

Lengthy registration process

Pricing

$44.95 for 1 month

$68.85 for 3 months

$101.70 for 6 months

At EliteSingles, men get to meet and hook up with educated MILFs. The online dating site features a good number of learned and attractive women who want to meet other educated men for sex, a serious relationship, or just a good friendship.

Elite Singles has an excellent free platform. But with a paid membership, you can read messages, see pictures of other members, and get a detailed overview of your personality tests. You also get up to twenty matches per day which is not available for non-premium users.

The registration process at Elite Singles is lengthy. But this is because you have to take a personality test. This helps the MILF dating platform to learn your preferences to make better recommendations.

The online dating platform is also available on mobile devices. You can choose to download the app or access the site via a supported browser. Just make sure you have a stable connection to get the best experience.

>>Download EliteSingles today

4. Match.com – Best Dating Site for Mature Interactions

Pros

Three-day free trial

30+ million users

Attractive women

Cons

Multiple fake profiles

Limited features on free platform

Pricing

$104.97 for 3 months

$149.94 for 6 months

$239.88 for 12 months

Match.com is one of the oldest MILF dating sites. It has a huge user base, having been around since the 90s. This makes it easy for you to find your person within minutes. Match.com is free to use. You only have to provide a detailed overview of yourself to start.

Although Match.com is old, it features many young men looking for MILFs to date. But you should only join the dating app if you are looking for mature women to interact with. If you are not into mature conversations, you should look for another dating site to join.

Match.com is free for everyone. You also get to enjoy a three-day free trial to check out the dating platform. But you must pay if you want to access features like seeing who viewed your profile, reading receipts, weekly super likes, and unlimited rewinds, to name a few.

Since Match.com has a huge user base, it has a number of fake profiles. This can make the dating experience boring. But that should not keep you from joining the site, as you might end up matching with a beautiful MILF to date.

>>Try Match.com for free

5. OurTime – Best Site for Experienced MILFs

Pros

Offers PayPal as a payment option

It has a free trial

It has over 8.9 million users

Cons

Must pay to communicate with members

Unreliable customer support

Pricing

$34.96 for 1 month

$95.76 for 6 months

OurTime is an amazing MILF dating site that caters to people over 50 years. It features a huge dating pool of mature moms who want serious relationships. The online platform also has a number of single mothers who just want to have some fun away from their kids. It all depends on who you match with.

As a MILF dating site, OurTime allows users to register for free.

This means you can check out the platform and what it has to offer you without spending a dime. You will only pay $34.96 for a month if you enjoy what you see.

The premium OurTime platform allows you to send unlimited messages, access the search profile functionality, send unlimited likes, see who liked your profile, see mutual matches, and read receipts. With a free account, you can also search profiles but not send messages to members.

Although the OurTime premium option is a bit pricey, the features available are worth every penny.

>>Click here to join OurTime today

6. Adult Friend Finder – Great App for Out of Town Hookups

Pros

Free to join

Easy signup process

Live webcams

Cons

Must pay to see full profiles

Limited communication options on free platform

Pricing

$39.95 for 1 month

$80.85 for 3 months

$239.40 for 12 months

AdultFriendFinder is one of the best and longest-running MILF dating sites in the industry. It has a huge user base of over 100 million. This makes it easy for you to find your ideal date within minutes of signing up.

Its webcam feature also lets you communicate with your matches before meeting them in person. This makes the dating experience more fun as it allows you to build a virtual relationship from wherever you are.

You can choose to use the Adult Friend Finder free option or pay $39.95 per month for Gold Membership. Either way, you will still enjoy the dating experience. But with a paid account, you will definitely get access to some amazing site features.

The premium AdultFriendFinder option allows you to send gifts, view members’ full profiles, add friends, send and read messages, use the live stream feature, and many more. Although the free version has its limitations, it is a great way for you to test the MILF dating website.

>>Test AdultFriendFinder today

7. JDate – Download the Dating App if You Are a Jewish MILF

Pros

Free to join

Easy-to-use interface

Can read receipts on messages

Cons

Caters to Jewish folks only

Limited features on free accounts

Pricing

$59.99 for 1 month

$134.97 for 3 months

$179.94 for 6 months

JDate is described as a dating site for Jewish singles. It features a huge number of users making the dating experience more fun. Here you get to meet and interact with Jewish singles of all ages, including MILFs.

If you are a young guy looking for a single mom to date, this is where you will find them.

The JDate MILF dating app is free for everyone. You only have to fill in the registration form to get started. But the premium option has some amazing features that we must recognize.

If you pay for the JDate premium platform, you can read message receipts, send messages to members, and also share photos.

JDate has an easy-to-use interface. Its sign-up page will require you to provide key details about yourself, including your location and age. The app also has amazing search options like relationship type, level of education, and synagogue attendance, to name a few.

These answers will help the app learn more about your preferences to make better date recommendations. You can also download the mobile application and find a date while on the go. Just make sure you have a stable connection for the best experience.

>>Download the JDate app today

8. BeNaughty – Best Dating Site for One-time MILF Hookups

Pros

Best for one-night stands

Amazing filter options

Great security features

Cons

Lengthy signup process

Limited free features

Pricing

$45 for 1 month

$48.60 for 3 months

BeNaughty’s 13 million user base makes it ideal for young men looking for MILFs. You will be on your way to a date within minutes of joining the online dating site. Simply fill in the registration form to get started.

At BeNaughty, you can choose the free or the paid version. If you select the latter, you get to go incognito, boost your profile, have an ad-free experience, and many more. The BeNaughty free option is also fantastic, as you use basic search filters like age and location. So, it’s not all bad.

You can also download a BeNaughty mobile app to get the best dating experience. You can get the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. The mobile app dating platform also allows you to meet up with MILFs from different places using the location feature.

Women get to enjoy premium features without paying a dime as they automatically become premium members once they register for an account. This makes it ideal for MILFs looking for a fun night.

>>Join BeNaughty today

9. MILFAHOLIC – Features loads of Single MILFs

Pros

Huge MILF user base

Has the Quickies feature

Great features on free platform

Cons

Must pay to use some features

No mobile app

Pricing

$29.95 for 1 month

$49.95 for 3 months

$69.9 for 6 months

Milfaholic is the home to a number of amazing 40+-year-old women. Here men get to meet and interact with MILFs without facing any judgment. The dating site has a user-friendly interface making the experience easier for any member.

At Milfaholic, you only have to set up an account to get started. However, you will have to pay at least $29.95 a month to enjoy premium features. On the paid site, you get access to a wide range of filter options, use the live cam feature, and many more.

The Milfaholic premium account also has the Quickies feature. Just like Tinder, this feature allows you to like or dislike members on the dating platform.

But you don’t have to pay if you simply want to check out the online dating services. With a free account, you will still get to match with your person and add them to your ‘favorites profile.’ So, it’s not all bad.

>>Try Milfaholic for free today

10. Cougar Life – Best for Single Lads Who Want to be Sugar Babies

Pros

100% for cougar dating

Great filter options

Can download the mobile app

Cons

No way to verify accounts

Pay-as-you-go credit system

Pricing

Elite credit bundle- $0.75 per conversation

Classic credit bundle- $1.00 per conversation

Basic credit bundle- $1.50 per conversation

Cougar Life has been in the online hookup industry since 2008. Since then, it has offered both young men and experienced women a safe space to explore the world of online dating. It has a simple registration process making it easy for any member to set up a dating profile.

The Cougar Life dating platform features many rich single women looking for young lads. This makes it ideal for men who want sugar mummies. Its location feature also allows you to match with MILFs in your area.

Cougar Life is available as a mobile app and can be downloaded from Apple Store or Google Play Store. The app makes the experience easier as you can travel and meet up with MILFs from different locations.

At Cougar Life, you don’t have to pay a fixed subscription fee. You will have to pay for credits to use the dating platform. This method may not be ideal for users who are always active on the platform, as it will be expensive.

Although the payment plan may not be the usual method everyone is used to, Cougar Life is still the best cougar dating site for individuals who want to explore the world of sugar babies and mummies.

>>Join Cougar Life today

11. Lonely MILF Club – Best Dating Site to Find Lonely MILFs

Pros

Simple web design

Pocket-friendly premium options

Active user base

Cons

Ads on free accounts

Must pay to access some features

Pricing

$16.65 for 3 months

$34.95 for 6 months

Based on its name Lonely MILF Club is a great milf dating site where young men can find attractive cougars to hook up with. The dating site has a huge base meaning you may find someone who wants more than a one-night stand. It all depends on who you match with.

Lonely MILF Club has a user-friendly interface. You can easily search for mature women on the site using the filter options available. You can log in to your dating account using an Android or IOS phone. You only need a good connection and a supported browser for the best experience.

Compared to other sites, Lonely MILFs is quite affordable. Your pocket will not hurt to enjoy the premium features. With a paid account, you get access to members’ video galleries, send unlimited friend requests, access the live video chat feature, and participate in adult games, to name a few.

But if you simply want to check out the MILF dating site, you can pay $0.65 daily for a three-day free trial. The free platform allows you to send messages and browse other members’ profiles. So, it’s still great.

>>Try Lonely MILF Club for free today

12. Local MILFs Affair – Best for Single Men Looking for MILFs in their Area

Pros

Live chat feature

3-day free trial

Can set profiles to private

Cons

Many fake profiles

No mobile application

Pricing

$29.95 for 1 month

$74.85 for 3 months

$119.70 for 6 months

Local MILFs Affair dating site makes it easy for men to find cougars to hook up with in their area. Everyone has free access to the website. But if you want to enjoy the online dating experience, you can pay for a premium account.

The premium membership at Local MILFs Affair allows you to use the live chat feature, view unlimited photos, send and receive emails, and upload unlimited pics. Sounds exciting, right?

But if you want to check out the site, you can choose the three-day trial option. You will only have to pay $2.97 and shift to the monthly subscription if you like what you see.

Local MILFs Affair is a great affair site and dating app for moms and young men. But we must recognize one of its major drawbacks- the multiple fake profiles. Before finding your match, you may have to go through a number of bot profiles. Luckily, the affair site’s support team constantly works to eliminate fake profiles.

>>Join Local MILF Affair today

13. MILFPlay – Join this Milf Lovers Site if you are looking for Over 30 Years Single Men

Pros

Can join for free

24/7 member support

Live video chat feature

Great fore casual dating

Cons

A few free features

Must pay to access some features

Pricing

$34.95 for 1 month

$69.95 for 6 months

$80.04 for 12 months

Whether you want a casual or a serious relationship, MILF Play has whatever you want. It has a huge user base making it possible for you to find that special someone or hookup date for a one-night stand. The MILFs on this dating site are open to anything. Just be straight about your intentions.

MILFPlay user base features all types of people. Here you get to interact with bisexuals and straight people. You can also match with 30-year-olds who are into MILFs. You only have to set up your dating profile to get started.

At MILFPlay, you can choose to use the platform for free or pay for the premium option. With a premium account, you can send messages to your connections.

The prices are quite affordable. So, if you want to chat your way into a relationship or a date night, just pay for the Gold Membership.

>>Join MILFPlay today

14. MILFtastic – Great MILF App for Sexual Relationships

Pros

Simple web design

Quick registration process

Casual dating friendly

Over 1 million users

Cons

A bit pricey for premium accounts

Annoying ads

Pricing

$16.50 for 1 month

$99 for 6 months

MILFTastic is designed for younger men who want a sexual relationship with MILFs. Its user base features mature women who wish to explore their sexual fantasies. It has over 1 million users. This makes it easy for you to find your next hookup date within minutes of joining the site.

The signup process at MILFTastic is simple. You will only have to provide a few details, and your dating profile will be up and running within minutes. Its simple web design also makes the dating experience more exciting.

The dating site has some amazing filter options like distance, age, and gender to match you with your preferred MILF faster. At MILFTasic, you have two options – the free platform or the paid version. If you decide premium option, you will have access to some amazing site features.

Some of these features include viewing of all members’ photos, contacting all members, accessing advanced search options, uploading personal photos and videos, and many more.

Fantastic, right?

>>Try MILFTastic today

15. MILFSAffair – Join if You Want to have a One-time Affair

Pros

Unique search criteria options

Can report bot profiles

It has a live chat feature

Cons

No mobile application

Limited features on free accounts

Pricing

$29.95 for 1 month

$49.95 for 3 months

$69.90 for 6 months

MILFSAffair features a huge user base of open-minded moms, experienced women, and younger men. This makes the dating experience more fun, as no one will judge you for wanting to explore your sexual fantasies – regardless of your dating preferences.

Every individual on the platform is out to find some exciting experience. Meaning if you want to find a sexual relationship far from home, this is where you will find your match.

Its matching algorithm makes it possible for you to find your person with the help of its location filter option.

MILFSAffair has been in the online dating scene for a long time. This makes it prone to fake profiles. This means you may come across a number of bot users when searching for a date. But the site’s customer support is always trying to get rid of these fakers from the internet site.

>>Find your match at MILFSAffair today

16. Flirt.com – Join if you are Looking for adventurous MILFs

Pros

Very convenient to use

Easy account setup process

3-day free trial

Cons

Must pay to view members’ photos

Must pay to send messages

Pricing

$2.73 for 1 week

$38.59 for 1 month

$64.91 for 3 months

Flirt.com offers you an opportunity to meet adventurous MILFs. The women on this dating site are not afraid to try anything. Flirt.com allows young men who like to flirt with attractive women to do so without fearing being judged.

Young men who are into MILFs can also use the filter option to find better matches. Flirt.com‘s filter option features things like age and location. This makes it easy to find MILFs near you who want to explore the online dating world.

At Flirt.com, you only need to set up your dating profile to match with the amazing women on the platform. You can choose to access the site for free or pay for premium features.

If you choose the latter, you will be able to send messages to your connections, boost your profile, and enjoy superior security options. The premium option may be a bit pricey, but it will, without a doubt, be worth it as you also get to see other members’ pics.

>>Join Flirt.com today

17. Bumble – Best for Meaningful Conversations

Pros

Can undo a swipe

Can go incognito mode

Can extend matches over 24-hrs

Cons

Premium option is expensive

Men cannot text first

Pricing

$29.99 for 1 month

$99.99 for 6 months

$149 for a lifetime premium membership

Bumble is designed for women. It makes it the ideal online app for dating MILFs who are not afraid of texting first. Meaning young men looking for older women on Bumble will have to wait for them to make the first move. This gives women the power to keep the creeps away.

You can use Bumble for free or pay a monthly subscription of $29.99. With a free MILF dating account, you get to enjoy a few features. But obviously, a premium platform has more to offer you. For example, you will be able to use the incognito mode, enjoy up to five super swipes per week, and many more.

The premium Bumble option also allows you to access the travel mode. Meaning you will be able to match and meet with MILFs from different places. Although it’s a bit expensive, it will surely be worth it.

You can access Bumble via your Android or IOS phone. It’s available as an app and via a web browser. You just need a stable wireless connection to get the best online dating experience.

>>Download Bumble today

18. Mature Dating – A Great MILF Dating Site for Long-Term Connections

Pros

Amazing filter options

Must be verified to use the platform

Great features for premium users

Cons

Must pay to reply to messages

Full premium plan is a bit pricey

Pricing

$39.99 for 1 month

$59.97 for 3 months

$71.94 for 6 months

Mature Dating has a good number of single MILFs looking for a good man to date. But as a mom or an older woman, finding a good guy who wants a serious relationship may be challenging. At Mature Dating, every member knows what they want and goes straight to the point even when chatting online.

The internet site has a free and premium option. You can also try out a three-day free trial to check what the Mature Dating site has to offer. You will only switch to the monthly subscription if you enjoy the dating features on the website.

The Mature Dating premium option may be expensive, but it will be worth every penny. But as a MILF who wants a serious relationship, you should consider paying for a premium account. This is because you will get to upload up to 10 pictures to boost your dating profile.

This will enable members to know you better, and you may end up meeting the love of your life.

>>Join Mature Dating today

19. LocalMILF Selfies – Great Dating Site for NSA Relationships

Pros

Registration is free

Can go incognito

Open-minded individuals

Cons

No mobile application

Some profiles are fake

Pricing

3-day trial – $2.97 per day

$34.90 for 1 month

$49.95 for 3 months

LocalMILFSelfies is a great dating site for individuals who enjoy one-night stands. It has an active user base of MILFs and young men who want to explore the world of online dating with no strings attached.

At LocalMILFSelfies, you can go private. This allows you to only be visible to members who you connect with on the dating site. Although registration is free, you must pay to access some of the exclusive features.

When you become a paying member, you will be able to have unlimited profile views, enjoy personal matchmaking, access multiple search features, and text other members.

Local MILF Selfies also have some amazing security features. The dating website uses up-to-date security software to ensure your banking details are always protected. The MILF dating site also offers safety tips to its users to ensure everyone has a smooth experience.

The online dating platform does not have a mobile app. But you can still access the site via any of the supported browsers on your Android or IOS phone.

>>Try LocalMILFs Selfies today

20. Gleeden – Best App for Anonymous MILF Dating

Pros

Can browse profiles for free

Can send a crush alert

Account registration is free

Cons

Must pay to send virtual gifts

Must pay to use the chat feature

Pricing

25 credits – $0.60 per credit

100 credits – $0.40 per credit

400 credits – $0.25 per credit

Gleeden is described as one of the best sites for extramarital dating. It is perfect for MILFs who want to find young guys to hook up with. Young men also get to explore the world of MILF dating as the site features a good number of attractive experienced women.

You can join Gleeden for free. But you must pay to access some of the dating site’s features. For example, with a paid account, you can send virtual gifts, view private photos, use the chat function, and send messages to members.

The registration process at Gleeden is quite simple. You will only be required to provide a few key details, including a valid email address. Also, you are not required to provide a profile photo. This feature makes it ideal for users who want to remain anonymous.

Since you do not have to provide a profile photo, it encourages fake profiles on the app. But don’t worry. The customer support team constantly works to keep bot profiles off the online cougar dating app.

>>Join Gleeden for free today

MILF Dating Sites FAQs

What’s a milf, and how can I get one?

MILF is an abbreviation for Mother’s I’d Like to Fuck. It’s as simple as that. You can get MILFs from multiple dating sites. But the best site you can check out is Zoosk . It features a huge user base meaning you will probably find your ideal MILF within minutes of signing up for an account.

What are the best milf dating sites?

There are several MILF and cougar dating sites online. The best one you can visit today is AdultFriendFinder , or eHarmony . All these dating sites have unique features that will make it easy for folks to find a MILF who wants a serious relationship or just a casual sex date.

How to find a milf to date?

Finding a MILF date has been made easier with online hookup sites. These days you only need a dating profile, a mobile phone, and a good connection to match with MILFs from wherever you are. Dating sites like BeNaughty allow you to meet and interact with single moms who are ready for anything.

What’s the overall best dating site for mature women?

Bumble features a good number of women who know exactly what they want and are not afraid to go for it. In fact, the dating app was designed for women. It requires women to make the first move.

Are there any free MILF dating sites?

Yes. All of our recommended online dating sites are free to join. You will only have to pay for a premium subscription if you like what you see once you set up your account. These free cougar dating sites will surely offer you a mature woman willing to date.

How do I meet a milf over 40?

MILFs over 40 years are easy to find on many online dating sites. But if you want to avoid going through multiple sites, you can check out Cougar Life and EliteSingles . These two cougar dating websites have a huge user base of single moms who are 40 years and above.

Explore Online Dating on the Best MILF Dating Sites

Dating as a single mother can be tricky. But in today’s generation, online dating sites allow you to find exactly what you are looking for in a man without judgment. You only have to know where to find them.

MILF dating sites like Zoosk and eHarmony allow you to find your mature woman match within minutes. Whether you want a serious relationship or just a random sex date, these online dating sites have exactly what you are looking for.

You should, however, always be careful who you connect with online. This is because some dating sites have several fake profiles. Some people on these cougar dating websites may also have ulterior motives. So, be sure to vet them properly before meeting them in person.

But you should not let that keep you from exploring the world of MILF dating. Try any of our recommended niche dating sites, and maybe you will find your special someone today.

